Lou Dobbs and Devin Nunes Discuss Ongoing William Aldenberg Investigation…

John Durham is a name attached to an internal DOJ investigation; however, it is William Aldenberg who is the real investigative lead.  Aldenberg is the technical center; and Aldenberg provides Durham the results of the investigation he is directing.

Lou Dobbs and Devin Nunes discuss the frustration and slow-pace of the current DOJ probe under the office of USAO John Durham.  Recently AG Bill Barr has inferred that more indictments are possible as an outcome of the background investigation. We’ll see.

  1. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    So… William Aldenberg is the NEXT “Stealth Jeff?”

    • nimrodman says:
      September 10, 2020 at 6:23 pm

      Nice to see Aldenberg splashed on the page in a big photo, Sundance

      “How did you find me?”

      (I reckon he’d have rather stayed hidden, gnomesayin’?)

  2. HibikiKanzaki (@HibikiKanzaki) says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Aldenberg is also busy trying to destroy Alex Jones

  3. kleen says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    • Beau Geste says:
      September 10, 2020 at 6:22 pm

      there must be an investigation. They have had a picture published of a tough-looking guy with a beard !!! Why would they do that if there is no real investigation?

      The fake huber ‘investigation, which hoovered-up all the incriminating hillary and uranium one evidence, to keep it from spreading out, did not have such a fierce-looking picture of huber.

      So, the DOJ must mean business this time, unlike huber’s coverup, because they went to the trouble of posting a determined-looking picture. Quod erat demonstrondam…

      • John OB says:
        September 10, 2020 at 6:34 pm

        The first time I saw that now hackneyed file photo of a scowling John Durham on the steps of the U.S. District Court in New Haven, Connecticut, I said to myself–‘Barr either means business or he is masterfully stage-crafting a run out the clock–whitewash–duping of the public.’ Turns out, it was the latter. The convincing scowl was intended to mislead.

  4. avocadodipp says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Trump/Pence 2020!

    VOTE!

  5. Raised on Reagan says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    “Sorry, we’re missing the report. The dog ate it.” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
    -William ‘Billy Boy’ Aldenberg

  6. Puzzled says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    It’s all one team and we are foolish to think there is a ‘good’ guy team. The entire bureaucracy is 3 miles ahead of where BLM/Antifa are in the streets. The bureaucracy is just waiting on the elimination of local law enforcement, so they can completely rule the streets. Oh and of course get rid of the pesky 2nd amendment.

  7. Brant says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    For glass half full folks……if this has come out after a couple years, maybe its the pretext of some big name indictments. We couldn’t have indictments without some, “this is what they did” info. The info about “accidentally” wiped phones may be that. I know MSM won’t say a peep about the Weissman/SC phone revelation, but the info is available for those who care.

  8. mycroftxxx000 says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    “Public knows so much about this.”

    “Handed to them point of fact.”

    Thank You Sundance!

  9. Leon Brozyna says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    AG Bill Barr has inferred that more indictments are possible…

    In that spirit, let me add that it is possible the sun will set this evening. Let me go even further and suggest it is even possible that the sun will rise tomorrow morning.

    Now, in an unlawerly style, let me suggest that it’s time to start rolling out those indictments … for starters, before the first debate.

  10. Merkin Muffley says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    He sued Jones for lying about the Sandy Hook Massacre. I wonder if Susan Rice and Hillary Clinton can be sued for lying about Benghazi.

  11. John F. sullivan says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    We know, they know and they know what we know. This is known by many for at least four years. This a special case which calls for special historical jurisprudence . When President Lincoln was killed in office; the actors were arrested ,tried and convicted by a military tribunal. This a perfect case for a repeat of history. The objective in the former is the same as the present (the overthrow of the Government of the United States. We don’t need Grand Juries in a corrupt Washington D.C.

