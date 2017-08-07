Gallup Poll: Reaches Highest Level of Small Business Confidence in Decade…

The latest quarterly poll of small business owners shows an overall confidence index of +106, the highest level in a decade. This 3rd quarter results is a full 11 points higher than the Quarter 2 confidence level that was also high.
This indicates growing optimism in the most important economic index for MAGAnomics, Main Street. President Trump continues to focus economic policy away from Wall Street and toward Main Street, with removal of burdensome regulations and improvements to capital access and national economic interests.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Small-business owners’ optimism about their business situation has edged up in the past quarter to a new 10-year high. The Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index for the third quarter is at +106, up 11 points since Quarter 2 and the highest since +113 measured in the second quarter of 2007. Index scores between the first and third quarters of 2016 ranged between 64 and 68.
These results are based on July 10-14 interviewing with a random sample of small-business owners nationwide. Owners are asked to evaluate both their present business situation and expectations about their business going forward.
Small business owners are more positive about the future than about their current circumstances, a pattern that has generally been the case historically. But, the overall increase in the index this quarter is mainly the result of an uptick in present situation ratings, rather than expectations about the future. The present situation score rose from +36 in the second quarter to +45 in the third quarter, while the future expectations score this quarter remained essentially constant — +61 compared to +59 last quarter. Both of these measures are as high as they have been since 2007. (read more)
President Trump is getting the job done. But image if Establishment Republicans worked WITH Trump instead of against him!
My imagination is not that good.
Mine, either. So very sad to know Republicans hate America’s middle class and their
I think it’s the thought of people working and determining their own destiny instead of it being determined for them that the GOPe hates.
We win, they(GOPe)lose. Their little funded fortress on the hill guarded 24/7 from all things normal in the outside world no longer gets perks, benefits, free from worry. They must actually find a job and work. Most will starve to death.
Time to force them to Obamacare, party over.
Leadership and tone! President Trump exudes strength! He cheers the hard working plumber, the welder and crane operator. He encourages small business people to go for it, don’t stop, your dreams will come to pass if you never give up.
At some point, the GOP in Congress will have to go with the Trump Train.
If they do not, the expections will fall and the GOP will fall.
All things point to great times, but the intrasigence of certain GOP members in Congress might derail it.
Obamacare is a major drag on the economy. It’s taxes and regulations have ensured that we all mostly have a high expense, high deductable/out of pocket catastrophic insurance.
The tax rates themselves need to be lowered for individuals and business.
We cannot tax and spend our way into high economic growth.
Thus, the a-hats in Congress needs to stop preening, throw away their butt hurt pride, and MAGA!
Obamacare is doing exactly what Obama wanted it to…….bring America down, squarely on the Democratics…..however the GOP never wanted to repeal or replace, now it’s up to US the People to make the time to get the establishment to work for us….Now…
AMEN
Keep fighting! In 2018 when they start losing Primaries I promise you they will then know this is not an accident. But buy then and the Grace of God it will be too late.
Apparently Main Street business people are focused on business growth and not Russian Fairy Tales and political correctness.
Exactly! They have bigger fish to fry.
Concur. Only the People love POTUS and America.
All signs point up, except for the destroyers—America’s governing Elites who are doing yeomen work stifling MAGA.
The enemies of America are all in DC.
Got this from Bill Mitchell’s twitter. What do you think Treepers? Is IL possible in Trump’s era?
MN should be doable, at least. IL is a tall order.
I agree. Chicago is a tough nut to crack. Unless Trump solves their crime problem permanently. Then they might have a chance to flip it red.
I say illinois is NOT doable.
Chicago controls Springfield, Marxists control Chicago.
The Marxism is generations deep in Chicago, they are willing to break as many laws and give away as many confiscated tax dollars/fees as is necessary to maintain control.
Springfield would have to be wrestled from Chicago’s grasp, I don’t see it happening.
Reminder:
The chicago Marxists had to put their case in front of a favorable judge to get their Clinton pet Rahm installed as mayor.
