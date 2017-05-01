Part V – Trump Policy Building Toward Crescendo on Multiple, Simultaneous Fronts…

President Trump’s economic and foreign policy agenda is jaw-dropping in scale, scope and consequence. There are multiple simultaneous aspects to each policy objective; they have been outlined for a long time even before the election victory in November ’16.
If you get too far into the weeds the larger picture can be lost. CTH objective is to continue pointing focus toward the larger horizon, and then at specific inflection points to dive into the topic and explain how each moment is connected to the larger strategy.
Today is a big news day where action on multiple policy fronts becomes visible. Here’s an interview with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin which notes some of the critical financial angles to economic policy.
An important reference here is the earlier understanding of how then ‘candidate Trump’ personally put a platform plank of a Modern 21st Century Glass-Stegall banking reform into his economic policy agenda, and why it is important.
.
Here’s the dive:
“We support reinstating the Glass-Steagall Act of 1933 which prohibits commercial banks from engaging in high-risk investment,” said the platform released by the Republican National Committee. (link)
CONTEXT – Beyond the larger context of Globalists -vs- Nationalists (Americanism), the internal opposition to Common Sense economic conservatism (Americanism) can be broken down into two categories:
♦ The first group are those who are fundamentally naive about large and historic economic issues; and how the economy was changed, forced to change through the past forty years, by financial interests who created a second, “false“, paper economy.
This first group is generally young, pseudo-intellectual, and their only reference is while formally educated within the last thirty years (they’re under 50). Most of the oppositional (conservative) punditry falls into this category. [Important to note, this group is also joined by the majority of politicians who are approximately the same age.]
♦ The second group are those who truly know better. They are older and wiser, they know the truth because they saw it unfold. However, they are also financially dependent on retention of a global narrative that sold the change in the past 40 years. These are the willfully blind who have sold-out to the benefit of, and enrichment from, the false economy.
This second group is intent on retaining a historic set of false assumptions by fraud and deception. Mark Levin, Rush Limbaugh, Chris Matthews and Hugh Hewitt fit into this second grouping. Their framework echo-chambered and passed down to the younger group #1.
Exhibit “A” would be conservatives standing at 2016 CPAC to applaud Speaker Paul Ryan who passed a $2+ trillion Omnibus spending bill (December 2015) to ensure 8 straight years without a budget. See the disconnect?
The world-view of the first group (younger voices, CPAC seal-clappers) is fundamentally seeded on social issues. They are in no position to speak accurately about economic matters because they don’t have a reference point underpinning their expressed outlook. Their economic arguments are esoteric opinions, and they never experienced the era of industrial giants.
♦ In most of the modern post-war industrial era (1950-1980) banking was a boring job and only slide rule bean-counters and actuarial accountants moved into that sector of the workforce. Most people don’t like math – these were not exciting jobs. Inside the most boring division of a boring banking industry were the bond departments within the larger bank and finance companies.
The excitement was in the actual economy of Main Street business. The giants of industry created businesses, built things, manufactured products, created innovation and originated internal domestic wealth in a fast-paced real economy. Natural peaks and economic valleys, as the GDP expanded and contracted, based on internal economic factors of labor, energy, monetary policy and regulation.
Main Street generated the pool of politicians because the legislative conduct of politicians had more impact on Main Street.
The business agents had a vested interest in political determinations. Political candidates courted industrialists, business owners, and capitalist giants to support them. Main Street USA was in control of DC outcomes.
Despite the liberal talking points to the contrary, this relationship was a natural synergy of business interests and political influence. It just made sense that way, and the grown-ups were generally in charge of it.
♦ Commercial banks courted businesses because bankers needed deposits. Without deposits banks could not generate loans; without loans banks could not generate profits…. and so it was. By rule only 10 percent of a commercial bank’s income could stem from securities.
One exception to this 10% rule was that commercial banks could underwrite government-issued bonds. Investment banks (the bond division) were entirely separate entities. The Glass-Steagall banking laws of 1932 kept it that way.
