Important Words – Secretary of State Tillerson Outlines U.S. Russia-Syria Outlook…

Prior to leaving the G7 Summit in Italy, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson deliberately outlined the U.S. policy and objectives toward: Syria, the Syrian People, Bashir Assad, Russia and the extremist Jihadist elements on the ground in Syria.
The statement and answers to the questions are intensely important [transcript below], particularly the clarity from Secretary Tillerson regarding the future of Bashir Assad. Do not focus on the media interpretation of T-Rex’s words; listen and watch directly the words themselves.
.
[TRANSCRIPT] SECRETARY TILLERSON: Good morning. I’ve got a statement. I want to share it first, and then I’m happy to take a couple of questions.
Last week, Bashar al-Assad’s regime killed even more of its own people using chemical weapons. Our missile strike in response to his repeated use of banned weapons was necessary as a matter of U.S. national security interest.
We do not want the regime’s uncontrolled stockpile of chemical weapons to fall into the hands of ISIS or other terrorist groups who could, and want to, attack the United States or our allies.
Nor can we accept the normalization of the use of chemical weapons by other actors or countries, in Syria or elsewhere. The U.S. is grateful for the statements of all of our partners who have expressed support for our timely and proportional response.
As events shift, the United States will continue to evaluate its strategic options and opportunities to de-escalate violence across Syria.
Many nations look to the Geneva process to resolve the Syrian conflict in a way that produces stability and gives Syria and the Syrian people the opportunity to determine their own political future. And our hope is Bashar al-Assad will not be a part of that future. If the Astana ceasefire negotiations become effective towards achieving a durable ceasefire, then the Geneva process has the opportunity to accelerate. To date, Astana has not produced much progress.
It is also clear Russia has failed to uphold the agreements that had been entered into under multiple UN Security Council resolutions. These agreements stipulated Russia as the guarantor of a Syria free of chemical weapons, that they would also locate, secure, and destroy all such armaments in Syria.
Stockpiles and continued use demonstrate that Russia has failed in its responsibility to deliver on this 2013 commitment. It is unclear whether Russia failed to take this obligation seriously or Russia has been incompetent, but this distinction doesn’t much matter to the dead. We can’t let this happen again.
To be clear, our military action was a direct response to the Assad regime’s barbarism. The United States priority in Syria and Iraq remains the defeat of ISIS. We are calling on our G7 partners to sustain the fight against ISIS well after the liberation of Mosul and Raqqa.
Whether in Iraq and Syria, online, or on the ground in other countries, we must eliminate ISIS. G7 support will be critical. To stabilize Syria we will need the G7’s direct participation helping settle the conflict in Syria, protecting the civilian population, and committing to reconstruction that eventually will lead to normalcy for a unified Syria.
Happy to take a question or two.
MODERATOR: Gardiner. Gardiner.
♦ QUESTION: Sir, obviously, over the last day or so there’s been some conflicting messages coming out of the administration, from Sean Spicer, from yourself. Is this a little bit of growing pains? Can you settle some of those conflicts here in terms of messaging, in terms of whether you want Bashar al-Assad out now, later; whether this was a humanitarian intervention or one based upon the national security interests of the United States; whether you will intervene only in chemical weapons or barrel bombs – all the rest?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Well, I think as I just indicated, the strike that was undertaken was in direct response to the use of the chemical weapons by the Syrian regime under the leadership of Bashar al-Assad. And as I indicated, we do believe that it is in the national interest because of the threat that unsecured chemical weapons pose given the chaotic conditions on the ground in Syria. We have a fight going on against ISIS, we have an internal civil war, we have a large presence of al-Qaida individuals, so it is important to us that whatever weapons are there are found, are secured, and destroyed ultimately.
In terms of the future of Bashar al-Assad, it is important to us that we undertake a political process that leads to the final conclusion of how Syria will be governed. It is our policy for a unified Syria that is governed by the people of Syria. I think it is clear to all of us that the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end; but the question of how that ends and the transition itself could be very important, in our view, to the durability, the stability inside of a unified Syria, and its stability and durability of the outcome going forward.
So that’s why we are not presupposing how that occurs, but I think it is clear that we see no further role for the Assad regime longer-term given that they have effectively given up their legitimacy with these type of attacks.
