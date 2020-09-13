Sunday Talks: Devin Nunes “We Don’t Have Handcuffs or Guns” On Our Investigative Side…

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes discusses the conduct of the Weissmann/Mueller investigation and their blatant destruction of iPhone content to cover their tracks. Within the interview Nunes hits on a very key aspect that doesn’t get enough attention when he says of congress “we don’t have handcuffs or guns.”

This was/is a frequent point made repeatedly in my own contact with House and Senate investigators. All of the information and evidence gathered doesn’t amount to anything if the DOJ and FBI leadership just simply refuse to do anything about it; which leads to the issue with AG Barr saying he will not accept any information from within a political silo.

If, due to his concerns over political optics, the United States Attorney General will not accept, or act upon, any information or evidence from congress;… well, then what exactly is the purpose of a congressional investigation? Information without action is antithetical to its purpose. Democrats use information/evidence from anyone (see Vindman and Adam Schiff), but Republicans do not (see Senator Graham). It is infuriating.