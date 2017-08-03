Propaganda: Reports of HR McMaster Letter to Susan Rice Presented to Deceive…

CTH gave several warnings to be cautious and careful when reviewing political media as there are obvious attempts to push specific agenda narratives. We could tell something was up in the DC proletariat. The signals are often subtle but also follow a familiar pattern. The latest round of anti-McMaster stories are transparently part of that effort.
The long knives are out after National Security Advisor McMaster, and those knives are transparently connected to a very familiar and historic ideological world-view.
Example: Circa News writer, Sara Carter, today pushes a story about HR McMaster giving Susan Rice access -via a letter of approval- to ongoing classified intelligence; at least that’s the way the narrative engineers who pick up the ball from Carter are selling it.
Except it’s not true; that angle/narrative is entirely false.
In the letter (included below) National Security Advisor HR McMaster simply gave former NSA Susan Rice permission to continue accessing historic classified intelligence that she created and received while Mrs. Rice was President Obama’s NSA lead.
McMaster is NOT giving Rice ongoing access to new intelligence information, or current classified intelligence information. His letter was simply authorizing her to reference and have access to the historic intel work product she previously, personally and specifically was involved in.
Obviously Rice’s prior NSC work-product remains classified and as such cannot leave the control of the National Security Council. Classified NSC information can be as innocuous as emails or memos to colleagues on the NSC during her tenure as NatSec Advisor, or it could be her schedule and calendar of events. The McMaster letter simply allows Rice to have continued access to prior content she was in charge of. Nothing more.
Here’s the letter:
Example: Susan Rice has been called to testify to congress on prior intelligence. How can she respond to intelligence requests if she cannot reference the material questioned by congress etc.? This is only one example of a reason for her to have access to her prior work product at the NSC.
The controversial stories being shouted from the rooftops are a nothingburger. However, they do serve to provide examples of how the motives of those pushing them should be reviewed with a great deal of skepticism and cynicism.
Regardless of your position on him, there’s no doubt specific knives, with specific motives, are out to get rid of McMaster. –Breitbart Has Another Hit HERE– Pay attention to what organizations are pushing this agenda; and more importantly, if you look at the specific authorship behind the writing, you’ll discover the uni-directional point of focus.
The Breitbart article by a Susan Glick (above) appears in the Jerusalem Post. Glick is connected to the Center for Security Policy run by Frank Gaffney, Jr. The primary advocacy is toward Israel. Frank Gaffney was also removed from NSC policy influence. Gaffney is part of the original Ted Cruz coalition (Levin, Shapiro, Pollack, etc.) who also advocate vociferously for Israel. Some, well, actually almost all, of those rigid ideologues view America-First policy as a risk to the priority of their preferred foreign policy.
There’s always an ongoing battle for priority in policy. Pay attention to who and how these priorities are being pushed…
Just not buying McMaster is a good guy being done wrong. I think he’s a snake.
Not trying to defend her, but I’m pretty sure I recall she said/tweeted something similar to Flynn.
McMasters is CFR, and Bilderberg, and purging Trump loyalists, and, and,… I’ve never seen those credentials accepted on CTH before. I hope he isn’t a snake…but…if he is I sure want him O.U.T. I wish someone would prove he is a white hat….that would help this furor to die down.
He also must prove that he never cheated on his wife. Until I see the signed affidavits, McMaster is an alleged cheater. I don’t like cheaters. Get him out.
Unfair. Marla Maples…
Right!
Yes, back in 1989? Btw, that was the last credible allegation of Donald Trump cheating on his wife…yes, 28 years ago. The marriage to Maples reportedly ended over HER cheating. Still, he takes full responsibility for the failure of both marriages, and by all reports he and FLOTUS have been in a happy and faithful marriage for over 12.5 years.
My point was I would not judge someone by their marriage
good ole America…innocent until proven guilty
He’s given a lot to the military to be called a snake – guess you know things Trump doesn’t?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am also unsure about him. I don’t think it’s nothing to allow Rice access to prior work product. What if she used the security agencies to build a database on everybody? Now she’s not breaking any laws by accessing it. It’s a hyperbolic example, but the possibilities are unknown without being able to access it ourselves. Secondly, Sundance is only adressiing the Rice issue. McMasters entire pattern of behavior needs to be analyzed, especially the recent firings. I’m not ready to convict but I am still leaning heavily towards he’s not MAGA.
