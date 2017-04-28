Part II – Why President Trump Has Not Received Legislative Action From Congress – and What Can Be Done…

In Part I we explained why President Trump has not received any legislation:
To Wit: President Donald Trump winning the election threw a monkey wrench into the entire DC system…. The modern legislative machine is frozen in place.
The “America First” policies represented by candidate Donald Trump are not within the legislative constructs coming from the authors of the legislation. Congress has no bills to advance because all of the myriad of bills and briefs written are not in line with President Trump policy.
That’s why congress has not passed any legislation for President Trump to sign.
There’s no entity within DC writing legislation that is in-line with President Trump’s economic and foreign policy agenda. Exactly the opposite is true. All of the DC pipeline legislative briefs and constructs are antithetical to Trump policy.
There are almost zero organizational entities within K-Street presenting any legislative constructs or legislative briefs intended to advance any of Trump’s policy objectives.
Think about how much money is behind the legislative business when those who control the legislation are willing to spend $3.1 BILLION in a single year to achieve their needs.
♦The “Associated American Southern Border Wall and Security Builders” – special interest and lobbying group – simply doesn’t exist. Nor are there any entities creating legal briefs (bills) to facilitate the southern border wall construction.
♦There is no “Associated Illegal Immigrant and Deportation Enforcement” group lobbying for the removal of undocumented illegal aliens; or writing legislation to fast-track deportation of illegal aliens.
♦There’s also no official corporate political action committee or group office on K-Street creating legislation to repeal ObamaCare, or lobby for the removal of government interventionism into the healthcare system. etc.
The DC legislative pipeline is devoid of any bill, brief or construct for any of the platform priorities of the Trump administration. Quite the opposite is true. Almost all of the K-Street institutions -which create the legislative priorities- are capable of producing a product that flows in one direction.
This reality is the epicenter of the UniParty problem.
Voters can demand change and switch the House of Representatives from Democrat to Republican control, but politicians don’t actually write legislation. The legislative product coming through the system remains the same regardless of which party is in control of the House of Representatives.
Voters can go further and change out the Senate from Democrat to Republican control; but again, you find little difference because the legislative product hasn’t changed. K-Street may (usually they don’t) modify the special interest ingredients a little – but the progressive sausage is still a progressive sausage; it’s not a hamburger.
Voters go one step further and change the Executive Branch away from progressive control. However, there again, the legislative product has not changed. The DC system is creating the same ideological product regardless of the dynamic of party affiliated politics.
The problem in 2017 is systemic because there’s no counter-balancing legislative or lobbying enterprise within the epicenter of the DC Swamp, K-Street. There’s virtually no alternative legislative product being generated which would coincide with the change in representative political ideology.
This UniParty system is why Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell voted to fund and approve every one of President Obama’s priorities. Omnibus, Bailouts, Porkulous, DACA, Healthcare Exhanges, Stimulus etc. are the only game in town with support – there simply are no alternatives being pushed by interest groups.
Yes, there are a few modestly sized groups like Heritage Foundation who can generate alternate legislative products and some advertizing. But for every one of them there’s a hundred going in the other direction.
When you think about it, it simply makes sense. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. Why would there be an organizational entity inside the system whose primary purpose would be to spend money in order to generate less spending or smaller government? They would essentially be advocating against their own interests.
Remember the grand fiasco that was the 2013/2014 Comprehensive Immigration Reform bill (Gang-of-Eight)?
That Go8 bill was an outcome of the same lobbying process, same K-Street legislative construct etc. The controversial bill was not majority supported outside the beltway. Despite the electorate lack of support it passed the Senate and Speaker Boehner, Paul Ryan, Eric Cantor and Kevin McCarthy were only two days from a vote in the House when Cantor was primaried.
When ObamaCare was passed on December 23rd at 1:38am a full 70% of the country when polled did not support it. But the DC lobbying and legislative system created it and found a way to get it passed.
Jump to 2017 – President Trump takes over the White House in January, and there’s really no Pro-Trump legislative product from congress because there’s no Pro-Trump legislative construct coming from the people who write legislation, K-Street.
Instead, crickets.
The only special interest group that President Trump advocating for him are the voters.
