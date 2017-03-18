M.E.G.A Scheduled To Meet M.A.G.A First Week of April…

Spidey Sense Level remains elevated…

(Via Reuters) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will make his first state visit to Washington during the first week of April at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, Egyptian state-owned newspaper Al-Ahram reported on Sunday. The trip will be Sisi’s first U.S. state visit since being elected president in 2014 as former U.S. President Barack Obama had never extended an invitation.

Sisi was elected a year after leading the military’s ousting of the Muslim Brotherhood’s President Mohamed Mursi after mass protests. Trump invited Sisi in January but the date of the visit had not been announced. (link)

(Previously) […] ♦ Immediately following his inauguration, President Trump spoke to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and gained his ideological and financial support for building a safe zone for Syrian’s as they rebuild.

♦ A week later, President Trump spoke at length to Egypt’s Fattah al-Sisi about their efforts.

♦ At the beginning of February – King Abdullah III of Jordan traveled to Washington to meet with Vice-President Mike Pence and discuss aide and assistance for regional security. Previously, in November 2016, King Abdullah spoke to President-elect Trump

♦ A week later – Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington DC for a very warm and optimistic meeting with President Trump for talks on regional security.

♦ At the beginning of March – Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry visited Washington, met with members of Congress and held a long discussion with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson,

♦ Last week (mid-March) Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with an envoy from President Trump and told him that a peace deal is possible under the new president.

♦ Soon – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is coming to Washington for an official state visit.

If my hunch is correct, this visit by President al-Sisi will be very significant and he could likely be the first formal state dinner Guest of Honor at the White House. If not a State Dinner, a very well emphasized event, but my spidey senses tell me a State Dinner is likely.

To understand the scope of the seismic paradigm shift this would represent we must remind ourselves that President Obama never even called President el-Sisi after his election win, and never invited him to the White House. By Obama design their paths only crossed once in New York at the U.N. assembly. If President Trump hosts President el-Sisi at the White House it would signal a historic shift in policy and approach.

Additionally, such recognition would rightly highlight the strength of Sisi’s courage in the face of severe extremist opposition. The significance of such an honor would resound throughout the region; it would have incredible impact. (link)

WARNING: Epic levels of liberal globalist ‘splodey heads are imminent !!

The backdrop is THIS, and pay close attention to the logo of the 50th Anniversary…

