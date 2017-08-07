Liberal Media and Useful Pawns Unite To Remove Steve Bannon From White House…

The useful pawns continue their efforts to take out President Trump’s National Security Adviser HR McMaster. But what they don’t realize, and the professional liberal activists do, is that ultimately the only person they are going to remove is strategist Steve Bannon.
The same Battered Conservatives that stood for an ovation to House Speaker Paul Ryan (CPAC 2015) two months after passing Omnibus; the same Battered Conservatives who failed to see the inherent risk created by General Mike Flynn in November 2016; are now rushing to create a binary choice between Steve Bannon and HR McMaster in the White House.
Specifically because of their chosen approach the efforts against McMaster will lead to President Trump having to decide between two senior administration officials, Bannon or Mcmaster; and in deciding which to keep, Bannon will be the biggest loser.
Predictably the professional political left know how to game out this dynamic. The professionally democrat are much better political strategists; and they are more than happy to play along, knowing exactly what to do. Meanwhile, in their efforts to take down McMaster the useful idiots and battered conservatives in right-wing media are walking obliviously into a familiar trap.
The person the professional-political-left really want to target is Steve Bannon. Bannon represents everything the left-wing activists hate. They’ve already tried a few different approaches to take him down and isolate him from the presidency, with no measurable success.
Enter the McMaster haters, cruzbots, battered conservatives and useful idiots.
It took about 24 hours for the professional left to identify the benefit, but as soon as they did they immediately took action to fuel the angst against McMaster. They know just how to play it out. Liberal activists are much more Machievellian-minded from years of tutelage at the knee of Alinsky’s ideologues.
They know e.x.a.c.t.l.y how to play this out, and create a Win/Win.
The real target is Bannon.
The professional-left know how to use the McMaster crisis as an opportunity to engage their real target. If leftists can help create a division between Bannon and McMaster they are more than willing to do so.
Ultimately they know if they can force a binary-choice between McMaster and Bannon, President Trump will have to choose McMaster.
The removal of Bannon, they predict, will infuriate the Trump base of support and ultimately provide the fracture needed to weaken the president.
HR McMaster has the support of General John Kelly, President Trump’s new Chief-of-Staff.
McMaster also has the support and confidence from: Defense Secretary General Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Joint-Chiefs Chairman General Joseph Dunford, Admiral Mike Rogers (NSA), Mike Pompeo (CIA) and ODNI Dan Coats.
Do you really think in a binary-choice between political strategist Steve Bannon and Nat/Sec Advisor HR McMaster, Prsident Trump is going to rebuke the most senior intelligence and security officials in his administration?
Think about it.
No, really. Stop and think about it.
Follow the argument to its logical conclusion.
Do you really expect to see President Trump fire National Security Advisor HR McMaster?
The second National Security Advisor released in 200 days?
It’s not going to happen.
If the antagonism continues the only loser will be Steve Bannon. The left-wing media and all of President Trump’s oppositional entities know this reality is at the end of the current path.
They couldn’t be happier.
So Bannon is an advisor involved with multiple areas of PT’s agenda. McMaster just handles National Sec. Bannon has some disagreements with McMaster in McMaster’s area of expertise and because of this Bannon has to get removed? Makes no sense.
Agree rf
makes no sense at all, in fact, i am starting to question everything “mcmasters/sundance” lately. the lines of reasoning presented and the gymnastics of logic here are appearing to be quite a stretch (haha no pun intended). so now, little ol me is considered a “useful idiot” for questioning the motives of one questionable guy (MM) in Trump’s circle of influence???!!!???!!!. WTH CTH? Gateway Pundit is out ahead of this with more based reasoning with the latest on ZOA’s investigation. happy reading and MAGA!!!
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/top-jewish-organization-launches-investigation-trump-official-mcmaster-firing-pro-trump-jews/
No, that’s not what Sundance said. He said that the Left is using Cernovich’s useful idiots as a battering ram to get rid of Bannon.
Trump could have kept Flynn on and just expended the political capital to muck through it all, but in the end, Trump decided Flynn wasn’t enough of a valuable asset for that kind of a fight.
