Fox News Pulls Judge Napolitano Off Air Due To Prior Comments on UK Trump Surveillance…

Posted on March 20, 2017 by

Apparently Rupert Murdoch has taken action against Judge Andrew Napolitano as an outcome of his broadcast report on British Intelligence coordinating surveillance activity with the NSA – Backstory HERE –  A few weeks earlier Napolitano was on Fox Business News saying President Trump was the first president to confront The Deep State.

(Via LA Times) Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano is being kept off the air indefinitely amid the controversy over his unverified claims that British intelligence wiretapped Trump Tower at the behest of former President Obama.

Fox News did not respond to inquiries about Napolitano’s status Monday. Napolitano was conspicuously missing from the network’s coverage of the confirmation hearings on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch — an event in which he typically would have played a significant role. He has not been on the air since Thursday.

People familiar with the situation who could speak only on the condition of anonymity said Napolitano is not expected to be on Fox News Channel any time in the near future. Napolitano was not available for comment. (read more)

131 Responses to Fox News Pulls Judge Napolitano Off Air Due To Prior Comments on UK Trump Surveillance…

  1. LKA in LA says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    One by one folks. We need to let Fox know how we feel. You know what to do!

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  2. carterzest says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    The deep state does not like being exposed.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  3. FofBW says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    HAL needs to be unplugged.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  4. Rudy Bowen says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Smoke…fire, big fire.
    Civil war time.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    No surprise here. Faux, like all the other cable news outlets, is not interested in getting/letting truth out. They only want their employees to “spin” the facts the way they would like them to be.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. mike says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Yes, people also disappeared in the USSR for saying inconvenient things…
    Fox shoots itself in the paw, again.
    But my once-a-week dinner group quit watching Fox well before the election.
    Murdouch and sons need to be returned to Australia.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. freepetta says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Pretty soon CNN and Fox News are going to be the same.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. MrE says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Risky move. Murdoch’s getting desperate.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  9. christinewjc says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    I had a suspicious feeling that Fox News would do that to Judge Napolitano. The “powers that be” and the “media of mass deception” do NOT want the nefarious deeds of the Deep State revealed! Is it an ideological thing or a “follow the money” situation that is involved here? Probably both…

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. Sa_Bi says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    The British GCHQ spies on everyone. There are even less constitutional restraints in the UK than in the US, especially as far as US citizens are concerned. It is also a close partner of US authorities (5 eyes).

    It seems logical that, if any US authority did an investigation of Trump (US citizen), they would request intel from the British.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  11. flyingtigercomics says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    How’s that

    [“watching it so you don’t have to” then running here chicken little style to tell the people who don’t want to know what the latest lies of the lugenpresse are]

    working out for you?

    Napolitano has an entire online world he can address if he chooses to, Fox “news” be damned.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. General P. Malaise says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    FOX news is worse than CNN because it lures a lot of conservatives to watch it’s propaganda on the premise that someone at FOX is actually a conservative. NONE of them are.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. smartyjones1 says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Disappointed to see this move by the Deep State loving Murdoch crew.
    Worse, Larry Johnson’s website, NoQuartersUSA appears to be gone. He was one source, a former CIA official of Judge Napolitano.

    So what’s up with that?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Spencer's Mom says:
      March 20, 2017 at 11:27 pm

      Wow what a shock – NoQuarter is gone?
      Could it just be down for maintenance?

      Like

      Reply
      • jane says:
        March 21, 2017 at 12:06 am

        No. It’s not down for maintenance. Larry’s Twitter account has been destroyed, and KenoshaMarge, who used to help Larry, her website has also been cleaned of content.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Bull Durham says:
          March 21, 2017 at 12:42 am

          This is the hi tech industry lords of the Internet taking out every voice that backs Trump or exposes the Deep State and the Cult of Liberalism.

          Yesterday, a Russian site, Katehon was redirecting to a loop, local server address, 127.0.0.1. There are FB pages disappearing, Twitter bans, all the major Obama supporters are using their platforms, Google, the worse, with YouTube censorship, Google Search blocking real search. They are all traitors to Freedom and American values.

          They want a totalitarian world of only their deviant ideology.

          They will silence everyone. It’s a simple thing for them. They are mining the big data they have and the government is looking the other way.

