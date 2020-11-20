Sidney Powell Discusses Status of Election Investigation With Glenn Beck – Dominion and Smartmatic

Posted on November 20, 2020 by

Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell has a very interesting interview with BlazeTV Glenn Beck to discuss ongoing “election rigging” involving companies involved in ballot counting (software) as well as foreign actors engaged in data gathering.

Powell states she is hopeful to begin sharing documents as early as this weekend, but the scope of the investigation is taking time to complete.

686 Responses to Sidney Powell Discusses Status of Election Investigation With Glenn Beck – Dominion and Smartmatic

  1. Attorney says:
    November 20, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    I love Sidney even if she ends up losing on this. What a wonderful lady.

    • LEET says:
      November 21, 2020 at 7:00 am

      Attorney

      If Sidney Powell loses on this. People all over the world lose.

    • Eric says:
      November 21, 2020 at 8:33 am

      Sidney Powell never loses because she is AWLAYS on the side of truth and righteousness!!

      • Dave Radetsky says:
        November 21, 2020 at 12:25 pm

        Eric – Sorry to say that while you’re right eternally, in this world many times truth and righteousness lose in an immediate fight. It is often that later, sometimes it won’t be until eternity, that truth and righteousness win out. That’s what Scripture teaches and that’s what life shows. So yes, ultimately Sidney’s fight for truth will win out, but it may not be when we expect.

        That said, if anyone has the best chance to win it’s Sidney Powell. She’s the best of the best and she’s guided by spiritual truth, which is something most people don’t understand. We can have confidence that if we side with her that we’re siding with what is ultimately right.d

    • kneejerkreactionary says:
      November 21, 2020 at 9:15 am

      Sidney Powell should be nominated for Attorney General should the President win this fight!

      • Dave Radetsky says:
        November 21, 2020 at 12:26 pm

        She should be AG only until an opening comes on SCOTUS, then that’s where she belongs where she can make a lifetime difference instead of for only the short period as AG during a presidential term.

  2. starlyn20 says:
    November 20, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    If the narcissist Tucker didn’t go off half-cocked on a rant, badmouthing Powell, he may have had the interview he wanted. Instead, he lied by omitting the fact that Powell actually offered to send a witness for the interview; indeed, she even sent an affidavit to Tucker that would help explain the situation. I hope his behavior toward a highly reputable attorney is the death knell for Fox. Even if Powell simply declined an interview at this time, that is certainly her right. She is not obligated to share information with Fox, especially because that particular network has been hostile towards guests who were there in support of Trump.

  3. straystrat says:
    November 20, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    “It’s now or never”…that’s Elvis!!! …same song as “O Sole Mio!”…

    Hopefully our dream comes true!!! – – Trump – Jan 20, 2021

  4. inspectorudy says:
    November 20, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    I would pray if I was a religious man but I simply wish with all of my being that what Powell and Giuliani are saying will come to pass. I have never been let down so many times in my life as I have the last four years with the promises made about justice! One disappointment after the other and no crooks were arrested for treason and sedition. Durham and AG Barr have disappointed badly. Wray and the flake Lindsey Graham are also in the hall of shame. Now it has come down to the courts and finally to the SCOTUS. If you believe in positive thought or prayer think about this and maybe we will finally see justice in our lifetime!

    • fangdog says:
      November 20, 2020 at 11:48 pm

      Two huge mistakes; Not purging Obama’s people when Trump took over and not making wrong doers accountable by issuing indictments. Trump reads the “Snake Poem” but doesn’t heed the warning.

    • Joemama says:
      November 21, 2020 at 12:04 am

      All this injustice was a necessary evil. About 1/2 the country is aware of how corrupt the USA has become as a result of the incessant injustice. Before PDJT, very few were aware. I, myself, was lulled into thinking things were OK by the propaganda of the MSM. Even some democrats are waking up.

      Painful, but necessary.

  5. spoogels says:
    November 20, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    GOP irate after Trump lawyers claim they are in on election conspiracy
    Sidney Powell charged that congressional Republicans participated in a scheme to manipulate the vote.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/campaigns/republicans-irate-after-trump-lawyers-claim-they-are-in-on-election-conspiracy

    • Ocelot says:
      November 21, 2020 at 12:50 am

      Sidney might have gone too far too quickly in accusing congressional Republicans in general if there is no specific evidence to present. It created enemies unnecessarily unless it’s a clever part of her evidence based plan.