Personally, the vibe from Flynn to McMaster is night and day! Without a doubt, Flynn was a better fit with President Trump. However, the Swamp/Sewer claimed Flynn based upon “Obama Approved Transgressions” and “VP Pence statements”. McCain betrayal was biblical! However, now, the enemies are out in the open.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree – big difference Flynn vs. McMaster. However, I think Trump was wise in picking McMaster to pull off his stabilization of the ME. I personally don’t think Flynn could have done it as well. That said, I like Flynn a lot, and wish he had not messed up like he did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
….and I think you are not really the Lone Ranger …
See below
Gee thanks word press
Lone Ranger remark goes with kimosaabe’s 4:21pm
I agree kimosaabe.
Bannon was one of the main forces in getting Trump elected. I think he wants Trump non-loyalists out. Also all indications are McMaster is an Arabist, anti Israel, and anti-other Trump positions. So I don’t care if Bannon or anyone else is out to get him removed. He was a brilliant military strategist, but he cannot submit a workable plan now? Why not?
Martha, Bannon is correct….all Trump non-loyalists SHOULD be out of ALL political positions…..like yesterday.
TROLL ALERT!!
McMaster is an Iraqi War combat veteran and a patriot. Until I see hard evidence to the contrary, I stand with President Trump’s decision to hire McMaster as his National Security Adviser. You guys sound like you’ve taken the Never-Trump bait hook, line, and sinker.
McCain’s a veteran, too.
There is no 3D chess here. The swamp only understands one thing: power. Trump needs to dump McMaster and Mueller.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too late. Now it will come down to SCOTUS.
lol – yeah, it’s pretty clear you’re stuck on checkers
The Freedom Healthcare bill and the RAISE bill has the Swamp/sewer in full panic. McMaster controversy, grand jury, and old leaks fail. Awhile ago, SD mentioned that America First! legislation was not ready because RINOs and Nevertrumpers rely on the lobbiests to write legislation; so here we are 6 months later! Get onboard the Trump Train or get rolled over. All these stories mean nothing as the war has moved “Institutionally”! The powers of the Executive will be unleashed at the time of the President’s choosing. Believe in the power of positive thinking and MAGA!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m speculating that what has the swamp in full panic mode is that AG Sessions may finally be getting close to going after some of the democrat crimes prior to and after the election — perjury, fraud, bribery, influence peddling, obstruction of justice, destroying federal records, illegal unmasking, leaking classified info, corruption, racketeering, etc. Judge Napolitano says that AG Sessions does not need a special counsel because the FBI already has a ton of evidence. I think this is why the democrats and deep state are bringing everything they have, including Mueller and his Clinton hacks, to bring down the President. “FBI Anon” said that if Hillary plea-bargained, “HRC could effectively put 200 people currently in power behind bars.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/judge-napolitano-ag-sessions-can-press-charges-crooked-hillary-not-need-special-counsel/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Birds of a feather flock together
LikeLiked by 2 people
Holder is thick as thieves in this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yikes, that’s an ugly thought, but it makes sense. He’s an order of magnitude sneakier than Rice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rice is telling McMaster to initiate shadow communications from what I read into that top tweet. Would she be so stupid to actuslly type this? Guess so.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She must be so use to taking the fall, she’s now falling on her own sword. I think you’re right, she’s just stupid.
Yup. This was a string she pulled. Sad. They must have had a “good” working relationship. UGH. She’s more of a cunning snake than I thought.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jury’s still out for me on McMaster.
Why did letter offer to extend her clearance to other agencies and private organizations?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Because that’s what the law says? Just a wild guess.
Nope. Was totally up to McMaster’s discretion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BS
Need more O’Keefes, less Carters.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are just armchair viewers, progressing to students, until eventually onto graduated competent and capable investigators of the available evidence.
One day if we keep up the effort we can become like Sundance and bring light into the murky world of world power!
LikeLiked by 3 people
My investigation has revealed that there is NO DATE and NO WHITE HOUSE LETTERHEAD on this letter. I’m chewing on that right now. What do you think?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed. On one hand, publishing it like this is suspect (did they remove the date), but on the other hand, they could have added a false date and tried to pass it off as something.
That was the first thing I looked for on the letter. No date, and WH letterhead or any letterhead origin brings thoughts of fake news. I believe legitiment letters from government officials would have these markers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DPinCa, truly I rely (probably too much) on SD and fellow treepers. Here are my general thoughts…
When I read the daily headlines, I start with CTH and then move to c10 other news sites purporting a Trump sympathy editorial.
