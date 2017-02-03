Just Can’t Make This Stuff Up – Italy and EU Strike Deal to Pay Libya To Keep Migrants in North Africa…

You really must reflect upon this recent media release to fully grasp the scope of the exhibited EU sanctimony.

There’s a level of intellectual dishonesty that increases in direct proportion to the scale of Hypocrisy (X Axis) and Liberalism (Y Axis), that is to say “it becomes exponential”.

This article from UK Express is in the exponentially sanctimonious zone:

Italy and the EU have decided upon a plan to pay Libya and Tunisia to keep the unwanted African continent migrants from crossing the Mediterranean sea. –SEE HERE–

[…] Tusk added: “(It is) the only way to gain control over migration in Europe. The goal is within our reach. Europe should and will stand by Italy in sharing responsibility.” Italy has already set up a fund of £171 million to help Libya, Tunisia and Nigeria deter migrants from traveling to Europe. (more)

For those unfamiliar with the history here, this is the EXACT SAME PLAN that existed in 2010 between the EU (France) and Libya prior to Nicolas Sarkozy’s plan to kill Maummar Gaddaffi because he no longer liked the terms of the agreement.

Insert Big Flashy Hypocrisy Sign Here.

Not only is the EU is doing the exact same thing again; but also think about this in relationship to the EU’s pearl-clutching outrage over President Trump not taking in “Syrian” refugees.

♦ America not taking Syrian refugees = Terrible Trump

♦ The EU not taking in Libyan refugees = Magnanimous EU.

Seriously?

Apparently, if America was paying Assad then not taking refugees would be noble, or something.

You just cannot make this stuff up.

Perfect timing though….

Maybe, just maybe, some enterprising reporter will ask the representative folks in Brussels to explain how they reconcile their discrimination against Africa and morale outrage against President Trump. Then again, eh, never mind.

.

That must be similar to the trumpian logic bomb where no-one in the U.S. media thinks to ask Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull:

How is it safe for America to take Australia’s refugees, but not safe for Australia to take them in?