If Cernovich’s useful idiots want to push the point of “It’s Either Him or Me,” they better make certain that Bannon isn’t another Flynn.
I like Bannon myself, but he has a lot of baggage….A LOT OF BAGGAGE. He’s starting to get old.
Breitbart isn’t the only media source reporting on McMasters.
No, but all the media reporting on McMaster has one source: Cernovich….
You don’t know that.
Yes, I do. That’s why I said it.
SD wrote this as if the President has to fire one or the other. Why can’t he ignore the manufactured crap-stories and keep both men? I really don’t understand.
My take was SD was warning that this story taken to a full conclusion ends in the firing of one or the other and that that anti McMaster elements need to back off and realize they cant win.
Yes. That this is most likely the scenario and I am with him on it. I already brought up it is the Bannon worshippers that are leading this as they did against Jared and Ivanka
Nope, its a varied group. I am a huge fan of bannon (I only worship the Lord), but I NEVER thought Ivanka or Jared presented any problem. So I don’t think these sweeping categorizations have much merit and are as devisive as the left’s identity politics. Why are we engaging in this same crap that they do?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I must be slow – I don’t understand either.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m so lost on what’s happened in the past month.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is very difficult to stay up to speed without spending every waking moment right here in the treehouse. Stuff happens at a ridiculous pace.
It seems to me this is all just a case of “Divide and Conquer” headed by sour grapes liberals who will throw anything against the wall to see if it sticks. President Trump needs to toughen up and protect his administration from these predators.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He really didn’t say that, I think he said the left would like to maneuver it into that scenario. He was describing a left goal, a left tactic, and was not saying that in fact this would be the outcome, one or the other. At least that’s the way I read it.
Another reason behind the left stoking the insanity:
Has anyone else noticed how discussion of the DWS/Awan and Seth Rich scandals has practically died away on Twitter? The only places I’ve seen any active in-depth coverage of either recently are here and on Reddit.
What an interesting coinky-dink, no?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ooooo…excellent point! Squirrel!!!!!
What does Bannon do ? I hope he has a purpose. He seems like a family pet like a big old Rottweiler that the family is growing weary of…kinda expensive to keep around needing a lot of care and not too clean either.
There is no way for any of us what it is he does or what is importance to the administration is. President Trump has him in his cabinet so I trust that he is important in what he does. Comparing him to a family dog needing a bath seems rather insulting unless you can provide some evidence of where this anti-Bannon sentiment comes from.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Andrew knew bannon’s worth and that holds a lot of sway with me. I trusted Andrew and Andrew trusted bannon. That is my bottom line unless proven otherwise.
As to what bannon does, keeps POTUS focused on his promises and reads three books simultaneously on strategies of winning leaders and battles, according to the last report months ago. Of course, none of us know what anyone is doing. We toss it around, that’s it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“They also serve who only stand and wait.”
…….the thinker, the analyst, the scholar/researcher, intelligence analyst…….
My read is that Steve Bannon serves in this manner.
The more deeply I consider what I have learned of Trump’s life, the more convinced I am that Trump has an ability to think deeply about what matters and that his actions and goals are informed by such thinking.
There is nothing more refreshing and strengthening to my own deep processes than to have a companion in the struggle to think clearly about what matters.
Bannon vs. Kushner
Bannon vs. Cohn
Bannon vs. McMaster
Who’s next?
None of those worked …so why is this time different……..I am so TIRED of all of this crap…..They have made the office of the Presidency a NBC mini series…….I think before Trump graced the office it was just a facade……for “just for show” presidents…….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bannon vs. Bannon.
President Trump might eventually tell one of them to sort it out or he himself will.
I agree that Bannon, Trump, and us Deplorables are the real target, not so much McMasters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Do you really think in a binary-choice between political strategist Steve Bannon and Nat/Sec Advisor HR McMaster, President Trump is going to rebuke the most senior intelligence and security officials in his administration?
Think about it.”
I find it really strange that this question is asked – and of all people by Sundance. President Trump has so far proved only one thing, and to his own benefit, that he is his own good counsel. If somebody thinks that President Trump will take any decision under pressure just to please somebody then I do no think that is the right assessment.
