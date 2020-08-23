Sunday Talks – Devin Nunes Discusses The Vast Mailbox Conspiracy Theory…

Posted on August 23, 2020 by

HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the Democrats conspiracy theory about President Trump removing mailboxes.

Additionally, Devin Nunes discusses the contrast between how the FBI gave Hillary Clinton a defensive briefing based on an actual risk of foreign influence, yet the FBI did not give Donald Trump a defensive briefing based on a Russian influence conspiracy they were creating with the Clinton campaign.

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2020, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report Comey, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Puerto Rico, Russia, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to Sunday Talks – Devin Nunes Discusses The Vast Mailbox Conspiracy Theory…

  1. boogywstew says:
    August 23, 2020 at 5:52 pm

    The Democrats are going “postal”!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. VandalizeDuhMastuhsAlgorithms says:
    August 23, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    Reposting my comment from earlier today in another thread:

    From Cornell Law:

    5 U.S. Code § 3331.Oath of office
    U.S. Code

    An individual, except the President, elected or appointed to an office of honor or profit in the civil service or uniformed services, shall take the following oath:

    “I, AB, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

    (Pub. L. 89–554, Sept. 6, 1966, 80 Stat. 424.)

    Here are more questions to consider tugging on (kudos to BogeyFree)

    What agency was James Comey in charge of when he exhonersted Hillary Clinton?

    What same agency gave her campaign apparently preferential treatment with Defensive FISA briefings vs. the Trump campaign?

    What agency pretty much stifled any ongoing public discussion of the Las Vegas shooting event of Oct 2017?

    What agency knew about the evils of Ghislaine Maxwell in 1995? And didn’t arrest her until 2020?

    And what agency stood by while her boss, Jeffrey Epstein, received a minimal sentence in 2008 for similar evil?

    And only arrested him in 2019 and yet failed to protect his life?

    I mean, if you start collecting all the seeming loose ends of a whole lot of events where the official narrative just doesn’t seem to hold water, well I wonder if we are looking at the backside of a whole other kind of tapestry.

    YOU know that, I know that, WE Here know this…Many other Patriots know this. Some in positions of actual power and ability to make consequential changes for GOOD.

    Does Director Wray, or for that matter, AG Barr, realize their well-appointed window offices in the center of the Washington District of Corruption, just so happens to be situated on the slope of the Mount St. Helens of Spring 1980?

    Like

    Reply
  3. RAC says:
    August 23, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    That was mentioned on here long since, questions wondering if brennon gave the same briefing to them all, so now it looks like they were tailored for the individual.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Niagara Frontier says:
    August 23, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    I’m glad he brought up the differences in how the FBI treated Hillary Clinton and people associated with the Trump administration. We never got the details on “The Immunized Five”….all Clinton aids who covered for her and received immunity. How did that work out? In case you forgot (September 2016 seems so long ago), they were Cheryl Mills, Heather Samuelson, John Bentel, Bryan Pagliano, and Paul Combetta).

    https://dailycaller.com/2016/09/23/the-immunized-five-meet-the-people-covering-for-hillary/

    Like

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    August 23, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • NC Patriot says:
      August 23, 2020 at 6:25 pm

      He is from Ca. Hope they don’t steal his seat in 2020——we need him. Ca legalized ballot harvesting. Hope the GOP has a plan to protect him !!

      Like

      Reply
  6. mr.piddles says:
    August 23, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    @JackAss just couldn’t help himself…

    “Twitter adds rules violation label to Trump tweet on mail drop boxes”

    https://thehill.com/policy/technology/513296-twitter-adds-label-to-trump-tweet-on-mail-in-voting-due-to-rules-violation

    You come after the mailboxes… you answer to Jack.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s