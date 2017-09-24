Clueless Hillary Clinton Tweets About U.S. Military Hurricane Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico…

Posted on September 24, 2017 by

In a transparent attempt to politicize tragedy, and simultaneously retain some kind of relevance, Hillary Clinton just tweeted this out:

The reality of Clinton’s disconnect is only exceeded by her jawdroppingly ridiculous undertones of division.  Obviously Hillary Clinton has no idea what is going on in Puerto Rico.  The U.S. military have been leading FEMA rescue, relief and recovery efforts from the first moment the winds died down. (See video below)

Even before Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico the U.S. military, including the Navy, were mobilized in advanced preparation for what was predicted –SEE HERE– We have personally spoken to on-the-ground units from the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and Marines.   For this disaster FEMA knew the logistical ability of the U.S. military was going to lead the response.

The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard is working to open ports. There are hundreds of sunken vessels impeding navigation. The Navy and Coast Guard led recon missions to determine clear entry paths (rapid recon) and are RIGHT NOW guiding in relief ships through the waters surrounding the island.

The U.S. Marines are airlifting hundreds of tons of relief supplies via fixed wing and helicopter air missions.  The U.S. response includes five warships, helicopters, cargo aircraft, National Guard troops and amphibious units as part of the relief operations.

The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp is on station in Puerto Rico. The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit is carrying out missions from the USS Kearsarge and the USS Oak Hill. The USS Iwo Jima and USS New York are also part of relief operations dedicated to navigable shipping lanes that run into major ports and clearing the waterways of destroyed and damaged shipping vessels caught in Maria’s wrath.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are the actual ground force opening the ports of destination and the airports.  They reopened the major airport in San Juan to military relief flights on September 22nd and established the air-traffic command center.

The U.S. Coast Guard is dropping supplies and working from their base in Puerto Rico, and simultaneously coordinating with Dutch, British and French ships delivering relief supplies around St. Thomas and St. Croix.

There is a massive and well coordinated military relief effort underway that has been going on for several days.  – Learn More HERE – The U.S. military is strategically leading FEMA’s relief efforts as part of a well-thought-out previous plan.  Hillary Clinton is completely out of touch with that tweet.

The leadership of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Expeditionary Strike Group 2, met with key leaders with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Puerto Rico National Guard to plan and coordinate for Hurricane Maria response efforts in Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense (DoD) is supporting FEMA, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Adam D. Edwards)  WATCH:

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Dem Hypocrisy, media bias, Military, Notorious Liars, Political correctness/cultural marxism, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized, USA, Weather Events. Bookmark the permalink.

152 Responses to Clueless Hillary Clinton Tweets About U.S. Military Hurricane Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico…

  1. sundance says:
    September 24, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  2. Regina says:
    September 24, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    It’s not her fault – Costco’s tv section isn’t tuned to the news, how was She supposed to know??

    Liked by 30 people

    Reply
  3. noritadek says:
    September 24, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    What a sorry person she is! Go away now!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    September 24, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    We dodged a bullet.

    We dodged a bullet.

    We dodged a bullet.

    We dodged a bullet.

    We dodged a bullet.

    We dodged a bullet.

    We dodged a bullet.

    We dodged a bullet.

    Imagine if that imbecile had been in charge.

    Liked by 30 people

    Reply
  5. Debbie Monson says:
    September 24, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Perhaps she has no clue because the same media that fawns over her and lies and concocts stories about President Trump has remained SILENT on the govt/Military response/involvement –in other words once again she/they have no one to blame but themselves —as yee sow so shall yee reap

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Minnie says:
    September 24, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Thank you, Sundance, without you this information would be buried.

    God be with all on Puerto Rico trying to recover and those bringing vital resources to the island.

    Dangerously delusional – Cankles and Fat Man, too.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. roxiellTX says:
    September 24, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    She needs to go back into the woods and get her head out of the trees (or somewhere).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. rsanchez1990 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Hey, Hillary recognized the legitimacy of President Trump! Ha!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  9. missmarple2 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Hillary has managed to alienate my liberal daughter, who thinks she is crazy and should just accept that people didn’t like her enough to vote for her, and go away!!

    (She also said she thinks she is nuts because she got syphilis from Bill. I am not kidding! She actually told me that!)

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  11. coveyouthband says:
    September 24, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Once a maroon,always a maroon……

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Suzanne says:
    September 24, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Perhaps someone who is on Twitter should point out to her that they’ve been there for 3 days and that she really needs do better about keeping up

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. TwoLaine says:
    September 24, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    It’s time for President TRUMP to say “There’s only one President at a time, and you ain’t never been one so SHUT UP you Nasty Woman!”

    No one will care what she says after her miserable book tour is over. They are just milking it for all they can get, since that’s all she gave them. A LOSER book.

