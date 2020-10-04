October 4th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1354

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🦅 ”🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
……………🙏🙏🙏 ….America In Prayer… 🙏🙏🙏……………
🌟 “And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people.” Eph 6:18
🙏Pray for Quick Recovery and Healing for President Trump and FLOTUS Melania during their medical care
🙏 For health protection for Trump Family, the Admin, and all of MAGAA Team
🙏Pray for healing for those who got infected..too many to name them now
🙏 For protection for America from Chinese Wuhan virus attacks
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
—-🌟🌟🌟———————————————————————🌟🌟🌟—-
* * * * * * * * * * * * A Vote for Trump is a Vote for Freedom.* * * * * * * * * * * *
⌚-Count-Down Time! — 30 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGAA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
> > >🌟 “The perverse of heart shall be far from me;
I will have nothing to do with what is evil.” 🌟 –-Psalm 101:4
*****Praises
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGAA Team Today
✅ President Trump is continuing to get good care at Walter Reed Hospital
✅ Tonight (Sat) there was a Nationwide Candlelight Prayer Vigil for Pres. Trump and FLOTUS-We are coming together as a Nation Under God…To President, With Love.
✅ “President Trump is now presiding over one of the fastest economic recoveries in the nation’s history.”~~~Bernie Marcus, a retired co-founder of Home Depot
✅ President Trump plans to appoint Tom Fitton (Judicial Watch) to Court Oversight…which has power to remove certain judges for misconduct Yay!
✅ Trump Campaign Advisor David Bossie said debates will happen
✅ Boeing IS moving all their 787 Dreamliner production to SC. Thank You, Seattle Gov and Mayor (who loves domestic terrorists), for the wonderful gift for SC
✅ For our Mighty Keyboard Warriors for going on the attacks against Dems ongoing lies, via twitters, articles, etc. Warriors Rules!
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. and for his Mission
✅ USA Stronger — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
Trump MAGAA Parades—-Air, Land and Sea—-
–Trump– 🚗 🚙 🚜 🏍 🚤 ⛵ ⛴ 🚚 🚛 🛵 🛴 ✈ 🛩 🛰 🚂
There were hundreds and hundreds of Trump rallies all over America! These are just a few of the:
RALLIES:: Walter Reed Hospital, DC which “Walk Away” joined them, West Palm Beach, NYC, Fort Worth TX,
CAR RALLIES:: Camano Island WA. Kerrville TX, El Paso TX, Statewide NJ, Amarillo TX, Topeka KS, Downey CA, Huntington Beach Ca, Brea CA, Dayton, Columbus OHio, Bakerfield CA, SoCal, Miami, Orlando, Middleton MD, Guilford NH, a long parade from Plymouth MA to Nashua NH.
BOAT RALLIES:: Fort Lauderdale, Mississippi River, Kerr Lake VA, Channel Islands CA, Deerfield Beach FL, Lake Ozark MO, Harveys Lake PA
PLANE:: it was seen flying a Yuge Trump Banner in FL
I even saw a video of Rallies in So. Vietnam, Toronto and Rome!
President Trump is very much LOVED.
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGAA Team & WH/grounds
— for smooth & legal voting during early voting which just started
— for Senators to “Fill That Seat”-No Postponement
— to stop states’ plots to continue ballot counting beyond Election Day
— Biden/Harris, all Dems, Hollywood, Never Trumpers & Fake Meida to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof….
— for USA Election Integrity: Voter ID, Signature matching, Election Day Deadline, No ballot harvesting, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes from all domestic terrorists
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol,
LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,341 of 450-500 is completed
— for Hong Kong and other persecuted nations and their Christians
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ America, A Nation of Warriors ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”Through the Almighty’s love and the power of prayer, we have found renewed strength and understanding to face these unprecedented times with stalwart resolve.” (repeated post)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
———————————
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, October 4, 2020 — 👌
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
~~~President Trump is Dependable and Fearless~~~
https://twitter.com/thebradfordfile/status/1267617630720057344?s=20
Note: I don’t expect the image will show up, but it there for you to open it on your own if you get homesick for Pres Trump.. Blessings.
(*FIFY…..)
Wow! Thank you!! Is that just for today or for good?
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Praying and Amen !
Love this video….Even the Mighty is humbled to pray…..
“Bikers pray for @POTUS and @FLOTUS”
https://twitter.com/Woj_Pawelczyk/status/1312365754860417025?s=20
YAY! Good to see you up front and on top. Grandma Covfefe.
God is in the Heavens and all is right in the World.
