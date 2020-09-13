Sunday Talks: Devin Nunes “We Don’t Have Handcuffs or Guns” On Our Investigative Side…

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes discusses the conduct of the Weissmann/Mueller investigation and their blatant destruction of iPhone content to cover their tracks. Within the interview Nunes hits on a very key aspect that doesn’t get enough attention when he says of congress “we don’t have handcuffs or guns.”
This was/is a frequent point made repeatedly in my own contact with House and Senate investigators. All of the information and evidence gathered doesn’t amount to anything if the DOJ and FBI leadership just simply refuse to do anything about it; which leads to the issue with AG Barr saying he will not accept any information from within a political silo.
If, due to his concerns over political optics, the United States Attorney General will not accept, or act upon, any information or evidence from congress;… well, then what exactly is the purpose of a congressional investigation? Information without action is antithetical to its purpose. Democrats use information/evidence from anyone (see Vindman and Adam Schiff), but Republicans do not (see Senator Graham). It is infuriating.
The power of the purse. I would have defunded the FBI.
How ya gonna do that? You can’t even get direct funding to build a wall and you think you can defund an entire agency?
Keep dreaming, friend.
Pelosi controls the purse strings.
Only through CRs. There is no US budget. Congress should be sued by the American people for dereliction of duty.
There’s this thing, every 2 years, and the American people can fire every single member of the House, and 1/3 of the Senate. Called “elections.” And they nearly always return the incumbents to their seats.
Well, there’s the rub. Got to vote for the Rs, no matter what, because impeachment, because Supreme Court, etc. I don’t have an easy answer. Or any answer. (Incidentally, I voted my last ballot straight R. Probably will next time.)
The Republican Party is an “optic.” I refuse to be a tool for any organ that tries to fool me on their agenda.
Time for a new political party that enshrines America First principles of nationalism, patriotism, opportunity for all, secure border, trade protectionism, energy and food independence, Christian values and American self interest in foreign affairs.
The GOP is a globalist party. The ideological battle lines don’t exist and haven’t existed since 2000. It’s about nationalism vs globalism. The two parties are one in terms of the globalist (I.e China) agenda.
While Trump is vigorous and strong and atop the GOP is the optimal time. As soon as Trump leaves, similar to when Reagan left, the globalist will look to seize control again. NeverTrump will slither back in. The NeoCons will once again you sing their song of war.
We can’t lose the gains we’ve made with Trump these past 4 years. Let’s re-elect Trump in 2024 and then let’s establish an American First Party and let the GOP go the way of the Whigs.
I would say the Rnc and dnc created the modern uniparty in 1992 with the merger of the bush and Clinton dynasties. The coc handled Wall Street. Labor leaders handled the unions. David Brock organized the media. Primaries are controlled and congressional votes are decided ahead of time. The fighting is kabuki theatre.
Agreed… The issue is people are quite frankly, stupid.
The teaparty at inception started off on the right path. They then let the ilk dismantle it from within. What we ended up with was the Rubio Ryan party.
That went well…
I’m afraid we may well be past the point of parties making changes. It’s been tried many many MANY times over the years. We’re probably well due for a war, dismantling and reassembling.
My fear is conservatives will never get off of the sofa during it. We talk smack but we have no fight whatsoever. Anyone that wants to argue factor in the enormously long list of lost battles on everything from education to every major political corruption case. We have to STOP being the party of “no muss, no fuss, from us!” Right now a bunch of 20something pink and blue haired kids are out I the street and kicking our arses… Our response… “Barr needs to (insert thing that isn’t going to happen)”
We kinda suck… Badly
Well, my naive answer would be that a Congressional hearing or investigation is so they can better draft legislation. However, that purpose no longer exists and the hearings are for soundbytes and probably because the egomaniacs in Congress like having them so they can hear themselves talk.
They’ll renew FISA without blinking, even after Democrats violated the Fourth Amendment rights of thousands of people.
The hearings are largely disinformation and deflection. Draft legislation? What legislation has been drafted in the House other than HR1 (which in essence established the Democrats as a Communist dictatorship and the impeachment sham. okAy, maybe the Pelosi Pocketbook Plundering.
One correction… The uniparty violated, not Democrats.
The legal penalties on the books for violating section 702 searches is?…. Ta’da… Nothing!
