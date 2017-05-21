The Dramatic Pageantry of The Arab Islamic American Summit – Video and Discussion…

The Saudi people and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are very proud of what they were able to accomplish during this historic visit by President Donald Trump to the summit of a united Arab coalition. (Summit Production Video):
.
The entire region should be proud.
Despite the popular western dismissive media narrative, the summit was a resounding success. Beyond the royal pageantry, we can only imagine the internal anxiety if our beloved America was defined by the abhorrent behavior of the Westboro Baptist Church.
Consider:
Imprimipostest – This is an incredible American initiative, very pragmatic in its overall tone, yet filled with tremendous theoretical implications for future relations with Near-Eastern Islamic cultures.
Even the iconic symbolism of President Trump, Melania, Ivanka, and those accompanying the President (from the single Marine in dress uniform standing vigilantly behind him when walking down the reception red carpet, to the extremely competent cabinet members accompanying him in the conferences) that has been televised throughout those regions will have dramatic repercussions for the good.
The long-term potential shift of mentality within the general population throughout those regions may now include an enhanced awareness the United States and the true principles upon which it is founded.
As well, such may have implications long-term on how the Qur’an may be interpreted as critical historical scholarship concerning its historical sources and meanings will likely become more thoroughly examined and assimilated. This may be but one of the fruits to emerge from the President’s proposal of establishing a ‘Globalist Center for Combating Extremist Ideology’.
This dramatic American action may well have laid the foundation and conditions for a new and fruitful future for Islam, Israel, and Christianity. (link)
There are sure to be detractors, antagonists, who would choose the dismissive route even amid our own country.
Within that reaction from David Axelrod we find the inherent liberal disconnect known as projection. Notice his use of the term “we”, who said “we”?
President Trump is challenging Islam to cleanse itself of evil, not us; “them“, their fight, their struggle – our support.
[…] The expressed policy outlook of President Trump is for the United States to be the best; and through our actions and behaviors to lead on global initiatives that show how we define ourselves and our values.
This approach is specifically centered around a policy position stating we do not need to demand acceptance of those values, and we respect independent nations’ that may hold values or beliefs not identical to our own.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has cultured this approach throughout each of his diplomatic engagements. The U.S. leans forward on all Trump policy objectives through the perspective of our national needs first; but that does not necessarily mean we demand or force other nations into a compliance mindset.
Compliance implies aversarialism. President Trump and Secretary Tillerson do not view international engagements as necessarily adversarial.
The U.S. can engage eye-to-eye with the same level of respect to the smallest as we exhibit toward the largest (our own size does not need to be part of the equation, it is self evident), and work policy objectives toward the point of mutual benefit. If the engaged nation does not receive benefit from the policy, we do not demand an acceptance of it; and more importantly we express both an understanding and a respect of their position and inability.
This Trumpian approach, a willingness not to undermine and to accept the partners downside position within any policy, is grounded on inherent truth.
President Trump and Secretary Tillerson openly accept and admit when the engaged partner will be unable to meet our defined terms; we discuss what actions can be take to remove the inherent obstacle in the future; we make a commitment (or not) toward removing that obstacle; we shake hands and we part company retaining the position of friendship and optimism for the potential of re-engagement at a later date.
[…] This dynamic is unique – because no member of the Trump Administration’s policy team is approaching any of the policies from a position of their own inherent politics. Team Trump, writ large, represents America’s best interests, not the political construct of America’s best interests. [Coincidentally this approach is why Trump has so much domestic opposition]
This non-political approach and simultaneous respect exhibits honesty within the transaction. Yes, both Tillerson and Trump approach politics through the transactional prism, it’s what deal-makers do. (more)
Wisdom breezes gently, reassuringly, through the Tree House branches:
♦”Sorry I don’t know the answer, but Trump does not understand Islam. Wait and see.”
SHARON – If, on the other hand, he does actually understand Islam and as the President of our Sovereign Nation wishes to speak truth to a great assembly of Islamic leaders while demanding their respect and expecting a yielding response, how would he speak differently?
There are people I do not trust as far as I can throw them (including some in my own extended family) but I do not thereby refuse to speak with them or count every occasion in their presence as an opportunity to go after their worst foibles.