Funnily enough CTH is usually the last to report a story, YET provides the most clear, concise and incisive cross consideration articles of all.
It says to me that a good deal of, fact checking, verifying, analysing and deliberating on what the true narrative really is, is going on pre-publication.
Whilst CTH may not be the first out of the blocks (read aesop – hare and the tortoise), it certainly wins the race for accuracy and dependability.
Thanks CTH and SD (and his/her) support crew. You certainly are an oasis in the desert! Stay true and I’ll keep supporting you.
I wholeheartedly agree!
The Breitbart article SD linked to references an article by a Susan Glick in the Jerusalem Post. Glick is connected to the Center for Security Policy run by Frank Gaffney, Jr. Gaffney is linked to Ted Cruz. [Gaffney is, according to many (most on the left), a walking conspiracy theory nut.]
So chew on all this for awhile…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I know. But you bring up a good point…. most do not. I shall add some clarification toward that end into the article.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s actually Carolyn Glick
LikeLike
Yeah sorry. Once sent no fixing. Got the last name correct. Not many Glick’s out there who writ for JP.
LikeLike
President, Trump, please fire McMaster ASAP….he is a progressive swamp creature that is undermining the administration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nole,
Not sure if you have not noticed, but I think you are swimming against the tide here.
The tide will change shortly…
Trust me on this one.
LikeLike
Unless you are an aide to President Trump…I would be silly to trust you on this one or anyone. You might be correct but then there is the old clock story about a stopped clock is right twice a day.
Sundance, if you can hear me PLEASE respond. The letter itself looks funny. NO DATE and NO WHITE HOUSE LETTERHEAD. Your thoughts?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Where did she get the document. I hope it wasn’t only THIS GUY – a known purveyor of disinformation and WRONG stuff (there may be multiple people operating under this pseudonym is why).
I think you sniffed out that Carter gal pretty quickly, Sundance. Appeared out of nowhere, with more inside scoops than anybody in the business. I smell a R.A.T.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s not complex.
There are people who are America Second (and another national lobbying/media ideology first).
McMaster is simply removing those, or pushing those America Second voices down, and keeping the “America First” policy agenda the primary focus of the NSC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How do you know this? (a) How is he America First and (b) how are others America Second? How can you or us possibly know?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heck…most of the posters on this article seem to know more than President Trump…I feel sorry for him. Sundance has been doing this for a long time…he is seldom wrong in his diagnosis…unlike quite a few of the posters. They also research things but it usually come from sites like spyv.spy.com
Didn’t he fire 3 Trumpsters earlier this week?
Article from Breitbart…
Ezra Cohen-Watnick Dismissed
“Cohen-Watnick’s firing, first reported by Conservative Review, came shortly after two other NSC aides were dismissed: Derek Harvey, director for the Middle East, and Rich Higgins, who served as director for strategic planning.
Harvey once compiled a list of Obama holdovers and took it to the president, who requested that McMaster fire them, but McMaster refused, according to the report.”
Yes. Now go look at the advocacy positions of those who you mention and those media orgs that are selling their anxiety.
Conservative Review – Mark Levin
Daily Wire – Ben Shapiro
Breitbart – Joel Pollack
etc.
etc.
You’ll note all the Cruz policy agenda team (Israel primary focus point) are the ones being diminished. They all carry an identical ideology including “the U.S.A. must attack Iran” etc.
McMaster is simply making “America First” foreign policy the primary focus of the NSC. All the shouting parties and their connections hold a commonality of Israel Policy First.
It really is that simple.
[Also the biggest lobbying group in media and DC.]
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, my – this is getting interesting! (I say as an “America First, Somebody Else Second” nationalist) 😉
Great call. Power play, probably with Cankles’ crew adding lift to generate as painful a split as possible in the Trump admin. What a tangled web! Nobody can say that international nationalism isn’t more interesting than globalism!
There are days when Bill Mitchell is right just by getting up from bed and going to the bathroom, brushing his pearly whites, and tweeting another MAGA tweet, without even looking at the news. God Bless those who simply can’t be fooled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes!!! Thank you, Sundance. Please stay on this, because the Someone Else First contingent has McMaster in their sights and I expect it is going to get worse before it gets better. And Breitbart has been anything BUT reliably pro Trump. They are NOT an America First site.
