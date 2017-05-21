Egypt’s President al-Sisi to President Trump: “You Can Do The Impossible”…

More than any other Arab leader Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has led the way in confronting Islamic terrorism.
It was President al-Sisi who exiled the Muslim Brotherhood and formed a coalition of Arab nations to confront the extremist elements promoting violence.
President al-Sisi’s call to confront extremism was joined by King Abdullah III (Jordan) in 2014; and that eventually led to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States uniting and forming an anti-extremism Arab coalition. [Backstory Here]
President al-Sisi delivered a 2015 New Year speech to the the most influential Islamic scholars and faith leaders calling upon internal reform to confront the radical elements within the Muslim faith. Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz honored President al-Sisi for his efforts at creating a stable coalition for peace just prior to his death a few weeks later in late January 2015.
After taking power in 2015 Saudi King Salman took up the cause for al-Sisi’s peace coalition, and that was the beginning of a series of events that culminated in this 2017 Arab Islamic American Summit. If regional peace is achieved, history will show how significant Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was in that result.
God bless President Trump and all the peace makers.
Truly historic in scope and grateful to witness it 🇺🇸
Was so glad to see President al-Sisi taking the deserved honored seating at the Opening of The global Center for Controlling Extremism, including the hands on the lighted globe With PTrump, KSA & FL Melania.
Every time they captured him on tv, he was beaming. Egyptians and Arab/Muslims should be proud of him.
I love al-Sisi-he is channeling some Sadat…Sadat was extremely handsome, al-Sisi is cute and round, but both great men.
al-SiSi saved his people from the Muslim Brotherhood and is a true friend and ally.
God Bless him and his people.
May our alliance continue to flourish as we defeat the radical ideology that would kill us all and spread darkness over the world.
God Bless all our allies and their people, and God Bless America.
Overwhelming to watch how a true American elected President of the United States is viewed by the world. So proud of your President! This is beautiful history in the making.
Our President Trump is having a wonderfully and”Uuuge” impact on so many people and in such a positive and powerful way. Let’s continue to pray each day for our President and First Lady Melania,the First Family and the entire Administration. I often ask The Lord to squelch the opposition and thwart their plans to dismantle our country. We need to turn to The Lord.Have a happy day, Treepers!
Against all odds President al-Sisi and his people fought and defeated the evil MB and the evil of our own leaders, Obama, SoS Clinton and his other cabinet members who promoted MB in Egypt.
May God dispel such evil people from our government and block such people from winning our elections in the future,
True. Stark contrast between Trump Administration
and the destructive years of Bush 1/2, Clintons and Obamas.
Think of all the havoc they’ve reeked, not just on our great
nation, but all the nations of the world.
President Trump is ushering in an era of peace, prosperity
and safety for ALL people of ALL nations.
God Bless President Trump.
Can you imagine a world without terrorism, I CAN!
No more illegal monitoring of US citizens and politicians by the Deep State.
TSA, bye bye.
All entertainment events become safe.
No more of our hero’s blood spliided in the Middle East with endless wars.
Trillions saved and redeployed for the betterment of our people and country.
True Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness.
Let’s all pray this happens.
Love Al-Sisi.
Obama participated in taking out Mubarak, something that every Middle East leader (other than his pals the Iranians) is aware of.
His secretary of state (Clinton) is on record chortling about the death of Muammar Ghaddafi — a ruthless dictator to Westerners but perhaps not seen in that light by his fellows in the ME.
They have to be thinking, “there but the grace of Allah go I.”
What if Obama’s replacement (Hillary) had turned the might of the USA against THEM? As they did against Murbarak, Ghaddafi and Assad?
They have to be relieved that President Trump seems to have no designs to replace them with Muslim Brotherhood fanatics or crazy Ayatollahs.
Trump truly is a great leader.
I know during Obama’s reign we had a lot of muslim brotherhood folks in our on Government. Is this still the case? I suspect so. Let’s rid ourselves of MB types first in America.
The ones embedded in the bureaucracies will not be easily removed.
The employee rosters of the bureaucracies need to be mostly torched, as far as I’m concerned. I’m always on the alert to hear leaders (including Mr. Trump) who are willing to talk scorched earth policies in all of the major agencies. It’s not mentioned very often.
