Liberal Media and Useful Pawns Unite To Remove Steve Bannon From White House…

The useful pawns continue their efforts to take out President Trump’s National Security Adviser HR McMaster.  But what they don’t realize, and the professional liberal activists do, is that ultimately the only person they are going to remove is strategist Steve Bannon.

The same Battered Conservatives that stood for an ovation to House Speaker Paul Ryan (CPAC 2015) two months after passing Omnibus; the same Battered Conservatives who failed to see the inherent risk created by General Mike Flynn in November 2016; are now rushing to create a binary choice between Steve Bannon and HR McMaster in the White House.

Specifically because of their chosen approach the efforts against McMaster will lead to President Trump having to decide between two senior administration officials, Bannon or Mcmaster; and in deciding which to keep, Bannon will be the biggest loser.

Predictably the professional political left know how to game out this dynamic.  The professionally democrat are much better political strategists; and they are more than happy to play along, knowing exactly what to do. Meanwhile, in their efforts to take down McMaster the useful idiots and battered conservatives in right-wing media are walking obliviously into a familiar trap.

The person the professional-political-left really want to target is Steve Bannon.  Bannon represents everything the left-wing activists hate.  They’ve already tried a few different approaches to take him down and isolate him from the presidency, with no measurable success.

Enter the McMaster haters, cruzbots, battered conservatives and useful idiots.

  • Origin of McMaster and the NSC Conflict – SEE HERE
  • False and Intentionally Misleading Propaganda Against McMaster – SEE HERE
  • Propaganda Team Tries to Push Conspiracy Theory into Mainstream – SEE HERE
  • President Trump Rises to Defend HR McMaster – SEE HERE
  • Victor Davis Hansen – McMaster is an asset – SEE HERE

It took about 24 hours for the professional left to identify the benefit, but as soon as they did they immediately took action to fuel the angst against McMaster.   They know just how to play it out.  Liberal activists are much more Machievellian-minded from years of tutelage at the knee of Alinsky’s ideologues.

They know e.x.a.c.t.l.y how to play this out, and create a Win/Win.

The real target is Bannon.

The professional-left know how to use the McMaster crisis as an opportunity to engage their real target.   If leftists can help create a division between Bannon and McMaster they are more than willing to do so.

Ultimately they know if they can force a binary-choice between McMaster and Bannon, President Trump will have to choose McMaster.

The removal of Bannon, they predict, will infuriate the Trump base of support and ultimately provide the fracture needed to weaken the president.

HR McMaster has the support of General John Kelly, President Trump’s new Chief-of-Staff.

McMaster also has the support and confidence from: Defense Secretary General Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Joint-Chiefs Chairman General Joseph Dunford, Admiral Mike Rogers (NSA), Mike Pompeo (CIA) and ODNI Dan Coats.

Do you really think in a binary-choice between political strategist Steve Bannon and Nat/Sec Advisor HR McMaster, Prsident Trump is going to rebuke the most senior intelligence and security officials in his administration?

Think about it.

No, really. Stop and think about it.

Follow the argument to its logical conclusion.

Do you really expect to see President Trump fire National Security Advisor HR McMaster?

The second National Security Advisor released in 200 days?

It’s not going to happen.

If the antagonism continues the only loser will be Steve Bannon.   The left-wing media and all of President Trump’s oppositional entities know this reality is at the end of the current path.

They couldn’t be happier.

 

267 Responses to Liberal Media and Useful Pawns Unite To Remove Steve Bannon From White House…

  1. rf121 says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    So Bannon is an advisor involved with multiple areas of PT’s agenda. McMaster just handles National Sec. Bannon has some disagreements with McMaster in McMaster’s area of expertise and because of this Bannon has to get removed? Makes no sense.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Augie says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    SD wrote this as if the President has to fire one or the other. Why can’t he ignore the manufactured crap-stories and keep both men? I really don’t understand.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. MrE says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Another reason behind the left stoking the insanity:

    Has anyone else noticed how discussion of the DWS/Awan and Seth Rich scandals has practically died away on Twitter? The only places I’ve seen any active in-depth coverage of either recently are here and on Reddit.

