Clueless Hillary Clinton Tweets About U.S. Military Hurricane Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico…

In a transparent attempt to politicize tragedy, and simultaneously retain some kind of relevance, Hillary Clinton just tweeted this out:
The reality of Clinton’s disconnect is only exceeded by her jawdroppingly ridiculous undertones of division. Obviously Hillary Clinton has no idea what is going on in Puerto Rico. The U.S. military have been leading FEMA rescue, relief and recovery efforts from the first moment the winds died down. (See video below)
Even before Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico the U.S. military, including the Navy, were mobilized in advanced preparation for what was predicted –SEE HERE– We have personally spoken to on-the-ground units from the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and Marines. For this disaster FEMA knew the logistical ability of the U.S. military was going to lead the response.
The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard is working to open ports. There are hundreds of sunken vessels impeding navigation. The Navy and Coast Guard led recon missions to determine clear entry paths (rapid recon) and are RIGHT NOW guiding in relief ships through the waters surrounding the island.
The U.S. Marines are airlifting hundreds of tons of relief supplies via fixed wing and helicopter air missions. The U.S. response includes five warships, helicopters, cargo aircraft, National Guard troops and amphibious units as part of the relief operations.
The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp is on station in Puerto Rico. The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit is carrying out missions from the USS Kearsarge and the USS Oak Hill. The USS Iwo Jima and USS New York are also part of relief operations dedicated to navigable shipping lanes that run into major ports and clearing the waterways of destroyed and damaged shipping vessels caught in Maria’s wrath.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are the actual ground force opening the ports of destination and the airports. They reopened the major airport in San Juan to military relief flights on September 22nd and established the air-traffic command center.
The U.S. Coast Guard is dropping supplies and working from their base in Puerto Rico, and simultaneously coordinating with Dutch, British and French ships delivering relief supplies around St. Thomas and St. Croix.
There is a massive and well coordinated military relief effort underway that has been going on for several days. – Learn More HERE – The U.S. military is strategically leading FEMA’s relief efforts as part of a well-thought-out previous plan. Hillary Clinton is completely out of touch with that tweet.
The leadership of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Expeditionary Strike Group 2, met with key leaders with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Puerto Rico National Guard to plan and coordinate for Hurricane Maria response efforts in Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense (DoD) is supporting FEMA, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Adam D. Edwards) WATCH:
.
Dear Hillary: At this point what difference does it make?
And to think the libtards wanted “her” to lead our great nation – ROTFLOL!!!!
“Pres Trump should send the military … like I did to rescue our guys in Benghazi …”
“no, wait …”
OUCH!!
That would make a great tweet. Do you twitter?
Liberals are the violent-ignorant ones…sheesh…Hillary needs to take a long nap after that vodka binge..on Kimmel’s show.
I do and just did.
Me too! 😀
Wolf Moon, I have a twitter acct. but don’t tweet; however, I do “heart” comments I support and just did so for your tweet.
Thanks!!! 😀
Just retweeted 👍❤️🇺🇸
Just retweeted this myself.
Please, send her and the dems a twit with your idea. Benghazi indeed. This woman has no shame and on top is such an ignoramus. How did she pretend that she could ‘ve been our president? It would’ve been one of those cases you need hundred years to forget and elect another woman in that post.
Perfect Nim-like x 1,000,000.
buh BAM!
Ha Ha, I felt this one personally, was an extra for Chicago Fire one year and could just hear her blasting out her scripted lines. Probably would take about “fifty” takes.
ROTFLOL!! She’ll probably make it crash and burn faster!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love that one wolfmoon. Subtlety goes right over her head…..this one was a bullseye!
Correction: If I might be so bold, the libtards did not want Hillary to lead our great nation. Rather they wanted her to take over from Obama and continue in its planned destruction.
Libtards HATE the United States of America. They childishly believe in the ridiculous and extremely dangerous idea of a one world – globalist – communist government.
TRUTH!!!!!!
Good One
I was Very Proud to see on Faux Nooz (I know), that the Georgia National Guard was also leading efforts.
This won’t be like Harvey and Irma.
Puerto Rico couldn’t afford
boot straps to pull up.
Sadly, they dont have a Sundance either.
It’s All Up to US Government
and Our Great Military.
I she looking for a way to get the Clinton Global Initiative involved to gobble any assets there might be left.
LikeLiked by 14 people
madeline, the Clinton Foundation is faltering so they are looking for more charity so they can keep 90% of it for the Foundation. Definitely showing her brain is deteriorating faster than I thought. Good!
More than likely, hoping to get involved and find children to steal!
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s not her fault – Costco’s tv section isn’t tuned to the news, how was She supposed to know??
LikeLiked by 30 people
Ohhhhh snap!!!
