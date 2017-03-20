Fox News Pulls Judge Napolitano Off Air Due To Prior Comments on UK Trump Surveillance…

Apparently Rupert Murdoch has taken action against Judge Andrew Napolitano as an outcome of his broadcast report on British Intelligence coordinating surveillance activity with the NSA – Backstory HERE – A few weeks earlier Napolitano was on Fox Business News saying President Trump was the first president to confront The Deep State.
(Via LA Times) Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano is being kept off the air indefinitely amid the controversy over his unverified claims that British intelligence wiretapped Trump Tower at the behest of former President Obama.
Fox News did not respond to inquiries about Napolitano’s status Monday. Napolitano was conspicuously missing from the network’s coverage of the confirmation hearings on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch — an event in which he typically would have played a significant role. He has not been on the air since Thursday.
People familiar with the situation who could speak only on the condition of anonymity said Napolitano is not expected to be on Fox News Channel any time in the near future. Napolitano was not available for comment. (read more)
One by one folks. We need to let Fox know how we feel. You know what to do!
IMO, Fox is no better – almost worse, than the other msm. Why? The try to keep a hint of honesty surrounded by elitist reporting.
Totally agree! I cut the cable. Many other honest real news sites. I am sure I am not alone.
Haven’t watched TV news in over 10 years now.
48 years for me now, almost to the month.
Fox is worst than the msm.
Nothing beats CNN as the worst. FOX remains the most neutral and they do present both sides most of the time.
I have to disagree. Fox pretends to be neutral. Don’t be fooled. They are just playing you. At least CNN is out front out being biased.
Fox IS the MSM. They’re the GOPe side of the MSM. I knew Judge NAP was getting too real for comfort of the globalists at Fox News. With Napolitano gone, I wonder if Kennedy will leave as well.
I believe they are worse. Chris Wallace is pathetically biased and I ignore all but a few shows
And please get rid of Shepard Smith!!
I got rid of Shepard Smith. And the rest of the clowns, too. About nine years ago and never looked back.
Wait! Fox wants more liberals, not less.
The deep state does not like being exposed.
HAL needs to be unplugged.
Smoke…fire, big fire.
Civil war time.
No surprise here. Faux, like all the other cable news outlets, is not interested in getting/letting truth out. They only want their employees to “spin” the facts the way they would like them to be.
Yes, people also disappeared in the USSR for saying inconvenient things…
Fox shoots itself in the paw, again.
But my once-a-week dinner group quit watching Fox well before the election.
Murdouch and sons need to be returned to Australia.
When the advertiser realize we no longer watching…….remember Starbucks, Macy, Nordstrom? Neither do I.
I don’t think Australia even wants them back. Put them in a boat without an oar and point them in that direction anyway.
Pretty soon CNN and Fox News are going to be the same.
Risky move. Murdoch’s getting desperate.
Bingo! Big swamp creatures like Murdoch don’t take risks unless they feel they’re being exposed… Winning! 😀
I had a suspicious feeling that Fox News would do that to Judge Napolitano. The “powers that be” and the “media of mass deception” do NOT want the nefarious deeds of the Deep State revealed! Is it an ideological thing or a “follow the money” situation that is involved here? Probably both…
At this level, I’m not convinced they aren’t consolidated into Just One Thing.
The British GCHQ spies on everyone. There are even less constitutional restraints in the UK than in the US, especially as far as US citizens are concerned. It is also a close partner of US authorities (5 eyes).
It seems logical that, if any US authority did an investigation of Trump (US citizen), they would request intel from the British.
Sa_Bi, British IC people are in the US at Ft. Meade, embedded with American IC. Here is an article I posted yesterday at another thread. For an explanation, scroll down to the Appendix.
http://www.aim.org/special-report/a-watergate-style-threat-to-the-democratic-process/
How’s that
[“watching it so you don’t have to” then running here chicken little style to tell the people who don’t want to know what the latest lies of the lugenpresse are]
working out for you?
Napolitano has an entire online world he can address if he chooses to, Fox “news” be damned.
And certainly an online community that would support him in all possible ways.
YES.
The lapdog media take their cues from the online media now, always.
Anyone thrown out of a network who has something legit to say should do an interview and post a long reply or statement and watch the viewers-that-were, who are now online readers and viewers, simply get the message direct.
Trump style.
It got Trump into the White House. It can move mountains.
flyingtigercomics ,
Maybe the Judge will take his case to InfoWars? Maybe Sharyl Atkisson?