Emmanuel hadn’t lived in Chicago in something like 15 years, so he wasn’t eligible to run for mayor.
However!
Emmanuel had not sold his home while in DC, they rented it while out of town.
When it was decided he would be Chicago’s next mayor, Emmanuel presented his wife’s wedding dress, which had remained in the basement of the chicago home, to the favorable judge as evidence that he’d never truly left chicago
The favorable judge ruled that the dress in the basement maintained Emmanuel’s residency – he was good to run for mayor – aaaaaaaaaand, the rest is history.
Good grief. What keeps the rest of the state from burning down Chicago (again)?!
No surprise on this – Trump is keeping his promises one by one. I am surprised that Gallup actually admits it. Linda McMahon is doing a good job, too.
Oh, and we are to believe that Trump’s favorability is in the 30’s? Right.
Again keep looking at the bigger picture. As businesses gain confidence and wages/jobs increase the MAGA platform is going to Win. Hell we won the instant Trump nominated Gorsuch and stopped the SCOTUS from turning into the 9th circuit IMO.
These are the polls that will tell you everything you need to know about what is really happening in America. IMO Trump supposedly losing the popular vote by a few million is the best thing that could’ve happened. The left, media and Nevertrumpers will continue to fail to underestimate our Lion. Have no fear there is no doubt something has already occurred after watching the President flip MI, WI, and PA. We are the path to continued success and it doesn’t matter a damn if the people in NY and DC can figure it out.
Agreed, the Nevertrumpers will fail AND continue to underestimate PT?
I want so badly to believe the Republicrats in Congress will pass a Tax Reform bill this year, but I just can’t. They seem more hell bent on impeaching Trump and inciting a civil war.
I just saw Kevin Brady on a local Houston TV station. He was all talk about “Tax Reform”; not a word about “Tax Cut”. You have to pay really close attention to what these corrupted politicians say. I am not convinced we will see a tax cut. The simple change of being able to file your tax return on a postcard does not mean a tax cut; it COULD mean a tax increase for some. Perhaps I am too cautious and cynical…I just do not trust him or his ilk.
Redtreesquirrel I am always the optimist! I actually think this will happen for multiple reasons.
1) Three Democrats told Crying Chuck that they would not sign his pledge. The pledge has certain conditions that Democrats want in order to vote yes. Those three Democrats that refused are Joe Manchin of WV, Heidi Heitkamp of ND and Joe Donnelly of IN. This increases the number of possible Yes votes to 55 rather than 52. That allows us to lose five rather than two Yes votes.
http://www.winknews.com/2017/08/01/senate-dems-spell-out-conditions-on-bipartisan-tax-reform/
From the article linked above:
In a letter to Republican leaders, including President Donald Trump, 45 of the 48 Senate Democratic caucus members said they won’t support any upcoming GOP effort to overhaul the tax system that delivers cuts to the top 1 percent or adds to the government’s $20 trillion debt.
Three Democrats from states easily carried by President Donald Trump – Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota – did not sign the letter. Each of the three is up for re-election.
2) Even the Uniparty Republicans realize they need at least one major victory in order to persevere their asses in 18′, 20′ and 22′ (speaking only about the Senate). The economy is booming. Our President is the single reason for that. There is a great chance that the third and fourth quarter GDP percentages may be 3.0% or higher. This raises the bar on them even further. Our President’s platform becomes completely unstoppable. He can destroy the Republican Senators at will. These RATS want to remain in power.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-07/deep-state-plotting-remove-president-trump-office-within-next-6-months
Sessions/Rosenthein along with Establishment Republicans in Senate and House will pull of the biggest soft coup in the history of the world. I knew the moment Sessions recused himself it was game over. Rosenthein looks like a Deep State plant.
Mark my words…
I will politely disagree.
I truly think the coup is losing steam fast.
All is left is Congressional opposition on major ticket items.
A lot has been accomplished despite the few GOP holdouts.
More will happen once they are shut down.
