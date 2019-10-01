President Trump Uses The “C” Word…

Oh my, media ‘splodey head alert!   They’ll ignore the accuracy of the statement, and the mainstream praetorian guard is going to go full pearl-clutching bananas.

President Trump tweets the impeachment effort is more akin to a coup. “Coup“: the overthrow of an existing government via an unconstitutional seizure of power by a political faction.  Yup, sounds like democrats.

  1. Magabear says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    PDJT just speaking the truth. Demonrats don’t like hearing the truth.

    • bertdilbert says:
      October 1, 2019 at 11:22 pm

      Trump is changing the narrative. If the SC rules that the impeachment is in bad faith or malicious, The house members could be arrested and charged. Railroading fake charges will have consequences. Democrats are operating as though they are above all laws and can do as they please.

      Lawfare group might have missed this little twist…

  2. Roger Duroid says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    At what point does he just call it insurrection and sedition ? He does have power under the constitution to defend the US against all enemies, foreign and domestic. The dems and media are openly inciting rebellion, IMO. The sanctuary cites are in open rebellion.

  3. Mark W says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Impeachment May Lead To Another October Stock Market Crash…. Mark Levin: Republicans Must ‘Make The Democrats Pay A Price’
    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/impeachment-may-lead-to-another-october-stock-market-crash/

  4. Boknows says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Zippo thrown.

    The Fakestream media has stepped on a rake yet again…. and this time, it’s the big rake.

    Truth has a glorious way of cutting through a daily pack of lies. President Trump knows this and quickly released the transcript nullifying the lies of the Democrap party.

    Both the Democraps and Fakestream media have overplayed their hand and crossed the line of their own insanity.

    The President and his team are now mobilizing an effort which will leave them regretting their pathetic lives behind bars. Thanks be to God.

    Praying for justice along with our President and his family.

    • ladyliberty11 says:
      October 1, 2019 at 9:18 pm

      We are at the this point because President Donald J. Trump has the patience of Job and the wisdom of Solomon:

      Wisdom of Solomon 3:1–9
      The Destiny of the Righteous:

      3 But the souls of the righteous are in the hand of God,
      and no torment will ever touch them.

      2 In the eyes of the foolish they seemed to have died,
      and their departure was thought to be a disaster,

      3 and their going from us to be their destruction;
      but they are at peace.

      4 For though in the sight of others they were punished,
      their hope is full of immortality.

      5 Having been disciplined a little, they will receive great good,
      because God tested them and found them worthy of himself;

      6 like gold in the furnace he tried them,
      and like a sacrificial burnt offering he accepted them.

      7 In the time of their visitation they will shine forth,
      and will run like sparks through the stubble.

      8 They will govern nations and rule over peoples,
      and the Lord will reign over them forever.

      9 Those who trust in him will understand truth,
      and the faithful will abide with him in love,
      because grace and mercy are upon his holy ones,
      and he watches over his elect.

      And, yes, we Deplorables did elect our VSGDJT and are the elect! Praise God.

    • bessie2003 says:
      October 1, 2019 at 10:32 pm

      Yes. It was. Zippo thrown. It’s going to be glorious!

  6. donny2837 says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Anyone who still don’t see that we are, after 3 years of defense, in the full Counter Attack Campaign at this moment? And, the domestic coup d’etat enemy never saw it coming. In fact, they don’t understand it’s happening.

  7. VVV VVV says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    The corruption in DC is so pervasive and deep that the only way this can be cleaned up is to declare military law and conduct mass arrests. Yes, riots will ensue, markets will crash, but that is the only way a reset can occur.

  8. Reserved55 says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    The Slim Times.

  9. Reserved55 says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:13 pm

  10. Motzilla says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    Back in 1998, 21 years ago, blunt-end-of-the-spear Jerrold Nadler aptly explained then what is pretty much happening now. It’s funny/not funny how Democrats are almost always seen to be guilty of that which they accuse the other side of the aisle of doing. Only, back in 1998, elected Republican representatives and the GOP weren’t gutless spineless worms like they certainly are today.

  11. anotherworriedmom says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    I still think it’s a very big IF regarding AG Barr actually bringing charges against anyone. However, if that was to happen it will be interesting to see who tries to cut a deal. Bullies (and that’s what they are) tend to be cowards. Not one of the seditious conspirators ever thought they’d be charged with anything. I wonder who will try to say “but I was just following orders”. If there are any charges just staying alive will be a challenge for those on the soon-to-be-arkancided list. They must know this. Mifsud knew, which is why he did the video deposition.