FOX news is worse than CNN because it lures a lot of conservatives to watch it’s propaganda on the premise that someone at FOX is actually a conservative. NONE of them are.
Lou Dobbs is a yuuge President Trump supporter along with Judge Jenine. I like the both of them and watch them too.
Stuart Varney avid and rabid supporter of Trump
Disappointed to see this move by the Deep State loving Murdoch crew.
Worse, Larry Johnson’s website, NoQuartersUSA appears to be gone. He was one source, a former CIA official of Judge Napolitano.
So what’s up with that?
Wow what a shock – NoQuarter is gone?
Could it just be down for maintenance?
No. It’s not down for maintenance. Larry’s Twitter account has been destroyed, and KenoshaMarge, who used to help Larry, her website has also been cleaned of content.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the hi tech industry lords of the Internet taking out every voice that backs Trump or exposes the Deep State and the Cult of Liberalism.
Yesterday, a Russian site, Katehon was redirecting to a loop, local server address, 127.0.0.1. There are FB pages disappearing, Twitter bans, all the major Obama supporters are using their platforms, Google, the worse, with YouTube censorship, Google Search blocking real search. They are all traitors to Freedom and American values.
They want a totalitarian world of only their deviant ideology.
They will silence everyone. It’s a simple thing for them. They are mining the big data they have and the government is looking the other way.
Judge Nap is a pretty straight up guy. If he believes his sources, that’s good enough for me. I think POTUS is getting a first-hand look at how dirty the swamp really is. He can’t rely on anyone to get him clear, accurate information. In defense of Judge Nap, POTUS could have and should have, gone to his folks quietly before heading to Twitter. This was an avoidable public embarrassment. In the end, it would be in POTUS’ best interest take seriously the notion he’s being trolled because they know he’s going to lash out on Twitter. I wanna believe this incident opened his eyes.
Silence from POTUS in some Twitter hashtags would put the fear of God into the lot of them!!
The phrasing of the Tweets, implies he was informed by someone on his team. The whole of President Trump’s history, shows his actions and his Tweets are never without cause, or good reason.
Perfectly said Rodney. If Trump hasnt earned your benefit of the doubt yet on matters like these, you havent been paying close enough attention.
I’ll repeat what I said when this began. The President accused his immediate predecessor of being a criminal. That’s extraordinary and transcends campaign rhetoric. I am certain President Trump would not have done that haphazardly of without proof. But he’s simply lining up the billiard balls for the right moment to sink them. To do that and win, you need to think beyond the moment and further into the future.
LikeLiked by 6 people
But im relatively new here and dont pay much attention to the names commenters, so I hesitate to throw that label around too often
I hear yah!
Does anyone know what happened to Larry Johnson’s webpage noquarterusa.net and his twitter account? The “Site Not Available” when you go to the link.
Larry (retired CIA) was one of the Judge’s confirmation for how the British Intelligence intercepted and bugged the President.
Is this merely coincidence? Both are not available today?
LikeLiked by 4 people
It was just there this morning or was it last night???
Even his twitter account is gone??? 😮 😮
It was up this morning and Larry even replied to some posts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I couldn’t remember but it looking like it could be connected to the Napolitano
There does seem to be a connection. Do you remember his email?
Went looking for it but can’t find it …
Probably deleted it several years agaon.
Larry would not just shut his site down without warning…unless he had a gun to his head.
Napolitano hasn’t touched his twitter account since the 16th, the day he did that GCHQ story for Fox.
Oh I was talking Larry Johnson’s account is gone…
But did notice Napolitano hasn’t been active in a while.
I believe it was March 14th, that the Judge did the GCHQ story.
That is the date on the two videos that I posted downthread…the 14th.
My mistake. He still hasn’t posted on his twitter since being kicked off Fox.
This is in wikipedia on Larry Johnson. His site is gone, and you when you do a search on yahoo it is hard to even get this.
Allegations that British intelligence wiretapped Donald Trump
In March 2017, Andrew Napolitano spread the unfounded conspiracy theory that GCHQ, one of Britain’s top intelligence agencies, had wiretapped Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign on orders from President Obama.[1] Johnson was the source for Napolitano’s claim.[1][22] The conspiracy theory was later asserted as fact by President Trump, with him citing Fox News and Napolitano.[1] GCHQ responded, stating that the claims were “nonsense, utterly ridiculous and should be ignored”.[23] Fox News later disavowed the statement by Napolitano.[1]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Larry_C._Johnson
All of us have to keep asking “What happened to Larry”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have been reading and posting since around election time.
