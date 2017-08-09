China Announces Their Official Threats Against President Trump’s Economic Security Policy…

Well, many of us were waiting for this – and we have discovered exactly what most CTH readers anticipated, China is a paper tiger.
Last night China finally delivered the official communist government position outlining their perceived leverage over the U.S. and President Trump’s economic diplomacy and economic security platform.
China has always used The Global Times to communicate their official communist state positions. Last night China delivered their warning; oh, you’re gonna love this:
“US needs correct logic in dealing with North Korea”.
[…] The US asks China for help when it cannot solve its problems with North Korea. Some US elites even want to urge China to claim full responsibility for the issue or they will threaten to retaliate. Under this logic, isn’t it reasonable for North Korea to attack its southern neighbor when it is under military threat from the US?
Moreover, those US elites may not have considered the leverage China has over the US. What if China restricts the usage of iPhones and the number of Chinese students to the US, or imports fewer US agricultural products? (link for more)
Now, it is critical to emphasize this is the official outlook of the Chinese Communist regime and what they perceive as their leverage over the United States. This is the official outlook of the party apparatus behind Xi Jinping.
So let’s look at their position in sequence.
[…] isn’t it reasonable for North Korea to attack its southern neighbor when it is under military threat from the US?
There’s always been a little bit of a disagreement within the U.S. as to whether China is the actual policy team behind the North Korean aggression. Whether they intended it or not, the paragraph that ends with that quote actually solidifies the case that yes, China does control the activity of North Korea; and yes, China is looking to leverage attacks against it’s neighbors as a deterrent.
President Trump has played this out perfectly because there’s a big difference between taking economic action against your neighbor and taking military action. The international community will isolate any conduct based on the latter.
Again, communist China doesn’t ever seem to fully grasp the difference between Economic War and actual Military War because they have a disconnected outlook – SEE HERE– They view conflict, all forms, as a natural part of their expansion.
[…] Moreover, those US elites may not have considered the leverage China has over the US. What if China restricts the usage of iPhones and the number of Chinese students to the US, or imports fewer US agricultural products?
Threat #1 – Leverage over us based on iPhones? Seriously you cannot make this stuff up.
Perhaps China has, as many suspected, embeded a technological kill switch as part of their stealing innovation from Apple. Or perhaps they are just threatening not to allow Apple to make iPhones in China any more. Regardless, the consequences to the U.S. are nothing more than a possible annoyance for snowflake millennials who might have to switch to the Android platform.
Oh, smack me Big Panda. Smack me so good.
However, take note Apple and other U.S. manufacturing corporations… it might not be so safe with all those investments in China. China is essentially threatening nationalization of your capital. Oh, yeah, let’s hope they actually do that. That’s going to be horrible business optics, and will only drive global investment back into the U.S.
Hurt me Panda. Hurt me true… You’ve got me right where you want me.
Threat #2 – What if China restricts … the number of Chinese students to the US? Oh noes, Big grunchy panda threatening to keep their students at home and leave more opportunities for American students in American colleges. Oh, the horror.
Yes, universities do get to make more money from the rates charged foreign students for tuition. As much as five-times more. But the bottom line is keeping foreign students out of U.S. colleges only opens up space for more American kids and the potential for lower student costs as a result of collegiate competition for Americans.
Oh, Big Panda, you so bad. That one hurt me long time.
Threat #3 – What if China imports fewer US agricultural products? Oh dear. Rut roh. As we have outlined Big-AG is essentially a system of multinational corporations charging Americans more for domestic foodstuffs by exporting U.S. grain, wheat, citrus, poultry, beef and pork. –FULL EXPLANATION HERE – If you take away a portion of the export part of the domestic production equation the net supply-demand result is lower prices for Americans, for American farm products, at the grocery store.
Oh, Big Panda please don’t make me pay less for my groceries. Oh noes.
Yes folks, this is the economic leverage many of us have been talking about for decades as this shift in globalism has taken place. The U.S. Market is the largest market on the planet. Specifically because of bad policy, we are the CUSTOMERS in most of these trade equations. It is OUR MARKET, OUR BUSINESS the Chinese need access to. Not necessarily vice-versa, yet.
China is more dependent on access to us, their customers, than we are to them. There’s virtually nothing we cannot produce ourselves. We can feed ourselves and manufacture ourselves and we have all the raw materials -and abundant energy resources- to do just that.
