Explaining Why Republicans in Congress Need To Undercut Trump’s Budget Objectives, Wilbur Ross and NAFTA…

If you didn’t read the Part-V explainer of how we got to this point in congressional history stop and go read it. This stuff is all connected and cannot be absorbed without a thorough understanding of motives behind the advancing agenda-writers.

Make Sure You Watch The Embed Video (below) from Wilbur Ross.

The interim Continuing Resolution (CR) is fraught with demands of the “Big Club”. That is: Wall Street, their lobbyists, and those who have created the UniParty for over three decades. The “Big Club” is fighting back against the insurgent presidency of Donald Trump and is using the Republican wing of the UniParty to do it.

It is Republicans, not just Democrats, in congress who are putting the most toxic spending priorities within the $1+ trillion spending bill and forcing a spending bill onto President Trump’s desk which factilitates the needs of the lobbying class and undermines parts of the structural agenda of President Trump.

The outrage should be rightly focused on the UniParty in congress, and more specifically the Republicans therein, not President Trump.

What would the ankle-biters and antagonists (gnats) have President Trump do? Veto a bill constructed by bipartisan legislation in congress? Shut down government? That’s exactly the dynamic the “Big Club” has set up through their paid opposition represented by Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell.

It is understandably frustrating to most CTH readers that the larger electorate cannot yet bring themselves to see the nature of Trump’s political opposition is not Democrats, it is the UniParty. However, you should always remember that your knowledge is in the minority and not thoroughly understood by the larger voting electorate.

When Rush Limbaugh begins to tell his audience about the legislative construct within DC that is controlled by the UniParty apparatus, that’s a good thing. Because that level of understanding is what will be needed in the future if the larger U.S. electorate are ever going to comprehend the challenge and opposition. It does not matter that Limbaugh cites or recognizes our research and insight; what matters is that a larger audience begins to comprehend the scope and scale of the problem.

Within the current spending bill, both the Republicans and Democrats inject the needs of their financial class benefactors. This is not Republicans acquiescing to spending or legislative additions they do not support; that is simply the fallacy of false choice.

Break the “battered conservative syndrome” and admit to yourselves and others that the republicans fully support the toxic items that have been placed in the spending bill. From that position you can begin to make progress toward understanding the bigger issues.

The reality then becomes: what can President Trump leverage out of those Republicans, knowing he cannot politically thwart their intention so long as the voting electorate remain oblivious to the nature of it?

Trump needs congress, specifically the senate, and even more specifically Senator John Thune (Chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee) to accept the letter of intent to renegotiate NAFTA.

For more than a month McConnell, Thune and the members of the Senate Commerce Committee (including Ted Cruz and Mike Lee) have refused to accept the letter because their financial donors and lobbyists don’t want to see NAFTA re-opened.

Perhaps President Trump can get Republicans to accept the intent letter by signing the interim spending bill. Opening and renegotiating NAFTA will provide infinitely more benefits to middle-class workers than the spending priorities within the CR congress has constructed.

Again, the republicans and democrats in congress are leveraging their short-term CR to push the legislative priorities of K-Street. Unfortunately, most Americans don’t understand this dynamic and therefore direct their frustration toward President Trump who is put into a position of accepting the CR or vetoing it.

Most of the voting population of the U.S. would look at a Trump veto as a rogue president trying to shut down government and the corporate media would gleefully sell this narrative.

Now Listen to Secretary Wilbur Ross today:

Additionally, the BIG CLUB fight against the administration is also playing out in corporate media as Rupert Murdoch, Mr. Wall Street, positions his media enterprise alongside the left-wing mainstream media in opposition to the economic nationalism of President Trump.

Again, this stuff is all connected.

Fortify yourself with an intellectual armory making your keen insight the tip of the spear for your friends and your family.