  12. TrumpPatriot says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    I absolutely agree. Schiff stood up and lied on the Congressional record against the President of the USA. Whatever. Barge fits the crime…..arrest him…same for Pelosi.

  13. TrumpPatriot says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    I absolutely agree. Schiff stood up and lied on the Congressional record against the President of the USA. Whatever charge fits the crime…..arrest him…same for Pelosi.

  14. Jimmy says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Newt called it a coup yesterday.

    The coup is almost three years old. If it succeeds, then at that moment the United States federal government ceases to exist and is replaced by something else. The U.S.A. would also cease to exist, then, with only the states remaining. Pence would be at the helm of that government for as long as the DS allowed it. I assume he would be ousted after a month or so and replaced by Nancy. Youngsters in the military, people’s 20-year-old children or grandkids, would be without a legitimate CIC or legitimate command of any kind. Think about all those parents calling their sons, privates and lieutenants in the military, a few days later. “Hello, son. I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what to tell you to do. What have your commanding officers said? What are your buddies saying?”

    I assume Barr will stop this. It’s up to him, is it not?. And up to several grand juries or military tribunals, of course. But mainly it’s up to Barr. The fate of the union is in his hands.

  15. Superman says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Bill Bart told him what is on the Misfud tape

  17. Reserved55 says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:20 pm

  18. KAR says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    I was glad Trump called it a coup. I think that’s it all right. This “impeachment” quest reminds me a lot of the Maidan coup of 2014 in Kiev, where the US State Dept. (Victoria Nuland) and deep state helped instigate the overthrow of democratically elected President Viktor Yanukovich. There is evidence the CIA was also involved in that coup (sorry, forgot the link). Implications point to Biden, the Clintons and Obama as well. A false flag was even staged whereby several dozen Maidan demonstrators were killed by sniper fire, with evidence those snipers were trained by the CIA. Of course, Yanukovich’s goverment was falsely blamed for the shootings, as a pretext for the violent overthrow.

    It was a well-planned maneuver ousting the legitimate government of Ukraine, and looks to me like Madian was a practice run for the attempted US coup. BTW, a relative of mine with super-elite connections told me in 2008 there was a plot by the powers-that-be for a communist takeover of the US. I didn’t believe them at the time. For more on the Maidan coup (as posted earlier):
    https://quemadoinstitute.org/2016/01/04/maidan-massacre-scholarly-study-confirms-false-flag-operation/

    • Debra says:
      October 1, 2019 at 9:45 pm

      That plot became a blot on our U.S. president’s list.

      Thank God that blot has sought to try to remain relevant with a vehicle that I choose never to purchase (Netflix). Not so sure he will not attempt to rewrite history through fictional production . . .

  19. Deplorable Canuck says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    As far as I am concerned he is dead on the money. Time to call the last three years what they are, A coordinated coup on the part of the DNC the MSM and the DOJ.

  20. curator55 says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Chad Pergram‏
    @ChadPergram

    Fox confirms that State Dept IG Steve Linick will come to CapHill to talk to Hse/Senate Cmtes about Ukraine. There is tension between Dems/State Dept about providing witnesses for testimony/documents as part of impeachment probe

    3:04 PM – 1 Oct 2019
    —————————————–
    IG Steve Linick was appointed by Obama in 2013

  21. USA First! says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    About time! Expose it and deal with it or let us Patriots deal with it!

  22. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    I can’t wait until irrefutable and rock solid evidence is presented

    I can’t wait until heavy pressure is applied to those involved so they can start singing and tell the real story

    Because when (if) that really happens, not only will it be a great victory for America and Americans, it’ll FINALLY SHUT UP these disgustingly annoying and treasonous democrat politicians and media lowlifes

  23. getfitnow says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Re: POTUS tweet – We, the people, seem to agree.

    FTA – President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $125 million in the third quarter of the year, a presidential fundraising record. The pro-Trump effort said Tuesday that it has raised more than $308 million in 2019 and has more than $156 million in the bank. Republicans aim to use the fundraising haul to fight off Democrats’ impeachment effort. Former President Barack Obama and the DNC raised just over $70 million in the third quarter of 2011. “President Trump has built a juggernaut of a campaign, raising record amounts of money at a record pace,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.
    https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2019/10/01/donald-trumps-campaign-rnc-raise-record-125-million-in-third-quarter/

    • delighteddeplorable says:
      October 1, 2019 at 9:47 pm

      WOWSA! Thank you for this, getfit. I’ve been wondering what numbers that giant push realized and it’s way impressive. Follow the money. POTUS is ready on all fronts, as are we!