          Like

          Reply
  14. kltk1 says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Judge Nap is a pretty straight up guy. If he believes his sources, that’s good enough for me. I think POTUS is getting a first-hand look at how dirty the swamp really is. He can’t rely on anyone to get him clear, accurate information. In defense of Judge Nap, POTUS could have and should have, gone to his folks quietly before heading to Twitter. This was an avoidable public embarrassment. In the end, it would be in POTUS’ best interest take seriously the notion he’s being trolled because they know he’s going to lash out on Twitter. I wanna believe this incident opened his eyes.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • patternpuzzler says:
      March 20, 2017 at 11:36 pm

      Silence from POTUS in some Twitter hashtags would put the fear of God into the lot of them!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Rodney C. Johnson says:
      March 20, 2017 at 11:42 pm

      The phrasing of the Tweets, implies he was informed by someone on his team. The whole of President Trump’s history, shows his actions and his Tweets are never without cause, or good reason.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • SteveFrench says:
        March 20, 2017 at 11:52 pm

        Perfectly said Rodney. If Trump hasnt earned your benefit of the doubt yet on matters like these, you havent been paying close enough attention.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Rodney C. Johnson says:
          March 20, 2017 at 11:59 pm

          I’ll repeat what I said when this began. The President accused his immediate predecessor of being a criminal. That’s extraordinary and transcends campaign rhetoric. I am certain President Trump would not have done that haphazardly of without proof. But he’s simply lining up the billiard balls for the right moment to sink them. To do that and win, you need to think beyond the moment and further into the future.

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
  15. Hanya says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Does anyone know what happened to Larry Johnson’s webpage noquarterusa.net and his twitter account? The “Site Not Available” when you go to the link.
    Larry (retired CIA) was one of the Judge’s confirmation for how the British Intelligence intercepted and bugged the President.

    Is this merely coincidence? Both are not available today?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. jupitercomm says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    “Normalcy bias” is one of my least favorite terms – the idea that people normalize crises or threat-situations seems at once so obvious doesn’t seem to be served by jargon – but this is one case where I’ll say it applies.

    Connect the dots, all of them: this war b/w Trump & the deep state just intensified, reached a critical point, underwent a “state change” – it’s more real than any of us have seen it yet in our lifetimes

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Soon it we will have to seek out alternative news sites like here, Dennis Michael lynch, you tube and ???
    Getting scary out there

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. andi lee says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Tomi Lahren, too. Weird.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • platypus says:
      March 20, 2017 at 11:57 pm

      Fake conservative IMO. Supports babykilling for profit. She calls it pro-choice even though the baby doesn’t have a choice.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Marc says:
      March 21, 2017 at 12:14 am

      Fox is currently promoting(pimping) Tomi now. Has she jumped ship from The Blaze yet? And, as platypus said, she’s a “pro-choice” conservative which basically means a RINO that has to appeal to a niche market. Much like Megyn McShame and Abby Huntsman who both pushed for a federal ruling FOR gay marriage.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. Summer says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    How many contributors have they banned in recent years? Palin — gone. Coulter — gone. Tantaros — gone. Some bimbos fondled by the elderly dude — gone, the dude himself — gone.

    BUT Shep and Juan are still there, fat junkie Bob was rehired, a few more flaming radicals were hired to spread the propaganda…

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      March 20, 2017 at 11:53 pm

      Steyn and a few of his friends.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Marc says:
      March 21, 2017 at 12:19 am

      Andrea Tantaros, Brigitte Gabriel, Dennis Michael Lynch, Mark Steyn, Coulter(she’s back on Hannity in the last couple weeks), all the pro Trump One Lucky Guys on Outnumbered, among others have all been booted yet Fox brings friggin Marie Harf on as a contributor.

      Like

      Reply
  20. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Will Judge Pirro be next?? 😮 😮

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      March 20, 2017 at 11:26 pm

      She’s getting another show, on the Fox Network Channel…I saw a blurb about it on that channel while watching a movie.

      I don’t know if that means she’s losing her FNC show, or what.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  21. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Twitter is saying it is because he won’t give up the names of his sources.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  22. JoD says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Amusing the way FOX constantly refers to MSM as some disconnected entity.
    Hello…..FOX, you is them!!
    The FOX in the sucker’s henhouse!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. Regina says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    It’s not the first time –

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  24. WSB says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    We are OBVIOUSLY now in a police state.

    Mr. Lou Dobbs, we have lost Andrea Tantaro, and now Judge Napolitano for what? Saying the sky is pink when others wanted it to be purple?

    Oh, my.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. Albertus Magnus says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    I guess I am always the contrarian. I remember last summer when Judge N was all over FOX News saying that he knew Jim Comey very well and that Comey was a man of integrity and that he WOULD be bringing charges against Hillary.

    I think a lot of the judge. His sources, not so much.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Rex says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Murdoch was never our friend.

