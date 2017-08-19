NAFTA Day 3 and 4 Updates – Canada and Mexico Foiled On U.S. Government Contract Access…

NAFTA negotiations enter day #4 today. The final Round 1 summary day is tomorrow, Sunday. Information as to specifics is hard to find. Much of the ongoing negotiation is clouded in secrecy.
However, that said, one of CTH mouses (with wolverine teeth) shares a negotiation aspect that drew a great deal of conseternation from the Mexico and Canada side.
The issue revolves around government contracts, specifically U.S. federal contracts for goods and services. President Trump has initiated a “Buy American, Hire American” policy for government contracts; meaning if the U.S. government has to spend money for a product or service, it should be spent on acquisition of American products made by American workers.
Mexico and Canada want access to these lucrative contracts. President Trump’s “America First” procurement process is against their interest. Canada is especially upset about this dynamic. Canada wants to be able to bid on U.S. Federal Government contracts; and Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland referred to the buy-local rules as “poor public policy.”
However, President Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross effectively took the issue off the NAFTA table by signing an executive order earlier this year designed to make maximum use of Buy American rules.
The order instructed government departments to perform studies within five months, with a report due to the president by Nov. 24.
The notice from the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will officially posted on the U.S. federal register on Monday, seeking industry submissions by Sept. 18.
Negotiation insiders say it’s no coincidence that the notice shows up while NAFTA negotiators for Canada and Mexico are still in the U.S. capital.
The U.S. approach has taken the issue of U.S. federal contracts out of reach of NAFTA negotiation teams from Mexico and Canada. American NAFTA negotiators had an easy argument: they just can’t discuss procurement government contract access while the domestic process is ongoing. [The cabinet officials will review submissions, and provide a report to the president by Nov. 24.]
With upcoming procurement contracts for massive anticipated infrastructure projects, negotiating for access to those contracts is now off the table for NAFTA. The Mexican and Canadian teams are crying foul. Oh well, tough cookies. “America First” bitches.
Hopefully, congress will support the America First procurement initiatives within the actual infrastructure spending bills when/if they are completed. Unfortunately, that’s when the Mexican and Canadian corporatist and crony-capitalist DC lobbyists come into play and try to get the laws written so Canadian and Mexican companies can get the benefits of the spending. This “selling access within legislation” process is how corrupt DC politicians get rich.
TTFN !
Thanks for the update. If you remember the original botched ACA website was provided by a Canadian Company.
LikeLiked by 16 people
LikeLiked by 14 people
It really is all about the money, and Trump gets that. We have been made to fund Canadian socialism, and guess what! They turned socialist!
LikeLiked by 8 people
NATO compensatory over-spending funded Merkels “Meals for Muslims”, and Obama’s Obamacare spending funded Canada’s “Playtime for Progressives”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We fund every country’s socialism. Well up until 20 Jan 2017. From there we shall see.
LikeLiked by 4 people
looks like it is going to make it through the first week of negotiations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“selling access within legislation process is how corrupt DC politicians get rich”
This is exactly right. We need to start following the $$ and stop all the back door deals.
Example: brother-in-law owns a company and a politician invests heavily in it. Walla a government contract is awarded to this company. (Overnight millionaire) makes me sick!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Sounds like good ol’ bribery to me.
If one did a deep dive on congress’ bank accounts we would probably be amazed beyond what we think we know.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Unfortunately, I don’t believe it will change until people start getting convicted, and going to prison, of bribery and kickbacks. It IS against the law, correct? Then, damn it, do something about it Mr. DOJ. We can’t – you can.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is precisely how Hillary ripped the Haitian people off as well.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Don’t get me started on Haiti. Just ask George Webb.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAiMyaknxv0
LikeLike
Isn’t precisely that what Diane Feinstein and Nancy Pelosi have been doing for years?
Hubby gets rich, wife gets rich too.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Progism always leads to corruption. ALWAYS.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We need to go back and compare the net worth listed by all the major Congresscritters when they were first elected vs their current numbers. How does someone who is worth <100K suddenly zoom to multimillionaire when their salary is only $174K per year?
The incestuous connections between politicians, lobbyists and members of the press are sickening! People need to turn off "The Bachelor" and start paying attention!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why not yearly reports of all income by representatives in both houses and payee including perks, along with taxpayer funded wages? FOIA?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds like a good trade off for trump sharing his business profile.
LikeLike
Excellent timing. If Congress tries to undercut the buy American strategy, Trump should crush them bigly.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think that’s about right. A huge hurdle will be keeping the Uniparty from undermining the “American First” buy and hire provisions in the upcoming infrastructure legislation. I don’t know what the President will do, or what he can do to prevent the Congressional criminals from their usual “screw you” to working Americans. But I sure agree the pressure from all quarters (including us “deplorables”) must be turned up to the max to make sure Trump’s agenda is passed.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Putting th pressure is now a full time job for us deplorables.
