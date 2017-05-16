Report: 44,000+ Emails and Attachments Sent To Wikileaks by DNC Staffer Seth Rich…

The family of murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich is denying Rich was in communication with WikiLeaks. However, according to a Fox report based on a federal investigator:
“44,053 emails and 17,761 attachments between Democratic National Committee leaders, spanning from January 2015 through late May 2016, were transferred from Rich to MacFadyen before May 21.” (link)
If that report is accurate, and it’s too specific of a report to be considered a disingenuous assertion not founded in fact, two large issues immediately surface:
- #1) The vast Russian conspiracy narrative about hackers being the source of the DNC leaks evaporates. Which could explain why the DNC refused to allow the FBI to review the servers etc.
- #2) More alarmingly – With all of the expended investigative resources used by the FBI counterintelligence investigation, former FBI Director James Comey had to have known Seth Rich was the source of the DNC leaks.
That brings up even more questions about Director James Comey and his political motivations in creating an investigatory narrative that was entirely different from the facts known within the FBI.
Whats with the WSJ and what they printed today against President Trump?
Murdoch Org. and the Editorial Board despise Trump and rejoice whenever they can spear him and bleed him. They are scum in $3000 suits, dressed up as scions of Wall Street and the Elite Financial lords.
Those are awful flowery words there, Bull. Much too kind in my opinion 🙂
We took the WSJ for over 25 years — until Trump ran for office we didn’t realize they were just as much in the tank for Globalism as CNN et al. We cancelled. Add in that the writing deteriorated once Murdoch took over. It isn’t quite a tabloid yet, but it’s getting there.
FAUX is/will go the same way; just watch. It has started already.
I saw an article today that Kimberly Guilfoyle is maybe leaving fox to go work for white house. She knows fox is done.
https://www.google.com/amp/www.latimes.com/business/hollywood/la-fi-ct-guifoyle-trump-20170516-story,amp.html
Murdoch donated $3M Hillary, maybe more.
…donated $3M to…
WSJ are pro-amnesty globalists
Check out this story at GWP:
THE REAL SCANDAL=>WaPo Source Leaked Classified Info That President Trump Wasn’t Even Briefed On
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/real-scandalwapo-source-leaked-classified-info-president-trump-wasnt-even-briefed/
“Someone high up in the intelligence community leaked this information to WaPo and WaPo overplayed their hand by reporting on too much information, narrowing down who the source of the leak is.”
Cha-ching!!!
Siddhartha, the Supreme Buddha, 400 BC, said: There are three things that cannot be hidden—the Sun, the Moon and the Truth.
He never saw Hillary’s posterior.
The Moon.
THAT is hilarious, Tonawanda, and totally caught me off guard.
Tonawanda, you owe us for that visual.
You are all very bad people!!! hahahahaaha too funny !
I’ll add that I’d hate to love my son/child less than I loved my party, but alas that’s how it is with Leftists. I’d think the Riches would want to know who killed their son and why more than they want to curry favor with their ideology and party, but it takes all kinds to make a world. My contempt for them is exceeded only by my pity for them.
its disgusting to think that but considering who they hired to represent them… me thinks there is some coercion going on there too… i expect information to be released whether true or not to try and tarnish seth rich.
I am of the conviction that secular progressivism is a religion and not a political system only. It has the same hold on people, once they believe in it, as Christ has on His people, or God had on Abraham. It is why the only way to defeat them for good is to reclaim our country and institutions for Christ.
I think it’s a ruse by the family to defect compliance with the investigation . . . and any possible retribution.
yy4u not to trivialize a post with an important sentiment but the same logic applies to the unborn, right?
there is a reddit post claiming to be from Seth’s girlfriend. in the post she details an elaborate vote scam where Bernie ballots were switched with Hillary ballots. Seth’s job with the DNC had to do with listing polling places and the GF believe’s that’s why Seth was murdered.
Perhaps for them it’s not as you think. Imagine trying to completely change your perspective about the party you’ve always supported while at the same time grieving your son’s murder. After all, one of the many stages of grief is denial, and when you throw in the need to completely revise your world view, well, that might make you start denying clear facts just so you don’t have so much chaos, stress, and change in your life.
Rather than label and diss these parents, let’s just give them a pass for now. However, if they start obstructing justice down the road re: their son’s murder, that’d be another story!
Remember Mary Jo Koepeckni’s parent were slavish over TK and forgave and forgot quick
Don’t be too judgemental yet. They may also be caught up in something they cannot get out of. Remember Mary Jo Kopechne’s family? Intimidated and bought off for their silence.
I still want to know more about why Jack Burkman suddenly becomes their pro bono attorney, and why he would be working with Rod Wheeler?
I smell a rat, I think seth’s parents are under threat of elimination or else they’d be gung-ho about finding his killer !
I think it is more likely that they are died in the wool Democrats and they could not believe their son would leak to Wikileaks.
If that’s true then that’s really sick!
