President Trump Uses The “C” Word…

Oh my, media ‘splodey head alert! They’ll ignore the accuracy of the statement, and the mainstream praetorian guard is going to go full pearl-clutching bananas.
President Trump tweets the impeachment effort is more akin to a coup. “Coup“: the overthrow of an existing government via an unconstitutional seizure of power by a political faction. Yup, sounds like democrats.
PDJT just speaking the truth. Demonrats don’t like hearing the truth.
Trump is changing the narrative. If the SC rules that the impeachment is in bad faith or malicious, The house members could be arrested and charged. Railroading fake charges will have consequences. Democrats are operating as though they are above all laws and can do as they please.
Lawfare group might have missed this little twist…
At what point does he just call it insurrection and sedition ? He does have power under the constitution to defend the US against all enemies, foreign and domestic. The dems and media are openly inciting rebellion, IMO. The sanctuary cites are in open rebellion.
Might as well throw treason in there. Its been happening and now we need to call it what it is. Sedition, treason, take your pick.
The plot is sedition the acting on that plot is treason and you can throw in seditious conspiracy too. Firing squads are in order about now.
Or a coup
Or a coup
Calling it flat-out a coup is a big step toward that.
Impeachment May Lead To Another October Stock Market Crash…. Mark Levin: Republicans Must ‘Make The Democrats Pay A Price’
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/impeachment-may-lead-to-another-october-stock-market-crash/
Zippo thrown.
The Fakestream media has stepped on a rake yet again…. and this time, it’s the big rake.
Truth has a glorious way of cutting through a daily pack of lies. President Trump knows this and quickly released the transcript nullifying the lies of the Democrap party.
Both the Democraps and Fakestream media have overplayed their hand and crossed the line of their own insanity.
The President and his team are now mobilizing an effort which will leave them regretting their pathetic lives behind bars. Thanks be to God.
Praying for justice along with our President and his family.
We are at the this point because President Donald J. Trump has the patience of Job and the wisdom of Solomon:
Wisdom of Solomon 3:1–9
The Destiny of the Righteous:
3 But the souls of the righteous are in the hand of God,
and no torment will ever touch them.
2 In the eyes of the foolish they seemed to have died,
and their departure was thought to be a disaster,
3 and their going from us to be their destruction;
but they are at peace.
4 For though in the sight of others they were punished,
their hope is full of immortality.
5 Having been disciplined a little, they will receive great good,
because God tested them and found them worthy of himself;
6 like gold in the furnace he tried them,
and like a sacrificial burnt offering he accepted them.
7 In the time of their visitation they will shine forth,
and will run like sparks through the stubble.
8 They will govern nations and rule over peoples,
and the Lord will reign over them forever.
9 Those who trust in him will understand truth,
and the faithful will abide with him in love,
because grace and mercy are upon his holy ones,
and he watches over his elect.
And, yes, we Deplorables did elect our VSGDJT and are the elect! Praise God.
Yes. It was. Zippo thrown. It’s going to be glorious!
Not sure why this double posted. I only hit ‘Post Comment’ one time.
Things that make you scratch your head. : )
Anyone who still don’t see that we are, after 3 years of defense, in the full Counter Attack Campaign at this moment? And, the domestic coup d’etat enemy never saw it coming. In fact, they don’t understand it’s happening.
This here is the Normandy invasion.
It is like President Trump is releasing those dummy fake paratroopers to draw the flack
The corruption in DC is so pervasive and deep that the only way this can be cleaned up is to declare military law and conduct mass arrests. Yes, riots will ensue, markets will crash, but that is the only way a reset can occur.
The Slim Times.
Rudy is no longer allowed to talk on national television and PDJT is no longer allowed to tweet. They must be silenced! The Dem fear is really obvious.
On CNN today, I saw headline saying “Trump Suggests Shooting Migrants”
CNN knows no limit to their insanity.
