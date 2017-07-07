U.S. President Donald Trump Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin…

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin as apoplectic international media cling on every syllable.

*Noted* Our President wears American Flag lapel pin. All G20 leaders wear G20 commemorative pin.

66 Responses to U.S. President Donald Trump Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin…

  1. M33 says:
    July 7, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    The world JUST got a little bit safer!!

    • farmhand1927 says:
      July 7, 2017 at 2:25 pm

      It’s a bad day for Hillary and John McCain—we are not going to war against Russia.

      Sit back, relax and enjoy watching the world’s most influential and powerful man do his stuff. Thank you, President Trump! America is back!. Well done.

      • fleporeblog says:
        July 7, 2017 at 2:41 pm

        I think you can add in the Democrats, Barry and his minions, Uniparty and MSM into that equation.

        Just take a step back and realize how funny this whole Muh Russia has become! What our President has done in the first 5 and a half months of his Presidency is going to destroy the Russian influence (Energy) throughout Eastern Europe and other major parts of the world.

        Russia was hoping beyond hope that we would be dumb enough to remain in the Paris Accord. Not only would have it killed our economy, we never ever would be in the business of exporting gas, coal etc. throughout the world.

        I listened to the 3 Seas conversation again. Our President thanked Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Austria for pursuing a pipeline from the Black Sea. He also complemented Greece and Bulgaria for an inter-connector pipeline between the 2 countries. He also complemented the President of Croatia for building a floating LNG terminal on the Croatian Island of Kirk.

        The President of Poland discussed the 40 million cubic meters of gas that is needed by the 11 Eastern European nations each year and the fact that the US is able to produce 180 million cubic meters of gas each year. This would absolutely take care of the needs of all 11 countries.

        Our President promised them that they never have to be forced into agreements out of fear of whether they will receive the required gas to power and heat their countries (Russia turned the flow off in the winter of 2008). Those 11 countries will purchase much of their energy needs from us because it will be a big FU to Russia but also an incredible assurance that the US won’t allow anyone to mess with them.

        Yet Putin was all in on stopping HRC from becoming President. The same woman that would have kept us in the Paris Accord, put even more regulations on the energy sector, closed down all coal production and never ever would have made us independent on foreign oil. This is why there BS is so damn comical. I bet you Vlad isn’t laughing NOW!

  3. Sanj says:
    July 7, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    2+ hours, let the conspiracy theories begin. I’m sure all they talked about was how to cover up the Russian meddling to get Trump elected. /s

    I actually heard that POTUS threw Putin off balance immediately….gee maybe he knows a thing or two about negotiating as opposed to rolling over like a puppy like Obama

  4. helmhood says:
    July 7, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Like Reagan meeting Gorbachev.

  5. InvestingforOne says:
    July 7, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Media not just clinging to every work, but also every move, motion, eyebrow raise, thumb jerk….

    I love that Pres. Putin got there EARLY after having been described, endlessly, as someone who establishes dominance by arriving late. Bwahahaha.

    IMO, they are BOTH trolling the media!!!

  6. SB says:
    July 7, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    I look forward to what the various Lip Readers have to say about the last 30 seconds of this video (when PDJT and PVP chatted together off mic and chuckled).

    Kind of reminds me about the last scene from “Casablanca” “This could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”

    • lfhbrave says:
      July 7, 2017 at 2:40 pm

      I wonder if Putin realizes that he has a very good chance in joining POTUS Trump to become a giant in the history of Western civilization – fighting off the external Islam invasion/terror and the internal globalists.

  7. NYGuy54 says:
    July 7, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Putin to Trump: “I changed my email password to covfefe”

  8. mikebrezzze says:
    July 7, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    And somewhere Elizabeth Warren is kicking her pink pussy hat down a lonesome dirt road , shouting ” Putin made me do it!”

  9. treehouseron says:
    July 7, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    He ought to put the G20 pin on Ebay and donate the profits to Mexico to help out with the wall.

    • Alison says:
      July 7, 2017 at 2:11 pm

      LOL That’s hilarious. I am SO glad President Trump isn’t wearing that stupid G20 pin.

      We are a sovereign nation & will wear our USA flag pin, thank you very much!

      • KBR says:
        July 7, 2017 at 2:26 pm

        Anybody else notice that ol Murky had her G20 pin on upside down?

        Does that mean the G20 capsized this year?

