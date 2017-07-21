U.S. ICE Officials Focus on Apprehending Obama’s Criminal UAC Admissions…

Many people might be familiar with the 2013/2014/2015 “Unaccompanied Alien Children” (UAC) crisis which stemmed from a specific President Obama policy/construct to allow a massive influx of South American migrants to enter the U.S.

Despite most media reports to the contrary, a considerable number of those UAC’s were teen and young gang members from South America, including MS-13 members. The aliens were granted entry by the Obama administration, supported by false assertions of refugee status and shipped to various regional locales.

Senator Ted Cruz, Media personality Glenn Beck and current NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch were part of the insufferable campaign to facilitate the influx. We know this, because CTH investigated the origin and large-scale purpose of the entire program. As time progressed it did not take long for many of these “UAC’s” to begin reengaging in illicit criminal activity in their relocated areas.

[Click here for a background on how it began] Today Reuters is reporting DHS intends to specifically target these illegal UAC criminal gang members for deportation.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. immigration agents are planning nationwide raids next week to arrest, among others, teenagers who entered the country without guardians and are suspected gang members, in a widening of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigrants.

The raids are set to begin on Sunday and continue through Wednesday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. The teenagers targeted will be 16- and 17-years-old. The raids represent a sharp departure from practices during the presidency of Barack Obama. Under Obama, minors could be targeted for deportation if they had been convicted of crimes, but were not arrested simply for suspected gang activity or membership. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement that a person can be identified as a gang member if they meet two or more criteria, including having gang tattoos, frequenting an area notorious for gangs and wearing gang apparel. The agency said it does not comment on plans for future law enforcement operations, but that it focuses on individuals who pose a threat to national security and public safety. The memo instructing field offices to prepare for the raids was dated June 30. A Department of Homeland Security official speaking on background confirmed on Friday the raids were still scheduled to take place, though ICE could still change its plans. Trump, who campaigned on the promise of tough immigration enforcement, has made deporting gang members, especially those belonging to the El Salvador-based Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, a top priority. (read more)

BREAKING: U.S. immigration agents planning nationwide raids to arrest teenagers who are suspected gang members – memo seen by Reuters — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 21, 2017

MORE: U.S. immigration agency says in statement gang apparel and tattoos of gang signs are grounds for arrest, deportation — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 21, 2017