    • Reserved55 says:
      October 1, 2019 at 9:57 pm

      • EV22 says:
        October 1, 2019 at 10:26 pm

        Here’s a comparison between Dems and Reps from https://www.opensecrets.org/parties/. (Hope the formatting holds…)

        Total Raised Total Spent Cash on Hand Debts
        Democratic Party $229,803,807 $194,574,583 $72,149,809 $23,150,571
        Republican Party $270,240,740 $228,881,159 $100,263,193 $2,592,885

        Dem Nat Cmte $59,645,791 $59,977,845 $8,339,572 $7,295,998
        Rep Nat Cmte $141,422,037 $111,084,731 $53,838,867 $0

        D Congressional $76,175,306 $52,941,078 $28,849,724 $0
        R Congressional $52,587,041 $47,354,423 $21,797,815 $0

        National D Senate $37,709,149 $27,705,405 $16,188,901 $13,929,263
        National R Senate $42,656,431 $38,518,741 $11,635,625 $1,275,000

        In case you missed it, the DNC just opened a $10 million LOC having previously opened a $5 million LOC.

  24. DeWalt says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Now that the President has named it, why isn’t our military taking action?

  25. Reserved55 says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:46 pm

  26. Holosynchronous says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Well, yeah, there’s been an ongoing coup attempt since he was sworn in.

  27. thelastbesthope says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    He would not say it unless He knew it to be true.
    It’s terrible They did this treason but ..
    The Truth Will Set U.S. Free.

  28. webgirlpdx says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    If we need a stock market crash or major drop soon maybe that is what it will take for American’s to wake up to the severity of this Evil Coup. Start hitting them in the pocket and perhaps seeing the faces of worried bosses? I’m in.

    But I’ll be billing my liberal sister for any losses of our elderly mother. Period.

    • WSB says:
      October 1, 2019 at 10:25 pm

      Some of us have our loved ones’ professions (Small Cap American companies) and IRA’s to weather.

      Maybe pray for a few of us little guys and gals.

  29. Bogeyfree says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Truly, how is AG Barr not totally embarrassed and outraged by all of this when one pauses and looks at the list of corruption

    Let’s see so far we have……..

    An unsecured server with thousands of government emails, many classified

    Destroying of government emails

    Destroying of government issued property

    Thousands of government emails found on a civilian laptop

    A bogus Dossier

    A bogus Dossier feed backdoor into the government

    A bogus Dossier used to secure multiple FISA warrants

    An audit which finds 85% of FISA warrants in a 6 month period are non-compliant

    A bias group of investigators

    Lost investigative evidence

    A hacked DNC server that isn’t confiscated or tested via government forensics

    Massive government leaking to the media to set false narratives

    Alleged Russian agents who were western agents all along

    Framing and setting up individuals within the Administration

    a Uranium 1 Whistleblower no one seems to talks with

    And now this – Attempt at Coup #2

    All for the single purpose IMO to cause INTENDED harm to a sitting President of the United States.

    How much of this crap do the American people have to stomach until the rule of law for all is upheld?

    When is enough, enough?

  30. ooicu812 says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Screw the word democrat, it’s just the gateway they deceitfully hijacked, to infiltrate the US government for the last 100+ years. It’s communism and Lenin’s Cheka police 2019. These are evil, deceitful, ruthless, corrupt psychopaths.

    • sDee says:
      October 1, 2019 at 10:40 pm

      Democracy is the constant and existential threat to liberty and self governance. The American Republic is the our chance to preserve it.

      So….. it is the Democrat party remains faithful and true to their name. The Republicans however, are traitors to their’s.

  31. Wethal says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Use their words and playbook against them.

    Call it “voter suppression.”

    The Dems are trying to suppress the votes of 63 million people.

  32. margarite1 says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Drudge has gone way too far. I’m trying to get rid of my bookmark for him so I never accidentally click on him again.

  33. Garavaglia says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    I have seen him use the term COUP in a previous tweet.

  34. Zy says:
    October 1, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Thanks Obama.

  35. rcogburn says:
    October 1, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    “May God have mercy upon my enemies, because I won’t.”

    George S. Patton

  36. Putting On Its Shoes says:
    October 1, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    Since Barr and Durham are in the middle of an investigation, any criticism of them by any Democrat Politician is OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE!

    Since Barr is investigating the role of the Ukraine in the Presidential election, any attempts to interfere with his investigation by Congress impeachment inquiry is OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE!