    What an interesting coinky-dink, no?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. benifranlkin says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    What does Bannon do ? I hope he has a purpose. He seems like a family pet like a big old Rottweiler that the family is growing weary of…kinda expensive to keep around needing a lot of care and not too clean either.

    Like

    Reply
    • stillers213 says:
      August 7, 2017 at 4:42 pm

      There is no way for any of us what it is he does or what is importance to the administration is. President Trump has him in his cabinet so I trust that he is important in what he does. Comparing him to a family dog needing a bath seems rather insulting unless you can provide some evidence of where this anti-Bannon sentiment comes from.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Oldschool says:
        August 7, 2017 at 5:06 pm

        Andrew knew bannon’s worth and that holds a lot of sway with me. I trusted Andrew and Andrew trusted bannon. That is my bottom line unless proven otherwise.

        As to what bannon does, keeps POTUS focused on his promises and reads three books simultaneously on strategies of winning leaders and battles, according to the last report months ago. Of course, none of us know what anyone is doing. We toss it around, that’s it.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
    • Spar Harmon says:
      August 7, 2017 at 5:13 pm

      “They also serve who only stand and wait.”
      …….the thinker, the analyst, the scholar/researcher, intelligence analyst…….
      My read is that Steve Bannon serves in this manner.
      The more deeply I consider what I have learned of Trump’s life, the more convinced I am that Trump has an ability to think deeply about what matters and that his actions and goals are informed by such thinking.
      There is nothing more refreshing and strengthening to my own deep processes than to have a companion in the struggle to think clearly about what matters.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. TransitionTracker @DaveNYviii says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Muhr says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Bannon vs. Kushner

    Bannon vs. Cohn

    Bannon vs. McMaster

    Who’s next?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • TPW says:
      August 7, 2017 at 5:04 pm

      None of those worked …so why is this time different……..I am so TIRED of all of this crap…..They have made the office of the Presidency a NBC mini series…….I think before Trump graced the office it was just a facade……for “just for show” presidents…….

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Summer says:
      August 7, 2017 at 5:37 pm

      Bannon vs. Bannon.

      President Trump might eventually tell one of them to sort it out or he himself will.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Phil aka Felipe says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    I agree that Bannon, Trump, and us Deplorables are the real target, not so much McMasters.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. newamericandeplorable says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    “Do you really think in a binary-choice between political strategist Steve Bannon and Nat/Sec Advisor HR McMaster, President Trump is going to rebuke the most senior intelligence and security officials in his administration?
    Think about it.”
    I find it really strange that this question is asked – and of all people by Sundance. President Trump has so far proved only one thing, and to his own benefit, that he is his own good counsel. If somebody thinks that President Trump will take any decision under pressure just to please somebody then I do no think that is the right assessment.

    Think about it – for Paris Treaty, how many in his circle were against his decision to pull out? T. Rex, Ivanka, Jared, etc.? Now if a father can ignore the wish of his favorite daughter because he wanted to do what is right for the American people, then it speaks volume of the foundation and character on which our President is built on.
    If the President decides that it is time for McMaster to go, then it will be because his role in the project is over and it is time for him to go, just like General Flynn, Manafort, Corey, Scaramucci, Preibus, etc. Anything impeding the MAGA agenda will be gone, I know from his track record so far, that is what President Trump will do.
    A little off-topic but I hope this helps – People who do not understand the composition of project team might think emotionally that President Trump use / take advantage of people, uses them and then discard them. These people (and most politicians), mostly have never worked in any project oriented environment. President Trump has undertaken THE most important project of anybody’s life time currently living in the United States – MAGA. As the project progresses, there will be lot of turnover of people moving in for the particular skills they possess for that phase of the project and then moving on once that phase is complete. e.g. Corey Lewandowski was the right person for the primaries phase, then somebody with the skill set of Manafort was needed followed by Conway. There will be times when the turn over will be minimal followed by flurry of another round of turn over, usually at the end. We are currently in the beginning phase of the project and there is bound to be revolving door or people entering and exiting. Intelligent folks do not hang around once their role in the project outlives its utility and they move on to their next adventure. This is the main reason that we do not see any of his team members – present or past – ever criticizing the President and this also proves his ability as a good leader. Think about it – a supposed “loud mouth” like Scaramucci would have thrown temper tantrum after getting fired in less than 10 days but (so far) he has not said one negative thing about our President or regarding his “firing”.