(No sarc here. Everything is straight up as I wrote. Just waiting for Stillwater and A2 to make their much-appreciated contributions.)
Blessings on you, Grandma (and A2 and Stillwater).
Thank You HR,
My posts gets sent to Dr. Moderation to be checked out ..I guess for Chinese Wuhan Virus, then they get kicked back to the TreeHouse. LoL
Yes, All is right in the World. Thank You, Lord!
Another Sign of Love and Support for our President Trump in the city of DC!
The Silent Majority is Boldly coming out of their homes.
https://twitter.com/henryrodgersdc/status/1312449910139019266?s=20
Hey, I’ve noted that too, Grandma.
The commies are cold, calculating SOBs but I know for a fact that they are unable to calculate how many are in the silent majority.
Members of the silent majority tend to post here on CTH, but nobody really knows just how many of us there are.
I can assure you that the Color Revolution Guard are betting on the fact that there are less of us than they hope.
Hope is not a strategy. There are more of us than anybody knows only because the lefties are in control of the usual media paths. They don’t want us to know how many of us there are out there.
Let’s surprise them, eh?
Amen
Amen
Someone posted this earlier on P. Found it interesting:
💥RBG dies
💥Trump announces he’ll nominate new justice before election – ACB
💥Pelosi makes “Arrow in our quivers” comment.
A WEEK LATER. ALL WITHIN A 24 HR PERIOD:
💥Trump, his top aide, his campaign manager, former counsel, three Senators all covid19 positive.
💥Schumer immediately requests to delay nomination of #ACB
💥China’s headlines on Trump mirror MSM
💥Trump rally’s cancelled
💥Biden leaves basement to campaign trail
💥Caravan of organized refugees head to US border
💥More fake ID’s from China are intercepted…
Trump doing fine at Walter Reed.
Trump getting work done at Walter Reed Oval Office
Senate Continues ACB Confirmation process
Trump proving therapeutics work
Walkaway March in DC
Trump Supporters gather at Walter Reed
RSBN coverage of Trump supporter Gathering
MI Supreme Court Rules Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer Exceeded Powers During Pandemic
Courts have sided with the GOP on Election Integrety in:
✔️Iowa
✔️Ohio
✔️Maine
✔️New Hampshire
✔️Arizona
Georgia
I am sure there are more positive events this week.
THANK YOU!!!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
I don’t doubt it. My point in posting it was not “bad things are happening”. Just that those particular series of events seem rather coincidental.🤷🏻♀️
Yes, and to the degree that they are, they failed. Just like every plan these idiots try, they continue to fumble, stumble and bumble,…and THATS no accident, either. It’s the POWER of PRAYER!
PLEASE, PLEASE someone-Tell Pres Trump to GET SOME MUCH NEEDED SLEEP!
Yep!
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
— Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
— (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/10/03/october-3rd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1353/comment-page-1/#comment-8851404)
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Friday night update – 10/2/20 – (See link above.)
***Today’s posts show Fisher using a steel post/bracing system at their project(s) in Yuma, Arizona.
— Holcombe Mixer video showing footing being poured at Fisher Project in Yuma, Arizona.
— Holcome Mixer video showing CAT positioning individual panel.
— Nightime photo of Holcombe Mixer at Fisher project in Yuma, Arizona.
— 3 photos showing individual bollard panel placement and the steel post/bracing system…
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 10/3/20
— CBP Mark Morgan tweet w/ new time lapse video of border wall construction. I’ve included a link to the full video which shows Fisher at work on one of their projects.
— 8 photos from above video. Shows Fisher’s new Haul truck in action transporting bollard panels to job sites.
— Reposting tweet w/ 4 photos of Haul bed in various stages of manufacture.
– – – – –
***Praises***
✅ (9/28/20)… Border Wall System Update: 341 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
• This years goal: 450 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
✅ 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
✅ 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries wall project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
✅ 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
✅ 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
✅ 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
✅ 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
✅ (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”
✅ 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
✅ 🧱 (9/30/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $283 million contract to build 27 miles of new border wall with accompanying infrastructure system in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
✅ … With the above contracts, Fisher probably has at least 139 miles of border wall contract(s), 117 miles of which have been reported on.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
— for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal contracts, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
— for the safety of other wall contractors and those involved in building the wall.
— that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day, assuming they have enough work to justify the increase in capacity.
— that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
✅ (4/15/20)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office.
— for Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(September 10)… Hearing summary…
• At the request of both sides, the lawsuit could go to trial September 2021.
• “Judge Crane said he would hold one final status conference on the case prior to Christmas to determine whether the case will be scheduled for trial.”