MODERATOR: Nick.
♦ QUESTION: We all in this room have followed Secretary Kerry around and saw in Geneva and other places how he repeatedly pressed Russia to step off its support for the Assad regime, and many, many times, obviously, failed to get them to do that. What makes you think that this time will be different? What are you taking to Moscow that you think will finally effect that change that the U.S. has been pushing for for so many years?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Well, I hope that what the Russian Government concludes is that they have aligned themselves with an unreliable partner in Bashar al-Assad. They had signed the chemical weapons accord themselves – the Syrian Government; the Russian Government had signed that accord; and now Assad has made the Russians look not so good under these circumstances.
I think it’s also worth thinking about Russia has really aligned itself with the Assad regime, the Iranians, and Hizballah. Is that a – is that a long-term alliance that serves Russia’s interest, or would Russia prefer to realign with the United States, with other Western countries and Middle East countries who are seeking to resolve the Syrian crisis?
We want to relieve the suffering of the Syrian people. We want to create a future for Syria that is stable and secure. And so Russia can be a part of that future and play an important role, or Russia can maintain its alliance with this group, which we believe is not going to serve Russia’s interest longer-term. But only Russia can answer that question.
MODERATOR: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much.
T-Rex arrives in Moscow. Video:
Looks more like Josey Wales has arrived to meet Ten Bears
onus is on RUSSIA for stockpiling.
Love T-REX!
“a matter of U.S. national security interest” Hm?
Were Americans attacked? Are we now globalists again?
I am all for knocking out ISIS. If North Korea threatens us, fine, shoot down any place where nuclear weapons may be. But Assad did not attack America or Americans. I thought that this is the meaning of “US national security interest”.
“national security”— who’s nation?
We didn’t attack the Syrian people either.
Yes, we did indirectly. Read Sundance articles on Benghazi, etc. The US government since 2011 has been arming “rebels”, nice way of saying Islamic radicals to overthrow an elected government.
Syria was one of the best countries to live in in that area, Christians were safe, etc.
Overthrowing secular leaders in that region is not a good idea …
Christians were only ‘safe’ because Assad needed props. You should go back and read comments on here about that.
So?
No, it was not a good idea. But those feathers are out of the pillow and you can’t put them back.
Yeah, actually, we did–blasting another country’s airbase with 59 tomahawk cruise missiles is most certainly an “attack.” Though we tried to minimize casualties (not sure why one would launch an attack, but not want to kill some enemies, but whatevs), right from the start there have been reports of at least a few casualties–i.e., Syrian people were attacked. Of course, the USA “national interest” is as a sovereign citizen of the world, where WMD/CW attacks are simply verboten. But frankly, this whole situation sucks very hard. This was not what I voted for or expected from PDJT.
It is, however, a direct result of Klintoon’s, Shrub’s, and <0bunghole's stupid policies and stupider actions/inactions, so I'll give PDJT the benefit of the doubt for now that some eggs had to get broken to make the desired omelet in the future. This meeting in Russia will probably tell a lot, even if only by intimation. The body language of T-Rex and the guy I presume to be Lavarov, when meeting on the tarmac, strongly indicates to me that they are quite comfortable and cordial, with T-Rex largely in control. If there was real antagonism between our nations, I think the expressions and postures would be different. That suggest to me that PDJT and Vlad are working an angle on the GME together or at least in a sort of parallel, rather than as enemies. Syria needed some motivation to get going after Daesh and anyone else in their AO who was making bad messes. 59 tomahawks are pretty heavy "motivators."
You think we don’t have ISIS in America and all over Europe who wouldn’t love to smuggle chemical weapons in and wreak even more death and destruction than they are already doing????
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nobody has alleged that Syria is passing weapons to ISIS… that was the OBama administration.
Maybe we should bomb him instead?
LikeLiked by 2 people
WMD’s was all bush talked about
LikeLiked by 1 person
An excellent idea! Please proceed!
Sorry, look around at the news. They (AQ, AN and ISIS) already have them AND have used them in Syria. Period.
Now the question is “what to do”? Do you bomb the people certified to have removed the weapons and offering for inspectors to come and look at the airbase that the US was so sure was the launch point? Tillerson and the US are literally making asses of themselves here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am in agreement with your comment. At best this whole Syria mess takes focus off of the Trump Domestic agenda that I voted for. At worst it is another quagmire and a Further step down the ladder of decline.