What else could one expect of liberals? They believe a baby is a parasite. They believe a short skirt justifies rape. They believe only people who think the way they do have a right to speak. They believe Islam is all about peace. They believe having an opinion opposed to theirs justifies acts of violence. They believe only white people are capable of hate. They believe you do not have a right to defend yourself. They believe your money is theirs to distribute as they please, including to their own pockets. They believe that stabbing a baby that is only half way out of it’s mothers womb is still “abortion”.
Liberals would send their own parents, children, or significant others to a concentration camp to be tortured and gassed if it meant advancing their own agenda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
sad but true
That was my first thought. I wonder how many other members of the Rich family were threatened with the same fate as Seth suffered. I put NOTHING past these treasonous liars. Stevie Wonder could see what happened here it’s so clear.
I’m guessing the assasin is a dirty cop or dirty FBI
‘I’m guessing the assassin is a dirty cop or dirty FBI” More likely the CIA. The CIA has been out of control since its inception.
Read the back comments. There may be SEIU involved. It seems that might be the DNC’s favorite ‘go to’ group for events like these.
They hired their own investigator…of course they care about what happened to their son….and when they find the DNC was behind this trust me they will be dems no more…
They must have been threatened. Their family spokesperson is telling the media the family denies Seth’s connection with Wikileaks.
But we don’t know what the family is telling investigators in private…
Do they have other children? If yes then maybe they are trying to protect them.
I have lost track whether it was before or after Seth Rich was killed – but it was reported that Hillary asked in a meeting if they could not send a drone over to get Assange. I can’t remember where I read that. And then about the same time a man was caught trying to get into the consulate where Assange has been holed up.
The part about the drone is a bit vague to me, but the captured prowler is exactly as I recall.
I read that too and Obama changed the subject real quick after an awkward silence
The good Lord knows exactly what happened to Seth Rich and all the E-Mails intrigue will be exposed as truth or hoax in due time. The good Lord also knows who killed Seth Rich, so whoever did the deed should be sweating bullets right now, unless they are atheist, but then again there is no help from the Lord if you do not believe in him in the first place.
There are terrible peoples out there without any moral, conscience or any shred of human decency. These peoples would sell us and our country to the devil in a second just to hang on to power, money and faked glory for a minute longer. Hopefully, I will not encounter these types for the rest of my life and may God have mercy for them at the gate of heaven, if they even choose to go there. May God bless our country and our president, and protect him during the upcoming trip against all these evils.
Larry Klayman, of Judicial Watch is representing Dennis Montgomery, the NSA whistleblower who provided 47 hard drives, containing 600 million pages of illegal Obombie Wiretaps on Trump family, Congress and over 150 judges. Howdy Doody Comey sat on this evidence for TWO YEARS. Prima facie obstruction of justice, Comey rap sheet, see
“Comey Crimes” at > Aim4Truth website
Remember the #NeverTrumper’s = “The Reagan Battalion”?
except that the seth rich story went live before the fake wapo one… the fake wapo one seemed to come out to drown the seth rich one.
You guys read the comments from the Reagan tweet?
It is US vs THEM
They actually believe that because this guy works or worked for foxnews, everything he says is discredited.
The family sound caught in the middle. Eeeks. Was he hired or not, if not – why bring them up at all – just say you’re investigating , why commit to sources.
It’s sad this story will never have legs – Brietbart isn’t even reporting on it. Need solid evidence and a new, Sherrif Clark as FBI chief.
BB is reporting it.
The way it gets out of control for the Democrats and their media is if Assage stands up and says publicly on prime time ‘Seth was one of our informants’. Why not ? Seth is gone.
Doesn’t change Assage’s risk profile…that’s critical already.
So much then for a robbery with nothing stolen.
I would imagine they have family they want to protect. Leakers I mean. Like’:
“If we find out you did this, we will kill your parents your children, your wife, your boyfriend andyour little dog too.”
If Assage won’t out Seth this will blow away like dust in the wind…….
The Arkanciders are after you Seth. Your only hope is to get them. This is your chance.
Try again, that doesn’t make sense.
Julian Assange on Seth Rich
(August 2016)
Julian’s being vague, that won’t cut it.
Why does the FBI have his laptop? The local jurisdiction is the entity investigating the murder.
Think about where the crime occurred. There is a lot of overlap between the DC Metro Police Department and the FBI. In fact, there’s a structure called the Federal Bureau of Investigation Police.
https://mpdc.dc.gov/page/cooperative-agreement-federal-bureau-investigation-police-and-mpdc
I’m not certain whether the crime occurred within the defined boundaries or not. Regardless, the FBI could have wormed their way in if they chose to.
So if the FBI knew in Jul 2016 that the leak of the DNC eMail was from inside the DNC; not the
Russians, then why open the Investigation into Trump?
Because Trump was not supposed to win……; )
It was an excuse to try to find dirt on Trump so they could discredit and ruin him, so they could ultimately hand Hillary the presidency.
No doubt his computer suffered the same fate as Lois Learners.
I didnt know this background about Rich. Si a reason, his history of contact with Clintons.