However, mid 1970’s bank regulators began issuing Glass–Steagall interpretations -that were upheld by courts- and permitted banks and their affiliates to engage in an increasing variety and amount of securities activities. After years of continual erosion of the Glass-Steagall firewall, eventually it disappeared.
This became the origin of the slow-motion explosion of investment banking. If you look back historically from today toward the mid-’80’s (ish) what you will find is this is also the ultimate fork where economic globalism began overtaking economic nationalism.
Banks could now make money, much more money, from investment divisions issuing paper financial transactions, not necessarily dependent on actual physical assets. The transactions grew exponentially.
A few decades later the bond market portion ultimately led to the ’07/’08 housing collapse, and derivative trading (collateralized debt obligations or CDO’s) generated trillions of paper dollars. Business schools in the 1980’s began calling this the second economy (a false economy, or the invisible economy).
The second economy, which ultimately became the global economy, is also the Wall Street investment economy. Two divergent economies: Wall Street (paper), and Main Street (real).
There is no real property, real capital, real tangible assets in the Wall Street economy. The false economy is based on trades and financial transactions, essentially opinions. Paper shifts, and buys and sells based on predictions and bets (derivatives).
Insurance products create an even larger subdivision within the false economy as hedgers wagered on negative outcomes. The money wagered is exponential – some say more than a quadrillion currently floats.
IMPORTANT ♦ Now you realize, in hindsight, there had to be a point where the value of the second economy (Wall Street) passed up the first economy (Main Street). Investments, and the bets therein, needed to expand outside of the USA. hence, globalist investing.
However, a second more consequential aspect happened simultaneously.
The politicians became more valuable to the Wall Street team than the Main Street team, and Wall Street had deeper pockets because their economy was now larger.
As a consequence Wall Street started funding political candidates and asking for legislation that benefited their interests.
When Main Street was purchasing the legislative influence the outcomes were beneficial to Main Street, and by direct attachment those outcomes also benefited the average American inside the real economy.
When Wall Street began purchasing the legislative influence, the outcomes therein became beneficial to Wall Street. Those benefits are detached from improving the livelihoods of main street Americans because the benefits are “global” needs. Global financial interests, investment interests, are now the primary filter through which the DC legislative outcomes are considered.
There is a natural disconnect.
♦ When Speaker Paul Ryan says: “Donald Trump and I come from two different wings of the party”, he is specifically pointing out this disconnect, yet few draw attention to it.
Trump represents the Main Street wing, Ryan represents the Wall Street wing.
Going back to the opening paragraphs. The news and opinion punditry never take the time to explain the root cause of the disassociation, because: A) Group one doesn’t understand it; and B) Group two is compensated to remain willfully blind, and to ignore it.
Yes, there is a fundamental ideological conflict within this 2016 election:
Part I – Why Congress is not providing President Trump legislation in 2017
Part II – What it means when congress is not providing Trump legislation
Part III – A possible solution to the larger problem – A Prediction.
Part IV – DC Lobbyists Admit they control the legislation.
Wow, that’s huge
Looking forward to a similar headline:
President Trump tells us he’s actively considering the sanctioning of the US Chamber of Commerce.
So, is it safe to say that there’s not trillions at stake, there’s a quadrillion?
Thanks for this vitally important post, which comes on a day when I’ve had to turn off the radio because there’s been nothing but whining from both hosts and callers about things they either don’t understand or are pretending not to understand, and which adds up to very frustrating display of ignorance, impatience, and deception from people lost in the weeds or hiding in them.
“they either don’t understand or are pretending not to understand”
This times eleventy billion
keeler says: “Thanks for this vitally important post, which comes on a day when I’ve had to turn off the radio because there’s been nothing but whining from both hosts and callers about things they either don’t understand or are pretending not to understand”
Savage is bad today spewing half truths about the budged. He is coming unglued.
The budged he does not understand that it is not President Trump’s budget.
PS: I am grateful to be here at CTH to get my info and begin to realize how out of touch people are. Thank you Sundance and all moderators and posters.
Most Americans have been out of touch for a LONG time. What surprised me the most is how many failed to wake up after the 2007-2009 financial debacle. Too many were pointing fingers and repeating what they heard on the radio or television, instead of turning over the rocks and looking underneath. LOTS of disgusting things live under a rock.