Are you assuming that Trump does not understand Islam because he is present with them? Do you assume that he doesn’t understand Chinese Communism because he met with President Xi? Do you assume that he doesn’t understand Catholicism because he won’t (as a Presbyterian) go to the Vatican and preach John Calvin?
Are you projecting your perceptions of what he should do instead of what he did do and assuming that his choice – different than yours – reflects lack of understanding?
This actually is the man who has persisted in stopping/restricting Moslem immigration into the United States. Seems to me that reflects some basic understanding of Islam. (link)
We, the proud deplorables, we band of brothers and sisters, are entirely clear-eyed as to the scope of the challenge. No-one amid our association is naive to the seemingly impossible scale against the backdrop of history.
It may be that their task is impossible. Yet, if they do not try then how will we know it can’t be done? And if they do not try, it most certainly won’t be done…
“You have a unique personality that is uniquely qualified to do the impossible”
I’m just makin’ the muffins here but wondering —- Will we see push back from the Saudi’s and others against the American Mainstream Media?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hm. Interesting question.
LikeLike
I wonder how much Saudi money has been invested into our “media”? I know that Saudi Arabia has invested money in our universities. However, I’m not sure how much in the area of the media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heh, the Saudi’s now have a terrorism center to fight back against the MSM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When you think about it, the American Mainstream Media is as big threat as ISIS when it comes to our freedom and liberty. ISIS can become isolated and eventually destroyed. The American Mainstream Media can go on poisoning the minds of millions upon millions of Americans each and everyday.
Seriously, who has the better chance making America a Socialist/Communist style government; ISIS? or American Mainstream Media?
LikeLike
SD, “…we can only imagine the internal anxiety if our beloved America was defined by the abhorrent behavior of the Westboro Baptist Church.”
If the majority of Americans agreed with/sympathized with/supported the Westboro freaks we would be defined by them. We don’t, we denounce the @#$% out of them and ostracize them. Not so with the Muslims. They don’t police themselves.
Maybe this will be the start of that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well that is what President Trump asked them to do…..
LikeLike
Warning! Watch out for spin from MSM!
LikeLiked by 1 person
President is super bright with high Q and most of these politicians can not think one dimensional without the help of lobbyist. PTrump knows how to control money supply from corp, middle east, lobbyist, super rich people and other sources to rats, RINO, fake msm, think tanks, Clintons, Bushes and illegals. Let see how things will change in next 6 months. Fake msm and rats are trapped with fake Russia story.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From President Trump’s speech,
But no discussion of stamping out this threat would be complete without mentioning the government that gives terrorists all three—safe harbor, financial backing, and the social standing needed for recruitment. It is a regime that is responsible for so much instability in the region. I am speaking of course of Iran.
From Lebanon to Iraq to Yemen, Iran funds, arms, and trains terrorists, militias, and other extremist groups that spread destruction and chaos across the region. For decades, Iran has fueled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror.
Guess which middle-east country Obama chose to hijack money to? And what is Valerie Jarrett’s country of birth and dual nationality?
IRAN
To whom has Obama therefore consecrated his soul in the furtherance of terrorism at home and abroad?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Asking islam to “cleanse” itself is like asking a pig not to be a pig.
LikeLike
Then we make some bacon………….
LikeLike
Number of views for this fantastic speech so far……..
180K YT
800 K facebook.
Almost a million views and counting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I found this video showing the route in. Look at the billboards and US flags flying. There is no box…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance, thanks for your well articulated summary of the summit.
Being a historian and familiar in the South Asian region, I read that ex-Pakistan General is going to lead the Arab/Muslim nations to fight against the sub-humans thugs of the region. This is really troublesome unless POTUS Trump / SoD Mattis have plans to monitor the involvement of Pakistan and their intelligence agency ISI.
