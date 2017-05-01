Explaining Why Republicans in Congress Need To Undercut Trump’s Budget Objectives, Wilbur Ross and NAFTA…

If you didn’t read the Part-V explainer of how we got to this point in congressional history stop and go read it. This stuff is all connected and cannot be absorbed without a thorough understanding of motives behind the advancing agenda-writers.
Make Sure You Watch The Embed Video (below) from Wilbur Ross.
The interim Continuing Resolution (CR) is fraught with demands of the “Big Club”. That is: Wall Street, their lobbyists, and those who have created the UniParty for over three decades. The “Big Club” is fighting back against the insurgent presidency of Donald Trump and is using the Republican wing of the UniParty to do it.
It is Republicans, not just Democrats, in congress who are putting the most toxic spending priorities within the $1+ trillion spending bill and forcing a spending bill onto President Trump’s desk which factilitates the needs of the lobbying class and undermines parts of the structural agenda of President Trump.
The outrage should be rightly focused on the UniParty in congress, and more specifically the Republicans therein, not President Trump.
What would the ankle-biters and antagonists (gnats) have President Trump do? Veto a bill constructed by bipartisan legislation in congress? Shut down government? That’s exactly the dynamic the “Big Club” has set up through their paid opposition represented by Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell.
It is understandably frustrating to most CTH readers that the larger electorate cannot yet bring themselves to see the nature of Trump’s political opposition is not Democrats, it is the UniParty. However, you should always remember that your knowledge is in the minority and not thoroughly understood by the larger voting electorate.
When Rush Limbaugh begins to tell his audience about the legislative construct within DC that is controlled by the UniParty apparatus, that’s a good thing. Because that level of understanding is what will be needed in the future if the larger U.S. electorate are ever going to comprehend the challenge and opposition. It does not matter that Limbaugh cites or recognizes our research and insight; what matters is that a larger audience begins to comprehend the scope and scale of the problem.
Within the current spending bill, both the Republicans and Democrats inject the needs of their financial class benefactors. This is not Republicans acquiescing to spending or legislative additions they do not support; that is simply the fallacy of false choice.
Break the “battered conservative syndrome” and admit to yourselves and others that the republicans fully support the toxic items that have been placed in the spending bill. From that position you can begin to make progress toward understanding the bigger issues.
The reality then becomes: what can President Trump leverage out of those Republicans, knowing he cannot politically thwart their intention so long as the voting electorate remain oblivious to the nature of it?
Trump needs congress, specifically the senate, and even more specifically Senator John Thune (Chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee) to accept the letter of intent to renegotiate NAFTA.
For more than a month McConnell, Thune and the members of the Senate Commerce Committee (including Ted Cruz and Mike Lee) have refused to accept the letter because their financial donors and lobbyists don’t want to see NAFTA re-opened.
Perhaps President Trump can get Republicans to accept the intent letter by signing the interim spending bill. Opening and renegotiating NAFTA will provide infinitely more benefits to middle-class workers than the spending priorities within the CR congress has constructed.
Again, the republicans and democrats in congress are leveraging their short-term CR to push the legislative priorities of K-Street. Unfortunately, most Americans don’t understand this dynamic and therefore direct their frustration toward President Trump who is put into a position of accepting the CR or vetoing it.
Most of the voting population of the U.S. would look at a Trump veto as a rogue president trying to shut down government and the corporate media would gleefully sell this narrative.
Now Listen to Secretary Wilbur Ross today:
Additionally, the BIG CLUB fight against the administration is also playing out in corporate media as Rupert Murdoch, Mr. Wall Street, positions his media enterprise alongside the left-wing mainstream media in opposition to the economic nationalism of President Trump.
Again, this stuff is all connected.
Fortify yourself with an intellectual armory making your keen insight the tip of the spear for your friends and your family.
Trump will beat them all in the end.
I have no doubts.
No… the point here is that he needs our help to do it. If he gets skewered over signing this CR he starts to lose the upper hand. He needs US out here in the real world explaining to everyone who the real enemy is.
Wrote the US Attorney DOJ today and asked that Lobbyists be audited to make sure that nothing shady is going on. Tom Donahue in particular. I suggest that other write and request an investigation into the 504c that is most repugnant to you.
