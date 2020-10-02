October 2nd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1352

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1311685923097260034
Attended a political event tonight in MN, what I heard was horrifying!!
A group called Center for Tech and Civic Life, https://www.techandciviclife.org, a non-profit organization has granted Mpls millions of dollars to assist with voting (fraud).
“CTCL has assembled resources to collect data from nearly every local election office; covering candidates on the ballot for each race, information describing those offices, and contact information for elected officials. The organization boasts that more than 250 million voters have accessed its data and that CTCL acts as a major supplier of ballot data for tech giants Facebook and Google. Additionally, Rock the Vote, the Women Donors Network, and the Voting Information Project have all used data provided by CTCL.”
How I understand it is they train/use people to solicit ballots. To get away with the number of ballots a citizen can turn in per law, the city has hired more staff and allowed election staff to accept buckets full of ballots.
CTCL has also focused in Philadelphia, Delaware County, MI & WI.
M. Zuckerberg recently gave this foundation $250M. Other donors include Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Knight Foundation & Skoll Foundation.
How awful that the first lady’s friends recorded conversations.
not really friends just trashy clingers
What? Reference, please.
CNN must’ve used us Aussie’s as a ‘test’ as this was aired here in Australia on 60 Minutes on the 19th Sept. It is titled “Lady and the Trumps“.
Here’s the trashy clinger on CNN:
https://twitter.com/KeenanPeachy/status/1311870288607338497?s=20
Just shows the depths to which the other side will go to try to destroy you.
haha. Can you imagine hearing the “secret tapes” of Michelle Obama? Seriously, much ado about nothing.
Harmeet Dhillon steps it up:
https://twitter.com/pnjaban/status/1311851393662107648?s=20
Secret tapes on michael Obama would all be tips on how to tuck.
Secret tapes on Michelle is how Joan Rivers died (my pure speculation, of course)
Where did you hear about that?
Sundance retweeted this, apparently it was on CNN:
https://twitter.com/davereaboi/status/1311849791241023489
Thanks, Maquis
It was “trending” on Jack’s Twitter today. It’ll be another backfire. Cuz she sounds, gasp….HUMAN.
thanks
Highly illegal – not that it will matter.
From 30 years ago if my memory is correct:
I believe the FCC has jurisdiction over telephone conversations since they cross state lines. Releasing a taped phone conversation without permission is a felony.
No private conversation such as on a street corner can be taped and played in public. You are turning a private conversation into a public one without permission. If you notify the other person you are taping the conversation it is legal in court.
An annual meeting held at a church, school or a business can be taped and put on the 10 o’clock news or anywhere else. They will tell you otherwise but it is a public meeting open to scrutiny.
🦅 ”🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * A Vote for Trump is a Vote for Freedom.* * * *
Count-Down Time! — 33 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGAA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “I will not look with approval on anything that is vile.” 🌟 –-Psalm 101:3
🙏🙏🙏 Urgent Prayer Needed! Pray for President Trump and FLOTUS’s health! They are in quarantine waiting for test results. Trump Advisor Hope Hicks has tested positive for Chinese Wuhan virus.
🙏 For health protection for Trump Family, the Admin, and all of MAGAA Team
🙏Pray for quick healing for Hope.
🙏 For further protection for the TreeHouse from Attacks from WP
💥💥***Praises*** Huge Praise that Sundance, AdRem & Crew was able to save our TreeHouse the past 24 hours, from the clutches of Evil. Thank you Thank You Thank You Team Wolverines!
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGAA Team Today
✅ President Trump has return to WH safely from Al Smith Dinner in Bedminster, NJ
✅ Unbeknownst to me, for the last 3 years Pres. Trump has not been setting Refugee Admission Goals! Oct 1 was the deadline for FY2021 and Nadler is in hissy-fit mood, accused Pres. Trump of being above the law. Winning!