AND, no TV’s in the woods.
LikeLiked by 9 people
That was the first thing that came to mind when I read the headline. No reception in the woods,lol😄👍👍👍
Or she’s been on a drunken bender for the last several days.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Maybe years?
Or under slime covered rocks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
OMG, lol.
What a sorry person she is! Go away now!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hillary, stay with what you know…drinking!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We dodged a bullet.
We dodged a bullet.
We dodged a bullet.
We dodged a bullet.
We dodged a bullet.
We dodged a bullet.
We dodged a bullet.
We dodged a bullet.
Imagine if that imbecile had been in charge.
Amen and Amen!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yeah, Lunatic, but more than that … we dodged a bullet.
LikeLiked by 9 people
😂😂😂
A bigly bullet! 😂😂😂
Ha – we dodged a filthy MOAB. It’s wearing me out, all this shuddering every time I think of it. 🤢
LikeLiked by 5 people
I simply CAN’T WAIT to see President Trump’s tweet on this one – LOL!!! It should be epic!
LikeLiked by 5 people
He should just ignore her and treat her tweets like the rantings of a pathetic drunk has-been. At this point she is totally beneath him.
I am convinced the Hillary we saw collapse on 9/11 is the real Hillary – most of the time drunk – with handlers helping her manage even the smallest tasks, like walking to the car or getting out of bed and getting dressed and combing her hair.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Good point!
I hope he just praises the military for their service there and let that be it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What he should really do is have AG Sessions #LockHerUp
LikeLiked by 5 people
case in point: Hillary on stage during the debates vs. hillary at her first post-LOSS event. night and day.
Perhaps she has no clue because the same media that fawns over her and lies and concocts stories about President Trump has remained SILENT on the govt/Military response/involvement –in other words once again she/they have no one to blame but themselves —as yee sow so shall yee reap
LikeLiked by 6 people
She lives in a bubble surrounded by bottles of booze.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And xanax.
Thank you, Sundance, without you this information would be buried.
God be with all on Puerto Rico trying to recover and those bringing vital resources to the island.
Dangerously delusional – Cankles and Fat Man, too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 14 people
Oh lord, my stomach lurched.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Lucky you! I had to have someone go out and purchase me a keyboard in brailie after I saw this.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Haaahaha… good one, Mark! I need to order more eye bleach…
LikeLiked by 3 people
That right there is funny stuff 😂😂😂👍
Thank you Fe!
That is the funniest budmc!!! The face of ” resistance”. METOOism
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Little Fizzle”
Rocket Girl
LikeLiked by 5 people
At least this improves both of their looks!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll never be able to unsee that.
Ugh
Kim Jong Cankles
She needs to go back into the woods and get her head out of the trees (or somewhere).
Hey, Hillary recognized the legitimacy of President Trump! Ha!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Hillary has managed to alienate my liberal daughter, who thinks she is crazy and should just accept that people didn’t like her enough to vote for her, and go away!!
(She also said she thinks she is nuts because she got syphilis from Bill. I am not kidding! She actually told me that!)
LikeLiked by 15 people
Hil-the-BEAST is probably the one woman who wasn’t “exposed” to Bubba’s “charms”…
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve actually thought of that a couple of times! After it goes to the brain, it’s incurable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is what happens to people like Hillary, who lack common sense, are out of touch, and need to be told what to do and say. Embarrassing.
LikeLike
Dotard.
Delete.
Once a maroon,always a maroon……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps someone who is on Twitter should point out to her that they’ve been there for 3 days and that she really needs do better about keeping up
LikeLiked by 5 people
Had there been Justice served in the 1970’s, she would be serving her 44th year in prison!
LikeLiked by 10 people
It’s time for President TRUMP to say “There’s only one President at a time, and you ain’t never been one so SHUT UP you Nasty Woman!”
No one will care what she says after her miserable book tour is over. They are just milking it for all they can get, since that’s all she gave them. A LOSER book.
#LockHerUp
#MAGA
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yep. Rather than Book Tour, it should be Book Her, as in “Book her, Dan-O”…
Sooner or later the trail of Arkancides is going to catch up to her. I just hope it’s sooner…
LikeLiked by 11 people
Two, and the book is not selling well and I read where she via whatever purchased over 200K of them so it would look like it was selling. I think the printing house will wind up in bankruptcy because who will want their books published by it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
NONE of her books sell. No matter how much FREE b.s. hype they get. She just went through this at the beginning of her campaign. This is the 2nd book and 2nd book tour she’s done in two years. You’d think they would learn, but no, we all wanted to know from her “What Happened?” Right.
We know what happened. She didn’t give a SHXT and she didn’t campaign to WIN. Someone else did, and they SCHLONGED Her. Period. End of story.