— for Fisher crews working at the private border wall along the Rio Grande as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying various erosion control solutions on the site.
— that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period, provide some initial protection against erosion during the establishment period, and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil & grades/slopes which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/floods which may arrive in the future
— that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
— for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors)
— that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Note:
— New time lapse video of border wall construction…
— See full video under tweet. Go full screen and observe the various bracing methods used by different contractors. Pause video and click along bottom video bar to see stationary images.
— Fisher Industries is shown from 2:37 to 2:44 on “full video”.
https://twitter.com/CBPMarkMorgan/status/1312494686800539648
Full video with pleasant background music…
https://www.cbp.gov/video/opa/bws/border-wall-construction-loop-100120.mp4
Photos of Fisher wall construction from time lapse video above…
— Some photos may be out of sequence.
— I’m not sure what the crew on the orange vehicle/lift shown in photos 3 & 4 are doing on the wall. Part of their job may be to weld on end caps on the bollards but they may be doing other things as well.
— Right click over links and open in new tabs. Go Full screen and “ctrl +/-” as necessary for more detail
1:
Link: https://imgur.com/ZZiK3rG
2: Notice brace pre-attached to bollard panel and how the CAT hooks on to the panel.
Link: https://imgur.com/WxnNO42
3:
Link: https://imgur.com/ufNudks
4:
Link: https://imgur.com/u4VYsph
5:
Link: https://imgur.com/AJtuTCJ
6: Notice steel posts re-positioned ahead of bollard placement. My guess is the telescoping braces are later extended from the panels, attached to the posts, and locked into position at desired length via twisting motion on brace. Also notice design of empty hook at the end of the CAT boom.
https://imgur.com/PF14z2i
7: Shows haul bed driving up on right.
https://imgur.com/31iWSNd
8: Shows closeup of haul bed in action with a load of bollard panels. See reposted tweet below with better photos of haul bed.
https://imgur.com/uZr3YhO
Reposting tweet with 4 photos of Haul bed in various stages of manufacture.
https://twitter.com/FisherSandG/status/1278681673853526019
Praying and Praising !
Isn’t it odd, and very convenient, that 30 days before an election, and a week before a contentious supreme court nomination hearing, more than a half dozen of the most protected and powerful individuals on the planet, cordoned off, screened and tested every day for COVID-19 for eight months, are suddenly and simultaneously laid low by an invisible virus while, literally, dozens of prominent Democrats on social media exalt at the news and call for their death?
Just a coincidence, I guess …
If it’s not a coincidence, it pretty much blew up in their faces.
Does anyone know…
If someone has had the China virus and then got well… under what conditions, if any, can someone contract the virus again? Is there any immunity if you have had it?
As far as I know, worldwide, there were only 3 or so cases of reinfection.
News stories that tried to stoke up reinfection scares said the antibodies fade after X time. True, but I believe this is typical as the body would be making untold number of antibodies over a lifetime for everything it has come in contact with. I believe the body then stores that knowledge in the T-cells to be activated when it might be detected again which is a much better use of resources.
At any rate, there seems to be a significant cross-immunity from similar coronaviruses. So maybe the “novel” CV-19 was new in town but our body has seen their type before!
Okay, thanks for the info Robert ~ 👍
There are more but the it is garbled as the doctors don’t know why.
Coronavirus: South Korea closes most schools in Seoul area; first confirmed case of reinfection
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/24/coronavirus-live-updates.html
In World First, Hong Kong Team Proves Coronavirus Reinfection Is Possible
https://www.caixinglobal.com/2020-08-26/in-world-first-hong-kong-team-proves-coronavirus-reinfection-is-possible-101597505.html
It was determined that it was false positives was the culprit.
Thanks for the examples A2. The report that sticks in my mind was the US sailors from an aircraft carrier who were supposedly reinfected.
The-infection is still highly controversial. There are are only a limited number of strains of this virus and given the overly sensitive PCR tests and the small handful of re-infection cases- it still seems highly doubtful. I’m mostly following Levitt (Stanford), Gupta (Oxford) Ioniddes and charts by Gummi Bear and studies by Zach (Germany).
That’s an excellent question, Stillwater. I’ve been reading snippets here and there that suggest that you are NOT EVER or…… NEVER immune from Xi’s Disease.
Which is it?
I’d like to see some solid information on that myself.
Anyone got sumpthin’? I’m sure there are more than us two who wonder about that.
Another thing I was wondering about is if a healthy person without the China virus took the blood plasma therapy for the virus, does that make them immune to the virus if they come into contact with it for the first time in the future?
