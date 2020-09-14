Trump Administration Announces “Withhold Release Orders” Targeting China’s Use of Forced Labor in Xinjiang Region…

Those who have followed the Trump administration’s decoupling strategy will note the potential conflict from within this approach is a ‘nothing to lose’ proposition from Donald Trump’s perspective.

The Trump administration announced today the Department of Homeland Security, via U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, are about to start blocking the import of products from five specific entities in western China’s Xinjiang region.  The objective is to block products that come from forced Uighur labor in Xinjiang, China.

The authority comes from U.S. “Withhold Release Orders” (WRO’s) that allows U.S. Customs and Border Protection to detain shipments based on suspicion of forced-labor involvement under long-standing U.S. laws to combat human trafficking, child labor and other human rights abuses.  Ken Cuccinelli explains to Lou Dobbs.

At first blush this might seem detrimental to the objectives of the U.S-China Phase-One trade deal. However, if you have followed the decoupling process closely; including the warnings given by Trump to U.S. multinationals; you will note there is no specific downside to this confrontation.

Wall Street, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the multinationals represented by K-Street lobbyists in DC will obviously go bananas; however, at this point in the 2020 election -and I swear this is incredibly astute and strategic timing- there’s no political value in attacking President Trump over a policy against forced labor.

Think about it…. Are the democrats or their allies on Wall Street really going to start demanding that President Trump’s global trade policy include accepting forced labor, slavery and child exploitation?  A democrat campaign message to “make slavery great again”? Of course not…. ergo, strategic brilliance. A brilliance that actually circles directly back to the longer-term goal of decoupling from Beijing.

wASHINGTON – DHS said Xinjiang entities whose products will be blocked from entering the United States include all products made with labor from the Lop County No. 4 Vocational Skills Education and Training Center; hair products from the Lop County Hair Product Industrial Park; apparel produced by Yili Zhouwan Garment Manufacturing and Baodung LYSZD Trade and Business Co.; cotton produced and processed by Xinjiang Junggar Cotton and Linen Co. Ltd; and computer parts made by Hefei Bitland Information Technology Co. Ltd.

President Donald Trump’s administration is ratcheting up pressure on China over its treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, where the United Nations cites credible reports that about 1 million Muslims held in camps have been put to work.

China denies mistreatment of the Uighurs and says the camps are vocational training centers needed to fight extremism.

  1. rpcoastie says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    It’s hard for the Democrats and news media to attack President Trump for fighting the mass slavery of people of color, I think!

  2. dufrst says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    In particular the “cotton” ban. Don’t think that doesn’t leave an impression as to the Party that truly has fought slavery from its inception.

    Bravo President Trump! Always has been great as far as message and optics. MAGA!!!

  3. allin4freedom says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Sort of deflates the Dem-rat narrative that Trump hates Muslims, now doesn’t it?

  4. Shop says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    How do Customs know a product came from one of these Chinese outfits? What if they disguise the origin information, how would customs know? Curious how this works in reality.

  5. joeknuckles says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    I’m still trying to figure out why the hell we have anything to do with China at all.

  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    “Are the democrats or their allies on Wall Street really going to start demanding that President Trump’s global trade policy include accepting forced labor, slavery and child exploitation?”

    Strange things have happened this year.

    One never knows to what depths of depravity that those afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome will sink to.

    Somehow, they would come up with some justification for it that would satisfy those that are “inside the same bubble”.

    Isaiah 5:20 KJV
    Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!

  7. Simple Citizen says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    Now if they can just block Apple phones from coming to our shores since they are built by slave labor and Mr. Cook is not Jobs or Woz.

    Now I know this will not be for everyone, but if you want a U.S. made phone:

    https://puri.sm/products/librem-5-usa/

    It would be worth saving for quite a while in order to not support what Apple has become and their connection to forced / slave labor.

  8. SanJac says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    Does this include Disney for making movies near the concentration camps ? When is Hollywood going to be held accountable for it’s CCP connections or ALL sports franchises who have tax exempt status while involved up to their eyeballs with the CCP.

    Hey Steve munchkin it’s beyond time to crank up the IRS investigation units.