The nine eleven attack, though vast majority of the ‘sub humans’ are from KSA, it was the intelligence agency ISI of Pakistan that helped and coordinated with UBL, ensured all the men were from US friendly nations. It’s also a fact that the Pak military establishment on one hand supported the US, also enabled the Taliban. It is the Pakistan govt/military/ISI which is still fighting with India / Afghanistan (indirectly thru the warlords of the region) with the US supplied money/military equipment and at the same time sending the US made military equipment to China so the Chinese can reverse engineer and produce en masse, provide it for free to Pak. An example JF17 which is 100% copy of our F16/7. If I am not mistaken when UBL was hunted, it was the Pakistani Military that recovered (partially) the remains of the crashed US helicopter, handed over it to the US Military after their Chinese comrades inspected, took pictures/ video of it. Given the double game of Pakistan, I wish US is smarter this time. Let us hope for the best and look forward to your inputs.
LikeLike
“There are people I do not trust as far as I can throw them (including some in my own extended family) but I do not thereby refuse to speak with them or count every occasion in their presence as an opportunity to go after their worst foibles.”
This feels like a slap up side head.
Michael is humbled.
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It occurs to me that there is a lot of Saudi cash floating around Washington.
Perhaps it can be used, or not used, to advance peace in the Middle East (which the press is obviously opposing).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saudi is at war in Iranian supported Yemen. That should answer the question.
LikeLike
Why was it there in the first place?
LikeLike
how about this?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh My, would that be just so delicious…..hmmm, 10 scoops of Ice Cream.
LikeLike
First, whoever edited the video is a virtuoso. Second, this was one great big back handed slap to Iran’s ugly, hairy face. What I find fascinating and, frankly, stunning is the visual symbols of a partnership between Saudi and America. Not just that, the American symbols were represented in a very respectful way. Trump’s speech will be considered one of the best foreign speeches in history.
What does the left have? Nothing. Though they may be trumpeting their complain du jour, secretly this trip is like a dagger into their cold, dead hearts.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very true.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
I also saw POTUS pause as the King was getting up out of his chair to be sure he was okay getting up and to steady him if need be so he would be safe.
PTrump is a natural at this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A picture is worth a 1000 words!!
You are a unique & special man President Trump!
LikeLike
As honor and public respect is to Chinese culture, so is hospitality to Arabic culture.
Allowing the Saudis to host a grand fete for the whole world to see, and thanking them for being such wonderful hosts, was a brilliant gesture on the part President Trump. Doing so not only stroked the camel’s hair, but reflected legitimacy to the Saudi monarchy as stewards of the Islamic holy sites and a guardian of Sunni Islam.
The Saudis are an imperfect partner, to be sure, but the West is not going to end international terrorism by reforming Islamic culture from the outside. Give respect to, without being deferential towards, the House of Saud and allowing that institution to flex its cultural muscles for the Islamic public was a brilliant move which I believe, represents a genuine reset of relations. Further more, it helped isolate the bad apple in Middle East even further.
As North Korea is to Eastern Pacific, so is Iran to the Middle East…
LikeLiked by 2 people
A small portion of PDJT’s speech at Liberty University last week:
“What imprint will you leave in the sands of history? What will future Americans say we did in our brief time right here on Earth? Did we take risks? Did we dare to defy expectations? Did we challenge accepted wisdom and take on established systems? I think I did, but we all did and we’re all doing it.
Or did we just go along with convention, swim downstream, so easily with the current and just give in because it was the easy way, it was the traditional way or it was the accepted way? Remember this, nothing worth doing ever, ever, ever came easy. Following your convictions means you must be willing to face criticism from those who lack the same courage to do what is right — and they know what is right, but they don’t have the courage or the guts or the stamina to take it and to do it. It’s called the road less traveled.”
Whatever he’s willing to try–peace in the ME or a crossword puzzle–this deplorable supports him. One day we’ll be looking back like hey remember the time Trump tried xyz and he did it! Thank you SD/Treepers–we tried to get Trump elected and we did. We tried to put a leader, a visionary in the White House and we did. 🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘Globalist Center for Combating Extremist Ideology’
That was a very serious facility. The Saudi’s know how to do it right. Just it’s existence alone should have some effect. Remember “Build it and they will come.”? This is “Build it, and they will go.”