    #LockHerUp
    #MAGA

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      September 24, 2017 at 2:23 pm

      Yep. Rather than Book Tour, it should be Book Her, as in “Book her, Dan-O”…
      Sooner or later the trail of Arkancides is going to catch up to her. I just hope it’s sooner…

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • carrierh says:
      September 24, 2017 at 2:46 pm

      Two, and the book is not selling well and I read where she via whatever purchased over 200K of them so it would look like it was selling. I think the printing house will wind up in bankruptcy because who will want their books published by it.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • TwoLaine says:
        September 24, 2017 at 3:07 pm

        NONE of her books sell. No matter how much FREE b.s. hype they get. She just went through this at the beginning of her campaign. This is the 2nd book and 2nd book tour she’s done in two years. You’d think they would learn, but no, we all wanted to know from her “What Happened?” Right.

        We know what happened. She didn’t give a SHXT and she didn’t campaign to WIN. Someone else did, and they SCHLONGED Her. Period. End of story.

        That and she SUCKS as a candidate and as a human being. 😉

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • TwoLaine says:
        September 24, 2017 at 5:19 pm

        I stand corrected. THREE BOOKS. There was also the ever unpopular Stronger Together in the middle of her campaign.

        Wonder how Jebra’s book about her emails did. 🙂

        Like

        Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      September 24, 2017 at 3:53 pm

      Literally from the milk section at Costco’s across America. lmao

      Like

      Reply
  14. Matt says:
    September 24, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    No offense Sundance, but you do know how this works. Now when the MSM reports on how the US Military is leading the way, they will only credit the SheBEAST, and how if she didn’t put out that tweet, blah, blah, blah. Kinda like reverse engineering.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Mark A. Thimesch (drawing artist) says:
      September 24, 2017 at 2:34 pm

      Just one more shovel full of dirt 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • bofh says:
      September 24, 2017 at 2:43 pm

      This is the key, although SD undoubtedly knows this already.

      I’m pretty sure HRC doesn’t write her own tweets – that’s not the Clinton way. The tweet would have emerged from a “war room” after careful consideration of overnight polling results by a staff of hired writers and Clinton hard-core loyalists.

      They know the military has been there since the start of the effort. They apparently believe that most of the sheeple don’t know that the military was already there. It’s not the booze. It’s not a disconnect. It’s not ignorance of the real facts. It’s just plain old cynical Clinton evil. It’s who they are. It’s what they do.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Kent says:
      September 24, 2017 at 2:49 pm

      The chambers aren’t echoing yet….only found ‘the new York daily news’ carrying it…should make for an interesting observation to see how lame stream spins the military relief…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      September 24, 2017 at 3:55 pm

      Exactly like reverse “social” engineering. Even the fake liberals aren’t buying it anymore.

      Like

      Reply
  15. starfcker says:
    September 24, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Maybe Hillary needs to read the tree house more often, you know, to keep up with things. Let’s imagine, (Ad Rem) “Hi, hillary, glad you’re here, grab a comfy branch” I’m cracking myself up.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. IntoTheFray says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    This from the person who stole millions from the Haiti relief efforts.She is either a huge hypocrite, trying to setup another theft situation, or all of the above.
    .
    Hillary, go home and shut up!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      September 24, 2017 at 2:05 pm

      Dont forget all the human smuggling connections too. Sick people.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • THru Dr T says:
        September 24, 2017 at 4:34 pm

        Yeah.. it should be obvious to all of us here that she is a psychopathic sociopath of the highest order and ThE MOST evil one that this country has ever encountered because unlike most common garden variety sociopaths she was able to obtain power thru Bill and the democrat party for decades. It is why she makes Ted Bundy et al look like choir boys. She has left death and destruction in her wake and has a cadre of paychophants still in her corner : for money and other evil acts. But karma is coming her way soon in the form of what really happened: President Trump.
        Have patience. It’s really coming

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Risa says:
      September 24, 2017 at 2:51 pm

      I think you are correct! No way for the Clintons to monetize the disaster in Puerto Rico so Hellary must be really frustrated!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  17. Joe Knuckles says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Sundance, great article. However, you are overlooking an important factor. It doesn’t matter to Hillary or the left what the true facts are, they will run with a false narrative. They believe that, if the lie is big enough and repeated often enough, it will eventually be accepted as fact. See “Russia, Russia, Russia” for a case in point.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. nor'easter says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    What exactly is Hillary doing personally as far as disaster relief, besides this stupid tweet?
    Perhaps she’s planning on getting involved with disaster relief funding, like she did in Haiti?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. sundance says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    I dislike that woman immensely.

    Liked by 34 people

    Reply
  20. ezpz2 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    She’s pizzed that she no longer has the power to profit from disaster relief via her slush fund/foundation a la Haiti. Poor her.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. JCL says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    She knows better. She wants the average citizen to believe her alternate reality – I wouldn’t underestimate the impact of her lies.

