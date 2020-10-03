Chris Christie COVID Positive – McConnell Adjusts Senate Calendar – SCOTUS Nomination Schedule Continues…

In addition to President Trump and First Lady Melania, Hope Hicks, Chris Christie, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway, Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, Senator Mike Lee, Senator Thom Tillis and Senator Ron Johnson have all tested positive for COVID-19. A strange and curious outbreak when we consider all prior group events with POTUS, and the same set of protocols being followed, and yet no prior issues…. until October.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has modified the senate legislative calendar after Senator Mike Lee, Senator Thom Tillis and Senator Ron Johnson have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the senate judiciary schedule for supreme court nominee Amy Coney Barrett remains unchanged.

“Previously-scheduled floor activity will be rescheduled until after October 19th … The important work of the Senate’s committees can and will continue as each committee sees fit,” McConnell said in a statement.

LOUISVILLE, KY– Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) issued the following statement regarding the upcoming Senate floor schedule: “On Monday, I intend to obtain a consent agreement for the Senate to meet in pro forma sessions for the next two weeks. Previously-scheduled floor activity will be rescheduled until after October 19th.

“The important work of the Senate’s committees can and will continue as each committee sees fit. The Senate Judiciary Committee will convene on October 12th as Chairman Graham has scheduled to begin confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. The Senate’s floor schedule will not interrupt the thorough, fair, and historically supported confirmation process previously laid out by Chairman Graham. “Since May, the Judiciary Committee has operated flawlessly through a hybrid method that has seen some Senators appear physically at its hearings while other members have participated virtually. The Committee has utilized this format successfully for many months while protecting the health and safety of all involved. Certainly all Republican members of the committee will participate in these important hearings. “Elaine and I continue to pray for President Trump, the First Lady, and all of those impacted by COVID-19.” (link)

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

Many people are pointing to the Amy Coney Barrett announcement in the rose garden, as the source of the group infection. However, given the nature of the opposition forces; and considering all prior efforts that political resistance members have exhausted to attack the administration and the White House; one cannot easily dismiss the COVID-19 outbreak as a targeted “October Surprise” event.

The “senior administration official” the media are quoting in their concerning narrative, about the status of President Trump’s health, is definitively chief-of-staff Mark Meadows.

UPDATE: Immediately after the press conference ended and before the anonymous statement was sent out, Mark Meadows briefed reporters without cameras—but he was caught on a feed asking to be off the record. pic.twitter.com/JyrhSmu1Y0 — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 3, 2020

On a related note it is not a conspiracy theory when Mark Meadows was in congress Meadows was THE source for all of John Solomon’s reporting about ‘spygate’ and various issues related to the targeting of the Trump administration. After several years eventually Solomon admitted to the nature of the relationship.

Do you remember the strategy/warning from Alex Castellanos in 2015? If you look back with hindsight at his statements there is something to be said for what he laid out… when no-one was paying attention. [REMINDER HERE]

When it comes to DC politics, often the most obvious outcomes are not due to conspiracy theory, but rather conspiracy fact. I digress.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

More

Print

Pocket



Skype