LikeLike
KSA did a fabulous job. Now the ball’s in Islam’s court. Either clean themselves up, take out the trash, and the nations can get along and be prosperous and happy. If not, same devastation, if not worse.
I read that Israel did some last minute changes to spruce up POTUS’ reception due to the pageantry of the one in Saudi Arabia. It actually makes me feel like a precedent has been set by KSA and I feel bad that Israel would think they were lacking. If I’m not mistaken, we haven’t had “fireworks” when foreign leaders arrived, I think Bibi and his wife entered in the basement of the WH. Maybe we were the ones lacking. I don’t know, it was early on in the administration.
I mentioned this on the other thread, but someone had linked to statements by Jordan’s King Abdulluh, and I wonder what Netanyahu might think after seeing his remarks.
http://jordanembassyus.org/news/remarks-his-majesty-king-abdullah-ii-arab-islamic-american-summit-riyadh-saudi-arabia
“Mr. President,
A second and equally vital challenge is a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian cause, based on the two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative. This can bring an end to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and guarantees peace for all—Israelis, Arabs, and Muslims.
No injustice has spread more bitter fruit than the absence of a Palestinian state. This is the core issue for our region, and it has driven radicalism and instability beyond our region and into the Muslim world.”
“Third, safeguarding Jerusalem must be a priority. The Holy City is a strategic linchpin, vital to relationships among the three monotheistic faiths. Attempts to create new negotiating facts on the ground will have a catastrophic impact.
All of us must engage in averting these dangers. To me personally, and to all Jordanians, the Hashemite Custodianship of Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian Holy Sites is an unbreakable, historical responsibility, and an honour to undertake on behalf of the Arab and Muslim nations.”
He is saying a two-state solution and not messing with Jerusalem, otherwise, there’d be a “catastrophic impact”.
I wonder what anyone’s thoughts are.
LikeLike
Regarding the ME and really all negotiations by Donald, i keep thinking of him as to how he conducts his family, bringing them all together for their common good. Not such an easy task! I envision him learning and listening intently and identifying the best qualities of each of his childen and building on those qualities, always wanting to catch his children doing things right. Treating each with respect but always being 10 steps ahead of them and thus “guiding” them to their best outcome all along the way, instilling great confidence and individuality.
I see him doing this in many, many ways. He likes the Light to shine in everyone and is thus teaching many in the world how to do just that.
WE LOVE YOU, OUR SHINING DONALD AND MELANIA!
LikeLike
I am reposting this from a previous thread.
Full list of countries that attended the Riyadh Summit.
(Morrocco and Sudan cancelled.)
Afghanistan: President Ashraf Ghani
Albania
Algeria: Abdelkhader Bensalah, President of the Council of the Nation[21]
Azerbaijan: President Ilham Aliev
Bahrain: King Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa
Bangladesh: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Benin
Brunei: Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah
Burkina Faso: President Roch Marc Kabore[22]
Cameroon
Chad: President Idris Deby
Comoros
Djibouti
Egypt: President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Gabon: President Ali Bongo
The Gambia: President Adama Barrow[23]
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Indonesia: President Joko Widodo
Iraq: President Fouad Masoum[24]
Ivory Coast: President Alassane Ouattara
Jordan: King Abdullah II
Kazakhstan: President Nursultan Nazarbayev
Kuwait: Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
Kyrgyzstan
Lebanon: Prime Minister Saad Hariri
Libya
Malaysia: Prime Minister Najib Razak
Maldives: President Abdulla Yameen
Mali:
Mauritania:
Morocco: Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita [25]
Mozambique:
Niger: President Mahamadou Issoufou
Nigeria
Oman: Deputy Prime Minister Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said[26]
Pakistan: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
State of Palestine: President Mahmoud Abbas
Qatar: Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
Senegal: President Macky Sall
Sierra Leone:
Somalia: President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo
Sudan: Minister of State Taha al-Hussein[27]
Suriname
Tajikistan: President Emomali Rahmon[22]
Togo
Tunisia: President Beji Caid Essebsi
Turkey: Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu
Turkmenistan
Uganda
Uzbekistan: President Shavkat Mirziyoyev[28]
Yemen
United Arab Emirates: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Cancelled[edit]
LikeLike