The DC swamp (writ large) is a singular organism with multiple visible components that seem disconnected; but in direction or pathway they are not dissimilar. Under the visible surface the UniParty roots are all intertwined and connected around principles of self-sustaining common interest. Their commonality lies in growth of government.
President Trump’s fiscal and economic policies are adverse to those UniParty interests. President Trump’s first full-year budget proposal was a trillion dollar reduction in spending. As a consequence the combined weight of all visible DC interests immediately aligned toward diminishment of the proposal.
Within the DC Swamp the flow of legislative interest travels in only one direction. Albeit there are multiple organizations able to construct legislation for sale; the direction of the product they are producing is going in one progressive direction.
There are no K-Street lobbyists demanding smaller/lesser government. There are no lobbyists walking in to House and Senate offices and asking for representatives to spend less money. The only people doing that are voters. How do reps generally deal with those annoyances? They turn off the phone, disconnect the fax machine and ignore the emails.
Accepting the reality of who controls legislative constructs also helps to understand why those same entities will not allow prior legislative accomplishments to be undone. Modern K-Street considers prior legislation ‘paid-for investments‘, they will not allow removal.
Retention priorities:
♦Retention of ObamaCare. ♦Deep Federal Spending. ♦NO border wall. ♦Open-ended immigration until congress delivers comprehensive immigration reform to include amnesty. ♦Tax Cuts (corporate revenue enhancements) are permitted.
They did however suffer defeats on legislation that had not yet passed, but were prepped for Hillary Clinton, like: Trans-Pacific-Trade (TPP) and Common Core federalization of education.
So the next obvious question is: what can be done about it?
The only viable solution, under the current system in place, is for the Trump Administration to generate their own legislative product to deliver to congress for passage. It sounds weird, but essentially that appears to be what is taking place right now with the White House staffing up with their own groups of bill authors, constructionists and administration lobbyists.
President Trump’s team will create the legislative product, and hopefully the republican controlled house and senate will pass it.
However, even this process also runs head first into the positions of the UniParty.
Example: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sends the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation a statutorily required “letter of intent” to renegotiate NAFTA (North American Free Trade Association) mid-March, and the Republican Committee Chairman John Thune doesn’t accept it. (Today is 4/28/17).
Now what? The GOP wing of the UniParty is beholden to lobbying interests (U.S. CoC) who are adverse to NAFTA renegotiation. See who is on the committee HERE.
This example is not even a legislative product that needs a vote. This example is simply a statutorily required notification that requires being accepted. What do you think would be the outcome if Senator McConnell was given a legislative product containing similar pre-paid lobbying conflicts for his membership?
This reality also helps to explain the frustration from the White House when they do have a legislative product that moves the needle (ie. healthcare), road-mapped primarily by HHS Secretary Tom Price, and yet the House of Reps can’t even bring it to a vote.
The Freedom Caucus can wax philosophically about the Price/Ryan bill not being a full repeal; and they can argue accurately about the bill having flaws remaining from the influence of the ObamaCare lobbyists, but what is the actual alternative? Nothing.
Nothing is not an option.
The White House paying for their own staff to hire outside people to write legislation because congress doesn’t have an ideological enterprise to create their own is what has lead to this ridiculous situation we are in right now.
This DC quagmire might improve over time as new enterprises (legislation builders) move into DC to do work with a more favorable ideological outlook in-line with the new administration. But in the interim nothing is getting done, the simple tasks of budgets are at loggerheads, and time is wasting.
Fortunately for congress, right now foreign policy is taking up a lot of intellectual and administrative energy. The current domestic economic policy outcomes are being driven by the executive office alone without congress having to do any work.
However, understandably, President Trump is not going to sit and wait for congress to evolve in their ability to turn away from existing lobbyists hanging around to defend their interests. Sooner or later President Trump is going to do something dramatic to break the impasse within the broken legislative system.
Considering that Trump is not a politician, that “something” could get rather ugly.
I don’t care if we win ugly, as long as we win. Anything Trump does to break the impasse, I’ll support. We currently have a govt of one man and a few people he’s hired – virtually nobody else out of the hundreds we’ve sent to DC are working for us.
AMEN
Reusing to sign the CR’s and demanding separate appropriations bills would be a good start.
Bingo!
So far I see no strong leadership action by Trump towards Congress. This article never mentions the obstructionism of Ryan. It’s another one of the major omissions here. Congress has had 6 months to write legislation instead of coasting. The lack of Congressional action is far from being situational. Voters do not accept this.
If I read the article correctly, our illustrious legislators do NOT do any writing at all. It is all done by the lobbyists. Of course our Senators and congressmen SHOULD be doing the writing but apparently that has not been the case.
AMEN
Yes!
That Senate Commerce Committee looks like an FBI Most Wanted List…back when we had a solid FBI, that is.
Dithering away in DC. Trying to make it to The Season of the Loot and a CR with built in raises for the crooks to spend. Around and round they go.
I think Trump is putting this all together slowly and with purpose. Showing the public the Uniparty has no plan to help push his agenda. Then he will show the same thing by creating his own legislation they won’t pass either. So then he will have backed them into a corner, where he has shown the people that both sides are only there to obstruct him. Then in front of hopefully a Huuuge Television Audience he dresses down every Congressman and lays them bare naked for the world to see!! Pass the Popcorn
They are trying their best to cobble together a 2/3 majority of the Uniparty in congress to over ride vetos.
Send the letter to Thune at his last known address registered mail with return receipt.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Have the Secret Service “fix” his location and Trump hand delivers the letter of intent publicly. Hard to ignore POTUS.
Here is where to call Senator zthune about that ‘lost’ letter:
https://www.thune.senate.gov/public/
Aberdeen Office
320 South 1st Street
Suite 101
Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone: (605) 225-8823
Here is the email form for Senator Thune:
https://www.thune.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
And here is where you own a piece of property in case Thune only accepts emails from his various zip codes:
Garden City Post Office
127 Main Street, Rapid, South Dakota, 57701
Phone 605 532 3761
Do you think they’d catch on that all his constituents live together?
Part 1 has to be general knowledge for college kids for the survival of the US Republic.
It won’t be …safe space masturbation is much more important.
We’re lost. There’s no way back except secession and partition.
I think the GOP is trying to figger out a way to lose. They are by nature a pathetic minority party. RYNO wants to be minority leader. He will get his wish if he keeps it up. Their actions reveal the attempt to dither and flail all summer the get a CR passed to maintain the status quo with built in spending raises during the Loot Split. Face it, all the politicians are corrupt. They are, after all, politicians.
pol·i·ti·cian
[ˌpäləˈtiSHən]
NOUN
a person who is professionally involved in politics, especially as a holder of or a candidate for an elected office.
synonyms: legislator · elected official · statesman · stateswoman · [more]
US
a person who acts in a manipulative and devious way, typically to gain advancement within an organization.
They are more like a middle man in selling off stolen property.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lots of fog in the swamp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are going to attempt to lose the 2018 midterms by just enough, unless we can identify the crimes of the ones who need to step down (Chaffetz) and strong primary candidates…America First ambassadors with the ‘it’ factor.
Complicated business, folks.
Ted Cruz and Mike Lee are on the Commerce Committee. They need to be questioned about that letter. What are they doing? Are they part of the problem, or the solution? (I know the answer, I just want them to be asked about it in front of the cameras, publicly.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree Jake. Problem is, who is going to pose those questions? Time for the pressers to include some of these lessons. Instead of Spicer answering the same question posed 20 ways in 30 minutes, maybe he could start explaining what is REALLY going on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That should be the Commander in Tweet’s first question this morning. Unless the door has been opened by the two phone calls from Mexico and Canada last night.
It seems after President Trump said he would definitely back out of NAFTA, the two presidents want to renegotiate.
We would have to understand the terms of the treaty…But just maybe their letters of intent are on they way to their legislatures this morning!
LikeLike
President, Prime Minister and the.
LikeLike
I have no idea what the end result will be, but PDJT is a sincere and astute individual. He has tremendous men around him in Ross, Mnuchin, Mulvaney and Tillerson. He has a tremendous legal counsel in the W.H.
AG Sessions is the real deal and of course he has the people behind him. Ryan and the rest of the circus look, and act like clowns in that circus. But know one is laughing anymore.
As an outsider. I was unable to comprehend, why, essentially nearly everyone was against him. Now, thanks to PDJT, Sundance and this sites many bright contributors. Much has been revealed.
God bless PDJT,
How the federal budget is supposed to work and why it rarely does. There are supposed to be 12 bills on spending the loot.