So on the one hand Congressional oversight is rendered ineffective by Executive agencies simply ignoring it; and on the other hand it is made a mockery of by Congressional committees themselves exhibiting ridiculously partisan agendas (see Schiff, Adam). OK, well so much for that Constitutional check and balance. How long before the entire deck of cards collapses?
IMHO – months, maybe a few years if we’re lucky.
Pluto return in the U.S. natal chart. Back to its position in the sky where it resided at the signing of the Declaration of Independence. (Exact, spring 2022). We will either re-affirm our country’s founding principles or we’ll let them go and move on. Forever.
God and the universe are one.
(Totally serious here. Mark your calendars, and be cognizant of our path from now to then.)
Disonant1 :
congressional oversight is also circumvented by outsourcing to NGO’s & use of private servers.
Hilary wasn’t the only one using a private server, and that was so all of those emails would avoid FOIA access & traditional government archiving…. so that we the people could never see what they were doing.
We know that our intelligence is outsourced to private contractors, with the same intent to avoid oversight .
I was told that I and my sister were spied on by a government-contracted investigator on behalf of a nosey friend of said investigator.
Privacy is the end-goal of civilization. We’re set in reverse in that regard.
Getting harder to suppress the rage inside some days. But I remind myself that being angry is ok. It’s what you do with that anger that defines character. Character has value and anger has regret.
But with this lack of justice, a few superlatives under the breath now and then takes the edge off.
Nothing more than two professional wrestlers, dressed in their silly costumes, putting on a blustery interview show. This is all for the benefit of the Pay-Per-View future customers. Our Congressional Investigative Committees are putting on a show. Jesse Ventura versus Hulk Hogan. Lots of tough talk and muscle flexing. Nobody goes to jail.
When I was young, my big brother would take me to the Seattle Center to watch Big Time Wrestling, with Dutch Savage, Jimmy Snuka, and a young Jesse Ventura, with his sidekick, “Playboy” Buddy Rose! (Even met Andre the Giant a few times!)
I really believed that these people hated each other and that the matches were all real…until the day when I was a little older and wandered back toward the dressing room to get an autograph and found them all sitting together, having a beer and yukking it up, laughing about their recent “fights”.
I think about that experience often whether I am watching Congressional hearings or Sunday talk shows – it is ALL a game to make us, the “little people”, get so caught up in their phony fights and angry at THOSE awful people on the other side of the aisle that we pay no attention to what they are really doing! And then, the VAST majority of them go behind closed doors, crack a bottle of something and yuk it up together, while they pass legislation to benefit themselves, their families, and their corporate benefactors…
This is 100% true in every respect. The Hill is incapable of doing anything more than what Nunes has done dozens of times, make criminal referrals to DOJ. And Graham is unable and unwilling to follow through with all of his threats in Maria’s shows. Justice denied.
Miss Lindsay is a joke. Always crying for more campaign money. My stance is No action on criminal referrals, no money to a campaign. Real simple. I don’t support the Uniparty. Period.
We get solicitations from Ms. Lindsey and we live nowhere near SC. The enclosed envelopes make convenient “we know” return mailers.
I’m just so confused after 4 years. Aren’t the DOJ and FBI a part of the Executive Branch of government? And isn’t President Donald Trump the head of the Executive Branch?
The US President IS the Executive Branch. There is no Executive Branch outside of his person. All those agencies and bureaucracies are just extensions of his person. The president can do anything he wants to do within the parameters of the Constitution.
See my post below . . . asking “Why doesn’t he just do it?”
I explained this to my brother tonight. PDT has been handcuffed especially in his first 2 years. The Senate will never allow for a Michael Flynn or Korbach type appointment. Leadership has been stacked with Marxists over the years. Obama made sure to really go to town. The left started this “long march thru the institutions” many years ago. Brennan was a political activist for a Communist candidate and rose to the top of the CIA. FBI sends 15 agents to look at Bubba’s silly noose. I point these details as proof of what has gone on in our govt departments. The military unfortunately and police much of the same. I don’t mean the boots on the ground but mid and upper level leadership.
declassify the Obama’s order to secure Hillay’s server due to his email on it.
Exactly. That’s a good start. And isn’t Barr himself guilty of violating some statute-any statute- by refusing to prosecute crimes, such as the mueller team’s obstruction of justice?
AG Barr should have used, his leverage of Mueller’s crime, by having his team Contact all insurrectionist and demand they ABORT ALL missions.
that would have been a compromise.
not prosecuting, and having us overthrown is not honorable, and i doubt AG Barr could live with this current projection.
“Non use of evidence emanating from the political silo.” Reading that line from Sundance was the nail in the coffin to the Durham Investigation.
It was a 4 phase set up.
1- Senate confirms Barr-zini who was a friend to Mueller which effectively shuts off inquiries into the Soros Lawfare lawyers (Weissman, et el).
2- Barr-zini praises the corrupt Wray (same law firm as Yates) and looks the other way when he destroys, conceals, and reclassifies evidence.
3- LambGraham is conviently promoted by McConnell to head the Senate Judiciary Committee and calls only 2 witnesses (Mueller interviewed 500). When Graham called the witnesses to testify he ran interference for them.
4- Finally, the strict rules for evidence set by Barr-zini crippled the Durham investigation to delay its outcome until after the election.
Very few people enjoy bagpipe music. But if you do . . . Barr is your guy.
The answer about Executive Power depends on the details of the correct grammar contract that the executive ( Trump) has received from ” The Chief ” : Russell- Jay: Gould.
( no I am not crazy .. just informed).
They were perfectly willing to act on the SSCI information on Cohen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
SSCI needs to be disbanded until a complete investigation by a Special Counsel investigation. Special Counsel should be Sidney Powell. She doesn’t need 17 lawyers. Her team should be Tom Fitton, John Solomon, Sheryl Atkinson, Andy McCarthy, Joe DiGenova, Victoria Toensing, and Pam Bondi. If the Democrats scream about the makeup of this S.C., give them a box of Kleenex and a reality check!
Infuriating doesn’t begin to describe how it feels when these TRAITORS run our nation into the ground with no repercussions. There MUST be repercussions for the crime of TREASON if we are to remain a Constitutional Republic.
The Globalists haven’t even slowed down. They are in the end zone lined up for the hail mary pass. With the crap they are floating now to separate our Commander in Chief from his troops, I expect no less than a coup d’etat to erupt at any moment.
Think these criminals won’t go down that road to prevent his re-election at any cost, after failing in their first attempted coup? Well.. think again.
Judith, you’ve got it exactly right. When Sundance first said “There are trillions of dollars at stake” and I looked at Congress and saw maybe 15 members who were probably interested in our Republic. I’m a country boy, but even a country boy understands bs all over the field. I intend to go to the poll and vote straight Republican even though I know there are almost as many traitors there as in the dimms. Give President Trump a chance to work another miracle… if the left waits that long.
God bless you Sundance and thank you for an amazing work.
The Kefauver Congressional hearings, also known as the Special Committee on Organized Crime, were televised in the early 1950s, and threw a spotlight in interstate crime. It was widely viewed, and the public was treated to the spectacle of mob bosses being grilled. Of course, Director Hoover denied the existence of the mafia, in direct contradiction of the Treasury Dept., which for years had been investigating and arresting mob members for narcotics violations. In the end, Congressman Kefauver proposed the creation of a Federal Crime Commission, to combat interstate, organized crime. He was vehemently opposed by….you guessed it…the DOJ and FBI.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It wasn’t Kefauver’s proposals that they didn’t like. It was his coonskin cap.
Well, I bet they didn’t want their mob money to disappear.
The coonskin cap was just an excuse to hate on him.
Davy Crockett Coonskin cap photo — Estes Kefauver
https://www.ebay.com/itm/1952-Press-Photo-Senator-Estes-Kefauver-in-Coonskin-Cap-/353173792164
“Information without action is antithetical to its purpose. Democrats use information/evidence from anyone (see Vindman and Adam Schiff), but Republicans do not (see Senator Graham). It is infuriating.”
It is by design.
Some would call it “a feature, not a flaw.”
See if for what it is.
The way I see it this is all going to come down to two decision points in the very near future, each with exactly two outcomes:
1) AG Barr either will, or will not, hold the coup plotters accountable sufficient to appease patriots; and
2) We patriots will react in some fashion.
What I can’t predict is what the necessary reaction to 1) will be if Justice is not restored.
What a shame. All the incredible work this great man has done . . . completely going to waste.
I don’t understand how President Trump can allow this to happen. C’mon, man . . . declassify EVERYTHING!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ummmmm….all Congress has to do is defund them. This isn’t rocket science! The reason Congress does not defund them is simply because they agree with the actions of the DOJ/FBI/CIA.
Of course they do, it is a dem congress.