✅ Pres. Trump signed a Congressional CR thru Dec 11(budget money is covered thru Dec 11) Deadline was Sept 30th.
✅ In Maine, RNC won a huge lawsuit regarding voter rules….upholding a ban on ballot harvesting, have voter ID requirements, signature matching requirements, and honoring Election Day deadline
✅ Owner of BET (Black Entertainment Television) is voting for Pres. Trump.
✅ Congratulations to Sec Mnuchin for being awarded with Woodrow Wilson Award for Public Service.(Was this for being able to put up with Pelosi?)
✅ More voters in Minn disapprove of BLM than approve of them
✅ Google search showed 10-fold interest on Hunter Biden after Pres. Trump mentioned Hunter’s crimes at first debate
✅ Media showing John Roberts’ meltdown…”Dear Diary…Kayleigh broke me.” Roberts’ massive fumble
✅ Whiny Chris Wallace Fumbled: “Dear Diary…..Trump broke me.”
✅ For our Mighty Keyboard Warriors for going on the attacks against Dems ongoing lies, via twitters, articles, etc.
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. and for his Mission
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGAA Team & WH/grounds
— for smooth and legal voting for early voting which just started
— for Repub Senators follow thru to “Fill That Seat”
— that states planning to continue to illegally count past Election Day, will not be allow to do that. Prayer answered for Maine.
— Biden/Harris, all Dems & Never Trumpers to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— Fake Media to fumble, jumble, mumble all their words
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol,
LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,341 of 450-500 is completed
— for family and friends of Kuwait’s ruler who has recently passed away–he was a close friend of Pres. Trump. Pray the new replacement will continue the peaceful agenda.
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Team Wolverines ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”The American people people want LAW & ORDER. Joe Biden won’t even say those words.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
———————————
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, October 2, 2020 — 👌
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
Prying and a big Amen !
Goodness !
Not prying but Praying !
And a really Big Amen !
~~~President Trump is Dependable and Fearless~~~
https://twitter.com/thebradfordfile/status/1267617630720057344?s=20
Note: I don’t expect the image will show up, but it there for you to open it on your own if you get homesick for Pres Trump.. Blessings.
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Amen !
https://livestream.com/92y/events/8401413/videos/184590903
This is an interview of Comey, laying the groundwork for Russia! Russia! Russia! I forget how many people we are already holding accountable for that groundwork. Here he is inventing his “plausible deniability.”
We should all have known earlier! Like!
🙏🏻 Amen. Thank you.
Sundance: Walk Towards The Fire……It’s Time….Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight.
https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1282450122618679297?s=20
Praying for Sundance and his Mission…
Amen
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1311892190680014849?s=20
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
Prayers for President Trump and First Lady Melania.
We love you!
SO SAY WE ALL!
God Bless President Trump
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1311892190680014849?s=20
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
9:54 PM · Oct 1, 2020
·
30m
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19.
We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.
We will get through this TOGETHER!
Praying for quick healing for President Trump and First Lady
Psalm 121
1 I lift up my eyes to the mountains—
where does my help come from?
2 My help comes from the Lord,
the Maker of heaven and earth.
3 He will not let your foot slip—
he who watches over you will not slumber;
4 indeed, he who watches over Israel
will neither slumber nor sleep.
5 The Lord watches over you—
the Lord is your shade at your right hand;
6 the sun will not harm you by day,
nor the moon by night.
7 The Lord will keep you from all harm—
he will watch over your life;
8 the Lord will watch over your coming and going
both now and forevermore.
Media Gunning For Scott Atlas Because He Keeps Exposing Coronavirus Lies
https://thefederalist.com/2020/09/29/
media-gunning-for-scott-atlas-because-
he-keeps-exposing-coronavirus-lies/
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
— Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
— (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/10/01/october-1st-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1351/comment-page-1/#comment-8845469)
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 9/30/20 – (See link above.)