  9. Devils Tower says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    Also on China, just out as far as I know. An outline on how the PLA engineered sars-2

  10. Ninja7 says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    Appears that “Tom Chinahoe”, He he he.🤗😁
    So Sad, what a masterful tactic,
    Lou is so tongue in cheek 🤗😁

    Sundance thank you for giving us many of the various threads of the coup, the UniParty and the Globalist Playbook.

  11. All Too Much says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    This must be fake news; Trump hates Muslims. /sarc

    What great political move. Waiting to see how it gets spun,

  12. ShainS says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    Next, prevent the importation of Nike shoes & other gear made by child slave labor.

    Queen James hardest hit …

  13. PaulAquinas says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    Where, oh, where will I get my hip clothing and tennyrunners?

  14. Leon Brozyna says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    Oh, the irony … CCP engages in what amounts to slave labor amongst the minority Islam populace, a religion that espouses slavery in its belief system.

  15. MVW says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    What, is China going to give more money to Dem? Are the $Globalists going to do something more to attack our country? No downside is right. Gloves off.
    Quicksand. The more they struggle the worse it gets to the point that there is no downside to do business with the Devils and Demons.

  16. Sporty says:
    September 14, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    Cut off Nike and watch the chaos.

  17. ShainS says:
    September 14, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    “Trump’s banning cotton imports here ’cause he’s fixin’ to put y’all back in chains to grow it domestically!” — Beijing Biden 2020!

  18. A2 says:
    September 14, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    👇

    • Ninja7 says:
      September 14, 2020 at 10:34 pm

      A2,
      Good to see that you are still posting. Trust that all is well with you and yours. Thanks for giving us information on what is going on. Dealing with the PRO.

      If 84% of the cotton supply chain is disrupted, most clothes, fabrics, etc are dead. The USA has the largest consumer market in the world. The US has no need to export much, China needs to have export markets.

      Thanks for CTH and the Treehouse community have learned so much. Especially the Globalist Playbook. Thanks to Professor Sundance, have a much better understanding.

    • SanJac says:
      September 14, 2020 at 11:49 pm

      Why is it most of those in that picture don’t even look Chinese ?

  19. James Street says:
    September 14, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    When President Trump first announced a new trade deal with China to reign in their corruption I thought “Impossible. Commies gonna commie that’s what they do”.

    Then I thought if anyone could guide the commies through reforming their corrupt system it would be President Trump.

    Now it appears all along Trump’s intention was a slow death process of China giving American companies time to extricate themselves.

    “Dollar Tree” may have to change their name to “Two Dollar Tree” but it would be worth it to have the stuff was made here in the U.S.A.

    • Alex1689 says:
      September 14, 2020 at 10:30 pm

      One small silver lining of the Wuhan Flu was that it got 99 percent of US Government employees out of China, and probably close to 95 percent of US citizens and legal residents out of China as well. Almost no one is now left there for China to hold hostage. That happened over the space of about two months. Started in early to mid January and last flights out were organized and announced in March I think.
      At the same time, a large number of Chinese nationals returned home, and now the US Government revoked a lot of grad student and other visas so they can’t come back. Pompeo is on it. Add all the arrests of the spies and closure of Confucius Institutes and restrictions on Chinese diplomat movement in the US and the groundwork is laid.

      It’s a very clear “with all due speed” decoupling. American companies are on notice. If reelection happens like it should, it is going to be ” last flight out ” very quickly – probably less than six months. China sees this clearly too. It is going to have some choices to make if its puppets here lose Nov 3. Here’s hoping Xi chooses a negotiated peace and cold war (the smart move) over a desperation move towards a hot war (the suicidal move).

  20. PatriotUSA says:
    September 14, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    An excellent move by MY POTUS. If this upsets the DemoKKK, then they can volunteer to sacrifice themselves and move to these regions in China and offer up their labor for ‘free’.I am sure they would love their new homeland, the fine living conditions, great place to raise a family and knowing they are so ‘free’.

  21. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 14, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    Good. Now, hopefully some of the clothing companies that used to make their clothes in the USA and then switched to China might bring their clothes back to the USA or to another country and out of China. I am so sick of the clothing labels saying “Made in China.”

