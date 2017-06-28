Why is President Trump Threatening Assad Over Chemical Weapon Use?…

There are people on all sides of the political continuum entirely missing the reason for President Trump to threaten Bashir Assad publicly. Key word to understanding the Trump motive is: “publicly“.
President Trump, according to all high-brow punditry, is breaking diplomatic and national security norms by announcing the threat of punishment publicly instead of directly to Assad via a back-channel like Russia. However, that approach appears entirely by design; not by some arbitrary dispatch or happenstance breech of security protocol.
Here’s the big picture.
♦ FIRST – Who benefits from the U.S. attacking, weakening or taking out Assad?
Four primary groups:
- #1) Assad’s political opposition.
- #2) Islamic Extremist groups (ISIS, al-Qaeda, al-Nusra et al) ie. The Muslim Brotherhood.
- #3) Turkey and Recep Erdogan; and
- #4) John McCain, Evan McMullin, Adam Kinzinger, the industrial war complex and neo-cons etc.
♦ SECOND – President Trump doesn’t want to engage in Syria beyond the elimination of ISIS (al-Qaeda, al-Nusra) etc. Trump’s announced strategy is to defeat the Islamic extremists, ISIS; and then work on a regional governorship type structure toward a diplomatic internal political solution (Rex Tillerson).
[…] In terms of the future of Bashar al-Assad, it is important to us that we undertake a political process that leads to the final conclusion of how Syria will be governed. It is our policy for a unified Syria that is governed by the people of Syria.
I think it is clear to all of us that the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end; but the question of how that ends and the transition itself could be very important, in our view, to the durability, the stability inside of a unified Syria, and its stability and durability of the outcome going forward.
So that’s why we are not presupposing how that occurs, but I think it is clear that we see no further role for the Assad regime longer-term given that they have effectively given up their legitimacy with these type of attacks. (more) ~ Rex Tillerson
However, all of the four aforementioned vested interests want a civil war type military conflict and the mutually beneficial opportunities arising therein.
♦ THIRD – Bashir Assad, and by extension Vladimir Putin and Iran, don’t want to see ISIS defeated (leading to space for a political opposition within the country). So long as the fire that is ISIS remains, the fireman that is Assad has a purpose. Assad has a vested interest in containing, but not necessarily defeating, ISIS.
That’s why Russia and Assad made so much initial progress crushing ISIS then paused and preferred to just contain them. For several months Assad/Putin have NOT been working to eliminate ISIS or the Muslim Brotherhood. ISIS has become the shield for Assad to remain in power with a purpose to sell to the rest of the world.
All of Assad/Putin’s recent military engagements have been targeted attacks against Assad’s political opposition, not extremists and jihadists.
• President Trump wants ISIS defeated; Assad/Putin, notsomuch.
•ISIS, Turkey, the EU and John McCain want Assad defeated (regime change); President Trump, notsomuch.
Who has a vested interest in using Chemical Weapons that will draw the U.S. into removing Assad? Answer: ISIS, al-Qaeda, al-Nusra, Turkey, Recep Erdogan, John McCain, Evan McMullin, Deep State CIA and EU counterparts etc.
To counteract this interest President Trump tells the world publicly:
“If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price.” (link)
In essence any entity that uses chemical weapons will trigger an attack against Assad.
So what’s Assad’s best play now?
Stop anyone from using Chemical Weapons.
What does that mean?
It means Assad/Putin needs to fight ISIS, al-Qaeda, al-Nusra etc. to ensure chemical weapons are not used.
This forces Assad to fight the and defeat forces he and Putin, in actuality, don’t want to fight (but Trump does).
If Assad doesn’t fight to defeat ISIS (al-Qaeda, al-Nusra etc.) he runs the risk of those people using chemical weapons to initiate Assad’s own demise. Ergo it is now in Assad’s best interest to fight ISIS (al-Qaeda, al-Nusra etc.).
♦ Lastly, by making the threat as big, loud and unusually public as possible, it stops the rogue industrial war machine: CIA, Senator John McCain, Evan McMullin, Adam Kizinger and the Muslim Brotherhood crew, from using chemical weapons to force Trump’s hand.
The unusually public broadcast by President Trump makes it transparently clear that Bashir Assad wouldn’t be the most likely suspect, and increases the likelihood any covert false-flag operator would be fingered.
The McCain crew customarily prefer shadows, not sunlight.
In essence, Trump presents protection to Assad from the rogue Deep State CIA operatives who work with John McCain and crew on all of their regime change operations on behalf of the Muslim Brotherhood.
That’s why President Trump used the *unusual* public announcement approach.
If chemical weapons are used, the global community will question the motives of the user. As a consequence, if chemical weapons are used President Trump has also given himself space to question the motives of the user.
