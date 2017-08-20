NAFTA Round One Concludes – Joint Statement From Canada, Mexico and United States….

Hot off The Presses. Round One of scheduled NAFTA renegotiations has concluded today and a trilateral statement has just been released. [My thoughts follow press release]:
Washington, DC – On August 16, 2017, United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Secretary of the Economy Ildefonso Guajardo launched the renegotiation and modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in Washington, DC.
This began five full days of meetings by a team of subject matter experts covering more than two dozen different negotiation topics. Detailed conceptual presentations were made by the United States, Mexico and Canada across the scope of the agreement, and negotiating groups began work to advance text and agreed to provide additional text, comments or alternate proposals during the next two weeks.
The scope and volume of proposals during the first round of the negotiation reflects a commitment from all three countries to an ambitious outcome and reaffirms the importance of updating the rules governing the world’s largest free trade area.
In addition to the negotiations, officials from all three countries continued to engage a wide range of stakeholders, including representatives of the private sector; industry associations; civil society, including labor groups; legislative representatives; and state/provincial officials.
Negotiators from each country will continue domestic consultations and work to advance negotiating text through the end of August, and will reconvene in Mexico for a second round of talks from September 1-5.
Negotiations will continue at this rapid pace, moving to Canada in late September and returning to the United States in October, with additional rounds being planned for the remainder of the year.
While a great deal of effort and negotiation will be required in the coming months, Canada, Mexico and the United States are committed to an accelerated and comprehensive negotiation process that will upgrade our agreement and establish 21st century standards to the benefit of our citizens. (link)
First, as to the probability for a joint agreement, the outlook still remains at a level “3” on a scale of 1 to 10. The bottom line for optimism isn’t really optimism; it is more drawn from a simple reality: neither Canada nor Mexico have any alternative.
Other than bang their virtue-signaling and threatening drums loudly, there’s no actual substantive economic leverage held by the CanaMex twin parasites; who are trying to negotiate an enhanced sustainability through discussions with their economic host. The reality is the three nations Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are not equal. Canada and Mexico stand to lose the most from ‘no deal’. They just don’t have any leverage beyond politics.
All of CanaMex’s talking points are political in nature. Unfortunately for them, the Trump administration is looking at the trade deal purely through the prism of economics, not politics. Trump ain’t trying to win virtuous points with Vildegaray (Mex) or Freeland (Can), period.
From the perspective of Trump/Ross/Lighthizer it’s about math, jobs and GDP economics. Nothing more. This cold economic reality crushes the heavily-nuanced feelings contained within the Canadian and Mexican positions. Virtue signaling (Canada’s approach) and threats of social anxiety (Mexico’s approach) ring hollow against the sheer scope of economic leverage carried by team U.S.A.
If all participants were equally carrying leverage the likelihood for an agreement would be Zero because the economic combatants are generally loggerheads across all sectors. However, this is not an agreement amid equals. Access to the U.S. market is vital for the continuance of Canada and Mexico’s sustainability. Therefore one must temper the desire for a zero-sum outcome amid the reality that CanaMex cannot afford to walk-out.
So long as CanaMex cannot exit, and team U.S.A. drive the economic standard, there will be an agreement. CanaMex won’t like the agreement, but when the elephant is not afraid of the opinion of the mice, and the elephant holds the key to the cheese vault – what’s the two mice gonna do?
The countries head to Mexico City for the second round, from Sept. 1st to 5th. A third round is schedule in Canada in late September, and then back to U.S, in October.
As previously stated the first round was heavy on on introductions and schedule-setting, while also featuring substantive discussions on matters of key divergence including auto-parts rules, cutting edge pharmaceuticals and labor wage rates.
So there will be a new track laid from Quebec to Mexico City for the Trump train?

Winning.
Winning.
Remember it is a overpass named I-Carumba😉😎
That grin is worth millions. Thank you everybody working in my behalf. An American!
Not millions. Trillions!
Winning BIGLY.

#MAGA
#MAGA
Tom Mueller,
Our pleasure, and thank you ever so much for doing the same. We are a winning team, we are Americans.
Oh it’s gonna hurt to be a Canadian or Mexican bought and paid for politician. Tell me, who’s gonna pay for squat?
That farting sound you can hear, that’s coming from the CanMex delegation as they consider how to spin this negative into a positive!
It would seem that for Canada and Mexico it would be better for them to walk away as at least their pride would be intact. The reality is that they will be outmanoeuvred at every turn and will be forced to sign, and implement, a treaty they hate, but which allows them some access to the US economy. MAGA, the winning just keeps getting better!!!
They didn't bother to send more effective people, which to me indicates that the previous Mexican and Canadian teams were probably not a lot better. So this shows again that the reason these countries did so well previously is because the U.S. negotiators gave away the store.
This is actually fun to watch. 🙂
I was hoping these talks would have fallen apart by now and the whole NAFTA thing would be ended. Oh well, if it stays we have the team to make it work to our advantage.
We need to kill NAFTA after these negotiations are over. It is a horrible deal. We need think about the American worker NAFTA killed millions of jobs.
Trust me, NAFTA will have a whole new definition after our president's team is done negotiating. The extra money that it pulls in will be plenty 'nuff to pay for a wall.
"canamex twin parasites"

😂😂
😂😂
NAFTA will be signed — N ice A MERICAN-F riendly T rade A ppeasement.
You just caused me an embarrassing belly laugh…with my mouth full! Thank you!
So much winning!
Did anybody notice that the Mexican negotiators are not Native American or Mestizos, but pure-blood Spaniards, and clearly of lily-white (originally northern European/Frankish) ancestry ala Tom Perez of the DNC? When these people talk about "fairness", they mean "We must protect our Conquistador riches, stature and privilege."
LikeLiked by 17 people
Excellent observation, imo too.

👍
👍
Interesting point, one I'd not have noticed. The reality of who holds power in Mexico is something I need to learn more about.
Mexico is a two class system. Many of the Indians do not even speak Spanish.
LikeLiked by 3 people
G. Combs,
I did not know that, thank you.
Now there is some interesting history I wouldn’t mind reading into. Always love reading and learning new things, especially different cultures of our world. Again, thank you.
maiingankwe,
That is from direct experience of having to go English ===> Spanish ====> Indian dialect here in NC.
Read up at least a summary on MX’s history. During the entire time they’ve been our southern neighbor, they’ve never had a decent gov’t. It’s been awful corruption after every election for centuries. Generations of Euro-Spaniard elitists take turns lording over the natives like they’re garbage.
That’s why it’s never made sense to me when Mestizos living in California, bring Mexican flags to attend ball games where they boo the American team, spit on them, throw beer on them etc., projecting all their hate onto the USA, ignoring the exploitative bigotry of 1%’ers like Jorge Ramos who don’t provide any real value.
yet when you examine MX's natural resources, they've got gorgeous forests and landscapes comparable to US and Canada. But it's wasted, never been harnessed or effectively developed, b/c the white ruling class behaves as selfishly as Soviet leaders did, preferring to pamper and flatter themselves instead of authentically unleashing their nation's potential to compete and become a dynamic first-rate economy.
Illegal Alienism is mainly pushed by Gringo MX….who want to ethnically cleanse Mexico and Latin America of their Mestizo and Indigenous peoples.
Look at how many times Vicente FOX cursed at Trump…calling him a Racist. Lily white Gringo MX wanting to ethnically cleanse Mexico…but Trump is the racist🤔
I think they have some blood from Extremadura and Andalucia…. gypsies not to be taken too seriously up in Barcelona or even Madrid, just watch they don't pick pocket your wallet.
NAFTA will be what we say it will be. Nothing more, nothing less. Sundance has made it clear who holds all cards.
This is going to be embarrassing for our neighbors all the way through, isn't it?
And strangely, I'm fresh outta give a sh!ts. So very tired of my country being the butt of every joke. Americans take note: Feeling perpetually privileged and guilty for being who and what we are has got us to this place. ENOUGH.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So much of NAFTA seemed to be focused on benefiting Canada and Mexico, even to giving them a two to one advantage in binding (?) arbitration in disputes with America over trade practices. And it seem they accorded the privilege of bidding on American infrastructure projects financed by American Taxpayer money.
Why, oh why did they jeopardize their trade agreement with us by letting other nations (China) sneak in to the American market by using them. What fools. And I wonder what American politicians were in a position to know what was going on and as a direct result of knowing how much cash they made.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Betty,
You’re not alone, I’d be really interested in knowing who and how much as well.
Free Trade is the biggest wealth redistribution scheme ever created. Stalin is probably whining in tell because Globalists redistribute wealth
Did you know…after NAFTA was passed… US bailed out MX with $45 Billion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whining in hell…I mean
SpellCheck 😶
Oh Canada, bless your little potato heart.
Mexico, you can keep your “best” on your side of the new wall, thanks.
This is no Trump train any longer,🚂🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸.
It’s the Trump steam roller.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
Trump train going to Canada.
Awesome!! Footage!!!🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
Justin. Waiting for Trumps Wolverines.
My favorite.
AWE-Some!!!! Can't wait for new grand baby to be old enough to share this with!! Gave me chills!!! The power!!! Yes, that's our Trump Train power!!
https://goo.gl/images/AyRCJs
This is Justin waiting at platform for Trumps Wolverines.
Great MAGA sign, will use if you dont mind!
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A! Awesomesauce!
You got it!
Enjoy.
🇺🇸😙💖💕💖🇺🇸
“discussions on matters of key divergence including auto-parts rules, cutting edge pharmaceuticals and labor wage rates”
As pertains to China? As in Fentanyl, here is an old article that is still relevant because the same problem still exists: http://dailycaller.com/2016/07/27/china-and-mexico-are-bringing-in-nightmare-super-drugs/
Chinese car companies in Mexico? http://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/chinese-firm-opens-plant-in-veracruz/
Chinese made auto parts duty free, and slave labor used in China? As in Rules of Origin? http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/top-dem-warns-of-tpp-car-mexican-made-of-chinese-parts-sold-in-us/article/2583851
Those kinds of ‘discussions’ is why President Trump dumping TPP is so fabulous….now to phase 2 of China……..I mean NAFTA (snicker).
Canada is going to regret it’s virtue signalling, which was done to belittle and demean the USA.
Mexico is going to regret, oh so much, their threats to swarm us with illegals gangs drugs.
Mexico’s economy is also HEAVILY dependent upon USA tourism. They need to keep that smile.
MAGA
Tourism…..not only should tourists not drink the water, but don’t drink the alcohol either.
Mexico raids 31 hot spots, 10,000 gallons of illegal alcohol seized after Wisconsin woman’s death at posh resort
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/08/14/mexico-raids-31-hot-spots-10000-gallons-illegal-alcohol-seized-after-womans-death-at-posh-resort.html
Be sure to bring your bullet proof vests with your suntan lotion.
Mexican resort beach shooting kills 3, officials say
Published August 07, 2017 Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/08/07/gunmen-attack-group-at-mexican-resort-beach-killing-3-men.html
Shootout in Cancun: Narcos Take Their War Into Hot Beach Resorts
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-07-21/showdown-in-cancun-narcos-take-their-war-into-hot-beach-resorts
GRAPHIC: 19 Cartel Gunmen Killed in Firefight near Mexican Beach Resort Town
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/07/02/graphic-19-cartel-gunmen-killed-firefight-near-mexican-beach-resort-town/
Maybe those cheap vacations should come with a Costco casket, eh?
My dearest friends went to Los Cabos, but returned home safely before the shootings.
I used to enjoy going to Mexico.
I liked the all inclusive resorts, all food an liquor include.
But that was 15 years ago. Once the cartel scourge started, I haven’t been bac.
Sadly, Paris which I enjoyed is on my list of no go.
No where in mex is it safe anymore for tourists. Cancun was able to keep all that violence out for many years to their credit, esp since el presidente has the summer residence there(surrounded by gator infested swamp), but that ended years ago. I would never risk my safety there unless they seriously went medieval on corruption and criminals.
In the 1950’s there were economists who proposed America’s “advancement” from an Industrial economy, to an office-based economy. Looking through the retrospectroscope, the evidence was obvious: the vast expansion of “university education” to the blue-collar-worker class (WWII, Korean War veteran generation and their progeny abandoned physical labor for paperwork).
By the 1960’s major American corporations had enough cash to buy other corporations–they did not need international bank funding to diversify their domestic holdings. This was a mostly zero-sum game. In order to expand international banking business, it was necessary to create new industrial economies in historically agrarian regions. China was obviously the best place to do this because it had a huge population of people who were willing to work hard.
China, an agrarian economy lacked technology and lacked the university and industrial know-how to move up to the industrialization stage. Solution: transfer American knowhow and Euro-American bank financing to jump-start a super-fast evolution.
The problem, for American industrial workers, was that the jump-start meant ultra-low labor-cost Chinese farm-to-factory workers would vastly underprice American industrial laborers, rendering them superfluous. They themselves were the descendants of agrarian serfs and peasants. They were “living too well”, in the minds of the international plutocrats, and not working hard enough, and costing “too much money”, to be price-competitive against the newly farm-to-factory workers in China.
we knew there was a reason for these tycoon to leave the council!
LikeLiked by 2 people
As Sundance always says, follow the 💰
Yep!
He thought it was business as usual in the swamp.
HA!
😂🤗😂
When all is said and done Mexico will pay for the wall and be happy to sign the check.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have decided to dub this CanaMexiLoonsCarumba…. as you may or may not know Loons are revevered in Canadia, they are beautiful and their call is God sent, the Canuckistans even have a Loony ($1) and a Twoony ($2) Carumba is a hat tip to SDs I-Carumba overpass fast express train
“So long as CanaMex cannot exit, and team U.S.A. drive the economic standard, there will be an agreement. CanaMex won’t like the agreement, but when the elephant is not afraid of the opinion of the mice, and the elephant holds the key to the cheese vault – what’s the two mice gonna do?”
Scathing brilliant Sundance!
👍