LikeLike
He certainly did, and Hannity gives her such a lovely platform doesn’t he.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sara Carter was a nobody until Hannity started featuring her regularly on his show spewing out that HE had the inside scoop from her every night.
Where did he find Carter? I never heard of Circa News before and star investigative reporter Sara Carter.
If Sara Carter is really part of the Deep State Hannity and his Mega Ego is gonna have a
Crow Eating Mega Monologue with an Egg On His Face Mini Monoluge to follow.
Not2worry, Sara Carter has long history of reporting, I was hearing her 10 yrs ago reporting on illegal aliens and damage they’re doing, crime, cartels, etc….she’s been around a long time.
LikeLike
BB is pounding the war drums for McMasters removal.
There’s certainly something going on, and I’m more than willing to sit back and see what happens.
As it says in the Good Book “Watch and Pray”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All these people pushing for McMaster’s ouster is actually giving him an opportunity…. an opportunity to CONFIRM what we’re mostly saying here. Now he can come out and defend himself, and say, explicitly, “I was NOT giving her unfettered access to classified material. ONLY to that which she had personally worked on while she was National Security Adviser. Nothing more.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
BB is Bannon’s old site. Bannon friendly people are getting pushed out so no surprise BB goes after McMaster. And they wonder why we cannot believe anything any more.
LikeLike
rf121, Please explain to me why Bannon is a Problem. Bannon is the essence of America First in Trump’s cabinet. Let’s not get weird here.
Someone is wrong about McMasters either Sundance is Correct or Breitbart and Jim Hoft at thegatewaypundit are correct. I’d certainly like some clarity, this is getting ridiculous.
I posted this story to Breitbart’s forums just incase their story is false. Fake News will not help our cause.
So Please Gentleman: Sundance, Jim Hoft, Alex Marlow: Straighten this out.
LikeLike
The answer to your confusion can be discovered in the Israel policy interests and agenda of the voices you question.
LikeLike
Maybe. Or maybe we are in the middle of a coordinated effort to undermine POTUS and some on the inside are not friendly to Trump.
LikeLike
/pol/ News is just about the only Pro Trump place not attacking McMaster
LikeLike
There’s a lot of smart people here, does anyone have any thoughts about why there is NO DATE and NO WHITE HOUSE LETTERHEAD on this letter? It’s driving me nuts!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Calm down and have a snickers.
It looks like it was yeletyped what that .eans i do not know
I figured as much. Seemed too much for me to actually believe. If they are targeting him, what can that mean? We will see. All I can say is I trust President Trump.
The suspicion of McMasters has extended beyond the alt right realm. The following article by sometime NeverTrumper Paul Mirengoff from Poweline sounds the alarm on McMaster from a somewhat different perspective.
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/08/mcmaster-purges-trump-loyalists.php
McMaster is not “purging Trump loyalists”. He’s removing the America-Second lobbying group; and emphasizing the America-First policy agenda.
Think about Israel. Think about Cruz wing of GOP during the primary. Think about ideologues who view America-First policy as antithetical to their advocacy for Israel. Those are the “loyalists” you are referencing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They are the same people who got W into Iraq war….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps part of that crew. SIGH. Bad days. Like the opening act for Obama.
Sundance could you give me your thoughts on why there is NO DATE and NO WHITE HOUSE LETTERHEAD on this supposedly official document? It’s really bugging me. Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There IS a White House letterhead. It’s cropped off in some copies of the letter.
I am glad you brought it up Sundance. Second I saw it was the Jerusalem Post and Breitbart that first pushed this I realized the same thing. As much as we all love or used to love Breitbart, they have always been Israel-first since it’s conception. And that if you don’t suck up to that support you were worth nothing. Which is why they threw their support behind Cruz at first. He pulled that stunt at the persecuted Middle Eastern Christians who booed him because he brought up Israel randomly during his speech for no reason with his if you don’t stand with Israel, I won’t stand with you nonsense pretty much saying you can die for all I care. Breitbart was praising him, especially former editor in chief Ben Shapiro, for that stunt. When you understand that. You will understand why they are upset with McMasters. He may not be great but this is the wrong angle to attack him.
E.X.A.C.T.L.Y. 100% Spot on. Entirely accurate.
You get it and see it with clear eyes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know that everyone here does not always agree with me especially what I said about President Trump during his trip is Israel, but I would hope that they would see this as obvious.