Finally! Someone will say this! Some of these people who are calling in do not understand how the branches of government work. President Trump is not a Dictator or Emporer!
LikeLiked by 3 people
We see the strings now. Honestly, who has the patience for ignorance whether willful or consequential? I come here for the deep dive because the other options are based upon wrong premises, agenda driven, or just push journalism. It’s gotten so bad I now try and explore what could motivate such poor production. I still enjoy Dr Lifson over American Thinker. Breitbart has lost me. Lame Cherry has some good stuff but the friction between this website and LC is disconcerting. Alex Jones has cried wolf a few too many times. Anyone have some suggestions?
This is huge! The problem for the Republicans and other members of the Uniparty is that folks like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will side with Trump when it comes to Glass-Steagall
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2013/07/12/elizabeth-warren-and-john-mccain-want-glass-steagall-back-should-you/?utm_term=.0c64d2c8cd4e
http://wallstreetonparade.com/2017/01/bernie-sanders-supporters-launch-glass-steagall-drive/
Lets keep in mind that in many ways Bernie is the face of the Democrat party even as an Independent. Giant Wall St. Banks realize that their days of owning it all in the banking world will be coming to a very much needed halt.
From the Bernie article on January 6, 2017:
“I will also pursue financial reforms to make it easier for young African-Americans to get credit to pursue their dreams in business and create jobs in their communities…Dodd-Frank has been a disaster, making it harder for small businesses to get the credit they need. You folks know that. The policies of the Clintons brought us the financial recession – through lifting Glass-Steagall, pushing subprime lending, and blocking reforms to Fannie and Freddie. Two friendly names but they’re not so friendly. It’s time for a 21st century Glass Steagall and, as part of that, a priority on helping African-American businesses get the credit they need.”
Our Lion is targeting African Americans with this reform! That is why this is so MASSIVE!
Bernie sold out because his wife did an illegal boo boo. So, he was behind the 8 ball. Nothing has changed there. Plus he got a nice lake front house.
Broken feather Warren will do whatever she needs to to get support from Wall Street. She is a swamp creature, mucky as they come.
Trump will have to sell another first born. There is nothing patriotic in Washington, D.C.
” folks like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will side with Trump”
Well, they should (side with Trump) in theory, but I just don’t think that they can, since both harbor ongoing big political aspirations. Plus, despite their faux-populism, they still need (and are indebted for) the big money backing from the globalists. I think all they can do is to try to triangulate a bit, and just lie the rest of the way.
bofh I have to disagree on this one. Warren and Bernie are saying that Obozo taking $400,000 to speak to Wall St. is wrong. Bernie ran on this platform. He and she will have no choice.
Do not underestimate Sanders’ and Warren’s capacities for hypocrisy, nor their supporters’ tolerance of it.
(Nor my own obsession with correct apostrophe usage)
Double Amen to that Claygate Pearman.
Sanders and Warren are unstable and untrustworthy.
You forgot “ugly”
They CLAIM to want to clean up the financial corruption. But if things were really straightened out, what would Bernie and Hayawatha have left to run on?
Me thinks it is similar to R’s who have campaigned on getting rid of Ocare, yet run and hide when the opportunity to actually DO it presents itself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pocahontas, not Hayawatha, sorry.
“Goofy” Elizabeth Warren works just as well.
There’s no chance Warren or Sanders will vote for it. The Democrats want the status quo as much as the RINOs do.
They don’t want to cut off access to trillions of dollars.
Can it really be, the US, China, Russia telling the globalist and bankers “SUCK IT”
A constantly overlooked part of Glass-Steagall is that it also prohibited interstate banking. Reinstating this rule which would eliminate “too big to fail” overnight. It would also allow community banks, which actually served the needs of the communities in which they are located, to come back.
Yes, the loss of community banks has contributed greatly to the decline of many areas.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Limit any individual bank’s size to *x% of the total sector and require them to spin off daughters as required.
*x% to be such that there is no such thing as “too big to fail”
Modified Glass-Steagall would only prohibit banks from engaging in risky investment banking. Companies like BOA would split into BOA banking and Merrill Lynch Investment banking.
