Devin Nunes: Current U.S. Election Status, Combined with U.S. Intelligence Community, Equals a “Banana Republic”…

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Ranking Member Devin Nunes appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss the 2020 U.S. election as contrast against the known weaponization of the intelligence apparatus.
Keep in mind this is a member of the United States Intelligence Oversight group, the “gang of eight” saying the U.S. election is being manipulated by the U.S. intelligence community and political allies.
And why Not, given there is seemingly no repercussion for being as corrupt as they want to , or feel they need to be.
There seemingly is no recourse for the citizen either, especially when half the country apparently approves of the fraud, corruption, and criminal activity because it helps “their side”.
Or maybe they don’t know because of the corrupt media.
you go through the normal DOJ and FBI channels. once they prove they can no longer we trusted to address sedition, you them go to the DIA to cover the Flag (land).
The corrupt media is more dangerous than any one corrupt individual.
There must be a plug somewhere for national media that we can pull out of the socket?! Well, maybe 6…but.???
The Media is our greatest enemy for numerous reasons.
The corrupt media is mare dangerous than any one individual.
I disagree with your assumption of half the country. I think you’re probably basing it on the erroneous view that half the country supported Hillary and half supported Trump or that about half the country supports the Dems and about half the Republicans.
I think the problem is much worse. Remember that 40% of eligible voters did not vote in 2016. Of the remaining 60%, the vote was approximately split between the two candidates/parties. So, 30% supported the left and then add 40% who don’t get involved, don’t care, don’t know what’s going on, or whatever their reason, and we’ve got a problem with about 70% of the country. This is why the country is in such a mess and no one in public office is held accountable. Then when you add to it the fact that 90% of the GOP in the House and Senate are Deep State controlled plus all the Dems are also Deep State controlled, and you’ve got an uphill battle to try to effect change.
It is disheartening to put it mildly. And this indoctrination begins in elementary school, by willing socialist Progressive teachers and admin. Trumps 1776 EO hopefully will battle this insult on America’s institutions and history.
“I disagree with your assumption of half the country.”
The vast majority of people in this country, not just the voters, effectively condone all of this by default BECAUSE THEY DON’T MAKE THE EFFORT TO -KNOW- ABOUT IT.
And THAT is why Barr and everyone else can get away with doing NOTHING and the perps can fear nothing. That’s why I laugh every time I hear someone say that Brennan or whoever is “nervous.” They have NOTHING to worry about. The vast majority of the system has their backs and the vast majority of people don’t even KNOW in sufficient detail that anyone NEEDS to have their backs.
” no recourse for the citizen”
That is the part that will see them regret all and every corrupt action.
Citizens aren’t going to take much more.
For those that haven’t read it, I strongly suggest folks read Tim Groseclose’s “Left Turn” from 2012 were he developed a method/means to measure the impact of the media on the general public. Things have only gotten worse since then. If the media played things straight, Trump would be heading to an easy victory in a month with an approval ~60-65% IMO.
“Now, as nearly as I can make out, those fellows in the CIA don’t just report on wars and the like, they go out and make their own, and there’s nobody to keep track of what they’re up to. They spend billions of dollars on stirring up trouble so they’ll have something to report on. They’ve become … it’s become a government all of its own and all secret. They don’t have to account to anybody.
That’s a very dangerous thing in a democratic society, and it’s got to be put a stop to. The people have got a right to know what those birds are up to. And if I was back in the White House, people would know. You see, the way a free government works, there’s got to be a housecleaning every now and again, and I don’t care what branch of the government is involved. Somebody has to keep an eye on things.
And when you can’t do any housecleaning because everything that goes on is a damn secret, why, then we’re on our way to something the Founding Fathers didn’t have in mind. Secrecy and a free, democratic government don’t mix. And if what happened at the Bay of Pigs doesn’t prove that, I don’t know what does. You have got to keep an eye on the military at all times, and it doesn’t matter whether it’s the birds in the Pentagon or the birds in the CIA.” Harry S. Truman (The man who allowed ‘them’ to convince him to create the CIA)
I made that exact comment in my email to Mr. Aldenberg.They are getting away with it so why stop?
That is treason. Hang the b@$^@&%$.
The problem with that is Barr who is in permanent retirement drawing full salary. We’ve been thrown into the abyss.
Just saw that, Devin and Lou especially were on FIRE!
As confirmed “Baby Killers “ upon our
return from 3 years (critical skill) in Vietnam, Laos we were met by 30 or so anti war types who formed the base of the current insurrection , banana republic operation!
It’s not new it’s just that every one else is now evil “war criminals “ according to the same William Ayers commies.!
Welcome to the club!
No one with any integrity could possibly work for the CIA or FBI as the stench would be unbearable to them.
And do you know what happens to illegitimate governments in these “Banana Republics”? They are eventually overthrown by the PEOPLE of the country.
I’ve suspected this of Haspel when she was confirmed so easily. She knows where all the bodies are buried.
You’re giving her too much credit…given her gender and push for diversity. in the CIA ranks.
Yes, the episode was sad. Pompeo recommended her. SD has been on to this.
Screwauger has hit the nail squarely on the head. Unless and until there are consequences…severe consequences…for what has been done and is still being done to sabotage our entire system of government, these people will continue to do their vile work. Comey smirks his way through testimony under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee, playing a perfect no-nothing Sgt. Schultz, and no one calls him on it. Durham may or may not be drilling down into all this…but after November 3, if Biden should, God forbid, be elected, will it even make a difference?
We have been in an almost four-year crisis, and none of the major “perps” has so far been held to any account. Damage is being done every day that this goes on, and right now, there is no end in sight. This is unacceptable, yet we are stuck with it.
Everyone in government knows that Congress is a joke. These Congressional hearing are a joke. Nothing will come out of them. Nothing ever comes out of them. People like Lindsey Graham hold these hearing purely so they can grandstand and get footage for their campaign ads. They’re all pigs feeding from the same trough.
as GEORGE HARRISON said pigs in the white shirts-WHITE ALBUM 1968…….XD
Why do none of these Congressmen care enough about their country to fall on their sword and just release all of these documents, authorization or no? Watch actions, not words – these guys are more concerned with staying in power than they are about the country.
and you have President Trump ASKING when Comey and others are gonna be brought to justice There is a coup going on EVEN now
Indeed. Never stopped. Also like in 2016, D.C. Critters are waiting to see who wins.
And why is Wray still in charge at FBI. And why hasn’t Barr cleaned house at DOJ? And why is Durham allowed to slow walk his report?
Why can’t Trump tell Barr, I want the Durham report within 2 weeks, even if it is not completed. Give me what you’ve got. Make it public.
report ?? give him indictments ..30 days to go……
funny you say that….because if it going to drop…it’s be in about 2 to 3 weeks.
I dont think anything is going to, but if it does, that’s when 3rd or 4th week of Oct.
A few decades ago I read a lengthy piece that said that, despite the conventional belief that the CIA was conservative, it was filled with mostly liberals.
Suddenly everything made sense; liberal hubris with trying to run everything with their view that they know what’s best for everyone. No wonder our foreign policy has been so screwed up; it’s run by idiots too stupid to know they’re idiots.
I think when there were a lot of field agents (ex military), it was probably more conservative. Today, it is mostly desk jockies.
started by the dulles brothers…one was CIA, the other secretary of state.
one spent the war hanging in switzerland with nazi bankers
A lot of CIA people were pro-Castro in 1958-9 and helped to supply him with weapons. The CIA Director was anti-Castro. A 61 year humanitarian and geopolitical disaster!!! NO freedom of any sort or elections for 61 brutal years….. and fat young idiots are still enamored to images of Che and Fidel. 124,000 shot, starved, or drowned and 11,000,000 Cubans languish on the once beautiful island. 3 Popes in a row sucked up to Fidel and Raul.
What, exactly IS the foreign policy of the United States?
T R E A S O N in the 1st Degree. Coup d’Etat.
CNN calls it an “Apple Republic.”
President Trump is in charge. He can do whatever he wants with the documents/info. He should order it released tomorrow and let the chips fall where they may….hopefully 3/4 of the congress goes to jail or better yet the gallows and if we have to dispose of ALL of the FBI, CIA, et al then so be it! America is worth it and NONE of them are worth a bucket of spit!
God is watching. They should come clean now. It’s not going to get any better.
P/T has/had the power to release all documents.
Releasing documents will not give coup defendants any material advantage or difference in their prosecutions, as a result of the overwhelming amount of evidence.
As Lou implied; if no indictments happen before the election, this could have a material effect on the outcome of this election. At least case, release the documents to help offset the lack of indictments as of today.
P/T s/b involved in making sure documents is released very soon.
I slightly disagree with Nunes that no one should know what Durham is doing…P/T should know and should have known long time ago.
PT needs to have that meeting with Barr regarding the status of Durham, today.
You are correct. Per Federal Code regarding classification of materials, the President of the US is the ORIGINATING AUTHORITY for declaring classification levels as well as delegating authority for classification matters. The President needs NO review, said reviews are done in an advisory capacity. President Trump can declassify anything being held by Gina Haspel.
