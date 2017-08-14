Canadian Foreign Minister Threatens To Walk Away From NAFTA Over Dispute Mechanism…

Forget the social chaff and political countermeasures being promoted in the media. It is all manufactured distraction. It’s MONEY that matters to the powerful interests in the upper suites of the corporate media apparatus.
Everything, e.v.e.r.y.t.h.i.n.g, every story, is circling the upcoming economic and financial trade confrontations. There are trillions at stake and President Donald Trump is facing off against the international “BIG CLUB”. The purchased multinational political entities who operate within the massive and institutional multinational corporate and financial networks behind the World Bank and World Trade Organization.
NAFTA re-negotiations are set to begin in Washington DC this coming Wednesday. President Trump is meeting with Trade Team U.S.A tonight.
♦ Last week Mexico’s Economic Minister Ildefonso Guajardo threatened to flood the U.S. with illegal aliens, South American gangs and massive illegal drugs shipments if the U.S. doesn’t keep favor with Mexico in the trilateral trade deal. –LINK–
♦ Now today, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland states that Canada will walk away from re-negotiated NAFTA if Chapter 19 trade dispute resolutions are not retained. –LINK–
What Canada seeks to keep is a dispute mechanism that specifically politicizes the NAFTA trade resolution process. Chapter 19 establishes a bi-national panel who make binding decisions on complaints about illegal subsidies, dumping, manipulation of trade and possible countervailing duties.
Essentially the Chapter 19 panel establishes a system where if Mexican and Canadian NAFTA representatives agree together against the U.S. on a trade dispute, the U.S. loses the underlying claim/argument.
Obviously it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see the framework for two lesser parasites aligning in common cause against a singular host.
You can learn more about the Chapter 19 issues at this link.
These type of political and manipulative trade constructs is why President Trump was initially in favor of just abandoning NAFTA altogether. President Trump would prefer to construct trade agreements on a bilateral basis with individual nations making sure that each trade agreement held the best interests of the U.S. at the forefront.
Chapter-19-type rules for resolution of trade disputes – empowers and authorizes aligned nations, in this case Canada and Mexico, to undermine U.S. economic interests by uniting against the U.S. position during a trade dispute.
This trade approach weakens the scale of leverage carried by the sheer size and scale of the U.S. market. This is one of the ways U.S. interests are undermined by nations who seek maximum access to U.S. markets, and also seek to limit their own economy from fair, equitable and reciprocal trade.
Retention of rules as carried within the Chapter 19 NAFTA dispute resolution process, are the types of issues politicians are paid to retain by lobbyists representing multinational corporations and international trade nation-states.
It will be interesting to see what happens on this one. This rule needs to be eliminated or entirely changed to allow direct confrontation during a specific trade dispute with a neutral arbiter – outside the trade agreement and outside of national politics.. Let the arguments happen in local courts if arbitration doesn’t provide equity and agreement.
Again, the U.S. has nothing to lose on the downside. If Canada walks away, NAFTA can be scrapped and bilateral trade deals become the process to negotiate between the U.S and Canada. Team Trump would presumably like to see Canada walk away.
If President Trump holds firm to his internal compass (and gut instincts) he will most likely not allow Secretary Wilbur Ross and USTR Robert Lighthizer to keep current Chapter 19 dispute resolutions as part of a new NAFTA deal.
This is very important…. Most of the issues which have eroded the U.S. economic base and caused hardships for middle-class Americans are specifically due to politics in trade and economics. –EXPLAINED HERE– That reality is specifically why lobbyists pay for DC politicians to support specific aspects within U.S. trade policy. That reality is also how politicians get rich by selling their influence on U.S. trade policy.
Who loses?
YOU !
It’s on now. It’s real now.
Mexico and Canada are panicking as their respective troughs are being targeted.
Thanks a lot for the update, Sundance.
This makes my night much better, after a day filled with chaff and countermeasures.
Trump still has his eyes on the prize, and his wolverines are locked and ready.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Agree mag. Needed the “refocus”. Hope Trump holds the line on this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen. We may differ, some of us, on the Virginia Statement #2, but I think everyone on this site agrees on this.
Hold the line.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen.
Perhaps the 2nd message reflected the actual “importance” of the contrived event in this war President Trump is waging for us.
This attempt to manipulate President Trump’s public persona is a new low – and may God rest the three souls who were victims of this contrivance. God knows who will be held accountable and it is not President Trump.
Have mercy on their families and friends, Lord. Send Your servants to help ease the grief and sorrow of those who loved these people.
Amen.
For our country and our families and our USA culture, these battles of money control are the war winners.
May the Great Good Lord have mercy on President Trump, his staff and those of us who support him and believe in his endeavor to make the United States of America Great again.
Father God, thank You for this day.
You are the beginning and ending of all days on this earth, Father.
Thank you for creating us to live in these days of Yours and in this time and place.
It is a privilege, Father and we thank You.
Father, we ask that you provide President Trump with Your Wisdom.
We plead on his behalf for his complete health and safety and for his mental acuity.
Give him the gift of discernment so that he can judge rightly, relying on Your Truth and Your Justice.
We ask that the love and devotion within his family be made strong. Bind them together, Lord, with cords of love that can never be broken.
Forgive us of our own sins, Father. May we see others as Jesus sees us and many of our fellow citizens – as lost as sheep without shepherds yet still worth the seeking and the saving.
In His lovely name we pray it, Father – faith believing.
