Sara Carter Discusses McMaster-Rice Conspiracy Theory With Sean Hannity…

Newly formed Circa News agent Sara Carter (Sinclair Media Group) appears on Sean Hannity to discuss her ongoing campaign against Trump’s National Security Adviser HR McMaster.

As we pointed out yesterday, the entire Sara Carter presentation of a letter from current NSA McMaster to former NSA Susan Rice appears to be a propaganda narrative. –DETAILS HERE– Toward that end, Carter appears with Sean Hannity and misleads the audience about McMasters letter to Susan Rice.

Notice at 02:00 of the video Carter states Susan Rice has access to classified intelligence. Technically this is correct, but only to historic intelligence work-product that Susan Rice previously saw or created. Rice’s access is time-restricted. Carter infers Rice has access to current intelligence, which is entirely false; she does not. Watch:

Again, here’s the actual letter from McMaster to Rice. You can clearly see the time-restriction on the authorization memo.

I’m not exactly sure what Carter’s intent is with these misleading articles, and misleading statements, which are definitely not accidental. Perhaps someone has a working theory as to what’s going on.

There’s a solid argument to be made that Ted Cruz-minded foreign policy officials are at odds with Trump-minded policy officials within the NSC.

[Forget Steve Bannon, his name/ideology added makes things too confusing – but don’t forget that throughout ’14, ’15 and early ’16 Bannon was a rigid Cruzbot.]

The current White House fracture, applauded by the Democrats, appears best defined between America-Second camps and America-First camps. The America-Second camps are filled with Cruz-minded policy advocates; ie. Cruzbots.

Almost everyone on record against McMasters, policy officials and advocates in media, have a commonality within the #NeverTrump or anti-Trump crowd from 2015/2016. This historic Cruzbot common connection cannot be accidental.

If McMasters is firing NSC Cruzbots, who are inherently predisposed to be NeverTrump, it makes sense those could be disgruntled leakers. Additionally, the two leaked transcripts of private discussions between Trump and foreign leaders are controlled by the NSC.

Cruzbots are proud #NeverTrump Republicans, and are specifically self-defined by their vitriolic and entrenched views. The Cruz-minded Republicans are also predisposed to be anti-populists and anti-nationalist. They are expansionist minded; and they cheer gleefully each time Trump is attacked or undermined.

Everyone who watched the 2015/2016 GOP primary is very familiar with the perspective. The Wisconsin GOPe wing: Reince Priebus, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan et al, are also part of this network albeit with less of a vitriolic tone.

It stands to reason given their inherent anti-Trump predisposition, that this group might well be the underlying leak agents within the NSC (transcripts etc.), and in the larger White House battles.

Leaking to besmirch/attack Donald Trump also just sounds like Cruzbot behavior. It could very well be that McMaster targeting this group for diminished policy influence is what’s causing the anti-Trumpism (leaks etc.) to reach a fevered pitch. [See May 9th Article of Inner conflict]

The desperate and rabid vitriol against McMaster could be symptomatic of the America-Second marginalization. The crew is really mad that McMaster doesn’t want to go to war with Iran; yet simultaneously snarking at him for favoring more troops in Afghanistan.

As this develops it will be interesting to see what happens. One pattern is brutally obvious: with a few ‘new media’ exceptions, all of the primary larger media types (sans Hannity) who are hyping up the anti-McMaster stories, are from the 2015/2016 camp of Ted Cruz endorsements.

It also appears some MAGA-minded people have been hoodwinked by the sheer scope of the propaganda against McMaster. Until yesterday CTH was essentially ambivalent about McMaster and advanced no opinion. However, the transparent commonality of the opposition toward him demands further review. Additionally, Trump is a pretty keen judge of character in the long-term.

Whether Sara Carter is being hoodwinked into accepting feeder pellets from anti-Trump elements in DC was previously our question. However, Carter’s willingness to sell this McMaster-Rice conspiracy, specifically though the use of misleading information, points toward her as a willing advocate and participant in the overall narrative.

By extension this ideological willingness to deceive defines ‘Sinclair Media’ (circa) into a similar space occupied by ‘Salem Media’ (Hot Air, Twitchy, Red State, Human Events etc.) as part of the larger “America-Second” media advocacy enterprise.

…That is to say an amalgam of opportunistic GOPe and Cruzbots.

