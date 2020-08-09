Sunday Talks: Steven Schrage Appears to Discuss His Role in “Spygate”…

We have a saying in the south: ‘hang around a one-legged man long enough and eventually you’re gonna start limping‘. This interview is an example of how that cuts through the BS, spin and political chaff and countermeasures. Steven Shrage should be trusted as far as you can spit into a hurricane – which is to say, not at all.
First, in an article to accompany his media effort, Shrage waxes philosophical and woefully about how his years-long good friend and phd supervisor, Stephan Halper, the one-legged character in the metaphor, turned out to be a politically motivated snake and spy. Oh, but all the years previous this wasn’t noticed? Not buying it.
Second, Shrage sat and watched Michael Flynn and Svetlana Lokhova get raked over the coals for three+ years only now, right now, to find his conscience bothered by his participation in assisting the lies pushed by his friend against them? Isn’t that convenient timing… Yeah, sure. I might have been born at night, but I wasn’t born last night.
Third, Shrage notes he was interviewed by John Durham. Horsepucky. Durham doesn’t interview anyone; someone else does, someone very specific; and the fact that Shrage has no clue who that person is implies an aspect to the side-show he now presents as total nonsense. In short, this is a distraction story…. Look over there…. shiny things.
.
I’ve watched and researched these intelligence characters for so long their M.O. screams like visible strings on marionettes. And yes, once you see the strings it’s impossible to return to a time when you did not see them. This interview is a purposeful ruse.
I also do not fault Matt Taibbi or Maria Bartiromo for falling for it.
Devin Nunes was right about Shrage a YEAR AGO:
[…] What you have there is, you have an American citizen, somebody who’s long been involved in politics, and the guy’s name is Steven Schrage. Now, knows that the House Intelligence Committee, the Senate Intelligence Committee, the FBI, we want to talk to anyone and everyone who was dealing with Carter Page and other Trump associates, especially in early 2016.
Schrage is the one who invited Carter Page to this event. Schrage is the one who organized this event. So — but instead of coming forward, a guy who’s been involved in politics for this long doesn’t come forward? I want to know, did he know about the Steele dossier at that time? When did he find out about the Steele dossier? Did he have control of the Steele dossier at any time? Did he give it to anyone?
Those are the types of things that Steven Schrage needs to come clean on, because, you know, look, maybe he was just a guy working for minimum wage sweeping the floors around Cambridge. I highly doubt it.
And the fact that he hasn’t come forward in two-and-a-half years is highly suspect. Now, when you look at the other Brits that were involved there, Maria, if you — this also ties in with General Flynn, because these Brits were the ones who went public and said — specifically, Christopher Andrew said that General Flynn had a Russian girlfriend. (more)
these people not only suck at acting, their cya-narrative attempts have become almost comical!
Try harder guys!
Between now and the election the
screening/vetting of all persons
coming forward should be the
equivalent of a full sigmoidoscopy.
As is evident from the mess our
country is in anything less will not do.
We are up to our eyeballs in BS.
With the Prep. Don't forget the Prep. U R out for the procedure but not the Prep.
Looks like this one needs to layoff the alcohol and get himself some blood pressure medicine. He seems to be quite stressed. I hear Lexapro might help is depression but one has to give up finding the corruption and participating in it. I've also heard the truth will set you free but he damn sure ain't on wagon…/spit
Vitamin H. Haldol 10 mg. IM. Instant inner beauty.
Steven Schrage, Halper, Carter Page with his two decades. The CIA is well represented in this coup.
Halper, who has longstanding connections to the CIA, met with at least two other Trump campaign advisers
http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/05/stephen-miller-carter-page-spygate/
I had the exact same impression of Mr. Schrage's interview.
His narrative is too well defined. The word is "Rehearsed".
A puppet of deep state deflection….
I'm not one for posting videos, but this thread made me think of one called "Liar" by the Rollins Band. It's a really cool song. Check it out…
Ok, so I got this from wiki. Please no stone throwing.
In July 2016, Dr. Schrage convened a high-profile conference at the University of Cambridge on the upcoming U.S. presidential election, entitled 2016’s Race to Change the World, which was based on his Harvard and Cambridge research and experience on Campaigns and Foreign Policy.[11] Conference guests included former Secretary of State and UN Ambassador Madeleine Albright; Republican Congressman and presidential campaign adviser Vin Weber; head of Mi6 Sir Richard Dearlove; UK Foreign and Defence Minister Malcolm Rifkind;the BBC’s lead diplomatic correspondent and head of Peterhouse College Cambridge Bridget Kendall, and several ambassadors and leading U.S./UK scholars.[12]
At the symposium, FISA warrant subject Carter Page met FBI spy Stefan Halper for the first time, which launched the Russian collusion and Spygate controversies. Analysts on both sides of the political spectrum have called this “bigger than Watergate.”[13] Only a few weeks after this conference, the FBI’s controversial Crossfire Hurricane investigation of Trump campaign officials was launched.[14] No allegations of impropriety have been made related to Schrage’s involvement in this conference.
lmao…from all the praise this guy got in the comments this morning …seems like a bunch of Treepers feel for his pitch……now Sundance comes out and b!tch slaps him and …every one looks like fools…
it is always wise to listen to the music…before ya put on your dancing shoes….
but we all just want some justice…easy to be mis -lead…hang tuff
when he expressed his discomfort about flynn, years late, i was done.
