How Long Before We Hear About FBI Recordings in The White House?…

January 5th, 2017, an Oval Office meeting with President Obama, VP Joe Biden, James Comey (FBI), Michael Rogers (NSA), John Brennan (CIA), James Clapper (ODNI), Sally Yates (DOJ) and Susan Rice. At the conclusion of the briefing, President Obama asks Sally Yates and James Comey to remain. Together with Susan Rice, this is where the “by the book” comment comes into play. As recounted by Rice:
“President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.”
Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe is now highlighting how the FBI conducted a criminal and counterintelligence operation under the auspices that President Trump was possibly an agent of a foreign government. Let’s look at the big picture…
FBI Director James Comey told congress (March 20th, 2017) the reason the intelligence community did not disclose their counterintelligence operation against candidate, president-elect and President Trump was “because of the sensitivity of the matter.” As such the required congressional oversight notifications were bypassed.
We learn in hindsight the Trump Transition team was under electronic surveillance. This surveillance also included the capture of all of their transition email accounts, the content was later given -without prior approval- to Robert Mueller by the GAO. This is not disputed.
Remember, as an outcome of the concern and in combination with the counterintelligence operation, the incoming National Security Advisor, General Michael Flynn, was designated as a national security risk by the intelligence apparatus that he would be part of. Flynn was under electronic surveillance as part of the Obama authorized operation.
On January 27th, 2017, FBI Director James Comey attended a Green Room dinner with President Trump just about a week after the inauguration. This is the meeting where, according to Comey, President Trump asked for “loyalty”. [This is also the date when Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates confronted White House counsel Don McGahn about Flynn’s interview with the FBI a few days earlier on Jan 24th.]
It would only be a few weeks later [Follow Link] when President Trump remodeled the “Green Room” (presidential dining room) adding a flat screen TV and a chandelier he paid for personally. During the remodel the dining room was “taken down to the studs”, and according to a quote later delivered by Time Magazine:
TIME – […] But few rooms have changed so much so fast as his dining room, where he often eats his lunch amid stacks of newspapers and briefing sheets. A few weeks back, the President ordered a gutting of the room. “We found gold behind the walls, which I always knew. Renovations are grand,” he says, boasting that contractors from the General Services Administration resurfaced the walls and redid the moldings in two days. “Remember how hard they worked? They wanted to make me happy.”
On February 14th, 2017 President Trump and James Comey were again alone was in the Oval Office. February 14th was also the day when the head of the Secret Service, Joseph Clancy, announced his resignation. Clancy’s resignation was effective March 4th, 2017.
After he was fired James Comey testified to congress on June 8th, 2017, saying he delivered his memos of the meetings with President Trump to his friend at Columbia University, Professor Daniel Richman, on/after May 15th. He said the intent was to initiate a “special prosecutor”:
“I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, ‘cause it didn’t dawn on me originally that there might be corroboration for our conversation; there might be a tape.” [Referring to Monday May 15] “And my judgment was I needed to get that out in the public square so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter. I Didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel. So I asked a close friend of mine to do it.”
However, the content of the memo was leaked to the New York Times on or before Thursday May 11th for an article that was originally posted at 5:26pm:
Quite simply James Comey lied to congress about when and why he initiated leaking the memos to his friends in the media. Comey claimed a tweet from President Trump spurred him to share his memo.
The tweet from President Trump (May 12th) was in response to the New York Times article (May 11th) which was quoting from the Comey memo. So Comey was lying when he said he gave the memo to the New York Times (Via Daniel Richman) on Monday May 15th.
This false motive, claimed by Comey, was highlighted by President Trump’s attorney at the time:
I bring up this example because of the Trump tweet that surrounds it.
President Trump tweeted about a “recording” after reading the New York Times article that was written from the memo account of James Comey; however, the tweet was also made after the Green Room was “taken down to the studs” and remodeled.
Everyone assumed President Trump was talking about a recording that he might have made of the Comey conversation; however, in hindsight given the nature of what is described above – wouldn’t it be more likely the recording was external to the White House; as a part of the surveillance.
“By the book”.