I am slowly leaning toward your camp. Even though I have no faith in the character or honesty of Mueller with many doubts of Rosie, the folks are now awake.
I am becoming more of the thought that the Mueller fishing expedition is more of a hunt to destroy evidence of criminal activity during the last twelve years to protect the fat kats as they decide which peons will burn. Helps explain why the investigators chosen are so close to the DNC/Clinton/GOPe.
Just as the Russian scam was started in 2015, meaning those doing the setup were will aware ahead of time thinking Trump was not going to be stopped. They now must also be aware it is only a “matter” of time before the real criminal investigations start to unfold with a wide group including MSM’s and print outlets for crimes against the American electorate.
Karma
Not going to happen God has this! And we must continue to pray for our lion!!🙏🙏
Do me a favor and go take a shit! Your garbage is exactly that!
Can you please stop posting this. Zerohedge can be over the top in their reporting. I have been away this past week, but checked in to the Treehouse on occasion, and I keep reading the same posts from you.
“Scientist”….this is your fifth or sixth doom & gloom post in the last 36 hours.
Why?
Ad rem cleanup required in aisle 5!
Scientist,no I am not going to mark your words. ZeroHedge has gotten just like the National Enquirer
“At the outset of this article I want to make it exceedingly clear that I do not know what is going to happen over the next six months. I am simply passing along what is being reported by others. Perhaps everyone is wrong and the deep state will back down in their war against Trump, but I wouldn’t count on it.
Let’s start with what David Stockman is saying. Stockman was a key member of the Reagan administration, and he is convinced that Donald Trump will be out of office “well before August 2018”. In fact, he recently told one audience that he believes “that it could happen by February”…”
I will not mark your words that the game is over.
We are abundantly better off than before January, despite obstacles. Deep state and everyone else have been trying to de-Trump for almost 2 years. Don’t believe every negative report, whether on MSN, zerohedge or here.
Good grief, snap out of it!
I cannot believe how well the economy is doing. It is really firing up despite all the drag on things thanks to the Congress hoping to derail the President’s agenda.
I am pleased to see Help Wanted signs again on occasion and empty commercial space filling up, houses selling, and my 401k statement brings a smile to my face instead of being thrown in a drawer, unopened.
It may be a lot harder to take away our President than imagined if anyone is so foolish to try. Meanwhile, pray for our President’s safety and the success of his MAGA agenda.
“Oh but Sundance! Just a few more weeks and the economy will collapse!”
-Leftists back in January-
Folks this tells the TRUE story! Every BS approval poll is such a disgrace. We all know it here at CTH but the majority of Americans don’t. I am so happy that our President has been tweeting his numbers every single day for the past week. What makes these numbers from the Gallup poll so AWESOME is that it is based on the current reality for small business owners versus future expectations. That is not the norm when it comes to this poll.
Folks we aren’t just winning but actually kicking ass and taking names! This is truly incredible! A gift from God!
From the article linked above:
Small business owners are more positive about the future than about their current circumstances, a pattern that has generally been the case historically. But, the overall increase in the index this quarter is mainly the result of an uptick in present situation ratings, rather than expectations about the future. The present situation score rose from +36 in the second quarter to +45 in the third quarter, while the future expectations score this quarter remained essentially constant — +61 compared to +59 last quarter. Both of these measures are as high as they have been since 2007.
TRUMP 2020
Breaking News:
CNN say’s ignore this poll because they now have found proof positive that the Russian story is true and that an anonymous source saw Trump eating popcorn while receiving his directions from the Kremlin.
. https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51J0ZZZJYVL._SY445_.jpg
Reported as Glenn Beck rolls his cheeks in Corn Flakes. Lmao!
McCain stated he opposed the skinny bill because it would never be law.
Duh! First version of Obamacare was scuttled. Second version never became law as is.
McConnell made a good observation, at least Hillary is not President after McCain scuttled the bill.
Thing is, she might be next go around or someone similar.
Another surge 🙂 Meanwhile, Congress & Senate approval surges backwards. Approval ratings soon to be in negative territory!
