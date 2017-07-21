U.S. ICE Officials Focus on Apprehending Obama’s Criminal UAC Admissions…

Many people might be familiar with the 2013/2014/2015 “Unaccompanied Alien Children” (UAC) crisis which stemmed from a specific President Obama policy/construct to allow a massive influx of South American migrants to enter the U.S.
Despite most media reports to the contrary, a considerable number of those UAC’s were teen and young gang members from South America, including MS-13 members. The aliens were granted entry by the Obama administration, supported by false assertions of refugee status and shipped to various regional locales.
Senator Ted Cruz, Media personality Glenn Beck and current NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch were part of the insufferable campaign to facilitate the influx. We know this, because CTH investigated the origin and large-scale purpose of the entire program. As time progressed it did not take long for many of these “UAC’s” to begin reengaging in illicit criminal activity in their relocated areas.
[Click here for a background on how it began] Today Reuters is reporting DHS intends to specifically target these illegal UAC criminal gang members for deportation.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. immigration agents are planning nationwide raids next week to arrest, among others, teenagers who entered the country without guardians and are suspected gang members, in a widening of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigrants.
The raids are set to begin on Sunday and continue through Wednesday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. The teenagers targeted will be 16- and 17-years-old.
The raids represent a sharp departure from practices during the presidency of Barack Obama. Under Obama, minors could be targeted for deportation if they had been convicted of crimes, but were not arrested simply for suspected gang activity or membership.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement that a person can be identified as a gang member if they meet two or more criteria, including having gang tattoos, frequenting an area notorious for gangs and wearing gang apparel.
The agency said it does not comment on plans for future law enforcement operations, but that it focuses on individuals who pose a threat to national security and public safety.
The memo instructing field offices to prepare for the raids was dated June 30. A Department of Homeland Security official speaking on background confirmed on Friday the raids were still scheduled to take place, though ICE could still change its plans.
Trump, who campaigned on the promise of tough immigration enforcement, has made deporting gang members, especially those belonging to the El Salvador-based Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, a top priority. (read more)
Yes! 💪🏼
And why is Reuters tipping them off about the impending raids?
This trash shouldn’t have been allowed in America in the first place.
The obama voters should be horsewhipped and sent to Venezuela.
Lindsey Graham and Dick Durbin too.
They just teamed up and are promoting amnesty.
https://www.numbersusa.com/news/sens-graham-durbin-introduce-dream-amnesty
This is more good news from the Trump administration safety for American Citizens, can’t wait till this scum is removed from our country. This is the hardest working administration I have ever seen.
It’s about time! Thank you president Trump for keeping your promises!
I happened to hear Glenn Beck state on his show today, “President is not keeping his promises and is a circus act”
This from a drunk that fell off a bar stool, stumbled into a pulpit, heard a voice from above tell him who the next president should be, promoted his company to the brink of bankruptcy, then roll his face in corn flakes.
Be sure to listen tomorrow for the lastest face roll.
I stopped The Blaze because no better than any fabricated newspapers, TV, radio, etc. He lost credibility some time ago and his new crew are hate-filled. Don’t miss getting no real news but I thought I would.
Bless you President Trump
Thank you!!!!!
Operation Matador already put a big dent into the MS-13 reign of terror in the New York City/Long Island area.
https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/operation-matador-nets-39-ms-13-arrests-last-30-days
“A total of 45 individuals were arrested during this ongoing enforcement effort, all of which were confirmed as gang members and affiliates – including 39 affiliated with MS-13, two with the Sureños, one with the 18th Street Gang, one with the Latin Kings, one with Los Niños Malos and one with Patria.
Of the gang members arrested during this ongoing enforcement action, 20 had additional criminal histories, including prior convictions for assault and weapons charges. One has pending felony grand larceny charges and a final order of removal.”
—–
“Twelve individuals arrested during this operation crossed the border as unaccompanied minors, all of which were confirmed as MS-13 gang members. Three individuals arrested during this operation entered the United States with Special Immigrant Juvenile Status (SIJ), all of which were confirmed as MS-13 gang members. Of the 12 UACs, two had SIJ status.
