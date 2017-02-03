Just Can’t Make This Stuff Up – Italy and EU Strike Deal to Pay Libya To Keep Migrants in North Africa…

You really must reflect upon this recent media release to fully grasp the scope of the exhibited EU sanctimony.
There’s a level of intellectual dishonesty that increases in direct proportion to the scale of Hypocrisy (X Axis) and Liberalism (Y Axis), that is to say “it becomes exponential”.
This article from UK Express is in the exponentially sanctimonious zone:
Italy and the EU have decided upon a plan to pay Libya and Tunisia to keep the unwanted African continent migrants from crossing the Mediterranean sea. –SEE HERE–
[…] Tusk added: “(It is) the only way to gain control over migration in Europe. The goal is within our reach. Europe should and will stand by Italy in sharing responsibility.”
Italy has already set up a fund of £171 million to help Libya, Tunisia and Nigeria deter migrants from traveling to Europe. (more)
For those unfamiliar with the history here, this is the EXACT SAME PLAN that existed in 2010 between the EU (France) and Libya prior to Nicolas Sarkozy’s plan to kill Maummar Gaddaffi because he no longer liked the terms of the agreement.
Insert Big Flashy Hypocrisy Sign Here.
Not only is the EU is doing the exact same thing again; but also think about this in relationship to the EU’s pearl-clutching outrage over President Trump not taking in “Syrian” refugees.
♦ America not taking Syrian refugees = Terrible Trump
♦ The EU not taking in Libyan refugees = Magnanimous EU.
Seriously?
Apparently, if America was paying Assad then not taking refugees would be noble, or something.
You just cannot make this stuff up.
Perfect timing though….
Maybe, just maybe, some enterprising reporter will ask the representative folks in Brussels to explain how they reconcile their discrimination against Africa and morale outrage against President Trump. Then again, eh, never mind.
That must be similar to the trumpian logic bomb where no-one in the U.S. media thinks to ask Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull:
How is it safe for America to take Australia’s refugees, but not safe for Australia to take them in?
” hypocrisynoun artfulness, charlatanism, charlatanry, deceit, deceitfulness, deception, dishonesty, dissembling, double-dealing, duplicity, false profession, fraud, fraudulence, fraus, front, guile, hollow pretense, imposture, improbity, insincerity, perjury, pharisaism, pretense of virtue, pretension, quackery, sanctimony, show, trickery
See also: bad faith, duplicity, indirection, pretense, pretext”
Burton’s Legal Thesaurus, 4E. Copyright © 2007 by William C. Burton. Used with permission of The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc.
In other words: THEY LIE!
Still a sign of weakness of the Yurpeans, because now they have a new protection racket to deal with: all the third worlders have to do is threaten to send their “huddled masses” and the Yurpeans will cough up more cash.
And yeah, they’re jiving us with all the moral outrage theater. They’re going to get a major wedgie over everything President Trump does. Like ants in an anthill that has been partially obliterated by a bull’s hoof, they will be debating the intentions of the gods towards their civilization. 😉
The liberals here want to pay black gangs not to murder, rob, steal, and rape. I am not joking. Some even have pilot programs.
Wow, don’t mess with The Man who embraces the downside. You can’t blackmail a guy who wants to expose the truth.
So. Well. Said.
First of all the people that come via Libya are usually not ‘Libyan refugees,’ they are Arabs and Africans from virtually every place who try to get on EU soil via Libya because Italy owns an island close to the Libyan coast. They are just illegals (‘economic migrants’), who get collected by the insane EU and carried to the EU ‘mainland’ because they want others (like Erdogan) to do their ‘dirty’ work.
Secondly, I agree that Gaddhafi was removed because he demanded more money, warning about a rise in migrants.
Last but not least I do not regard the UK Express as a reliable source (also published trash stories about Trump), and I do wonder whether this deal is going to work, given that there is probably no stable government in Libya that has control ove rthe whole country.
