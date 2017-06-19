One of President Obama’s Unaccompanied Alien Children (El Salvador) Kills an American Muslim Teen…

Very difficult for the national media to discuss this brutal killing because it doesn’t fit the PERT chart needed to advance an ideological agenda. Unfortunately the killing occurs between two political special interest groups. Illegal Aliens -vs- Muslim Refugees.

Another one of President Obama’s illegal UAC (Unaccompanied Alien Children) from El Salvador, Darwin Martinez Torres (22), has killed an American Muslim teenage girl, Nabra Hassanen (17), in Virginia.

[*Note Virginia and Maryland are the epicenter for frequent UAC violence.]

VIRGINIA – […] Julie Parker, director of media relations for Fairfax County police, said in Monday’s press conference that the incident started early Sunday around 3:40 a.m. local time when a group of about 15 teens were walking in Fairfax County to get some food after participating at an overnight event at the ADAMS center (All Dulles Area Muslim Society). Parker said detectives believe the suspect drove up to the teens when a male teen on a bike started arguing with him. The suspect, who has been identified as Darwin Martinez Torres, then drove up on a curb and the group of teens ran, said Parker. She added that detectives believe Torrres became enraged from the argument when he got out of his car and began chasing the group with a bat. He caught Hassanen and hit her with the bat before taking her in his car to a second unidentified location in Loudon County, said Parker.

Hassanen, whose body was found in a pond around 3 p.m. Sunday in Sterling, Virginia, died from blunt force trauma to the upper body, Parker said. […] Police said they looked into whether the killing was a hate crime, but said they found no indication “that this was a bias incident.” Officials do believe Torres acted alone, and are not looking to arrest any other suspects. ICE said in a statement Monday that they have filed a detainer on Torres, a citizen of El Salvador, for potential deportation as he is believed to be in the U.S. illegally. The ADAMS center in Sterling, where the teens are believed to have been attending an overnight event, released a statement in regards to Hassanen’s death. (read more)

Too bad Torres wasn’t deported before he crushed her head with a baseball bat. Then again, that’s something you can’t expect to ever hear a Democrat say.

Yes, it would appear the suspect Darwin Martinez Torres is one of the illegal aliens from central America that gained entry via President Obama’s specifically created UAC program(s).

Those were the UAC programs supported by Senator Ted Cruz, Glenn Beck and Dana Loesch during their Soccer Ball and Teddy Bear drive to assist illegal aliens (2014).

Several progressives didn’t wait long enough for the details to surface and have made an ass out of themselves:

