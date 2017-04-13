Judge Napolitano Vindicated? British Intelligence Was Used By Obama Administration to Obtain FISA Warrants On Trump Team…

On March 14th Judge Andrew Napolitano said:
“Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command. He didn’t use the NSA. He didn’t use the CIA. He didn’t use the FBI, and he didn’t use Department of Justice. He used GCHQ. What the heck is GCHQ? That’s the initials for the British spying agency. They have 24/7 access to the NSA database. So by simply having two people go to them saying, ‘President Obama needs transcripts of conversations involving candidate Trump, conversations involving president-elect Trump,’ he’s able to get it, and there’s no American fingerprints on this.”
On March 20th Fox News suspended Napolitano for making those remarks. The British government and British intelligence community was furious at Napolitano and Fox News. At the time Rupert Murdoch was attempting to purchase SkyNews, which might have aided in the severity of his response to Napolitano.
However, today CNN is confirming much of the construct for what Napolitano was previously saying:
CNN – British and other European intelligence agencies intercepted communications between associates of Donald Trump and Russian officials and other Russian individuals during the campaign and passed on those communications to their US counterparts, US congressional and law enforcement and US and European intelligence sources tell CNN.
The communications were captured during routine surveillance of Russian officials and other Russians known to western intelligence. British and European intelligence agencies, including GCHQ, the British intelligence agency responsible for communications surveillance, were not proactively targeting members of the Trump team but rather picked up these communications during what’s known as “incidental collection,” these sources tell CNN.
The European intelligence agencies detected multiple communications over several months between the Trump associates and Russian individuals — and passed on that intelligence to the US. The US and Britain are part of the so-called “Five Eyes” agreement (along with Canada, Australia and New Zealand), which calls for open sharing among member nations of a broad range of intelligence. (read more)
Against the backdrop of President Obama’s National Security Advisor Susan Rice finally admitting she was the White House entity who unmasked the names of U.S. people contained within U.S. intelligence reports, the prior substantive concerns of Judge Andrew Napolitano appear confirmed.
It would appear the justification for the early 2016 President Obama surveillance program was, in part, constructed by utilizing information from British intelligence sources.
Earlier we considered that NSA Director Mike Rogers didn’t want to participate in, or give aid in relationship to, the surveillance scheme. Consequently, the Obama White House worked around Rogers with another source, British Government Communications Head Quarters (GCHQ), for the same information.
In 2013 Edward Snowden released information the UK GCHQ was being party funded by the U.S. NSA to the tune of over £100 million:
[…] The funding underlines the closeness of the relationship between GCHQ and its US equivalent, the National Security Agency. But it will raise fears about the hold Washington has over the UK’s biggest and most important intelligence agency, and whether Britain’s dependency on the NSA has become too great. (link)
January 23rd, 2017, three days after President Trump’s inauguration, the head of the U.K. General Communications Head Quarters (GCHQ) unexpectedly resigns:
Robert Hannigan, the director of GCHQ, has resigned from his job as head of one of the three Government intelligence agencies after just two years.
GCHQ would only say that Mr Hannigan had left his post for “personal reasons” and that he was not sacked or subject to disciplinary proceedings. (link)
[Previously] In hindsight, NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers may have notified Team Trump of Obama’s Intelligence Community (James Clapper and John Brennan) involvement or engagement in surveillance activity.
As you look at the dates below, it’s important to note that NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers would be keenly aware of both the June FISA request – Denied, and the October request – Granted. Pay specific attention to the October request. “October”!.
June 2016: FISA request. The Obama administration files a request with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) to monitor communications involving Donald Trump and several advisers. The request, uncharacteristically, is denied.
October 2016: FISA request. The Obama administration submits a new, narrow request to the FISA court, now focused on a computer server in Trump Tower suspected of links to Russian banks. No evidence is found — but the wiretaps continue, ostensibly for national security reasons.
Andrew McCarthy at National Review later notes. The Obama administration is now monitoring an opposing presidential campaign using the high-tech surveillance powers of the federal intelligence services.
♦ On Tuesday November 8th, 2016 the election was held. Results announced Wednesday November 9th, 2016.
♦ On Thursday November 17th, 2016, NSA Director Mike Rogers traveled to New York and met with President-Elect Donald Trump.
♦ On Friday November 18th The Washington Post reported on a recommendation in “October” that Mike Rogers be removed from his NSA position:
The heads of the Pentagon and the nation’s intelligence community have recommended to President Obama that the director of the National Security Agency, Adm. Michael S. Rogers, be removed.
The recommendation, delivered to the White House last month, was made by Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter and Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper Jr., according to several U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
[…] In a move apparently unprecedented for a military officer, Rogers, without notifying superiors, traveled to New York to meet with Trump on Thursday at Trump Tower. That caused consternation at senior levels of the administration, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal personnel matters. (link)
Remember, historically The Washington Post is the preferred outlet for the CIA and Intelligence Community within Deep State to dump their “leaks” and stories. [The State Department “leaks” to CNN for the same purposes.]
♦ On Saturday November 19th Reuters reported on the WaPo Story and additional pressure by Defense Secretary Ash Carter and DNI James Clapper to fire Mike Rogers.
[…] The Washington Post reported that a decision by Rogers to travel to New York to meet with Trump on Thursday without notifying superiors caused consternation at senior levels of the administration, but the recommendation to remove him predated his visit. (link)
If you just look at the timeline of activity a picture emerges:
- The Intelligence Community -at the direction of President Obama- made a request to a FISA court for the NSA to spy on Donald Trump in June 2016. It was denied.
- In October the Intelligence Community (NSA) -at the direction of President Obama- made a second request to the FISA court for the NSA to spy on activity around Donald Trump. It was approved.
- At around the same time (October), as the second request, (Def Sec) Ash Carter and (DNI) James Clapper tell President Obama to dump NSA Director Mike Rogers.
- A week after the election, Director Mike Rogers makes a trip to Trump Tower without telling his superior, James Clapper….
- …Which immediately brings about new calls (November media leaks to WaPo) for President Obama to dump Admiral Mike Rogers.
Oh what a tangled web was weaved, where is bo now Tahiti ? Lock him up now !!
Feed him to the Tahitian sharks.
O is hiding in his “safe space” is he?
On the bomb thread Wyntre posted a tweet that said: “Here’s hoping he went spelunking in Afghanistan.” Sounds good to me.
So why is this information being published now? Is it a last ditch effort to pin a Russian narrative on Trump? Is it because his popularity has risen with the stand off with Russia over Syria? Or is someone leaking against Obama?
Ooops, I meant being published by CNN not TCT. (I wish wordpress would allow posts to be amended or deleted.)
Yes and notice they gloss over the obvious and write that it relates to “Russia” blah blah blah
Probably meant to make a weekend “Muh Russian!” narrative given Trex’s visit to Russia to push Syria out of the cycle but of course the moab dropped and then with NK chest thumping the narrative I suspect doesn’t get left off.
They are trying to “normalize” what was done. Just as was done with what Rice had done.
” Nothing to see here folks. Just move along. This is the same-old-same-old that is done every mundane day.”
“the British intelligence agency responsible for communications surveillance, were not proactively targeting members of the Trump team but rather picked up these communications during what’s known as “incidental collection,” these sources tell CNN.”
Bull – they used the FISA request as an excuse to spy on the Trump team. Susan Rice is in on this up to her eyeballs. There is no way that Comey does not know about this either. FOX News owes the Judge an official apology and either back pay or a bonus.
I’m with you–the Judge deserves a BIG splashy public apology, back pay, and maybe a bonus. Or maybe FOX would enjoy some more law suits? I’d think they would have enough to keep their lawyers busy. This whole thing with the Judge really irked me.
Nowhere did I see that GCHQ got a FISA warrant nor do I know that one is required of them. So far there is no evidence that Obama instructed GCHQ to do anything.
All we have at the present moment is GCHQ intercepted via incidental collection and reported it. So far there is no evidence of a smoking gun.
Thank you for posting this.
Judge N. was empathic in his statements. The espionage involved against PDJT is like something one would only expect from totalitarian regime.
Of course, many of us knew the Obama years were just that.
PDJT really must be 24K Gold to have withstood these forces of evil.
Hopefully your DOJ etc will really go after any and all, that have so tried to sully your President and his family.
Thank you
He’s genuine platinum.
No surprise at all…this is standard operating procedure. We spy on their citizens at the request of our government and they do the same on our citizens. Anyone thinking there are firewalls is delusional.
And why is the US funding the UK’s surveillance department? This opens another can of worms.
hope it’s on the chopping block after internal reviews on cuts is complete.
Interesting point is that ex-Tony Blair advisor Robert Hannigan was the guy overseeing the funding of Brit Intel agencies. He was appointed Director-General of Defence and Intelligence with effect from 1 March 2010 until November 2014 where he liaised with his US counterparts. That was during the first Obama administration.
In November of 2014, he was appointed the Director of the signals intelligence and cryptography agency the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ). So his tenure there covered the second Obama administration until his abrupt resignation after Mr Trump was elected and not The Lunatic.
Hmmm
I forgot to add, that his salary was one of the highest in government and raised many eyebrows in the UK. Somehow, everything seems to circle back the the Clintons/Obama synergy and rats nest, in my humble opinion.
Good grief, yes. I was stunned (and why should ANYTHING our government does surprise me at this stage????) to find out we are funding the UK’s surveillance. I love the UK and all, but not enough to want to pay big bucks for this. America First!
And giving countries full access to our NSA information when we, the people, cannot even get our FOIA requests complied with?
I thought Snowden talked about how this was done, to keep it legal. They use our data base to escape the law of US spying on US citizens. If the UK does it and reports it to our agencies then it is OK. So the 200 million may be the cost of UK personnel to spy on US citizens for US purposes.
LikeLike
Here they are paying millions of pounds for social welfare…and we pay for their intelligence!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And people wanted to say POTUS was crazy for tweeting that he was spied on. The evidence is becoming clearer by the day. Judge Nap does deserve an apology ASAP.
…A written and published apology.
And yet here we are, blessed with Mr. Trump as OUR President.
If there was ANY dirt on our esteemed leader, would it not have been exposed prior to 11/8?
It’s sickening how that self-righteous fake of a prior president is still walking free.
Agree, Minnie – we are blessed! If there was no dirt, they would make up something –
The former narcissistic, nincompoopic numbnut you referenced appeared to have plenty of time to play games with the lives of others – and he had plenty of help from the insane asylum, too – consider his comrades in arms – every one of them is a criminal – it is time we added a new wing to Gitmo – since the list of new inmates keeps getting longer – no wonder he is hiding out in a place with no extradition – he wouldn’t dare show his face here, again – too much has come to light of his plans to destroy America –
Vengeance is mine saith the Lord – so we will leave it up to Him to dispense of him as He wills – as for his enablers – they, too, will get their just rewards –
I read about this this morning then noticed the story I was reading was in the guardian so I didn’t know how much of it to even believe.
What’s the use of inquiries or courts any more with the media able to coverup and no one is ever responsible for whatever convenient reason.
There’s some dirty dems out there. If these evil swamp peeps don’t get prosecuted there will be hell to pay. (God willing.)
The release was obviously coordinated.
“Remember, historically The Washington Post is the preferred outlet for the CIA and Intelligence Community within Deep State to dump their “leaks” and stories. [The State Department “leaks” to CNN for the same purposes.]” -SD
So in light of this statement and with T-Rex at State
“… and passed on those communications to their US counterparts”
I would say the NSA has some susplainin’ to do, Lucy.
“US congressional and law enforcement and US and European intelligence sources tell CNN.” Who are the “US congressional” people who knew about this spying on Trump and yet let Trump be hammered and ridiculed when he said it had happened? Republicans?
Start with John McCain…. and go from there.
You know, I’ve really had it with that azzhat.
It’s time for some more information to be disclosed about McCain’s conduct as a POW.
And obamas college records.
Any thoughts on why CNN is corroborating this claim NOW? A claim that got a man fired, it was so hot…
It makes you wonder if the bomb is about to drop on this story(no pun intended). CNN wants to get ahead of it and act like they have been reporting on it all along which we all no is far from the truth. The dam is breaking and they can’t contain the mass flow of information that is about to escape on this real soon. Anyone seen Susan Rice or Loretta Lynch lately?
We should be watching the airports and the borders….its going to be every rat for themselves….
Did you notice that Peter Roskam R. IL. stated today that he thinks there needs to be a reopening of the investigation into Lois Lerner’s conduct at the IRS? Way overdue.
Why is Koskenin still running the IRS? I’m sure there is a tactical reason. Would be nice to know.
CNN is not corroborating Judge Napolitano but are trying to create what they think is cover for the actions of Barry and his people.
Some may call it criminal intent.
The dam is about to break…with 21st technology tools in the hands of tyrants, there was an unspoken code of silence, but now, with the goal of MAGA, our President is moving us back to rule of law. Notice, it’s not about war and destruction for POTUS Trump, it’s about peace prosperity and mutual economic development – Win Win WIN!
Publius – we are thinking the same thing. Look at my post just above yours within a minute of each other.
Nice! The image of the dam is so powerful in this case because once the cracks appear, all the MSM can do is dump it all in there and point in other directions: we know who the top offenders are in illegal surveillance but the MSM will try to pin everything on the Russians, Chinese and Germans too.
Did the June FISA denial go to FISCR who approved, subject to a narrowed focus in July? Was the October grant a standard 90 day renewal following the July appeal? Possibly. Was GCHQ recruited as both a stop gap measure, and as an original scope source?
Do I believe CNN has an ulterior motive for reporting the GCHQ surveillance? Yes. Could that be to take the heat off Mssrs. Comey, McCabe & Nameless others? Seems likely, since they are the most duplicitous liars on the airwaves.
It is quite possible that everybody and his brother was spying on the PDJT team; during before and after the general election. This isn’t a rabbit hole, it’s a warren.
“…It is quite possible that everybody and his brother was spying on the PDJT team…”
– – – – –
YES. And note that Mr. Trump WON, anyway!
And all they were able to find that was scandalous was the p*ssy gate tapes. God bless President Trump.
R-C, wouldn’t it be a revelation to know what the vote count was after subtracting out the fraud?
When Trump said several weeks ago “It is one of the big stories of our time,” it may have been an understatement.
and I hope this big story gets told! i would love to read it to the littles as a bedtime story…
Obama spotted in tahiti….
Boys will be boys!
Perhaps Obama’s chickens are coming home to roost!
I don’t buy the narrative that the British and European intelligence agencies just happened to pick up these communications “incidentally.” As an auditor, there are too many red flags. In addition to the red flags already mentioned in Sundance’s article, the Obama Adm had a history (modus operandi) of improperly spying on people (media, Congress, etc.). In addition, it’s no secret that many in the British and European intelligence agencies as well as the Obama Intel agencies were very anti-Trump and had motivation to try to get dirt on him and his associates. Moreover, the ridiculous “Golden Shower” dossier was prepared by a British ex-intelligence officer at the request of a Trump’s political opponent, and the U.S. Intel agencies included this unverified dossier in its official report. Some questions that will shed light on this are: What was the basis/evidence for the 1st and 2nd FISA requests? Who requested/directed the FBI to open an investigation and get FISA requests? Who asked the British and European intelligence agencies to gather Intel on Trump associates? Who asked for and paid for the British ex-Intel officer to collect dirt on Trump/his associates? Why was Congress not notified for 7-8 months of the FBI investigation? Who requested and who unmasked the names and leaked it to the press? What was the involvement of the Clinton campaign in all of this?
Remember the source, cnn. Its not incidental. Its not like when you buy groceries and happen to pick up mints at the checkout. It was sought after. Once initial fisa was a no go, come hell or high water obama wanted it done. He and hitlary made a deal when he won his 1st election and he owed her more than just becoming SOS. At partly Trump got under his skin like a surgeon and he wanted revenge. Imo.
Sundance, thanks for once again connecting the dots. Especially appreciate the time line of events which really gives clarity.
The evidence is beginning to amass in such a way that there will be a damn breaking event; a cascading effect that will sweep away all in its path.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
An example MUST be made.
So shoot me.
How about if I just buy you a beer?
OK, that works…hits me in the soft spot in fact.
Maybe she can be cuffed to Holder, Lynch, and Koskinen as they board the bus for prison.
Here’s a thought…..is there a connection between the Oct FISA request & Comey going back to relook at the email server scandal?
Which came first??? Oh and when did the Tarmac meeting with Lyin’ Loretta happen?
Tarmac meeting was on June 27th, 2016.
When was the pee document dated from and was this the reason for GCHQ to get involved? How was Robert Steele attatched to this group? I find it so hard to keep everything straight, so many scandals and lies and conspiracies.
Mother Jones quoted from Pee Pee a week before election, but wouldn’t run it because it couldn’t be verified…In this article it states the former British spy had been shopping it since June, which is very convenient since FBI started investigation around this time..
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/01/spy-who-wrote-trump-russia-memos-it-was-hair-raising-stuff
Senator Grassely has sent requests to FBI wanting to know if they paid this same guy as a source
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/bloggers/3540584/posts?page=27
Of course McCain couldn’t help himself either when it came to golden showers and going after President Trump
http://nypost.com/2017/01/11/john-mccain-i-gave-russia-blackmail-dossier-on-trump-to-fbi/
I had posted this article by Sharyl Attkisson early today in comments and it has a list of ways to spy on American citizens without FISA.It was given to her by her intelligence contacts, which are extensive…
https://sharylattkisson.com/when-incidental-intel-collection-isnt-incidental/
There are a bunch of examples and here is one that is relevant to Sundance article ….
There are “back-door” ways to collect and report on a target without Title III or FISA court authority. If it’s for political purposes or blackmail, this may consist of “inventing” an excuse to surveil the target.
If the work of targeting an individual cannot be accomplished by government intel officers, it can be contracted out to third parties or to foreign parties who aren’t bound by U.S. law.
I asked this weeks ago and still don’t know the answer. With so much criminal activity, and so many potential perpetrators with so many accomplices, are there enough people with clean hands remaining to investigate, testify, and get these cases to trial? I’m not so sure.
Ive wondered too. Even those that have dirty hands can still find strength to ask for salvation.
Even if they get salvation, individuals with dirty hands tend to make highly impeachable witnesses for the prosecution. It will be an uphill climb for the best of prosecutors.
Yet ANOTHER reminder of why FNC can’t be trusted. This story always had an Occam’s Razor feel to it.
The “special relationship” apparently is for Globalists only.
We need to untangle our Intel capabilities from the Brits AND Mossad.
NO Oversight…
We have an intel relationship with the Brits but not Israel, and Andrew Napolitano still is a paranoid libertarian in the mold of Ron Paul.
The spying and surveillance of the elected and appointed government officials is what forces them to tow the line and vote as they are told to vote, the good of the country be damned !
Just as an aside, I am glad that Judge Napolitano was vindicated as to the “Trump was spied upon” issue. However, I was really disappointed to see him blast Pres. Trump for “illegally” bombing Syria. Maybe that bull bleep is the real reason Fox took him back. http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/04/13/andrew-napolitano-trumps-attack-on-syria-was-both-emotional-and-illegal.html
Yep, like I say, Andrew is still a nut job even if he stumbles on the truth now and then.
That’s one of those issues where certain interpretations of the constitution lead people to that conclusion. It’s like Senator Paul on some things and libertarianism..,I don’t agree on his Syria bombing conclusion, but I can see how they draw their conclusions…
Libertarians are spot on regarding domestic economic policy, but foreign policy they act more like liberals.
OboMao is a Traitor!
And EVERYONE that is Complicit, SHOULD BE PROSECUTED, to the Fullest Extent of the LAW!!
They always Accuse, of the same thing They are doing.
Congress IS Complicit too.
It’s Beyond time for Law and Order!
PRESS ON!!
Honestly, I thought I’d read on CTH that the British intel was used before The judge said it and got suspended. Sometimes I think I’m nuts.
CONFIRMED: FOREIGN ACTORS MEDDLED IN THE ELECTION – BRITISH SPIES REVEALED TO HAVE WIRETAPPED TRUMP AT OBAMA REQUEST. ~ No MSM headline anywhere
Hey Murdoch, when ya going to issue a public apology to Judge Napolitano and the Trump administration? Huh?
**crickets** Yeah, that’s what I thought.
… Time for AG Sessions to end these snakes once and for all.
If Trump is waiting to begin prosecutions, it’s because he is waiting for some big victories. After a triumphant parade down Pennsylvania Ave. in a chariot with a few deposed dictators in tow, he’ll be in a position to go after the organized crime syndicate that masquerades as the Democratic Party.