If so, maybe that could be a safe alternative to the vaccine. May not be feasible on mass scale though.
I believe the only large scale use of plasma therapy, is to address TETANUS. If you have ever had a tetanus shot, you have had “plasma therapy”; they give healthy plasma donors a weakened, inactive form of tetanus. There bodies make antibodies to tetanus.
They donate their plasma, the antibodies are removed, and that’s what’s in the shot you get. It jumps starts the immune system of the recipient, to begin making its own antibodies to tetanus.
So, yes I believe what you are describing, would theoretically work. However, doubtful they could make ENOUGH to give everyone such a shot.
Of the plasma they withdraw, only a very small amount is the antibodies to tetanus (or covid) so that’s why they go with a vaccine.
Interesting… I was thinking of the therapy that was mentioned at the briefings where health officials requested those who had the virus and recovered to donate blood plasma.
I forget how many people could be cured with a single donation of plasma. POTUS mentioned that people were making multiple donations.
We think alike…I was just telling hubbie about that a month ago, wondering about the plasma therapy as a prevention.
We have lots of question with no answers. Hopefully we’ll know more soon.
Dr Falsie said a while back when someone asked him that….”no one knows the answer to that.” I remembered him saying that it’s possible that your immunity could drop down as time goes on. But then that is all coming out of Falsie’s mouth who loves to put fear in us rather than trying to be positive some of the time.
One thing we all have to remember is that when the virus was let out, CDC asked Chi-Na to let them in to look and take samples. Chi-Na said no. I don’t even think we even have a sample of “Ground Zero” virus to this day, which would make this pandemic tricky to deal with.
A big Fluke: I got sick in Nov. After 3 days I went online to see what’s the latest flu going around. I stumbled onto the Chi-Na situation and saw that one dr giving a warning. I saved some of the info, thinking I’ll get back later.
Early Dec when I was feeling better, I was able to dig in more and saw three Chinese doctors giving out alarms/warnings and three citizens reporting and filming people being taken/dragged into vehicles, people crying, doors getting welded shutting people in, etc. It was shocking to say at the least. I regretted to this day that I didn’t write down all their twitter names. But I did recognized the first doctor, a male who was taken to prison and then he later died in Jan. or around that time. He’s known to many now.
Also in early Dec Poland announced their first case and this story was never mentioned again. Strange.
I got sick again in mid January, this time with breathing problems, too….I went back online to see the latest on that flu in Chi-Na (and elsewhere). That’s when I found out WHO and CDC was trying to get Chi-Na to let them in to look and take samples. Nations usually do that as a courtesy according to what I read in Jan…., but keep Chi-Na refusing. They had something to hide, that’s for sure….and/or they don’t want us to find a cure or something for it. I noticed Lombardy, Italy was having flu problems.
Little did I know this all was going to explode into something so big worldwide or else I would have taken more careful notes. Chi-Na is malevolent and anyone who would praise, support, help or work with Chi-Na are traitors.
Sound like you could have possibly had the virus. Glad you are okay.
I’m looking forward to President Trump bringing down the hammer on China and the swamp during his second term.
Look into T cells and B cells. There’s a few articles written in depth about how they work with the China flu.
Scott Atlas has also been speaking of them.
To be completely fair and honest, no one knows for sure. Immunity probably happens upon recovery, but we don’t know how long it lasts. If the virus mutates sufficiently to a different form, and the original strain’s antibodies don’t protect one for long, reinfection is possible. Patients with compromised immune systems definitely can and do get flus, colds and/or pneumonias more than once in a season. (In hospitals, we refer to these patients as “frequent flyers”. Dark humor is a coping mechanism.) I believe the reason so few reinfection cases of COVID-19 have been documented is because for all the big, impressive numbers of cases, only about 10% of the world’s population has been exposed. We are many millions of infections away from any sort of “herd immunity”.
What if Biden had it and he’s the super-spreader? He looked really sick a couple weeks ago. It would be just like the Dems to hide it like they hid Hillary’s illness. Btw, they claim Trump attacked Hillary for being ill, but he did not. He attacked her for not disclosing her illness. Also, remember that Biden refused to take a physical and release the results. Why would he do that?
Biden as well as the Democrats rely solely on dumb, stupid voters. You have to be some kind of nitwit to buy into their BS. The real issue is as a Country, we have an overwhelming number of Unthinks. As evidence; there are still people who watch networks such as CNN.
