Recently Released FISA Court Response to DOJ Reveals Direction of Durham Probe – DOJ Requested FISC Approvals…

A very interesting release by ODNI John Ratcliffe [LINK] highlights a June 25, 2020 response from the FISA court to the DOJ. There are five issues queried by the DOJ seeking guidance from the FISC. Each issue points to a specific path being taken by the DOJ in general… and the John Durham probe specifically.
Today, the ODNI, in consultation with the Department of Justice, releases a June 25, 2020, opinion by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) evaluating and approving limited circumstances under which the Government may temporarily retain, use, or disclose information that was unlawfully acquired pursuant to a FISC order. (more)
Important note: We are looking at this in hindsight. The response from the FISC was dated June 25, 2020, so the request for opinion from the court was before June 25th.
The court opinion tells us for the first time, the DOJ is admitting/stating that ALL FOUR of the Carter Page FISA applications were corrupt upon origination. This is a big deal. In previous filing with the court (January 2020) DOJ only refuted the predication for the second and third renewal.
Within the FISC reply we see the DOJ stating all four submissions contained material omissions and violations of “the duty of candor” (ie. lying) by the FBI investigative unit and the DOJ team that assembled the application(s).
As we look closely at the response we see some very specific language that tells a story.
Apparently the DOJ asked the FISA court for guidance on five very specific issues centering around the Carter Page FISA application. The DOJ is asking for legal guidance to assist them in disclosing information in the FISA file & evidence attached to the FISA file.
The five issues all circle around the FBI/DOJ use of the Carter Page FISA application; and, more importantly, the underlying evidence that is attached to the FISA application. The five topics are very interesting:
- DOJ requests guidance for distribution of material due to FOIA demands. FISC gives legal opinion.
- DOJ requests guidance for distribution of material due to ongoing and anticipated civil litigation. The FISC gives legal opinion and expands to criminal litigation.
- DOJ requests guidance for distribution of material to internal investigative units from the FBI inspectors division (INSD). FISC gives opinion and advice.
- DOJ requests guidance for distribution of non-minimized information, and/or, minimized information as part of the ongoing Office of Inspector General oversight. FISC gives opinion and guidance.
- DOJ requests guidance for distribution of material to John Durham probe, both for criminal prosecution and possible evidence gathering attached to other ongoing investigative needs. FISC gives opinion and guidance.
The opinion from the FISC is only 20 pages long [direct pdf here], and if you skip the citations it’s a pretty straight forward answer from Judge Boasberg to review. I would strongly urge everyone to take a few minutes and read it… carefully…. to see what John Durham was asking.
Pages #6 and #7 talk specifically about the different requirements for retention and distribution and outlines a cautious approach toward distribution. One of the disconcerting parts of this segment seems to be the FISA court subtly guiding the DOJ away from using non-minimized raw FISA material in prosecution of intentional malfeasance. On this issue the court says allowing a target to escape prosecution is part of the penalty upon the DOJ for wrongful assembly.
The court does not consider the DOJ is targeting the “assemblers” for their criminal conduct. Rather the response is general toward criminals who were targets of a FISA application assembled with corrupt intent. A little weird.
Pages #11 and #12 hit the topic of FOIA production. The court says “some” FOIA requests might warrant document distribution, but not all. However, on the topic of Carter Page getting his FOIA fulfilled, the court supports expansive distribution to Mr. Page.
I find the arguments and issues in/around page #14 to be especially noteworthy. In this segment the court is responding to the underlying raw evidence that would normally be used to assemble a “woods file”. The court notes the FBI Sentinel system would contain the minimized outcomes (redacted evidence) and this points to a bigger issue. READ:
Note the woods file would be what is in the Sentinel system. The government (Durham Probe) needs “access to the case file” beyond what is in the Sentinel system. Durham wants to see the raw data, the underlying raw intelligence.
Why?
It looks like Durham investigators were already on the trail of the special counsel creating a Woods file…. and/or wants to see if the Steele Dossier is the original substantive documentation that underpins the Woods file. Notice how INSD previously received “hard copies” of documentation that is presumed to be the Woods file.
Regardless of motive or investigative suspicion, someone wants to compare the raw intel to the intel that made it into the FBI/DOJ Sentinel system.
In response to this inquiry Judge Boasberg notes FBI investigators would have access to the minimized information within the Sentinel system; however, insofar as there was additional inquiry into the raw and non-minimized intelligence, a review and distribution would be permissible so long as there was a strong filter team in place to ensure statutes surrounding FISA security were not violated.
Overall, Boasberg gives permission and approval for all six aspects requested. However, he does so with several legal qualifiers and distinctions which the DOJ must observe.
Here’s the full reply and opinion. Strongly suggest the time to review:
Still, not just the third and fourth, but the first and second application for FISA warrant was “illegally” obtained! That in itself is a stunning admission by the DOJ and opens them up to massive litigation from Page, which, I hope he takes advantage of. At least there would be some recompense! It should tell everybody willing to listen that the whole Russia hoax was predicated on an original lie!
i just hope it sinks into judge sullivan.
Carter Page is most likely CIA and was placed there. He won’t sue his employer. He will just continue to spew word salad during his interviews.
You are correct
Agreed. He is the subject of this whole issue and yet the only one not behind bars for even a day?
I agree and while not being a lawyer I have heard of “Fruit of the poisoned tree” before meaning that anything obtained that came from that original tainted source is poisoned as well and is not permissible in a courtroom. Why wasn’t that the case here? Why weren’t all four FISA warrants thrown out?
they are now. barr gave a speech today about the insubordination in the DOJ. the end is near for the sdny types. the first warrant and the first renewal were clung to by the insiders. . IT’S ALL OVER NOW. l a gunns.
