Report: 44,000+ Emails and Attachments Sent To Wikileaks by DNC Staffer Seth Rich…

The family of murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich is denying Rich was in communication with WikiLeaks. However, according to a Fox report based on a federal investigator:

“44,053 emails and 17,761 attachments between Democratic National Committee leaders, spanning from January 2015 through late May 2016, were transferred from Rich to MacFadyen before May 21.” (link)

If that report is accurate, and it’s too specific of a report to be considered a disingenuous assertion not founded in fact, two large issues immediately surface:

#1) The vast Russian conspiracy narrative about hackers being the source of the DNC leaks evaporates. Which could explain why the DNC refused to allow the FBI to review the servers etc.

#2) More alarmingly – With all of the expended investigative resources used by the FBI counterintelligence investigation, former FBI Director James Comey had to have known Seth Rich was the source of the DNC leaks.

That brings up even more questions about Director James Comey and his political motivations in creating an investigatory narrative that was entirely different from the facts known within the FBI.

Advertisements