Do it. Just do it. Go ahead and do it. None of this pretend shit. Go ahead. Put it in your mouth and pull the trigger.
Cowards.
Yeah, well, spank me.
Look at that duper’s delight on her face.
Elected senator calls for censorship.
Back in 1998, 21 years ago, blunt-end-of-the-spear Jerrold Nadler aptly explained then what is pretty much happening now. It’s funny/not funny how Democrats are almost always seen to be guilty of that which they accuse the other side of the aisle of doing. Only, back in 1998, elected Republican representatives and the GOP weren’t gutless spineless worms like they certainly are today.
He lost a little weight since then……
I look at him and it automatically reminds me of a George Carlin skit.
“He’s so fat I wonder how he”…………well you know the rest
Yeah, he lost weight but he’s still spectacularly, unspeakably gross. 🤮
On the other hand…keep up the good work, Jerry.
He is ugly inside and out. Spectacularly, unspeakably gross is the apt description!
Beauty is skin deep but ugly goes to the bone.
Jerry Fatler
Omg he looks like a pig 🙈🙈🙈my apologies to pigs.
Can fat people be accused of causing climate change? Asking for a friend.
Morbidly obese. He might not make it through the coup process.
Amazing. I cannot believe I just saw that! Nadler probably regarding William Jefferson Clinton.
I still think it’s a very big IF regarding AG Barr actually bringing charges against anyone. However, if that was to happen it will be interesting to see who tries to cut a deal. Bullies (and that’s what they are) tend to be cowards. Not one of the seditious conspirators ever thought they’d be charged with anything. I wonder who will try to say “but I was just following orders”. If there are any charges just staying alive will be a challenge for those on the soon-to-be-arkancided list. They must know this. Mifsud knew, which is why he did the video deposition.
If Barr now knows Mifsud was a western agent all along and given direction from within our government to setup PapaD then IMO there is no way he can or will sit on his hands while the House votes on Articles of Impeachment of an Innocent Man.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
All Barr needs is an internal audit. He cannot hide that Mick M will be right on top of it.
I absolutely agree. Schiff stood up and lied on the Congressional record against the President of the USA. Whatever. Barge fits the crime…..arrest him…same for Pelosi.
I absolutely agree. Schiff stood up and lied on the Congressional record against the President of the USA. Whatever charge fits the crime…..arrest him…same for Pelosi.
Newt called it a coup yesterday.
The coup is almost three years old. If it succeeds, then at that moment the United States federal government ceases to exist and is replaced by something else. The U.S.A. would also cease to exist, then, with only the states remaining. Pence would be at the helm of that government for as long as the DS allowed it. I assume he would be ousted after a month or so and replaced by Nancy. Youngsters in the military, people’s 20-year-old children or grandkids, would be without a legitimate CIC or legitimate command of any kind. Think about all those parents calling their sons, privates and lieutenants in the military, a few days later. “Hello, son. I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what to tell you to do. What have your commanding officers said? What are your buddies saying?”
I assume Barr will stop this. It’s up to him, is it not?. And up to several grand juries or military tribunals, of course. But mainly it’s up to Barr. The fate of the union is in his hands.
Trump wouldn’t have called it a coup if he didn’t have everything and everyone lined up and ready to go. Barr will deliver.
I have to believe this.
l am hopeful that we will begin to see the annihilation of the coup’s leader’s and its henchmen as much as anyone, but PDJT has previously tossed out the “T” word, treason, and not much became of the same tactic then.
That’s got to be it. He crossed the Rubicon with that tweet. No way could he just be running his mouth without anything to back it up.
from your mouth to God’s ear
Actually, it’s up to us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill Bart told him what is on the Misfud tape
Soon… Very soon…
Yep. Be over in weeks, not months. Hooah!
I’m Trumps “ride or die”, “through thick and thin”, “let no man tear asunder” supporter!