So let’s summarize the view of leverage the Chinese government claims:
[…] What if China restricts the usage of iPhones and the number of Chinese students to the US, or imports fewer US agricultural products?
Here’s our economic punishment:
♦Less Apple products (iPhones)
♦Lower college tuition for American students.
♦Lower prices at your grocery store.
Oh, hurt me Big Panda.
Hurt me so good.
Almost sounds liked this was a worked out deal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only thing SD has made me think of:
When I was a young boy,
Said put away those young boy ways
Now that I’m getting’ older, so much older
I long for those young boy days
With a girl like you
With a girl like you
Lord knows there are things we can do, baby
Just me and you
Come on and make it a
Hurt so good
Come on baby make it hurt so good
Sometimes love don’t feel like it should
You make it, hurt so good
You don’t have to be so exciting
Just trying to give myself a little bit of fun, yeah
You always look so inviting
You ain’t as green as you are young
Hey baby it’s you
Come on girl now it’s you
Sink your teeth right through my bones, baby
Let’s see what we can do
Come on and make it a
Hurt so good
Come on baby make it hurt so good
Sometimes love don’t feel like it should
You make it hurt so good
I ain’t talking no big deals
I ain’t made no plans myself
I ain’t talking no high heels
Maybe we could walk around, all day long,
Walk around, all day long
Hurt so good
Come on baby make it hurt so good
Sometimes love don’t feel like it should
You make it hurt so good
Hurt so good, come baby now
Come on baby make it hurt so good
Sometimes love don’t feel like it should
You make it hurt so good
Hey, hey
Songwriters: GEORGE GREEN, JOHN MELLENCAMP
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Sometimes love don’t feel like it should”…….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Haha-This is the first thing I thought of. He was John Cougar back then.
LikeLike
It’s an odd article by the Chinese. They have to know that Trump has virtually handed them on a silver platter an opportunity to receive worldwide accolades for being “wise, thoughtful leaders” if they can engineer a resolution to this problem. And I have to imagine that there is some faction within China’s leadership that both understand this and would love to do just that. The diplomatic boon to the Chinese for resolving this would be enormous.
NK’s economy is nothing to the Chinese – a mere blip and can be of no value to them as such. Seems like there is a disconnect between the political and military leadership going on in China over this issue.
LikeLiked by 6 people
‘Saving face’ is a big deal with Asians…Maybe they are planning to take our suggestions vis-a-vis N.Korea, but have to put up a facade of resistance?
LikeLike
You would certainly think so, but I think this highlights what SD was saying back in July:
“Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome.”
To them, dealing with North Korea would be a concession of their current position, even though it would likely lead to greater benefits down the road. With them it’s all or nothing which is why they have been so successful dealing with the US in the past… they wanted it all and our former “leaders” wanted nothing (except profits for their big donors). Enter President Trump and China is screwed. They either work with the US on a compromise beneficial to both countries, or they will face the wrath of an economic war they cannot win.
China, the choice is yours… choose wisely! 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
iPhones, foreign students, and fewer grocery purchases? Really? They think this is leverage? LOL They are so screwed! 😛
#MoreWinning 😀 😀 😀
LikeLiked by 4 people
The panda has a lot of influence here in CA. As far as schools go, the Chinese are given preferential status because the schools are addicted to the higher tuition they pay. Americans are at a loss unless they are total sjws with connections and cash. BUT, the cost to the surrounding communities isnt so rosy. Entire areas are redeveloped and catered to the foreign interest, not the community as a whole. So in effect shutting out other not Chinese students. I know areas near colleges where entire streets have been purchased by Chinese, offering 10k over asking, sometimes more. The starter homes dont exist and young families are passed over for the cash by the Chinese.
These home become rentals only. Chinese only.
They also subdivide the family and dining rooms into bedrooms and pave over yards.
What used to be 3-4 person single family homes turn into student rentals for 5-9 people plus cars, noise, lots of trash, a transient population with a loss of community, actual and spiritual. I knew of a 2 bedroom condo with 11 people in homemade bunkbeds.
If the students leave, families will move in and make these houses into communities again.
China does control the Long Beach Harbor thanks to Bill Clinton. Its one thing on trade, but another for our military.
