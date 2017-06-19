One of President Obama’s Unaccompanied Alien Children (El Salvador) Kills an American Muslim Teen…

Very difficult for the national media to discuss this brutal killing because it doesn’t fit the PERT chart needed to advance an ideological agenda. Unfortunately the killing occurs between two political special interest groups. Illegal Aliens -vs- Muslim Refugees.
Another one of President Obama’s illegal UAC (Unaccompanied Alien Children) from El Salvador, Darwin Martinez Torres (22), has killed an American Muslim teenage girl, Nabra Hassanen (17), in Virginia.
[*Note Virginia and Maryland are the epicenter for frequent UAC violence.]
VIRGINIA – […] Julie Parker, director of media relations for Fairfax County police, said in Monday’s press conference that the incident started early Sunday around 3:40 a.m. local time when a group of about 15 teens were walking in Fairfax County to get some food after participating at an overnight event at the ADAMS center (All Dulles Area Muslim Society). Parker said detectives believe the suspect drove up to the teens when a male teen on a bike started arguing with him.
The suspect, who has been identified as Darwin Martinez Torres, then drove up on a curb and the group of teens ran, said Parker. She added that detectives believe Torrres became enraged from the argument when he got out of his car and began chasing the group with a bat. He caught Hassanen and hit her with the bat before taking her in his car to a second unidentified location in Loudon County, said Parker.
Hassanen, whose body was found in a pond around 3 p.m. Sunday in Sterling, Virginia, died from blunt force trauma to the upper body, Parker said.
[…] Police said they looked into whether the killing was a hate crime, but said they found no indication “that this was a bias incident.” Officials do believe Torres acted alone, and are not looking to arrest any other suspects.
ICE said in a statement Monday that they have filed a detainer on Torres, a citizen of El Salvador, for potential deportation as he is believed to be in the U.S. illegally.
The ADAMS center in Sterling, where the teens are believed to have been attending an overnight event, released a statement in regards to Hassanen’s death. (read more)
Too bad Torres wasn’t deported before he crushed her head with a baseball bat. Then again, that’s something you can’t expect to ever hear a Democrat say.
Yes, it would appear the suspect Darwin Martinez Torres is one of the illegal aliens from central America that gained entry via President Obama’s specifically created UAC program(s).
Those were the UAC programs supported by Senator Ted Cruz, Glenn Beck and Dana Loesch during their Soccer Ball and Teddy Bear drive to assist illegal aliens (2014).
(Full Research Outline HERE)
Several progressives didn’t wait long enough for the details to surface and have made an ass out of themselves:
God rest her soul.
Amen.
Our Country must turn around. We have never allowed this type of gruesome animalistic behavior to fester. Ever.
Border guards kept saying that they were young boys, but older teens and young male adults.
Precisely– 22 years old is a LEGAL adult.
The attacks just keep coming, more and more frequently. When does the SCOTUS hear the travel ban EO?
I don’t see an order setting a hearing, but the SCOTUS blog has most of the pleadings and also lists at least some orders (I can’t tell if it’s all). I read somewhere that one of the amici requested and/or was granted leave to file a brief by 6/22 — which is the last case conference by SCOTUS this term.
http://www.scotusblog.com/supreme-court-proceedings-orders-legal-challenges-administrations-entry-ban/
http://www.scotusblog.com/events/
Women and children…
These people are truly amazing POS! The fact she got 6,574 likes and 4,320 retweets tells me that there are members of our society that are gone never to return again!
Those likes and retweets, based on what I’m seeing tonight on twitter, are likely mostly from fake accounts with very few followers. I first noticed this tactic of fake accounts supporting the narrative of a leftist tweeters with likes and retweets under Kamala Harris’ tweets on the #HoldTheFloor healthcare thread.
Over half fleporeblog…
Over. HALF… many, many of them our own youth that have been indoctrinated and socially engineered into literally stupid lemmings.
Drastic times call for drastic measures, have we the will?
This is Glenn Beck’s fault…
Just needed moar soccer balls and teddy bears.
/s
I am torn by this statement in a way… tragically a young girl is dead by the hands of a bat wielding an illegal alien…so Aimes is upset a member of the Muslim community was killed– I do not want to take away from the loss of this girls life….but does anyone else see the irony here? I would like to check Amy’s twitter page to see if such outrage was voiced when Muslims kill Americans…Trump was blasted on the illegal immigrant issue as a racist…why does she think Trump would do nothing….I just became aware of this situation 2 seconds ago and she has already asserted Trump will turn a blind eye ? What am I missing?
last question….is Hispanic the new “white”?
How will this murder square with idiot Virginia Gov. Terry McAullife’s notion that 93 million people are killed daily by guns? And what role did he play in allowing these scum into the state?
LikeLiked by 5 people
He allowed criminals to vote to try and save Hillary sorry behind…..there is no low they will not stoop to…..not even murder.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ban all baseball bats. Look, Tebow almost killed someonewith a bat yesterday…so I say, shut down the baseball industry.

Oh, for all you snowflakes reading here…./s. Sigh.
Oh, for all you snowflakes reading here…./s. Sigh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes… ban baseball bats — even the little plastic ones toddlers have–word on the street is there is a rumble going down at the sand box and they are packing baby bats….
LikeLike
If they could somehow fit a transgender into this equation they would hit the trifecta.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Not to make light of the situation (I feel horrible for the girl’s family)…my comment was in reference to the medias reaction. Or non-reaction.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well… this is awkward.
How do you spell conundrum for he media?
So sorry the young woman was killed. Sad.
Honestly SD where do you find this stuff…..lol
Dem constituent kills other dem constituent.
And it’s not a hate crime because the killer isn’t a white male.
It’ll be interesting to see how they blame this on Mr. Trump.
Deport, deport, deport!!!