Hey, if I don’t ask…….worth the effort in my humble opinion. Tired of these shenanigans.
It is imperative that we have patience and remain positive to the President. The swamp is huge and a long time in the making. Sundance stated that most people do not understand the Uni-party concept and do not understand what is going on. I agree. However, people have seen Trump try to do things that have been stopped by the leftist judiciary and the polls show people have little love for congress. The fact that 97% of people who voted for Trump would do so again today is extremely optimistic. They KNOW the headwinds he’s been working against. They may not understand WHY things aren’t going faster, but I honestly believe Trump’s base are going to give him the benefit of the doubt. The base knows – it could have been Hillary!
Outrageous! The RINOs Nevertrumpers and Dems have the CR to impose their will…without the people’s demand for a budget, this will continue.
I think this bill is for a loan of free loot for the crooks to spend. They are out of loot and need a fresh batch printed up for waste, fraud, graft, and bribes.
Truer words have never been spoken.
John Adams letter:
Gentleman,
While our country remains untainted with the principles and manners which are now producing desolation in so many parts of the world; while she continues sincere, and incapable of insidious and impious policy, we shall have the strongest reason to rejoice in the local destination assigned us by Providence. But should the people of America once become capable of that deep simulation towards one another, and towards foreign nations, which assumes the language of justice and moderation while it is practising iniquity and extravagance, and displays I have received from Major-General Hull and Brigadier, General Walker your unanimous address from Lexington, animated with a martial spirit, and expressed with a military dignity becoming your character and the memorable plains on which it was adopted. in the most captivating manner the charming pictures of candor, frankness, and sincerity, while it is rioting in rapine and insolence, this country will be the most miserable habitation in the Nvorld; because we have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Avarice, ambition, revenge, or gallantry, • would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.
Amen and amen
“….human passions unbridled by morality and religion….”
All that is needed to produce a people who are unrestrained by morality and faith is to instill the belief that Freedom (as the Founders saw it) is a license to do whatever you want, rather than the right to do the right things, to preserve the nation.
These words jump out from the John Adams letter posted above: (so relevant here/now)
Inequity & extravagance = sin; wickedness & wasteful, careless spending
rapine & insolence = plunder; forcible seizure & lack of respect; contemptuous
Also, one more thing to remember is that some of these HFC members who oppose the current spending bill not only voted for Paul Ryan but also support amnesty no matter what they say to try and give cover for themselves. I will also repeat this again, from the tweets I’ve seen this morning and as Sundance stated above several GOPe in the senate OPPOSE the border wall. Schumer and Leahy brought up this point in their presser this afternoon basically gloating. This is the hand our POTUS has been dealt. As Sundance says above very clearly, POTUS is being set up by the UNIparty.
Schumer is a grand Pharisee (“Liar and hypocrite, not of my father, but of the Devil”), who ranted recently that “Trump has broken or failed all of his promises in his first 100 days” etc. etc. Well, did Chuckie stop to think that Chuckie did NOT want Trump to fulfill ANY of his promises in his first 100 days? He probably did think that, but figured he could put that big load of horse manure over on his gullible readers.
Too bad about FOX Newz
Which one is Me-Again Kelly?
Like General Chesty Puller said when they surrounded at the ‘Frozen Chosin’, “retreat hell, we are just fighting in a different direction”. This type of attitude is what makes President Trump so resilient and successful.
No worries, POTUS has this.
Whatever happens it is not going to end well for We the People and this nation.
I won’t hold President Trump to blame. The blame lies directly at the feet of We the People (Not everyone of We the People but a large portion) who ignored our responsibilities for far too long.
Eh, he should veto the CR.
We’ll get em’ next time is the Surrender Song of the GOPE.
What many people do not understand is that the problem President Trump and his staff are fighting against has been institutionalized in our government for over 40yrs. And what President Trump is trying to do is turn the USS aircraft carrier Vinson around on a dime and folks it it is going to take time and a lot of political maneuvering that has to take place behind the scenes. Side-bar …. many of you like sausage, but I’ll bet you would not like to see how it is made. The same goes with getting our wonderful country back on track. So let’s quit with the ankle biting of our president. He has but one goal in mind to make America great again and he will not sell the people of America down the river as would Mr Ryan or Mr McConnell for few silver coins in their pocket. Just sayin’.