If they truly believed a foreign adversary was in control of the Trump administration; a claim they already made to the FISA court; why wouldn’t the Obama intelligence apparatus be wiretapping the White House? Remember: “by the book.”
In hindsight we already know the Trump campaign, Trump transition team and Trump administration were under surveillance.
♦On May 8th, 2017, President Trump invited three journalists to tour the White House and discuss his first few months in office. [Link] This is where he initially showed part of the redecoration that included the dining room where he and James Comey had discussions.
♦On May 9th, 2017, President Trump fired James Comey. That evening Andrew McCabe became Acting FBI Director and visited President Trump at the Oval Office.
♦On May 10th, 2017, President Trump invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Kislyak into the oval office. [We now know that simultaneous to this meeting back at the FBI McCabe had launched a criminal and counterintelligence investigation against President Trump.] Later that same day, May 10th, after the Lavrov and Kislyak meeting, Trump invited McCabe to come back to the White House.
♦On May 11th, 2017, the New York Times using Comey’s leaked information wrote about the “loyalty meeting”. This same day McCabe is testifying to congress and informing them President Trump’s firing of Comey: “there has been no effort to impede our investigation to date.” {Go Deep}
Stand back and think about the sequence above carefully.
I’ll bet you a donut President Trump was aware of the White House being bugged. That’s why he invited Lavrov and Kislyak to the Oval Office, and then later called McCabe. President Trump was proving to the listening ears there was no Trump-Russia collusion.
The FBI bugs were known, and allowed to remain in place all the way up to August 2nd, 2017.
(Via Politico) […] building-wide renovation blitz scheduled for the next two weeks, while President Donald Trump heads to his golf club in Bedminster, N.J
The air-conditioning project is bigger project that will shutter the West Wing during Trump’s absence.
“The maintenance people work hard, but when you’ve got a place that runs 24-7, it’s hard to keep it all in decent shape,” said a White House official.
The main situation room was recently closed for two weeks so that the iconic main table could be refurbished, according to a former official.
[…] “It’s the only ‘leaks’ they can fix,” quipped the former official. (link)
The timing was rather interesting and noted by others:
While the renovations may have been planned for months, the timing is extremely interesting, especially when you consider that General Kelly was recently named the new chief of staff. One has to wonder whether or not the renovations are a cover for what would be a massive undertaking to essentially debug the entire White House which may have surveillance equipment held over from the previous administration. (link)
[Also see CNN REPORT HERE]
What happened at the same time the FBI investigation bugs were removed from the White House? Well, check out the dates:
August 2nd, 2017, Robert Mueller requested an updated “scope memo” from Rod Rosenstein:
Any questions?
Here’s what CTH wants to know. How long will it be, if ever, before we officially hear that the FBI had planted listening devices inside the White House?
In hindsight, the Kislyak and Lavrov invitation on May 10th is the big “tell”:
WHITE HOUSE – President Donald J. Trump met today with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia, following on the visit of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Moscow last month.
President Trump emphasized the need to work together to end the conflict in Syria, in particular, underscoring the need for Russia to rein in the Assad regime, Iran, and Iranian proxies.
The President raised Ukraine, and expressed his Administration’s commitment to remain engaged in resolving the conflict and stressed Russia’s responsibility to fully implement the Minsk agreements. He also raised the possibility of broader cooperation on resolving conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere.
The President further emphasized his desire to build a better relationship between the United States and Russia. (WH link)
Now watch again:
Who was in position to authorize something like this?What judge”
this came from the top.
Remember that Obama was an unscrupulous, and also feckless, character. It would have been very easy for him to pass off on this whole thing. I firmly believe the whole thing was John Brennan’s idea, with Comey’s blessing (among others such as Lynch and Powers, etc). The plan was likely sold to the entire Obama inner circle and finally agreed to by Obama. I’m certain that he was aware of everything that was going on.
A lot of people like to assign master Machiavellian attributes to Obama. This requires us to believe that on the one hand Obama was a master tactician and also on the other that he was a great leader. The truth is, he was neither. He was at best an empty suit and at worst a turtle on a fence post – in other words a puppet placed in his position, manipulated into enacting an agenda with which he ultimately agreed but had very little ability to bring to pass. He had no real ability to do anything other than deliver carefully worded and delicately delivered speeches.