While it is an improvement for the EU (which shouldn’t exist), the proper solution is a no boats policy and/or closing the national ‘inner European’ borders. In addition, North African migrants that entered in the last two year should be returned to Libya, which will be cheaper than paying them welfare for decades.
P.S. The US Mega Swamp Media will continue to attack trump over the ban as long as they can claim that he excludes countries where the Trump Organization has business ties. I can ony say again that I favor an extension of the ban and that I would include continental Europe – just the ‘Schengen’ (borderless) area and if countries don’t like it they can leave that agreement. (UK never joined.)
P.P.S. This was done to stop Le Pen and it will also help Merkel even if it’s useless. It will be sold as a sign of ‘progress.’
Self imposed JIZYA !! ??? Volunteering to pay EXTORTION money to stem the flow of RefuJIHAD ! Isn’t that a form of JIZYA ?
Maybe President Trump can negotiate payments for the US taxpayer by threatening to send Obama’s refuJIHAD over to the EU . What would that tweet look like
@RealDonaldTrump …..Load up the UPS planes with refuJIHAD and get a flight plan to Brussels
@RealNicolasSarkozy…. Get me the current conversion rate from Euro to US Dollars HOLD ON PREZ TRUMP back in a second
Trump will make UPS pay to fly them on their own dime BACK to Syria as they took OBAMA CASH to bring them in already . Why not get paid …NOT to send them to Brussels first .
Total half measure that will leave all wanting. Europe is not Europe anymore. Now, with each nation wanting to be free again, the leaders of the EU try to force them to commit cultural suicide. Italy better get now of the EU because they will be Greece in 6 more months, but France may be too far gone already.
EU also bribed Erdogan with a few billions to stop the migrant wave that was threatening to bring down the EU.
EU leaders are not very smart, they have no ideas and solutions. They always end up trying to bribe countries into doing the dirty job for them
None of this would be happening if Trump wasn’t president.
Obama was letting the EU send them here, just like with Australia.
The EU communists leaders were hoping to send as many as they could to the USA to turn our country into a dumping ground for terrorists. Since the Euro didn’t destroy our dollar, which was why the Euro was created in the first place by France and Germany, they were going to do it with a Muslim invasion but they never dreamed that someone like Trump would become president.
Nor did France and Germany would have ever dreamt that they would fall under the same Muslim invasion.
“Obama was letting the EU send them here, just like with Australia.”
Obama’s mission was to destroy America. He did a pretty good job of it.
“Extremis malis extrema remedia”. The EU is imploding. They are lost.
OBAMA & HILLARY created the migrant mess. Never Forget !
I read the U N organizes these people in camps then boats them across. That needs to be stopped.
heck the Italian Coast Guard was rescuing them from their “boats” just off the Libyan coast and bringing them to Italian soil to disembark…..kind of reminds me of Bammy’s campaign where he advertised in El Salvador Guatemala and Honduras for asylum seekers and flew them to the US (at our expense ofc)
More awesome, incisive analysis from Sundance, thank you!!!
Well, I’m not going to EU – or – UK until they remove their Moslem hordes.
This sort of thing is bad for tourism:
LikeLiked by 2 people
So is this:
and this:
Allowing FARAMMs (fighting and raping age muslim males) into one’s country is a recipe for chaos, crime and loss of tourist income.
EU has made their choice and now they have to live with it.
Look what illegals are doing to Arizona:
http://m.tucsonweekly.com/tucson/trashing-arizona/Content?oid=1168857
Libya and Tunisia? I recall Obama destabilizing those countries. Was that don on purpose?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep
You betcha
We’ll not allow invaders to overrun your countries if you pay us money sounds quite a bit like nothing will happen to your store if you allow us to protect it, for a price of course. The latter was called a protection racket.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sounds like piracy
In Muslim speak ‘Jizya’.
Libya, Tunisia, Nigeria need to take responsibility to straighten out their own countries. The “refugees” need to stay there and help. The U N and whatever groups are organizing the “refugees” into camps then shipping them out, someone needs to look into that and stop it.
‘Someone’ needs to greatly curtail the reach – and mission statement – of the UN.
