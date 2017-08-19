NAFTA Day 3 and 4 Updates – Canada and Mexico Foiled On U.S. Government Contract Access…

Posted on August 19, 2017 by

NAFTA negotiations enter day #4 today.  The final Round 1 summary day is tomorrow, Sunday.   Information as to specifics is hard to find.  Much of the ongoing negotiation is clouded in secrecy.

However, that said, one of CTH mouses (with wolverine teeth) shares a negotiation aspect that drew a great deal of conseternation from the Mexico and Canada side.

The issue revolves around government contracts, specifically U.S. federal contracts for goods and services.  President Trump has initiated a “Buy American, Hire American” policy for government contracts; meaning if the U.S. government has to spend money for a product or service, it should be spent on acquisition of American products made by American workers.

Mexico and Canada want access to these lucrative contracts.  President Trump’s “America First” procurement process is against their interest.  Canada is especially upset about this dynamic.  Canada wants to be able to bid on U.S. Federal Government contracts; and Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland referred to the buy-local rules as “poor public policy.”

However, President Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross effectively took the issue off the NAFTA table by signing an executive order earlier this year designed to make maximum use of Buy American rules.

The order instructed government departments to perform studies within five months, with a report due to the president by Nov. 24.

The notice from the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will officially posted on the U.S. federal register on Monday, seeking industry submissions by Sept. 18.

Negotiation insiders say it’s no coincidence that the notice shows up while NAFTA negotiators for Canada and Mexico are still in the U.S. capital.

The U.S. approach has taken the issue of U.S. federal contracts out of reach of NAFTA negotiation teams from Mexico and Canada.  American NAFTA negotiators had an easy argument: they just can’t discuss procurement government contract access while the domestic process is ongoing. [The cabinet officials will review submissions, and provide a report to the president by Nov. 24.]

With upcoming procurement contracts for massive anticipated infrastructure projects, negotiating for access to those contracts is now off the table for NAFTA.  The Mexican and Canadian teams are crying foul.  Oh well, tough cookies.  “America First” bitches.

Hopefully, congress will support the America First procurement initiatives within the actual infrastructure spending bills when/if they are completed.  Unfortunately, that’s when the Mexican and Canadian corporatist and crony-capitalist DC lobbyists come into play and try to get the laws written so Canadian and Mexican companies can get the benefits of the spending.   This “selling access within legislation” process is how corrupt DC politicians get rich.

TTFN !

 

 

This entry was posted in Big Government, Canada, Legislation, media bias, Mexico, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

93 Responses to NAFTA Day 3 and 4 Updates – Canada and Mexico Foiled On U.S. Government Contract Access…

  1. Running Fast says:
    August 19, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Thanks for the update. If you remember the original botched ACA website was provided by a Canadian Company.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  2. FofBW says:
    August 19, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    looks like it is going to make it through the first week of negotiations.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Strike1 says:
    August 19, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    “selling access within legislation process is how corrupt DC politicians get rich”
    This is exactly right. We need to start following the $$ and stop all the back door deals.
    Example: brother-in-law owns a company and a politician invests heavily in it. Walla a government contract is awarded to this company. (Overnight millionaire) makes me sick!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. Stringy theory says:
    August 19, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Excellent timing. If Congress tries to undercut the buy American strategy, Trump should crush them bigly.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. jrapdx says:
    August 19, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    I think that’s about right. A huge hurdle will be keeping the Uniparty from undermining the “American First” buy and hire provisions in the upcoming infrastructure legislation. I don’t know what the President will do, or what he can do to prevent the Congressional criminals from their usual “screw you” to working Americans. But I sure agree the pressure from all quarters (including us “deplorables”) must be turned up to the max to make sure Trump’s agenda is passed.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • FofBW says:
      August 19, 2017 at 5:40 pm

      Putting th pressure is now a full time job for us deplorables.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • jrapdx says:
        August 19, 2017 at 5:48 pm

        IKR, sure seems that’s true. But could we expect different? After all, if gov’t is of, by and for the people, the “job description” of we the people is holding elected officials’ feet to the fire. And I’m all for making sure that fire is roaring hot!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • M. Mueller says:
        August 19, 2017 at 6:33 pm

        I can only apply the pressure in small ways. Just got a snail mail asking for a donation to Paul Ryan’s Senate campaign. It detailed all that he’s done for us (all President Trump’s doing.) He is not going to like the message he gets back in his nice little return envelope.