Obama was surrounded by a dream team of Alinsky acolytes. And when he wasn’t, he had the friendship and advice of Iran-Islamist and communist sympathisers.
There is a great deal of interest in pursuing Obama to answer for these immoral crimes against our Republic, but there are a number of really bad people surrounding him who will fade back into society if we ignore them on our quest for Obama.
Obama is a rube and not very smart. What he said and did was given to him by the same people who gave HRC her marching orders.
I dont think Ozero was or is as intellectualy, challenged as you imply, but I do agree with your assertion that the crmes were committed collectively by the group around him with his blessing.
I’m sure you remember Ozero’s habit of claiming that he was never at the center or knowledgeable beforehand of an incident that occured within his administration; that he only learned about it from the news.
He always distanced himself from all negatives within his administration, despite the opposite being quite obvious to astute observers.
If I could figure out how to “Like” Chojun’s perceptive comment, I would do it 100 times.
DING DING DING …WINNER
And why hasn’t this Judge who signed off, brought these people back into his/her court? The Judge should be bringing down the house!!
there was no judge, just “scandal-free” president 44
Obama had plenty of time between November 8th, 2016 and January 20th, 2017 to plant surveillance cams and audio bugs all over The White House, especially in The Oval Office. Today’s spy devices are very tiny and can be hidden in the darndest of places. And Obama is just slimy enough to order them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Snarky, I think he was referring to the FISA judge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe they only went to a judge after she lost (even though they started spying when he went down the escalator.)
LikeLike
” We found gold behind those walls ”
DJT.
Obama was and IS the controlling authority continued coverup) . He sanctioned, approved, and monitored the attempted coup. He KNEW EVERYTHING through his PDB, which is EXACTLY one of the things Nunez saw in the WH SCIF that made him turn “ashen”. Obama is the head of this snake.
THAT and the foreign Govt involvement is the REAL reason for all the obfuscation and coverup. A former President of the opposition party, and the predecessor to Trump conspired with foreign govts to topple a new duly elected President. This is HIGH treason for Obama and an act or WAR for the foreign governments. THAT is why all the coverup, not some grand scheme to “save the DOJ or FBI. This IS history. People WILL HANG for this, they HAVE to.
Why do you presume the judges are exempt from the corruption?
President Obama might have authorized it himself when about to go out of office. Remember the story from Brennan and the FBI was that Trump was a Manchurian Candidate. That Jan. 5 meeting was a complete roster of the probable coup plotters.
Or alternatively, they wanted to know how far Trump would go in digging into the Deep State illegalities including the exoneration of Hillary, the Uranium One deal, the IRS scandals, the Fast and Furious deal with the drug cartel for guns, the Clinton Foundation investigation close down.
I believe that the Jan. 5th meeting was only the more powerful members of the scheme team. I believe there are still several members employed by the Government. For the past 6-8 weeks I have developed the feeling that something BIG has been missed in all of this. I don’t know why I feel that way, it just seems that a piece of the puzzle is missing, because it doesn’t add up in my feeble little mind.
I certainly have felt that and I think Sundance has always felt the same.
The coup conspirators and the entire criminal cabal surrounding Ozero has always seemed to serve as an information / accountability firewall around him.
I still believe the man was always a non-citizen and was illegally nominated and elected. And everyone close to him knew it. That would certainly be the BIG secret.
Another BIG secret is the high probability that Ozero knew about and authorized all of the illegal surveillance on the Trump campaign and the Trump White House.
It’s a question of how far out into the DemonRAT / Republican UniParty and the Deep State that same awareness exists.
Yes two for one effectiveness. First, protection from discovering the truth about the BHO and Dem cabal, and then, use in cover-up special counsel. I suspect they had already plotted out the option of appointing a SC. Not sure, at this point, it would have mattered when POTUS fired Comey–they were going to continue to pursue Pres. Trump (and his team) in any scenario
Chief Justice Roberts is in charge of the FISA Judges. Does that help?
Yes, Lotsa help. It is the alpha to omega of help. Chief Justice Roberts and the FISA Court are up to their neck in nastiness.