        • alligatriot says:
          July 7, 2017 at 2:51 pm

          It’s on correctly. You just didn’t notice she had been turned on her head by our President. It’s an easy mistake. So hard to tell one end from her other.

  10. BillRiser says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    I think the code deciphered is “I have big balls” the girly boy no longer president!

  11. Southpaw says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    The President tweets Podesta and DNC server. In meeting asks Putin about hacking. I swear it we didn’t hack the server. Interesting

  12. Pam says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Good catch on the lapel pins Sundance. Most people probably wouldn’t have noticed it. When POTUS says America first, he means it.

  13. Lanna says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Body language was very telling. Putin realized President Trump is the bigger alpha.

    Placing his elbows on the arms of the chair was an attempt to look larger. Hands palms in and held at his stomach shows he was being protective, feeling vulnerable. Avoided eye contact.

    POTUS was large and in charge and very aware of it. He took the lead, initiated all contact. Very at ease, gracious and not at all threatened by Putin.

  14. trumpsbamagirl says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Putin does some extreme manspreading!!!!

    Cue the CNN body-language experts in 3…2…

  15. daughnworks247 says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    If we would leave Putin and Trump alone, they would save the world.
    The breathless speculation is hilarious.

  16. trumpsbamagirl says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    —>*Noted* Our President wears American Flag lapel pin. All G20 leaders wear G20 commemorative pin.

    AMERICA FIRST, BABY!!!!!

  17. Apfelcobbler says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Sundance – who knew? We were all taken in! We had to meet at the TreeHouse because Obummer took away our dacha privileges!

  18. Joe says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    In the macro, the view is clear – As M33 said : the world is a safer place.

    But what gets me is a micro view: the famous Strawman Argument that the left has employed since the 60’s – and very successfully – this time it was to be Russia has been utterly defeated.

    Trump exploded that and shltlibs have nowhere to turn, they could ALWAYS count on the Strawman Argument. The LSM would carry their water and shltlibs could divide and conquer.

    CNN – 13th in cable ratings; being beaten by reruns and cartoons. Russia agrees to a Syrian ceasefire.

    Just. Incredible.

  19. StormyeyesC says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Flipping channels CNN banner says “Trump did not accept Putin denial of meddling” MSNBC Banner says “Trump accepted Putin’s denial”. Laughable

  20. sundance says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    • NYGuy54 says:
      July 7, 2017 at 2:23 pm

      uh-oh. Putin likes President Trump. Total disaster for the world.

    • growltiggerknits says:
      July 7, 2017 at 2:28 pm

      I may be wrong but I see two very capable men, both of whom love their countries. I hope they are able to forge a good working relationship. That would be a wonderful thing for both countries.
      Link to CNN : ( but they have a nice article composed of all of Trump’s comments on Putin.
      http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/03/politics/trump-putin-russia-timeline/
      President Trump has been very consistent, very open to a constructive relationship and President Putin is well aware that this is a chance for a very positive alliance for Russia.
      Example:
      “I’m saying that I’d possibly have a good relationship. He’s been very nice to me,” Trump told Bill O’Reilly. “If we can make a great deal for our country and get along with Russia that would be a tremendous thing. I would love to try it.”

    • treehouseron says:
      July 7, 2017 at 2:46 pm

      P: “They think I murder them.”

      T “I murder them on Twitter.”

  21. Gil says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Mayhap we are seeing another of portion obummers legacy ending.

  22. NYGuy54 says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Meanwhile in the newsrooms at CNN and MSNBC

  23. treehouseron says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Seems like a good place to remind everybody, Hillary Clinton threatened World War III (the war to end the earth) with Russia because her campaign chairman fell for a porn video phishing scam email.

    • treehouseron says:
      July 7, 2017 at 2:51 pm

      Also worth noting, if she was elected, she would have done like all neo cons (she’s a neo con, folks) and fought the shittiest war possible to make sure as many people died as possible, for as long as possible, on both sides.

  24. stillers213 says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Breaking News!: Anonymous sources are reporting that the meeting between the two presidents ran late due to the two leaders “yucking” it up while sharing CNN memes.

    • joshua says:
      July 7, 2017 at 3:02 pm

      Putin wants to purchase Don Lemon and Anderson Cooper to train sled dogs for his races in Siberia….says they would be just perfect for the job, and the dogs would love to recreate with them too.

