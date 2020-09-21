President Trump Talks to Mark Levin…

Posted on September 21, 2020 by

President Trump sits down for an extensive interview with Fox News host Mark Levin.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Joe Biden, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to President Trump Talks to Mark Levin…

  1. freepetta says:
    September 21, 2020 at 12:13 am

    DVR this interview. Excellent and very well thought out!! Loved it!💁🏻‍♀️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. abigailstraight says:
    September 21, 2020 at 12:15 am

    It was a friendly fire interview and POTUS had an opportunity to speak directly to the American people.
    Mark Levin made the point that he was giving the President an opportunity to make his case to we the people and that is what this is all about.

    For those who don’t follow what is going on daily; this was your chance to get caught up and understand that President Trump is not an Ideologue but rather a common sense, get-the-job-done kind of President on behalf of the American people.

    In my lifetime, President Trump is indeed a unique individual as the most important leader on the world stage.
    And I am very lucky to be alive during this time in history.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • shevee says:
      September 21, 2020 at 12:28 am

      Agree with all your points. President Trump’s tenure has been a non-stop thrill ride with all the elements of a great epic novel:
      Great characters
      A plot full of twists & turns
      Comedy & Drama
      Heroes & Villians
      Laughter & Tears
      A Coup Attempt
      A Pandemic
      Boat Parades
      and Winning, Winning, Winning!

      Let’s keep this ride going 4 MORE YEARS!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. crossthread42 says:
    September 21, 2020 at 12:22 am

    I have to Agree With Mr. President Trump.. My Now “passed on” FIL has received, at Least 6 mail in ballots even though, We notidied Reg. (election Board) that He was DEAD.!
    I Myself, get “numerous” Ballots every day, (mail-in) from OUT of County..
    Even though I’m registered in another county..
    OH MY..
    While I’m getting Slandered & Libeled at the same time..
    let ME & Angie make it through this Election Voting for OUR President!
    TRUMP..
    MAGA2020!

    Like

    Reply
  5. crossthread42 says:
    September 21, 2020 at 12:38 am

    Listening, On the Commiefornia Issue(s) & the “Delta Smelt” Which Our president was trying to touch on..
    DID you know> ?/

    The Delta Smelt is a NEEDS Brackish water?
    As in LESS fresh water(s)? Flowing from the rivers etc etc?

    Like

    Reply
  6. crossthread42 says:
    September 21, 2020 at 12:42 am

    China is a (the) Problem
    DJT..
    Peace Time President

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s