That and she SUCKS as a candidate and as a human being. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
I stand corrected. THREE BOOKS. There was also the ever unpopular Stronger Together in the middle of her campaign.
Wonder how Jebra’s book about her emails did. 🙂
Literally from the milk section at Costco’s across America. lmao
No offense Sundance, but you do know how this works. Now when the MSM reports on how the US Military is leading the way, they will only credit the SheBEAST, and how if she didn’t put out that tweet, blah, blah, blah. Kinda like reverse engineering.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just one more shovel full of dirt 🙂
This is the key, although SD undoubtedly knows this already.
I’m pretty sure HRC doesn’t write her own tweets – that’s not the Clinton way. The tweet would have emerged from a “war room” after careful consideration of overnight polling results by a staff of hired writers and Clinton hard-core loyalists.
They know the military has been there since the start of the effort. They apparently believe that most of the sheeple don’t know that the military was already there. It’s not the booze. It’s not a disconnect. It’s not ignorance of the real facts. It’s just plain old cynical Clinton evil. It’s who they are. It’s what they do.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The chambers aren’t echoing yet….only found ‘the new York daily news’ carrying it…should make for an interesting observation to see how lame stream spins the military relief…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Maybe Hillary needs to read the tree house more often, you know, to keep up with things. Let’s imagine, (Ad Rem) “Hi, hillary, glad you’re here, grab a comfy branch” I’m cracking myself up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is there a branch that could hold her?
LikeLiked by 9 people
We would welcome her to one down low, and near the trunk. That will a) hold up her giant backside, and b) provide only a short distance to fall when she’s blind drunk. We are nice, accommodating people.
She might not want to hold her head up and her mouth open, though.
I wouldn’t want her stench anywhere near our Treehouse.
It couldn’t reach a branch. Maybe it could sit on a root.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She’s already here!
https://images.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fthumbs.dreamstime.com%2Fz%2Funreasonable-man-sawing-off-branch-illustration-22258881.jpg&f=1
This from the person who stole millions from the Haiti relief efforts.She is either a huge hypocrite, trying to setup another theft situation, or all of the above.
.
Hillary, go home and shut up!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Dont forget all the human smuggling connections too. Sick people.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yeah.. it should be obvious to all of us here that she is a psychopathic sociopath of the highest order and ThE MOST evil one that this country has ever encountered because unlike most common garden variety sociopaths she was able to obtain power thru Bill and the democrat party for decades. It is why she makes Ted Bundy et al look like choir boys. She has left death and destruction in her wake and has a cadre of paychophants still in her corner : for money and other evil acts. But karma is coming her way soon in the form of what really happened: President Trump.
Have patience. It’s really coming
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think you are correct! No way for the Clintons to monetize the disaster in Puerto Rico so Hellary must be really frustrated!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sundance, great article. However, you are overlooking an important factor. It doesn’t matter to Hillary or the left what the true facts are, they will run with a false narrative. They believe that, if the lie is big enough and repeated often enough, it will eventually be accepted as fact. See “Russia, Russia, Russia” for a case in point.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
What exactly is Hillary doing personally as far as disaster relief, besides this stupid tweet?
Perhaps she’s planning on getting involved with disaster relief funding, like she did in Haiti?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I dislike that woman immensely.
LikeLiked by 34 people
👍👍👍
She makes my skin crawl 😐
I used to be indifferent about HRC — didn’t like it when people commented on her body. Body measurements are (or should be) irrelevant in a leader; it’s the brain and results that count.
But the lies and sedition are making HRC truly loathesome, I am more repelled every time she opens her mouth to disparage good leadership and hurt our country
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t most of us on this blog and in almost all states? I think so because we are the “deplorables” and are waiting for her prosecution.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would like to see her spend the rest of her life in prison. The Clinton’s in your face corruption and blatant dishonesty was one of the most corrosive influences in the culture wars. True scum
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m more partial to the use of our constitution for a change and “her” wearing the hemp necklace, albeit briefly. It’s not even personal either, it’s justice as it should be. If anyone was ever a traitor, it’s “her”.
Great comment, THC. It’s not personal, it’s justice.
Sometimes I’m torn between which one I’d like to see on prison for life – Hill or obummer. I think I actually despise him more than her. For the simple fact that he was in a position to do so much damage to the country. She on the other hand is just brazenly evil and corrupt.
Oh my, which one? Which one? Can I have Both?
So does Bill
She gives me the heebee jeebees.
She’s pizzed that she no longer has the power to profit from disaster relief via her slush fund/foundation a la Haiti. Poor her.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She knows better. She wants the average citizen to believe her alternate reality – I wouldn’t underestimate the impact of her lies.