Amen
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lord, please hear our prayer.
Amen.
LikeLike
Prayed along with you. Thank you. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
LikeLike
Amen.
LikeLike
Amen, beautiful prayer!
LikeLike
Steady on the course, Mr. President. We, the people for whom you are fighting every day, are so proud and GRATEFUL to you and to your family.
LikeLiked by 11 people
They can huff and puff but in the end there is a NAFTA or there is not and both Mexico and Canada will lose it all. How can they think they have the power when they don’t. Trump will do a good deal with them, but he always put America first and they think he will give in. Apparently, China has decided to do what they should be doing, and I don’t doubt our “neighbors” will get the drift and shape up or be out on their own and that would be karma at work on them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
With this and the action on China, I’d say the Trump administration is shifting into second gear.
LikeLiked by 9 people
SD, as a response to the Canadian Foreign Minister, I’d like to quote my English friend Chef Ken who once told the clerks of a German car rental company who were trying to impose restrictions on him as to where he could drive the rental car, “Why don’t you poke yourselves in the @ss.” And again, so that no one misunderstands, this is directed to the Canadian Foreign Minister.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Canada wants to abandon NAFTA?
Let’s hope so….game, set match USA.
Now go away Chrys, please.
LikeLiked by 2 people
On a related note, Cryin’ Chuck tonight tried to hit at Trump for supposedly not being tough enough on China. LOL! Better Deal (Big Steal) is in full effect, as the joke left tries to out-Trump Trump.
Hilarious stuff. But it shows that they have nothing, and they know that Trump has the pulse of the people that they can’t dream of having.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Anything and everything, no matter how small it is is actually one more thing than Obama and his clown Chucky have done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Canada isn’t this stupid–if one of these countries goes full retard, the other country knows that is to their advantage. There will be no CAN-MEX united front–they’ll be shivving one another within hours of the negotiations starting:
Canada: we will walk away if Chapter 19 isn’t included!
Mexico: so will we! (BTW, can I talk to you privately, Mr. American Trade rep? We were just joking about that little chapter 19 thing–gotta keep up appearances!–so since Canada is out of the equation, can we cut a deal to get their share?)
LikeLiked by 3 people
This applies “we are run by stupid people”! Chapter 19 = stupidity = Clinton!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reminds me of a spoiled brat kid throwing a temper tantrum with their parents…”If you don’t turn my cell phone and internet back on I swear I’m moving out of the basement! You’ll regret it when I’m gone, I swear….” (stompy feet).
Parents, smiling knowingly…”Good riddance and we left the door open, please exit asap.”
Love our President! MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, if Chapter 19 is a sticking point for the parasites then I guess we’ll just go the bilateral route.
Gee, that was easy!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Triggered. Had to avert eyes. Thought it was a Reset button with poorly translated Russian.
LikeLike
The Canadian Foreign Minister has a certain funereal look about her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is because she is from a country that is rotting from the inside out, largely due to the actions and inactions of their politicians.
Canada and Mexico would lose billions, if not trillions, if trade with the U.S. is stifled. They have no way to make it up either, not without great loss. If they are not careful, they will collapse — that is the only downside for us, having them as neighbors.
That is the only threat they hold over us (hence the threat from Mexico). That is all they have.
I hope that their feet are held in the fire, and they are made to squirm (no offense to any citizens of those two countries who are worthy folk…but your governments have quite screwed you and us…ultimately only my own people are my concern…you will have to take care of your problems yourselves; Godspeed).
LikeLiked by 1 person
D’oh Canada!
LikeLike
Gee who woulda thunk it. A clause that lets the US get screwed.
This pic is gonna get a lot of use.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We are an independent country and don’t need no stinkin’ multi nation commission to tell us whether we can protect our economy. This is just more of that globalism in action.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is pretty easy to see the countries that have political hacks for negotiators. These people are pathetic. If their entire government is made up of people like these so called negotiators I feel sorry for their people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope you feel sorry for this country since we have mirrored them.
LikeLike
How about we walk away and let Canada deal with their new partners. All those new found refugees must have a place to sell that wood.
LikeLike
Don’t give an inch. If there’s some way we can make them repay us w/interest for lost jobs, do it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to mention the destroyed communities, rusting factories, hopeless lives given to depression and opiate abuse. Our country really almost went down the tubes, but America is back!
LikeLike
“Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland states that Canada will walk away from re-negotiated NAFTA if Chapter 19 trade dispute resolutions are not retained.”
Hah, Mrs. Freeland may have read “The Art of the Deal,” but President Trump wrote it!
LikeLike
There are few things in my experience as mindnumbingly incomprehensible than trade, unless it was maybe something like automobile mechanics or geology. However, I have forced myself to read this stuff and try to understand it to the best of my ability.
Thank you Sundance for this information. It is crucial to understanding where our country went off the rails and why and what has to happen to correct it.
It is appalling to me that I lived through the implementation of NAFTA and the WTO without knowing this stuff. From what I can recall the discussion at the time was a lot of unhelpful noise and I was left feeling distinctly uneasy but not knowing which side was right.
Well, we now know how it all turned out. And I am so profoundly grateful to President Trump for seeing this, understanding it, and knowing how to extricate us from this mess. We are in the best of hands.
And I also appreciate the explanation that all of this organized furor over “palace intrigue” and astroturfed protests is all shadowboxing. I’ll do my best to look away and stay focused on what is important.
LikeLike