    Only the Program Manager / Project Manager stays on the project for the entire duration of the project and thankfully he is President Trump.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • stillers213 says:
      August 7, 2017 at 4:47 pm

      I don’t believe Sundance was implying this would happen and the Prez would be left with a difficult choice. Sundance was merely pointing out where all of the McMaster bashing is coming from or where it could possibly lead.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  9. tytanshammer says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    I think you are right on the tactic of the Left. I don’t think Bannon is going anywhere unless he leaves of his own accord, which I believe he will do at some point. McMasters is not my favorite person and I am suspicious of him, but if he runs that department Trump’s way and doesn’t feed or protect the deep state operatives(like Susan Rice), then I am willing to give him a pass. I am believing that Trump needs to hold the line right now and not give in to the base’s paranoia about who is bought off and who is not. Going with the ‘sure thing’ is a good way to wind up in a different kind of tyranny….the tyranny of the familiar.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. yy4u says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    The Marxists have been in charge for eight years. They have managed to politicize the IRS, NSA, etc. Everyone in Trump’s sphere of influence is a danger to them and they will try to take him/her out. We have to trust President Trump to do the right thing and support him in everything he does. What we can’t do is pile on. When the Lefties try to fix a target, IGNORE THEM. They almost managed to get us stampeded against Sessions. They almost managed to stampede us against McMasters. Now it’s Tillerson and Bannon. ENOUGH. You can bet IF they manage to take down any of these, they’ll then pound the war drums saying “Look. He’s unstable.He’s firing everybody”. Or they’ll say “nobody can work with him.” I was as guilty as anyone until I read Sundance’s article about McMasters. If PDJT wants him, then he’s fine with me. PDJT can hire Attila the Hun and I’m on board with it. No more allowing the Leftist/Marxists to divide and conquer. Stand firm.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Sentient says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    On the one hand you have McMaster, who looks like Uncle Fester.
    On the other hand, you have Bannon, who looks like Russell Crowe in 10 more years.
    So they both have a lot going for them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. tonyE says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    I guess I don’t understand the connection. Are Bannon and McMaster doing anything to piss off Trump? I don’t think so. This is all noise from people who don’t like Trump.

    Trump can just ignore the “anti Trumpers”, anti “McMaster”, the Fake News and the Democrats. Why does Trump have to pay attention to all this crap?

    I think he did very well on this with his latest Tweet barrage.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. NJF says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    The point SD is trying to make is it is possible one of them–McMaster or Bannon–may give POTUS an ultimatum to choose.

    If both men are secure in their own worth, and the value they bring to the table it likely will never become an issue.

    It’s surprising how many have jumped on this bandwagon though. Even Tammy Bruce was ranting about McMaster today. SMH

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • tytanshammer says:
      August 7, 2017 at 4:57 pm

      Bannon seems to argue with people, but then lets it go. He doesn’t seem to push it to the point of it being an issue.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
      August 7, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      You have a good point and IMHO if either of theses two guys start thinking that they are indispensable make them the Ambassador to Libya. Both Bannon and McMasters are staff. Neither of them are the boss. You can be the best damn caddy in the world but everyone knows who’s the caddy and who’s the daddy. LOL I crack myself up.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      August 7, 2017 at 5:16 pm

      So we are to believe that bannon and mc master will fall for this crap and fight and give Trump an ultimatum? If they are that stupid, they both need to go.

      Like

      Reply
  14. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Interesting, Evan McMullin’s, ‘Reagen Battalion’ the NeverTrump group, is on the fire the McMaster train.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. JRD says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Did Trump fire Jared or Bannon during that feud the Left made up? No, he did not. He told them to work it out.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Atticus says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    BB is beating the anti McMaster drum like it’s homecoming weekend at college.
    If I didn’t know better he’s (McMaster) not only controlled by a direct mind link to George Soros, but is also closely related to Satan himself.
    Remember who was an anti-Trump website BEFORE they switched sides.
    Sumthin’ is fishy!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      August 7, 2017 at 4:56 pm

      And Drudge the “fire Bannon” drum…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • chojun says:
      August 7, 2017 at 5:28 pm

      Well Bannon essentially IS Breitbart.com now so there’s that.