LikeLiked by 1 person
flair1239, I respect your position. I suggest that rather than taking the ‘focus’ off of the Trump Domestic agenda, it takes the attention/eyes off of that agenda until a more advantageous time. At that time, you will likely find the focus being taken off of Russian/Syria and replaced by other domestic activities. There is a budget out there. There are significant cases coming to the Supreme Court. There is a wall being bid on. Other things.
Be encouraged.
Dare I say, case in point (while I was posting the above). https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/11/ag-jeff-sessions-visits-u-s-southern-border-this-is-a-new-era-this-is-the-trump-era/
Well, if ISIS gets hold of those chemical weapons and brings them here to the US, the havoc that they would create; well you could kiss any Domestic Agenda bye-bye. Quagmire; oh cut out the dramatics, you sound like the the pink puzzyhat dems who voted for the Iraq war; then when things got a little tough, they started yelling “another Vietnam quagmire”. Things are getting a little tough and your screaming quagmire!! It was a missile strike, a shot across the bow for crying out loud; Get a grip. The message: Stop using WMD and get rid of them like you promised you would do; Russia and Syria
Exactly. Thank you.
So, all the times that then-candidate Trump said, “Folks, we’re going to have to fix Syria; we have no choice”, and “Folks, we’re going to smash ISIS”, (or words to that effect), sorta escaped you? –You seriously expected Mr. Trump to focus SOLELY upon domestic issues once in the Oval Office? –REALLY?
If so, that was awfully short-sighted of you, and (to be blunt), your analysis of Mr. Trump’s platform was weak at the outset.
NEWS FLASH: NO president since Washington has ever been able to concentrate SOLELY upon domestic issues. Period.
And here’s another lightning bolt of reality for you: EVERY new president is tested by the rest of the world, right out of the box. Such a test is ongoing today. And Mr. Trump is ACING the test.
And, tidying up obama’s many loose ends is a big part of Making America Great Again. It might have escaped you, but the world that now-President Trump inherited is a MESS. AMERICAN interests are found world-wide: overseas business partners; international trading partners (who purchase American goods); tourists; etc. We must continue to clean up obama’s mess in order to stabilize our partners and allies, while confronting the bad actors who seek further destabilization of our markets and allies (at OUR expense). Like it or not, we are IN a global economy. To retract behind our borders 100% would be the death of many a company within those borders.
EVERYTHING Mr. Trump is doing is aimed at Making America Great Again, in ALL respects. Retracting American influence inside our borders was NEVER a plank in Mr. Trump’s platform. If you chose to ignore that, that’s a lick on you.
And, while Mr. Trump and Mr. Tillerson are taking his America First agenda to the rest of the world, he’s accomplished a dizzying amount of domestic initiatives that ARE Making America Great Again, right now, all around us. You made no mention of that, of course, because it doesn’t suit your agenda. Mr. Trump’s ‘First 100 Days’ has been a blizzard of accomplishment. Hard to miss, unless you’re an isolationist who measures success in the ONE way that won’t become reality, ever.
I STAND WITH TRUMP and support his agenda 100%.
Well said, R-C, well said!!!
You nailed it, R-C!
Yes, RC. As usual, you put out a coherent argument for supporting the President 100%. Thank you.
Many thanks.
Bam!
The domestic agenda, other than Sessions at the Border, cannot move forward until CONgress returns from yet another lengthy, undeserved vacation. What, you think Trump is a King or Dictator who can implement any budget or tax reform he wants ? or does he have to wait for CONgress to get off its arse and give him a budget to sign ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Eliminating refugees is in the US national security interest. But agree, he’s walking a fine line.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did you not listen to the statement he made? He explained why he believes it is in our national security interest.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It is in the interest of the Saudis. They need the pipeline.
It is in the interest of the Rothschilds. They want the money.
What’s in it for us?
LikeLike
Peace in the ME benefits EVERYONE….can’t believe I have to point that out…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Why are we nation building again and sending our soldiers to war? This is BS. I am disturbed by what is happening.