Same with me. In 2008 I posted under a different name “WhatNow? He gave us a blog we could be part of. We need to keep asking for answers and his wherabouts.
can’t find him on twitter either .
this is too strange
This is not like Larry. Even when he was traveling, he would not respond and we would just continue blogging, but he left the webpage up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every time he pulled another layer off of Obama, he got hacked.
That’s a possibility now. But his twitter page also?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go look up KenoshaMarge’s website and last I checked, an hour or so ago, it was online but ALL content was removed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, Fox News said they “could not confirm”, which does not mean the same thing. Napolitano cannot reveal his THREE sources and we can all respect that kind of integrity in honest journalism.
Larry Johnson on CNN confirmed that he was ONE source.Judge said he had three sources.
“Normalcy bias” is one of my least favorite terms – the idea that people normalize crises or threat-situations seems at once so obvious doesn’t seem to be served by jargon – but this is one case where I’ll say it applies.
Connect the dots, all of them: this war b/w Trump & the deep state just intensified, reached a critical point, underwent a “state change” – it’s more real than any of us have seen it yet in our lifetimes
“Monday [on his radio show] Rush Limbaugh maintained […] testimony from FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Michael Rogers was meant to send a message to President Donald Trump and his administration”
The Message: SHUT UP OR FACE IMPEACHMENT http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/03/20/limbaugh-comey-hearing-message-trump-stop-drain-swamp-stuff-face-impeachment/
“Secret Service personnel removed the alarm sensors along an area of fence line when the agency raised its height in response to previous fence-jumping incidents as a way to make it harder to scale […] source said superiors in the Uniformed Division told Secret Service personnel to remove the sensors and piece them together for use elsewhere. They were never replaced.
Official Story: MAYBE THEY NEED TO BE REPLACED LOL
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/article/2617925/
Soon it we will have to seek out alternative news sites like here, Dennis Michael lynch, you tube and ???
Getting scary out there
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting times. We know Larry reads here. If has to lay low for a little bit, maybe he can send us a cryptic message. as a reply to one of us.
I’m starting to think I wish I had just kept playing games
Had a great weekend and now this
Tomi Lahren, too. Weird.
Fake conservative IMO. Supports babykilling for profit. She calls it pro-choice even though the baby doesn’t have a choice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many contributors have they banned in recent years? Palin — gone. Coulter — gone. Tantaros — gone. Some bimbos fondled by the elderly dude — gone, the dude himself — gone.
BUT Shep and Juan are still there, fat junkie Bob was rehired, a few more flaming radicals were hired to spread the propaganda…
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Andrea Tantaros, Brigitte Gabriel, Dennis Michael Lynch, Mark Steyn, Coulter(she’s back on Hannity in the last couple weeks), all the pro Trump One Lucky Guys on Outnumbered, among others have all been booted yet Fox brings friggin Marie Harf on as a contributor.
Will Judge Pirro be next?? 😮 😮
She’s getting another show, on the Fox Network Channel…I saw a blurb about it on that channel while watching a movie.
I don’t know if that means she’s losing her FNC show, or what.
Twitter is saying it is because he won’t give up the names of his sources.
Why would that be a problem to Murdoch?
There is more going on.
Powers that be want his source ‘neutralized’.
Amusing the way FOX constantly refers to MSM as some disconnected entity.
Hello…..FOX, you is them!!
The FOX in the sucker’s henhouse!
It’s not the first time –
this was posted July 2014
We are OBVIOUSLY now in a police state.
Mr. Lou Dobbs, we have lost Andrea Tantaro, and now Judge Napolitano for what? Saying the sky is pink when others wanted it to be purple?
Oh, my.
I guess I am always the contrarian. I remember last summer when Judge N was all over FOX News saying that he knew Jim Comey very well and that Comey was a man of integrity and that he WOULD be bringing charges against Hillary.
I think a lot of the judge. His sources, not so much.
If I may, this is a situation where your admitted compulsion to contradict manifests as sheer compulsion. And I can sympathize to a small degree, I’ve struggle to tame a lust for confrontation.
cf. Sundance’s earlier article regarding the freshman rep. from NY whose line of questioning led Comey into first, symptoms of discomfort (deception tells) & then an outright lie – Clearly, Comey is trained & adept at the dark arts & uses them against the interests of the United States. He only slipped up, I conjecture, b/c he underestimated the young lady questioning him
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/20/it-took-a-freshman-gop-congresswoman-to-pull-the-mask-from-fbi-director-comey/
Murdoch was never our friend.
