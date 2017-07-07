U.S. President Donald Trump Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin…

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin as apoplectic international media cling on every syllable.
*Noted* Our President wears American Flag lapel pin. All G20 leaders wear G20 commemorative pin.
The world JUST got a little bit safer!!
yep
It’s a bad day for Hillary and John McCain—we are not going to war against Russia.
Sit back, relax and enjoy watching the world’s most influential and powerful man do his stuff. Thank you, President Trump! America is back!. Well done.
I think you can add in the Democrats, Barry and his minions, Uniparty and MSM into that equation.
Just take a step back and realize how funny this whole Muh Russia has become! What our President has done in the first 5 and a half months of his Presidency is going to destroy the Russian influence (Energy) throughout Eastern Europe and other major parts of the world.
Russia was hoping beyond hope that we would be dumb enough to remain in the Paris Accord. Not only would have it killed our economy, we never ever would be in the business of exporting gas, coal etc. throughout the world.
I listened to the 3 Seas conversation again. Our President thanked Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Austria for pursuing a pipeline from the Black Sea. He also complemented Greece and Bulgaria for an inter-connector pipeline between the 2 countries. He also complemented the President of Croatia for building a floating LNG terminal on the Croatian Island of Kirk.
The President of Poland discussed the 40 million cubic meters of gas that is needed by the 11 Eastern European nations each year and the fact that the US is able to produce 180 million cubic meters of gas each year. This would absolutely take care of the needs of all 11 countries.
Our President promised them that they never have to be forced into agreements out of fear of whether they will receive the required gas to power and heat their countries (Russia turned the flow off in the winter of 2008). Those 11 countries will purchase much of their energy needs from us because it will be a big FU to Russia but also an incredible assurance that the US won’t allow anyone to mess with them.
Yet Putin was all in on stopping HRC from becoming President. The same woman that would have kept us in the Paris Accord, put even more regulations on the energy sector, closed down all coal production and never ever would have made us independent on foreign oil. This is why there BS is so damn comical. I bet you Vlad isn’t laughing NOW!
Putin speaking to Merkel without a translator…does Putin speak German?
Or does Merkel speak Russian.
Wheatietoo, I think Putin speaks German, and Merkel speaks Russian, so they have their choice in what language to converse in.. Besides English, Trump speaks fluent Covfefe.
Bahaha!
Merkel grew up in East Germany and was an apparatchik social climber so she would have learned Russian to ingratiate herself with her masters.
As a former Stasi operative Merkel probably learned Russian to inform directly to KGB and GRU controllers.
Yes, Putin reportedly speaks four languages, including German.
Putin speaks 6 or 7 languages
During USSR domination of Hungary, all students were required to learn Russian, so your second guess could be right, wheatie.
That’s a fascinating video. All those people taking pictures of the President. It’s like he
is a rock star
The G20 euro-style furniture looks so cheap and uninspired, at least from my view as a cabinetmaker. No tradition or creativity.
2+ hours, let the conspiracy theories begin. I’m sure all they talked about was how to cover up the Russian meddling to get Trump elected. /s
I actually heard that POTUS threw Putin off balance immediately….gee maybe he knows a thing or two about negotiating as opposed to rolling over like a puppy like Obama
The taps on the arm was secrete code.
I missed that, I thought it was the angle of the handshake 🙂
Shook with right arm held putins arm with his left arm patted Putin arm 3 times.
They were just talking about their grandchildren . . .
Like Reagan meeting Gorbachev.
“Mister Putin, I’m going to build that wall!”
Media not just clinging to every work, but also every move, motion, eyebrow raise, thumb jerk….
I love that Pres. Putin got there EARLY after having been described, endlessly, as someone who establishes dominance by arriving late. Bwahahaha.
IMO, they are BOTH trolling the media!!!
Aargh – work = word
They were both totally trolling the media.
I look forward to what the various Lip Readers have to say about the last 30 seconds of this video (when PDJT and PVP chatted together off mic and chuckled).
Kind of reminds me about the last scene from “Casablanca” “This could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”
I wonder if Putin realizes that he has a very good chance in joining POTUS Trump to become a giant in the history of Western civilization – fighting off the external Islam invasion/terror and the internal globalists.
Putin to Trump: “I changed my email password to covfefe”
..and after watching all the pomp and processions and meetings not invited to attend; Hillary is on suicide watch
let us hope the suicide watchers take LONG lunch breaks….
Winning! Gee
I love Winning!
Agreed with the winning. PDJT is a winner. Never gets old, never gets tired. Keep on winning.