LikeLike
Maybe you should take a break from the internet then. Seems to be exacerbating your paranoia…
You don’t have to buy it, but Tillerson explained the position of the administration. It is what it is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rothschilds….ppppft
stupid codeword for, GASP! ….Zionists, Jews, Israel
knock it off!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why don’t we go after those that help ISIS, such as Obama, McCain, Turkey, etc.?
Also, where is the irrefutable evidence that Assad in fact did use chemical weapons? Innocent until found guilty, or are we back to attacking nations based on flimsy evidence?
Sundance says it is not important whether or not Assad in fact used chemical weapons. Really? Why then does every single administration official use this very allegation use this as the sole justification?
I am all in on MAGA, build the wall, reduce regulations, etc.
I am not in on nation building and attacking other nations without full disclosure.
I’ve had enough of the Bush years and if Trump does not quickly put a stop to the Neocons in his cabinet, especially McMasters who is a CFR member who voted for Hillary, he will have problems keeping his base.
If you were paying attention to Trump in the past, you’d know, he is not going to give ‘full disclosure’ and telegraph his intentions to the world…
LikeLiked by 3 people
And I am 100% OK with that in regards to ISIS, it would be stupid. We have plenty enough EVIDENCE that ISIS is guilty of crime and has attacked Americans.
Assad has not attacked the USA or Americans. Also, there is no evidence that irrefutably shows that Assad used chemical weapons nor does he have motive to use them. Where is the evidence?
Per your reasoning the president can attack any country willy-nilly. Not OK.
I thought we finally stopped with pre-emptively attacking other countries.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
you better hope Trump doesn’t get impeached. His actions were unconstitutional. If the dems retake congress G-d forbid, it could happen. Yes, I am a Trump supporter, voted for him, and want the best for him and my country. I am disgusted by what he has done. He has been threatened or just folded to neocons.
LikeLike
LikeLike
You are free to apply for those jobs. What is the President supposed to do if only those people apply. The President didn’t get successful by hiring only newbies. The difference between this President and others is that he is not afraid to say “You’re fired!” If those people want their pensions they better get in line with the President’s agenda.
trumplandslide, per military.com: “Currently, the U.S. has about 500 troops, mostly Special Forces, in Syria…” Should we have waited until CW are used on them?
LikeLiked by 3 people
You assume the information on chemical attacks is correct. Show me the evidence that Assad did it. Has it ever occurred to you that Deep State is working against Trump and provides him with false information?
LikeLike
The point being, a facility which was believed to be storing CW was destroyed, irrespective of who used them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good lord, it doesn’t matter if HE did it. It matters WHO is able to get their hands on them.
LikeLiked by 7 people
sheesh
Can’t ‘shoot down any place where nukes are’….do you understand what nuclear weapons do?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well our wars in Libya, Afghanistan, Yemen, Iraq, Somalia, and Ukraine are going so well, and since our military is in such great shape only needing 54 billion more $s, why not add Syria, Korea, Russia, and Iran to the pot. All we have done is slaughter people, destroy their countries and their lives. How outrageous that Trump is now going to do it in overdrive with a plan our generals developed in 30 days!! And I voted for that man. He has outdone Shilliary in lying.
LikeLike
Wait a minute… If you can predict what he is going to do, why did you vote for him? Hmm….
LikeLike
I don’t recall our President starting any of these wars. He’s cleaning up the mess left by Obie and his crew of Muslim sympathizers.
If you read Sundance’s article yesterday you would understand that the weapons in Libya and Syria are ending up in Afghanistan and Iraq to be used against our guys. So hell yes, Trump has done the right thing!
I’ll take Rex Tillerson as SoS over 10 Hillary’s + 10 John Kerry’s …
Tillerson just oozes competence and experience unlike the previous two SoS’.
Not a day passes by where I do no thank Almighty God that Trump was elected.
It sounds like the risk of ISIS getting control of the nerve gas stores is a threat.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Already happened. ISIS has already used them too.
go T-Rex!! Give em an offer they can refuse !
LikeLiked by 3 people
forgot to mention OIL?
I think Trump needs to hire United Airlines to remove Assad…..
“Russia prefer to realign with the United States, with other Western countries and Middle East countries”
So aligning with the US, Israel, Turkey, Qatar and KSA is the option to the Iranians?
I’d have to pass. Nobody in that group is reliable.
