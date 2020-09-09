President Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize For Work on Israel-UAE Deal…

♦President Trump’s foreign policy approach brought North and South Korea together away from the table of conflict.  ♦President Trump’s foreign policy approach brought Serbia and Kosovo together away from the table of conflict.  ♦President Trump’s foreign policy rallied the Gulf Cooperation Council to stop Qatar’s support for Islamic extremists via the Muslim Brotherhood. ♦President Trump’s foreign policy brought Turkey and the Kurdish forces together away from war and conflict.  ♦President Trump’s foreign policy created a ceasefire to stop the bloodshed in Syria.  President Trump mediated a cessation of hostilities between India & Pakistan in the Kashmir region. ♦President Trump’s foreign policy brought Israel and the UAE together…

These are just a few examples of Trump’s effective doctrine; previously Moon Jae-in said President Trump deserved the Nobel Peace Prize; and yet leftist jaws are agape as he is nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2021.

(Jerusalem Post) US President Donald Trump was nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in reaching the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Fox News reported on Wednesday morning.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian parliament and head of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, submitted the nomination.

Tybring-Gjedde had previously submitted a nomination for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 for his Singapore summit, which hosted Kim Jong Un.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News.

“It is for his contribution for peace between Israel and the UAE,” Tybring-Gjedde, a member of parliament for the right-wing Progress Party, told Reuters. “It is a unique deal.”

In addition to the Israel-UAE deal, the nomination letter to the Nobel Committee cited Trump’s “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties… such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea.”  (read more)

  1. TwoLaine says:
    September 9, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    I saw the headline this AM and could only imagine how much it must have hurt for “news” outlets to pick it up and share it. 🙂 🙂 🙂

    • Simple Citizen says:
      September 9, 2020 at 6:14 pm

      TwoLaine,

      Heck, Barry got the prize for simply showing up. It would be refreshing if they gave the prize (once again) to someone who actually earned it.

      Be well my friend.

      Best,
      Simple Citizen

      P.S. TwoLaine, any idea where the image of POTUS with the dove (circa 1980s) came from? Never saw it before.

  2. Nagothm says:
    September 9, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    As funny as it would be to watch liberal heads ‘splode round the world when he gets it, honestly, no good person has received the award in decades. Doubtful that this would get traction. But hey, it’s Trump. He makes the impossible possible by lunchtime.

  3. modspell says:
    September 9, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    Not that this award amounts to much considering past winners, but its media value is enormous.

    • Kirsty I says:
      September 9, 2020 at 6:19 pm

      Media value equates to nothing but lies and spin.
      He shouldn’t sully himself with this “peace prize”.
      Look up Irena Sendler, she was in the running for a Nobel Peace Prize, however Al Gore won instead of her.
      That’s how much the ‘peace prize’ means.
      It’s garbage, it’s rotten meat and it smells like beef and cheese (bc it sits on a throne of lies)
      (Elf)

  4. warrenjay13 says:
    September 9, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    I no longer even glance at the media….did their heads explode? Lol

  5. jumpinjarhead says:
    September 9, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    He will never “win” it in spite of the substantial bases for it, especially compared to the ludicrous award to Obama before he did ANYTHING to deserve it—and he never did.

    The entire process, like every other “institution,” has been thoroughly co-opted by our enemies for partisan political purposes, both internationally and domestically.

    • Simple Citizen says:
      September 9, 2020 at 6:19 pm

      jumpinjarhead,

      Great to see you here today.

      Now, now…Barry (the child of the CIA) won a prize, banked the money and then went on to bring covert WARS to much of the Middle East. Always good to win a PEACE prize and then start a few WARS; makes total sense to me.

      Certainly, I will agree with you that PDJT is not likely to win, but I am not ready to fully give up hope yet.

      All my best,
      Simple Citizen

      • jumpinjarhead says:
        September 9, 2020 at 6:43 pm

        I should not have been so absolute in my view. Miracles are ALWAYS possible.

        Great to see you as well.

        Together in the REAL struggle!

        • Simple Citizen says:
          September 9, 2020 at 7:09 pm

          Always on your right if you need me.

          Praying for you and yours!

          All my best…

          P.S. Really appreciated your analysis, over weekend, of tactics used by the domestic terrorists; I kept quiet so as not to be redundant with our other friends here, but I am very appreciative of your experience. Thank you.

  6. gingergal says:
    September 9, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Finally!

  7. DiogeneseVindicated says:
    September 9, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Very well deserved Mr. President. It’s a crying shame the significance of the award was soiled and stained by the last presidential recipient.

  8. Kirsty I says:
    September 9, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    I hope he disdains it.
    I hope he calls it out for the nonsense that it represents.
    This prize was given to Al Gore and Barack Hussein Obama and PLO leader, Yassar Arafat, while they ignored Irena Sendler in favour of these men.
    They are political, they do not care for human beings.
    Yassar Arafat died as a billionaire. His wife, who lived in Paris was the sole recipient.
    The people in Palestine did not receive running water or medical help. He kept all the money.
    These are the people who claim the Nobel PEACE Prize!