        I’m sorry, God, but I absolutely hate Paul Ryan and everything he stands for.

        Like

        Reply
    • jmclever says:
      August 19, 2017 at 5:41 pm

      Sunlight via Steve Bannon will most likely be a part of it. We are only a year away, more or less, from the Mid-Term Revolution of 2018.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • jrapdx says:
        August 19, 2017 at 5:56 pm

        Bannon could play a constructive role, we can only hope that he does. You’re right, the 2018 elections are on the horizon. If the forces are favorably aligned they’ll prompt the Congressional swamp criminals to heed the warnings of impending doom: listen to the voters or you will be gone.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • md070264 says:
        August 19, 2017 at 6:36 pm

        This, along with the previous thread ” Congress worried Trump will not spend enough money” tells me he is loading up the “T-52″ for a War of TV and Tweets!
        He is loading up for Operation ” ROLLING TRUMP” for Dems And ARC ( anti rino congress) LIGHT

        Bombs away Commander In Chief!!!!

        Like

        Reply
    • xyzlatin says:
      August 19, 2017 at 5:49 pm

      “Get them out! Leave their coats!”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • PNWLifer says:
      August 19, 2017 at 6:24 pm

      It’s hard for me to imagine that President Trump doesn’t have his own people who can write legislation. I would imagine as a builder, contract specialist and negotiator extraordinaire that he could almost write it himself. Wouldn’t it be great if he sends over proposed infrastructure legislation, allows Congress to do with it will with it and then goes back to the American people with both versions on a website with a compare and contrast? Hello, Steve Bannon? That kind of big ugly could be yugely beautiful. The American people will eat it up.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. DeplorablePatriotInCa says:
    August 19, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Sundance, no rating as to the probability of a deal being reached? Days 2+3 you had the hope of a deal at a 3.

    Like

    Reply
  8. sundance says:
    August 19, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Boy is this a big fib within a headline.

    Reuters attempts to make it look like U.S. Trade Team did not bring up “Rules of Origin” as an issue that needs to be fixed. They did.

    What the U.S. team didn’t do was demand that U.S. product parts, be increased as part of the Rules of Origin.

    Reuters is selling a fake news headline here:

    The U.S team wants the rules of origin to be enforced. Period.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  9. Black_Knight_Rides says:
    August 19, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    “America First” bitches.

    Yeah, baby.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Grace Anne says:
    August 19, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    With the congress we have, pray for miracles. Thank you SD.

    Like

    Reply
  11. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    August 19, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    TTFN – had to click link to get meaning. I came up with possibles before clicking. Mine weren’t too nice so won’t post them.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Gil says:
    August 19, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    The timing of those reports will be in primary season. Hello congressional rats! Would you like to explain why we should give these contracts to mexico and canada when your constituents are out of work and they voted for America First?
    (Mumble mumble, parseltongue) skittering to nearest exit.
    Good luck in the primaries….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Janice says:
    August 19, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Only in America do we give our govt contracts to foreign countries. Absolutely treasonous! You can smell the DC stench 2800 miles away. More MAGA prayers tonight

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • lokiscout says:
      August 19, 2017 at 6:25 pm

      Many foreign countries buy our aircraft and weapons systems. Remember President Trump came back from Saudi Arabia with several hundred Billions of arms contracts from his couple day visit there.
      I’m being a bit of an SA here. I get and appreciate your comment.

      Like

      Reply
    • progpoker says:
      August 19, 2017 at 6:30 pm

      I remember early in my commercial print career, how odd it seemed that our state CofC would send jprint obs to other, cheaper states. Instead of pressuring politicians to rein in the cost of doing business…wtf??