—–
But I need to ask: why is Reuters publishing the dates and general targets of these raids, who released this information to them, and why did the individual(s) choose to do so?
My thinking exactly. Why the advance warning?
I was going to post the same question. It seems to me as if they want to give them a heads up. Unfortunately, with all of the different law agencies working on this it makes it difficult to reschedule. Otherwise, I would have waited a few days for them to return and then hit them as planned.
I really do appreciate you sharing the news article with us. It was my first concern when I read the article. I have been worried about the people in these communities. MS-13 is a cruel and viscous gang. Their acts are reprehensible, and from what I have learned about them is this is the same behavior they saw as children back home. I would assume their belief would be the most heinous the crime, the more respect. Unfortunately, there are a good number of innocents who are used as their examples. Breaks my heart that families have had to endure this senseless loss and pain when they should’ve never been allowed here in the first place.
They didn’t just get all of their tattoos on their arrival. Most had their gang tattoos quite visible when they claimed to be unaccompanied children. Plus, as we know, there were adults claiming they were under the age of eighteen and we couldn’t do a damn thing about it.
I wish there was a decent reporter who would go into these neighborhoods and ask the community if they have seen an impact from all of these arrests. I’d love to ask them a lot of questions, and I’m sure a good number of Americans would like to hear their answers. So yes, thank you for the article, it really has helped settle my worry a bit.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
I am so sickened that the evil BO promulgated this horror on our country. And that Glenn Beck piously wept and handed out soccer balls and teddy bears to the poor little tykes. There is a time and a place for charity. When you are being invaded this is aiding and comforting the enemy.
LikeLiked by 20 people
I still can’t get over the whole Glenn Beck charade/fiasco. Something’s wrong with that man.
Sadly, you are right.
Dana Loesch is a narcissistic weirdo, who really isn’t that attractive imho. I can’t stand the way her mouth moves when she talks.
I’d rather have feral hyenas in my neighborhood than a gang.
I’d rather have a gang in my neighborhood than Glenn Beck.
Although I am grateful for the removal of gang members from American society, I have questions about why these efforts are announced by our media before they take place?
Why give these criminals any warning ahead of time?
Maybe so they can self-deport?
Dumb to give advance warning.
Why has no one mentioned what is the most obvious part of this? The Cartels have paid off Washington DC, just like they have the Mexican government.
Fast & Furious was a huge clue. Proof the Sinaloa Cartel has been paying off the Democrats and the RINO’s. Indirectly, but they were paid. You can take that to the bank…..HSBC or any other corrupt money-laundering big mega bank. Ask Hillary or James Comey about HSBC….oh wait, they didn’t prosecute them. Wonder why?
The United States under Obama took sides in the Cartel wars.
We had in custody the head of one cartel who was giving us information. His lawyer and 2nd in command was living in a very nice suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth in a million dollar home. Under US authority, the cartel brought in drugs and committed various other crimes in the US.
One day, the 2nd in command was assinated in his vehicle in a shopping center parking lot. His wife was with him and was not harmed.
Think Rampart DEA style.
Rampart! You bring back memories! (I live in SoCal).
I’m sure McShame has taken boatloads of cash from the cartels over the years.
Take a drive sometime past his beautiful ranch in Sedona. He doesn’t live near the peasants of Phoenix. The illegals and drug cartels are too dangerous, let the middle class losers deal with it. Rich folks like the McCain’s don’t deal with the dregs of society.
McCain brings them in, but won’t live with them.
I have asked that same question many times. There can only be one answer: money buys desired results. Our Government is corrupt to the core.
eject them over their respective countries via airdrop
“Nero fiddles while Rome burns.” Trump is getting things done while the swamp drowns itself about Russia.
These illegals can be found in your children’s school taking ESL classes at your expense. Round them up or cur federal $$$. It’s past time for hardball.
I have wondered if this is why they’ve left DACA in place, for the time being.