Think about it – for Paris Treaty, how many in his circle were against his decision to pull out? T. Rex, Ivanka, Jared, etc.? Now if a father can ignore the wish of his favorite daughter because he wanted to do what is right for the American people, then it speaks volume of the foundation and character on which our President is built on.
If the President decides that it is time for McMaster to go, then it will be because his role in the project is over and it is time for him to go, just like General Flynn, Manafort, Corey, Scaramucci, Preibus, etc. Anything impeding the MAGA agenda will be gone, I know from his track record so far, that is what President Trump will do.
A little off-topic but I hope this helps – People who do not understand the composition of project team might think emotionally that President Trump use / take advantage of people, uses them and then discard them. These people (and most politicians), mostly have never worked in any project oriented environment. President Trump has undertaken THE most important project of anybody’s life time currently living in the United States – MAGA. As the project progresses, there will be lot of turnover of people moving in for the particular skills they possess for that phase of the project and then moving on once that phase is complete. e.g. Corey Lewandowski was the right person for the primaries phase, then somebody with the skill set of Manafort was needed followed by Conway. There will be times when the turn over will be minimal followed by flurry of another round of turn over, usually at the end. We are currently in the beginning phase of the project and there is bound to be revolving door or people entering and exiting. Intelligent folks do not hang around once their role in the project outlives its utility and they move on to their next adventure. This is the main reason that we do not see any of his team members – present or past – ever criticizing the President and this also proves his ability as a good leader. Think about it – a supposed “loud mouth” like Scaramucci would have thrown temper tantrum after getting fired in less than 10 days but (so far) he has not said one negative thing about our President or regarding his “firing”.
Only the Program Manager / Project Manager stays on the project for the entire duration of the project and thankfully he is President Trump.
I don’t believe Sundance was implying this would happen and the Prez would be left with a difficult choice. Sundance was merely pointing out where all of the McMaster bashing is coming from or where it could possibly lead.
I think you are right on the tactic of the Left. I don’t think Bannon is going anywhere unless he leaves of his own accord, which I believe he will do at some point. McMasters is not my favorite person and I am suspicious of him, but if he runs that department Trump’s way and doesn’t feed or protect the deep state operatives(like Susan Rice), then I am willing to give him a pass. I am believing that Trump needs to hold the line right now and not give in to the base’s paranoia about who is bought off and who is not. Going with the ‘sure thing’ is a good way to wind up in a different kind of tyranny….the tyranny of the familiar.
On the one hand you have McMaster, who looks like Uncle Fester.
On the other hand, you have Bannon, who looks like Russell Crowe in 10 more years.
So they both have a lot going for them.
I guess I don’t understand the connection. Are Bannon and McMaster doing anything to piss off Trump? I don’t think so. This is all noise from people who don’t like Trump.
Trump can just ignore the “anti Trumpers”, anti “McMaster”, the Fake News and the Democrats. Why does Trump have to pay attention to all this crap?
I think he did very well on this with his latest Tweet barrage.
The point SD is trying to make is it is possible one of them–McMaster or Bannon–may give POTUS an ultimatum to choose.
If both men are secure in their own worth, and the value they bring to the table it likely will never become an issue.
It’s surprising how many have jumped on this bandwagon though. Even Tammy Bruce was ranting about McMaster today. SMH
Bannon seems to argue with people, but then lets it go. He doesn’t seem to push it to the point of it being an issue.
You have a good point and IMHO if either of theses two guys start thinking that they are indispensable make them the Ambassador to Libya. Both Bannon and McMasters are staff. Neither of them are the boss. You can be the best damn caddy in the world but everyone knows who’s the caddy and who’s the daddy. LOL I crack myself up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So we are to believe that bannon and mc master will fall for this crap and fight and give Trump an ultimatum? If they are that stupid, they both need to go.
Interesting, Evan McMullin’s, ‘Reagen Battalion’ the NeverTrump group, is on the fire the McMaster train.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well McMuffin’s group are hardcore warmongering which generally fits with Israeli first so of course they would.
I think the McMullin/McCain consortium are at the root of it. Dark, devious, demonic – they helped birth ISIS.
