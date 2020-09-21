President Trump Talks to Mark Levin…

President Trump sits down for an extensive interview with Fox News host Mark Levin.
President Trump sits down for an extensive interview with Fox News host Mark Levin.
DVR this interview. Excellent and very well thought out!! Loved it!💁🏻♀️
It was a friendly fire interview and POTUS had an opportunity to speak directly to the American people.
Mark Levin made the point that he was giving the President an opportunity to make his case to we the people and that is what this is all about.
For those who don’t follow what is going on daily; this was your chance to get caught up and understand that President Trump is not an Ideologue but rather a common sense, get-the-job-done kind of President on behalf of the American people.
In my lifetime, President Trump is indeed a unique individual as the most important leader on the world stage.
And I am very lucky to be alive during this time in history.
Agree with all your points. President Trump’s tenure has been a non-stop thrill ride with all the elements of a great epic novel:
Great characters
A plot full of twists & turns
Comedy & Drama
Heroes & Villians
Laughter & Tears
A Coup Attempt
A Pandemic
Boat Parades
and Winning, Winning, Winning!
Let’s keep this ride going 4 MORE YEARS!
I have to Agree With Mr. President Trump.. My Now “passed on” FIL has received, at Least 6 mail in ballots even though, We notidied Reg. (election Board) that He was DEAD.!
I Myself, get “numerous” Ballots every day, (mail-in) from OUT of County..
Even though I’m registered in another county..
OH MY..
While I’m getting Slandered & Libeled at the same time..
let ME & Angie make it through this Election Voting for OUR President!
TRUMP..
MAGA2020!
LOVE OUR President!
Listening, On the Commiefornia Issue(s) & the “Delta Smelt” Which Our president was trying to touch on..
DID you know> ?/
The Delta Smelt is a NEEDS Brackish water?
As in LESS fresh water(s)? Flowing from the rivers etc etc?
China is a (the) Problem …
DJT..
Peace Time President