Follow your nose, my friends!
Wrong. CJ Roberts appoints the FISA judges. The presiding (chief) FISA judge is then in charge of them. At the time and now, that was/is Amy Collyer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ristvan, Rosemary Collyer? The one that refuses to turn over more docs?
https://www.fjc.gov/history/judges/collyer-rosemary-m
You don’t mean Amy Bernan Jackson do you? That is presiding over Stone and Manafort cases and is an Obama nominee?
It would have been done before Obama left office.
Is it possible that Admiral Rogers had copies of all the surveillance that was done and actual copies of the conversations that Obama had, for lack of a better word, taped. PDJT may had all the data to prove just how far Obama went to surveil PDJT.
so why is this not outed by Trump?
I think the FISA Judge you ask about would be either Judge Rudolph ‘Rudy’ Contreras or Judge James Boasberg.
It was a SPECAT mission stovepipe from obama/jarrett.
“We dont need no stinkin judges”
Respectfully,
The DIShonorable Barrack
I remember when President Trump’s conversation to the Australian Prime Minister (?) regarding migrants was leaked to the press!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was just thinking of the same thing. Pretty stupid if it was used for that so early in the game.
There were a LOT of conversations leaked to the press.
This is really intriguing. We always assumed it was a WH staffer doing the backstabbing. What if it was the FBI/CIA/? doing the leaking all along?
LikeLiked by 2 people
How soon until Devin Nunes starts telling all that he knows? I think he has been aware of a lot of this info but has been kept from talking about it. Would love to hear his side of what was happening in the Group of Eight (which I suspect was, in reality, him vs a Group of Seven).
Nunes start telling all right after Mueller goes home.
Most all of it is probably still classified.
Never stopped the Democrats from leaking it, did it?!
LikeLike
If you were Nunez, fully aware of what you are up against, would you?
Doesn’t telling what you know sometimes save you?
Good point! I think he would like to talk but I also imagine that he has been threatened with prosecution if he does…
yes…exactly! 100% ordered by Obama! He labelled 45, our favorite VSG, an enemy of the state!!! Obama truly was as unAmerican as any President in history.
Btw, Obama has a new book out titled: Hugs from Obama. The cover has him hugging a small black boy. It is front and center at Barnes and Noble in Metairie, LA. He and Michelle have thousands of inventory in that store as of today. Huge displays everywhere. Zero inventory for President Trump except for the President Trump bashing books. It is really an alternate universe in there with the grey haired nags running the place. No one has told them we have a new president.
That is scary. The brainwashing of numb people who are satisfied to receive their hugs from Obama. What a nice smile he has! What a beautiful family! Etc.
I have one question, that perhaps can be answered by any one who has knowledge of the matter: Isn’t gold an element that is considered “non-detectable” by normal means when “sweeping” for electronic bugs? Thus the “need” to renovate the Green Room? Thanks
LikeLiked by 1 person
solid gold cannot be detected by normal means. It is could, that person would be VERY rich.
That’s what I thought. Thank you FofBW!
Are you sure about that? I believe solid gold can be detected by a different frequency in the transmitter of a metal detector. I have one for coins and treasure and another one for gold. The difference is the transmitter frequency.
Yes it can. YouTube is full of people prospecting for gold with metal detectors.
My understanding is Mr. President is using ‘gold’ as a synonym for ‘buried treasure’.
Ehhhh…I think the “buried treasure’ is the gold wiring that I am suspicious about, but that’s just my opinion 🙂
The Secret Service sensors would not pick up gold but they would if any power was running thru them or radio waves emitting from them.
Interesting. Thank you for that!
Modern “bugs” don’t continuously transmit. The record audio and digitally store it on something like an SD card. They are programmed to send these saved audio files in short bursts. You might have heard of the term “burst transmission”. The bug might be programmed to only send these burst when they aren’t detecting any audio noise as if the room is empty. Or maybe they send them in the middle of the night.
What this means is that unless you happen to be looking for the bug with detection equipment at the exact moment they send one of these burst transmissions, you wont detect them by looking for radio transmission.