What does this mean? It appears that prosecutor Dannehy is anti-Trump, however, it seems to have some significance. Top John Durham Aide Resigns Out of Concern Barr Is Pressuring Team for Results Before Election: Report
ALBERTO LUPERONSep 11th, 2020, 4:25 p
The so-called Durham probe–the investigation of the investigation into the Trump campaign’s connections to Russia–just lost one of its top prosecutors. Nora Dannehy, an aide to U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut John H. Durham, has resigned, according to The Hartford Courant.
She reportedly stepped down at least in part because of concern that Attorney General Bill Barr is applying political pressure on investigators come up with a report before their work is completed, according to colleagues cited by the newspaper.
But according to colleagues, Dannehy worried about what she thought was pressure from Attorney General Barr to get results before the upcoming presidential election in November. The outgoing prosecutor, who is described as not being a supporter of President Donald Trump, reportedly struggled between her loyalty to longtime cohort Durham and her worries about undue political influence.
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/top-john-durham-aide-resigns-out-of-concern-barr-is-pressuring-team-for-results-before-election-report/
Perhaps she was asked to resign after it possibly was discovered she was making coffee for the office…….17 times a day.
Here is a good discussion of the likely reason.
https://www.redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/09/12/speculation-on-why-durhams-chief-deputy-resigned-today-requires-inside-knowledge/
I read his article. Might be, but also might be another event, by a D operative, to create negativity towards POTUS just weeks before the election.
The rationale in the Redstate article makes perfect sense, and agree it is highly likely.
Only anonymous sources. So, in other words, made up.
My heart may give out before ANYTHING comes of the evil inflicted in this wonderful country by its own government. I almost can’t take it anymore.
Yes, Sundance, I’m living my best life, living my life, but feeling heavy in my heart for my country and its future and that of its countrymen, especially my grand babies and their generation. 😣
Praying and trusting God has this, but wondering if HIS timing will coincide with my lifetime. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
*loving my life
Are these people including Devin really so stupid that they don’t know ALL cellphone carriers and the NSA and other intelligence agencies have ALL the information that was wiped including Hillary’s ?
I saw this addressed somewhere in recent days – I think it was shipwreckcrew… but it answered my questions around why the phones were not backed up. Apparently – roughly speaking – these particular phones were only synced internally purposefully (for security) and they do not back up to ‘the cloud’. If that is not correct, another piece of info (I think out of Dan Bonginos Friday show – that what they did (every one of them) was before they ‘forgot their passwords’, was put the phones on airplane mode. This would mean that as the phone was reset (due to the 11 attempts to enter incorrect password), when the reset occurs, the phones would not ‘automatically’ back up before doing so (to the cloud).- which apparently they do?
I don’t know anything other than seeing these two bits of interesting info. I thought the plane mode was quite revealing indeed. Give they all did the same steps.
And you think they would cooperate, SanJac? BWAAH Ha Ha ! You’re whistling past the graveyard.
So? They’ll refuse to provide it regardless.
Deep State modis operandi. They make their own rules. And they will prevent any releases from cell phone carriers.
Devin Nunes has it correct; “No handcuffs and guns”. So what is it? It seems to be nothing more than; Blah, Blah highlighted with more Blah, Blah. As anyone else, I had high hopes something more would somehow come of it. However, the only thing worth paying attention is Trumps “steel claws” thrashing about.
As far as the election IMO it is over ending in the largest landslide in US history. The only thing remaining at this point is the “Hook and Crook”. I guess the “Hook and Crook” can win, but what is it afterwords? At least we are getting a preview with BLM/Antifa. So it won’t be a surprise when we all hear a knock at our front door.
IMPORTANT: I am putting my real name on this, so you can see who to hold responsible (if you don’t like what I’m about to convey). I am posting links to two articles from a web site with which I was previously unfamiliar (Revolver). What they convey is of critical interest to those of us who are regulars here on CTH — if you had any doubts that we are currently experiencing a “color revolution” against (not just) President Trump, but our constitutional republic, you won’t after reading these. Many of the names will be extraordinarily familiar to CTH readers.
I post these in the spirit of us all (CTH readers and patriots generally) being on the same side; the side of good. And when someone else (Revolver) posts something of importance, we need to share it for the common cause.
With that, the two links (in order of importance):
https://www.revolver.news/2020/09/transition-integrity-project-is-this-soros-linked-group-plotting-a-color-revolution-against-president-trump/
https://www.revolver.news/2020/09/meet-norm-eisen-legal-hatchet-man-and-central-operative-in-the-color-revolution-against-president-trump/
Go ahead and doubt my sincerity and judgment; read for yourself, then decide for yourself.
And if you end up agreeing, help pass the word. The more of us that expose this information (and CTH information) to those who don’t follow events as closely as we do, the harder it will be for the forces of evil to succeed.
Thomas, been saying this for a while. I agree with you 100%. Look at what’s happening in Belarus and you’ll see the same players (our See Eye Aye with the participation of the NGO’s) and playbook.
If the Dems are unable to steal the election through mail in voter fraud, the next phase will be litigation by the over 600 lawyers they have assembled to challenge in every state that is remotely close and coordinated rioting in the streets in conjunction with the MSM chanting how Trump is an illegitimate President who is acting like a dictator who has to be removed by the military. Same verbiage that’s being used in the overthrow of the Belarus government.
The correct question becomes, “What do we do about it?”
The response from the patriots who shall put it on the line to save the republic for their children, grandchildren and all future generations: the names and address of the 80 referenced in Mr. Wigand’s link published, circulated. For starters. The wrath must descend upon those that cannot conceive what has been unleased.
Compelling and well reasoned write ups.
Perhaps I’m part of the ignorant “it won’t happen here” group, but I have faith that the forces of control and power have overplayed their hands and the response from patriotic Americans on election day will be overwhelming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The main two problems I see with the color revolution line of thinking is that the messaging from the revolution party isn’t positive or inspiring at all and the mass demonstrations (which, to be fair, aren’t exactly massive) started up WAY too early and utilize absolutely terrible messaging.
People are tired of it. Most everyone I’ve spoken with in person is able to see right through them. They picked the wrong “heroes”. They picked the wrong demonstrators. They picked the wrong COUNTRY.
Even with the MSM in alignment with those in positions of power, they have shown time and again that they are incapable of applying their influence in a detrimental way against real patriots.
I’m open to changing my mind should things go south after the election, but until then I’m hopefully optimistic.
Hope is never a good strategy. Prepare. Will you be able to prepare after the election? Who knows. I have lived in Florida for almost 40 years and have had to prepare for many hurricanes. Only once did it mean anything, but man was I glad I was prepared then.
Too much mayhem for my liking, especially with people and governmental agencies that are politically connected and in the know saying there’s going to be violence after the election. I intend to be able to protect myself, my home, and my family. All I want is for me and my family to be able to live our lives in peace. With the passage of each day that seems to be less and less likely.
One thing I’ll leave you with. I’ll never give up or lose hope in our country. But every so often the tree of liberty has to be watered. Our government is corrupt but even more importantly Trump has outed them and Sundance has documented it thoroughly. It’s all here for you if you are motivated enough to read and learn about it. And with that, if you have a conscience, you can’t go back thinking that everything is alright.
How this all ends remains to be seen. I can only thank Sundance for red pilling us and also for all of the intelligent input from so many posters here.
I appreciate your well intended concern and I’m proud to know there are many Americans of like mind willing to protect themselves and their loved ones. Thank you for the advice.
>>People are tired of it. Most everyone I’ve spoken with in person is able to see right through them.
I’m not sure it matters. They intend to seize control; the build-up (color revolution) is just pretext & pretense.
If a Supreme Court decision or military “action” removes Trump from office, they don’t care if a large swath (or even a majority) of the public understands what occurred. They could even see that as a positive, calculating that people will decide that “it’s all over” and resign themselves to the new junta, err, I mean the Biden administration.
Let’s face it — we have folks that right now, for past crimes, could face life in prison, if not the death penalty / firing squad (for treason / sedition). They may too for the “Transition Integrity Project” and the associated planning. So in a sense they have nothing to lose by going all-in on a coup / color revolution. They’ve passed the Rubicon.
And we can’t rely upon our FBI, DOJ or Pentagon brass to do the right thing — many (though not all) are Deep State and/or Obama appointees. They too are past the Rubicon.
At this point I believe that our best (only?) choices are:
1) To publicize as far and wide as we can what they’re up to NOW — that does make it harder for them to get people to accept on the other side, and it may spook them from going through with it if they believe that the whistle has been blown with a critical mass of the public (e.g., they (or some of them) may decide that so far they’re only chargeable with conspiracy, not execution, and may flip on the others before execution in order to get a plea deal); and
2) Get everyone to understand what’s at stake and so vote for Trump, even if they don’t particularly care for him. In a recent post on Trevor Loudon’s site ( https://www.trevorloudon.com/2020/09/joe-biden-to-boldly-go-where-no-marxist-has-gone-before/ ) I wrote:
“Third: Approach this election as if it is not Donald Trump and Joe Biden on the ballot, but ‘The United States of America’ vs. ‘The Democratic Socialist States of America’ on the ballot – for all intents and purposes, those actually are the two candidates.
“Whatever your personal opinion of Donald Trump, as an American it is your patriotic duty to vote for him; we need a volume of ‘Trump voter’ sufficient to decisively overwhelm any ‘margin of fraud’ (fraudulent or stolen votes) that the Democrats can manufacture.”
If we succeed in that, it could derail the efforts of the Progressive Satanists’ to mail ballot / litigate their way to victory.
LikeLike
I totally agree with you. Visit here often, as I think we’re gonna need each other. Stay safe, my friend.
LikeLike
I don’t know where you live or where you are finding the people that you are talking to. I live in Seattle and I can tell you the most of the people who live around me have a very different view. I have a friend who honestly looked me in the eye and expressed deep concern about the right wing groups like Proud Boys and Boogaloo boys conducting all of the violence in places like Portland and other places. I started to say something but I realized that it wasn’t going to do any good and would only make me angry. The brainwashing is deep. Now Seattle isn’t the rest of the country but the West Coast has a lot of the same people who are drinking the same cool aid.
All roads lead to Soros, but for some reason.. FBI refuses to look into it …. of course.
According to the FBI it’s all “white supremacists” — same now with DHS — they are traitors to the country and answer to NWO Oligarchs — Trump should have canned Wray long ago and Wolf looks to be more of the same — pathetic.
No guns. No handcuffs. But they do hold the checkbook.
If the DOJ and the FBI act as the enforcement arm of the Democrat Party, why fund them?
LikeLike
Because the Democrats have a majority in the House.
For now.
..Because the RepubliCONS bailed intentionally and handed over their House majority to Democrats on a silver platter. FIFY
Uh, because it is a democrat congress?
Is this a Garrity potential issue Shipwreckedcrew wrote about today?
I believe yesterday he (SC) hypothesized that Nora Dannehy may have led the filter team, i.e. the “taint team” Sundance wrote about extensively a year or more ago?
No lawyer here. I wish the whole gang of 28-30 attorneys, et al, were perp walked after destroying phones! But my rookie understanding is that that could set in motion Discovery… and if Durham wasn’t ready, I can see the pickle.
We eventually will find out if Barr “loves the law”, or if he’s another in a long line of the Good Old Boys network (i.e., the Swamp).
President Trump must have a Plan B. If no charges, hire a Sidney Powell type to bring justice?
Unfortunately, I do believe if Indictments are brought, PT won’t be able to keep his trap shut. He won’t be a quiet Statesman. And PT blasting these crooks on Twitter and international TV to Billions of people may be a Defense lawyer’s ultimate Christmas gift.
Plan B = Sidney Powell as a Special Counsel?
No Double Jeopardy as no one / few were tried. Let em rack up massive legal bills, and try to move it out of DC.
Roger Stone was arrested based on his Congressional testimony which of course was ridiculous because the DOJ prosecutors led by Andrew Weissmanbergstein and his 17 angry Democrats from Brooklyn knew a year before they arrested him that the entire Trump Dossier was a hoax and it’s author told them it was a hoax. So, how could anything Roger Stone said be obstruction of Justice when the government knew there was never a crime to begin with????
Stone is an idiot for participating at all in the first place. He would have been better off spending money on defending a refusal to answer any questions
Yep! Take 5 and tell them to go to hell!
Sounds like they all need to take a dirt nap.
So, the patriot good guys do not have handcuffs, guns or hold the purse strings… no law enforcement ability .. no budgetary control over rogue agencies.. the bad guys seem to have a death grip around the throat of the nation, slowly choking the Republic to death. President Trump is truly our last stand. Vote for President Donald J. Trump and Pray for our Country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see no reason why The Donald doesn’t fire Wray tonight. Mitch isn’t going to approve anybody worth a shit anyway so can the guy today just for the pleasurer of seeing him walk with his Xerox box full of crap.
LikeLike
If you want to know how fraudulent the whole political silo concept is, besides being a term and concept nobody ever heard of before, take a look at what Sundance gave them. Complete case, top to bottom, all publicly sourced material. Quick 5 minute phone call with Dugan, and time to start preparing the 5 a.m. raids. Instead, crickets.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Make up terms, invoke laws that don’t exist, re-define existing concepts in their own terms, “human rights”, “genocide”, “racist”. No use arguing, they’ve seized the language.
Well, we had to find out one way or the other what Barr’s intentions are. And, thanks to Sundance, now we know.
That simplifies matters. We don’t have to think about tick tocks anymore. Like it or not, we are headed straight for the BOOM 💥
He doesn’t need to give the talking heads that kind of fodder less than two months before the election. They would be talking Nixon and Saturday night massacre.
LikeLike
Why blame them? They’re all bought & paid for. In any case Republican voters keep electing them in the primaries!
Also, in this particular case, it should be noted that Rosenstein, Wray, Sessions, Barr are all Trump nominees. Neither did Trump declassify when Nunes gave him the list of docs and implored him to do so nearly 3 years ago. He kept passing the buck. Tweeting “witch-hunt” is not the end-all.
There’s enough blame to all around.
I believe that President Trump nominated someone else and McTurtle said “Barr it is”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just the fact that Comey , Clapper went to Trump Tower on Jan. 7th to brief the President elect on the fake dossier that they knew was pure rubbish and Comey thought he could intimidate the President with this trash and the sole purpose was so they could let the press have it . That sedition alone should get Comey 15 to life in his position as Director .
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
No, or he would have just said he can’t use compelled testimony. Not using “silo” material is not a matter of law, it is a matter of protecting democrats. (IMO)
Repeating what I’ve said previously here on CTH, the full extent of former President Obama’s illegal spying against anyone opposed to his policies must be revealed to the American people. Moreover, it must be revealed in a way which the average American can quickly comprehend and understand.
In 2016, internal auditors within the National Security Agency (NSA) delivered a report to Admiral Mike Rogers which describes massive illegal querying activity being done by the FBI’s private contractors against the NSA’s internet traffic collection database.
This report concerned illegal use of the FISA 702 surveillance “about” query tool. These searches were being conducted without a valid legal predicate and in clear violation of the Fourth Amendment’s proscription against unreasonable search and seizure.
The full story of Spygate is much larger and much more insidious than what the NSA’s 2016 audit report describes. However, that single NSA report is the one all-important document which can be most effective in exposing the true character of President Obama’s spying on Americans.
The NSA is operated by the Department of Defense. President Trump should, on his own authority as Commander in Chief, immediately declassify and release the full content of that 2016 audit report.
Just revealing the fact that illegal querying was being done by the FBI’s contractors isn’t enough. Several of those FBI contractors became key players in the Spygate story as it evolved between 2016 and 2019. The release must include any specific information the NSA’s audit report either contains or references which identifies which specific FBI contractors were illegally performing which specific database queries against which specific persons and organizations.
With the full contents of the NSA’s report being formally released, the revelations concerning the Obama administration’s spying activity against their political opponents could not be ignored or discounted. Especially so if Admiral Rogers publicly confirms that the report was in fact the reason why he shut down contractor access to the NSA database in April, 2016.
Once these revelations concerning illegal use of the NSA’s database have entered the public consciousness, the initial impact of that release can then be expanded upon to introduce other equally explosive aspects of the full Spygate story.
The president has a sworn duty as Commander in Chief to defend the constitution. Defense of the constitution in our current circumstances now demands that the American people understand what happened with Spygate. The voting public deserves to know the full extent of the previous administration’s spying against Americans, and they need to know it well before the November 3rd election.
Full release of the NSA’s 2016 audit report is the one single action which can most quickly move the process of exposing this illegal and unconstitutional spying into high gear.
There are 3 branches of Gruberment not 2 and Trump needs McConnell to reshape the 3rd branch, the Judicial branch. We need enough time in office to finish changing the executive and legislative too. A new party from scratch would be a disaster, sorry.
One more point, I doubt that Trump had any idea how bad the problem was. He does now. We do too.
We have to win 2020, recover from China virus, have a new congress, more judges replaced.
I don’t trust Pence – at – all, or Pompeo (still coup skittish) for 2024. Jim Jordan, Rand Paul, yes, I actually trust both, and both are tough, but it appears the job needs a once in a lifetime absolute Genius, and that is 100% Trump, still. So, perhaps Don Jr. (4 years goes a long way to season him up politically) with his father’s help?