Hey Burnetto- we all make mistakes!
Seneca….indeed
Yeah, ya know, I saw a link to the article earlier, read it on & off while doing other stuff. About 3/4 of the way through I commented to my wife that there is nothing new here, nothing I have not heard, and if I was a writer, I could….
Suspicious yes, but no, cannot claim that I pegged him as a wanna be!
Great lesson SD. Anyone exposing things out of the blue and claiming first hand knowlege at this juncture is simply hedging.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is good to be critical but that doesn't mean Schrage's account is false. If Trump wins reelection, which is looking likely, then the full story is going to get out eventually. Remember, Durham is trying to delay the big game until after the election to allow Biden's handlers to squash it.
It looks like Schrage wants his version where the setup was accidental to be the true version, and it yet may be, to ensure he still has a future after the election.
Love the sniper fox!!
Go get 'em.
remington 700 adl. 🙂
SD nailed it … look – shiny things.
When I caught the two pieces on Shrage on CFP, the needle on my BS meter got all bent out of shape. This is just too convenient. Just as things are about to come to a head, bit players start crawling out of the woodwork, spinning fanciful webs. Enough of these webs and all the players are going to really get tripped up.
Well, at least the rats seem to be ratting on each other now. Baby steps in the right direction I suppose.
I concur with CTH this is a red herring, a distraction….
the actual investigator is gonna surprise a lot of folks because there is also a red herring investigator just as there is a red herring whistleblower for congress. The actual whistleblower is so respected that even to mention his name would be an earthquake.
The 2 most important folks to blow this coup wide open was Adm. Rogers and Mr. XXXXXXXXX.
Mr. XXXXXXXXX is also the guy that gave the roadmap of Internal USDOJ/FBI operations to Durham's investigator as well…..
What I like is the "whose who" of the coup know who he is and are terrified of him….. so much so to even mention his name requires a immediate report to the director and a 302 to be generated….
Now if I just I had faith that they will do something — I don't because I know the 1st and 2nd tenets of USDOJ:
We are the law, the law is whatever we say it is; besides who is gonna stop us we are law
The punishment for the insiders is being kicked out of the Justice club and the magic handshake doesn't get acknowledged anymore… nor the "College tie"…..
Why the secrecy. Just name him already… While I appreciate SD analysis and deep dives these comments are getting weird. It's turning into I am smarter than you, I know the secret lynch pin and you don't contest.
because its to Respect a real investigation, real choice to be one
When I saw his fantastic fairy tale this AM, I thought his alias was Col Mustard I. The Din8ng room off the Oval with a revolver & rope.
(The revolver has been secured, but the rope was left behind but is now available to POTUS for defensive acts)
LikeLiked by 1 person
"It wasn't me, it wasn't me! It was them! I was just following orders!"
I did not watch the video, but he may as well have said that.
So where in the WH did Schrage work? Who did he work for.
Maybe we should be looking for his handler?
London Strozok vacation
Do we know when this guy got married? An important reference date in his story for when he felt he needed to air his laundry involvement.
We know the Shearer/Talbot/Blumenthal dossier was being information laundered earlier than the Steel dossier. And Fiona Hill testified she 1st learnd of "a" dossier from her "colleague" at the Hudson Institute Strobe Talbot. She also testified the information was not public yet, being before the election. Very few people seem to understand the significance of this part of her testimony.
My question is, since Halper is very close to the Clintons, was this Steven Schrage character part of the original opo research dossier by the slime Blumenthal. This has his MO all over it.
Nunes – a Patriot. I don't know how he does it. I couldn't operate in the swamp without wanting to get out a firehose and wash the slime off every day. May God bless Devin Nunes for being a Truth Teller.
So where do we go from here??? The deep state seems to have all the bases covered.
1- Justice Roberts on FISA court
2- Senate Intelligence Committee (Rubio. Burr. Warner, et el)
3- Senate Judiciary Committee Lamb Graham
4- Federal Court in DC (just look at Flynn case)
5- Wray heads the corrupt FBI
6- Democrats control all the House Committees
7-State Department controlled by Soros
8- Time – Results needed before election
9- Media running interference
10-Barr limits subjects in the investigation
11- The 15 or so Republican RINO’s that will sabotage the President when called upon.
Interesting question within the interview from Maria B to Nunes..(the 7-28-19 show)
speaking about Schrage…
BARTIROMO: Did he work for national security for Mitt Romney? Was he working with Mitt Romney in national security?
NUNES: Yes, I think he worked on the Romney campaign, and I’m not sure. He may have worked on the McCain campaign also.
so… why would Maria know to ask that question? This guy is supposedly unknown yet she asks if he worked for Romney! She had to have known the answer or she wouldn't have put it out there!