I still think that politicians have always been crooks. The expansion of their power and scope is the real problem. The government is TOO DAMN BIG.
I second that!
He needs to get on twitter and let everyone know who the bandits are….starting with Ryan. Maybe a demonstration by his property or a good ole tar and feather to start. These guys will not do a damn thing until we rise up and say STOP
He cant directly do that yet… no President has ever successfully fought his own party directly (Roosevelt tried to against some rogue congressmen)…
So, when will it be time for pitchforks, hot tar, feathers and a couple hundred rails?
Come September when POTUS presents his budget.
It will be time for pitchforks, hot tar, etc. when President Trump calls for it.
That was around 1998 when Billy Jeff should have been run out of town on a rail.
Or in 2012 after Benghazi.
Or anytime after it was learned that ilLIARy would not face investigation for her Acts of Treason when she was Sec. of State.
Or, anytime in the last 20 years
GOP Leadership team.
LOL! Something’s got to give…
Oh, what webs they weave. Thanks, Sundance.
Sundance, is it true that the CR goes into effect after 10 days…whether the President signs it or not?
Someone posted this on today’s Presidential thread.
I had not heard this before.
Yes. Obama never signed one also.
On budgets it’s the reverse of the pocket veto. It only applies to budgets.
So…all this talk of a ‘shutdown’ is just talk?
If the CR goes into effect, whether Pres Trump signs it or not, then there was no chance of a ‘shutdown’, right?
Just because the money has been allocated does not mean the money will get spent, right. Also, can’t money be moved between agencies or not. Where does the money go if the agency get cut, like with the State cutting 2300 or the task force reports due back from the departments on waste and consolidation in every agency and department
No, not at all – still full of wasteful spending – Geesh!
POTUS is demonstrating that the emergence of truth doesn’t conform to conventional expectation. It will percolate from where ever it will. Be ready.
One thing people need to remember is that if POTUS isn’t happy with the bill that reaches his desk, he doesn’t have to sign it.
Apparently it goes into effect after 10 days…if he doesn’t sign it.
This may be futile, but imo we should recall and replace a vulnerable RINO. The defeat of Cantor sent a stern message. Recalling even one obstructionist RINO who will not abide by their promises would do the same. Recall is more immediate and demonstrative than waiting around to primary someone. This is also something that we the voters can do to make our voices heard. It would need to be a RINO in a conservative state with conservative governor to reappoint replacement should the victim resign to makeway for appointed Dem or RINO replacement by a liberal governor. Even if we fail, the action makes our unhappiness clear and would put the fear of God in them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent, constructive idea with noticeable result. We seem to have very, very few options remaining. This is one of the few actions which might get the attention it needs.
I think its a great idea. How to begin? Where would you post such an initiative? It would be very interesting to start off the first phase with a list of candidates for recall. Second phase, see if volunteer teams of five to ten patriots form to recall each candidate: kind of like a group of patriot office nerd/paralegals with time (and extra money for recall fees). One person alone would be hard pressed to follow recall to completion: it’s laborious and not easy but I see from your comment, it sure could be effective. As you say, the voters making their voices heard through mass recall action would be hard to ignore. I’m in Washington State.
I called Brad Courtney, Chairman, Republican Party of Wisconsin at 608-257-4765. Left him a message that Paul Ryan pushing through the H-2B and cutting Americans out of those jobs is ruining the Republican Party and to please chose someone else in 2018.
I asked him “what are you guys doing??!!”. We need to fix problems not create more. I am sure Paul Ryan doesn’t listen to his messages but the Republican Party headquarters in his home state does. I hope Americans ring their phones off the hook until they call and complain to Ryan.
LikeLiked by 7 people
We are past complaining, Ryan has a warchest of over 5 million. He won his seat by 82% of the vote!!! we need to start getting out the pitchforks and doing some good ole demonstrations
Yep….We need to realize that this was a set up to get the President to shut everything down and then the mantra would be he can’t govern…This entire thing stinks as it has for thirty years…
We need to stay positive….I like to think the long term plan of the President is to chip away and do the rest thru EO for now….The uniparty,MSM and Nevertrump are in unison if anything hurts the President and I’m staying strong…
Thanks for the article Sundance…I was working in my home office when I heard Limbaugh basically read your article…What a huckster, but at least it gets out into public…
MAGA
Yes, it’s easy for the UniParty to set up President Trump with a no-win situation with this 5-month crap sandwich budget “deal”, but the best path going forward is to let it go through since a Federal Government shutdown right now would kill momentum of President Trump’s ongoing long term strategy to fulfill many of his major campaign promises.