Once every few generations do we get a POTUS like this. Thank God he is here.
Old video, can you guess who it is:
More info on long beach:
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/1590822/posts
LikeLiked by 12 people
Gil, thanks for your informative post on the effect on the community of the Chinese students.
In my area, we have been overwhelmed with illegal immigrants since the 1990s. We see similar situations with regard to housing. Many families will group together and purchase a single family dwelling and pave over the lawn to accommodate all the vehicles. Inside, the home is partitioned to create many small sleeping spaces. All of this is of course against code, but the code is never, ever enforced.
One home like this in the neighborhood and the property values drop, more homes are sold, and it spirals on and on.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Problem here is they are close to schools and cities dont care, they just want the cash. Totally out of code like where you are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That has to be a young Alex Jones.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Alex Jones
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks like Alex Jones. I did not recognize him at first. Am I right?
I also wasn’t aware of we had given away our only west coast deep water harbor. I wonder how much the Clinton’s were paid off for this. This just makes my blood boil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Im sure it has long been spent, whatever it was….”The Long Beach Naval Station was tentatively placed on the Military Base Closure-List by president George Bush in 1991. President Bill Clinton, closed the naval base last in 1993. That resulted in the loss to Long Beach, California of 17,500 military and civilian jobs. The economic impact of the of loss was $52.5 million and drove the California economy into the tank. It has never recovered.
Between 1995-1996, during the heat of the Clinton-Gore Campaign fund raising activity, the Clinton administration actively intervened to make sure a Communist Chinese cargo container shipping interest got a too-good deal on a Long Beach, California, shipping terminal.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great Post, Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great article, SD. I am sure that China was not referring to THESE students:
https://blogs.wsj.com/chinarealtime/2015/05/29/u-s-schools-expelled-8000-chinese-students-for-poor-grades-cheating/
LikeLiked by 4 people
My son attends an engineering college in NYS. It’s public knowlege there that the chinese students cheat their way through.
LikeLike
….and apparently their “foreign policy” apparatus/communications personnel thought this statement would give them some solid footing in the conversation?
Either they’re just being silly and couldn’t care less what happens to North Korea or they are completely clueless. Maybe they really did believe that the last twenty years represented the best of American convictions, desires, and governance.
Clueless or incompetent…….maybe one advantage Mr. Trump has is that governments like China’s have gotten by with overplaying their hand for so long that they believed it themselves.
Interesting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They have had the advantage of both Bushies, Clinton, and Obama. All globalist jerks. Now these same idiots that caused the problem are all over the place clamoring for more of the globaloney leftism that got us here in the first damn place. They will get us all killed eventually unless they are stopped right now. Our corrupt government has failed us. I sure hope Trump can save us. They are doing their best to stop him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sharon, sound a great deal like the demmacommierats party. Heck they even believe their own bs lies now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tie China to the Norks. Hang the Norks around their communist necks.
LikeLike
For the last twenty years we have been extremely poorly served by our Imperial Federal Government. All this leverage we’ve had – all the time – squandered, wasted by Bush the Elder, Bubba Clinton, Dubya, and the man-child called Obama. Thank God for Donald J Trump.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Exactly. The media would like us to believe this is a problem created by P Trump. That lie won’t fly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love love love OUR President!
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
LikeLike
Perhaps the greatest short/intermediate term leverage they have is their current dominance over inventories of Rare Earth minerals which play a significant role in the production in many areas of technological products. Over time new sources can and would be identified, but it carries a timeline to execute. FWIW.
LikeLiked by 3 people
According to wikipedia, there are plenty of rare earth minerals all over the world. China only has about 23-30 percent of the world’s known sources yet is the world’s main suppier, 95%. Our mine in California closed mainly due to China dumping their minerals. It could still be mined to this day.
LikeLike
Thanks for pulling the numbers TexasDude! As you say, mineral deposits outside of Chinese control exist. That said restarting mines is a logistical process. In some cases, environmental regulations either barred or substantially raised the cost of mining, resulting in mine closure(s). PDJT maybe able to undo that issue w/ a stroke of the pen if the mine is in the US but it will still require planning, funding, etc., before production begins.
Dominance over REM supplies is not a long term issue by and large, still it represents a constraint that the US must consider in this upcoming game of Chess. Given the significant number of activist jurists populating our Court system, one should not discount other potential complications either.