I thought they also looked for the very subtle thermal image emitted by the “bugs.”
I believe obama had major work done (structural and otherwise) early in his tenure. I wonder what he/they were up too.
Mark, I think what Trump meant by this statement is that listening devices were there as he suspected.
Most likely what he meant. I was just wondering if they had gold wire in them. Thanks Carrie2
Gold plated connections. Lot of gold recovered from scrapped computers.
Gold is used in critical electrical components because it’s a good conductor, it’s malleable meaning it can be very thin, and probably most important, it is non-reactive meaning it doesn’t corrode.
…non reactive to water, specifically.
I don’t doubt for a second that the WH was bugged from floor to ceiling. But I am also certain that PDJT knew that too. He had already been told that Trump Towers were being bugged. This is not a naive man.
Rush was depressing to me today. Not only did he highlight just exactly how bad the spending bill is, but he stated clearly what we all know. This coup is the real national emergency. Because it seems to be ramping up not slowing down, it is time to go nuclear. I will trust PDJT for the timing, but it just feels like all hell is about to break loose. Scary times.
I would guess our dear President is waiting for Moochelle to enter the race before lowering the boom…
Rush is off base. Dan B today laid out a great math calculation showing that PDJT will have the part of the wall needed built, using available and undisputed funds, long before he even has to use the emergency declaration to get any more.
I have a couple of BIG turkey fryers. Turn them on and let’s see who flinches first.
Trump, an “agent” of a forgien government, huh MCSCAB?. Truth iis, you and your 7th floor commie cabal, Bullsheetvick Mooosepig Brennand CIA, the Clap Tards National Intel Office, and Ba Rockheads white house and ENTIRE adminostratiion were the forgein agents.
Yep flamboyant New Yorker all over the public space covered in microscopic detail for decades was actually a secret RUSSIAN agent and NOBODY knew!
“They wanted to make me happy.”
The President reminds me on a daily basis to find humor in EVERYTHING. God bless this great man.
Wouldn;t the SS know if there were bugs in the WH.
How would someone secretly be recording and the SS
not know that would make then look bad..So did SS
know and tell POTUS and he took action (remodel)?
Jenevive, Trump has been knowledgeable of a lot of things, so he knew that the Obama creeps had wired the most important locations. Trump is far smarter than Obama and his backers and any in the FBI, CIA, NSA, etc. and so they are thinking more about how they have failed and expressed clearly by the traitor McCabe who was also trying to cast his dirt on Rodenstein and others. Guess he thought and thinks he was far smarter than our President. NOT!
Could that be why the head of the USSS resigned on 2/14?
Would there need to be a FISA warrant for bugging if done by the book? If this is substantiated “a fraudulent warrant” or non-existent warrant please let multiple folk go to prison.
none of the previous administration’s spying was done by-the-book (thus the need for a clean-up crew).
Check mate by our very healthy stable genius.
What did they find when they searched Comey’s office? I mean, besides weasel droppings.
And what about his laptop? I’d love to see what’s in that one.
If the White House was bugged, than why would Rosenstein need to wear a wire?
Deniability!
As a late arrived member of the coup plotters, he didn’t know, and wasn’t told.
Maybe Rosey didn’t know about it?
He is a registered Republican after all.
This theory of the FBI bugging the White House seems far fetched. If it is revealed as true, it will immediately and dramatically change the entire dynamic of the investigation. Most people will be shocked and outraged at this revelation and demand answers. The FBI bugging the White House is an affront to democracy. Why wouldn’t Trump reveal it if it’s true?
Do you believe there are limits to what obama would do, if he thought he wouldn’t be caught?
He/somebody bugged Trump Tower. If it walks like a chicago duck it… .
Perhaps Rodenstein was so engrossed in doing the dirty, he wasn’t aware nor had been informed about “conversations” being taped. Perhaps even back then Trump was not really going to inform Rodenstein anything because of suspicions he had had for a time. Rodenstein leaving in mid-March while we all thought he was retiring in December or January. Now, is he trying remove or wash things that he should not be doing? Something to think about and consider. I don’t think he needs to coach the new AG who has been an AG before for another president. Why is he staying to do this makes me wonder again if he thinks he can brainwash the new AG. Doubt it would have any effect because obviously a man with past experience will listen but in privacy laugh at this clown.