The Democrats get down in the gutter with these people who function on nothing but emotion. Facts and logic are as foreign to them as an alien from Mars. In todays world, someone tells you, “I am a democrat”. You may love them, but you damn well instantly lost respect for them…..and of course you feel a certain sadness for both of you.
Please don’t use the term “super spreader”. That is fear mongering by the democrat media complex.
It appears to have been released by Media Matters specifically to coincide with the narrative that PDJT isn’t taking covid serious.
There is no typhoid Mary super spreader.
According to the CDC, the best current estimate for Percentage of transmission occurring prior to symptom onset is 50%. That means “COVID-19 Mary”, i.e. a “super spreader” will typically infect 1/2 of a person before she starts to show disease symptoms. Put another way, the idea that asymptomatic carriers are infecting tons of people is false.
The disease is not particularly easy to transmit. R0 is estimated to be 2.5. R0 for measles is 12 to 18. The whole pandemic response is a farce.
A much more reasonable explanation is that the people in the White House were deliberately infected by someone on the staff that is administering daily covid tests.
Too many people got sick at once for normal spreading of disease, even if they spent time in close proximity.
“Super spreader” is a colloquial medical term. It isn’t political in origin. It can accurately be applied to both individuals and events. It SHOULD be used for situations like the Barrett nomination celebration in the Rose Garden.
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
make this go viral!
from debate…
POTUS is so fast compared to Biden – when Biden is doing his points, point 1, point 2 point 3,,, Biden doesnt say a Point 2 and goes to point 3, AND POTUS jumps in! you were at point 2.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=On5Hp-XExTM&t=9m20s
Ps FU wordpress – you are doing election interference by making people click! they dont want to click for fear of virus
Thanks, Whiteboard.
You and Islandpalmtrees (?) always do the hard work of looking at things in detail.
its a big team! trust me! ty for being a outspoken commenter. alot of people agree with your thoughts and just havent felt comfortable wth commenting yet.
think about this video!
POTUS is supposebly DYING of china virus! and during it, he realizes joe cant even make words for EACH POINT he says. ..
he goes Point 1 – WORDS
Point 2 – SILENCE
Point 3 – WORDS
POTUS was already about to tell joe he is an IDIOT on something he said before POINT 1, and as he is about to speak – IT REGISTERS in his BRAIN that joe went to POINT 3 – and POTUS just NAILS him.
this is split second brain reaction – nuclear buttn pressing decision time SKILLS!
take this VIDEO and share it! OVER AND OVER!
and ISLAND should start their own website if they arent working from the Pundit alreadY!
PS – New York is in play – we arent letting you feel left out
One of my favorite interviews of a Trump suppoter.
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/10/03/its-personal-trump-supporter-chokes-up-talking-about-president-outside-walter-reed-hospital/
just the video.
I feel the same.
I remember when I decided to vote for Trump I said to myself something like if he just does a few of the things he says, it’s a win. Because he would have stopped Hillary. Only now we know how much worse Hillary would have been.
I always did believe Trump gave us a voice, I just couldn’t imagine he would do all that he would for us. Trump could have gotten away with doing a lot less and he would still have our votes. But he is going through all this along with us because he chose to do it.
Avatar
Willam Nat • 2 hours ago • edited
God bless this woman. With great eloquence, she speaks for millions of Americans, as well as other freedom-loving people around the world.
Well-stated comment above.
Pure gold. So heartfelt.
President Trump’s 2020 campaign should run
this interview 24/7 until November 3rd/ it’s that POWERFUL.
She speaks for all of us.
She has me chocked up!
What a precious gal. I hope she has some nice guy to give her hugs and take care of her.
I really, really,really hope someone sends it to Scavino!
With the way things go I bet it’s already gotten to the VSG. Hopefully, anyway.
Saw this earlier today… sorry that it might offend some initially, BUT stick with it b/c there’s a valid point to be had– one that needs acknowledged & addressed:
https://i.postimg.cc/ZKPb05LR/7-D8-F7-BEC-5-F3-C-4-FE5-88-EC-A2037-EE0-BD9-C.jpg
List of October Surprises so far. Keep the list updated.
1. Release of tax records.
2. Melania Christmas swear tape.
3. President, key Staff, and senators get COVID-19. If this wasn’t a planned bio-attack then
Epstein committed suicide.
Does any of that move the election though?
#2 ~ so NYC rubbed off on Melania so what who the F%#K cares!!! 😇
I have not heard the tapes and I don’t care to hear them but after hearing styxhexenhammer666’s review I’m loving our Melania even more:
only one last – attmept for military to act on behalf of POTUs while he is ‘out’
causing a world event
I am an Israeli friend!