MAGA
Is Hillary screaming, “HE BROKE ME”?
Lol 😉
Bahahaha!
And somewhere Elizabeth Warren is kicking her pink pussy hat down a lonesome dirt road , shouting ” Putin made me do it!”
He ought to put the G20 pin on Ebay and donate the profits to Mexico to help out with the wall.
LOL That’s hilarious. I am SO glad President Trump isn’t wearing that stupid G20 pin.
We are a sovereign nation & will wear our USA flag pin, thank you very much!
Anybody else notice that ol Murky had her G20 pin on upside down?
Does that mean the G20 capsized this year?
It’s on correctly. You just didn’t notice she had been turned on her head by our President. It’s an easy mistake. So hard to tell one end from her other.
I think the code deciphered is “I have big balls” the girly boy no longer president!
The President tweets Podesta and DNC server. In meeting asks Putin about hacking. I swear it we didn’t hack the server. Interesting
” . . . but the lads in the FSB have 33,000 yoga and wedding emails from a certain former presidential candidate . . .”
Good catch on the lapel pins Sundance. Most people probably wouldn’t have noticed it. When POTUS says America first, he means it.
Body language was very telling. Putin realized President Trump is the bigger alpha.
Placing his elbows on the arms of the chair was an attempt to look larger. Hands palms in and held at his stomach shows he was being protective, feeling vulnerable. Avoided eye contact.
POTUS was large and in charge and very aware of it. He took the lead, initiated all contact. Very at ease, gracious and not at all threatened by Putin.
Putin does some extreme manspreading!!!!
Cue the CNN body-language experts in 3…2…
its a message he is sending to Hillary…”reset this babe”
If we would leave Putin and Trump alone, they would save the world.
The breathless speculation is hilarious.
—>*Noted* Our President wears American Flag lapel pin. All G20 leaders wear G20 commemorative pin.
AMERICA FIRST, BABY!!!!!
Sundance – who knew? We were all taken in! We had to meet at the TreeHouse because Obummer took away our dacha privileges!
In the macro, the view is clear – As M33 said : the world is a safer place.
But what gets me is a micro view: the famous Strawman Argument that the left has employed since the 60’s – and very successfully – this time it was to be Russia has been utterly defeated.
Trump exploded that and shltlibs have nowhere to turn, they could ALWAYS count on the Strawman Argument. The LSM would carry their water and shltlibs could divide and conquer.
CNN – 13th in cable ratings; being beaten by reruns and cartoons. Russia agrees to a Syrian ceasefire.
Just. Incredible.
Flipping channels CNN banner says “Trump did not accept Putin denial of meddling” MSNBC Banner says “Trump accepted Putin’s denial”. Laughable
comedy channel playing “Putin on the Ritz”
uh-oh. Putin likes President Trump. Total disaster for the world.
I may be wrong but I see two very capable men, both of whom love their countries. I hope they are able to forge a good working relationship. That would be a wonderful thing for both countries.
Link to CNN : ( but they have a nice article composed of all of Trump’s comments on Putin.
http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/03/politics/trump-putin-russia-timeline/
President Trump has been very consistent, very open to a constructive relationship and President Putin is well aware that this is a chance for a very positive alliance for Russia.
Example:
“I’m saying that I’d possibly have a good relationship. He’s been very nice to me,” Trump told Bill O’Reilly. “If we can make a great deal for our country and get along with Russia that would be a tremendous thing. I would love to try it.”
P: “They think I murder them.”
T “I murder them on Twitter.”
Mayhap we are seeing another of portion obummers legacy ending.
Obama looks like “You have defeated me little man.”
Putin looks like “Yes. yes we both know I have.”
PICK THE REAL WORLD LEADER FROM THIS PHOTO GALLERY
Meanwhile in the newsrooms at CNN and MSNBC
that looks like Megyn Kelly’s Show review
Seems like a good place to remind everybody, Hillary Clinton threatened World War III (the war to end the earth) with Russia because her campaign chairman fell for a porn video phishing scam email.
Also worth noting, if she was elected, she would have done like all neo cons (she’s a neo con, folks) and fought the shittiest war possible to make sure as many people died as possible, for as long as possible, on both sides.
Breaking News!: Anonymous sources are reporting that the meeting between the two presidents ran late due to the two leaders “yucking” it up while sharing CNN memes.
Putin wants to purchase Don Lemon and Anderson Cooper to train sled dogs for his races in Siberia….says they would be just perfect for the job, and the dogs would love to recreate with them too.