If the WH was bugged, I would think only a few people would know. RR would probably not be one of those people. Comey, Brennan, Lynch, Rice, and let’s not forget Jarrett.
Rosenstein offered to wear a wire because the bugs were removed from part of the WH (Green Room) and the FBI knew it. So as an “insurance policy” a wire was needed, in case the Trump wanted to meet people in the refurbished Green Room (without the gold in the walls).
Would it really surprise anyone that the POS oblama would believe his own ignorant view of the world (in which HE is the WORLD’S SMARTEST) and think he could bug the White House and retain complete knowledge of PRESIDENT TRUMP’S Administration and always seem to benefit from a “leak”??? SOMEONE will decide it’s better to serve several years in PRISON rather than a several SECONDS at the end of a ROPE!!
Bennie, not in prison as way too expensive to care for prisoners plus they could still do the work from inside. The rope is the perfect and final answer for traitors and need not involved court nor judge and do what has been done for centuries to get rid of the detritus.
“Here’s what CTH wants to know. How long will it be, if ever, before we officially hear that the FBI had planted listening devices inside the White House?”
And in addition to that, here’s what I want to know. How long will it be, if ever, before the totally anti-American gigantic criminal organization POS that calls itself the FBI is completely defunded? America never did fund the German Gestapo, so why should America fund their successor, the American Gestapo ?
We will soon see what color hat Barr is wearing
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
All members of the SS are suspect as they are federal bureaucrats just like the utterly corrupt FBI.
Add to that, Strozk and Page were trying to set-up or get to Trump at the RNC convention and said they couldn’t do it because of his private security. They said if it was just SS they could.
Its time to declassify.
Its time to declassify.
Is it time to declassify?
I enjoyed Trump’s statement that removal of the wall showed “gold” which he already knew. I do think that Trump has been recording all visits and visitors and hopefully will be allowed to be heard to further underline the traitors.
Ok, so now that the precedent has been set, open investigations into Obama and the Clintons’ foreign connections and see if they can hold up to the same scrutiny that Trump has?
Exactly. The Clintons have a big China problem, and the Ukrainians were apparently all over the Clinton campaign. Hell, the dossier was a foreign product commissioned by the DNC and the Clinton campaign. Let some sun shine in!
There is an inflamed, festering boil on America’s ass. It needs to be surgically lanced so the putrid pus (Obama) can ooze out into the disinfecting sunlight. The devil incarnate should be dangling from a federal noose. Note the emphasis on “federal”.
POTUS knew about the surveillance because Adm Rogers told president elect Trump during transition. This is why the Obama administration and democrats went crazy trying to nail Adm Rogers. Just as they did Gen Flynn. So the POTUS knew BEFORE entering oval office about all the surveillance. Does anyone now doubt about “the plan” ? Would the president make all the “mistakes” he purportedly made, KNOWING what was going on behind the scenes ? Knowing about FISA ? Knowing that Comey had to be involved ?
I say, trust the plan.
An ongoing Coup D’etat with the FBI the lead intelligence agency spying on the new President. The tapes must have been reviewed by Comey and his thugs. Was the CIA in on it too?
If Barr won’t go after these criminals Trump better call in the military to conduct tribunals. POTUS needs to address the nation and lay out the facts. While the address is in progress, the US Marshall’s should be making arrests.
Military tribunals would cause our Founding Fathers to completely disown us. And America is already skating on very thin ice with them as it is.
Third world throwback Obama, depending on the circumstances, might have ordered military tribunals to try American civilians, but DJT never will.
Nor should he.
I wonder if there was a direct feed to a certain recently acquired mansion in DC… the one that had some new walls built around it 😉
Brennan needs to face an inquisition. He is at the root of this entire mess! Who was his overseer? Who is the real puppet master in this coup? It can’t be Obama…
I had also wondered if the tapes President Trump referred to were those being acquired by the cabal spying on him in the WH. Whomever was listening was leaking like a sieve.
I really want to see this entire coup attempt put into novel form!