At this point, we know AG Bagpipes Barr or any of his faux investigators are NOT going to indict anybody ever using the “political silos” and “intent” criteria as the rationale. Plus, we darn well know the review of IG materials has declared them tainted and/or unusable as “coerced materials”. There is NOTHING to lose at this point and there are NO cases to be tainted by the release. ALL needs to be declassified and made public.
We have to make sure the President gets re-elected and we hold the Senate.
If you don’t like your republican senator, hold your nose and pull the lever for him.
If the President wins and they win the Senate they will impeach him. The Senate is key.
Fortunately the Constitution requires 2/3 of the Senate for conviction. So if 100 Senators vote, they need 67 to convict which is highly unlikely they could get.
Senate election math:
23 Republican and 12 Democrat seats are up for re-election in the senate. The 2 “Independents” in the senate caucus with (are controlled by) the democrats. Before election day, the democrats essentially start with 34 to 30 seat advantage. They need to win 26 of the 35 seats up for election to get to 60 seats or 33 of 35 elections to get to 67 seats.
Of course there are the 4-5 die hard neverTrump collaborators but the democrats, just as Nazis or Communists before them will not have their plans depend on “untrustworthy GOPe collaborators”.
We need to keep the Senate Repub because of the 2-3 more Supreme Court nominations that will likely arise in the next 4 years. The appellate courts and regular court nominations are just as important.
if you really need take …military gas mask to booth……
The last impeachment sham should have been rejected by the repub senate from the get go.
Yes FBI is rotten…but the CIA is putrid………….
There’s Haspel earning her mansion.
The Powers that Be are not worried about Trump voters taking to the streets because of a corrupt election or anything else.
And why should they? We haven’t even made life uncomfortable with peaceful protests (surrounding the FBI BLDG, the CIA in Langley, Congressional hallways, Circuit Courts that have ruled against the Constitution or against Gen. Flynn, networks in NY, etc. Nothing to fear. We’re lazy.
You are exactly right. They rightly have no fear. They know.
We have to remember that they’re doing a coup, undercutting all norms of decorum and fairness, stretching everyone involved like Sullivan with immense pressure…just because they don’t like Trump? Doubt it. That’s enough for the children in the media and web/software companies. But Nancy Pelosi? Joe Biden? Everybody else? It’s because they’re going to JAIL if they don’t get rid of him, and something hugely damaging is going to be exposed if Trump is in office.
What that is – Hammer, NSA, Epstein, trafficking, Ds pretending to be Rs – I don’t know. Hammer and NSA probably aren’t even enough. Clinton Foundation would be. In my opinion it’s something more long-game that goes all the way back to JFK. But the Ds must have a plan to keep themselves covered after the election too. Trump has two months to expose anything he wants even if he loses. I say watch the Ds plans for that time very carefully!
I post rarely but follow daily. I hear a lot of very justified angst. I feel the same. Some of us have useless representatives and senators who are unlikely to push for a release of documents before the election. Is there a specific person we can approach as a group to push for John Ratcliffe and the President to release documents? Is there someone who will represent our request In Congress for document declassification and release of documents? Devin Nunes is right. The American people deserve answers right away so they can make quality voting decisions. Any thoughts regarding a plan?
Whitehouse.gov
whitehouse.gov/contact
Thank you for your advice. I posted this:
Please deliver this directly to President Trump. I voted for you in the last election and faithful follow the news about the declassification and release of documents. Tonight I listened to the interview of Devin Nunes on the Lou Dobbs program and he encouraged the immediate release of ALL the documents that will tell the American people who is responsible for this coup. People are clamoring for truth. We recognize that your re-election is critical to our nation and our impact in the world. People are depending on you for safety and security in a very unstable world. Please sir, I ask that you direct Mr Durham and Mr Barr to release these documents to the American people through a WH press conference and bypass the corrupt media. We will be watching. We are grateful you are the leader of the free world but if you do not act quickly we are concerned that you will not be re-elected and millions of people will suffer. Thank you for listening to my heartfelt request. I pray for you daily.
I’ve posted similar in the past same place, I don’t know if the President ever views them. I have never received a reply.
Intelligence Agencies Have Gone Rogue, With No Oversight
March 26, 2014
In 2007, reporter Charles Davis asked then-Chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee – Jay Rockefeller – about clandestine U.S. operations against a foreign government.
Here’s the 20-second money quote audio:
DAVIS: Reports quote administration officials as saying this is going on and it’s being done in a way to avoid oversight of the Intelligence Committee. Is there any way—
ROCKEFELLER: They’ll go to any lengths to do that, as we’ve seen in the last two days [during hearings on FISA].