Each bill has its own subcommittee, whose job it is to pass their appointed appropriations bill, sending it to the full committee and eventually onto the floor for a full vote. These bills are supposed to conform to the overall spending framework already set in the budget resolution.
Congress avoids shutdowns by passing a short-term budget bill maintaining current spending levels called a “continuing resolution,” or “CR.” These give lawmakers more time to either write the 12 individual budget bills, or wrap them altogether in one overarching budget called an “omnibus bill,” which directs federal spending across all of the 12 appropriations areas.
The congress is dithering in order to get to the OMNIBUS scheme of the year in the fall. I call it The Season of the Loot.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think it will get ugly. When Trump exposes them…what will they do. They will go to daddy warbucks Donahue crying on his shoulder. But if k street isn’t constructing any bills to be pushed, then these critters in Congress should have lots of free time because they will not be getting those free vacations or other perks as they were before.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That part of the swamp may be draining. After all, you cannot keep a bunch of 30 somethings at their desks with no corporate money coming in.
LikeLike
IMO, the people who voted for Trump care less about “ugly”. If “ugly” is what it takes, so be it. I think “ugly” is the reason Trump has been patient with the DOJ. He knows a lot of legislators are as corrupt and crooked as Hillary Clinton and Trump knows the names.
What needs to change is the system of corrupt legislators, corrupt bureaucrats and corrupt media if America is going to be a free America for the people and by the people. Obviously, it is a “war” for the survival of freedom and wars are fought with leaders on both sides. Who or what more could patriotic free Americans ask, but for the leadership of Donald Trump and his chosen cadre to lead the way.
I see it as dire, but I also see it as opportunity. When has we, as freedom-loving Americans, had the opportunity as it is today to correct what is in fact a doomsday wrong?
Americans had a number of threats to its national sovereignty in the past and overcame it. This is one more juncture that must and will be overcome. “If not” is not an option.
You forgot crooked judges. This is a major problem because the judges and prosecutor go after the innocent and let the crooks and thieves walk free.
As I said to one local prosecutor who refused to procecute the SOB who stole my semi-truck. You are better off as a car thief then you are as a farmer. (He was livid.)
Theft of semi with three prior convictions? — Two months probation. (National sentencing guidelines.)
A farmer that Swift or Smithfield or Tyson fingers as the origin of e-coli tainted meat? Up to ten years in jail and millions in lawsuits per Rosa DeLauro’s bill H.R. 875. (No mention that it is poor slaughter practice that causes the e-coli contamination.) This passing the blame and financial burden for poor processing practices onto farmers is the reason for National Animal ID and the Food Safety Modernization act.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Presidents have done this before…sending down a Bill to Congress for them to review and vote on.
I think Reagan did it, with his Star Wars Initiative.
There were Bills and other Legislation that Congress wanted his support on…so I think there was some give & take that went on.
I know that there are those in Congress who want a Banking Reform Bill to pass this year.
It would be great if Pres Trump could get a provision in that to withhold 25% of all money transferred to Mexico, to go into the Wall building fund.
If they wouldn’t let him have the Wall building fund…then he could withhold signing the Banking Bill.
Right?
Give and take, that’s how it works.
Hoping Trump Tweets a link to parts 1&2 this morning. Mr President if you are reading this Tweet out links. These articles need to universally read and understood by America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mike Pence has no influence? The wall was already legislated. Most everything else except tax reform and the budget are ‘simply’ repeals. Our tax $ is not enough to get congress to work for us, for American interests. That shows how much international money has really been paying them to undermine and sabotage. I hope it gets so ugly they all need ebt cards to survive.
” DONALD J STREET ” brilliant ! Now , if we could only get THE MONSTER VOTE to cancel their globalist cable and satellite TV subscriptions and fund the AMERICAN LOBBY !!
get an Xgody box ( internet streaming ) for FREE TV Movies and sports and fund the DJT STREET LOBBY
http://www.xgody.com/electronics/tv-box/xgody-4k-free-movies-quad-core-smarttv-box-android-6-0-latest-16-1-fully-loaded.html
“Considering that Trump is not a politician, that “something” could get rather ugly.”
So true Sundance, so true. I suppose that’s where a possible government shutdown comes in. Unlike with Obama where we had to sit back and watch him say “I will not negotiate” and be his do nothing self, president Trump is a man of action and a man of his word.