    And there ain’t no Santa Claus, either.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. SomebodyNobody says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    I’m not surprised by anything anymore. Clearly the UK government is putting pressure on FOX. Probably threatened their ability to operate in the UK. Special relationship… pffft.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    I take it by this action, Judge Andrew Napolitano is sticking to his guns. Good.

    He should shout what he knows from the highest platform. Its also very likely the President is paying attention.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  29. Thorfinnr says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    I know one thing. If the President’s allies and supporters continue to drop like flies and get left hanging, there won’t be anymore supporters. Sucking up to the likes of McConnell and Ryan while letting Flynn, Judge Nap, Manafort, Roger Stone and others drown says a lot about who’s really in control and who really feels threatened.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      March 21, 2017 at 12:01 am

      The good news is that NO ONE is a questionable character like you and would even THINK of dropping like a fly.

      The archives at CTH are really handy, if you want to learn something.

      Best regards!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  30. justfactsplz says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Judge N. must have been right on the money or Faux wouldn’t have let him go. Things happen to people who try to expose the Deep State. The swamp of the Deep State isn’t just in D.C. either. It is in every state of our nation because their are Congress Critters from these states that condone the existence of the Deep State and all to happy to provide cover for them. Follow the money as usual.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  31. ALEX says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    His sons are in charge now I think. I think folks need to keep things in context. O’Reilly is the number one rated show and he averages barely four million people. They are not popular in the grand scheme..

    Moves like this narrow their base by the day. That Emanuel clown and Maria Harf etc show us the future of that network…I like Dobbs,Hannity, Judge Jeanine and would never watch them through the day or weekends…Its a fake news site with an agenda…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  32. illinoiswarrior says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    So… accusing the UK of assisting Obama with interfering in our election with “no evidence” is an offense requiring immediate termination?

    LOL That’s rich coming from the network that has been accusing Russia of interfering in our election with absolutely no evidence for months. {rolls eyes}

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    A point I I always remember. President Trump, and FOX were at war from the beginning. FOX as a corporate entity was actively working against President Trump. They were all about JEB! There was only a kind of semi peace making following the election. Done probably on the part of the President out of necessity, and of course the handful of good eggs there.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  34. 3x1 says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    Rupert has been OWNED by the IC for FIVE YEARS.

    Here:

    https://www.freepress.net/press-release/2012/1/19/news-corp’s-admission-guilt-shouldn’t-fall-deaf-ears-washington

    They could have destroyed him and dismantled his empire. Instead, he got a token fine.

    PURELY COINCIDENTALLY at the same time, long time conservative news outlet Fox suddenly softened coverage on the Kenyan, and subtly, then overtly worked to destroy conservative candidates. JUST A COINCIDENCE THOUGH.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  35. wheatietoo says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:06 am

    What gives credence to Judge Napolitano’s claims…is the fact that the Director of British Intel Agency GCHQ, Robert Hannigan, resigned 3 days after Pres Trump’s inauguration.

    Judge Napolitano mentioned this here:

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  36. bazmaca says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Someone from outside the MSM needs to expose Murdoch and his lobby interests and the influence he has on American politics. He’s no better than Soros.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. wheatietoo says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Judge Napolitano mentioned this again here:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. daughnworks247 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:11 am

    Huh? This sounds like confirmation to me. Let Judge Nap go.
    From CNN:
    STELTER: “Let me ask you about this thing.”
    JOHNSON: “Sure.”
    STELTER: “So my sense is that on Monday, Napolitano says this on TV, he says he has Intel sources who believe this is true. You’re saying you were one of those sources, but you didn’t know Napolitano was going to use you like that?”
    JOHNSON: “What happened was I communicated, when Donald Trump tweeted what he did Saturday two weeks ago, the next day I was interviewed on Russia today. I had known about the fact that the British, through ghcq were information back channel, this was not at the behest of Barack Obama, let’s be clear about that. But it was done with the full knowledge of people like John Brennan and Jake clapper. Two people I flow within the intelligence community in January, they were very concerned about this because they saw it as an unfair meddling in the politics, but it was a way to get around the issue of American intelligence agencies not collecting.”
    STELTER: “To be clear, you have this secondhand? So you didn’t get this information directly, you’re hearing from others.
    JOHNSON: “I’m hearing it from people who are in a position to know, that’s correct.”

