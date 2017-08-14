Canadian Foreign Minister Threatens To Walk Away From NAFTA Over Dispute Mechanism…

Forget the social chaff and political countermeasures being promoted in the media. It is all manufactured distraction. It’s MONEY that matters to the powerful interests in the upper suites of the corporate media apparatus.

Everything, e.v.e.r.y.t.h.i.n.g, every story, is circling the upcoming economic and financial trade confrontations. There are trillions at stake and President Donald Trump is facing off against the international “BIG CLUB”. The purchased multinational political entities who operate within the massive and institutional multinational corporate and financial networks behind the World Bank and World Trade Organization.

NAFTA re-negotiations are set to begin in Washington DC this coming Wednesday. President Trump is meeting with Trade Team U.S.A tonight.

♦ Last week Mexico’s Economic Minister Ildefonso Guajardo threatened to flood the U.S. with illegal aliens, South American gangs and massive illegal drugs shipments if the U.S. doesn’t keep favor with Mexico in the trilateral trade deal. –LINK–

♦ Now today, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland states that Canada will walk away from re-negotiated NAFTA if Chapter 19 trade dispute resolutions are not retained. –LINK–

What Canada seeks to keep is a dispute mechanism that specifically politicizes the NAFTA trade resolution process. Chapter 19 establishes a bi-national panel who make binding decisions on complaints about illegal subsidies, dumping, manipulation of trade and possible countervailing duties.

Essentially the Chapter 19 panel establishes a system where if Mexican and Canadian NAFTA representatives agree together against the U.S. on a trade dispute, the U.S. loses the underlying claim/argument.

Obviously it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see the framework for two lesser parasites aligning in common cause against a singular host.

You can learn more about the Chapter 19 issues at this link.

These type of political and manipulative trade constructs is why President Trump was initially in favor of just abandoning NAFTA altogether. President Trump would prefer to construct trade agreements on a bilateral basis with individual nations making sure that each trade agreement held the best interests of the U.S. at the forefront.

Chapter-19-type rules for resolution of trade disputes – empowers and authorizes aligned nations, in this case Canada and Mexico, to undermine U.S. economic interests by uniting against the U.S. position during a trade dispute.

This trade approach weakens the scale of leverage carried by the sheer size and scale of the U.S. market. This is one of the ways U.S. interests are undermined by nations who seek maximum access to U.S. markets, and also seek to limit their own economy from fair, equitable and reciprocal trade.

Retention of rules as carried within the Chapter 19 NAFTA dispute resolution process, are the types of issues politicians are paid to retain by lobbyists representing multinational corporations and international trade nation-states.

It will be interesting to see what happens on this one. This rule needs to be eliminated or entirely changed to allow direct confrontation during a specific trade dispute with a neutral arbiter – outside the trade agreement and outside of national politics.. Let the arguments happen in local courts if arbitration doesn’t provide equity and agreement.

Again, the U.S. has nothing to lose on the downside. If Canada walks away, NAFTA can be scrapped and bilateral trade deals become the process to negotiate between the U.S and Canada. Team Trump would presumably like to see Canada walk away.

If President Trump holds firm to his internal compass (and gut instincts) he will most likely not allow Secretary Wilbur Ross and USTR Robert Lighthizer to keep current Chapter 19 dispute resolutions as part of a new NAFTA deal.

This is very important…. Most of the issues which have eroded the U.S. economic base and caused hardships for middle-class Americans are specifically due to politics in trade and economics. –EXPLAINED HERE– That reality is specifically why lobbyists pay for DC politicians to support specific aspects within U.S. trade policy. That reality is also how politicians get rich by selling their influence on U.S. trade policy.

Who loses?

YOU !