The enemy thinks that Trump is cornered.
I want to assure you that what happened will give Trump the additional support that he needs to win. Both Tony Blair (UK leader) and Bolsonaro (Brazil leader) had their approval ratings rise when they had Covid 19.
I pray for Trump. He is the last line of defense of what is left of the free Western World.
It will be all right!
Sorry you were stuck in moderation David. WP didn’t recognize the name change.
My Israeli friend, thank you for your kind words of encouragement!
Boris Johnson is the UK leader who got COVID and recovered.
The Trump campaign will control the YouTube masthead for 24 hours beginning Sunday at midnight.
4 hours ago
A senior Trump campaign official told Fox News that the masthead was a seven-figure buy, and described it as “the most valuable piece of real estate on the internet.”
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-campaign-youtube-takeover-to-feature-trump-message-thanking-americans-for-support
Keep praying.. The toughest few days are coming up…
It was around this time in 2016 that I found my way to CTH as a refuge from the craziness going on.
There was too much hand-wringing going on at talk radio, Breitbart and ZeroHedge.
I keep going back and forth between wanting to avoid ALL news, including here at CTH, and checking back here constantly. I want reassurance, but then any bad news freaks me out, which helps nothing as I know how I’m going to vote and every person I know is also already decided.
In 2016, Sundance’s posts debunking the fake polls and reassuring us that Trump would win made me felt a lot better. I was the only one in my family confident in Trump’s chances and I was pretty calm. This time, I feel like if the election is honest Trump will win in a landslide….but we all know the cheating machine is working overtime, and that has me incredibly nervous. I know Sundance is only being honest, but all the warnings and calls to action are what make me want to just bury my head in the sand until the election is over. My blood pressure going up certainly won’t change anything except for making myself and everyone around me crazy.
Prayer attributed to St. Augustine…
Prayer for the Sick
Watch, O Lord, with those who wake,
or watch, or weep tonight,
and give your angels charge over those who sleep.
Tend your sick ones, O Lord Christ.
Rest your weary ones.
Bless your dying ones.
Soothe your suffering ones.
Pity your afflicted ones.
Shield your joyous ones.
And for all Your love’s sake,
Amen.
Travis Tritt
@Travistritt
The recovery rate for those infected with COVID19 is over 95% for most age groups.
That’s a much higher recovery rate than for those infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome.
11:53 AM · Oct 3, 2020
TDS cured simply by Walking Away.
Welcome walkers! Take the Trump Train!
It’s like mass transit, but far better!
Hubby and I have been renovating our new house 6 minutes away from where we currently live with his parents. I take 2 small country roads to get there, where everyone has at least 10 acres. Houses are set way back from the main road that I drive. Yesterday, one of the homes hung up a Biden banner on their fence facing the road. I rolled my eyes but wasn’t too annoyed since we are after all in WA state (though admittedly, 10 minutes from the naval air base). This afternoon, as I headed over to paint, I saw the neighbor to the left of the Biden supporter was now flying a Trump flag, which made me smirk. Then as I headed back home this evening, I laughed because in the few hours I was gone, the neighbor on the right of the liberals had put up a Trump flag right by the road also. Surrounded!
The funniest thing is, the Trump flags did not appear until the Biden idiots decided to show their butt. There were NO flags or signs on that street until the libs put theirs up.Then BAM, they got smacked down by both of their next door neighbors. The left really does not get how much we love this man, and that there are way more of us than them.
Loved your story ! Thanks Right Wing Gal ~ 😂
Your Biden neighbor was just introduced to the silent majority. lol
There is a lot the left does not get. But they’ll understand if we all vote.
The Trump Vote must be IN PERSON and simply overwhelming, anything short of a landslide will be contested for months. They’ll do mail in ballot fraud but they cannot surpass the number of registered voters because they will get caught in their own lie.
Covid Coup was biological warfare. It was a canon shot telling us they will do whatever it takes to gain power. We must vote like our existence depends on it. What they have done to our President and First Lady needs to be addressed in the voting booth.
I’m gonna say this again…. this virus has never been proven to exist…. please believe me… if you don’t believe me believe doctor Lanka
https://yummy.doctor/blog/misinterpretation-virus-ii-2-by-dr-stefan-lanka-beginning-and-end-of-the-corona-crisis/?fbclid=IwAR0XXS8hqHJIYgDkgnyu-A3VcI11oukbbgWSky8wahgILdL0dY2ds62FkKk
please read Dr. Lanka….PLEASE… Everything you think you know about this virus is not true
https://yummy.doctor/blog/misinterpretation-virus-ii-2-by-dr-stefan-lanka-beginning-and-end-of-the-corona-crisis/?fbclid=IwAR0XXS8hqHJIYgDkgnyu-A3VcI11oukbbgWSky8wahgILdL0dY2ds62FkKk
.