LikeLike
It was globalist Herbert W. Bush who took the nukes out of Japan; since then NK has gotten more billigernant and despite agreements, has developed it’s offensive nuclear weapons program.
We are facing the NK problem today because of the failures of 4 previous presidents. President Trump has to now shoulder the burden of the mess caused by 2 Bushies, Clinton and Obama.
About time we pull our troops out of S. Korea; AND put nukes back in to S. Korea.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dang. need an edit button….
pulled the nukes out of South Korea (in 1991).
LikeLiked by 1 person
and foxconn making announcements to build here tells you how stupid it was for them to release that.. they literally just admitted one of their biggest threats is less iphones which can and would easily shift to other foxconn plants…also how would they stop phones being shipped to europe and then say that us anyways? shit they are making me think they are even weaker than i thought
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brilliant analysis, Sundance. I will be happy if I never have to see “made in China” on everything I buy.
Obama allowed foreign students to stay in the US after graduation so employers can hire them over American college graduates. Obama’s Optional Training Program allowed foreign students to stay in the US for 6 years after graduation. The purpose was supposedly the shortage of STEM graduates. Meanwhile, the majority of American STEM graduates can’t even get jobs in their own fields because cheaper foreign labor gets the jobs over Americans.
I was just reading an article about this in the Times of India. They were insulting the Americans who lost their jobs to cheap foreign labor as “opponents to free trade.” Tell that to their mortgage companies.
Thank God for President Trump. The rest of them are actively trying to destroy the country. Don’t they ever consider what kind of country they are leaving for their children and grandchildren?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I forget who The President was having dinner with when the tomahawks were launched into Syria.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Hee, hee, hee! Good one, Southpaw.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President of China. Just before the dessert course.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/328439-trump-i-told-chinese-president-about-syria-airstrikes-over-dessert
LikeLike
Soory missed sarc…
LikeLike
Lol, very good point.
LikeLike
Indeed, Southpaw, thanks for the reminder 👍
LikeLike
Just a bad Chinese-English translation? S/
LikeLike
HOLD ON A SECOND!!!!
I use Android primarily.
I have and will have more kids going to college.
M gorcey bills are astronomical!!!
CHINA I BEG YOU PLEASE FOLLOW UP YOUR RHETORIC WITH ACTION….NOW!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
👍👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have 3 boys – 20 to 25. The oldest is getting his own place but my food bills are not for the faint of heart.
LikeLike
No iPhones…ok, less “students”….fine, cheaper groceries…alright.
BUT IF THEY CUT OFF MY BEEF WITH BROCCOLI…..IT’S ON!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I had that conversation with WSB. I mean if they have so many spies, the next time it might broccoli with “beef(?)” and they’ll give you enough msg to be in the bathroom for weeks…..
LikeLike
Your right about corporations selling farm products, but the farmers such as myself growing the products are the ones taking the hit on price. The price of a jar of peanut butter increases with inflation, but the price I receive for my peanuts relates much closer to supply and demand which can fluctuate greatly from year to year. The ability to feed and power ourselves is what makes us the greatest nation in the world and both must be considered critical to our longterm success.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oy!
😂😂😂
Sundance, you crack me up!
Thank you, sir, may I have another?
😂😂😂
LikeLike
China is using the wrong arrows in their quiver if they think that is going to work. They have completely misread President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“What if China restricts … the number of Chinese students to the US?”
I saw an article about a month ago, proposing this from the American side if China doesn’t get NK under control. American degrees are highly valued in China. An American degree is a prestige degree that the Chinese elite like to get for their kids. This is a punishment for them, not us.
LikeLike
True. Tired of the myth that they are keeping our universities afloat with their tuition.
B.S. Just jacks the price up for everybody, allows nonsense like in-state tuition fees for illegals, and a host of other nonsense. Send ’em home, fine with me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i don’t suppose they’d threaten to end their birth tourism program, hmmm?
LikeLike
There is diplomacy and there is realpolitik. Naturally, diplomacy embeds the objectives and parameters a country represents, but a lot of the realpolitik is kept below the surface. The real threats, red lines, and ultimatums go beyond what is available for public consumption. They may be hinted at, or alluded to, but in the corridors of power many layers of analysis go into any concrete final policy decision.