And there ain’t no Santa Claus, either.
I’m not surprised by anything anymore. Clearly the UK government is putting pressure on FOX. Probably threatened their ability to operate in the UK. Special relationship… pffft.
Yep. Murdoch owns Sky News in the UK.
I take it by this action, Judge Andrew Napolitano is sticking to his guns. Good.
He should shout what he knows from the highest platform. Its also very likely the President is paying attention.
Maybe Judge Napolitano will be a guest at Mara-Lago for a well rested weekend, this week.
WSB,
Why not? The Judge has already been to Trump Tower?
I know one thing. If the President’s allies and supporters continue to drop like flies and get left hanging, there won’t be anymore supporters. Sucking up to the likes of McConnell and Ryan while letting Flynn, Judge Nap, Manafort, Roger Stone and others drown says a lot about who’s really in control and who really feels threatened.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The archives at CTH are really handy, if you want to learn something.
Best regards!
Judge N. must have been right on the money or Faux wouldn’t have let him go. Things happen to people who try to expose the Deep State. The swamp of the Deep State isn’t just in D.C. either. It is in every state of our nation because their are Congress Critters from these states that condone the existence of the Deep State and all to happy to provide cover for them. Follow the money as usual.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The move against Napolitano just confirmed everything he said.
The denial script written by Shep “the only man who makes Lindsay Graham look masculine” Smith doubled down.
By doing this, they have drawn massive attention to a statement which otherwise would have gone relatively unnoticed.
Yep, it’s obvious. This is one instance that Faux News has actually been transparent.
I am with you, JFP!
His sons are in charge now I think. I think folks need to keep things in context. O’Reilly is the number one rated show and he averages barely four million people. They are not popular in the grand scheme..
Moves like this narrow their base by the day. That Emanuel clown and Maria Harf etc show us the future of that network…I like Dobbs,Hannity, Judge Jeanine and would never watch them through the day or weekends…Its a fake news site with an agenda…
Harf is a massive IQ sink.
Put Steven Hawking in a room with Harf and he’d be an intellectual turnip inside an hour.
Stephen, not Steven. Russian bots are making me misspell everything. 😞
So… accusing the UK of assisting Obama with interfering in our election with “no evidence” is an offense requiring immediate termination?
LOL That’s rich coming from the network that has been accusing Russia of interfering in our election with absolutely no evidence for months. {rolls eyes}
Or that Obama interfered with France?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
A point I I always remember. President Trump, and FOX were at war from the beginning. FOX as a corporate entity was actively working against President Trump. They were all about JEB! There was only a kind of semi peace making following the election. Done probably on the part of the President out of necessity, and of course the handful of good eggs there.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here:
https://www.freepress.net/press-release/2012/1/19/news-corp’s-admission-guilt-shouldn’t-fall-deaf-ears-washington
They could have destroyed him and dismantled his empire. Instead, he got a token fine.
PURELY COINCIDENTALLY at the same time, long time conservative news outlet Fox suddenly softened coverage on the Kenyan, and subtly, then overtly worked to destroy conservative candidates. JUST A COINCIDENCE THOUGH.
What gives credence to Judge Napolitano’s claims…is the fact that the Director of British Intel Agency GCHQ, Robert Hannigan, resigned 3 days after Pres Trump’s inauguration.
Judge Napolitano mentioned this here:
Robert Hannigan had held the post since 2014.
This is him:
https://www.alaraby.co.uk/file/Get/8d664dd6-c907-410b-ba0b-a18a0662e92f
Trying again.
Someone from outside the MSM needs to expose Murdoch and his lobby interests and the influence he has on American politics. He’s no better than Soros.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judge Napolitano mentioned this again here:
Huh? This sounds like confirmation to me. Let Judge Nap go.
From CNN:
STELTER: “Let me ask you about this thing.”
JOHNSON: “Sure.”
STELTER: “So my sense is that on Monday, Napolitano says this on TV, he says he has Intel sources who believe this is true. You’re saying you were one of those sources, but you didn’t know Napolitano was going to use you like that?”
JOHNSON: “What happened was I communicated, when Donald Trump tweeted what he did Saturday two weeks ago, the next day I was interviewed on Russia today. I had known about the fact that the British, through ghcq were information back channel, this was not at the behest of Barack Obama, let’s be clear about that. But it was done with the full knowledge of people like John Brennan and Jake clapper. Two people I flow within the intelligence community in January, they were very concerned about this because they saw it as an unfair meddling in the politics, but it was a way to get around the issue of American intelligence agencies not collecting.”
