2016 Will Be Remembered as The Year “Media Polling” Corruption Was Exposed…

In a year when there were hundreds seismic shifts amid the tectonic plates within the body politic, one of the most important was the revelation that Media Polling is just as brutally biased as the media entities who present the polling results.

With election 2016 behind us, and before 2017 arrives, the truth behind the intentionally constructed deception must not simply fade back into the shadows. Never again should the American voter trust the polling presented by corporate media. Everything about it is a financed and manufactured fraud.

For many people the November 8th election was the culmination of many years of difficult effort. This intensely challenging endeavor to awaken the national body politic was begun by ordinary members of the electorate, who assembled amid the rise of the various local Tea Party groups, long before Donald Trump announced his candidacy.

In 2008 we were labeled “bitter clingers“; in 2009 we were deemed “extremists“; in 2010 “racists“; in 2011 “whack-o-birds“; in 2012 “hobbits” and “crazies“; in 2013 “right-wing nuts“; in 2014 “slope heads in flyover country“; in 2015 we were “nativists“; and in 2016 our labeling culminated as -amid other things- “a basket of deplorables”.

However, through all of the name calling and ridicule we remained what we always were, simply “Americans”. Americans, who joined hands and stood resolute against the furnace of overwhelming opposition.

The goal was miles and miles away, and often we could only move an inch at a time. 2016 was a movement of success against overwhelming odds.

Exactly 132:1 odds, in just the last 18 months, to be precise.

Before we begin the arduous process of holding our political representatives accountable for the mandate we require, there is a very important detail which must be forever stitched into the binding of our republic to ensure it is never again forgotten.

THE MEDIA POLLSTERS DIDN’T GET IT WRONG – Their pollsters did not work from the wrong data set, or begin their analysis with the wrong assumptions. The media pollsters, consultants and professional political class did not work from incorrect baselines…..

…THEY LIED .

The professional media polling agents knew exactly what the truth was.

They lied and manipulated their data in a concerted effort to intentionally falsify reality.

There must be no doubt, EVER, in the mind of any political observer as to what took place within the expressed and broadcasted polling which fueled over two years of broadcast news, and drove massive anxiety amid the consuming audience – The media, all of the corporate media, intentionally lied.

They knew the truth. The same analytical tools available to us, and to those who were ridiculed for truth-telling, were available to them and many more. They did not get it wrong; they didn’t make mistakes. They chose to lie to the American electorate.

So lets name the most notorious liars so their names and organizations can forever be dispatched from the land where credibility is of value:

These individuals along with every single corporate national media polling outlet, which in turn contributed to -and skewed- the larger aggregate of the Real Clear Politics average of polls, were complicit in their intent to deceive the American electorate in an ideological scheme to manipulate the psyche of the American voter…

…and yet they have the nerve now to broadcast endless hours of pearl-clutching opinion on a supposed, manufactured and false “Russian influence” over the same election. Think about that jaw-dropping hypocrisy for a moment.

There is not a single shred of credibility that should remain with any of the above mentioned polling entities or the corporate media outlets who espoused them.

They did not make mistakes; they did not operate from the wrong assumptions. These organizations, as part of the larger corporate objectives from those who fund their endeavors, lied.

Allowing them to say they made mistakes is only dooming the American voter to a continued cycle of battered electorate syndrome. These entities are our abusers. They have been gaslighting the American voter for years, and they have been able to remain unchecked because no-one ever called them to task before this year.

Throughout the last two years we, along with others, have identified and exposed this corrupt business endeavor while simultaneously being ridiculed and marginalized at each undertaking. There should be no quarter provided and no amount of forgiveness ever offered.

The entire construct of their operational business model is corrupt from top to bottom.

♦STEP #1 – A biased/ideological media pays biased/ideological pollsters for biased/ideological polling.

♦STEP #2 – The biased result is used for media stories and manufactured narratives.

It is all crap. This moment in election history should forever separate their influence from our national political discussion. PERIOD.

Lies.

All of it.

Intentionally so.

Break the cycle.

Never, ever, validate “corporate media polling” again. Ever.