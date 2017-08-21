President Trump Watches Eclipse (Video)…

It looks like the First Family’s review of the eclipse took place just before, during, or shortly after, a POTUS debriefing of last weeks NAFTA negotiations. That’s US Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lighthizer and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross together with Attorney General Jeff Sesssions, Ivanka Trump, First-Lady Melania Trump and President Trump included in the video:
What a wonderful day for our lion and his lioness to be basking in the solar eclipse. I want you treepers to know that it was a comment here today that pushed me forward to drive 3 hours out of my way to join the hubby to share this day. Thank you all. What a lovely day it’s been.
I just read the following IRS Article. Jeff Sessions should be a the DOJ working not gazing at the eclipse. The article said, “Engelbrecht told Fox News that “the fight” under the Trump administration has been “every bit as difficult” as it was under the Obama administration’. What is Sessions doing?
Wasn’t it, though? Got cold up here near Seattle, even with only 90% coverage. And the sunlight was weird, made weird little smiley faces on the ground as it shone through the trees.
What a great day to be an American. What a great day to share an eclipse with our President and First Lady. And Barron, too.
I’m glad you made the trek to share the event with family. This is strength-producing, and we’re going to need everything we have for the battle days ahead.
Menagerie taught me something today, by sending me to a link that explained those ‘funny little smiley faces on the ground that shone through the trees.’ That’s nature’s pinhole projectors. Here, I’ve copied her comment to share the link: Menagerie says:
August 21, 2017 at 10:01 am
Here’s a cool way to see it.
https://petapixel.com/2012/05/21/crescent-shaped-projections-through-tree-leaves-during-the-solar-eclipse/
Barron is the man.
He’s great, and helps to show how down to earth Trump and his family are. Just a normal kid.
Great stuff. The additional context of Lighthizer and Wilburine is great to keep in mind. I don’t see anyone else online reporting it like this.
good to see Sessions is back at the table
Operating table?
Out from underneath his table? Where he’s been napping?
Good to see something will get him out I guess.
Waiting for the snarky remarks from the media… Did he have his glasses on wrong? Was his tie crooked?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Someone used a screen shot of Barron before he out his glasses on to say, “she can’t even get her kid to put his glasses on.”
Idiot is currently being slammed on twitter.
I just commented to someone who said that about Trump and Barron… I said Melania was too busy giving a kiss to Wilbur Ross.
I see Superhero Wilbur Ross received his now-customary smooch from beautiful First Lady Melania. Love them both.
LikeLiked by 7 people
JC you beat me too it!
Hehe.
SuperNerd Pride!
Wilburine is a cheeky one.
How can anyone not love Wilburine?
The Wilburine once again gives a nice kiss to our FLOTUS. The President seemed to be in much better spirits today than when he returned to D.C. last night. Lighthizer and the Wilburine must of told him that they are cleaning Canada and Mexico’s clock at the negotiation table. Maybe AG Sessions told him the indictment for the Clintons is proceeding along. One can hope :)!
LikeLiked by 6 people
So interesting to see them interacting. Very normal people. I was not expecting AG Sessions to be there. Anything to make of that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sleepy Jeff is probably taking his daily 18 hour nap
LikeLike
Boo!
Why do the CTR folks think the anti-Sessions routine will work?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just you wait, ‘illary ‘iggins, just you wait.
Love it! My favorite play and my favorite musical.
Hillary puts the Pig in Pygmalion
Eclipse is almost as much of a nothing-burger as Russia, Russia, Russia and Trump is a NAZI sympathizer
Great Photo
These pictures all have a cool futuristic feel to them.
Melania makes a lousy pair of eclipse glasses look like a fantastic accessory.
First Lady Melania Trump even rocks Solar Eclipse glasses!
Trump probably looked at this for a minute, realized it was a another media-created scam and went back to work
LikeLike
Lol.
Those are great pictures. Trump’s hair never looked so good 🙂
Beautiful family. That Barron is going to be bigger than his father… maybe not in height; probably about the same. I mean in terms of what he will do in life. I just feel like he’s going to change the world in some very significant way.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can you imagine 60 years from now when Barron will be interviewed about his dad, the days in the WH and the decades of Trump’s impact on USA and the world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a picture of Trump being shot with many arrows and comments I just copied from the Antifa web site regusarding Trump rally in Phoenix Arizona tomorrow. For some reason it will not let me copy the picture . You can go to their page and see for your self. Where the hell are the Secret Service and why are people getting away with this ?
*********************************************
Call for an anarchist anti-fascist and anti-colonial presence against all Presidents
Anarchists & Indigenous Unite!
Call for an anti-fascist & anti-colonial contingent against Trump’s rally on Tuesday, August 22 at 6pm at the Phoenix Convention Center in downtown Phoenix on occupied O’odham territory.
The wife and I drove about 30 miles south to Salem, Oregon to experience the total eclipse, which we did. It lasted all of about two minutes. Loud cheers went up from the parking lot when the sun began to reappear. What I found interesting is that it didn’t get very dark until the moon totally blocked the sun, then it was as if someone quickly turned a dimming light switch to dark. That reversed when the sun began to reappear.
Can you imagine what people in the 15th century and before thought of eclipses? Most of them had no forewarning like we have now.