Any Member of the United States House of Representatives(!!) who dares to speak … against another Branch of our Government(!!!!!) … should immediately be censured by her colleagues and then expelled without further comment.
“The United States House of Representatives” is a venerable institution that is literally as old as the country itself. If you are incapable of treating with proper reverence the astonishing fact that you were elected to be a Member of it, then you are not worthy of it. “Be Gone!” (And don’t let the doorway hit you in the a*s on your way out…)
Maxie Waters—I will take Trump out!
She was forced to apologize after ordering harm and getting in faces, attack them in the grocery store and at restaurants.
Then she goes back to running her mouth.
https://mobile.twitter.com/foxbusiness/status/1011559697160101888?lang=en
Low-IQ crazy Maxipad still at it…
I was glad Trump called it a coup. I think that’s it all right. This “impeachment” quest reminds me a lot of the Maidan coup of 2014 in Kiev, where the US State Dept. (Victoria Nuland) and deep state helped instigate the overthrow of democratically elected President Viktor Yanukovich. There is evidence the CIA was also involved in that coup (sorry, forgot the link). Implications point to Biden, the Clintons and Obama as well. A false flag was even staged whereby several dozen Maidan demonstrators were killed by sniper fire, with evidence those snipers were trained by the CIA. Of course, Yanukovich’s goverment was falsely blamed for the shootings, as a pretext for the violent overthrow.
It was a well-planned maneuver ousting the legitimate government of Ukraine, and looks to me like Madian was a practice run for the attempted US coup. BTW, a relative of mine with super-elite connections told me in 2008 there was a plot by the powers-that-be for a communist takeover of the US. I didn’t believe them at the time. For more on the Maidan coup (as posted earlier):
https://quemadoinstitute.org/2016/01/04/maidan-massacre-scholarly-study-confirms-false-flag-operation/
That plot became a blot on our U.S. president’s list.
Thank God that blot has sought to try to remain relevant with a vehicle that I choose never to purchase (Netflix). Not so sure he will not attempt to rewrite history through fictional production . . .
As far as I am concerned he is dead on the money. Time to call the last three years what they are, A coordinated coup on the part of the DNC the MSM and the DOJ.
Chad Pergram
@ChadPergram
Fox confirms that State Dept IG Steve Linick will come to CapHill to talk to Hse/Senate Cmtes about Ukraine. There is tension between Dems/State Dept about providing witnesses for testimony/documents as part of impeachment probe
3:04 PM – 1 Oct 2019
—————————————–
IG Steve Linick was appointed by Obama in 2013
I would guess Linick is going to present documentation of State’s having asked Rudy to speak with the Ukrainians.
With DC being DC, and Brennan begging everyone to come forward as a whistleblower, Linick will probably tell them there’s 6000 whistleblower complaints.
About time! Expose it and deal with it or let us Patriots deal with it!
I can’t wait until irrefutable and rock solid evidence is presented
I can’t wait until heavy pressure is applied to those involved so they can start singing and tell the real story
Because when (if) that really happens, not only will it be a great victory for America and Americans, it’ll FINALLY SHUT UP these disgustingly annoying and treasonous democrat politicians and media lowlifes
Nope!
Re: POTUS tweet – We, the people, seem to agree.