LikeLiked by 6 people
IKR, sure seems that’s true. But could we expect different? After all, if gov’t is of, by and for the people, the “job description” of we the people is holding elected officials’ feet to the fire. And I’m all for making sure that fire is roaring hot!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can only apply the pressure in small ways. Just got a snail mail asking for a donation to Paul Ryan’s Senate campaign. It detailed all that he’s done for us (all President Trump’s doing.) He is not going to like the message he gets back in his nice little return envelope.
I’m sorry, God, but I absolutely hate Paul Ryan and everything he stands for.
LikeLike
Sunlight via Steve Bannon will most likely be a part of it. We are only a year away, more or less, from the Mid-Term Revolution of 2018.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bannon could play a constructive role, we can only hope that he does. You’re right, the 2018 elections are on the horizon. If the forces are favorably aligned they’ll prompt the Congressional swamp criminals to heed the warnings of impending doom: listen to the voters or you will be gone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This, along with the previous thread ” Congress worried Trump will not spend enough money” tells me he is loading up the “T-52″ for a War of TV and Tweets!
He is loading up for Operation ” ROLLING TRUMP” for Dems And ARC ( anti rino congress) LIGHT
Bombs away Commander In Chief!!!!
LikeLike
“Get them out! Leave their coats!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s hard for me to imagine that President Trump doesn’t have his own people who can write legislation. I would imagine as a builder, contract specialist and negotiator extraordinaire that he could almost write it himself. Wouldn’t it be great if he sends over proposed infrastructure legislation, allows Congress to do with it will with it and then goes back to the American people with both versions on a website with a compare and contrast? Hello, Steve Bannon? That kind of big ugly could be yugely beautiful. The American people will eat it up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should have been “do what it will with it.”
LikeLike
Could do it informally or suggest but the President cannot initiate spending bills. That must originate in the House. Darned pesky Constitution!
LikeLike
Sundance, no rating as to the probability of a deal being reached? Days 2+3 you had the hope of a deal at a 3.
LikeLike
I meant days 1+2.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Boy is this a big fib within a headline.
Reuters attempts to make it look like U.S. Trade Team did not bring up “Rules of Origin” as an issue that needs to be fixed. They did.
What the U.S. team didn’t do was demand that U.S. product parts, be increased as part of the Rules of Origin.
Reuters is selling a fake news headline here:
The U.S team wants the rules of origin to be enforced. Period.
LikeLiked by 16 people
FakeNews if being fake news.
LikeLiked by 2 people
*is*
LikeLike
Just to follow their own rules, Reuters sent a stupid reporter to the NAFTA negotiations. No surprise: lying, distorting or missing information is always their standard product.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leave off “reporter” it really offends stupid people.
LikeLike
“America First” bitches.
Yeah, baby.
LikeLiked by 5 people
With the congress we have, pray for miracles. Thank you SD.
LikeLike
TTFN – had to click link to get meaning. I came up with possibles before clicking. Mine weren’t too nice so won’t post them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me too…
LikeLike
Sundance posted this a while ago. Its cool.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Teases Foreign Nincompoops.
Total Trainwreck Freeland Nauseous.
LikeLike
The timing of those reports will be in primary season. Hello congressional rats! Would you like to explain why we should give these contracts to mexico and canada when your constituents are out of work and they voted for America First?
(Mumble mumble, parseltongue) skittering to nearest exit.
Good luck in the primaries….
LikeLiked by 4 people
They already lock and loaded, “we will repeal Obamacare”, we just wait’n.
LikeLike
Will not play well in Peoria.
LikeLike
Only in America do we give our govt contracts to foreign countries. Absolutely treasonous! You can smell the DC stench 2800 miles away. More MAGA prayers tonight
LikeLiked by 7 people
Many foreign countries buy our aircraft and weapons systems. Remember President Trump came back from Saudi Arabia with several hundred Billions of arms contracts from his couple day visit there.
I’m being a bit of an SA here. I get and appreciate your comment.
LikeLike
I remember early in my commercial print career, how odd it seemed that our state CofC would send jprint obs to other, cheaper states. Instead of pressuring politicians to rein in the cost of doing business…wtf??
LikeLike
that’s ‘print jobs’…sigh. 😒
LikeLike
I worry that with Bannon gone the pos RINOs will be emboldened to thwart PDJT even more than they have been via the slow roll method they have employed thus far. I don’t think they fear PDJT, but I think they definitely feared Bannon
LikeLike
Bannon isn’t gone…he now has more reign to inflict havoc against the GOP establishment
LikeLiked by 6 people
Spot on!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen booger71. It’s Godzilla meets Bambi time. Oh, the joy of it all. Pass the popcorn!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh yes, and no leaks. Just the facts mama, just the fact! Lol
LikeLike
He can now strike out without embroiling POTUS in the controversy. A pincer strategy.
LikeLike
RINOS should be worried. Bannon no worries. Bannon will be campaigning for pro America First candidates and reporting pro-PDJT news. This was the plan, wait till Rinse goes then Bannon left to campaign. Results in 2018 midterm elections.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Years ago when the modern feminist movement got going in 70’s, the idea was if women got into positions of power, the world would be a better place, kinder, gentler.
Now there have been enough women leaders in politics, business, the arts, education etc, has anyone noticed any difference?
