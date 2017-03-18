M.E.G.A Scheduled To Meet M.A.G.A First Week of April…

Spidey Sense Level remains elevated…
(Via Reuters) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will make his first state visit to Washington during the first week of April at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, Egyptian state-owned newspaper Al-Ahram reported on Sunday.
The trip will be Sisi’s first U.S. state visit since being elected president in 2014 as former U.S. President Barack Obama had never extended an invitation.
Sisi was elected a year after leading the military’s ousting of the Muslim Brotherhood’s President Mohamed Mursi after mass protests. Trump invited Sisi in January but the date of the visit had not been announced. (link)
(Previously) […] ♦ Immediately following his inauguration, President Trump spoke to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and gained his ideological and financial support for building a safe zone for Syrian’s as they rebuild.
♦ A week later, President Trump spoke at length to Egypt’s Fattah al-Sisi about their efforts.
♦ At the beginning of February – King Abdullah III of Jordan traveled to Washington to meet with Vice-President Mike Pence and discuss aide and assistance for regional security. Previously, in November 2016, King Abdullah spoke to President-elect Trump
♦ A week later – Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington DC for a very warm and optimistic meeting with President Trump for talks on regional security.
♦ At the beginning of March – Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry visited Washington, met with members of Congress and held a long discussion with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson,
♦ Last week (mid-March) Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with an envoy from President Trump and told him that a peace deal is possible under the new president.
♦ Soon – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is coming to Washington for an official state visit.
If my hunch is correct, this visit by President al-Sisi will be very significant and he could likely be the first formal state dinner Guest of Honor at the White House. If not a State Dinner, a very well emphasized event, but my spidey senses tell me a State Dinner is likely.
To understand the scope of the seismic paradigm shift this would represent we must remind ourselves that President Obama never even called President el-Sisi after his election win, and never invited him to the White House. By Obama design their paths only crossed once in New York at the U.N. assembly. If President Trump hosts President el-Sisi at the White House it would signal a historic shift in policy and approach.
Additionally, such recognition would rightly highlight the strength of Sisi’s courage in the face of severe extremist opposition. The significance of such an honor would resound throughout the region; it would have incredible impact. (link)
WARNING: Epic levels of liberal globalist ‘splodey heads are imminent !!
The backdrop is THIS, and pay close attention to the logo of the 50th Anniversary…
Wow! I love that emblem and God bless our President.
I’d guess it’s a matter of a short time before the US joins Egypt and other countries in declaring the muslim brotherhood a terrorist organization. THAT will make heads go splodey if a State Dinner doesn’t trigger them.
A judge from the 9th district will probably…
General Mattis may call in sick.Hopefully for about 8 years.
It couldn’t happen soon enough in my opinion. .they need exposed as what they are.
Maybe that’s why zero is out of town.
Declare islam a terrorist ogranization and be done with it. The MB is simply following the koran and mohammad.
Sisi is devout. You can tell by the bruise on his forehead.
I remember that picture of PTrump and al-Sisi and it really struck me at the time because al-Sisi looked so animated and active in what he was saying with PTrump leaning forward and actively listening. I thought at the time, this is a genuine, open conversation and it touched me that al-Sisi would feel so safe in openly talking in this meeting.
As I watched , the President of Egypt , virtually singlehanded saved Egypt from loosing their rights to a government. Morsi overplayed his hand and revealed his heart. I was aware at the time that the present President of Egypt will go down in Egypts history as significant as George Washington in our history. I love this guy but past President Oboma not nearly as much . MAGA 2020 and beyond
Also saved Eqypt from McCain, Graham and Anne Patterson, all very big Morsi and Muslim Brotherhood supporters and pushers.
I don’t understand. When did al-Sisi meet with PTrump? This article references a first-time visit to Washington. Nor do I recall PTrump taking a trip out of the country yet. How did you see this meeting you speak of?
LikeLike
New York in September 2016.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/09/20/picture-of-donald-trump-meeting-with-egyptian-president-al-sisi/
I hope PT takes him to Mar Largo to discuss anything he doesn’t want the MB or Deep State to know.
Trump is a listener. That helps him do well as a doer.
This is YUGE!
The Wall?
(Heh, just kidding.)
I may have to read up on my history, but SIsi in his position for Egypt plays a crucial role in steadying the discourse in the ME. President Trump seems to recognize that nothing the U.S. does can accomplish the stability and future for that sector of the world — Northern Africa, the Middle East, the Mediterranean countries, and those in Asia depending on those avenues — than a stable, sensitive leader in Egypt.
Culture matters. Egypt is quite sophisticated when foreign entities don’t interrupt. Why can we not let each state rise to its best before letting the world bankers raid the sovereigns for their riches?
IMHO, I would not doubt that President Trump will be much more comfortable with the Egyptian President than he was with Merkel. He can sense a snake(Merkel) a mile away. Trump and the Egyptian President will be smiling, a lot.
I have no doubt in my mind that not only does President Trump see a snake but he also sees Merkel who is clutching it to her bosom! She has ruined Europe with her fascination and attraction for islamic snakes. She wants to clutch them all to her bosom.
