Lee Smith Discusses “The Permanent Coup” Against President Trump…

Lee Smith is one of the most decent and genuine people I have ever had the good pleasure to meet. In this interview Smith discusses his latest book “The Permanent Coup”.
The Trump-Russia collusion hoax, the Mueller investigation, the impeachment inquiry, the “weaponization of the coronavirus,” and now the riots raging in major U.S. cities are all intrinsically linked, says investigative journalist Lee Smith.
I read his Permanent Coup book straight through yesterday. HIGHLY recommend it!
And his earlier book re Operation Medusa was almost like a thriller but true!
I’m so glad you have met him. He has been tweeting about you, and he has quite a platform on shows like Larry O’Connor’s on DC’s WMAL (available thru iHeart Radio).
Perhaps Lee will be one of your champions in the days ahead, along with Sidney Powell.
I am currently reading this book. Lee Smith is a fantastic writer. His source is Devin Nunes, so he writes about things no one else does. This book should scare everyone.
There was a NYT article in June about how millions of Chinese social media accounts as one pushed:
– Lockdowns in response to the Wuhan virus in March
Then, once that was accomplished, all these Chinese social media accounts as one pushed:
– BLM
– Riots
Didn’t find one in June but this was an article from April. Spin is slightly different
Notice how they had to throw “Russia” in the mix, for good “false narrative” measure??
So, is Super Elite Covffee 999 who really loves President Trump…Chinese? There’s your answer, Folks!
Can’t wait to watch this! I love the Thought Leader interviews…will have time later.
I appreciate the efforts of anyone bringing light to what is really going on. The best way to recognize a lie is to already know the truth. The minimizing of truthfulness corrupts others so that the entire government becomes corrupt.
The manifest contradictions of our present predicament result from so few persons today taking the time to evaluate the issues, agree with the true, and resist the false. Most are borne along by streams of influence managed by others inimical to their interests.
William Aldenberg
Patriot, if you want to wait several years, give it to Aldenberg. His dance card is already full.
Three options: 1) he is part of swamp an everything provided by way of evidence /documentation/ proof of corruption and criminal coup behavior, is ignored and covered up. Thus certainly means Durham too, is swamp. 2). He is a neutral but incompetent boob who is not smart enough to figure out how to bring justice and accountability. Similar to Joe Biden’s presidential bid. 3) he is neutral, competent and pieces together all the coup activities. Shares with his staff, team and the BIG UGLY is off and running. We will know shortly.
Perfect title for the book. After Trump’s reelected, the coup continues and intensifies. Media collaboration unabated.
1. Major riots planned after Nov 3 result announced.
2. Unless the GOP regains the House .. Pelosi will impeach him again with zero evidence.
3. All patriots should evacuate Democrat controlled cities.
4. Suburbs outside Dem cities need to organize their own defenses now.
Yes, it’s upsetting. No, appeasement is not an option.
Follow the money. When is the DOJ going to start?
Lee doesn’t seems to really grasp the totality of the situation, does he? Or is he purposefully constraining his conveyance to just the Coup participants? The Fundamental Transformation is a conceptual reordering of all human relations. Abolish the family, eliminate marriage, avoid children if at all possible but if not raise them by the “village”, etc. These Year Zero freaks were in, and still are in many cases, positions of high authority and power.
Mr.Smith has written 2 amazing books on The Coup.
He’s not doing a cultural/sociological study.
PCS you are so right.
Just look at the deviant behavior happening in our extended family.
We have one homosexual marriage involving a once “Conservative” relative (college educated); we have one niece (college educated) in her later 30’s with two children who is NOW hooked up with a lesbian and they are living with her ex-husband and his girlfriend;
we have one relative who has a little boy 8 years old with learning disabilities and she won’t leave her boyfriend and move near her parents for support, so there is over a 1,000 miles distance and she works 48 hours per week and has little social life for the boy (AA degree from a community college); and none of these confused adults have a church in their life and all come from stable and respectable families. God help us.
If liberals are against us, God is for us.
This is a great interview. As always Jan asks great questions and lets the interviewee speak. I just love how the series has developed.