As Sundance pointed out, President Trump is doing something a conventional politician cannot contemplate: “Trump Policy Building Toward Crescendo on Multiple, Simultaneous Fronts…”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/01/part-v-trump-policy-building-toward-crescendo-on-multiple-simultaneous-fronts/
Thought the same thing. Rush should have given credit to this site… Shameless. But the main thing is that there are still three branches of government. The congress appropriates the money and the executive spends it. T Rex is cutting The State Department as I am sure Trump’s other secretaries are planning. Thought it was timely that reports of HUD having millions of dollars in unused funds in their bank accounts appeared this week.
The big question is what will Ryan and McConnell due when Trump presents them with a $20 billion dollar check next year and says , “thanks but we didn’t need it”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t get it Alex, I went back to read the transcript of Rush today. I won’t post it here, its pretty long, but I read it.
And unless we are starting a sort of TLRe club here, I don’t get it.
Every one of these Uniparty Republicans needs to be marked for removal in 2018. This battle has only just begun.
Need a plan to identify viable alternative candidates.
they are too intrenched, can’t be done. The globalists will never let it happen. They need to be scared to run again
He will get what he wants in the end. He has a big stick ready; the 2018 elections, bwah hah hah. We have a job to do too. We have to show our strong support of PDJT. The more support he has from us (especially us loud-mouthed types) the bigger that stick gets.
Let’s get ready to knock some heads 🙂
SD you are absolutely right that our President had no choice but to sign this CR. Thankfully he was able to get $15 Billion additional funds for our military. An additional $1.5 Billion for boarder security as well as funding for the D.C. voucher program which Obama stopped doing back in 2009.
As for NAFTA, he truly has them in the grinder. He even told John Dickerson from Deface the Nation that if Mexico’s and Canada’s presidents had not called him, he would have had to cancel the interview because he was going to release an EO to terminate NAFTA. The message has been sent! Either accept the 90 day renegotiation letter or face an EO from our President that starts the bomb that will terminate NAFTA in 180 days. That is called complete leverage.
I have no doubt that the President and Mick Mulvaney, OMB Director, will have all their guns ready for the battle for the 2018 budget. They will be outspoken to the point that the Republican members of the Uniparty will be completely put on notice if they try to do something counter what our President wants. Every single house member will be gearing up for primaries that will occur in less than 9 months from October 1, 2017.
Please don’t forget the following as well:
Democrats have 23 Senator seats up for reelection in 2018. 8 of the Democrats that are running in states our President won have approval ratings below 50%. States like Missouri (+18.7), Indiana (+19.3), Ohio (+8.1), South Dakota (+29.8), West Virginia (+42.1), Montana (+20.6), Michigan (+0.2), Florida (+1.2), Pennsylvania (+0.7) and Wisconsin (+0.8) all went for our President (margin of victory). This is war and I am so damn happy our Lion is leading the charge.
The poll showed that State Treasurer Jeff DeWit leads Flake in the head-to-head with 42 percent support compared to Flake’s 33 percent and 25 percent undecided.
DeWit was the chief operating officer of the Trump campaign. WINNING!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/11/18/arizona-poll-sen-jeff-flake-has-weak-support-going-into-2018-gop-primary/
You can run but you can’t hide from the reality that will be starring many of them in the face!
They won’t let us have a wall, well then maybe we should start tearing down the ones that outline their properties.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“No Wall – No Peace!”
ROFL, wheatie that’s “cultural appropriation”! 🙂
Bombard Thune with calls, Twets, and emails????
Just sent a few choice Tweets to Thune — have a go, Tweeters!!
For those who may have missed it, here is FL gov Rick Scott’s speech at the NRA forum last week. He basically called out Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski for their support of PP without calling them by name in a short very brief part of the speech but if you’ve followed the votes in the senate where Pence has had to be the tie breaker, then you will understand immediately what the governor is getting at.