For any doubts, read the Jerusalem Post article. It pretty much says for Israel to cut ties with Trump because of these firings. That he can’t actually support them as a country or will stop Iran from having nukes if those fired people aren’t there. So it isn’t because the firings aren’t good for the USA, but not good for Israel. That is Israel first, not America first.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you always have to be right? Ugh, I should know better than to disagree with you by now. Maybe you are right about McMaster.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We don’t have to like McMaster to know this is a bit of a hit job. I do like the fact that this brings a lot of McMaster’s “baggage” to the foreground. But really we have to be fair, and not smear him as disloyal. He is simply what he is – a Bush general with Obama PC and a frigging HOLDOVER that we were saddled with in the Flynn hit. And the moment he’s disloyal to POTUS, he’s gone. But he gave POTUS a 5-star win on his Middle East tour and that included his stop in Israel. C’mon! We need to give him a break!
All of Trump’s different brands of loyalists need a bit more fire at our mutual enemies, and less at each other.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not referencing “loyalists”, Mirengoff is. I find it interesting that the McMaster haters have extended beyond the Cernovich /BB corner to include Beltway type “conservatives”. As far as I’m concerned McMaster has Trump’s confidence and we’ll see how it goes from there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could Mcmaster be the one who unmasked Gen Flynn and who was instrumental in Flynn’s ouster?
Sorry, but I don’t trust McMaster
LikeLike
Baseball analogy…
The swamp (Deep State) vs MAGA (Trump)
We are currently in the first inning of this life or death game. The swamp is connected with sellouts everywhere, the media in their pocket and hundreds of millions at their disposal. Trump has his base and The People behind him.
I’m curious…what do you all think the score is thus far?
LikeLike
DS – 0
DJT – 357
LikeLike
A little something on the lighter side…
Long time Treehouse lurker. I love the education Sundance and you Treepers provide.
I came across a favorite Youtube clip of an SR-71 pilot recently. My brain works in analogies and found myself drawing a parallel between speed and news/facts/opinions.
It goes something like this:
Cessna – me. Twin – more educated citizens. Hornet – Professional Newsies/Pontificators that think they’re hot stuff. Blackbird – Trump Admin and/or Sundance.
The “Pros” are throwing out narratives trying to impress and manipulate. I’ll just wait until Sundance or the Admin drop a truth bomb that runs everyone “off freq”
Enjoy…
HAHAHA! Loved that! Thanks for posting it.
This is hilarious!
By Rice keeping her security clearance, doesn’t she also remain subject to the legal requirements and limitations protecting classified information from dissemination? Whatever documentation she gets access to, won’t there be a record of her access? Another somewhat concerning, but seemingly innocuous event in the transition from troll government to a rule of law government. I’ll have another handful of popcorn and wait for PDJT (not CNN) to show us the significance.
Would everyone CHILL ALREADY? Good grief. Many comments here sound like a bunch of Chicken Littles running around with this theory and that theory and gotta fire this person and all is lost and chaos everywhere. QUIT speculating and hypothesizing and regurgitating hysterical fake news and just sit back and wait for whatever thing Trump is doing next to be revealed. All of this wild eyed loony bin stuff is gettin’ on my nerves. I come here to RELAX. And get the TRUTH. I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but despite nearly 100% opposition, President Trump Is Getting Things Done. Sheesh.
/rant off
I feel better now. 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
You need to learn how to get things off your chest 17.
You’ll be giving yourself an aneurism on top of your blood pressure is you keep bottling up your thoughts like this, not a good combination😂😘😆
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lol…I’ll try harder next time. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
BB has gone all in on this, and the Iwanka/kushner run the White House story. How come the MAGA side also jumps on the newest click bait “Trump and chaos” theory, when we know there has been more fake news, fake leaks and a unrelenting attack on the president since before the election. How big is the Trump corporation? Did it get that big without him having a pretty good idea who does what in it? why should he loose his ability to run his business, just because his headquarter is in Washington instead of New York.
There are a lot of snakes in politics, but try and run a business who had to get permits from the snakes, and the Don has done it for many years.
So you are saying Circa is part of the Swamp…. Or they are just being played by the Swamp, Sd?
LikeLike
This America First v America Second and Swamp v non-Swamp reminds me of the racist labels (i.e., if you don’t agree with me, then you must be [fill in the blank].
Pro-Israel lobby in DC is intensely powerful. Pro-Israel media reporting on DC are all aligned on this. This is not accidental.