Revelation 5:5 – King James Version (KJV)
“And one of the elders saith unto me, Weep not: behold, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the Root of David, hath prevailed to open the book, and to loose the seven seals thereof.”
That Lion is Jesus.
You beat me to it. Yes the Lion of Judah and our lion president. They walk together.
Amen, and it’s one reason why I love it when Sundance uses the Lions in his articles. 😊
Yes, I was thinking the same when I saw the logo. 50 is also a Jubilee year.
If you go back further, much further… the Lion is the symbol for Yehuda and is now the symbol for Jerusalem as well. Oddly, the pair of lions were added to the gates by the moslem ottomans based on a dream (or nightmare) of Sultan Suleiman “the magnificent”.
Anyway, this is the Yehudim significance of the Lion’s Gate at this time.
Thanks for this information. This may be why there are so many lions at gates and entrances.
Truly a pleasure. Was hoping my sharing didn’t seem “odd”… 😉
No! I love learning all this history and symbolism.
I love history that hasn’t, or cannot be revised! 😉
Let’s combine economic forces and build safe zones for refugees flowing everywhere while we’re at it, whatever “it” turns out to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Lion and The Wall!
Coincidence?
More like God’s Hand working his will.
Satan Sucks!!
Press ON!
This will be a LOT more fun and meaningful than the meeting with Loser Merkel.
It would be so great if al-Sisi would be the first to be honored at a State Dinner. He is a great leader and seems like a nice man. Walk Like an Egyptian!
Bibi and Sisi are two foreign leaders I would love to meet in person. Very excited for Trump to build a working relationship with Sisi. Good things gonna happen. 🙂
FYI, June 4th, 2009 was the date President Obama kicked off the Islamist Spring uprising in the middle east with his Cairo University speech in Egypt….
June 4th 2009. President Obama’s first foreign trip.
8 long years.
I was in Egypt in November 2009. Mubarak was still in power. Egyptians were very optimistic about Obama then. I knew they were wrong. The tension and growing anti-American sentiment was palpable. I was fortunate to visit before the Arab Spring. I am praying for Egypt and a new day for the Middle East with President Trump’s leadership. Obama must be seething.
June r, 2009. May that date go down in Infamy.
June 4, 2009. The beginning of the long, long, long fall before the hand-over-hand crawl back to sanity.
The lion, the wall and gold!
The Lion of the Tribe of Judah!
It is such a joy to watch history unfold before our eyes.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will make his first state visit to Washington during the first week of April at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, Egyptian state-owned newspaper Al-Ahram reported on Sunday.”
President al-Sisi will Have a far happier look on his face than he would have if President Trump had not told Mattis – NO! – on appointing as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Policy a big Morsi and Muslim Botherhood supporter.
WTF was Mattis thinking???
It’s as though Mattis confused his role for Defense with Tillerson’s role for State.
Serious questions:
Does Mattis have the proven capabilities to TRANSFORM and MANAGE the Defense Bureaucracy?
What was the Mattis vision for what DOD needed to stop, start and change?
Would Mattis have been better-appointed as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs to focus on warfighting?
Or not appointed at all???
Finally al-Sisi will get the respect he deserves from the White House. Watching him with President Trump back in September I could tell they will get along just fine. All of these meetings with Israel, Jordan, Saudia Arabia, and Egypt along with the statement by Palestine important historic alliances are being forged. I am hopeful about the outcome.
To quote Duchess ❤
Thank you Jesus for prayers answered and blessings received
❤
I still don’t understand why Mattis wanted Patterson, surely with all the leaks, Patterson would be the last person Trump administration would want in that position. The very last.
Barry Hussein Soetero Obama, Valerie Jarrett , Papa Doc Soros, Sleazy McCain, the Hag of Chautauqua, Lydia Graham, and Horse Face Kerry, and other enablers who destabilized the Mideast, should all be locked up. They should be issued picks and shovels and be made to dig ditches as punishment for their hateful crimes.
Obama, you dirty man, your mother, your father. This went viral in Egypt … Patterson referred to as old b*tch.
It’s the Three Days of the Condor that never ends… purely evil intent with all of them.
My sister and I were in London in June for the Queen’s Jubilee when the new came of Mibarak’s life sentence.
The concierge at our hotel was from Egypt. He asked me what I thought, and I said I wasn’t really familiar with Egyptian politics, but I had always thought Mubarak was an ally.
He looked at me sadly, and asked, “How can anyone trust the United States again?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lion of Judah, Trump/gold, and the Wall
I hope Egypt can help us with Turkey. Turkey has become a Fascist government and no longer a democracy. It is now threatening it’s fellow NATO members. It should be thrown out of NATO and overthrown. It is obvious the coup was in line with what happen when the Egypt’s military threw out the Muslim Brotherhood administration.
What would be the difference between an Islamo-Fascist and an Islamist government?
Jerusalem, the City of God
O please send Obama and Hillary to Egypt, they still have a warrant for their arrest there!!
So does anyone have a good response to the Buzzfeed/Huffpo meme that Trump is spending a bundle on golf and Mar a lago trips? I don’t really care about this, but I would like to be prepared for my annoying coworkers that keep bringing it up.
My response would be that they will stay at the White House on weekends with Melania and Barrron when the Secret Service gets their act together.
