Chris Christie COVID Positive – McConnell Adjusts Senate Calendar – SCOTUS Nomination Schedule Continues…

In addition to President Trump and First Lady Melania, Hope Hicks, Chris Christie, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway, Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, Senator Mike Lee, Senator Thom Tillis and Senator Ron Johnson have all tested positive for COVID-19. A strange and curious outbreak when we consider all prior group events with POTUS, and the same set of protocols being followed, and yet no prior issues…. until October.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has modified the senate legislative calendar after Senator Mike Lee, Senator Thom Tillis and Senator Ron Johnson have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the senate judiciary schedule for supreme court nominee Amy Coney Barrett remains unchanged.
“Previously-scheduled floor activity will be rescheduled until after October 19th … The important work of the Senate’s committees can and will continue as each committee sees fit,” McConnell said in a statement.
LOUISVILLE, KY– Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) issued the following statement regarding the upcoming Senate floor schedule:
“On Monday, I intend to obtain a consent agreement for the Senate to meet in pro forma sessions for the next two weeks. Previously-scheduled floor activity will be rescheduled until after October 19th.
“The important work of the Senate’s committees can and will continue as each committee sees fit. The Senate Judiciary Committee will convene on October 12th as Chairman Graham has scheduled to begin confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. The Senate’s floor schedule will not interrupt the thorough, fair, and historically supported confirmation process previously laid out by Chairman Graham.
“Since May, the Judiciary Committee has operated flawlessly through a hybrid method that has seen some Senators appear physically at its hearings while other members have participated virtually. The Committee has utilized this format successfully for many months while protecting the health and safety of all involved. Certainly all Republican members of the committee will participate in these important hearings.
“Elaine and I continue to pray for President Trump, the First Lady, and all of those impacted by COVID-19.” (link)
I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.
— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020
Many people are pointing to the Amy Coney Barrett announcement in the rose garden, as the source of the group infection. However, given the nature of the opposition forces; and considering all prior efforts that political resistance members have exhausted to attack the administration and the White House; one cannot easily dismiss the COVID-19 outbreak as a targeted “October Surprise” event.
The “senior administration official” the media are quoting in their concerning narrative, about the status of President Trump’s health, is definitively chief-of-staff Mark Meadows.
UPDATE: Immediately after the press conference ended and before the anonymous statement was sent out, Mark Meadows briefed reporters without cameras—but he was caught on a feed asking to be off the record. pic.twitter.com/JyrhSmu1Y0
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 3, 2020
On a related note it is not a conspiracy theory when Mark Meadows was in congress Meadows was THE source for all of John Solomon’s reporting about ‘spygate’ and various issues related to the targeting of the Trump administration. After several years eventually Solomon admitted to the nature of the relationship.
Do you remember the strategy/warning from Alex Castellanos in 2015? If you look back with hindsight at his statements there is something to be said for what he laid out… when no-one was paying attention. [REMINDER HERE]
When it comes to DC politics, often the most obvious outcomes are not due to conspiracy theory, but rather conspiracy fact. I digress.
Interesting.
FOX NEWS: Steve Scalise says coronavirus testing on Capitol Hill has been offered to Nancy Pelosi, but she turned it down
That is very interesting…
There a reason they call themselves the Resistance.
The Tweet has been removed!
Scalise: Coronavirus Testing on Capitol Hill Has Been Offered to Pelosi — But She Turned It Down
Kellyanne Conway was seated in a Bermuda Triangle of sorts at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement in the Rose Garden – smack in the middle of First Lady Melania Trump, Sen. Mike Lee and Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins. All 3 have tested positive. Kellyanne shook several hands, and appeared to whisper in the ear of AG Barr.
Her daughter, Claudia, is well known for her ferocious views on Donald Trump, and rather oddly, chose to break the news of her mother’s diagnosis before her mother. Has Claudia been tested? Have her contacts been traced?
That girl is a piece of work.
this will never be revealed.
Kelly has earned a pass even if this ever was true.
but honestly we just dont know anythign and never will, its all subject to the strongest propaganda team to pick the narrative.
POTUS recovered by Oct 14th.
I definitely think there was a shaking hands situation that started the spread. I don’t think it has to do with masks or sneezing etc.
If Mitch and company were team players, they would put the Senate in recess until after the election. The SC needs nine justices now!
Every single person in Congress should have to be tested.
I would rather they not.
Because it will then stand out in stark contrast when they force us to do things that they won’t.
Unless there are some serious co-morbidities, the stronger the symptoms- the higher the viral load (case in point see first responders who were coughed directly in their faces). Hope Hicks is quite young and apparently quite ill. It would appear she was subjected to a very strong viral load and her case would be a good one to watch as possibly one of the key ones as to how everyone else got infected. Most Euro[ean studies have shown that a super spreader (contrary to some US stories) do have a fever and symptoms- in fact it’s necessary before their viral load is high enough too be able to spread it effectively. So unless video shows someone with obvious symptoms around some of the positive cases (and between the 9 + positive cases I’m sure they can make a list cross referencing who they came across), it would appear that some other device was used (aerosol, liquid placed on high touch items, etc)
I think the idea of an earlier post is that the ‘testing kits’ may have been laced. Not sure of the verification of the info as the tweet has been removed. But Pelosi refused the same test. Looks far more sinister that what you are proposing I feel)
If they find even one laced testing kit, that’s not just a criminal matter, that’s federal court and attempted murder. That would be a heck of a case. If that’s a real theory they better be confiscating all the kits ASAP before they are “accidentally” destroyed.