The group fears that McMaster pushing America-First points of foreign policy will mean Israel’s priorities are diminished. An example of their concern is Iran policy. The group your are hearing from all want military confrontation with Iran.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why do they want military confrontation with Iran? Want being the operative word.
LikeLike
Because Iran’s nuclear program is primarily a threat to Israel. I suspect that the timing is now because America is quickly escalating with Nork, not focusing on Iran, and the Israel lobby would prefer America stay focused on Iran and destroy Iran’s nuclear program – that’s Israel’s objective. If Israel can get America to do it for them, what the hey?
LikeLike
Oh, and just to be clear, this isn’t good guy vs bad guy. Israel and their advocates here in the US are promoting Israel’s interests. As so they should. But I am in the camp that says identify America’s interests FIRST, then put other countries’ interests up against our own and see where they coincide, or where we can help each other out. That’s not good enough for the Israel First contingent, so what we are witnessing is a knife fight over the direction of American foreign policy, whether it will continue to be Israel First or be redirected to be America First.
LikeLike
If it’s so powerful it would have been able to stop the Iran deal. McMaster seems to want a troop increase in Afghanistan. Why would we do that? McMaster won’t link Islam to terror? That’s the opposite of Trump and Flynn. What does it say about Flynn’s worldview? Flynn was hawkish on Iran. The Shi’ite fundamentalists running Iran are genuinely dangerous and cannot be allowed to have nukes
LikeLike
The president is a man of unique ability but he is not omniscient.
He doesn’t know about every single analyst hired and fired at the NSC, nor should he. However, if as these reports suggest McMaster is enabling Obama holdovers to hold sway at the NSC, at the expense of those who hold contrary views apparently in line with the President’s own ideas, then that is a problem.
Even if, as has been suggested, McMaster is simply being a “good soldier” assuming command of the NSC he inherited not attempting to re-shape it in President Trump’s image.
Whoops – sorry for the double-post. Thought wordpress ate the first one.
I gave up on Breitbart and their pets in the right media awhile back..Sorry, Look at what they push and who the writers are…I don’t see any America First whatsoever…I see the same line of garbage that got us into Iraq…How many stories did they write today on Muslims raping women in Europe …It’s all so transparent…
I had to turn Hannity off…The Glick lady is so transparently a hack and Sara Carter is being used badly by Bannon…If I listened to Levin it will be the same garbage…I hope Lou doesn’t fall for it…
LikeLiked by 1 person
A hack? Do you know who Caroline Glick is? Have you read her works over the years! She is most definitely not a hack. Neither is Sara Carter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sorry to beat a dead horse. But anyone McCain wanted Trump to hire should have worried all of us! If Trump did this to try and make friends with McCain it failed miserably as McCain will continue to backstab our president until the day he draws his last breath [McCain]… I have not trusted McMaster long before Sara Carter ever said a word about him… and BTW Sara Carter is not the only one sounding alarms re McMaster – so is Caroline Glick… are we going to go try and sully her reputaton, too! To try and prop up McMaster?
https://www.mccain.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/press-releases?ID=22A583B0-4B7A-417A-BE94-C70D54FE0B26
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance I’m surprise and disappointed to realize that your reason for defending Mc Master and attack Sarah Carter report (supported by Sean Hannity and Breitbart) is that he is removing pro-Israel members of the NSC. Being an observant Jew, I respect the fact that you are a devoted Christian but I am shocked to read your suggestion that this removed people are “America Second”.
It’s an outrageous statement. Is it based on the absurd rhetorical question: “who would you defend if the United States would fight Israel”. It’s as absurd as ask you the same question if the opponent would be the Vatican, or if it would be any of the original countries of millions of immigrants, including the Brits.
I would appreciate if you could clarify your position and I’ll hapilly continue to read and promote your amazing blog.
Thank you very much, Sergio Oradovschi.
LikeLike
‘Example: Susan Rice has been called to testify to congress on prior intelligence. How can she respond to intelligence requests if she cannot reference the material questioned by congress etc.?’
Well, as long as he’s not doing it to be nice to her.
Has she testified? Will she testify?
I so needed a laugh today – especially after this email and the grand jury news – just read this:
“Has Mueller hired Nifong yet?”
🙂
LOL.
Mueller holding out for Angela Corey. I hear she is available 😉
LOL! Wonder how many people who aren’t from NC and know the story will really appreciate that.