FTA – President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $125 million in the third quarter of the year, a presidential fundraising record. The pro-Trump effort said Tuesday that it has raised more than $308 million in 2019 and has more than $156 million in the bank. Republicans aim to use the fundraising haul to fight off Democrats’ impeachment effort. Former President Barack Obama and the DNC raised just over $70 million in the third quarter of 2011. “President Trump has built a juggernaut of a campaign, raising record amounts of money at a record pace,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2019/10/01/donald-trumps-campaign-rnc-raise-record-125-million-in-third-quarter/
WOWSA! Thank you for this, getfit. I’ve been wondering what numbers that giant push realized and it’s way impressive. Follow the money. POTUS is ready on all fronts, as are we!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s a comparison between Dems and Reps from https://www.opensecrets.org/parties/. (Hope the formatting holds…)
Total Raised Total Spent Cash on Hand Debts
Democratic Party $229,803,807 $194,574,583 $72,149,809 $23,150,571
Republican Party $270,240,740 $228,881,159 $100,263,193 $2,592,885
Dem Nat Cmte $59,645,791 $59,977,845 $8,339,572 $7,295,998
Rep Nat Cmte $141,422,037 $111,084,731 $53,838,867 $0
D Congressional $76,175,306 $52,941,078 $28,849,724 $0
R Congressional $52,587,041 $47,354,423 $21,797,815 $0
National D Senate $37,709,149 $27,705,405 $16,188,901 $13,929,263
National R Senate $42,656,431 $38,518,741 $11,635,625 $1,275,000
In case you missed it, the DNC just opened a $10 million LOC having previously opened a $5 million LOC.
Well, that didn’t work, but you can go here and see the original.
https://www.opensecrets.org/parties/
Accounting for Deb the Republicans are 100M in hand over the Dems. Not clear if this incudes campains
Now that the President has named it, why isn’t our military taking action?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I truly believe that they will NEVER allow President Trump to be removed from office!
Hear, hear!
Well, yeah, there’s been an ongoing coup attempt since he was sworn in.
He would not say it unless He knew it to be true.
It’s terrible They did this treason but ..
The Truth Will Set U.S. Free.
If we need a stock market crash or major drop soon maybe that is what it will take for American’s to wake up to the severity of this Evil Coup. Start hitting them in the pocket and perhaps seeing the faces of worried bosses? I’m in.
But I’ll be billing my liberal sister for any losses of our elderly mother. Period.
Some of us have our loved ones’ professions (Small Cap American companies) and IRA’s to weather.
Maybe pray for a few of us little guys and gals.
Truly, how is AG Barr not totally embarrassed and outraged by all of this when one pauses and looks at the list of corruption
Let’s see so far we have……..
An unsecured server with thousands of government emails, many classified
Destroying of government emails
Destroying of government issued property
Thousands of government emails found on a civilian laptop
A bogus Dossier
A bogus Dossier feed backdoor into the government
A bogus Dossier used to secure multiple FISA warrants
An audit which finds 85% of FISA warrants in a 6 month period are non-compliant
A bias group of investigators
Lost investigative evidence
A hacked DNC server that isn’t confiscated or tested via government forensics
Massive government leaking to the media to set false narratives
Alleged Russian agents who were western agents all along
Framing and setting up individuals within the Administration
a Uranium 1 Whistleblower no one seems to talks with
And now this – Attempt at Coup #2
All for the single purpose IMO to cause INTENDED harm to a sitting President of the United States.
How much of this crap do the American people have to stomach until the rule of law for all is upheld?
When is enough, enough?
Screw the word democrat, it’s just the gateway they deceitfully hijacked, to infiltrate the US government for the last 100+ years. It’s communism and Lenin’s Cheka police 2019. These are evil, deceitful, ruthless, corrupt psychopaths.
Democracy is the constant and existential threat to liberty and self governance. The American Republic is the our chance to preserve it.
So….. it is the Democrat party remains faithful and true to their name. The Republicans however, are traitors to their’s.
Use their words and playbook against them.
Call it “voter suppression.”
The Dems are trying to suppress the votes of 63 million people.
This goes even beyond suppression. It’s the attempted disenfranchisement of 63+ million Americans.
Drudge has gone way too far. I’m trying to get rid of my bookmark for him so I never accidentally click on him again.
Yup. I ditched Drudge in 2016. Never looked back!
I have seen him use the term COUP in a previous tweet.
Thanks Obama.
“May God have mercy upon my enemies, because I won’t.”
George S. Patton
Excellent.
Since Barr and Durham are in the middle of an investigation, any criticism of them by any Democrat Politician is OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE!
