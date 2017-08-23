President Trump Discusses NAFTA: “I think we’ll end up, probably, terminating NAFTA at some point”…

At the end of the first round of NAFTA renegotiations, Sunday, I shared a confidence level of “3” on a 10 point scale; as to whether a deal was likely. [Explained Here]

On Monday Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer debriefed President Trump the on the results of the first round (5 days). USTR Lighthizer and Secretary Ross were both at the White House during the eclipse viewing.

On Tuesday, following that briefing, President Trump shares his opinion on NAFTA. WATCH:

Remember, this statement follows the discussions with Ross and Lighthizer a day earlier. It would appear that President Trump did not like the information they shared. Knowing that POTUS Trump isn’t going to accept or compromise on an economic deal that doesn’t fix the issues; and knowing he’s wanted to walk away from NAFTA in favor of bilateral trade deals from the outset; I might need to lower my confidence to a “1” or lower…