    Like

    Reply
  22. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Crooked gonna Crooked.

    If you want to understand how repulsive this woman truly is, go and look up how she treated the secret service over the years and what they think of her. That says everything.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  23. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Clinton should be put under house arrest for sedition

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. paulraven1 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Step away from the sherry. Or go back to it and stop bothering us.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. Doug says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Its easy to see how someone in her state could get lost and confused in a Costco. the workers probably locked her in the freezer like the slab of beef that she is

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. treehouseron says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Keep in mind Hillary Clinton focus tests every single thing she tweets or says. So probably 10 morons decided this tweet was a good idea.

    Also keep in mind Puerto Rico got hit days ago, this is a good illustrations of HOW LATE her response to any threat or disaster would have been if she were elected.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  27. Wayne says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Hillary Clinton is an IDIOT!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. kea25252014 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Hillary who? Shouldn’t you be hiding in the toilet paper aisle?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Reason # 62,984,825 +1, what happened (why she is NOT president)…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Artist says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    mind numbingly STUPID coming from the woman whose foundation raped and pillaged Haiti!!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  31. Jane Schmidt says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Too bad old Hillary didn’t feel this way about BENGHAZI!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. tazz2293 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    I am convinced there is someone on Hillary’s staff who writes these tweets, all in an effort to show how mind numbingly dumb and obtuse she actually is

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. jefcool64 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Well it could be worse. She could have suggested relief aid for Haiti.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Bendix says:
    September 24, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Hah. Andrew Cuomo one-upped her, he went there in person. He said “pwhereToh RRRRiCoh” too, just so we all know how down with “Hispanics” he is.
    So Hillary Clinton, private citizen, thinks she needs to direct disaster relief, to show what we were missing out on because she lost?
    We already know what a spectacular job she and her family did vis-a-vis Haiti. She forgets that.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  36. scott467 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    “The U.S. military have been leading FEMA rescue, relief and recovery efforts from the first moment the winds died down.”

    _____________

    The point is, if Sick Hillary was president, it would only have occurred to her to send help as of today.

    Here is what Sick Hillary’s tweet would have been:

    ………………
    Hang on, Puerto Rico!

    Help is on the way! The U.S. Navy will be there in about a week!

    Benghazi Redux!
    ……………..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. NJF says:
    September 24, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Just asked her on twitter if it’s hard to be this stupid, or if it come naturally? #whathappened

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  38. Blacksmith8 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Truly, the hildabeast lives in her on little world..

    Like

    Reply
  39. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    September 24, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    now she wants to kidnap Puerto Rican children for her pizza parties?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. Muthaucker says:
    September 24, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Not to mention that the Iwo Jima, Wasp, and New York have onboard medical facilities to rival the Comfort/Mercy. Just saying…

    Like

    Reply
  41. MfM says:
    September 24, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Curt Schilling who started out with a relief effort to Texas which morphed into bringing supplies into Florida will be heading to PR tomorrow A.M.. He’s gotten a C130 and is filling it. He’ll make as many trips as he can and even said he’ll take passengers on the return flights.

    This isn’t a charity with a bunch of paperwork. He’s doing it on trust and trying to respond quickly. I think one of the biggest things he’s bringing is hope. He didn’t go anywhere in Texas or Florida without people on the ground to partner with. He’s not the only one doing this sort of thing, many others are going around organizations like the Red Cross because they would rather do something with people they know and trust then have a charity donation.

    It reminds me a bit of what happened in 1917. Quick response from people who could help. There was an enormous explosion of a munitions ship in Halifax Harbor. Around 12 hours later a train left Boston with medical personnel and relief supplies. There was a terrible amount of eye injuries, besides the 2,000 dead, because people were watching the ship as it burned and exploded. It was said to be the largest explosion pre nuclear explosions.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. Johnny Bravo says:
    September 24, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Details details!

    Thats “What happened”? I happened DJT

    Like

    Reply
  43. 1stgoblyn says:
    September 24, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    So if Illary had managed to beat out DJT for the presidency she would still be waiting for the 3am phone call which she wouldn’t answer until a week later anyway. Thank God we got Our Lion in place and he doesn’t wait for no 3am call.

    Like

    Reply
  44. emet says:
    September 24, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    The President should send in Clinton Foundation representatives to loot anything of value

    Like

    Reply
  45. Jim in TN says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    If Hillary has any true friends in this world, not sycophants like Huma, they need to take her aside and tell her to get a clue, and then tell her to get a life.

    Like

    Reply
  46. The Boss says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    I think that big black man who followed Crooked Hillary around during the GE with a syringe needs to really boost the amphetamine/steroid levels mixture next time her shoots her up. Otherwise she’ll be tweeting about the national anthem sometime next month.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s