— U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release: Contract Awards for Additional Border Wall System in Laredo, Texas
* Fisher Industries was awarded one of the contracts for $283 million to build 27 miles of new border wall with accompanying infrastructure system.
— BorderReport article:2 new border wall contracts valued at half a billion dollars issued for Laredo, Texas
— FreeRepublic (BeauBo) commentary on above article.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 10/1/20
— MSDNC tweet with video report admitting President Trump is keeping his promise to build the wall.
— Video of wall construction near San Diego, CA.
– 3 photos of double wall barriers.
– – – – –
***Praises***
✅ (9/28/20)… Border Wall System Update: 341 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
• This years goal: 450 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
✅ 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
✅ 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries wall project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
✅ 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
✅ 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
✅ 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
✅ 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
✅ (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”
✅ 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
✅ 🧱 (9/30/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $283 million contract to build 27 miles of new border wall with accompanying infrastructure system in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
✅ … With the above contracts, Fisher probably has at least 139 miles of border wall contract(s), 117 miles of which have been reported on.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
— for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal contracts, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
— for the safety of other wall contractors and those involved in building the wall.
— that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day, assuming they have enough work to justify the increase in capacity.
— that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
✅ (4/15/20)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office.
— for Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(September 10)… Hearing summary…
• At the request of both sides, the lawsuit could go to trial September 2021.
• “Judge Crane said he would hold one final status conference on the case prior to Christmas to determine whether the case will be scheduled for trial.”
— for Fisher crews working at the private border wall along the Rio Grande as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying various erosion control solutions on the site.
— that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period, provide some initial protection against erosion during the establishment period, and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil & grades/slopes which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/floods which may arrive in the future
— that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
— for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors)
— that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with video.
Note:
— ***Ignore the “open borders” propaganda and enjoy the footage.***
— Media begrudgingly admits President Trump is keeping his promise to build the wall.
https://twitter.com/MSNBC/status/1311756362473525251
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Border Wall Work Goes On Near San Diego, California (SEP 2020)
“U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractors install panels along difficult terrain at the San Diego 4 border barrier project near San Diego, California, Sept. 4.”
Great video !
Photos of double walls…
1:
https://imgur.com/R3apBWu
2:
https://imgur.com/1MH05GM
3: Barry Goldwater Bombing Range, AZ
https://imgur.com/3Meo7NX
Barry Goldwater Bombing Range is an awesome name. I just wanted to say that.
I agree. 👍
It’s an awesome place, and I forget the # of days they had to shut down bombing runs, because of illegals, but IIRC they were shut down, more days than not.
Yeah, I know,..shoulda just kept firing,…anyway will be interesting to see before and after #’s on days operating, and $ saved, by having a big, beautiful wall just South of the Barry Goldwater Bombing Range.
Like it!
Unless my memory is off, all the early pictures/videos of wall construction were on flat ground. It seems to me, all the current coverage is over rough ground.
I wonder if that means all flat ground apart from the Texas river country has been completed? It would be nice to think so.
Hi Aussie,
I’m not sure if most of the flat ground has been closed off.
Praying and Praising !
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
Amen !
AMEN.
God bless President Trump and first lady Melania.
CPA Praises New Executive Order on Critical Minerals
Boost to domestic mining will reduce dependence on China
Securing the domestic production of these important resources will put our nation on a stronger economic footing and grow high-tech industries currently dominated by China.
“We congratulate the president and his team for this long-overdue step to save U.S. mining,” said CPA Chair Dan DiMicco. “Over the past two decades, the United States has become alarmingly reliant on countries like China to supply the metals and minerals needed for both national defense and advanced technologies.
Although the United States possesses some of the world’s leading mineral reserves, the nation is now 100 percent dependent on imports for 17 key minerals. The U.S. is also more than 50 percent dependent on imports for another 29 mineral commodities.
https://www.prosperousamerica.org/cpa_praises_new_executive_order_on_critical_minerals
I can’t breathe. I feel like we are literally two breathes away from tyranny.