Those who initiate war and regime change are usually successful. Look at their success with the ‘vast Russian conspiracy’ in the U.S. election. President Trump has no ambitions to be manipulated into such a position. So,… go loud:
What I am saying is stay out of Syria.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
McCain needs to take a nap and less Viagra.
LikeLike
I like the way Trump works. He is honest, he speaks his mind and if he has to threaten someone he wants us all to know what is going on.
LikeLiked by 5 people
… where public awareness is useful.
LikeLike
President Trump and his administration are keenly strategic. One of a kind.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“What I am saying is stay out of Syria.” POTUS DJT
We agree with you, Mr. President.
What we are also saying is, keep unvetted Syrian refugees out of America, keep the heat on the region to develop the safe zones and assign a task force to locate and monitor the thousands Obama let in without regard to our safety and our economic ability to feed, house, educate, employ and provide healthcare services.
LikeLike
Of course, it could be all the abstract reasons stated above as to why our President publicly accused and threatened the president of Syria, and then again, it could simply be an announcement to the world that our President plans for the US military’s overthrow of the Assad regime to assure the Middle East of a future selling hydrocarbons into Russian markets via pipeline across Syria. As the later reason is supported by our recent contracts for weapons sales to Saudi’s and, is in tandem to Israeli interest concerning Palestinian owned energy; and whereas, Israeli’s have been engaged directly with Syrian forces, I believe my explanation of the presidents intentions are the more believable.
LikeLike
Your explanation only makes sense through a lens of unchanged policy by the US Government. You are continuing the neoconservative/neoliberal strategy in your mind counter to all of the evidence of the actual 2016 election paradigm shift.
President Trump does not believe that oil dependance on the middle east is valuable or in the interest of the United States long term. These moves are not made toward that end.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And your reasoning is NOT abstract? Say it ain’t so Joe!
LikeLike
If you spin the propeller any harder on your beanie, you’ll become a helicopter.
LikeLike
Joe Goldstein says: June 28, 2017 at 4:19 am
“Of course, it could be all the abstract reasons stated above as to why our President publicly accused and threatened the president of Syria, and then again, it could simply be an announcement to the world that our President plans for the US…”
It could be that the P45 announces to the World; that the US and its fine military shall not tolerate the use of chemical weapons or the development of other ‘weapons of mass destruction’ anywhere in the World. The US policy now is; “to try to get your supporters to suggest that you to mend your ambitions, before nastiness”! OTOH the old Navy Tomahawks, need be replaced with the latest, just to keep up with Sir Putin! Whatever shall we do with the old ones? Kapich?
LikeLike
“In essence, Trump presents protection to Assad from the rogue Deep State CIA operatives who work with John McCain and crew on all of their regime change operations on behalf of the Muslim Brotherhood.”
_________________
A.G. Sessions better be working diligently on proving that Traitor McCain is working on behalf of the islamic brotherhood.
It better be near the top of his list, after the Clintons, Soros and Obama.
.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree with all except, mcCain should be priority. He is the clear and present danger.
LikeLike
“President Trump doesn’t want to engage in Syria beyond the elimination of ISIS (al-Qaeda, al-Nusra)”
Sigh.
You do understand that the 1st Armored Division plus air could destroy ISIS on the ground in Syria in 2 weeks don’t you? ISIS can’t melt into villagers in Syria, the villagers hate their guts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have already melted into villages. In the old days of war (WW ll) you would be correct….the allied forces bombed the hell out of many a German city…killing civilians and German soldiers…the thinking at that time was that all in the German state were considered complicit in the NAZI war machine. All of that type of Western warfare changed beginning in Vietnam. To just blow up ISIS in their present position in Syria would also kill many 1000’s of civilians, many of whom are being kept in the city held by ISIS for that very purpose. We are presently surrounding Raqqa now. Many US soldiers will be killed in injured in that battle in an attempt to limit civilian causalities…rightly or wrongly. Your statement is very simplistic given the circumstances of war planning today and an insult to all who die and are injured trying to save lives of those who are innocently put in harms way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ISIS has melted into villages and cities across the EU. How many are in our villages and cities? Hating them isn’t enough to keep them out.
LikeLike
MOA, you and joe present very believable arguments. We all know what Trump said about staying out of Syria, but he did drop 39 bombs before he was even settled into the Whitehouse. I am not convinced anyone used chemical weapons over there, and if they were used, not at all convinced Asaad did it. Very quick trigger finger on Trump’s part and it just doesn’t fit for me. I don’t like any of this. It stinks to high heaven.
LikeLike
Not sure I buy that Russia and Syria do not want to defeat ISIS. Putin did a lot more than Obama to crush ISIS for the last several years.
LikeLike
Well, Obama loves ISIS.
LikeLike
Given the convoluted relationships among the players in the middle east, it constantly amazes me that so many people have such firm conviction they know exactly what’s going on with all the parties involved in situations like that in Syria.
I confess I don’t have any “inside” knowledge or ability to divine the minds of Assad, ISIS, or anyone else. However, we can surmise the stance the US should take in the face of the opaque, perplexing and dangerous conflicts. For one thing we know that ISIS and similar groups have been responsible for terror attacks in western countries including the US. We know that Iran’s leaders are antagonistic towards the US and have provoked armed confrontations in the past. The US has every reason to defeat these self-declared enemies of the US.
Renewed chemical weapon use in Syria would be extremely problematic and intolerable. But we have no clear way to know which fighters have what weapons, the only safe assumption is that Assad is as likely as the other entities to use them.
That makes the “threat” issued by President Trump quite logical.
Interestingly, it’s essentially the same position taken by Israel. In the last few days it’s been well reported that Israel launched attacks against Assad’s forces after shells, etc., landed in the Golan. Israel favors neither side in the Syrian civil war. This “neutrality” reflects the fact that both sides hate Israel, which leaves no “side” for Israel to prefer or support.
Israel’s strategy is holding Assad responsible for all instances of fire upon Israeli territory emanating from Syria. Logically the nominal Syrian government is accountable for actions coming from Syria, and retaliating against the government’s forces gives the government motivation to quell “rebel” activity that impacts Israel. Notably, Israel has not been drawn into the Syrian quagmire.
For the US, using a similar strategy re: Assad and Syria’s internal strife would be the best option. If the above article has it right, that’s just what Trump is doing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
” Israel favors neither side in the Syrian civil war. ”
I doubt this is the case as Assad and Iran are a far bigger threat to Israel than ISIS.
eg.
“Saving their sworn enemy: Heartstopping footage shows Israeli commandos rescuing wounded men from Syrian warzone – but WHY are they risking their lives for Islamic militants?
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3315347/Watch-heart-pounding-moment-Israeli-commandos-save-Islamic-militants-Syrian-warzone-risking-lives-sworn-enemies.html
Israel has opened its borders with Syria in order to provide medical treatment to Nusra Front and al-Qaida fighters wounded in the ongoing civil war, according to The Wall Street Journal.
http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Report-Israel-treating-al-Qaida-fighters-wounded-in-Syria-civil-war-393862
LikeLike
Trust Trump.
He’s doing good!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. President Trump has stated repeatedly that he doesn’t telegraph what he is going to do when it comes to military action. He made a strategic exception to the rule. Good looking out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Two questions:
(1)…crushing ISIS then paused and preferred to just contain them.
Isn’t this beyond inhumane and criminal. These animals are a scourge to humanity? What thinking and feeling person would want to merely “contain” such evil?
(2)…it stops the rogue industrial war machine: CIA, Senator John McCain, Evan McMullin, Adam Kizinger and the Muslim Brotherhood crew…
Doesn’t our President, with all that is lawful and right, have the power to take down these criminals? This is treason and murder. Not to mention using our $$$ to shed innocent blood, which my God happens to hate.
LikeLike
You would think that would be the case but…it is never that easy. You probably know that already as you give no example as to the solution to question number 2. Exactly how do you propose that President Trump take down those criminals with all that is lawful and right? That’s the part that is never that easy in a government that is not run by a dictator or communist round table.
LikeLike
Excellent points PDQ. If, in fact, McCain and company are doing ANYTHING with these players, there must be some evidence. It is totally irrational that we would enter into military conflict, sacrificing our patriots, instead of arresting our traitorous ringleaders.
This is all well over my head, but I am not feeling good about this or Trump’s role in it. I am much more concerned about what really happened to the Fitzgerld?
LikeLike
I remain convinced that Thomas Wictor is correct about the chemical weapons use. He believes that the Iranians are calling the shots in Syria and are using chemical weapons. The Iranians would love to provoke a retaliatory attack that would give them an excuse to go into Saudi Arabia and Israel. (They understand the Western mind set of victimhood as an excuse.)
This public warning is as much for Iran as it is for Assad. It is also why if they do it again the US will destroy most of their planes. Assad is being prodded to say no to the Iranians.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Iranians are delusional if they think confronting Israel on their home turf will turn out well for them. There’s no way I can imagine that Iran would have an excuse to attack Israel which is not involved in the Syrian fighting, except to retaliate against the Syrian government forces for any fire (from any party) that happens to land in Israeli territory. Not sure about how US action in Syria would be twisted to involve Saudi Arabia.