USA is reliable. TRex is not speaking for an international tribunal but for the USA.
“USA is reliable. ”
Imagine you are outside the US. Now ask yourself the same question and you will see that is wildly untrue.
I thank God every day I am not outside the US, and proud of it.
It WAS wildly untrue.
One of the reasons we elected Trump was to change that, and I believe he is/will.
Still living in the past I see……
Russia will not align with us. They know we will be going after them at some point as well. China knows the same which is why they have building those islands.
I hope to God we do not go after Russia. You are all like cowboys because US citizens never had war brought to its sharers. Only soldiers know what war is but civilians do not Trump has no clue hither Kushner and Ivanka they lived a a protected life.
This will cost POTUS and hope to God for the sake of my grandchildren no war. How stupid are they no better than McCain, Hillary and all the other neocons
So we are the hegemon after all…
Iran Hezbollah Syria Turkey and China or USA? Easy choice for any Great Power. China and Russia joining USA on peace, industrial development, and space exploration would be great move befitting our quarter millennial. Remember, by the end of Trump’s two terms, we will be celebrating 250 years as a Constitutional Republic. POTUS Trump dreams Bigly.
Quarter Millenial Celebrations…Independence 1776 to 2026…Constitutional Republic 1789 to 2039…
Now that’s a pantsload …no, I’m pretty sure Russia and China are well aware we are not going to “go after them” militarily…ever…but we will take them on in trade.
TRex is truly an American Treasure. POTUS has a wonderful Team of Patriots. However, watching Sean Spicer today makes me think his time is limited. He conflated barrel bombs with chemical weapons and continues to use the exact MSM talking points instead of the Trump Administration’s laser focus. Notice TRex emphasizes policy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Pat Buchanan is on Savage and his opinion is that P Trump reacted toward Syria on emotion. Maybe Ivanka did not help to keep him rational?
Buchanan seems very fearful that the President did not wait what gas had been used and investigate who did the gassing. Buchanan has a new article. Sorry do not know where.
His wisdom is an eye opener.
All these people giving opinions but not one has the information President Trump has. Maybe they should stop reacting with their emotions and wait for more information. Now that would be an eye opener into the world of rationality.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I personally am sick and tired of the meme that POTUS is cyclothymic and that all of his decisions are the product of extreme emotional states.
Sean seems exceptionally WORN OUT the past couple of days… he fails to complete sentences, he flubs words BIGLY and accidentally misstates things… he needs a break.
True…maybe he’s on D.C. Time not Trump 24/7 time.
“Nor can we accept the normalization of the use of chemical weapons by other actors or countries, in Syria or elsewhere.”
A very important point………
I understand why so many are shocked and upset, but please consider the mess Obama left us in. Things will get worse before they become better, and it won’t happen accidentally. Many of the global players/ states that we’re dealing with are truly horrible ppl, beholden to horrible ideologies, so we must seal the vacuum that was opened.
Obama royally fk’d up the Global stage, and invited the crazies to become emboldened. For those hoping for an isolationist approach to the World – not gonna happen, it’s too late for that.
Your argumentation to me sounds globalist, maybe I’m off, but this is how it sounds.
Answer me this:
What do we get out of this? What’s in it for the USA?
NATIONAL SECURITY
the question is : what will RUSSIA get out of this ?
Why don’t you wait and see before passing judgement since you don’t know.
Leverage, not just within the Middle East.
tear “I understand why so many are shocked and upset, but please consider the mess Obama left us in.”-
____________________________
I cannot speak about others but Trump primmest not to use Military power he wants to show strength without using it.
He has gone back on that. He seems to emotional now everyone knows how to trick him into was or to go through the emotions of his daughter.
We have bombed Syria for so long others have too and babies have been dying in Iraq in Syria in Yemen and Ivanka shows up as advisor and our President caves against all he said. ” Pat Buchanan said “this was not thought through.”
I heard him say we would destroy and wipe out ISIS and I assumed that would be with military action………I don’t see how you think any one could get rid of them without killing them. I’m all for putting an end to the never ending war over there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
I understand but then he should have been clearer in his response concerning the babies and children of God suffering…he should have left that out. Just added an unnecessary layer.
Maybe when President Trump bombs the hell out of Planned Parenthood would be a good time to bring up babies? /s
You are so right teajr.
Obama has left us a horrible mess and it needs to be cleaned up.
It may appear to some that things are getting worse if we don’t have all the information that President Trump did when he made this decision.
As teajr said we can not be isolationists.
The middle east has been infighting for thousands of years, and probably always will be.
Our best hope might be to just keep the mess and the fighting over there.
I doubt that there will ever be peace in that part of the world.
Obama and Clinton have used this infighting situation to create a huge world wide mess and now the United States and other western countries will spend many, many years trying to straighten it out.
Frankly I can’t understand why anyone is shocked or upset. Mildly surprised at most. After eight years of pathetic cowardice and weakness, there IS no American strength until it’s demonstrated, by actually USING it. Now Trump has done so. I would be quite surprised if he doesn’t need to do so again–something more significant. More sustained. And probably something considered more risky in terms of upside v downside. We’ll see. So much depends on Russia and how Putin perceives Tillerson and Trump. If Putin doesn’t believe, then it WILL require another demonstration.
Well done T-Rex.
A big part of Trumps campaign was to get rid of ISIS. He was comforting to me when he said not to worry. “That’s what I do. I fix things”. How can he fix it without being in it? I was against engaging in Syria. I thought it would be Muslim Brotherhooders taking over again.
Our history since Viet Nam has been to fight to stalemate. No wins. In Oby’s case, it was fight to defeat America on purpose. Then, I remembered who we have in charge. He will fight to win. He will fix this thing. He’s fixing the Middle East, fixing the Israel/Palestine thing, fixing North Korea, fixing China, fixing Russia, fixing Mexico. Next will be fixing Iran. I have complete trust in this man we are so blessed to have elected. That’s what he does. He fixes things. I’m amazed by it all. It was a big paradigm shift. I no longer feel battered like I did under Bush/Clinton/Bush/Oby. We have a champion who loves America instead of being embarrassed by her. No more stalemates.
LikeLiked by 4 people
also consider this perspective…
Why Trump’s Syria Air Strike Was Humiliating For Putin
April 11, 2017
and the last sentence…
“All it took to disarm Putin was to call his bluff. Trump deserves applause for this one.”
https://www.cqnews.com.au/news/why-trumps-syria-air-strike-was-humiliating-putin/3165619/
It looks like President Trump and his team are cleaning up 50 years of failed diplomacy and foreign policies of Pres. Bush (desert storm), Pres. Clinton (al-qaeda, Palestinians, Iran, Rowanda, China,NK, Mexico NAFTA), Pres.GW Bush (Iraq & Afgan wars, Palestinians, Iran, Mexico, more China,NK) and Obama (Iraq, Afgan, Libya, Syria, Iran, Palestinians,Russia, Mexico, China, NK). These issues effect us daily and must be dealt with, they will not go away on their own.
It seems we need fainting couches or timeout rooms here at The Treehouse of late. I cannot believe how many people don’t bother to read or listen to what is posted at the top of the page. People just pop in and spout off the exact same thing over and over… yet don’t read or listen to find the answers to their angst. Clearly, they also didn’t follow the Trump Campaign trail either….
I think I will go watch a soap opera for a bit.
Ok, here is my 2 cents. What has not been brought out in the comments I have read, and which I think is the one point I can hang my hat on is the assertion that Assad still has chemical weapons and that Russia had guaranteed the elimination of the Syrian government’s chemical weapon stockpiles. Tillerson’s assertion is that this chemical weapon elimination was incomplete, that Russia failed in their promise.
Easy to verify whether this assertion is true. Where are the Syrian chemical weapons????
Trump has not made his case to me or to Russia. Hopefully Trump and Putin can clear this up.
Not much I am going to do to facilitate that from my arm chair. It is Trump and Putin’s job.
One thing I am not happy with is the babies of the world argument. With that argument we are globalists. It is a bottomless pit. It is a one world government nightmare.
Clearly, we are in the middle of a propaganda campaign. Smoke and muck. And if you want to talk babies, talk about the self funding rogue CIA, its Brownstone pedophile operations, organ harvest operation, talk about Saudi Arabia and slave trading, Sharia law and child brides, now in Europe.
I don’t buy the propaganda. But I will wait for Trump to finish and then look what happened. This is fog of war at the moment.