WTF – Chicago’s Mayor speaks on rising murder rates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NpcFOWFR838
POTUS won the debate in the CSPAN poll 😁:
https://share.par.pw/post/c29d213289434c09b52e7d95e874f082
Article also lays out operation maga schedule for the campaign.
—————-
Trump campaign YouTube takeover to feature Trump message thanking Americans for support
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-campaign-youtube-takeover-to-feature-trump-message-thanking-americans-for-support.amp?__twitter_impression=true
Mike Pompeo
@mikepompeo
·
6h
Just now on CNN,
@wolfblitzer
promoted Chinese propaganda, referencing quotes by Chinese state media. Wolf said China “did it right” in its handling of the virus.
Did it right?! It’s the WUHAN virus, Wolf…
YIKES!
Some awesome memories here ….
https://twitter.com/unseen1_unseen/status/1312520027413778432
LOLOLOLOL
Well the founders thought that the President was entitled to a full term, so he has that going for him also.
Prediction: Tomorrow, Antifa and BLM will surround Walter Reed blocking entrance like they did the Hospital where the two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were being treated.
By the way, I heard a suspect is being charged for that shooting. Thank God.
What It’s Like Living in California Now & the Homelessness Industrial Complex:
Kamala Harris: “America needs a WAP — a woman as president. But I’ll settle for HVPIC — hot Vice President in charge.
https://twitter.com/AdamJSmithGA/status/1312598589949046784
The Swedish strategy against Covid-19
https://youtu.be/svlHD2mpk9k
The people who are gathering outside the hospital to show their support of President Trump is inspiring. Tonight, RSBN covered the gathering for a while and interviewed people. The interviews were really inspiring. If you missed it, go to RSBN on youtube.
IMO, this was a bio-weapon attack against President Trump and his people. The strain was much more powerful than the one that got out in the wild last fall. I’m confident he will overcome it quickly.
The wife read somewhere that the Army was investigating the source of the infection. To me, that suggests that they know it was a bio-weapon attack as the Army has a unit for that type of attack.
I hope they track it back to who did it. It was targeted and whoever did it knew how to bypass the usual safeguards which to me, indicates an insider. I hope they catch the bagman and he squeals on his bosses. All this happening now, to me suggests, a coordinated plan. It’s time to start going after and taking out these EVIL people. They’ve gotten away with too many EVIL acts and by infecting the President, First Lady and other staff members, that SHOULD be the last straw. JMHO
FL GUY,
My last straw was burned through, a long time ago. Back when the two parties were planning on giving the American people the choice of Jeb or Hillary, maybe?
Certainly when CHI-NA deliberately released this virus, THAT should have been everybodies last straw. But hey, WHAT should we expect?
They use political prisoners, as a human organ donor bank, and lubricate their tank treads, with protesters!
Evil, vile regime MUST end, they are a scourge that spreads corruption everywhere.
The moderator for the Pence/Harris debate? I’m guessing it will be Willie Brown.
FBI does not consider ‘Proud Boys’ an extremist group, agent says
https://thehill-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/420392-fbi-does-not-consider-proud-boys-an-extremist-group-agent-says?amp_js_v=a6&_gsa=1&&usqp=mq331AQFKAGwASA%3D#aoh=16017910214953&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fthehill.com%2Fblogs%2Fblog-briefing-room%2Fnews%2F420392-fbi-does-not-consider-proud-boys-an-extremist-group-agent-says
https://dw-wp-production.imgix.net/2020/10/unnamed-scaled.jpg
President at work at Walter Reed.
Sundance , Island, Bert, Robert, V, Dutch, ready, bessie, sunny, stella, pyro, david, Bogey, deplorabell (missspelled im pos), lax, thedoc, dallasdan, redzone, eric, jeans, wethal, prog, last, clivus, susan, loli, little, peroria, CTHfan, fob, garang, keen, nigella, anon, S, T, Z,
1) Are private contractors currently helping the coup with moves against our President
https://twitter.com/CarlingtonRacki/status/1290233912753455116
7/10/15: The FBI opens a formal investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server.
7/13/15: Google invests $100 million in Crowdstrike.
7/31/15: Andy MCabe named FBI #3 and moves from head of DC field office to HQ.
WhiteBoard🇺🇸
It wouldn’t surprise me.
