President Trump Discusses NAFTA: “I think we’ll end up, probably, terminating NAFTA at some point”…

At the end of the first round of NAFTA renegotiations, Sunday, I shared a confidence level of “3” on a 10 point scale; as to whether a deal was likely. [Explained Here]
On Monday Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer debriefed President Trump the on the results of the first round (5 days). USTR Lighthizer and Secretary Ross were both at the White House during the eclipse viewing.
On Tuesday, following that briefing, President Trump shares his opinion on NAFTA. WATCH:
.
Remember, this statement follows the discussions with Ross and Lighthizer a day earlier. It would appear that President Trump did not like the information they shared. Knowing that POTUS Trump isn’t going to accept or compromise on an economic deal that doesn’t fix the issues; and knowing he’s wanted to walk away from NAFTA in favor of bilateral trade deals from the outset; I might need to lower my confidence to a “1” or lower…
Super-Mega-MAGA-Winning!
It’s called bargaining chip for asking more or putting pressure on Mexico and Canada.
Let’s just walk away. Please, let’s just walk away, watch the splodey heads and pass the popcorn.
I was cheering at these remarks on NAFTA. I give the re-negotiations a zero and hope for bi-lateral sanity in trade. One deal with Canada. One deal with Mexico. Waaaaay better in all respects. Please God hear my prayer.
We are indeed in good hands.
Not tired of winning!
Agree — I am not sure what the advantage of a 3-way deal is, when Mexico`s economy is so vastly different from that of Canada and the US — and when Canada is throwing screwy stuff on the table, like `climate change`. It signals that they are not serious about economic negotiations.
They will be. Oh, they will be.
As a punter, Sundance, I give the odds that MexiCanada will cave on all points. In game theory, he has them where he wants them.They are just being lead by the hand to final acceptance.
If they defect from accepting the inevitable then the US walks away to negotiate on bilats another day.
Take that, Canada and Mexico!
Hah.
They sent such arrogant elitists to negotiate for them, it would serve them right if we just walked away.
They act like we need them more than they need us.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
Maybe now they will climb down off their high-horses, and take whatever our Wolverines are willing to give them.
Which is as it should be.
If we do continue with NAFTA…I would like to see the US get compensated for all the Wear & Tear on our highways, from all the Mexican/Canadian trucks running back and forth!
Hey Wheatie, how about they each build a wall and we call it even? 😃
Haaa…works for me !
Definitely will and should be terminated at some point. Mexico has been on the receiving end of our wealth for 25 years, thanks to Bill Clinton, Newt, and a host of big businesses. Time to end the nightmare.
Tell Prince Sparkle Socks that the discussion of LGBTQ issues in economic trade negotiations between nations is most irregular !!
IF I WERE THE PRESIDENT, ID SCRAP NAFTA AND START OVER WITH A FRESH AND CLEAN PLATE.
The most important reason to leave the international organisation of NAFTA is that
a future US administration could reactivate all the poison clauses at a later date.
The EU started as a common market and it is evolving into a tyrannical monstrosity.
Kill the snake while you have the unique opportunity, don’t try to domesticate it.
Great speech in AZ. He has the dynamics of a political rally down pat. And the disciplined messaging. A supremely self-disciplined man. That’s what they hate the most about him. Extra-ordinary. Thank You Almighty God!
If this rally is an inkling of Hope Hicks comms, Katie bar the door!
