FBI False Dossier Talking Points Feb 14, 2018, to SSCI – Same Day As Andrew McCabe SSCI Testimony…

It would be an extreme long-shot if these two documented events were not analogous.
Senator Lindsay Graham asked today {Go Deep} who was the FBI official who delivered a set of false talking points to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) on February 14,2018?
Now we look within the SSCI Russian Active Measures Report… [Page #10, Footnote #25]
[Source Document – Page #10, fn #25]
[Hat Tip DebateJudge] On the same day the false FBI talking points were used, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was briefing the SSCI. Way too coincidental. It seems almost certain McCabe was the one intentionally misleading the SSCI.
McCabe may have had someone with him, but records clearly indicate, despite his status of announcing his resignation on 1/29/18, Andrew McCabe was clearly at the SSCI on February 14, 2018
UPDATE: TheWarEconomy Confirms (via supplemental)
Andrew McCabe (FBI) and Scott Schools (Main Justice) were at SSCI Feb 14, 2018.
.
If he skated once before, he’ll skate now.
It’s the Ice Capades!!!!
The Potomac 2 step is very well known by all in The district of criminals.
The fact that none my predictions have come true is merely proof of my farsightedness.
somewhere in the parallel universe, you are an absolute genius.an 😉
Valentine’s Day Massacre 2.0
Just can’t wait that long this has to happen this month.
Gee, a liar lying to a Senate Committee fully invested with believing and supporting the lie. Hudabelieveit!
oh Loook! the name of the previously referenced unknown FBI briefer to the Senate IS NAMED.
i wonder how this works? 8/15 Do the RIGHT THING~
Lindsey Graham needs to fire his Judicial Committee investigative staffers……
Really don’t think Miss Lindsey want’s to at this point, just part of the swamp.
8/15/20 better deliver, or else this is all a shit show. I wil lcontinue to pray to the Almighty that he gives us JUSTICE.
8/15 is not what we want. 8/15 puts you in fight or freeze mode.
we want Justice to be Blind.
Wonder if Lindsey is still going to write his letter.
https://truepundit.com/suddenly-msm-realizes-fbi-plotted-to-fck-flynn-true-pundit-told-you-that-10-months-300-days-ago/

Andy…1st we F Flynn and then Trump
Andy…1st we F Flynn and then Trump
Don’t forget the Mark Levin interview with AG Barr at 8PM Eastern on Fox tonight.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/ag-barr-democrats-now-rousseauian-revolutionary-party-believes-tearing-system-video
Right! POTUS is tweeting and re-tweeting Levin’s tweets! LOL!!
I háve been hearing that only the riots will be discussed. I hope Levin asks more than that.
I’m sure Barr will stick to his script.
WSB: Here’s description I see on Fox TV:
Atty Gen Bill Barr discusses the police protests across the nation, the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Trump administration’s justice agenda.
So there may be an inkling of hope!
You know its bad when the topic to cover the real topic is riots, destruction, and mayhem.
No kidding!!!! What a back burner…
Can’t seem to find a place to watch it live, since I cancelled cable.
But from the previews, they’re going to talk about a lot that ISN’T Obamagate.
https://www.ustvnow.com/
and
http://www.freeintertv.com/view/id-200
https://ustv247.tv/
Sorry, that 1st link above is if you are overseas.
and
https://ustv247.tv/
Scott Schools emails are FOIA’d here
https://www.justice.gov/oip/foia-library/foia-processed/general_topics/actions_dag_appointment_mueller/download
may 17. we got Rod’s
its all public already – so you do the right thing.
‘FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told the Committee that the weaponization of information from the DNC by the Russians was occurring “in a way that we’ve never seen before.”’
Actually a factually correct statement. One that McCabe, Weissman, et all are very good at making to mislead. BUT TOTALLY INACCURATE!
BECAUSE THE RUSSIANS WEREN’T WEAPONIZING IT! YOU WERE!
Exactly. And Brennan said the dossier was never a part of any intelligence corpus or something… it was in the appendix.
“that the weaponization of information from the DNC by the Russians”
Grammatically, that doesn’t make sense at all, which was the point, of course.
Correct, and a fact that apparently must be repeated over and over as it just doesn’t seem to “stick” out there in Traitorville, D.C.
McCabe knows all about the SSCI Wolfe scam and the SSCI’s involvement so he won’t and can’t be touched….McCabe in the past threatened to take everyone down with him and that is why after committing perjury and 1001 violations he was still never charged or prosecuted….in D.C., what you know can sometimes be better than who you know….