    Here is the link: http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/03/oops_cnn_accidentally_confirms_story_that_brit_intell_passed_along_trump_communications_to_obama_admin.html

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  39. andyocoregon says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:12 am

    BREAKING NEWS:‬
    ‪Russia stated it has stopped all attempts to undermine the USA. The Russian spokesperson said that this is due to the Democrats are doing a better job at it.‬

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  40. Pam says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Just look at who is behind the polling at the network for example, Daron Shaw. The polls were slanted against POTUS when he was candidate Trump and it’s gotten ten times worse since the election. Don’t forget that of course Murdoch’s sons are pulling a lot of the strings. Most of the anchors, not all of them, are very willing to spew out these fake polls in an instant. We might not agree with him all the time, but make no mistake about it, Napolitano knows the law inside and out.

    We all know Murdoch was behind Megyn’s Kelly’s sabotage against Trump in that infamous debate. It makes you wonder who may be next and gutsy enough to go after the swamp and is fired before the truth can fully be disclosed.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  41. jane says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:24 am

    There’s definitely a Deep State war going on right now. David Seaman posts a warning that his source says people are going to get murdered…Michael Savage gets a beat down…Roger Stone gets t-boned by a hit-and-run driver…Larry C Johnson is DISAPPEARED off the Internet in one day…(BTW, they took down his personal Twitter, but an account for his blog has been “hacked” by Russians posting porn links.) SCARY!!!

    Praying for everyone’s safety…especially Larry’s and of course Trump’s!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  42. 4Beagles says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Judge Napalitono must directly over target as evidenced by all this flak.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. Athena the Warrior says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Murdoch pulled Judge Napolitano from the air and confirmed what he said about Deep State and GCHQ. The Uniparty/cabal would never allow such an a confirmation unless what he could further reveal was so much deeper and so much worse.

    I just tried going to No Quarter and got this:

    This site can’t be reached

    noquarterusa.net’s server DNS address could not be found.
    DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN

    Things are much worse than imagined. Pray for President Trump. Pray for our country.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jane says:
      March 21, 2017 at 12:42 am

      Yes, they have removed the DNS records for the site. But before, they had replaced the site with a page that said “SITE NOT AVAILABLE.” So this isn’t some standard downtime.

      Like

      Reply
      • Bull Durham says:
        March 21, 2017 at 12:54 am

        It’s a major hack.

        The cyber war is always against the People first. Deny them access to the Truth, suffocate discussion, limit their knowledge, manipulate them.

        The Deep State, the Obama Shadow Government, the Globalist traitors are all in.

        Power to rule the world and Trillions to steal from Americans.

        They have three major wars primed to exploit if they want real distractions.

        Meanwhile, the are trying to decide: kill him, or frame him for impeachment.

        Like

        Reply
  44. madelinesminion says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Judge Napalitono is not a loose cannon that goes off on conspiracy theories, I believed him when he first said it and I believe him today.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. azgulch says:
    March 21, 2017 at 1:24 am

    OK, so when is someone going to make a new news channel with all the fired commentators from Fox, and other outlets? It will kill Fox in a short period of time. There was talk of this by one of Trump’s sons a few months ago, then nothing. Put Lew Dobbs in charge of talent. Judge Judy and Napaitano in charge of lawyers,

    We need one good source of info on TV. Maybe mold it like this web site- here is to you Sundance.

    Like

    Reply
  46. angryduc says:
    March 21, 2017 at 1:28 am

    I believe the Judge is accurate. I think they used every avenue available to build a construct as soon as they saw the crowds Trump was pulling. Comey needs to be prosecuted for misleading the American people. He clearly knows that Obama was monitoring the President Trump yet smeared the President in surreal power play today. Why do people who have dedicated their life to enforcing the law do such things?

    Unfortunately they do it everyday in court. It is an ingrained character trait that is the plague of millions of great law enforcement people across the nation. So don’t get me wrong with what I am about to say. Most law enforcement never makes a paper trail until they need it. So with most of these avenues there would be no paper trail.

    They know the truth yet parse words in a strange game employed to justify an outcome. Trial lawyers all know this character flaw and seize upon it. Some better than others. The lie is coming 99.8% of the time, you just have wait for it and use it correctly. (or lay the appropriate trap)

    How does this reconcile with his actions a week before the election? Not sure I suspect someone beat him at chess and we only saw the outcome. One of the greatest tells was his affirmation that Putin hated Clinton with a passion. Is he a mind reader? No Comey is just a partisan hack probably compromised both ways. The greatest mistake anyone can make is to attribute super human qualities to a person who wears a uniform or a badge. Everyone is human. Everyone suffers from the bias or compromise at one time or another. People in high places suffer from this more than any other.

    Like

    Reply