    Nadler, Schiff and Pelosi need to be investigated, and surveilled on probable cause of OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE!

    Goose, meet gander…….

  37. wwwrobotC says:
    October 1, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    Yeh Sir. Name your enemy. Commuisit COUP.

  38. covfefe999 says:
    October 1, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    We’re in the middle of a new kind of war, everyone. This is unprecedented! Thank God for President Trump. Seriously. He’s a very unique and amazing man.

    • WSB says:
      October 1, 2019 at 10:41 pm

      Yes, he is, covfefe.

      However, we have seen this before..JFK, Nixon, Reagan (attempted).

      The difference is that President Donald J Trump has the heart of the Lion…the one magnificent creature of God’s Nature that outwits all others.

  39. mtg50 says:
    October 1, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    From President Trump’s Inaugural speech. He meant it and this explains the ongoing panic.

    “For too long, a small group in our nation’s Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished — but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered — but the jobs left, and the factories closed.The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories; their triumphs have not been your triumphs; and while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.That all changes — starting right here, and right now, because this moment is your moment: it belongs to you”.

  40. trnathens says:
    October 1, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    Ladies and Gentlemen,

    Whatever the Big Ugly turns out to be, it has begun.

    I still think back to that picture tweeted from the Oval with all the military leaders.

    “Calm before the storm,” he said.

    He knew this was coming, folks, which means…he has a plan. Imagine if the coup is being legally surveilled…right now? They can’t NOT communicate electronically. Who has been in control of the database for THREE years, listening, documenting, watching, knowing what’s coming, and being able to counter it. Dropping lines like he did in May, so he can prove in September the press is in the bag.

    I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, the reveal must be devastating, irrefutable, and implicate the MSM.

    Sounds like that’s what’s coming.

    • 56packardman says:
      October 1, 2019 at 10:58 pm

      I pray that you are right …

    • SHV says:
      October 1, 2019 at 11:02 pm

      “Whatever the Big Ugly turns out to be, it has begun.”
      ******
      It appears that gloves are off and the “Rope-a-Dope” strategy has ended. The next two rallies, Oct.10 and 17 will, IMO, lay out the plan of attack. Interesting that they will be held in the Twin Cities Metro area, Pop. 3.6 million and Dallas-Ft. Worth Metro, Pop. 7.8 million and in Arenas with capacity of greater than 20,000. Previous rallies have usually been held in airport hangers or arenas with capacity of 8-12,000.

    • sDee says:
      October 1, 2019 at 11:02 pm

      This photo?

      “”Trump declares ‘it’s the calm before the storm’ as he poses up with U.S. military leaders””

      “”When asked by reporters what he meant by ‘calm before the storm,’ Trump said: ‘You’ll find out.””

  41. rightmover says:
    October 1, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    Is THIS finally the start of the long-awaited “Big Ugly”?

    • John Rawls says:
      October 1, 2019 at 11:24 pm

      Does this all really come down to one man – William Barr – deciding whether he’s going to side with the commie deep state coupspirators or the Will of the American people?

  42. woohoowee says:
    October 1, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    PT45 knows exactly who the Left writ large is really after: Middle Class Americans.

    • sDee says:
      October 1, 2019 at 11:13 pm

      Victor Davis Hanson nailed this recently……………….

      The Death of American Citizenship

      “Citizenship has always been protected by the middle classes—on the idea that they are more independent and self-reliant than the poor, but can stand up to the influence and power of the elite.

      Yet until recently, we had seen a decade of stagnant wages and entire regions ossified by outsourcing, offshoring, and unfair global trade. Historically, with the demise of the middle class so follows the end of constitutional government.”

      https://www.dailysignal.com/2019/09/26/the-death-of-american-citizenship/

  43. Concernedcitizen says:
    October 1, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    At some point, the President must address the Nation and explain how public corruption can destroy the Republic from within and, as a result, rob every American of the freedoms they cherish. That the quality of life and standard of living of its citizens is dependent on a rigorous adherence to the Rule of Law and the trust that these citizens place in the institutions of government.

    That as President, in order to preserve this great Republic, it is his sworn duty to root out corruption wherever and whenever it is found, no matter who is implicated – especially politicians, the Intelligence Community, and federal law enforcement, all of whom should be held to a higher standard. That the media has an important role in exposing corruption, but that all too often the media itself enables corruption by being partisan to the extreme.

    The time is right for the President to deliver a “Gettysburg Address ” on corruption.
    “That this Nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the People, by the People, for the People, shall not perish from the Earth.”