Mr. Trump has addressed it in terms of policies, and issued budgeting directives to his cabiinet that will impactc those areas but it is not scorched earth impact – yet. We’ll see how it goes.
Unless they do something about that 1974 idiocy on the part of the Congress it will never happen:
https://mailboxesandoldbarns.com/2013/09/08/horsepower/
Which brings up a Washington concept called the current services budget. Stick with us here; this is important.
“In the 1974 Budget Act, Congress slipped this concept into the budgeting process. What it means is this: spending in the next fiscal year that supports all the programs — the current services — in the current fiscal year is automatic: it is the baseline.”
Baseline budgeting is why we are $20T in debt. President Trump is my hero for putting people in place that have managed budgets in the real world. Cutting various agencies by 20% (or more) will be a wonderful thing.
I really like Al-Sisi. He is trying in Egypt and is grateful for Pres. Trump’s help and respect.
The monsters under obama’s/clinton’s leadership must be plotting today nonstop. This meeting in Saudi Arabia and the love and respect for our President is killing them. They deeply hate us , the ones who elected their nemesis. They are planning our punishment. As we do in my country of origin, hang you garlic at the entrance doors of your house and pray continuosly.
Clinton Doris and obama organized riots starting July 2nd. Time to drain the deep state swamp.
I meant Clintons, SOROS and Obama
More Lion fire footprints in the sand in Saudi Arabia…
I have been out of town and catch up at night to what is going on. Thanks to Sundance for such fantastic reporting and for the Treeper’s comments. President Trump is being the world leader we all knew he would be. The Egyptian President really likes and respects our POTUS. Melania looks stunning. Judge Jeannine was beaming on her show last night about this trip.
Follow the Leader!!!
America First 🇺🇸
MAGA!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳🐝📦
Al-Sisi had on desert sandals when he arrived. hanged into black shoes before the interview. Al-Sisi sat down, looked at Trump and Trump said, “Great shoes”, ribbing him.
Point is, they are so comfortable with each other they can joke with each other.
Once again, all is right in the world.
I can’t tell you the joy I feel in my heart when I hear President al-Sissi speak about his belief in our President. He shows our Lion the utmost respect by calling him “Your Excellency”. He loves our President as much as the Treepers in our Treehouse. The visit to Egypt will be monumental in the sense that the citizens of Egypt will be celebrating in the streets by the thousands. Cairo will be alive like we never have seen it before.
I joke with my brother that when our Lion’s 8 years are up, President al-Sissi will commission the next great pyramid in his name. Saudi Arabia will finance the cost. I love that world leaders see the possibilities that one Great man can have on their civilizations. It is breathtaking to see it and hear them speak it. I know it brings our Lion great joy as well. Barry from Hawaii showed them hell on earth. They looked the devil in his eyes and asked God for one more chance to right their wrongs. Our President is the gift of their prayers!
I also crack up every time our Lion speaks with the great Lion of Egypt. He nods and makes facial expressions as if he understands every single word spoken before the translator speaks!
Amen 🙏
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
I absolutely adore my President!:-)
President Trump is amazing. United States is blessed by God to have him ruling our country. Time to destroy the deep state – CLINTON admitted to organizing yet another corrupt foundation stating she’s organized a resistance. Looks like WE NEED TO CLEAN HOUSE – dissolving the evil Obama, Clintons and SOROS!
Egypt has huge economic need for investment. I am wondering if the Arab nations will form a regional investment bank to make infrastructure loans to assist Egypt, the largest population and strongest ally in the fight against terrorism.
Also the “high” version of Arabic.
Al Sisi is perhaps the most courageous and visionary leader in the Mideast today.
He saved Egypt. It was very lucky to have him.
I said it earlier- I really like al Sisi…charming man.
TRANSLATOR — “You have a unique personality that is uniquely qualified to do the impossible”
(Trump laughs)
TRUMP — “I agree”
(all laugh)
Trump is the master.
If DC and Congress had the kind of congeniality and respect that all the leaders at this Saudi summit have shown one another, we would be soaring right now as a nation rather than divisive and petty.
But, one step at a time. Trump is winning, slowly but ever so inevitably.
Seeing this in the same tweetstream made me laugh.