…As in those tainted source documents being falsely prepared, and non-factual.
Tick derpa derp tock.
I am actually more optimistic that Barr and Durham may actually prosecute the principals in both the Crossfire Hurricane and the Mueller Investigation than I have been of late.
First, the sentence that should send chills down the spine of every one of those miscreants is on page 8:
“in contrast, [Sections] 1809(a)(2) and 1827(a)(2) specifically address the circumstances of this case, WHERE WE ALREADY KNOW (underlined) THAT INFORMATION WAS OBTAINED THROUGH UNLAWFUL SURVEILLANCE AND SEARCH, but the government contemplates using and disclosing it anyway.” When combined with the FISC’s conclusion that the original and three renewal applications were unlawfully obtained, and the DOJ’s refusal to contest that conclusion, this statement is a finding, as a matter of law, that Page was subject to unlawful electronic surveillance, and damn near a declaration that those who used or disclosed the information obtained through those applications committed felonies subject to criminal prosecution.
At a minimum, this sentence gives Page and his attorneys a finding that the DOJ cannot contest in his civil suit when he seeks the Page FISA information, including the raw Page FISA information, that this decision says the government can disclose in good faith. It may also open the door for Sydney Powell to seek any Brady material applicable to General Flynn collected under the authority of these applications, since the opinion clearly contemplates that type of use on page 18. If General Flynn was ever within two hops of Page, that information may contain Brady material, including the possible confirmation that the FBI and NSD were using Page as a pretext to unlawfully spy on Flynn.
But it also spells trouble for Mueller and his cohorts because unlawful electronic surveillance of Page occurred during their investigation and, even if the information was obtained before Mueller got his writ, any use by his investigation, at any time, would be unlawful.
Second, it may be nothing, but I find intriguing the opinion’s use of the phrases “the Page investigation” and “the Page investigative file” on pages 7 and 14 in direct contrast to the phrase “and the broader ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election.” Recall, that FBI HQ ordered the New York Field Office to open a FARA investigation into Carter Page on April 1, 2016, almost four months before the official opening of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation on July 31, 2016. And the opinion clearly contemplates that “Page FISA information” is only a part of the underlying Page investigative file. Perhaps Barr and Durham are making the same distinction and investigating the entirety of the FARA investigation of Page and not just its inclusion into Crossfire Hurricane.
Also, Page FISA information may include any communications demonstrating Page was an undercover employee of the FBI for purposes of the Buryakov FARA investigation and prosecution. For example, to the extent he spoke with SVR agents Sporyshev or Podobnyy by telephone, or communicated with them by email, the original FISA application authorized the electronic surveillance and retention of that information, which would, in turn, demonstrate that the original FISA application did not disclose that the alleged recruitment of Page as an agent of the Russian Federation by the SVR was unsuccessful. It would also demonstrate that he was being run by the NYFO, the SDNY and the DOJ-NSD against these SVR agents if he had any telephone or email communication with FBI agents responsible for his undercover employment or federal prosecutors responsible for ultimately presenting him as a critical chain-of-custody witness against Buryakov.
Given the DOJ may end up paying Page a hefty sum in compensation for what this opinion conclusively finds is unlawful electronic surveillance, there is little chance that Barr and Durham did not sign off on its declassification by DNI Ratliffe. Cause for cautious optimism.
cautious me…as they say…its still quite fluid.
I’m just looking for the blood.
not there yet
Thank you for your insightful observations.
Go to the fisc website, re view the advisors (amicus)
They all work with lisa page.. few their tweets..
Zwillgen ( look at team working there)
Jefrrees is another – lisa’s lawyer suing DOJ
David kris – psycho anti trumper
Challenge. Look it up yourself
This is only a guess, but I think we are looking at a Correction or Modification. And, the FISCR had to initial. The FISCR appears to be the Clerk of the court.
-1 – May-18Title I. Applicability of Rules.Rule 1. Scope of Rules. (a)Scope. These rules, which are promulgated pursuant to 50 U.S.C. § 1803(g), govern procedure in the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review (“FISCR”)
(3)The “Clerk” refers to the Clerk of the Court for the FISCR and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (“FISC”).
(b)Correction or Modification of the Record.(1)If any difference arises about whether the record truly discloses what occurred in the FISC, the difference must be submitted to and settled by the FISC judge who presided over the issue in dispute, and the record conformed accordingly.(2)If anything material to either party is omitted from or misstated in the record, whether by error or accident, the omission or misstatement may be corrected and a supplemental record may be certified and forwarded:(A)on stipulation of the parties;(B)by the FISC before or after the record has been forwarded; or(C)by the FISCR.(3)All other questions as to the form and content of the record must be presented to the FISCR
http://www.uscourts.gov/sites/default/files/Rules%20of%20the%20Foreign%20Intelligence%20Surveillance%20Court.
If the above guess is correct then what would cause Judge Boasberg to change the FISA prior to release?
Judge Boasberg is viewed as corrupt by many. So making or hiding illegal actions would be expected.
JUST IN: Reps Jordan, Meadows Send Letter to Judge Boasberg Demanding Answers About David Kris’s Appointment to Oversee FISA Reforms
straight out of the Lawfare starting line up…All with that self righteous arrogant smurk…as though they already know how all of this will end…
And why not, when the chief justice of the Supreme Court is a card totin member of Lawfare as well…
Just a thought here. If they have a FISA warrant on Carter Page and he’s talked to people in the Special Counsel, does that mean the two hop rule could be used on them? Could the DOJ look at the communications of the members of Muellers team using that FISA warrant?