      If Bannon is a source of the infighting then I hope President Trump fires him. Alt-right nationalists are a significant element of President Trump’s base but Bannon should be careful not to overextend his position.

      As long as President Trump continues with his current immigration policy then the alt-right should stay happy with or without Bannon.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Celia Peterson says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    If Bannon’s fired, Trump may lose a lot of his base.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    I’m probably alone in this respect but to me twitter journalists are no different from AM radio hosts. I have heard some amazing / scary / impossible / whackadoodle stuff on AM radio and I see the same “experts in everything” tweeting. There is one guy who knows what Donald Trump is up to and anyone who thinks they can predict it or influence it is nuts.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Rodney C. Johnson says:
      August 7, 2017 at 5:04 pm

      Yeah. Lost in all this is the fact, the President has, on many occasions, proven he has his own mind and will. And in fact, there are probably some close to him, who wished he’d not act alone. Though I get why he does it myself.

      Like

      Reply
  19. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    And, Gateway Pundit is ramping up an Jared Kushner-McMaster conspiracy. So we’re back to that again.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. NJF says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    The_donald has been eating up this McMaster story as well.

    Although thankfully it does seem to be dying down. Many are realizing Cerno is but job.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. Michael says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    I just deleted my bookmarks for Drudge and Breitbart. Life is better already. 😉

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. rf121 says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    We could drop a nuke on NK. That will change the topic.

    Like

    Reply
  23. average Joe says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    So many acorns of knowledge, so little time.

    Like

    Reply
  24. rsanchez1990 says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    The worst part is all the right wing conspiracy theorists don’t have genuine concern for the President or his agenda. They don’t care about MAGA. They don’t care about you or me. They only care about themselves. They whip people up into a frenzy and position themselves as the only ones who know what’s “really happening”, as the only ones with “real answers”, purely out of self interest, to profit from misinformation and boost their own brand.

    Shame on these people.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. SPMI says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    This is where blogs go sideways. Screw the left wing
    Jerk offs. They do not have the kind of power you describe. It’s up to our POTUS. He’s our guy.
    Get real. They sent a lot of tweets and we are going to pay attention to this 🐂💩.
    I don’t think so.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Andy Smith says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    I am way confused. On the anti-McMaster side we have Mike Cernovich, Stefan Molyneux, and Alex Jones. All people that have been virulently pro-Trump since before the beginning. These are people that have earned my respect with their unwavering support for freedom principles. On the pro-McMaster side we have Sundance and Trump and a bunch of liberals. Sundance and Trump have more than earned my respect, although I still don’t like or understand the Syria chemical weapons deception. I am mystified why SD would link a Victor Davis Hanson article in McMaster’s defense. VDH is a writer for National Review, and they have been our mortal enemies since the beginning of the campaign, so this a a ***HUGE*** red flag for me. For now, I will have to trust Trump because it is not like my opinion matters anyway. Could somebody just please give me a good reason why the Obama holdovers that McMaster is being criticized for are still there? Are there any actual Trump freedom lovers with contacts out there besides Sundance supporting McMaster? NR/WS pundits do NOT count.

    Like

    Reply
  27. BigBlockMill says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    The left is using ‘divide and conquer’.
    If we stand together like a stone wall, the left will break against us.
    Trust in (P)Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  28. 4sure says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Not buying the either or. Trump is too smart for that fake news campaign. Neither are going anywhere. I do think the base would be highly dissed if Bannon was fired.They view him as a deplorable. One of them. Not a suck up swamp critter.Trump knows this and he also knows Bannon is one sharp dude and he can trust him. I’d be interested in knowing exactly why Sundance feels Trump would have to choose one or the other? I’m sure both men have YUGE egos. That always comes with the territory. Does he think one is too big to tolerate the other?

    Like

    Reply