He was truly pushing the house and senate to act no but this congress is truly dysfunctional in every way. That was very obvious all day yesterday and especially last night in the house meeting where it supposedly took them 90 minutes to decide whether they truly had the votes for healthcare or not. It was truly turning into a media circus when you saw just how many reporters were staked out in the hallways going by the pictures sent out on twitter.
Congressman Tom Cole reportedly gave them a stern warning last night that if they continued down this path that they were truly in danger of losing the house. I found myself shaking my head in agreement at a lot of the statements that he made. It’s basically, get it together or you will face harsh consequences in next year’s midterms. He reportedly told them that our president has been placed in a very difficult position that he really shouldn’t be in right now. All of that is true.
They prolly want to lose the House. RYNO is a natural born minority leader.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Howie, did you happen to read that essay “The Flight 93 Election” during the campaign? The point was that conservatives complain endlessly but the reality is they have accepted their role as the Washington Generals who perpetually lose to the Harlem Globetrotters. They are used to role of clowns, villains, losers and are comfortable there and have no real fire in the belly to win. Your comment made me think of that essay. It was epic. Here’s the link so you know what I am referring to if you are curious.
http://www.claremont.org/crb/basicpage/the-flight-93-election/
Righto. They are a natural minority. They love to get their share of the loot but bear no responsibility. Bunch of waste cases.
“Face harsh consequences in the midterms.”
If the Republicans “face harsh consequences in the midterms”
Who, in your own district, is the primary opponent who will have a chance to win, and the financing to run, against your current Republican congressman?
Do you know that answer? If not, why not?
If you know that answer, who will fund your district’s newcomer Primary challenger’s campaign? Are you already campaigning? Are you already raising money for that challenger?
How will your Trumpublican challenger conquer the entrenched Republican Uniparty in your own state? Do you know?
There is a lot of talk about “getting these useless RINO guys out” but I see/read about so little action.
If the elected one cannot write a piece of legislation himself/herself, why elect them?
What is your Trumpublican primary game plan in your own district?
If you (personally) have not even started yet, to find that Trumplican primary candidate in your home district, you have no room to complain.
It is probably too late, as it is 2017, and can take much time to gather for your primary challenger the money, dedicated campaign workers and a following…
AFTER you find, check for ability and intelligence-enough-to-write-legislation, and do a thorough background check for real Trump-loyalty as well as potentially-hidden politically-disastrous personal or criminal history.
(This is likely the reason why your own Congressman feels safe to ignore you: he/she knows there is no primary challenger up to speed in the district, and no money/ no backing already begun for one. Thus there is not enough time now to get a real campaign for a primary challenger.)
Government “By the people” means the people have to actually WORK at government.
Commenting on a blog is commenting about government not WORKING at government (except for the blog writer who is actually working.)
Do SOMETHING!
Only prosecuting the crooks will have an effect.
But each prosecuted crook has to be REPLACED, Howie.
So I ask everyone if they have a Trumpublican replacement in mind yet…
The president will have to back the challengers in public. By the time the new year rolls in and he gets tired of dealing with the intractable uniparty he might.
We are supposed to be working too, IMO.
We are supposed to “have his back.”
Not leaving every little school board election for DeVos to handle personally.
And not leaving every state’s district for Trump to handle personally.
That is the same thing the “Legislators” are doing: waiting for someone else to do the legislation writing for them (good or bad) so they can enjoy the bennies without doing the work.
Are y’all waiting for POTUS to point out each and every potential primary candidate in every district up for grabs in 2018? That is the citizen’s job!
Maybe y’all better write him and tell him so he can get on it right away, since he does not have much to do right now/s.
” […] Who, in your own district, is the primary opponent who will have a chance to win, and the financing to run, against your current Republican congressman?
Do you know that answer? If not, why not? […] “
WHERE do we get that information???
Isn’t it time for the the Tree House to put together a go to for each congressional district?
Or at least give us some pointers as to WHERE we should go to get that info?
I would love to help here in NC but I haven’t the foggyest idea of where to start or even where to start looking for the information on HOW to start looking.
The president will let us know.