LikeLiked by 1 person
McConnell has to play swamp monster, but back up and look at what has gotten passed and that Trump was not convicted in the Senate after the House impeachment. So, I am distrustful of him but he is no Paul Ryan.
A new party is exactly what is needed. Pres. Trump already has an organization. And he has over 60 million voters already supporting him. What else do you need. COURAGE!!!!!!!
Glad you posted this, I have been saying this to anyone who will listen, but to no avail, they all think it can’t happen here. It is happening here and they still deny to themselves because Trump is all they think the media has produced. And he must go.
“the United States Attorney General will not accept, or act upon, any information or evidence from congress;… well, then what exactly is the purpose of a congressional investigation? ”
No, actually the question is: then what exactly is the purpose of this AG? Pompous, indignant and self righteous posturing is easy. Doing what is right and REQUIRED is difficult, particularly since it affects those close to this AG.
AG Barr sent 15 FBI Agents out pretty fast to investigate the race car driver – garage door pull noose hoax pretty damn fast though, didn’t they?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t the republicans understand that every time those phones were used even years ago all that data is sitting in Utah. Just need a warrant to search the database based that used to be open to Obummers contractors. Everything is still there. All the phone calls all the texts all the forwarded documents all the stuff that went over the internet or a cell tower even land lines.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Most of the data is still on the phones. Software exists to extract data from “wiped” phones.
LikeLike
But the DOJ is more than willing to act on politically derived evidence when it is presented by the Democraps about a Republican? Witness Rodger Stone…funny that!
Nunes really hits some screaming line drives in this interview, e.g. about Obama & Co picking “apparatchik” Heels-up Harris, etc., and inserting Biden as an “avatar.” That’s good stuff.
But best of all is when he points out that the Weissmann / Mueller team wiped their phones after the Strzok – Page text messages surfaced (hmm…wonder who did that).
Heh. The NSA has it all.
So…some of the Strzok-Page texts are leaked, inducing panic among the SP team, who wipe their phones.
Documenting their sense of guilt?
And the NSA has it all.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Considering their TREASONOUS COUP and all, President Trump has been pretty chill so far. Maybe they can cut a deal with him: We’ll put away the nooses and cover them all with tar and feathers instead, before we ride them out of DC on a rail. Same with their fake news co- conspirators. Buh-bye!
If I were a TRAITOR, I would settle for that punishment, because it sure as hell beats the alternative.. and if not resolved in this lifetime, their treasonous betrayal will surely follow them to their final judgement day.
There’s just no easy way out of it. Repent means *now,* not after you reach the pearly gates.
“We caught them. We caught them all.”
– VSGPDJT
LikeLike
LikeLike
Last month, Powell said that all of the wrongdoers involved in Mueller’s criminal enterprise should have been immediately fired. Powell will mete out the justice that Bagpipes Barr sickeningly refuses to do.
Name me a congressional hearing or investigation that was designed to result in an actionable item other than political advantage. I mean with an actual result of holding someone in high levels of government accountable for anything. I’ll wait.
Behold … In the latter days, confusion will abound and He will have them in derision.
Inform everyone you know – even strangers!
we will hold the NSA database hostage – they either convict people for abusing it, OR LOSE IT!
Thats how we win! forget this beg congress for investigation stuff.. We ask POTUS do this in exchange for our unyielding support!
https://4thamendmentrestored.com/
(CTH Article Links [Tree Directory of sorts) – and visual cues to gain interest of newcomers)
Every time I hear Crossfire Hurricane mentioned I think of Bob Dylan.
Here comes the story of the Hurricane
The man the authorities came to blame
For somethin’ that he never done
Put in a prison cell, but one time he could-a been
The champion of the world
All three branches of government are corrupt. Plus the MSM propagandists and co-conspirators. Plus globalist (CofC) and foreign entities. 51 days to enjoy POTUS and vote (whatever a conservative’s ballot will be worth with the fraud and coup plans). 51 days better spent on survival planning. Make sure passport is up-to-date, procure supplies, etc. Gotta prepare, come January we could be looking at totalitarian Democommunism. At this point it’s a coin flip.
So what’s a freeman to do when those with the guns, the handcuffs, the judges and the juries turn wholesale against We, the People?
To who is freeman to turn when his Representative government admits it’s powerless to stop plotters and traitors who have the guns, the handcuffs, the judges and the juries?
Freemen have guns too and we find little use anymore for those we call politicians.