This tweet was right after the one ☝️ you posted.
Brennan’sOrangeJumpsuit
@15poundstogo
·
Oct 2
🚨🚨🚨😡😡😡👇👇👇
FBI Denies Foia Request for Crowdstrike/FBI Contract after Years of Stalling on “National Security” Grounds. Swamp Swamp Swamp !!!!
I bet Trump is craving a McDonald’s right now. Can we do a drone delivery?
“Big Mac, small fry, and a diet Coke… Walter Reed hospital, okay?”
;o)
Don’t take this the wrong way, as often happens here. Improving health outcomes is fundamental. We want an invigorated POTUS.
He needs to lose a few pounds. I think they have him on a nutritious, but sparse diet that compliments his meds. A good move.
Sec Pompeo has also blown up a bit, as did Former sec Tillerson. Must be their travel and socialising with foreign leaders, plane rides non stop.
The schedules are brutal.
Just my opinion.
1) This is a periodic reminder that Sen. Chris Murphy had a secret meeting with Iranian FM
@JZarif
during the Munich Security Conference back in February. Murphy also has strong ties with #Iran’s DC-based lobby
@NIACouncil
. Let’s dig in.
https://twitter.com/HeshmatAlavi/status/1312410338655174656
Street Politics With Talessia
@SPWTalessia
While I was door knocking about 30% of the doors was silent #TrumpSupporters They seen my literature and was like I’m voting for who you have in your hand we can’t say nothing because it’s to much but we’re voting
@realDonaldTrump. That #SilentMajority is going to be wild
8:19 PM · Oct 3, 2020
———-
rich
@bellevilledevil
I’m in Broward County, Florida doing the same thing. Seniors are especially afraid to admit who they’re voting for. When they see our shirts and hats they open up about their support and why they’re reluctant to go public. They’re literally afraid of being physically harmed!
9:42 PM · Oct 3, 2020
Great idea Rush
RUSH Limbaugh: “Trump could call this show anytime he wants. If Trump wants to do a virtual rally on this show, he could call right now. If the president wants to address the nation, he could call right now. He could call into this program and say whatever he wants to say right now. I’m hereby offering: If the president wants to do a rally, ’cause he can’t go to a rally.”
“But if he wants to do a nationwide rally on the most-listen-to radio talk show in the country, he’s got an open invitation to come here. But if he doesn’t do that, who’s to say he won’t arrange a rally somewhere with a bunch of gigantic screens? I don’t think he’s gonna be invisible for 10 days or whatever length of time the quarantine is.”
BTW, the riots have kind of faded into the daily life of a Democrat run city.
I assume that Portland, Seattle etc are still being torn up every night?
What a sad joke on all their citizens.
Dan Scavino
My COVID-19 tests have all come back negative
After tomorrow mornings test, if negative, I’ll join @POTUS@realDonaldTrump
and CoS @MarkMeadows at the Walter Reed Medical Center-Presidential Suite, & will work out of there, until it’s time for POTUS to return home, @WhiteHouse!
8:06 PM · Oct 3, 2020
I thought one of the “rules” was to keep the infected and the non-infected separate from each other.
Harmeet K. Dhillon
@pnjaban
Sikhs perform Ardaas prayer for
@realDonaldTrump
outside Wlter Reade! Nanak naam chardi kala; tere bhaney, sarbat da bhalla! In every Sikh daily prayer we ask God’s blessings on all mankind. We are praying for the health of every man and woman, and for our president! Folded handsFlag of United States
https://twitter.com/pnjaban/status/1312562227195469824
I’m just going to say what we’re all thinking.
Trump was fine until the debate, where they set up microphones & podiums for him.
Incubation period is usually 2-3 days.
He tests positive a couple of days after the debate.
I put nothing past the left. NOTHING.
#TrumpHasCOVID
https://twitter.com/DeAnna4Congress/status/1311959767842250752
Not sure I would describe it as a “meltdown” but she was looking to run away.
Jesse Hunt
@JJHunt10
Theresa Greenfield melts down on camera when Joni Ernst shreds her failed business record and failed ‘18 House campaign where her top staffer end up with felony charges #iasen
https://twitter.com/JJHunt10/status/1312560980141002752
Air Force One, Marine One to Get ‘Deep Clean’
02 October 2020 08:11 PM
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/airforceone-marineone-clean-trump/2020/10/02/id/990149/
Whoa! xoxoxoxo
https://www.newsmax.com/Newsmax/files/3e/3e6c1c9d-7881-40b7-a229-4a5867d1ec48.jpg