Packed full of information and has a historical connotation.
The most important thing now for the American Public to understand, is that this isn’t just about Trump (although they certainly love to hate on him and his supporters). I see two objectives. One is the Swamp wants to hold on to the status quo that makes them rich. Two is the Left wing crazies want to tear apart our whole system of government.
They are panicking. They are pushing. They are yelling and destroying everything good and sacrosanct about our country. It will continue even after Trump is re elected, and I believe he will be.
Obama didnt get the chance to complete his purpose. He is sure trying through all his underground methods. Bill Ayers taught him well. We will still be in for a long fight, even after the election. It’s gonna get ugly. er.
The great Community Organizer has never quit his job. Obama lives on and on and on and on……..
Oh! They ( left) have a plan. They always have a plan to hurt and take down our President. Now they are planning on making sure the results of the election CAN NOT be established. They want to make sure no winner is decided after the election. They have already hired hundreds of lawyers across America. If the Dem’s win the House they are planning on making snake Piglosie President. You can bet they have a plan. It never stops!
We Know.
Thank you Sundance being a modern day Paul Revere, alerting Patriots to imminent danger, and ACTUALLY doing what you are able to alert others
whatever their role, of this peril.
WE KNOW.
God willing, a few whispers amongst friends, becomes an outcry for Justice and Decency, becomes a resounding shout that shakes the rafters of our Nation.
It’s good to see those like Lee Smith, along with perhaps Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, Sidney Powell, to name a few who may be part of your Alliance for Truth.
Just this morning, I came across this quote from Winston Churchill:
“If you will not fight for right when you can easily win without bloodshed; if you will not fight when your victory will be sure and not too costly; you may come to the moment when you will have to fight with all the odds against you and only a precarious chance of survival.”
Continuing on,
“There may be even a worse case. You may have to fight when there is no hope of victory, because it is better to perish than live as slaves.”
Godspeed, Sundance, with fair winds and safe travels.
My thing is, If Barr, Durham,…, et.al. are going to attempt to sweep this under the rug, cover for the deep state, attempting to protect the “DEEP STATE TRAITORS” in the continuing coup against POTUS, with what Americans know and the lack of JUSTICE for their TREASON….
THANKS SUNDANCE, Keep piling on the HEAT & TRUTH !!!
WHO IS GOING TO PROTECT “THOSE WHO ARE BETRAYING US” from an ANGRY AMERICA ? Do they really believe that patriotic Americans are going to LET THIS SLIDE?
COLD ANGER, methinks NOT.
COLD ANGER properly and a well focused vote over the coming 2020 & 2024 elections will not only make America Great Again, but SAFE & HONEST AGAIN putting socialism out of the narrative forever.
PURGE the Federal Government like prunes act on the colon.
So who holds Barr accountable to reviewing all of this evidence and deposing SSA Dugan?
I know it seems obvious that surely any real investigation into a coup on a President would already have Dugan’s complete investigative file, his testimony and now this Sundance evidence but……
I’d be curious what folks like Lee Smith, Sidney Powell and Robert Barnes would say Americans or even PT’s options are if the thoroughness of the investigation is now being questioned?
Bogey- If “private detectives” like Lee Smith and Sundance can put together the entire case without the benefit of all the classified and secret information that Barr/Durham/ Heisenberg have, then the Traumatic Trio is either incompetent, lying or protecting the Deep State Swamp.
Maybe all three.
I guess that would be called the Aldenberg Uncertainty Principle.
Maria B just announced coming up on her show today, Lindsay G is releasing new documents. I know I know… its Lindsay trying to save face… but lets hope Maria pushes him for more.
If Sundance is correct and Barr has enacted this policy of no evidence can be admitted if it comes from political sources means Lindsey documents can’t do anything other than to poison the well…………..
Hmmm……..Come to think of it that could be a good way to bury evidence so it can’t be used. Make it public and have it come from political sources.
Dear President Trump,
I’m not sure when you received your last update from AG Barr on this country’s biggest conspiracy and coup in our history but the bottom line is after 19 months of work it appears they are virtually nowhere due to silos, compartmentalization and inability to connect the dots of key pieces of evidence.