There have been 3 major bank crisis in my lifetime – 1970’s S&L crisis, 1980’s Foreign Debt Crisis, and 2008 Subprime crisis. You may not even have heard of Foreign Debt Crisis – but US banks lost more money that was made in the history of US banking from 1776 to 1985.
Your blog is a breath of fresh air in a fetid darkened room full of snapping swamp dwelling things.
This deserves to be banner text for the web site. Very well-put.
So true Claygate Pearmain.
Our family has a saying, Aim Small Miss Small.
It means settle down and focus.
We use to say it to the kids when they get rattled or hyper about something.
Settle down and focus and don’t forget the goal, or the big picture.
I have been thinking over the past several days of the immense strength, calm, inner fortitude of President Trump. I will relate it to myself, but others may indentify with the same behavior as me.
If someone calls you out, makes fun of you, puts you down, my immediate response is to set them straight, give them the facts, defend myself and give them point by point minutiae and detail so they understand MY thinking and what I did or will do.
Juxtapose that with Trump45. He smiles, keeps his cards close, doesnt care what others think or what they want to know NOW.
▪He is confident enough within himself to know ALL will reveal itself in time
▪He has no need to self-engratiate himself to the swamp, or to us for that matter, because that ruins the beautiful plan, kinda like telling ISIS what and when we are gonna do it and the plan becomes unsuccessful or less successful.
● I think he tries to let us know best he can without letting us know, kinda a wink wink to us. Think of the rally, “go to bed, rest easy, get some sleep, the wall will be built (or insert any of his other policy objectives)…. for goodness sakes he’s got PA Mahmud Abbas coming to the WH wednesdsy h/t SD’ twitter feed.
▪How many of us are too impatient and read the end of the book instead of enjoying the journey? Sure it can be frustrating but would you rather see Trump45s plan succeed, or would you rather know all the facts now, and our country remain in the slog it has been in for decades?
I prefer to TRUST Trump45, he became a billionaire by the Art of the Deal, I didnt. He went on to better things after getting out of lawful bankruptcy to soar, I didnt.
He is surrounded by “killer” friends in his Cabinet, I’m not.
I’m happy not to spoil the ending in order to know all the details if it gives us America, our beautiful Republic back, protects our beloved Vets and puts cherished Americans back to work and gives the lesser fortunate a leg up and a chance of a beautiful life.
…..but that’s just me….
Wonderful clarity and thoughtfulness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This article is brilliantly written and has the clarity that anyone with an open mind can grasp. I already have several people I need to send this to. The underpinnings of each group is not an American foundation but a foundation based on principles that undermine the economic stability and national security of the U.S. The more I learn the more our national leadership sickens me.
Mnuchin is impressive: in control of every interview and the essential information.
Very effective.
Enter the derivatives bubble. Thank you Sundance for discussing this. So few understand this scheme. Another reason why I cannot stand Neil Cavuto.
None of the MSM will talk about it. They pulled the same schtick with the Housing Crisis. All of them acted like it was a surprise, such a shock, and explained that it was “too complicated to understand”, hard to explain, blah blah blah. Translation: We made our money suckers….we rode it ’till the jig was up.
There should have been perp walks and prison terms!
Obama started the Housing Crisis.
In 1995, on behalf of Acorn, Obama sued Citibank to pressure them to make subprime loans to people with poor credit, people who did not qualify for those loans.
Obama ‘made an example’ out of Citibank…and the message when out like a shockwave to all other banks:
“If you do not make subprime loans to people who cannot afford them, We will sue you into oblivion.”
Dubya contributed to the madness, by stating that “Everyone should own a home”.
This is why they bailed out the banks.
The banks had been pressured into violating their own banking practices.
….*the message went out like a shockwave
Love this series and this post. Taking America back, one “ism” at a time!!! Winning!!!
This will be a Herculean bill to reinstate. The banks have merged and become such YUge behemoths that detangleing them may not be possible.
If they were to be separated, investment side verses commercial lending, I believe the commercial side would be totally bankrupt. They may have even stopped most of their lending because global investments far out spaces the income, then making money the old fashion way, by charging interest.