They are a part of the UNIparty that POTUS is fighting against.
Wow . God bless you Treehouse . You really are the only ones who see things as they really are , without the camouflage . By the grace of God , keep on fighting the good fight . Never compromise on what you know is true and right . We need unvarnished truth now as never before .
Thanks Sundance. You give us the seeds, and we plant the trees! I did a 100 day post on the Pres Open thread (end of pg 2 if you want to read the entire thing), but it’s too long to repost. Here is an excerpt that applies to this post:
“I voted for PDJT because he was not a politician. He’ll never become one. He wasn’t prepared since infancy to cultivate big money donors and to lie to the American people for votes, to then get elected, to carry out his donor’s agenda. He’s doing this for love of country, for US, the American people.
I could care less about promises, broken or not. In my opinion, his biggest accomplishment in his first 100 days is that he’s there, and he’s trying. He wasn’t presented with a magic wand when he took office. This isn’t I Dream of Jeanie, or Bewitched…..where a blink of an eye or a twitch of a nose will make things appear out of thin air. He is navigating a minefield of obstacles thrown in his way at every turn. So much negativity that it makes you sick just listening to it, and still, he occupies the Oval Office and continues to do the countries work. They, all of them, the media, congress, the deep state, the donors…..they all want him to fail and are trying every trick known to man to get that to happen. It’s not working, and they know it.”
Bottom line…..we are Winning!!!!
The only way the lobbyist influence is exposed is by vetoing the CR. President Trump then gets to expound on K Street’s influence and pressure weak Republicans. Sign the CR and lobbyists win. Business as usual.
“The reality then becomes: what can President Trump leverage out of those Republicans, knowing he cannot politically thwart their intention so long as the voting electorate remain oblivious to the nature of it?”
This times a MILLION!!! This is what is so difficult about President Trump’s position. He is essentially fighting a war on behalf of voters, the majority of whom have absolutely no idea who the enemy actually is or the extent of the battle that must be waged.
UniParty = Public Enemy #1
So I emailed Sen. Thune
“The White House administration has sent a letter of intent to renegotiate NAFTA. We expect your committee to acknowledge and accept the letter of intent as you are chairman of the committee on commerce so negotiations can begin. We are closely watching Congress’s actions.”
It doesn’t hurt to send at least. Maybe he’ll see how many are “watching”.
Good for you! I am interested in some form of public humiliation for these creepy politicians. Any ideas? Anyone?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does POTUS have the power to terminate NAFTA without them accepting his letter of intent the same as he needs them to accept the letter for renegotiations? If not, then threatening to terminate and negotiate a new deal might help them see the wisdom in letting him renegotiate the existing deal.
does the new ‘healthcare’ law, the Ryancare law, do away with the individual mandate?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fluffy Dog has permission to bite them…all of them.
Chew their legs off!
As much as I desire that or the Guillotine or the Italian Town Square Mussolini Treatment, it’s not going to happen. And I’m not going to blame Trump for that either.
Is it possible that PDJT is making a winning deal, he gets repeal and replace and he’ll sign the CR? If so it’s Win/Win/Win for him. Obamacare Repeal – Win, 2017 unexpected budget money available for agenda – Win, 30% reduction in depts means even more 2017 budget money available – WIN!!
And as suggested earlier if he conditions CR signing on Congressional acceptance of NAFTA letter, even more Winning!! Somebody please post the roller coaster picture 😃
CR doesn’t require his signature… its automatic
I still believe the midterms are the key.
I believe we will see a turnover of Representatives and senators rivaling what we saw after Obamacare was passed.
Since T45 has decided health care reform is a priority, he should insist on a vote on the health care package prior to his 10 day veto period for this spending bill.
Already today the GOPe is backpedling away from when there can be a HC vote. If the GOP won’t pass health care, no spending — shift the blame squarely back to GOPHouse and GOPSenate and add in the dems to boot. Otherwise, they will never pass HC. What I am afraid of is T45 is being advised that they will really pass HC reform (this) time.
If GOP won’t even pass a HC bill or restrain spending, trying to work with them is pointless.
T45 can focus on executive branch reform, judicial appointments and foreign policy while raising his own supporter-based war chest to allocate out for the 2018 congressional campaigns.
