Clueless Hillary Clinton Tweets About U.S. Military Hurricane Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico…

In a transparent attempt to politicize tragedy, and simultaneously retain some kind of relevance, Hillary Clinton just tweeted this out:

The reality of Clinton’s disconnect is only exceeded by her jawdroppingly ridiculous undertones of division. Obviously Hillary Clinton has no idea what is going on in Puerto Rico. The U.S. military have been leading FEMA rescue, relief and recovery efforts from the first moment the winds died down. (See video below)

Even before Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico the U.S. military, including the Navy, were mobilized in advanced preparation for what was predicted –SEE HERE– We have personally spoken to on-the-ground units from the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and Marines. For this disaster FEMA knew the logistical ability of the U.S. military was going to lead the response.

The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard is working to open ports. There are hundreds of sunken vessels impeding navigation. The Navy and Coast Guard led recon missions to determine clear entry paths (rapid recon) and are RIGHT NOW guiding in relief ships through the waters surrounding the island.

The U.S. Marines are airlifting hundreds of tons of relief supplies via fixed wing and helicopter air missions. The U.S. response includes five warships, helicopters, cargo aircraft, National Guard troops and amphibious units as part of the relief operations.

The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp is on station in Puerto Rico. The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit is carrying out missions from the USS Kearsarge and the USS Oak Hill. The USS Iwo Jima and USS New York are also part of relief operations dedicated to navigable shipping lanes that run into major ports and clearing the waterways of destroyed and damaged shipping vessels caught in Maria’s wrath.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are the actual ground force opening the ports of destination and the airports. They reopened the major airport in San Juan to military relief flights on September 22nd and established the air-traffic command center.

The U.S. Coast Guard is dropping supplies and working from their base in Puerto Rico, and simultaneously coordinating with Dutch, British and French ships delivering relief supplies around St. Thomas and St. Croix.

There is a massive and well coordinated military relief effort underway that has been going on for several days. – Learn More HERE – The U.S. military is strategically leading FEMA’s relief efforts as part of a well-thought-out previous plan. Hillary Clinton is completely out of touch with that tweet.

The leadership of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Expeditionary Strike Group 2, met with key leaders with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Puerto Rico National Guard to plan and coordinate for Hurricane Maria response efforts in Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense (DoD) is supporting FEMA, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Adam D. Edwards) WATCH:

