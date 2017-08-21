President Trump Watches Eclipse (Video)…

It looks like the First Family’s review of the eclipse took place just before, during, or shortly after, a POTUS debriefing of last weeks NAFTA negotiations.  That’s US Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lighthizer and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross together with Attorney General Jeff Sesssions, Ivanka Trump, First-Lady Melania Trump and President Trump included in the video:

  1. reenahovermale says:
    August 21, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    What a wonderful day for our lion and his lioness to be basking in the solar eclipse. I want you treepers to know that it was a comment here today that pushed me forward to drive 3 hours out of my way to join the hubby to share this day. Thank you all. What a lovely day it’s been.

    • madeline1954blog says:
      August 21, 2017 at 3:58 pm

      I just read the following IRS Article. Jeff Sessions should be a the DOJ working not gazing at the eclipse. The article said, “Engelbrecht told Fox News that “the fight” under the Trump administration has been “every bit as difficult” as it was under the Obama administration’. What is Sessions doing?

    • Kathy says:
      August 21, 2017 at 4:18 pm

      Wasn’t it, though? Got cold up here near Seattle, even with only 90% coverage. And the sunlight was weird, made weird little smiley faces on the ground as it shone through the trees.

      What a great day to be an American. What a great day to share an eclipse with our President and First Lady. And Barron, too.

      I’m glad you made the trek to share the event with family. This is strength-producing, and we’re going to need everything we have for the battle days ahead.

  2. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    August 21, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Barron is the man.

    He’s great, and helps to show how down to earth Trump and his family are. Just a normal kid.

  3. rsanchez1990 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Great stuff. The additional context of Lighthizer and Wilburine is great to keep in mind. I don’t see anyone else online reporting it like this.

  4. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    August 21, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    good to see Sessions is back at the table

  5. Nigella says:
    August 21, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Waiting for the snarky remarks from the media… Did he have his glasses on wrong? Was his tie crooked?

    • NJF says:
      August 21, 2017 at 4:02 pm

      Someone used a screen shot of Barron before he out his glasses on to say, “she can’t even get her kid to put his glasses on.”

      Idiot is currently being slammed on twitter.

  6. JC says:
    August 21, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    I see Superhero Wilbur Ross received his now-customary smooch from beautiful First Lady Melania. Love them both.

  7. fleporeblog says:
    August 21, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    The Wilburine once again gives a nice kiss to our FLOTUS. The President seemed to be in much better spirits today than when he returned to D.C. last night. Lighthizer and the Wilburine must of told him that they are cleaning Canada and Mexico’s clock at the negotiation table. Maybe AG Sessions told him the indictment for the Clintons is proceeding along. One can hope :)!

  8. SpanglishKC says:
    August 21, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    So interesting to see them interacting. Very normal people. I was not expecting AG Sessions to be there. Anything to make of that?

  9. thevaccinemachine says:
    August 21, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Eclipse is almost as much of a nothing-burger as Russia, Russia, Russia and Trump is a NAZI sympathizer

  10. G3 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Great Photo

  11. thevaccinemachine says:
    August 21, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Trump probably looked at this for a minute, realized it was a another media-created scam and went back to work

  12. Daniel says:
    August 21, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Those are great pictures. Trump’s hair never looked so good 🙂

    Beautiful family. That Barron is going to be bigger than his father… maybe not in height; probably about the same. I mean in terms of what he will do in life. I just feel like he’s going to change the world in some very significant way.

    • MaineCoon says:
      August 21, 2017 at 4:44 pm

      Can you imagine 60 years from now when Barron will be interviewed about his dad, the days in the WH and the decades of Trump’s impact on USA and the world.

      Liked by 1 person

  13. Joanne Avella says:
    August 21, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    There is a picture of Trump being shot with many arrows and comments I just copied from the Antifa web site regusarding Trump rally in Phoenix Arizona tomorrow. For some reason it will not let me copy the picture . You can go to their page and see for your self. Where the hell are the Secret Service and why are people getting away with this ?
    *********************************************

    Call for an anarchist anti-fascist and anti-colonial presence against all Presidents

    Anarchists & Indigenous Unite!

    Call for an anti-fascist & anti-colonial contingent against Trump’s rally on Tuesday, August 22 at 6pm at the Phoenix Convention Center in downtown Phoenix on occupied O’odham territory.

  14. sundance says:
    August 21, 2017 at 4:42 pm

  15. sundance says:
    August 21, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Like

  16. andyocoregon says:
    August 21, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    The wife and I drove about 30 miles south to Salem, Oregon to experience the total eclipse, which we did. It lasted all of about two minutes. Loud cheers went up from the parking lot when the sun began to reappear. What I found interesting is that it didn’t get very dark until the moon totally blocked the sun, then it was as if someone quickly turned a dimming light switch to dark. That reversed when the sun began to reappear.
    Can you imagine what people in the 15th century and before thought of eclipses? Most of them had no forewarning like we have now.

    Like

