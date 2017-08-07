Liberal Media and Useful Pawns Unite To Remove Steve Bannon From White House…

The useful pawns continue their efforts to take out President Trump’s National Security Adviser HR McMaster. But what they don’t realize, and the professional liberal activists do, is that ultimately the only person they are going to remove is strategist Steve Bannon.

The same Battered Conservatives that stood for an ovation to House Speaker Paul Ryan (CPAC 2015) two months after passing Omnibus; the same Battered Conservatives who failed to see the inherent risk created by General Mike Flynn in November 2016; are now rushing to create a binary choice between Steve Bannon and HR McMaster in the White House.

Specifically because of their chosen approach the efforts against McMaster will lead to President Trump having to decide between two senior administration officials, Bannon or Mcmaster; and in deciding which to keep, Bannon will be the biggest loser.

Predictably the professional political left know how to game out this dynamic. The professionally democrat are much better political strategists; and they are more than happy to play along, knowing exactly what to do. Meanwhile, in their efforts to take down McMaster the useful idiots and battered conservatives in right-wing media are walking obliviously into a familiar trap.

The person the professional-political-left really want to target is Steve Bannon. Bannon represents everything the left-wing activists hate. They’ve already tried a few different approaches to take him down and isolate him from the presidency, with no measurable success.

Enter the McMaster haters, cruzbots, battered conservatives and useful idiots.

It took about 24 hours for the professional left to identify the benefit, but as soon as they did they immediately took action to fuel the angst against McMaster. They know just how to play it out. Liberal activists are much more Machievellian-minded from years of tutelage at the knee of Alinsky’s ideologues.

They know e.x.a.c.t.l.y how to play this out, and create a Win/Win.

The real target is Bannon.

The professional-left know how to use the McMaster crisis as an opportunity to engage their real target. If leftists can help create a division between Bannon and McMaster they are more than willing to do so.

Ultimately they know if they can force a binary-choice between McMaster and Bannon, President Trump will have to choose McMaster.

The removal of Bannon, they predict, will infuriate the Trump base of support and ultimately provide the fracture needed to weaken the president.

HR McMaster has the support of General John Kelly, President Trump’s new Chief-of-Staff.

McMaster also has the support and confidence from: Defense Secretary General Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Joint-Chiefs Chairman General Joseph Dunford, Admiral Mike Rogers (NSA), Mike Pompeo (CIA) and ODNI Dan Coats.

Do you really think in a binary-choice between political strategist Steve Bannon and Nat/Sec Advisor HR McMaster, Prsident Trump is going to rebuke the most senior intelligence and security officials in his administration?

Think about it.

No, really. Stop and think about it.

Follow the argument to its logical conclusion.

Do you really expect to see President Trump fire National Security Advisor HR McMaster?

The second National Security Advisor released in 200 days?

It’s not going to happen.

If the antagonism continues the only loser will be Steve Bannon. The left-wing media and all of President Trump’s oppositional entities know this reality is at the end of the current path.

They couldn’t be happier.

Fun with statistics – of the most recent 17256 tweets with the "mcmasterfacts" hashtag, 7448 are Mike Cernovich (or RTs of same). — Conspirador Norteño (@conspirator0) August 5, 2017

Here are the top 20 users originating McMasterFacts tweets. Both tweets and retweets are counted under the original tweeter's total. pic.twitter.com/1utm7yVbXA — Conspirador Norteño (@conspirator0) August 5, 2017

Here's the same information in numerical form, along with the number of followers each account has. pic.twitter.com/8Gvdjvzak4 — Conspirador Norteño (@conspirator0) August 5, 2017

Similar to the above, top 20 users originating FireMcMaster tweets. Both tweets and retweets are counted under the original tweeter's total. pic.twitter.com/wk9Hfa1pq3 — Conspirador Norteño (@conspirator0) August 6, 2017