DAVIS: Is there anything you could do in your position as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee to find answers about this, if it is in fact going on?
ROCKEFELLER: Don’t you understand the way Intelligence works? Do you think that because I’m Chairman of the Intelligence Committee that I just say I want it, and they give it to me? They control it. All of it. ALL of it. ALL THE TIME. I only get – and my committee only gets – what they WANT to give me.
So, fundamentally, there IS NO oversight. And it gets even worse when the “oversight” committees themselves are corrupt.
My Gawd. The house is voting right now on a Resolution to Condemn QAnon. Cspan1 TV
Can’t believe I’m seeing this right. What a f*cking useless waste of time.
Banana Republic, Indeed.
We have a chance to fire them in Nov.
Wow, why are the dems so afraid of Q?
I know the “rumor mill” is tiresome but this does sound encouraging:
Does it matter, what Durham and Barr come up with, if the President is not reelected?
Can the American people make an informed decision, if Durham and Barr with hold the information?
Will the president save himself and the American people by declassifying this information without redaction?
The President will get re-elected because we are going to do our job in spades.
Well I think I can hold out a few more weeks they’re saying 3rd or 4th week of October.
Nevertheless, I’m expecting the President to win again regardless whether Barr and Durham do the right thing.
But if this coup attempt were made public and particularly indictments were to follow it would go a long way to making the next fours years peaceful IMHO.
“The fella … the one that was in the White House after me never paid any attention to it, and it got out of hand. Why, they’ve got an organization over there in Virginia now that is practically the equal of the Pentagon in many ways. And I think I’ve told you, one Pentagon is one too many.
Now, as nearly as I can make out, those fellows in the CIA don’t just report on wars and the like, they go out and make their own, and there’s nobody to keep track of what they’re up to. They spend billions of dollars on stirring up trouble so they’ll have something to report on. They’ve become … it’s become a government all of its own and all secret. They don’t have to account to anybody.
That’s a very dangerous thing in a democratic society, and it’s got to be put a stop to. The people have got a right to know what those birds are up to. And if I was back in the White House, people would know. You see, the way a free government works, there’s got to be a housecleaning every now and again, and I don’t care what branch of the government is involved. Somebody has to keep an eye on things.
And when you can’t do any housecleaning because everything that goes on is a damn secret, why, then we’re on our way to something the Founding Fathers didn’t have in mind. Secrecy and a free, democratic government don’t mix. And if what happened at the Bay of Pigs doesn’t prove that, I don’t know what does. You have got to keep an eye on the military at all times, and it doesn’t matter whether it’s the birds in the Pentagon or the birds in the CIA.” Harry S. Truman (Creator of the CIA).
Sidney Powell tweet
Sidney Powell
@SidneyPowell1
RIGHT NOW!
@realDonaldTrump
FIRE the head and down the line of every agency every day until all documents are declassified and produced including the original #Flynn 302!
Don't wait another day. They are all working against you
Install honest acting directors or its suicide
Sidney, your right, as usual!
Burn it down, You will be riding our country of the communists detractors. They arent going away otherwise and long term this will be the safest approach. The money the uniparty and robber barrons have stolen will reestablish the middle class if it is not withdrawn from the economy to line Davos pockets
Sidney Powell, the voice of reason and sanity. Please do it Mr. President, and your support will grow. We will also see who in congress will squeal the most about it, and it wont be just the dems.
Regarding the % of country who knows what’s happening with all this corruption, I’m thinking it’s the 80/20 rule. 20% of the people are aware of 80% of the corruption and as such are duly alarmed. 80% of the people only know about 20% of the corruption and probably think it’s “eh, no big deal”.
I think that’s pretty much in line with Founders. What was it, maybe 20-30% of the colonists were really engaged in the issues which ultimately led to the American Revolution. Other people probably too busy scrabbling for a living.
I have only ONE question. How many people are Ready to accept defeat?
RE the question…we need to get Rid Rid of you…
I think he was asking if you are willing to be voted into slavery?
I guess we have your answer.
First — It’s RLD. Next Why get rid of me? You’re allowed to disagree with me, but if you advocate “cancelling” me, I’d say you are no better than the Deep State Scum we’re dealing with now.
Now, please explain you’re problem with the question.
I am certain that after rigging the election their shouts of we won fair and square so OBEY will fall on deaf ears in my case.
How many options do we have, if President Trump does not win?