Rich previously worked on the failed U.S. Senate campaign of Nebraska businessman Scott Kleeb, whose clean-energy business had come under investigation after losing $300,000 in 2010 and another $300,000 in 2011 despite having been subsidized by the Clinton Global Initiative.
A commentary by Rachel Alexander at Townhall suggested possible corruption between the Clinton Global Initiative and Kleeb “led to Sanders’ cronies pressuring Rich to leak what was going on.”
http://mobile.wnd.com/2017/05/dead-dnc-staffer-had-contact-with-wikileaks/
In the immortal words of Andrew Breitbart : “WAR !”
Light the coals!
Activity has increased on the gofundme account set up by Seth’s brother {Created March 19, 2017}
https://www.gofundme.com/SethRich
Even the white hats probably have dirty hands in all of this.
Certainly qualifies as “just cause” for firing Comey …and the liberal narrative continues to implode. Who are you coming for Maxine?
A week ago, Mr. Whitehouse brought this chart to Show-and-Tell. He determined only the top three were confirmed by the testimony as Russian modus operandi. I think it is important to remember exactly what the Russians were being charged with.
1. Propaganda, Fake News, Trolls and Bots sounds exactly like our press corps.
2. Hacking and theft of political information was done by a democrat, Seth Rich.
3. Timed leaks of damaging information is now what we call “The October Surprise.”
4. In the immortal words of Bugsy Moran after the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre “Only Democrats kill like that.”
Semi off topic, but MSNBC just breaking news the Comey has handwritten memos about his converations with POTUS where POTUS asked Comey to stop the investigation on Flynn and let him go.
newest piece to the puzzle
Out of context fake news.
“All the news we print to fit” …the latest lefty schemes!
Thank God President Trump fired Comey. Comey has so much credibility. What person in their right mind would believe a thing Comey wrote. I hope to God that the President really was taping conversations with Comey.
President Trump knew Comey was a liar and a dirtbag. Why on earth would the President ask Comey to not investigate Flynn. The President is not that stupid.
The swamp is really going berserk. Probably because of the Seth Rich story which debunks the fake Russia story.
Oh good grief. Handwritten memos written in a little notebook bought just last week no doubt.
He was out of work, check his store receipts near his home. Betcha he bought a notebook.
That won’t do. He better have the tapes or it’s just noise. A clown you just sacked coming up with memos is not unexpected, anywhere.
It is “on topic” in the sense of “all related to the same state of affairs”
LOL, another ‘Breaking’ Nuz story from the The Extraordinary Liars Club. There needs to be another self help group, ‘Lying Media Anonymous’, plus, these psychopaths need an intervention to get them on the path to clean up their act.
If comey believed the president was trying to influence the Flynn investigation; why didn’t he say so?
Credibility factor of a proven liar and perjurer = 0.0
If Seth Rich leaked emails it wasn’t to get Trump in the White House. It was to expose what the Democrats were doing to Bernie Sanders.
The reality is, our POTUS stands alone against the Establishment 😦
Good any direction he strikes he’s bound to hit something.
I can swing a cat by the tail and hit at least 10 …; )
I know! They’ve got him surrounded…. he won’t let them get away this time, lol!
Rob Gray on FB: “Call me crazy, but let me connect some dots:
We find Podesta’s e-mail about “wetworks” and Scalia dies in the right timeframe for the email.✅
We find Podesta’s e-mail about “teaching leakers a lesson” and Seth dies in the right timeframe for the email.✅
Podesta then joins Washington Post. An hour after this SETH RICH story breaks, we get a BS story about Trump “leaking classified information to the Russians” from WaPo and that’s all anybody wants to talk about.✅
Sorry, this doesn’t pass the sniff test.
Really activates the almonds…🤔🤔🤔🤔”
He’s right. Stinks to high heaven.
Seth Rich- the Last American Democrat. Sad
Here are some thoughts I have about all of this:
1) I think that Obama/Dems/Hillary/Comey/GOPe had a plan in place, funded by globalists, the take Trump down within the first month. It was some BS that we see if coming out now…to set him up for conspiracy to obstruct justice.;
2) Russia was a flimsy trial balloon, once they knew it wasn’t going to happen that way, they focused on their second plan…entrapping the president. But once the Russian firestorm was lit, even then didn’t stop it and it served their purposes to keep people stirred up and to divert attention from other things. it is why comey would tell PDJT several times that he wasn’t under investigation for Russian collusion;
3) it is why Obama left town for a month and Hillary took her fat ass walking in the woods for a month…so they wouldn’t be in town while the trap was being laid;
4) PDJT was laying low to put his team in place but when Sally Yates testified 2 weeks ago that she had never even been asked about the leaks, he knew then that not only had Comey let Clinton off the hook (he already knew that) but that Comey was actively setting him up and it is why he had to go. This explains all of the timing questions.
5) I still think there is going to be some big crap hitting the fan over the next week, especially while PDJT is in the ME.
We need to pray for him, guys.