ALL roads lead to Zero. All of the lies and obfuscation are to protect THEIR “chosen one”. Just wait! Michelle will run to keep the lies going and the illegality of everything they do flowing). In the long run, Absolute Truth will prevail, as it always does, but in the meantime the Regressives will continue to feel their oats and I say let them. There is a real perfection to this Universe because of our benevolent and just Creator.
Everyone of these people belong before a firing squad. The fact that bureaucrats and bought and paid for foreign agents like Valerie Jarrett and obama can get away with sedition and/or treason is proof that are government is no longer legitimate.
I can’t even stand to be in the same room as anyone who votes Democrat anymore as they are ultimately responsible for all of this.
Civil society precedes the state, both morally and historically. Society creates order and grants the state legitimacy. If a ruler seeks absolute power, if he acts both as judge and participant in disputes, he puts himself in a state of war with his subjects and we have the right and the duty to kill such rulers and their servants.
– John Locke
Didn’t Comey say he tried to fade into the drapes? Great place to hide a bug.
I don’t for one second think this caught Trump by surprise. I think he 100% understood the criminals he was dealing with and the evil that they practice. I think he knew the place was bugged, and I think he played them like the arrogant fools they are.
What I DO think surprised Trump was the enemies “on our side”. I think that both surprised and hurt him. Betrayal by ones allies is the cruelest betrayal.
I still can’t get over the fact that the gang of eight was told that THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, was under a criminal investigation as a foreign f’ing spy, and, what, they all believed it???
It must have happened, else they’d all immediately have refuted Mckabes story today.
50% of the country believes it, and the media lies constantly. That is the challenge.
Bugs _within_ rooms are so passe’ for the technologically sophisticated. An invisible to the unaided eye low power infrared laser beam reflecting off a window can bug any room with a window just from the tiny vibrations of the window caused by people talking. Also, bug detectors can sense even bugs that are turned off because of the rectification of an RF signal by semiconductor junctions, similar to the way RFID tags work. That’s why the Soviets added semiconductor chips into the building materials of the new US embassy being built in Moscow way back in the 70/80s. They masked any real bugs because this made it appear like bugs were absolutely everywhere. Clever.
I would think (hope) that a full WH bug sweep would be SOP for any incoming administration, especially a PDJT one.
That said, considering that Omarosa Manigault Newman made a recording within the WH Situation Room which is a -SCIF- meaning they apparently allowed (or didn’t check for) cell phones in a SCIF(!!!), who knows what they did or didn’t do with respect to bug sweeps.
Sounds like James was jumpy and got played!
“Quite simply James Comey lied to Congress about when and why he initiated leaking the memos to his friends in the media. Comey claimed a tweet from President Trump spurred him to share his memo.”
“The tweet from President Trump (May 12th) was in response to the New York Times article (May 11th) which was quoting from the Comey memo. So Comey was lying when he said he gave the memo to the New York Times (Via Daniel Richman) on Monday, May 15th.”
“This false motive, claimed by Comey, was highlighted by President Trump’s attorney at the time:”
BRILLIANT timeline n fantastic read. Best place on the web for political truth. Massive thanks Sundance.
DRAIN IT
I have posted several times that Strzok, Page, et al. did not do the wiretapping all by themselves. There had to have been hundreds of people involved in the domestic surveillance operation against the Trump campaign, then the transition, then the White House itself — agents, analysts, translators, clerical and support staff, supervisors. Every single one of them knew what was going on. If you are one of them and you are reading this, either (best case) because you are a Treeper or (worst case) because you are surveilling us, hear this: Now is the time to come forward and tell your story. The window is closing, as AG Barr and his people take control. You will be presumed guilty if you were involved. Save yourself and come clean.
OMG……Arrest somebody for crissakes!
Every time I read or hear about how “dumb” or “stupid” our POTUS is…I chuckle…go ahead underestimate him. I always think President Trump would match wits with you but it’s obvious you have come unarmed. The Obamas are neither smooth or smart..it was Obama who gave the okay for all of this. You know it and I know it.