We will have no options. And President Trump will be in jail in a blink of an eye. The deep state will want and will get payback. Pray, pray , pray. The future of our country depends upon our great president being re-elected.
How many options do we have if President Trump gets election win stolen from him?
Fixed it.
None. But President Trump has to win or he and his family will be thrown in prison. They really CAN do it to anyone these days. I can see that members of my family are all ready to wear masks forever. I am the crazy one for thinking it is child abuse to put a mask on a two year old.
I wonder if some of what is being kept hidden is proof of Cankles handing out the dem server to set her own scam into motion?
The FACT is that this ‘mess’, is STILL outstanding from the 2016 election.
General Barr MUST deal with this before the next election.date
As Devin Nunes says, the failure to, at least, address what went on in a forthright manner is dangerous to the US.
I pray that DN’s confidence in Barr is accurate.
(Sorry for the shouting CAPS)
That’s right major point what Barr needs to understand what needs cleaning up has all to do with the past election not this one.
And Barr ain’t stupid he knows this he don’t wanna do what needs to be done. But I heard the President last night in Duluth he was fired up and in the most strongest words yet, he said this needs to get fixed, he said it twice very emphatically very deliberately as though he were directing his remarks to one person in particular. In other words we ain’t the ones sick and of this merry go round.
It might have been slightly off topic, but it would have been nice if Lou would have gotten Devins’ take on Wray giving Biden the ammunition to go before the American people to say that all of the riots are being caused by white supremicists.
It seems like Wray is approaching Comey level of corruption at this point.
Good to see the current CIA getting exposed.
‘McConnell signals he’s open to confirming Supreme Court pick in lame duck’
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/519266-mcconnell-signals-hes-open-to-confirming-supreme-court-pick-in-lame-duck
“But McConnell has only said publicly that Trump’s nominee will get a vote this year and reiterated on Thursday night that he had not yet decided when to hold a vote on the floor.”
In other words its not going to happen, Now tell me again why I should vote repub? Aside from a few, like Nunes, theyre a den of snakes.
Our President Trump was on fire at the last rally and even he said that HE WANTS SOMETHING DONE. That there is a ENOUGH information out there.
Everyone knows- it’s just what Devin said- WE LOST THE DAMN 2018 ELECTION BECAUSE OF THE INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY BASTARDS.
And if something isn’t done real soon to stop the ongoing fraud and criminal behavior with the ballots, we are in big danger of losing this one. President Trump is like a master ninja, ducking knives coming at him from all sides, but even he cannot take care of this by himself.
I am DISGUSTED at most of the feckless Repubs and those who are supposed to be on OUR side..
LIKE!
About 30 days left for the Republic. Something none of us thought possible.
Completely surreal. 2020 is definitely anis horribilis.
The US elected a Ringmaster named Barack Hussein Obama and got a circus.
Elect someone with third world values and become the third world. It’s that simple.
And we acquired illegal aliens by the many 10’s of millions. Come right on in. Plus those seeded here from 3rd world countries.
Gina,Gina,Gina.. Wray ,Wray ,Wray you both are wet behind the ears. I bet neither of you remember the OSS? Wild Bill would never have allow communist infiltrators into the OSS. John Brennan has destroyed you Gina and Comey destroyed FBI boss Wray. Show your colors and waterboard Brennan and Comey. You’re either a white hat or black hat. Now you want to label QANON as a terrorist organization…hmmmm say didn’t you do the same thing to the TEA Party? Let’s bring back the Donovan Family back in charge of the OSS and the Pinkerton Security back in charge of the FBI. Both the CIA and FBI have become corrupt tools of the Black hats. Maybe getting Grenell, Radcliff and Gen Flynn in charge of these organizations will bring back integrity into the system.
They think that treason is in season
I think not…they may get shot.
hmmmm tweets don't pull up here anymore…. well it says (if Van Quack really has flipped and is working with Durham that should be awesome news, but we will have to see)
FOOL NELSON
@FOOL_NELSON
1h
Given Barnett and Van Grack (SCO Atty 1) stood up for KT McFarland against
@AWeissmann_
, the large amount of unsealed redactions in Barnett's interview, and the way the
@GenFlynn
case has collapsed with BVG exiting, if a SCO Attorney has flipped it's gotta be Brandon Van Grack.
It is all about the election now. The Intel Agencies are in big trouble and they know the only way out is for Donald J Trump to lose and everyone can go back to Corrupted Bureaucrat Government, as usual.
It is up to us to make sure Donald J Trump wins. I think he will. We the People will be able to go back to living our lives without too much interference from Big Government for a while. If we waste that time we will have only ourselves to blame for what comes next.