So that they can track these little darlings?
They are using biometrics, they can check their fingerprints too.
The press is just waking up to this. It’s all high-tech. I cannot wait until they hit Oregon. We have Cartel up the yang here. They’ve been sending Mexicans over to Canada to use that border to move their merchandise.
Buying property and growing. We had people from Vegas and SoCal a few months ago. Gold chains, big-ballers. Stories of dogs and guns patrolling properties in the rural areas.
Yep. Can’t wait until the Feds hit Washington and Oregon.
The primary biometric should be, child = prepubescent. Period.
Baby mama at 10, not qualified…
Facial recognition drones, portable fingerprint readers, eye scans. The whole enchilada. The press is just coming out of their Russia Russia Russia coma to this news. Too late!! It’s on already, can’t stop the Trump Train.
Where in Oregon Donna? Father, stepmom, brother and half-brother in Eugene.
You can find these illegals at your children’s school taking ESL classes on your dime. Round them up it’s time to play hardball.
I believe Congress voted to allocate 4 billion to help settle these foreign nationals throughout the Country.
This is July, each illegal costs American taxpayers between $25K and $35K per year. We will save money. MAGA!
I’d rather have feral hyenas in my neighborhood than a gang.
Good comment and if you only knew…I live I believe in the heart of it here in SO CAL…Small town with at least 100 street gangs…85% of the crime is Hispanic and they all look the same in the newspaper. They are obvious. They are extremely ruthless cause they are foot soldiers for the drug cartels who put down roots in any town USA. They are in to far more than drugs. Every major crime you heard of they do it here…Hope you never have to feel this…
Countries that actually interfered in America’s election:
1. Mexico
2. China
3. Israel
4. El Salvador
5. Columbia
And citizens of, and government agents of, and princes of
foreign countries who, as majority stockholders in international corporations, donated to campaigns in the USA in exchange for power via puppets in US government.
I am also in SoCal, Our area is safe for now. So sorry you have that nastiness. California used to be a great place to live.
I was listening to the rubes on the tubes the other day talking about the MS-13 gangs. The talking heads are all sitting in NYC and discussing how terrible these gangs are, and I’m thinking yeah, out here in the real world there are gobs of gangs that are REAL BAD. But, you all just keep thinking you got the worst ones, and I’m sure you’ll get someone in Law Enforcement to take them off your hands.
Remember when President TRUMP said Mexico is not sending its best?
Not merely “Unaccompanied children”, wasn’t it reported not too long ago that so many in that category are actually adults, pretending to be minors? And then put into the middle, and or junior high schools where they recruit or wreak havoc on the community that they’re in? God bless our President and his efforts to rid this country of the scum that the previous piece of crap who was in office invited in!
Yes, it was ALL A SCAM. Perpetrated on us by the Kenyan impostor and his evil minions.
Enforcing laws ,this is just crazy,I tell ya.
average, sends a thrill up my leg to see some have left CA because fearful and they rightfully should be. Need to be sure and take the WHOLE family down to 5th generation because they produce like rabbits and the whole family know who is an invader and so are committing a crime, so alright to move the whole family and save even more money!
Here’s the beauty of it. In Portland the illegals were protesting the ICE office downtown. So the news media which is totally lefty gets their cameras down there and the idiots are giving ICE face scans for biometrics.
Gotta love the dumb lefties. Can’t wait until they riot here. They always do. It will just make it faster and easier for the ICE teams. YEAH!
Just spare Powell’s.
Do we love our POTUS or what?
This particular stunt of Barry’s has been one of my biggest concerns.
Apartment fire in Charlotte, NC. 130 are homeless, many children. Several severe injuries. People were throwing their children out of third story windows. Here’s the article on the POS who started it.Jesus Reyes Lopez is a 20 yr old “undocumented” immigrant.
http://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/local/article162835273.html
Glenn Beck really needs to be put in a mental institution. He’s completely lost his mind.
Moving swiftly? That’s the kind of Russian (rushin’) I like.