      Like

      Reply
  14. Suzanne says:
    August 19, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    I worry that with Bannon gone the pos RINOs will be emboldened to thwart PDJT even more than they have been via the slow roll method they have employed thus far. I don’t think they fear PDJT, but I think they definitely feared Bannon

    Like

    Reply
  15. xyzlatin says:
    August 19, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Years ago when the modern feminist movement got going in 70’s, the idea was if women got into positions of power, the world would be a better place, kinder, gentler.
    Now there have been enough women leaders in politics, business, the arts, education etc, has anyone noticed any difference?

    Like

    Reply
  16. CiscoKid says:
    August 19, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Attention on deck!
    BUY AMERICAN, HIRE AMERICAN
    That is all!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • MM says:
      August 19, 2017 at 6:08 pm

      Took all of my money out of stock market and put it into money market when Goldmans sachs backed Clinton in GE. Told broker when bonds are made available for building the wall I will invest in the wall bonds if they do not make wall bonds available to call me when Bethlehem steel reopens and has IPO. I will only invest in USA. Made here but here!

      Like

      Reply
  17. Suzanne says:
    August 19, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    someone please correct me if I am wrong but I am under the impression that the only reason we are re-negotiating this pos treaty is because Jared Globalist Kushner talked PDJT out of shredding it

    Like

    Reply
  18. rashamon says:
    August 19, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    We the People can support MAGA by making an effort to Buy U.S.A. That does not mean clothing where the last button was sewn on stateside so it can be promoted as Made in America. We should all be looking for products that are American made from soup to nuts.

    One of the Treeoers mentioned doing remodeling using American-made products. I would love to see the list of products used. Thanks!

    Like

    Reply
  19. ginaswo says:
    August 19, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    USA! USA! USA!
    TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. youme says:
    August 19, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    I would certainly allow Canada and Mexico to bid on contract to provide healthcare to Congress

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. lokiscout says:
    August 19, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    As Sundance has pointed out in one of his deep dive educational posts, our Reps and Senators don’t write the legislation they vote on and ultimately become law of the land. Most of it is written by lobbyists and special interest groups. Much of President Trump’s agenda deals with items contrary to the wishes of these groups including the “buy American” discussed here. Wonder who is going to write these bits of legislation? You think I have stumbled on the reason not much is getting done in Congress?

    Like

    Reply
  22. chojun says:
    August 19, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    It looks like Canada and Mexico are grossly outmatched in this NAFTA thing.

    Kinda like Team USA basketball at the summer Olympics.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. TwoLaine says:
    August 19, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    WHHHHAAAAAAAAAAA! Your poor public policy is our SMART public policy. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  24. augie says:
    August 19, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    “Hopefully, congress will support the America First procurement initiatives …”

    Any sentence that begins “hopefullly, congress will … ” has poor odds.

    BTW, anyone know whether the Canadian and Mexican governments have “Buy Canadian” and “Buy Mexican” policies for their procurement? Seems like that’s relevant.

    Like

    Reply
  25. litlbit2 says:
    August 19, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    It will be interesting to see if the electorate in all the trading partner countries that were given golden spoons(NAFTA) over the years. Figure out how they were taken behind the shed to be over worked for their future poverty when NAFTA ended as the rich secured, looked down on their workers plight.

    Would have been much better to think a little bit of the folks and tomorrow instead of greed.

    Can Karma be far away?

    Like

    Reply
  26. Bree says:
    August 19, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Hahahahahaha!!!! Sundance, you’re the best😀😀😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. NJ Transplant says:
    August 19, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    I am a retired state auditor. I audited a lot of purchasing contracts to see if they followed bidding law. State bidding law is very similar to federal bidding law. Many state contracts had the specifications (specs) require “made in America.” Of course, they always tried to get around that part of the specs. As far as I know, federal contracts had the same requirement. Many of them would say they couldn’t find an American equivalent. The point is that is it nothing new for American government contracts to contain a requirement for American made or American contractors. It needs to remain or it will be abused.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. j.r. says:
    August 19, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    “poor, public policy”. Hmmm…for WHOSE public. Not for ours, that’s for sure.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s