Even without declassification, gradually the truth comes out. No question that Barack placed the bugs. It would be interesting to determine if there were any “minor” renovations during the last few months of BHO’s terms. Could we find that by looking at a GSA contract site?
SD, again I applaud your forensic skills.
now you know. ordering a new conference table by McCabe was a practice in installing the bug and testing in.
wait… what was the date of that?
Around the 24 January I discovered the CTH blog and had posted about PTrump speech to the CIA. I only received a few likes and no comments. It’s worth reposting a summary of the talk and the video of it seems to have been removed from the internet. The 23 January 2017 CIA speech was done shortly his inauguration Is what I suspect set off an epic fight with the IC. PTrump knew he was in for a big fight and he put the IC on notice. If this fight is won, and PTrump is a winner, it will go a long way in helping MAGA.
Trump Threatens to Eliminate Fifth ‘Columns’ in Historic Speech to CIA
23 Jan 2017
Remarking on the lack of space in the hall to accommodate the audience, the president suggested redesigning the CIA HQ without “columns.”
“We won’t have columns. You understand that? We get rid of the columns.”
Anybody who thinks Trump was talking about architectural features is missing something. It is plainly obvious what he really meant. He was referring to the 5th column in American goverment, represented by the CIA, which has and is still continuing to work without the supervision of and often actually against the constitutionally elected government.
https://russia-insider.com/en/politics/trump-threatens-eliminate-columns-historic-speech-cia-video/ri18655
CIA’s Creator Came to Regret It … Said the CIA Was a “Government All Its Own” Which Was Destroying Democracy
President Truman created the CIA. But in the 1970s, he told his biographer, Merle Miller:
I think [creation of the CIA] was a mistake. And if I’d know what was going to happen, I never would have done it.
Why, they’ve got an organization over there in Virginia now that is practically the equal of the Pentagon in many ways. And I think I’ve told you, one Pentagon is one too many.
Now, as nearly as I can make out, those fellows in the CIA don’t just report on wars and the like, they go out and make their own, and there’s nobody to keep track of what they’re up to. They spend billions of dollars on stirring up trouble so they’ll have something to report on. They’ve become … it’s become a government all of its own and all secret. They don’t have to account to anybody.
That’s a very dangerous thing in a democratic society, and it’s got to be put a stop to. The people have got a right to know what those birds are up to. And if I was back in the White House, people would know. You see, the way a free government works, there’s got to be a housecleaning every now and again, and I don’t care what branch of the government is involved. Somebody has to keep an eye on things
And when you can’t do any housecleaning because everything that goes on is a damn secret, why, then we’re on our way to something the Founding Fathers didn’t have in mind. Secrecy and a free, democratic government don’t mix.
Very telling that during all of this not one so called “Journalist” has ever asked Obama about the Jan 5th 2017 meeting. I am convinced that meeting holds the key to all things RussiaGate.
Comey’s Columbia leaker pal goes into hiding after testimony –
http://nypost.com/2017/06/08/comeys-columbia-leaker-pal-goes-into-hiding-after-testimony/
Didn’t Comey say this “professor” is now his attorney?
Comey’s private memos on Trump conversations contained classified material – http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/341225-comeys-private-memos-on-trump-conversations-contained-classified?rnd=1499645596
Judicial Watch: Justice Department Argues Comey’s Leak of ‘Flynn’ Memo to the New York Times was Unauthorized, Compares Comey to Wikileaks http://www.judicialwatch.org.convey.pro/l/3AGaaNl
Why Did James Comey Delete His Memo? http://www.weaselzippers.us/343200-why-did-james-comey-delete-his-memo/
Judicial Watch Warns FBI of Obligation to Recover Records Unlawfully Removed by Former Director James Comey http://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-warns-fbi-obligation-recover-records-unlawfully-removed-former-director-james-comey/
If the bugging of the White House was sought out and discovered by Trump….who the hell did the work? He couldn’t trust anyone who was there before him. Did he bring in his own guys? How else could he do it?
“President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.”
In other words, President Obama wants us to be sure that the information we collect “as we engage with the incoming team” i.e through surveillance, is fully shared [with CIA FBI DOJ] in a manner that is untraceable.
Ms Rice, please take the stand.