      • LEET says:
        November 21, 2020 at 7:03 am

        Ocelot

        What makes you think Republicans are our friend? 🤔

      • massivedeplorable says:
        November 21, 2020 at 11:18 am

        Ocelot- do you mean the lovely congressional Republicans who havn’t said a peep about this fraud? Those Republicans ARE the enemy!

      • Cynthia says:
        November 21, 2020 at 11:30 am

        Well they sure don’t seem to be too concerned with the evidence of voter fraud now do they? So what are we to assume if they won’t even bother to support Trump or even just call for an audit of votes because it’s the right thing to do when it comes to real questions of fraud? They are silent, because they know the steal is real. Either they benefit from it or they just don’t care.

      • Dave Radetsky says:
        November 21, 2020 at 12:46 pm

        I’ve watched Sidney’s work for some time. She doesn’t say things she doesn’t mean and she’s not one to go too far too quickly. That’s why she’s so successful. As for the congressional Republicans, anyone who has missed the fact that 95% of them are UniParty and can’t be trusted has not been paying attention for years. This is nothing new. They are not our friends. A very small percentage are trustworthy. Frankly, we’d be better off if the house cleaning that may get done includes both Parties.

    • David Vicknair says:
      November 21, 2020 at 10:36 am

      The rushed (as in CYA), no audit certification in GA speaks volumes as to the complicity of Kemp, Raffensberger and the GA legislature.

  6. Donna in Oregon says:
    November 20, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    Get one’s just deserts:

    Glenn Beck deserves a big bag of Cheetos.

    Sidney Powell deserves to be the next Attorney General.

    Donald J. Trump the First President EVER to keep his promises deserves this second term.

    • fangdog says:
      November 20, 2020 at 11:54 pm

      In the case of Sidney Powell and Donald Trump I would substitute the word “Deserve” with the words “Most Qualified”.

    • Joemama says:
      November 21, 2020 at 12:15 am

      Has anyone ever heard Glenn Beck apologize for the cheetos incident? I did not see it myself. I did not follow Beck back then, but lately he seems like a pretty solid PDJT supporter.

      If he were to apologize, would any of you who have written off Beck accept it? Was it really that bad? People sometimes make mistakes.

      • oldumb says:
        November 21, 2020 at 12:31 am

        Freedom of speech, why should he apologize?

        • Bebop777 says:
          November 21, 2020 at 12:42 am

          Maybe because it was a stupid stunt and made him look pathetic—and crazy.

        • MoniQueMoniCat says:
          November 21, 2020 at 12:48 am

          Obviously he has repented, which is not the same as apologizing. Repentance is action, turning around, changing ones mind and actions. Apologizing is just words and doesn’t mean any true repentance has occurred. I was never a fan and was a big critic of Beck, but I’m also a person with INSIGHT enough to see he has long since repented. If God doesn’t hold it against him then who is any human being to?

          Disturbing that anyone at this point in the middle of a fox hole would be so small to go back in the past for things Beck did or said that he obviously is not doing or saying anymore. God knows if you do that you must have a lot of problems in your own personal relationships especially marital. Bringing up the past is one of the major problems in bad marriages, and in many cases IS the cause of the marriage being bad in the first place.

          • MoniQueMoniCat says:
            November 21, 2020 at 12:55 am

            *you = meaning people in general, specifically people that still hold Beck’s past sins against him, when a mountain of their own sin lies before them; they conveniently ignore their own past sins while hanging onto the sins of others. Theirs may be more private and less people know about them, whereas Beck is a public person so his are readily known.

      • Signeroyal says:
        November 21, 2020 at 9:10 am

        I did.

      • Dave Radetsky says:
        November 21, 2020 at 12:48 pm

        Glenn has apologized for his not supporting Trump and has committed himself to total support of Trump. He’s still a bit nuts at times, but he’s much closer to when he was solid than he has been for some time.

      • Patchman2076 says:
        November 21, 2020 at 4:17 pm

        He apologized to Trump and his family.
        If Don jr. went on his show a few months ago I’m sure Trump and his family have forgiven him.
        Please keep forgiveness in your heart, we all make mistakes and fools of ourselves at times.