    • Bird Watcher says:
      September 14, 2020 at 10:32 pm

      Whenever possible, I make my own clothes. Bras are the exception. My last ones were made in Thailand.

      • annieoakley says:
        September 14, 2020 at 11:02 pm

        I used to make a lot of my clothes and my children’s clothes but the cheap, see through, cotton material one can buy makes it impossible.

    • Tellthetruth2016 says:
      September 14, 2020 at 10:43 pm

      Try finding Christmas anything NOT made in China … wrapping paper, ornaments, etc.

      • H.R. says:
        September 15, 2020 at 12:27 am

        If I never bought another ornament, string of lights, or other Christmas decoration, my great-grandchildren would still be celebrating Christmas in full style.

        I have way too much already to be concerned about China doing a face plant with their Christmas goods.

  22. Stillwater says:
    September 14, 2020 at 10:16 pm

  23. A2 says:
    September 14, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    👇

    • Stephen Parrish says:
      September 14, 2020 at 10:33 pm

      I vacationed in that country in 2015. You knew it was a police state in Shanghai but when I got to Beijing the darkness fell. After that, it was an appreciation for the suffering of the people and especially those who claimed their hope in Christ and had cast off their chains. In them you would see a glow absent in all others.

    • wondering999 says:
      September 14, 2020 at 11:05 pm

      The link didn’t work. I searched a little farther and got this:
      https://jamestown.org/program/sterilizations-iuds-and-mandatory-birth-control-the-ccps-campaign-to-suppress-uyghur-birth-rates-in-xinjiang/

      What is so sad is that in the United States, in the 1960s and 1970s, birthrates fell so quickly once contraception was available for those who chose it. Our birthrate dropped in half.

      A few years ago, waiting for an event, I fell into conversation with an older woman who told me of her struggle to get tubal ligation surgery after her fifth child. She said she loved her children but “her lights went out”. She felt she just couldn’t go through the rigors of pregnancy, childbirth and infancy one more time — but at the same time, they couldn’t afford the expensive surgery (thousands of dollars, not covered by insurance). Eventually they settled for her husband getting a vasectomy which was less expensive.

      It’s so crazy in this world. The women who are begging, pleading for help to control fertility get pushed to the side without assistance… and elsewhere, women are COERCED by government into the exact same procedure, against their will. Sadistic

  24. Rileytrips says:
    September 14, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    What American companies will this new order affect? I’m curious….which companies and Brands have been buying these products “on the cheap” and exploiting fellow human beings?
    Will there be a list?

    • annieoakley says:
      September 14, 2020 at 11:35 pm

      I saw a t-shirt in Wally World that I wanted just because I liked the color. I bought two of them the same color and have to wear both at the same time because the fabric is so thin and flimsy.

  25. bullnuke says:
    September 14, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    President Trump is only just beginning to make China pay for the Wuhan virus they released to the world. He is pissed and that is not good for the Chicoms.

  26. OffCourseNation says:
    September 14, 2020 at 10:38 pm

    How much of that forced (slave) labor is being used to make Nike shoes which the NFL and NBA moron hypocrites players have got rich over?

  27. woohoowee says:
    September 14, 2020 at 10:54 pm

    Someone might could plant more acreage to make up for what was being imported from China 😉

    -snip-

    Arkansas is a leader in the production of cotton. National rankings for Arkansas cotton includes 7th in lint yield per acre, 4th for production, and 4th for acres planted.

    https://www.uaex.edu/farm-ranch/crops-commercial-horticulture/cotton/

    If rice imports ever have to be adjusted we grow that, too 🙂

    -snip-

    Arkansas was the top producer of rice in the United States, generating 84.26 million centum weight of rice in 2019. California came in second with 41.93 million centum weight of rice in that year.

    https://www.statista.com/statistics/190823/top-us-states-for-rice-production/

  28. The Gipper Lives says:
    September 14, 2020 at 10:54 pm

    Believe in Something. Even if it means sacrificing some Chinese slaves for your new swimming pool. Just Do It.

    Massa Kaepernick Hardest Hit.

  29. A2 says:
    September 14, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    👇

  30. cowpokesblog says:
    September 15, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Well this really is nothing because the Chinese would just label the product from some other location. So it’s all just a news fluff campaign for what ever.

