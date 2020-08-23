Sunday Talks – Devin Nunes Discusses The Vast Mailbox Conspiracy Theory…

HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the Democrats conspiracy theory about President Trump removing mailboxes.
Additionally, Devin Nunes discusses the contrast between how the FBI gave Hillary Clinton a defensive briefing based on an actual risk of foreign influence, yet the FBI did not give Donald Trump a defensive briefing based on a Russian influence conspiracy they were creating with the Clinton campaign.
The Democrats are going “postal”!
Wish I had thought of that.
I haven't seen it anywhere. It just "popped" in there!
Old joke: What does it mean when the USPS is flying their flags at half-staff?… They're hiring!
Hilarious!!!
Now that's the best post of the year!:
Reposting my comment from earlier today in another thread:
From Cornell Law:
5 U.S. Code § 3331.Oath of office
U.S. Code
An individual, except the President, elected or appointed to an office of honor or profit in the civil service or uniformed services, shall take the following oath:
“I, AB, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
(Pub. L. 89–554, Sept. 6, 1966, 80 Stat. 424.)
Here are more questions to consider tugging on (kudos to BogeyFree)
What agency was James Comey in charge of when he exhonersted Hillary Clinton?
What same agency gave her campaign apparently preferential treatment with Defensive FISA briefings vs. the Trump campaign?
What agency pretty much stifled any ongoing public discussion of the Las Vegas shooting event of Oct 2017?
What agency knew about the evils of Ghislaine Maxwell in 1995? And didn’t arrest her until 2020?
And what agency stood by while her boss, Jeffrey Epstein, received a minimal sentence in 2008 for similar evil?
And only arrested him in 2019 and yet failed to protect his life?
I mean, if you start collecting all the seeming loose ends of a whole lot of events where the official narrative just doesn’t seem to hold water, well I wonder if we are looking at the backside of a whole other kind of tapestry.
YOU know that, I know that, WE Here know this…Many other Patriots know this. Some in positions of actual power and ability to make consequential changes for GOOD.
Does Director Wray, or for that matter, AG Barr, realize their well-appointed window offices in the center of the Washington District of Corruption, just so happens to be situated on the slope of the Mount St. Helens of Spring 1980?
That was mentioned on here long since, questions wondering if brennon gave the same briefing to them all, so now it looks like they were tailored for the individual.
RAC: Of course they were. Was there ever any doubt? They are Democrats.
I’m glad he brought up the differences in how the FBI treated Hillary Clinton and people associated with the Trump administration. We never got the details on “The Immunized Five”….all Clinton aids who covered for her and received immunity. How did that work out? In case you forgot (September 2016 seems so long ago), they were Cheryl Mills, Heather Samuelson, John Bentel, Bryan Pagliano, and Paul Combetta).
https://dailycaller.com/2016/09/23/the-immunized-five-meet-the-people-covering-for-hillary/
He is from Ca. Hope they don’t steal his seat in 2020——we need him. Ca legalized ballot harvesting. Hope the GOP has a plan to protect him !!
@JackAss just couldn’t help himself…
“Twitter adds rules violation label to Trump tweet on mail drop boxes”
https://thehill.com/policy/technology/513296-twitter-adds-label-to-trump-tweet-on-mail-in-voting-due-to-rules-violation
You come after the mailboxes… you answer to Jack.
30 min. from minnecrapolis.
https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2020/08/23/small-bomb-placed-near-prescott-wisconsin-post-office-neutralized/