    • Dimbulbz says:
      November 21, 2020 at 12:17 am

      You have a weird idea of how to reward someone… Make them a bureaucrat and give them a huge paycut, long hours and half the country wants you dead… Yeah, thats a great reward or saving the country…

    • oldumb says:
      November 21, 2020 at 12:29 am

      PDJT DESERVES to play golf, eat McDonalds and hang with his family. He is willing to serve us for 4 more years. He does not deserve it.
      I am being snarky, I know exactly what you meant, but had to say it anyway. Peace.

    • Signeroyal says:
      November 21, 2020 at 8:30 am

      Glenn publicly apologized. He is on the Trump train.

    • Post from the Office of the Emperor-Elect, avocadodipp says:
      November 21, 2020 at 12:40 pm

      I would really like to see people like Sidney be installed as head of the CIA, FBI, NSA… these idiots in the intelligence agencies have so much power, it has gone to their heads! Sidney, Lin Wood, and Rick Grenell would clean house.

  7. spoogels says:
    November 20, 2020 at 11:45 pm

    Podcast Exclusive-Washington Examiner interviewd by Washington Examiner

    Discusses the voter fraud machinations

    She mentions Cucker Tarlsonand how awful he was to her

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/hear-it-washington-examiner-interviews-trump-lawyer-sidney-powell-in-podcast-exclusive

  8. spoogels says:
    November 20, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    HEAR IT: Washington Examiner interviews Trump lawyer Sidney Powell in podcast exclusive

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/hear-it-washington-examiner-interviews-trump-lawyer-sidney-powell-in-podcast-exclusive

  9. MAGA Minuteman says:
    November 21, 2020 at 1:40 am

    I think Tucker Carlson is playing Devil’s Advocate here. By “calling out” Sidney Powell to show us the goods, he is keeping the ballot counting machine fraud in the spotlight and therefore in the news.

    The rest of the media want to bury it and never mention it again. They want to give it the old “nothing to see here folks, move along”.

    Ask yourself, why would Tucker do this? Why would he take a cheap shot at one of the most well respected attorneys in the country? Is he pure evil or is it possibly something better? In his two shows where he discusses the issue, he gives himself the relief valve of inviting the possibility that if what Sidney Powell is saying proves to be true, he wants to know about it. “The truth is the only thing that matters.” Everyone watching thinks it’s just Tucker being a smarmy little douche, but I think he knows the truth and this is his way of getting it out there amongst the willfully blind media.

    That old expression, good press or bad press is still press. I think he is creating a fake controversy between he and Sidney Powell to get the story out there. I think he’s playing the Russia, Russia, Russia game in reverse.

    • Jan says:
      November 21, 2020 at 2:17 am

      Could be you’re right. I still think you toy with her at your peril because she is fierce & she doesn’t forget, like our Pres. Trump. And like many Treepers, I question shall I say FAUX’s editorial bent these days–why the night crew is still allowed some editorial grousing about Democrats, while the day crew sounds more like CNN every day.

    • Orbanista says:
      November 21, 2020 at 3:31 am

      The thought passed through my mind too. We should not be too quick to dismiss the possibility.

    • Maximus-Cassius says:
      November 21, 2020 at 12:06 pm

      Occam’s razor–let’s keep it simple: Tucker wanted her on his show for unknown reasons (my suspicion is that his intentions were not to the benefit of Powell or Trump, and Sidney declined because of that potential).

      When she declined, Tucker’s imperious ego caught up with him and he dissed her. Tucker has the TOP rated cable news show in history and that tends to warp ones ego. Regrettably, Tucker has ascended to Mt. Olympus and thinks himself a TV god.

  10. fangdog says:
    November 21, 2020 at 1:46 am

    There seems to be no limit for the Evil and no shortage of “Useful Idiots”. When I see someone voluntarily wearing a mask I immediately assume a “Useful Idiot”. For the voluntary mask wearer: they see virtue, whereas I see dumb and stupid sheep. I also see an unwittingly enemy of my Freedom America.

    The part which makes sense; In a war, how many enemy soldiers actually knew the real reason they were fighting in the first place? I guess the same can be said of our soldiers such as Vietnam War.

  11. leavemygunsalone says:
    November 21, 2020 at 3:04 am

    When did Beck get out of the White House set? Where is this remote place supposed to be? Covid related, or he just doing something weird?