Two realizations..
First, the swamp is willing to sacrifice the FIB if the blame can be limited there.
Second, this BS artist who appeared on Maria's show is a link to the treasonous acts of the IC and Replublicons.
Barr and Durham are over the target. The swamp is petrified. Theirs is very heavy lifting and they can only go as far as our engagement or disinterest necessitates. We have to let these Jackass know that we know and not accept their BS.
6 more days to the Ides of August!
People are sneaking out of the woodwork – using mockingbird avenue to reframe the the perception/lie/narrative to maintain a usefulness to the intelligence agency.
when brennen use the National Security Aspect – our Allies agreed out of respect. STEEL WAS NOT UK – stelle was a poor punk being pimped by our FBI to fake legal survelillances of Honorable Americans.
_________________________
exactly as Sundance has indicated. We Do Not Fall For The Justification Trap.
In summary, to inform people – you say "the FBI/DOJ system attacked our vote by fabricating a source's information, into an investigation, that was brought to impeach an elected president ( Attack the vote and remove the elected president)"
Sundance – thanks for posting this.
Being on this site for 4 years it has become second nature to identify the frauds.
I saw the interview and knew it was a ruse.
It's been such an educational experience at CTH.
Thanks for all the incredible work. Amazing stuff here all the time. Feels like I am cheating with all the information.
Sure I was intrigued by this interview. Know what? It seemed so….so who cares! Ya know? He says he will tell more over the coming weeks…huh. Weird…there is more? Uh yeah no.
In the end he provided nothing new. The big tell? He supposedly gets interviewed by Durham and he has an apipahny that he started the whole gammut.. So he tells Durham he need to go on Maria's show? Sad.
Watch the whole interview. His tape of Halper on Flynn is new useful information.
It seems there is some paranoia going on but just because Schrage has suspect motives doesn't mean he hasn't contributed a piece to the puzzle.
He is not alone. His buzzwords and facts almost look like he reads Sundance chronicles.
"gets interviewed by Durham" could mean chatted with a Grupo Durham contact.
I looked him up on twitter. He has zero tweets and his account just opened August 2020.
I guess he's now getting set up for his spin machine.
this guy sure looks like a Halper protege with his jowls and red nose
LikeLike
Typical political hoe. Swings with the wind.
He is story telling like liars do to claw for credibility.
As a Psychologist stumbled into some sort of mess. My company moved into a large bank tower and i brought video conferencing services into one of my conference rooms. I would rent out the room to lawyers which did video conference depositions under oath. Only a couple hundred lawyers in the building.
So I had a little hobby of watching and studying how perps lie. They got video tapes of the depositions which are better than just transcripts.
My experimenters bias I admit because I read posts before watching him for a few minutes.Watching how he conducts this show alone brings up questions on his candidness.
One more comment. He has a lot of holes/gaps in the timeline of events.
I really had fun watching 2-door Ford lie in the Kavanaugh hearings.
Schrage is insulating Halper from the invitation of Carter Page to the Cambridge event and suggests that Halper was not interested in Page until the actual event.
But Schrage also throws Halper under the bus as the possible leaker of the Kislyak/Flynn calls to Ignatius (along with unnamed Republicans).
These two tidbits are seemingly inconsistent but they can be reconciled as consistent if Schrage is trying to distract Durham (and the American people) from the actual identity of the leaker.
We know James Baker (DoD) had close connections to Ignatius and that Baker had worked with and/or paid Halper big $ for his "work" during this general time period (remember the whistleblower?). If payments to Halper through Baker cover this timeline, or if Schrage had any dealings with Baker before going to Cambridge to complete his PhD, then Schrage could be covering for Baker.
Just spitballing…
EXPOSED!
Nice try Schrage.
Shiny things – stay far clear of – like a shark fin skimming the water.
Continue to focus on the origin. No origin, no PC, no dice – go to jail!
The lesson here (for me at least) is to never forget to ask “Why now?” when these sorts of things arise. I saw through Graham, but admit I got caught up in the intro to this interview.
One other observation. Today could be called Bullshit Sunday on Maria’s show. Between this guy and Lindsay Graham, you have to wonder who got to her producers? Not if someone got to her producers. But who.
Another head fake like Huber….
Get to know Steven Schrage, CIA in Education
Campaigns on the World Stage: Madeleine Albright and Vin Weber
14 July 2016
Description
11 July 2016 – Keynote address as part of the 2016’s Race to Save the World conference.
Madeleine Albright (Former U.S. Secretary of State)
Vin Weber (Republican Party strategist and former Congressman)
Chair : Steven Schrage (University of Cambridge)
Romney? So who suggested Romney for Sec State? PDJT hated Romney – and yet someone talked him into interviewing him for this position. Same goes for Comey – I’ve heard Devin Nunes say at least 100 times, PDJT should have gotten rid of Comey during transition. So who talked him into keeping Comey? I want to know who that guy was – because there are clearly several dirty R’s who enabled the D’s. And that rat was taking advantage of PDJT and my country in the early days of the admin.
I fell for it. Dammit.