A citizen-journalist named Sundance at The Conservative Treehouse whom Lou Dobbs (and many other conservative news sites) quote often, has followed this coup for four years. He met a few days ago with FBI Agent William Aldenberg, the lead investigator on US Attorney John Durham’s team.
Sundance reported that he had new critical evidence that the Durham investigative team was unaware of regarding the Carter Page FISA Leak and possibly involving people in Congress.
In fact, he indicated that this new evidence suggests a possible National Security threat.
You have a serious problem and they need your immediate help and attention if indeed truth and justice are going to be served.
Please sir, reach out to Sundance at TheLastRefuge@reagan.com. He can provide you with the same briefing and evidence binders that he provided these DOJ/FBI people. I think you will be amazed as his evidence is very strong.
There are millions of Patriots who demand justice but after 19 months, incompetence and ineffectiveness are unacceptable on a crime of this magnitude with a critical election just 70 days away. Our Republic is in mortal danger if this massive corruption remains hidden.
Please reach out to Sidney Powell, General Flynn or your son, Don Jr., who read and are aware of The Conservative Treehouse blog and its veracity.
This Republic desperately needs your leadership for four more years and I’m sorry to have to share this with you but the truth has no agenda and must be told.
I hope you will reach out and consider a briefing from Sundance.
Thank you for all you have done for this country,
Bogeyfree….Beautifully written!!
I don’t know about you, but I think it has been a national security issue, especially when one considers China and how the CCP has their fingers in the wallets of many congress critters….
Did you send him this message? Excellent! I like the use of the security angle.
Mr. Lincoln has already told us how it ends and we have the guns…
“I do not expect the Union to be dissolved – I do not expect the house to fall – but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing, or all the other.”
https://postimg.cc/Z9gqvh1B
The point here isn’t that he was upset by Jones’ comment. The point here is that he became a party to the lawsuit. That is not appropriate for a currently serving FBI agent. My fear is that he will see Sundance as just another “conspiracy theorist” or that he’s just another liberal hack.
Good interview. But it seems that Lee Smith contradicts what SD said about there not being anything in the Clinesmith plea deal that indicates he will be cooperating with the authorities on any other investigations.
Thank you for providing the full interview. It is astonishing how many refuse to accept the truth of what has happened since 2009. Mostly because they ‘the resisters’ prospered by signing on. Now through covid-19, and the loss of the ‘promise’ are they experiencing reality. Only through the Rule of Law will these falsehoods and actors come to light. But it was for naught if the perps still have the credentials/titles and forums to continue to destroy our nation and our lives.
Another consummate patriot Very smart investigator/writer.
After reading Sundance’s meeting with William Aldenberg I am convinced the Durham Investigation is doomed as long as the traitor(yes I can say it now) Barr is over seeing it.
Barr not allowing “non use of evidence emanating from the political silo ” is his sneaky way of throwing the investigation.
It’s obvious now he was placed in the AG position to protect the FBI, CIA, NSA, and State Department.
Barr had no choice to accept the watered down guilty plea of Clinesmith. Throwing us crumbs.
What is so striking is how the Soros controlled Southern District of NY used the judicial system against a political opponent or Andrew Weissman (a political operative) calling for the DOJ to obstruct the Durham Investigation. Barr just rubs in TreeHouse readers faces.
I will be anxious to hear a statement from Nunes who is a true hero in this episode. He will be sickened to know his hard work will be for nothing as long as Barr is in charge.
There have been millions of documents which only elected officials(over sight) had access to. According to Barr’s new rules “for laws of evidence ” they can’t be admitted to assist in the investigation.
We can now speculate on the delay of the unmasking investigation. Barr probably said initially it was all political origins. He only initiated it because he knew he had successfully run out the clock.
The only way this investigation sees the light of day is Trump has to win in a landslide and appoint a Giuliani or Sydney Powell type . In the mealtime Barr can do great damage to this investigation much like Comey who poisoned the Hillary email probe.
This so reminds me of the line in the Godfather with a few name changes.
Rosenstein and Wray are pimps. They never could have outfought Trump. But what I did not know until this day,it was Barr all along.