The author of this article again exercises rationalization to subdue readers. We are to believe that there is no wall funding because there is no lobbying group or legal team behind it? Congress is there to represent the citizens. The central problem, that Congress is corrupt and unresponsive, is not addressed.
Sure it is.
The comments also bring that out.
BTW, which prison are you in and what crimes did you commit to get locked up? Do you like your cellmate? Have you been forced to join a gang yet?
I wish I were filthy rich, like George Soros. It would be fund to set up shop as a Donald J. Trump Agenda Lobbying Company and pump out legislation and start buying some Congress creeps. Or maybe just make visits to Congressional/Senate offices and insinuate that unmasking has revealed some really troubling information and maybe they should change their allegiance. Make them an offer they can’t refuse. Okay, I know that is playing their game and is disgusting, but I am so angry.
Correct. They must be bought. 50 million per crook might do it.
The RINO Dream…..lose the House, Senate, and President Pence as a placeholder for a democrat in 2020.
Exactly, Howie.
They are playing the old good cop bad cop game again. Works every time. Disgusting.
Nah, they are just salesmen for different K street lobbies.
One lobby wants them to sell you this, one wants them to sell you that.
(Sell you=get you to vote for the one who works for them and NOT for you, and sell you on accepting their horrid legislation as if it is good for USA mainstreet)
Legislators are, IMO,
Kinda like the used car salesmen (or women) who work in dealerships across the street from one another.
They really do not care which brand of car you get, or if it is a lemon, but only that you get it from them & their lot so they get $.
But they ALL want you to buy a car and finance it through them.
Nothing against car salespeople: they earn their money. They are trying to sell you something you came looking to buy. They do not pretend to be able to build that car.
But Legislators use the same sales tactics to sell you something you WERE NOT looking to buy and that is the sorry difference. And they pretend to be able to build legislation.
Thank you again for making sense of the mess that is government.
What is a Congressman,a Senator? Why, he is simply a salesman for K-street.
Smiling, glad-handing, lying, making promises he will not be keeping. (To see what I mean, pretend to be in the market for a used car. Study the salesman’s tactics. Then watch your congressman and senator for same.)
A legislator is SUPPOSED to be capable of WRITING a legislative bill, not just a bill for services rendered.
Unfortunately, no candidate is ever made to demonstrate his/her ability to actually and personally write a coherent bill in front of constituent witnesses.
When I read this, it really sickens me. Nothing but empty suits, empty heads, empty hearts, but full pockets. I cannot help but compare them to our founders. The brilliance and integrity of those men writing our laws and documents with one intention, to give the citizens a free republic.
SD is always informing, analyzing and teaching us. I am finding this particular lesson extremely difficult and disheartening.
Can someone please explain how Thune or anyone can “refuse to accept” a letter from POTUS or Secretary. How exactly does that work? I am being serious. For anyone else, proof of delivery is all that is required.
Perhaps they should send it again via US Postal Service registered mail.
When Thune signs for the mail, he has officially accepted it.
Heh heh.
Or an email.
I hope this leads to a government shutdown.
Why not?
Congress has become unmoored from the constitution and the people it supposedly represents.
The author wants no shutdown, he wants you to be satisfied with no progress that is no one’s fault!
The author is gently explaining to us, IMO, That this is OUR fault.
We slept too long. Failed to find out what was what for too long.
And Still fail to ACT on what we learn here.
We are awake. But we are still hanging about in our jammies waiting for some
Mommy or Daddy to make us breakfast.
WAKE UP more! Get going!
President has the talent, or leadership in his cabinet that need to build teams to counter the lobby, special interest industry. He is very good at finding this talent. A true civil service, accurate, non political and results orientated. probably being done as I type.
A rag tag band of American Conservative Misfits . That is what they are. Holding the line against the globalist counter attacks. Reminds me of Guadalcanal.
Attacks by the uniparty coming down ‘The Slot.’
They way I see it the uniparty is working now to set up a primary challenge in 2020. The goal is to stop as many reforms as they can and keep the Loot flowing.
Its always about $.
Anything “ugly” he does will get him impeached.
Time for a “deep state” extinction level event IMHO! WE THE PEOPLE, in concert with the TRUMP ADMINISTRATION need to REPLACE EVERY elected SENATOR AND HOUSE REP with elected officials without political ties or experience. This can be accomplished in 2018 and 2020 election cycles.