You’re right that Trump’s statement was aimed at Iran more than any other element in Syria. Iran stands the most to lose of any of the players, I’m thinking Trump will find a way to make it painful for Iran if forced to respond to a chemical weapon attack.
LikeLike
Our President knows that we still have a military that is rebuilding due to the fact the POS before him tried to destroy it. We have the possibility of a major conflict on the horizon with NK that will occupy a good chunk of our military. We cannot find ourselves fighting on both fronts. The task in Syria and Iraq as well as other areas in the region is to eradicate ISIS from the face of the earth. The GCC has been everything we could ask for and some. The seeds have been planted and beginning to sprout. The Muslim Brotherhood are in serious trouble in Qatar. They are being pushed out and running to Turkey. These are desperate times for many of the players referenced above for different reasons.
The G20 is around the corner. This will allow our Lion to have the ability to meet with Putin face to face. Putin has to be excited about that chance. Why the hell would he want to ruin it by having Syria or the other players in the region use gas. This is a brilliant play by our President because Russia will double their efforts to destroy ISIS which is on the brink on eradication in Syria! I absolutely LOVE our President because he has just our COUNTRY’S best interest at heart!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, but the Sutlan/dictator/president of Turkey, Erdogan, is an an Islamist par excellance.
The once secular Turkey is rapidly re-islamising under his rule.
LikeLike
fleporeblog, is it only me, or do you notice a lot of “new” names on this particular thread?
LikeLike
redlegleader68 I have posted here before and often lurk without posting.
This just happens to be an area of interest to me.
But thanks for the /insinuation/.
LikeLike
yeah who are these people?
LikeLike
I understand Trump’s motives, but in this case I don’t think it will work. Both sides have to go for it to advance tbeir own interests. I think one or both will roll the dice, ignoring Trump. The U.S. does not have a clear pathway to their goal..
LikeLike
Grad, trying to follow the arguments here this morning. So many interesting perspectives. Would you identify who “both sides” are and “one or both” will roll the dice.
LikeLike
President Trump is the first in a long time of presidents without a PET . BUT !! HE DOES have many “BITCHES ” including CNN and ASSAD !!
A proxy war on ISIS …#CNNisISIS too !!
Same solid AMERICAN negotiating as on January 29th our newly inaugurated 45th president called up The Saudi King to fund the SAFE ZONE in SYRIA . At fist the Saudi king likely BALKED at this concept …….then …..I’m willing to bet Trump reminded the Saudi king just who’s armies protect their oil from the MAD MULLAHS OF IRAN !!
” Without AMERICAN MILITARY your TOAST ” …..President Trump
” How much do ya’ need Mr President ” ………..was the Saudi King’s reply
COVFEFE !!
LikeLike
Even the great Alex Jones cannot see the daylight through the flashlight.
Thanks for making the ‘not so obvious’ clear, Sundance.
LikeLike
Assad major opposition is the FSA (Free Syria Army).
There is footage of an FSA colonel calling ISIS their “brothers”.
There is also footage of areas under FSA control implementing strict Sharia law (just like ISIS).
There have also been numerous defections from FSA to ISIS.
In sum the main difference between FSA and ISIS seems to be that the FSA are nationalist Islamists whereas ISIS are international Islamists.
FSA is of course trained and supported by the US and its ME allies.
Similarly the al nusra terrorist’s going under the name “The White Helmets” receive western funding (and even an academy award).
LikeLike
Sundance, how can our CIA, John McCain, Evan McMullin or Adam Kizinger wage a covert operation in Syria? Don’t they need President Trump’s authorization for such activities? I mean, we’ve had an election. We have a new President, who holds all the power to make these decisions, right?
LikeLike
Excellent questions fairest. If Trump cannot shut down McCain, we are done.
LikeLike
Thank you for laying this out so clearly.. admittedly, until now I was conflicted and unsure of the dynamics with Assad/Russia and this recent announcement but after this description and watching the Seb Gorka interview it’s crystal clear. Brilliant. (I’m one of those people who needs to read things 3x then watch a video to grasp stuff) if anyone else is unclear on the play here- read the Sundance post then go watch the Gorka/CNN interview.
LikeLike
I’d rather have POTUS handle the Syria issue than have the Deep State take matters into its own hands. If that means having to publicly flex our muscles and issue threats, then so be it.
Odd months into Trump’s presidency and you would think folks would get it by now that there is generally a reason behind POTUS’ actions. I’m not for regime change either, but I can’t (and won’t) jump to the conclusion that POTUS is crossing over to the neocon side.
LikeLike
Me neither mystic but i am really confused about what is really going on. Most of Sundance’s article makes sense, but just not convinced. Too many other rational arguments or objections to certain points. For me, the bottom line in the ME, it’s a no win.
LikeLike