LikeLike
Yes, it’s worse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes..the feminists have turned their sons into wimps
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t argue with that!
LikeLike
Just the opposite. The majority of women in power these days are either stupid or crooks. Examples: May, Merkel, Clinton (fortunately out of power these days), Wasserman Schlong, Werner, the California babes Feinstein , Maxime, etc, well, you get the gist. Politicians are politicians, equal opportunity sex
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a kid growing up in 60s and 70s I remember even non-feminists saying “oh, if only women were running things, these wars and famines would end!” Then along came Hillary, Merkel et al, with a few great exceptions like Jeanne Kirkpatrick, Margaret Thatcher, but the wars etc keep on going…
LikeLike
Yeah the radical feminists put their bras back on. Even added some padding!
LikeLike
Well a couple come to mind, Prime Minister Golda Meir of Israel and PM Margaret Thatcher of the UK were tough as nails. Then I doubt either considered themselves “Feminists”.
LikeLike
Only men thought women were kinder and gentler. Women knew better.
LikeLike
Attention on deck!
BUY AMERICAN, HIRE AMERICAN
That is all!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Took all of my money out of stock market and put it into money market when Goldmans sachs backed Clinton in GE. Told broker when bonds are made available for building the wall I will invest in the wall bonds if they do not make wall bonds available to call me when Bethlehem steel reopens and has IPO. I will only invest in USA. Made here but here!
LikeLike
BUY not BUT
LikeLike
someone please correct me if I am wrong but I am under the impression that the only reason we are re-negotiating this pos treaty is because Jared Globalist Kushner talked PDJT out of shredding it
LikeLike
Suzanne: two items.
1) So, you think that PDJT is a puddle that does as he’s told by others? I think he hears all opinions and decides what’s best for America.
2) I wonder if you can back up your outrageous statement with any credible information.
LikeLiked by 7 people
POYUS is renegotiating NAFTA to get a deal that works for America. If he can’t he’ll trash NAFTA and do bilateral trades deals, as he has said since the campaign trail.
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear Mz Suzanne, this is a potty post. Sorry, not in the mood for reading junk here. I correct you… you are wrong! If I could this would be flushed. MAGA President Trump! We love you!
LikeLike
We the People can support MAGA by making an effort to Buy U.S.A. That does not mean clothing where the last button was sewn on stateside so it can be promoted as Made in America. We should all be looking for products that are American made from soup to nuts.
One of the Treeoers mentioned doing remodeling using American-made products. I would love to see the list of products used. Thanks!
LikeLike
Lots for you to look at here.
http://stillmadeinusa.com/tools.html
LikeLike
Watch for assembled in USA/bottled in the USA etc. This is how they confuse people into thinking they are supporting US jobs/business’s
LikeLiked by 1 person
USA! USA! USA!
TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would certainly allow Canada and Mexico to bid on contract to provide healthcare to Congress
LikeLiked by 6 people
Brilliant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, good one youme!
LikeLike
Awesome idea!
LikeLike
As Sundance has pointed out in one of his deep dive educational posts, our Reps and Senators don’t write the legislation they vote on and ultimately become law of the land. Most of it is written by lobbyists and special interest groups. Much of President Trump’s agenda deals with items contrary to the wishes of these groups including the “buy American” discussed here. Wonder who is going to write these bits of legislation? You think I have stumbled on the reason not much is getting done in Congress?
LikeLike
It looks like Canada and Mexico are grossly outmatched in this NAFTA thing.
Kinda like Team USA basketball at the summer Olympics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WHHHHAAAAAAAAAAA! Your poor public policy is our SMART public policy. 🙂
LikeLike
“Hopefully, congress will support the America First procurement initiatives …”
Any sentence that begins “hopefullly, congress will … ” has poor odds.
BTW, anyone know whether the Canadian and Mexican governments have “Buy Canadian” and “Buy Mexican” policies for their procurement? Seems like that’s relevant.
LikeLike
As stated above by others, hopefully, is not in the equation. November 2018 their choice.
I have no doubt.
Remember Bannon is now free!
LikeLike
It will be interesting to see if the electorate in all the trading partner countries that were given golden spoons(NAFTA) over the years. Figure out how they were taken behind the shed to be over worked for their future poverty when NAFTA ended as the rich secured, looked down on their workers plight.
Would have been much better to think a little bit of the folks and tomorrow instead of greed.
Can Karma be far away?
LikeLike
Hahahahahaha!!!! Sundance, you’re the best😀😀😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen, Amen we are blessed everyday by exceptional people.
LikeLike
I am a retired state auditor. I audited a lot of purchasing contracts to see if they followed bidding law. State bidding law is very similar to federal bidding law. Many state contracts had the specifications (specs) require “made in America.” Of course, they always tried to get around that part of the specs. As far as I know, federal contracts had the same requirement. Many of them would say they couldn’t find an American equivalent. The point is that is it nothing new for American government contracts to contain a requirement for American made or American contractors. It needs to remain or it will be abused.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“poor, public policy”. Hmmm…for WHOSE public. Not for ours, that’s for sure.
LikeLike