Since Barr is investigating the role of the Ukraine in the Presidential election, any attempts to interfere with his investigation by Congress impeachment inquiry is OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE!
Nadler, Schiff and Pelosi need to be investigated, and surveilled on probable cause of OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE!
Goose, meet gander…….
Yeh Sir. Name your enemy. Commuisit COUP.
We’re in the middle of a new kind of war, everyone. This is unprecedented! Thank God for President Trump. Seriously. He’s a very unique and amazing man.
Yes, he is, covfefe.
However, we have seen this before..JFK, Nixon, Reagan (attempted).
The difference is that President Donald J Trump has the heart of the Lion…the one magnificent creature of God’s Nature that outwits all others.
From President Trump’s Inaugural speech. He meant it and this explains the ongoing panic.
“For too long, a small group in our nation’s Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished — but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered — but the jobs left, and the factories closed.The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories; their triumphs have not been your triumphs; and while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.That all changes — starting right here, and right now, because this moment is your moment: it belongs to you”.
Ladies and Gentlemen,
Whatever the Big Ugly turns out to be, it has begun.
I still think back to that picture tweeted from the Oval with all the military leaders.
“Calm before the storm,” he said.
He knew this was coming, folks, which means…he has a plan. Imagine if the coup is being legally surveilled…right now? They can’t NOT communicate electronically. Who has been in control of the database for THREE years, listening, documenting, watching, knowing what’s coming, and being able to counter it. Dropping lines like he did in May, so he can prove in September the press is in the bag.
I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, the reveal must be devastating, irrefutable, and implicate the MSM.
Sounds like that’s what’s coming.
I pray that you are right …
“Whatever the Big Ugly turns out to be, it has begun.”
******
It appears that gloves are off and the “Rope-a-Dope” strategy has ended. The next two rallies, Oct.10 and 17 will, IMO, lay out the plan of attack. Interesting that they will be held in the Twin Cities Metro area, Pop. 3.6 million and Dallas-Ft. Worth Metro, Pop. 7.8 million and in Arenas with capacity of greater than 20,000. Previous rallies have usually been held in airport hangers or arenas with capacity of 8-12,000.
This photo?
“”Trump declares ‘it’s the calm before the storm’ as he poses up with U.S. military leaders””
“”When asked by reporters what he meant by ‘calm before the storm,’ Trump said: ‘You’ll find out.””
Aye
Is THIS finally the start of the long-awaited “Big Ugly”?
Does this all really come down to one man – William Barr – deciding whether he’s going to side with the commie deep state coupspirators or the Will of the American people?
PT45 knows exactly who the Left writ large is really after: Middle Class Americans.
Victor Davis Hanson nailed this recently……………….
The Death of American Citizenship
“Citizenship has always been protected by the middle classes—on the idea that they are more independent and self-reliant than the poor, but can stand up to the influence and power of the elite.
Yet until recently, we had seen a decade of stagnant wages and entire regions ossified by outsourcing, offshoring, and unfair global trade. Historically, with the demise of the middle class so follows the end of constitutional government.”
https://www.dailysignal.com/2019/09/26/the-death-of-american-citizenship/
At some point, the President must address the Nation and explain how public corruption can destroy the Republic from within and, as a result, rob every American of the freedoms they cherish. That the quality of life and standard of living of its citizens is dependent on a rigorous adherence to the Rule of Law and the trust that these citizens place in the institutions of government.
That as President, in order to preserve this great Republic, it is his sworn duty to root out corruption wherever and whenever it is found, no matter who is implicated – especially politicians, the Intelligence Community, and federal law enforcement, all of whom should be held to a higher standard. That the media has an important role in exposing corruption, but that all too often the media itself enables corruption by being partisan to the extreme.
The time is right for the President to deliver a “Gettysburg Address ” on corruption.
“That this Nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the People, by the People, for the People, shall not perish from the Earth.”
YES