STELTER: “To be clear, you have this secondhand? So you didn’t get this information directly, you’re hearing from others.
JOHNSON: “I’m hearing it from people who are in a position to know, that’s correct.”
Here is the link: http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/03/oops_cnn_accidentally_confirms_story_that_brit_intell_passed_along_trump_communications_to_obama_admin.html
Well that’s interesting.
Larry Johnson goes on CNN…he backs up what Judge Napolitano said…and now Johnson has ‘disappeared’?
BREAKING NEWS:
Russia stated it has stopped all attempts to undermine the USA. The Russian spokesperson said that this is due to the Democrats are doing a better job at it.
Hah!
Dude … tweet that … before someone else does!
Just look at who is behind the polling at the network for example, Daron Shaw. The polls were slanted against POTUS when he was candidate Trump and it’s gotten ten times worse since the election. Don’t forget that of course Murdoch’s sons are pulling a lot of the strings. Most of the anchors, not all of them, are very willing to spew out these fake polls in an instant. We might not agree with him all the time, but make no mistake about it, Napolitano knows the law inside and out.
We all know Murdoch was behind Megyn’s Kelly’s sabotage against Trump in that infamous debate. It makes you wonder who may be next and gutsy enough to go after the swamp and is fired before the truth can fully be disclosed.
There’s definitely a Deep State war going on right now. David Seaman posts a warning that his source says people are going to get murdered…Michael Savage gets a beat down…Roger Stone gets t-boned by a hit-and-run driver…Larry C Johnson is DISAPPEARED off the Internet in one day…(BTW, they took down his personal Twitter, but an account for his blog has been “hacked” by Russians posting porn links.) SCARY!!!
Praying for everyone’s safety…especially Larry’s and of course Trump’s!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just tried going to No Quarter and got this:
This site can’t be reached
noquarterusa.net’s server DNS address could not be found.
DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN
Things are much worse than imagined. Pray for President Trump. Pray for our country.
Yes, they have removed the DNS records for the site. But before, they had replaced the site with a page that said “SITE NOT AVAILABLE.” So this isn’t some standard downtime.
LikeLike
The cyber war is always against the People first. Deny them access to the Truth, suffocate discussion, limit their knowledge, manipulate them.
The Deep State, the Obama Shadow Government, the Globalist traitors are all in.
Power to rule the world and Trillions to steal from Americans.
They have three major wars primed to exploit if they want real distractions.
Meanwhile, the are trying to decide: kill him, or frame him for impeachment.
LikeLike
Judge Napalitono is not a loose cannon that goes off on conspiracy theories, I believed him when he first said it and I believe him today.
OK, so when is someone going to make a new news channel with all the fired commentators from Fox, and other outlets? It will kill Fox in a short period of time. There was talk of this by one of Trump’s sons a few months ago, then nothing. Put Lew Dobbs in charge of talent. Judge Judy and Napaitano in charge of lawyers,
We need one good source of info on TV. Maybe mold it like this web site- here is to you Sundance.
I believe the Judge is accurate. I think they used every avenue available to build a construct as soon as they saw the crowds Trump was pulling. Comey needs to be prosecuted for misleading the American people. He clearly knows that Obama was monitoring the President Trump yet smeared the President in surreal power play today. Why do people who have dedicated their life to enforcing the law do such things?
Unfortunately they do it everyday in court. It is an ingrained character trait that is the plague of millions of great law enforcement people across the nation. So don’t get me wrong with what I am about to say. Most law enforcement never makes a paper trail until they need it. So with most of these avenues there would be no paper trail.
They know the truth yet parse words in a strange game employed to justify an outcome. Trial lawyers all know this character flaw and seize upon it. Some better than others. The lie is coming 99.8% of the time, you just have wait for it and use it correctly. (or lay the appropriate trap)
How does this reconcile with his actions a week before the election? Not sure I suspect someone beat him at chess and we only saw the outcome. One of the greatest tells was his affirmation that Putin hated Clinton with a passion. Is he a mind reader? No Comey is just a partisan hack probably compromised both ways. The greatest mistake anyone can make is to attribute super human qualities to a person who wears a uniform or a badge. Everyone is human. Everyone suffers from the bias or compromise at one time or another. People in high places suffer from this more than any other.
