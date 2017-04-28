Part III – Prediction: Jim DeMint Will Join The Trump Administration…

♦In Part-I we explained how legislation is actually constructed in 2017. NOT how most people think it is constructed – SEE HERE
The final paragraphs include accepting the reality and pondering:
[…] President Trump is not going to sit and wait for congress to evolve in their ability to turn away from existing lobbyists hanging around to defend their interests. Sooner or later President Trump is going to do something dramatic to break the impasse within the broken legislative system.
Considering that Trump is not a politician, that “something” could get rather ugly.
We are not going to get bogged down in the weeds and loose the capacity to see the larger, more consequential, picture. Staying elevated – However, as if guided by a prescient cue, part of the possible answer to the quagmire becomes evident today:
The controversial president of The Heritage Foundation, former Sen. Jim DeMint, may soon be out of a job, following a dispute with board members about the direction of conservative think tank, according to three people with knowledge of the situation.
Some Heritage board members believe that DeMint has brought in too many Senate allies and made the think tank too bombastic and political — to the detriment of its research and scholarly aims.
[…] “If Heritage pushes Jim DeMint out, it was because a few board members, who are close to the Republican establishment, never wanted him to be president and have been working to push him out ever since,” said one operative who has worked with Heritage. “DeMint is one of the most respected and selfless conservative leaders in the country and pushing him out would be a big mistake.” (link)
During his keynote remarks at the NRA convention in Atlanta today, President Trump noted the high regard carried for Jim DeMint:
[…] And also from Heritage, Jim DeMint. It’s been amazing. I mean, those people have been fantastic. They’ve been real friends.
Former South Carolina Senator Jim DeMint, now head of the Heritage Foundation has been pushing the organization toward more political activism because it is necessary for the exact reason we have outlined in the previous discussions: “There are almost zero organizational entities within K-Street presenting any legislative constructs or legislative briefs intended to advance any of Trump’s policy objectives.” (link)
Virtually all of the K-Street policy and lobbying influence is targeted to grow government and present legislation that grows the scale, scope and interests of the financial political class. DeMint’s efforts toward providing a counter-balance to the influence of the singular policy agenda is exactly what’s needed to begin to deconstruct the UniParty institutions.
The House and Senate, and all of the membership therein, are mired in the swamp by the legislative priorities of the financial influences and lobbyists upon them. The scale of the lobbying is jaw-dropping when you consider over $3 billion spent in 2016 alone.
The Citizens United SCOTUS decision injected massive fuel into the swamp to expand the scale and scope of multinational corporate influence. There is now virtually unlimited money pouring in to Super-PAC’S who target politicians for legislative influence.
If President Trump is going to make inroads to advance his America-First agenda, he is going to have to find a way through the financial network pressure now leveraging and choking all members of congress. The UniParty dynamic cannot be broken without directly confronting this issue.
Senator Jim DeMint, founder of the Senate Conservative Fund (SCF), is the original Tea Party politician who generated support for grassroots conservative politicians. It was specifically through DeMint’s pre-CU fund many of the modern leaders of conservatism gained their office.
Senator DeMint began slaying incumbent GOPe candidates and raising up challengers to GOPe preferred primary candidates. He was remarkably successful, and the professional republican class hated him for wiping out their establishment next-in-liners.
However, empowered by the SCOTUS Citizens United decision (2010), the professional GOPe machine changed their strategy and began fighting back against DeMint’s firebrand of conservative primary politics.
The establishment GOP (McConnell, Hatch, Cornyn, Blunt, Thune etc) used the CU decision to coordinate with lobbyists like CoC President Tom Donohue and fund Super-PAC’s with tens of millions of dollars for attacks against republican primary candidates they viewed as outside the party norms.
By the 2012 election the GOPe strategy was working and most of the incumbent republicans were considered safe and secure. The defeat of Mitt Romney didn’t matter to the UniParty republican leadership; what mattered most was their ability to remain in power.
If the UniParty republicans lose an election to a democrat nothing changes; the leadership remains in power and influence regardless of the flag color atop the spire. However, if the UniParty republicans lose an election to a real conservative their power is threatened; this is why the professional GOPe attack their own.
For all of these reasons it just makes sense for Jim DeMint to join the Trump administration. DeMint could be a great Chief-of-Staff replacement for Priebus, or DeMint could be the COO inside DC to guide the architecture of legislative constructs that are in line with Trump’s policy objectives. Jim DeMint and Mike Pence are strong allies and good friends from all earlier battles on Capitol Hill.
Jim DeMint would be a natural asset to the administration because the battle has now evolved beyond party affiliation; and the UniParty, including the GOPe, must be confronted if any success is to be achieved.
To fight this:
…You Need This:
….Because ultimately the battle looks like this:
Shake It up Donnie….LET’S GO!!
Shake it! Shake Shake Shake!
How ugly can DeMint get ? When President Trump breaks off a piece of his nasty limburger Can DeMint pic a vic ? walk around congress with cheese on his stick ? bloody knuckles ? because bad breath and harsh language wont work ,we need stinking ugly now !!
Sundance, glad you mentioned Citizens United. After reading Part I and Part II, I was thinking about writing that our side needs to take advantage of Citizens United to take on the UniParty.
With Demint’s success pre-CU, IMO, his talents would be best used to recruit talent to run against the UniParty, both GOPe and Democrats.
Trump has, because of his successes against overwhelming odds, encouraged so many that thought we couldn’t do anything about this mess (remember, “No path for him to win”?).
Now, because of this WINNING, there is a lot of evidence to show ‘WE, The People’ can do it!
Trump has opened so many eyes and exposed so many frauds that it is a ‘target rich’ environment to take out these guys starting with the 2018 mid-terms.
It ain’t about party or ideology other than MAGA.
Trump supporters can furnish the manpower and energy to help MAGA. Trump and his rich friends and others that share his agenda can provide the $’s to get ‘er done.
Someone like Demint, can be the catalyst, organizer, and liaison between the campaign workers (patriots), the candidates, and the Commander-In-Chief.
Instead of lamenting Citizens United, let’s make good use of it!
Now, let’s go defeat those bastards!
America is now and always has been great. The leftists goal is to take it all away. Nope….not gonna happen.
Have always been a fan of DeMint’s, I’m a NC resident with ties to SC.
I feel he understands the swamp and would be fit to drain it.
Obama had all those “Czars”. Surely there could be a prominent position for him in the administration. I didn’t know he could be Speaker without being a congressman, guess I need that Civics class! Would Congress have to vote on him, though?
Come on. President Trump did this all for us. He did not need this burden. He does not have an ulterior motive. The Uniparty is in total panic. The MSM has done gone batshit crazy. Nobody knows what is gonna happen next. Donnie is going to kick some ass. You gotta know you can not let a man like him get the power of the U.S. President and not get yer butt kicked in the end. He is going to take em out one at a time, or even two.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And, he LOVES WINNING!
They’re still reeling over the fact that Mr. Trump won! Thank God, in Heaven.
What’s a little more anxiety to tip them over the edge.
My daughter campaigned for DeMint in SC. I was sorry when he left the Senate, but I believe it was because he thought it was too tawdry – could not keep his ethics and work there.
He is the perfect ally for Trump.
Look what happens when you are anti Trump.
The poll showed that State Treasurer Jeff DeWit leads Flake in the head-to-head with 42 percent support compared to Flake’s 33 percent and 25 percent undecided.
DeWit was the chief operating officer of the Trump campaign. WINNING!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/11/18/arizona-poll-sen-jeff-flake-has-weak-support-going-into-2018-gop-primary/