A bank without skin I the game is what we have today. The do not hold their paper anymore, Freddie and Fannie does. That’s why all the crazy loans, it’s not their money that would be lost should the borrower fail to repay the loan. Also, borrowers have lost shame in not repaying their loans. Why should they care attitude, because the government will bail the banks (GSE) out.
I am 100% behind this reinstatement of Glass-Stegall. It would have profound effects on our thinking about credit, which America dearly needs.
“A Glass-Steagall for the 21st century” is the expression that Trump, Spicer (and Mnuchin?) have used.
I for one can’t imagine going back fully to a 1930s regulatory environment.
These are the moments that I really miss my parents. I could sit down and ask them a lot of questions from their era since it was before my time. I also know I could ask them anything without looking to bloody daft.
I’d be in the first group, except my eyes are now open, and I’m more than willing to learn. Yuuge difference.
Sundance, I can read parts of this article over and over as you have shared it with us several times. It never hurts for a review and to reinforce our thoughts.
I hope I can rely on some of my Elders here to ask questions and not sound utterly stupid. Sometimes it’s hard to ask questions of people who you don’t have a personal relationship. I hope that when some of us youngsters ask, our Elders here will be as generous and kind with their answers as I’ve experienced before.
This is a learning experience for a good number of us. Please be patient. We are willing to learn. Any stories of past experiences would be appreciated as well. I’ve always found it easier to learn through others experiences than lots of big words.
Be well good Treepers, and no worries, my questions are being formulated as I type. I will just save it for others to post and see what I can learn first, rather than repeat what becomes the obvious.
Ma’iingankwe
No wonder that I stumbled onto Dutch Banker, Ronald Bernard’s interview, an insider of the elite banking world, where early on, he was told, “leave your conscience behind”.
Gritty. Found his wealth limitless, and his conscience unconscionable, in the banking underbelly, amidst the world’s elites worst depravity of souls. Whistleblower. (Video: 39:00, captioned in english)
One of the negative effects of k street on main street was the pressure placed on main street (businesses) to perform at or above expectations. This required businesses to use cheaper labor, parts, and processes further cheapening the main street engine and destroying the middle-class.
Ack, Sundance, you are making me THINK today, it hurts my head!!!! No one ever said that being a conservative was easy!!!
From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU for giving us these deeper insights and perspectives. It is saving my sanity. I am so angry at the swamp, Ryan, McConnell et al, that I could spit nails. I have literally had to step away from being up close and personal to the daily DC happenings to save my sanity. I read all of the Vince Flynn books on my kindle app in the past 3 weeks because I needed to divorce myself from the pathetic do nothing Congress, etc.
However, I still come to the Treehouse and perch on my branch a few times today to ready each new thread. Thanks to all of the commenters here who keep us posted and up to day.
At 62, I really do understand the diverging economy but never crystalized it in my mind as well as you did with the train example from one of your earlier posts. When you sad the main street train was heading north and inland from FL and the global economy train was heading up parallel to I-95, it completely clicked. And you are right. Those under 50 do not have the understanding of what it was like to grow up in the US where EVERYONE who wanted a good paying job could find one, white and blue collar. I grew up in MI, and moved back to MI at 51 years old. When I left in 1978, factories everywhere. When I came back in 2006, empty HUGE buildings everywhere. Thank you NAFTA and the global economy.
Trump won me over when he came down that escalator back in 2015 and hit immigration and trade HARD in his announcement speech. I lived in S Cal off and on for 20 years and saw the demographic changes with my own eyes over those 2 decades. Yet no one in Government gives a you know what about everyday Americans trying to live their lives and provide for their families.
I knew Trump would get elected. I knew the Dems would hate and obstruct him. I sort of knew the GOP elite would be a problem. What I really didn’t anticipate, was just how bad the swamp is.
My heart hurts because how on earth can we get this ship turned around when 3 BILLION $$ a year and working against us because they can purchase our politicians? Trump is even a braver man and bigger hero that I thought he was, since I now have my eyes opened to just how vast this problem is. Sorry for my rambling. This has been bottled up for some time.