I didn’t know. How do we know Hope Hicks is quite ill?
Daily Mail reported she was the first to show symptoms and self-quarantined on AF1. Apparently, she was quite unwell. Of course, my information is imperfect because we are reliant on the media for coverage and they will obfuscate the facts (eg Chrissy Wallace and the debate). Hopefully, someone on the team can piecemeal it all together, I’m sure a huge amount is also filmed.
I agree. In most instances I’ve seen even close family members don’t all get sick. Seems strange that so many are getting sick with relatively little interaction.
Also my understanding is that they all tested negative in order to be able to attend.
Did they have food at the event? Maybe a sick caterer.
Did they have the fish or the steak? (Had to add a little humor)
Here in Canada, O’Toole (Conservative leader) and Blanchet (Bloc Quebecois leader) are back at work after testing postive for COVID back in mid-September.
I don’t want to trivialize the many White House cases of testing positive for Covid, but it doesn’t carry the stigma as it did back in March and April.
God Bless.
Not a coincidence that it appears to be all Republicans suddenly “testing positive” for the Chinavirus. I’d immediately suspect the testing since we know that 90% of the “positive” tests are for levels of some virus, not even necessarily the Chinavirus, too low to be of any concern due to the over sensitivity of the testing. And I don’t see how Meadows’ providing off the record information to reporters, if that is what he was doing, is proof of anything.
See some news outlets reporting POTUS has difficulty breathing, others saying thats fake news. Ughhh. Either way. Hope potus comes back soon kicking ass and taking names.
There is no “either way.” The doctor at Walter Reed stated that the President did NOT have any difficulty breathing.
They said he isn’t on oxygen.
I think the Wuhan virus was just one of several bio-weapons being used …..
One of my son a month ago was tested at school VT..first time neg.2 weeks later positive …
he lives off campus with 5 other guys ……4 of them also positive….
none had strong systems…..my son said his taste buds were messed up a bit ,but it was not even as strong as a cold.
He and his pals all doing great now……….
as for me i do not trust the test………and PT getting it at the same times as others ….mmmm
seems odd to me…….perhaps I should get out my tin-fiol hat again…???
foil…
I spoke with a man in his forties with two young boys in the grocery store this morning. I struck up a conversation because neither the man nor the boys had masks on and I didn’t either. I complimented him on not putting a mask on the two kids. He said he tested positive two months ago. He runs marathons. He said he didn’t have one day when he couldn’t run.
I wonder if there were any memento’s handed out at the nomination? If so, who handed them out? The possibilities are many at this point!
Walter Reed source tells @OANN, “A big concern right now is he isn’t getting enough rest. The man doesn’t know how to sit still. Lays down for 20min at best until he’s back up and pacing around. Eager to get back to the WH”
Second @OANN source close to the WH adds, “Doctors are still concerned about his trajectory.” Sunday is the target day.
Nutty Nancy Pelosi aka mob daughter
Hello. Sunday Morning, Hello.
We have arrows in our quiver which I’m not about to discuss.
I watched the Cleveland debate on C-span and before the event they were scanning the audience. I noticed that Mark Meadows was chatting to different folks and he kept pulling out hand sanitiser and using it and offering it to the folks who came over to have a word. Most were also masked so impossible to tell who they were.
Not that this means anything except precautions were routine.
To the Trump family— I wish someone would stay with President Trump for duration of his hospital stay. But, that’s just me. I’m a worrier.
Wonder how many other arrows Piglosi has in her quiver?
I agree, something about this has a distinct oder. I most certainly would not put it past PDJTs enemies or count out foul play.
Probably someone with the virus who was sloppy, rubbing his runny nose (like someone mentioned above about Mike Lee and his friend, like Jerry Seinfeld said about the cook, “Poppy is sloppy”), hugging and shaking hands. No reason to ascribe malice when jackassery is a good enough explanation. The video needs to be examined.
The malicious explanation would be someone who put the concentrated virus on his right hand, shook as many high-value hands as possible and then promptly washed the virus off in the bathroom. Far-fetched, especially if the video shows a jackass.
I don’t read anything nefarious into what Meadow’s said; seems like an assumption that he is the source of something.
Well I guess you could say there’s the October surprise we’ve all been waiting for. Out of left field but not surprising. Potus will be back bigger and stronger.
And the Distraction ‘Squirrel’ Media continues.
I truly wish we could use the terminology that defines our current knowledge of the Chyna Virus. We know the death rate is similar to the flu. We are allowing the disinformation to continue, ourselves. Pandemic, positive cases, super spreader, mask wearing, outbreaks, this allows the CCP to again control the narrative.
Alcoholism Suicides Divorce, Child Abuse ,Education Civil Rights all at pandemic levels.
To have a rational understanding, all death rate stats for a current point of reference are needed. CDC W.H.O have the rates even if you don’t trust them: equivalent to the flu.
I try to talk about how good the current therapeutics are when the discussion comes up about catching this Chyna flu virus. IF you need it and are in the age bracket. Otherwise what are you waiting for..You must have complete Faith. I have been traveling to Virginia to see my Mother since they allowed outside 30 minute visits a month ago.. It is Elder abuse, she has lost many in her complex to Dementia. These are Cruel people.
I pray, understanding that God has all those suffering needlessly are in His hands. Praying our President DJT our First Lady Melania and their family are protected not only from the virus but from the Harm others would do unto them and our Great Country. Amen
Christian Soldiers do not live in fear, cold anger, We know.
I live in the Panhandle of Florida and this is Trump Country USA, Baby.
Our Governor Rocks……