To make a broad generalization, China thinks they have way more leverage than they actually do. And it mostly by inflating the feeling that their financial tentacles will bring America to it’s knees. The details are extensive and well known, but China has become soft to a degree. They are so absorbed with internal power conflicts that foreign policy masks deeper ideological conflicts. The current regime is still fighting and purging their predecessor, who is active with his own followers. I don’t have time to find all the links with the details, but it is not a confident, secure situation.
This seems counter intuitive, but much of their progress has come through subterfuge. Spying, infiltration, bribery, financial enticement and so on. For all their vaunted bright students and math/science wizards they still lack original thinking, innovative ideas, and willingness to explore novel and untraditional ideas. A culture of slavish, massive, conformity regulated with threats and draconian punishments.
In essence, they think they can have their cake and eat it to. Past administrations have grovelled for money. Empty rhetoric and business as usual. And not just the U.S. but worldwide.
The President talked about China bigly during the campaign. I would guess he has been looking forward to this confrontation. It really is a deep game of poker, with enormous existential stakes on the line. No doubt things won’t be resolved definitively for years, but each clash is a necessary step in the progress of a definitive win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Oh, Big Panda, you so bad. That one hurt me long time.” Too freakin’ funny! LOVE it!
LikeLike
SD this was a real pick me up today. Thank you sir!
LikeLike
China had a plan. They were well on their way to “conquering by commerce.” For example, buying the factories in the Rust Belt at fire sale prices, along with buying hundreds of houses at a premium (as mentioned above) in the areas where these factories are. The Chinese were expecting Hillary and the TPP. Then, they could bring their people over in droves. BUT, PTrump threw a monkey wrench into the works by canning the TPP and beginning the revival of the corpse that the USA was rapidly becoming.
Speaking of “revival.” The Christians have been praying for revival in America for years. God has a sense of humor! First He is giving us the natural, then the spiritual.
I am not happy about how much of the USA is owned/controlled by foreign conglomerates, especially our food supply. Reading the who’s who of who owns what is daunting. In GA alone over a MILLION acres is owned by foreign interests. That’s a ratio of 1:37 of all land in GA. I do not know the statistics on farmland and timber alone. So, when China is making veiled threats about groceries, I sit up and listen. How did this happen? When China tried to buy up huge tracts of land in Columbia and negotiate for Chinese workers to come over to farm these co-ops, Columbia said, ‘NO!” and if memory serves, so did Brazil.
LikeLike
The Chinese just conceded.
Note, in capitals, that the Chinese made absolutely no mention of dumping US Treasuries.
LikeLike
Wow! I tried posting from my computer instead of my phone and I ended up in moderation. Let me try this. China had a plan. They were well on their way to “conquering by commerce.” For example, buying the factories in the Rust Belt at fire sale prices, along with buying hundreds of houses at a premium (as mentioned above) in the areas where these factories are. The Chinese were expecting an open door policy with Hillary and the TPP. Then, they could bring their people over in droves. But, President Trump threw a monkey wrench into the works by canning the TPP and beginning the revival of the corpse that the USA was rapidly becoming before his advent.
Speaking of “revival. “The Christians have been praying for revival in America for years. God has a marvelous sense of humor! First, he is giving us the natural, then the spiritual.
I am not happy about how much of the USA is owned/controlled by foreign conglomerates, especially our food supply. Reading the who’s who of who owns what is daunting. In Georgia alone, over 1,000,000 acres is owned by foreign interests. That is a ratio of 1:37 of all land in the state. I do not know the statistics on farmland and timber alone. So, when China is making veiled threats about groceries, I sit up and listen. How did this happen? When china tried to buy up huge tracts of land in Columbia and negotiate for Chinese workers to come over to farm this land, Columbia said, “No! “And if memory serves, so did Brazil.
LikeLike
I think the Chinese have given Trump the go ahead and outlined what to expect in retaliation. In other words, The Chinese want Trump to solve their problem. I doubt Trump independently announced ‘Fire and Fury’, the Chinese have very smart strategists and either expected or were informed and consented. Sanctions also support this.
The nothing response from China must be worrying to NK. But NK is dug in. Kim will be in a bunker as soon as the Fire and Fury starts.
Again, the key is to take out the artillery before big South Korea civilian casualties happen.
We will have to wait and see when and what the trigger will be.
LikeLike