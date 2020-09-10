Lou Dobbs and Devin Nunes Discuss Ongoing William Aldenberg Investigation…

John Durham is a name attached to an internal DOJ investigation; however, it is William Aldenberg who is the real investigative lead. Aldenberg is the technical center; and Aldenberg provides Durham the results of the investigation he is directing.

Lou Dobbs and Devin Nunes discuss the frustration and slow-pace of the current DOJ probe under the office of USAO John Durham. Recently AG Bill Barr has inferred that more indictments are possible as an outcome of the background investigation. We’ll see.