I think most people have just tuned her out. Many of those who haven’t just laugh at her. Thanks God for President Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Crooked gonna Crooked.
If you want to understand how repulsive this woman truly is, go and look up how she treated the secret service over the years and what they think of her. That says everything.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Clinton should be put under house arrest for sedition
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or what was it that happened to that other witch, the one in Wizard of Oz..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, a bucket of water.
Easy peasy!!
House falling on her! LOL!
I was thinking about the house. . .
Ya. The old “under-house, arrest” LOL
sorry 🙂
Step away from the sherry. Or go back to it and stop bothering us.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Its easy to see how someone in her state could get lost and confused in a Costco. the workers probably locked her in the freezer like the slab of beef that she is
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keep in mind Hillary Clinton focus tests every single thing she tweets or says. So probably 10 morons decided this tweet was a good idea.
Also keep in mind Puerto Rico got hit days ago, this is a good illustrations of HOW LATE her response to any threat or disaster would have been if she were elected.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hillary Clinton is an IDIOT!
Hillary who? Shouldn’t you be hiding in the toilet paper aisle?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Reason # 62,984,825 +1, what happened (why she is NOT president)…
She is not aware that she is not our president. Mc Devil doesn’t know either. either.
LikeLiked by 2 people
mind numbingly STUPID coming from the woman whose foundation raped and pillaged Haiti!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Too bad old Hillary didn’t feel this way about BENGHAZI!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am convinced there is someone on Hillary’s staff who writes these tweets, all in an effort to show how mind numbingly dumb and obtuse she actually is
LikeLiked by 1 person
she is to dumb to read the time on the phone, so yes that’s true
Well it could be worse. She could have suggested relief aid for Haiti.
They need relief from Hillary
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh no, you didn’t really just post this 😮 oh man I busted my gut there 😆😂🤣😃😅
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Hillary Clinton, private citizen, thinks she needs to direct disaster relief, to show what we were missing out on because she lost?
We already know what a spectacular job she and her family did vis-a-vis Haiti. She forgets that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The U.S. military have been leading FEMA rescue, relief and recovery efforts from the first moment the winds died down.”
_____________
The point is, if Sick Hillary was president, it would only have occurred to her to send help as of today.
Here is what Sick Hillary’s tweet would have been:
………………
Hang on, Puerto Rico!
Help is on the way! The U.S. Navy will be there in about a week!
Benghazi Redux!
……………..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just asked her on twitter if it’s hard to be this stupid, or if it come naturally? #whathappened
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just made a comment about how many clueless people have liked that tweet with a link to this article ha ha!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Truly, the hildabeast lives in her on little world..
now she wants to kidnap Puerto Rican children for her pizza parties?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to mention that the Iwo Jima, Wasp, and New York have onboard medical facilities to rival the Comfort/Mercy. Just saying…
Curt Schilling who started out with a relief effort to Texas which morphed into bringing supplies into Florida will be heading to PR tomorrow A.M.. He’s gotten a C130 and is filling it. He’ll make as many trips as he can and even said he’ll take passengers on the return flights.
This isn’t a charity with a bunch of paperwork. He’s doing it on trust and trying to respond quickly. I think one of the biggest things he’s bringing is hope. He didn’t go anywhere in Texas or Florida without people on the ground to partner with. He’s not the only one doing this sort of thing, many others are going around organizations like the Red Cross because they would rather do something with people they know and trust then have a charity donation.
It reminds me a bit of what happened in 1917. Quick response from people who could help. There was an enormous explosion of a munitions ship in Halifax Harbor. Around 12 hours later a train left Boston with medical personnel and relief supplies. There was a terrible amount of eye injuries, besides the 2,000 dead, because people were watching the ship as it burned and exploded. It was said to be the largest explosion pre nuclear explosions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Curt Schilling for anybody else unfamilar with his name
“Curt Schilling Baseball pitcher
Curtis Montague Schilling is an American former Major League Baseball right-handed pitcher, former video game developer, and former baseball color analyst.”
wikipedia.org
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Curt_Schilling
Details details!
Thats “What happened”? I happened DJT
So if Illary had managed to beat out DJT for the presidency she would still be waiting for the 3am phone call which she wouldn’t answer until a week later anyway. Thank God we got Our Lion in place and he doesn’t wait for no 3am call.
The President should send in Clinton Foundation representatives to loot anything of value
If Hillary has any true friends in this world, not sycophants like Huma, they need to take her aside and tell her to get a clue, and then tell her to get a life.
I think that big black man who followed Crooked Hillary around during the GE with a syringe needs to really boost the amphetamine/steroid levels mixture next time her shoots her up. Otherwise she’ll be tweeting about the national anthem sometime next month.