————–
Christopher F. Rufo
@realchrisrufo
Critical race theory is becoming orthodoxy in public schools. In Virginia, local officials declared that First Amendment rights “may be outweighed” if they conflict with “the goal to root out systemic racism.” This is the language of dogma, not education.
—
Christopher F. Rufo
@realchrisrufo
Attention Loudoun County teachers: I have an elite law firm that wants to represent you in a lawsuit against Loudon County Public Schools.
We can stop critical race theory dead in its tracks. Please RT until we find a plaintiff!
Article linked:
LCPS proposal would punish teachers who criticize critical theory
https://westnovanews.com/stories/555818599-lcps-proposal-would-punish-teachers-who-criticize-critical-theory
So, assuming for discussion that systemic fascism exists, and their goal is to eliminate it, HOW would you KNOW when they have achieved their goal?
It’s the never ending story, cause you would NEVER get there.
How about this? We will know we have eliminated systemic fascism, when a black man is elected POTUS. Isn’t that a pretty damn good indication that systemic fascism HAS been eliminated?
Naw. We need to up the bar and have that black man reelected to a second term. That would do it.
I didn’t know much about the Proud Boys other than they sometimes got in tussles with antifa up in Portland Oregon. I found this, which claims to be their principles:
https://twitter.com/lindahaung93/status/1311507935239888898/photo/1
Here’s one man talking about his involvement in Proud Boys. He’s black, BTW. This whole “Proud Boys are white supremacists” thang is another major backfire for the stupid Dem/RINO/MSM fools.
Bevelyn and Edmee made a *great* little vid about how the Proud Boys helped and protected them from violent Democrats. Posted it earlier.
https://twitter.com/WarTimeGirl/status/1311438842948464640?s=20
Here’s the Bevelyn and Edmee short vid.:
https://twitter.com/13thethe/status/1311469380669263875?s=20
Something has changed so Twitter images do not show as images anymore. Negative progress. Let’s see if this works:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EjNpg8lVkAAFBM8.jpg
https://youtu.be/3JKp-HPYcBs
Tucker Carlson segment on Tech Totalitarianism ☝️
Catturd found this –
Jim Acosta today –
Trump has finally condemned white supremacists… on Hannity.
Jim Acosta way back in 2017-
Trump condemns KKK and white supremacists commenting on Charlottesville: “Racism is evil.”
https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1311889975559024642
If you look, you can find the 1st “disavowls” from 2015/16. Even to Chris Wallace!!! Who made him “disavow” Yet. Again. during the Debate!
Chris has a HORRIBLE memory!
Here’s an article about Chris Wallace asking POTUS the exact same question in 2016! What an A$$. And in this case those dollar signs in “A$$” really mean something! Bought and paid for sleazy crook.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/sick-liberal-hack-chris-wallace-asked-president-trump-exact-question-racism-2016-2020-spoke-trump/
Trump just tweeted he tested positive
I saw that, Nigella! 2020 is getting really dark, really quick. I hope they are asymptomatic and re-test negative in 1 or 2 days
Prayers for POTUS and FLOTUS, who has also tested positive.
Dear Lord.
Melania tested positive also.
We got rid of one, at the price of a World War
Adolf Hitler said:
And he issues a warning to the entire German General staff: I will ruthlessly crush everybody up to the rank of a Field Marshal who dares to oppose me. You don’t have to understand. You only have to obey. The German people understand me. “I am Germany.”
http://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/e/ee/Adolf_Hitler_Berghof-1936.jpg
Joe Biden said:
“I am Democratic Party”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/wp-content/uploads/joe-biden-lost-345×181.jpg
According to Swedish Radio News both the President and the First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19..
Praise the Lord and pass the HCQ.
China owns the Biden Crime Family
Rudy Giuliani interview with
Steve Bannon
https://youtu.be/iAINznWcX50
Praying for our VSG President Trump … let’s unite in prayer ! May this be for the greater glory of Our Heavenly Father ! Dear Jesus stretch forth your healing hand over Our President and First Lady , May they recover from this virus quickly and completely , and may all the attacks of the Enemy be revealed and reversed ! In Jesus ‘ name , amen !
AMEN.
Amen!!!
If you want to see what democrats have thrown together to try to counter the Walk Away movement, take a look at this non-organic propaganda fest:
https://rvat.org/
These people are supposed to be Republicans that are voting for biden, because PDJT is so horrible. Here’s a couple sample comments:
“He has proven himself to be a racist, a bigot, a bully, and someone who doesn’t care about all Americans.”
“He calls us veterans losers, suckers and a bunch of other things. He’s a draft-dodger, dammit!”
A pretty pitiful, feeble attempt to simulate conservatives. In my opinion this will only function as an echo chamber for cultural marxists. They aren’t fooling conservatives with this.
I find it real convenient that Hicks, President Trump and the First Lady suddenly test “positive” for C19 when he is gaining momentum and once again connecting with We the People.
We know those tests have a lot of false positives and we know that there are traitors embedded throughout the government agencies, including the health agencies. Whose to say one of the SJW traitors didn’t make sure President Trump had a positive test?
If President Trump has no symptoms, he should take the HCQ, Zinc and Z-pak and keep on with campaigning.
Personally, I believe that the world leaders that are for their own countries nationalism have been targeted with the virus. Boris Johnson, the president of Brazil, etc. Now, supposedly, President Trump and the First Lady have tested “positive”. With all the lies and deception that the bureaucrats have put upon us, how can we really believe it?
I feel it is just an attempt to stop the momentum of President Trump’s campaign.With all the crap that the D-rats, Rinos, crooked judges,media-rats etc keep pulling,I feel like we are stuck on the beach on D-Day and are getting the $hit kicked out of us. It is very tiring and way past time for us to see the ENEMY suffer some losses. JMHO
BTW, for those who are upset about President Trumps Debate strategy, you should read this article on the Ryan/Hiden debate in 2012:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trump-exposes-debate-commission-hacks-no-calls-mic-cuts-biden-heckled-interrupted-ryan-82-times-2012-debate/
President Trump studied the debate from 2012 and could see that Hiden and Prissy Wallace were going to pull the same scam again. When they started, President Trump went on the offense which stopped them from doing to him what Lyin’ Ryan let Hiden and the media-rat moderator do to him. Hiden showed himself to be an obnoxious bully making personal attacks and insults on President Trump whereas President Trump did not personally insult Hiden, instead he buried Hiden with true facts. How convenient that suddenly, after months and months, President Trump tests “positive” for the virus. I DON NOT BELIEVE IT! It’s just another attempt to steal the election. JMHO
Assistant US Attorney for the SDNY, Andrew Krause, Who Was Behind the ‘We Build the Wall’ Case Has Resigned
As we reported previously, there are many indications the recent indictment of Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage and others by the SDNY smells of prosecutorial abuse.
The SDNY is in a real embarrassing situation. They abused a triple amputee Iraq War hero and made him drag himself shamelessly into their arrest vehicle in the rain. They didn’t provide any accommodations for his disabilities received in the war. They did this in front of his family. They charged him with bogus crimes and now are likely facing a lawsuit for the abuse they caused this disabled hero.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/exclusive-acting-us-attorney-sdny-audrey-strauss-signed-off-build-wall-case-resigned
Comic relief on the upcoming election. Dayum! I wish these tweets would hurry up and post out again!
https://twitter.com/DewZ28/status/1311825963974561792?s=20
What a 24 hours we Treepers have gone thru!
First the TreeHouse was under attack.
Now President Trump and FLOTUS has tested Positive for Chinese Wuhan virus.
But we will keep moving forward to help Make America Great Again…Again.