Did Trump fire Jared or Bannon during that feud the Left made up? No, he did not. He told them to work it out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
BB is beating the anti McMaster drum like it’s homecoming weekend at college.
If I didn’t know better he’s (McMaster) not only controlled by a direct mind link to George Soros, but is also closely related to Satan himself.
Remember who was an anti-Trump website BEFORE they switched sides.
Sumthin’ is fishy!
And Drudge the “fire Bannon” drum…
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Bannon is a source of the infighting then I hope President Trump fires him. Alt-right nationalists are a significant element of President Trump’s base but Bannon should be careful not to overextend his position.
As long as President Trump continues with his current immigration policy then the alt-right should stay happy with or without Bannon.
If Bannon’s fired, Trump may lose a lot of his base.
I didn’t vote for Bannon
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m probably alone in this respect but to me twitter journalists are no different from AM radio hosts. I have heard some amazing / scary / impossible / whackadoodle stuff on AM radio and I see the same “experts in everything” tweeting. There is one guy who knows what Donald Trump is up to and anyone who thinks they can predict it or influence it is nuts.
Yeah. Lost in all this is the fact, the President has, on many occasions, proven he has his own mind and will. And in fact, there are probably some close to him, who wished he’d not act alone. Though I get why he does it myself.
And, Gateway Pundit is ramping up an Jared Kushner-McMaster conspiracy. So we’re back to that again.
I’ve been getting real sick of the Gateway Pundit and their click bait articles, which have more holes than substance.
Ever since he has brought on more writers, their stories have become more outlandish. I think he’s taken the make more more money than keep the honesty path. Only my opinion.
The_donald has been eating up this McMaster story as well.
Although thankfully it does seem to be dying down. Many are realizing Cerno is but job.
LOL best typo ever!
LikeLiked by 3 people
(psst – what’s the intended word? Bot?)
I just deleted my bookmarks for Drudge and Breitbart. Life is better already. 😉
We could drop a nuke on NK. That will change the topic.
LikeLike
I would rather DOJ arrested somebody from the last administration for leaking. Better than NK nuke!
So many acorns of knowledge, so little time.
The worst part is all the right wing conspiracy theorists don’t have genuine concern for the President or his agenda. They don’t care about MAGA. They don’t care about you or me. They only care about themselves. They whip people up into a frenzy and position themselves as the only ones who know what’s “really happening”, as the only ones with “real answers”, purely out of self interest, to profit from misinformation and boost their own brand.
Shame on these people.
This is where blogs go sideways. Screw the left wing
Jerk offs. They do not have the kind of power you describe. It’s up to our POTUS. He’s our guy.
Get real. They sent a lot of tweets and we are going to pay attention to this 🐂💩.
I don’t think so.
I am way confused. On the anti-McMaster side we have Mike Cernovich, Stefan Molyneux, and Alex Jones. All people that have been virulently pro-Trump since before the beginning. These are people that have earned my respect with their unwavering support for freedom principles. On the pro-McMaster side we have Sundance and Trump and a bunch of liberals. Sundance and Trump have more than earned my respect, although I still don’t like or understand the Syria chemical weapons deception. I am mystified why SD would link a Victor Davis Hanson article in McMaster’s defense. VDH is a writer for National Review, and they have been our mortal enemies since the beginning of the campaign, so this a a ***HUGE*** red flag for me. For now, I will have to trust Trump because it is not like my opinion matters anyway. Could somebody just please give me a good reason why the Obama holdovers that McMaster is being criticized for are still there? Are there any actual Trump freedom lovers with contacts out there besides Sundance supporting McMaster? NR/WS pundits do NOT count.
LikeLike
Andy, you have stated my concerns and observations perfectly!!!!
LikeLike
If we stand together like a stone wall, the left will break against us.
LikeLike
Not buying the either or. Trump is too smart for that fake news campaign. Neither are going anywhere. I do think the base would be highly dissed if Bannon was fired.They view him as a deplorable. One of them. Not a suck up swamp critter.Trump knows this and he also knows Bannon is one sharp dude and he can trust him. I’d be interested in knowing exactly why Sundance feels Trump would have to choose one or the other? I’m sure both men have YUGE egos. That always comes with the territory. Does he think one is too big to tolerate the other?