    • TonyEuropa says:
      September 9, 2020 at 6:50 pm

      No, I think he should really embrace it and give it a YUGE bump in credibility.

      Imagine the speech he could give.

      They’d have to bring quite a few wet vacs to clean out the explody heads afterwards.

  9. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    September 9, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    I’m sure a “whistleblower” or an “anonymous” source will be forthcoming with a report on the Presidents insults about the Nobel prize committee… Better yet there may be a book in the works…

  10. MfM says:
    September 9, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Compared to Obama he certainly deserves it.

    He might actually get it if he does even more. During the next four years I can see a peace agreement between North and South Korea and more in the Middle East.

  11. Gunner says:
    September 9, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    No one more deserving of such recognition. That said, the Nobel Peace prize is severely tarnished and until the committee admits their errors (which they won’t), I would hope that POTUS simply expresses his gratitude for the nomination and then says ‘no thank you’.

  12. thrawlbrauna says:
    September 9, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    That is my president..

  13. Ernesto Ledesma says:
    September 9, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    Who has done more than Trump the past three years?

  14. woohoowee says:
    September 9, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    The best president, evah! One of the most loved presidents of all time, worldwide 🙂

    • Simple Citizen says:
      September 9, 2020 at 7:15 pm

      Perhaps top 5!

      Still like George Washington first, then Tom J., then either Garfield or Taft, then Cool Cal and then PDJT. Certainly, I do not think he would mind the company.

      Best…

  15. Caius Lowell says:
    September 9, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Trump’s foreign policy makes 0bama sad…

  16. cccp3-o says:
    September 9, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Peace is the Prize. This is the plan.

  17. Tl Howard says:
    September 9, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Biden and Dems will be very happy over what Tom Cotton just said about abortion since he’son POTUS’ list of possible nominees.

    I would rather POTUS and Cotton had NOT given them this issue for the NOv race.

    LIke it or not, most Americans, regardless of party are not fond of totally revoking Roe v. Wade. There are millions of “shy” voters on this issue and they won’t be on POtuS’ side unless the GOP and Trump attack the third trimester abortions.

    • Tl Howard says:
      September 9, 2020 at 6:57 pm

      Also, a lot of college students would likely have sat out this election but with this issue front and center, they will vote…and not for Trump.

      • TreeClimber says:
        September 9, 2020 at 7:28 pm

        You’re discounting the work groups such as SFLA are doing.

        For what it’s worth, when I stick up for the unborn and preborn on places such as YouTube, I actually find myself with an ideological ally or two now, as opposed to standing alone. There are more of us who are pro-life than you think, and more and more brave enough to speak up.

    • helmhood says:
      September 9, 2020 at 7:01 pm

      President Trump is the most pro-life President, advocating for the unborn, since Ronald Reagan.

      Life is ALWAYS a winning issue.

    • theoldgoat says:
      September 9, 2020 at 7:18 pm

      This has been a growing movement with more women coming down against abortion.
      I don’t see abortion ever being abolished, but it should never have been allowed to grow into a type of birth control method. While I am strongly against it, there are difficulties in shutting it down completely. To go back to “back alley abortions” isn’t good. To allow abortion right up to birth, or even after birth, which the left are pushing needs to be the main focus of this issue.

      I don’t see this as an issue which would sink President Trump’s election chances. Opening dialog is a better position for POTUS than what the Dementia Joe position is on this issue.

  18. H.R. says:
    September 9, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    Well, this is a first. Someone who actually is doing things that bring about peace in the World is getting nominated.

    I find it hard to believe we’ve run out of murderous tyrants, who are the usual recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize. Maybe the guy who nominated President Trump suffered some sort of severe head trauma.

  19. OffCourseNation says:
    September 9, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    If Trump gets a Nobel Prize for Peace, Bush and Obama should both get a Nobel Prize for Endless Wars.

    • OffCourseNation says:
      September 9, 2020 at 7:04 pm

      I hate war as only a soldier who has lived it can, only as one who has seen its brutality, its stupidity. Preventive war was an invention of Hitler. Frankly, I would not even listen to anyone seriously that came and talked about such a thing.
      – Dwight D. Eisenhower

  20. Deplorable Canuck says:
    September 9, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    If they gave it to him it would restore my confidence in what I think is otherwise an award given to self-adulating leftest! It will never be the same to me since Obummer got it!

  21. margarite1 says:
    September 9, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    Obama got away with a lot for a long time because he is black, left, and educated – even though he really never accomplished anything other than shooting his mouth off. I’m so glad Trump is calling him out – people need to see the reality of actual accomplishments compared to total BS.

  22. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 9, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    “Make the Nobel Peace Prize Great Again”

    (by giving it to someone who actually deserves it like Trump instead of terrorists and terrorist appeasers)

  24. wtd says:
    September 9, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Ok. Usually I’m too humble to alert people that I’ve been right about the Middle East for the last several years when *all* of the mainstream conventional wisdom “experts” got it wrong. But that day is not today.

  25. lambgraham says:
    September 9, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    Best President in my lifetime (67 years old). Too bad the Chinese Virus hit our country. It is the only thing the Democrats can use in their attempt to defeat President Trump.

    Like