Question for the commenters:
Knowing what he now knows about DC, that no one can be trusted, should Trump sit down with the Democrats and “campaign” to them? Following his agenda would guarantee their re-elections from now until they are carted out on a stretcher. I have been a lifelong Republican – until now – I can no longer trust elected Republicans to get the job done. I really don’t care if legislation has a “D” or an “R” on it anymore. I just want the work to get done. I hear Trump is not an ideologue… maybe he form a new collective of people who will do the job and stop this nonsense.
LikeLike
He could certainly try. People like Schumer, Waters and Pelosi, forget about it. But with people like Manchin and Gabbard it could be worth having a conversation. The “D” or “R” matter much less than having Trump’s support and approval.
LikeLike
When the next election rolls around, it’ll be interesting to see how many folks want his endorsement. Or if voters will expect some sort of litmus test, like signing off on Trump’s agenda.
LikeLike
There are no parties to win over. You are either with Trump or against him. You either have a big donor controlling your principles…or you have integrity, are for the people, and with PT pushing MAGA. If there are Senators in the latter category, they would have been speaking up.
The people I would like to see PT “campaign” to would be the Bernie supporters. They’ve been untapped. They are the forgotten voters, as Bernie pretty much screwed them over and hung them out to dry. They’re not on board with the current Democratic party or where it’s heading, and would probably have a little more on par with PT. We need to win over these voters for the 2020 election. It can be done.
LikeLike
One thing to note…
McMaster, as a military officer, is subject to Courts-Martial
In a Court-Martial, need only 2/3 jury with guilty vote to convict
Although it is hard to bust a general officer, I am sure McMaster does not want to get busted to buck private and break rocks at Ft Leavenworth
McMaster, along w Kelly, are going to behave…no matter the political differences with Trump
Also, a Wash Examiner reporter on Hannity’s radio show today alleged Mr McMaster withheld important national security information from the President.
However, I’m not ready to condemn the man yet. So far as I’m concerned, the truth, when it’s known, is an “absolute defense.”
Predictably Mike Cernovich is out there manufacturing outrage over this and, of course, shutting out anyone who disagrees with his/Breitbart’s position on McMaster, in addition to asking for more money for his media enterprise.
Thanks for the reminder to dig a little deeper on this and future stories.
His ego gets in his way he wants people to believe he’s important or has insiders information..He wouldn’t have rose so quickly if people thought for themselves shocking how many hang on to his every word…
to much McMaster dumping all at once to seem real and organic. McCain praised McMaster however there’s a concerted attack on him now from other groups. Think SD has this one nailed.
Of course, it could be precipitated by the fact that McMaster has fired three Trump loyalists and stated that Susan Rice was justified in her unmaskings.
As always, time will tell.
There were lots of people defending mueller as well, and coming up with theories about how he was assembling a crack team of democrats to investigate Hillary! 🙂
LikeLike
I first ran across this issue at Ace of Spades, who as a Political Analyst, I have not trusted since before the election, as he always seemed to miss the target. Yeah he should stick to cultural and entertainment blogging.
Saying that. Yes Sundance is correct to point out the sources pushing this narrative. I think I’ve alluded to Fake News on Right-leaning sites a couple times this week as well in the comments.
Not having any inside source, and going by the campaign I continue to trust in the President’s judgement. I think if he thought McMaster was being disloyal he’s boot him. President Trump has a mind of his own, though the Media (including some Media on the Right…) insists otherwise.
I follow Ace, too. Not sure why you don’t trust the site. It waits to publish sensational news now (usually a day or two or more), after some vetting. The McMasters-related stories are an outlier. I read it less frequently now since its tone has been a defeatist – they really don’t see how we can overcome the mess in DC. Other than that, it’s pretty dead-on.
It seems unlikely that Cernovich and Posobiec, to name two, whatever you think of them, want U.S. foreign policy to focus on Israel’s interests first.
Second, have we heard of any anti-Trump folks that McMaster has fired?
Third, what does this say about Mike Flynn’s worldview if he hired people who were hawkish on Iran?
The Shi’ite Fundamentalists governing Iran are genuinely dangerous. Flynn understood that and so does Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I trust in President Trump I believe in him and I trust he has the knowledge to get us through..Shocking the lack of support he receives from his so called supporters…..I’m in 100% even if he doesn’t accomplish anything more I’m in it’s going to take two terms to rid ourselves of globalist.