Looks like 3 level kabuki, a game well known in DC and often employed with consistent success unfortunately.
I don’t understand why Lindsey needs to write Christopher Wray a letter to ask him who testified to the SSCI on Feb 14, 2018. Why not just take a little walk down the hall and ask one of his good buddies on the SSCI committee who testified ? It sounds to me like he is hoping that his letter to Christopher Wray will drop into the black hole at the FBI, and then everyone will forget that Lindsey ever sent the letter.
So now we have McCabe dead to rights once again, caught in a boldfaced lie. Just think of it: Had he been charged and convicted (or reached a plea agreement) for his previous multiple lies to the FBI under oath, he would have spent but a very brief time in prison before being let out due to the Covid excuse. Now if he’s tried and convicted he will hopefully have nothing to save him from a long stint behind bars.
Never underestimate the value of flipping some of these participants, as some surely have – or the fear others have that co-conspirators may have flipped, whether they have or not. It’s always this way once the guilty hear the scaffolding being built … it concentrates their minds remarkably.
At the end of his interview with Maria, Miss Lindsey says he’s going to write a letter to Wray asking him to explain how he could send someone to mislead the Senate . . . .
We know how, Wray was “recused” by the Special Counsel.
Remember way back when Comey squeaking to Sessions that he had to tell the POTUS not to speak or meet with him directly?
This is so old school. Nobody writes letters anymore. Email has replaced ‘letters’ but not with our government officials.
He’s just delaying things. When they really don’t want an answer, but want to lend the appearance of doing ‘something’, they write a sternly worded letter that goes into File 17 on the receiving end.
We’re onto their tricks.
Bless you for this one Sundance. Now, putting McCabe in with Clinsmith as a sure thing for Indictment…and I am certainly not doing it because Graham said whoever testified needed to go to jail.
Andrew McCabe announced his RETIREMENT on 01/29/20188 — not his resignation — which was scheduled to take effect on 03/29/2018. He was dismissed, however, less than 24 hours prior on 03/28/2018 — and later sued the DOJ and FBI for his pension. … https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/andrew-mccabe-is-suing-the-fbi-doj-to-get-his-retirement-payout
In other words, McCabe was still an FBI employee on February 14, 2018.
“…and later sued the DOJ and FBI for his pension.“ Only to withdraw his lawsuit when news broke about the criminal investigation of the origins of the surveillance of the Trump campaign. One can hope McCabe experiences true justice.
This is being promoted by Graham now. And it appears to be coordinated with the DOJ. Yes, Graham may be trying to provide cover for his pals in the Senate, but this release now suggests Durham is done with this aspect of his investigation.
It’s like a public parade of potential state’s witnesses with the leading contenders jockeying for position. Durham and crew make the strongest case by using testimonial confessions from a key few who are close to the top of the pyramid.
It’s like a public parade of potential state’s witnesses with the leading contenders jockeying for position. Durham and crew make the strongest case by using testimonial confessions from a key few who are close to the top of the pyramid.
Alcatraz needs to reopen.
Personally I like Gitmo and cut all transmissions…..quarantine FOREVER w/burial as shark food.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🎶🍩☕️
STFU about your stupid “letters” Goober. Walk over there and yank Wray out of his chair..
“i’m goona write me a gosh darn letter and I’mma gonna really ask Wray some questions, that’s what I’ma fixin ta do”…..
When your done, GFY Goober, ya useless turd.
I am confused. I was under the impression McCabe was fired for cause. How exactly did he resign?
How is it possible he was doing any briefings of Top Secret info to the SSCI? Or is that SD’s point?
Great point.
Looks like the rats are scrambling, again, Graham included.
Every time Graham, McConnell, any of those lunes start spitting out garbage as Graham did to Maria I email them. I explain to them in two sentences that the PUBLIC KNOWS, EVERYONE out here beyond DC KNOWS and we are voting with that knowledge.
Lindsay is the rat he was besties with McCain!
Concerning Scott Schools:
“Scott Newton Schools is an American lawyer who currently serves as chief compliance officer of Uber. Before joining Uber, Schools was the highest-ranking career civil servant at the United States Department of Justice, serving as Associate Deputy Attorney General. He has been characterized as “the most important unknown person in D.C.”
It has been reported that Schools was a significant advisor to top political officials Sally Yates and Rod Rosenstein, and made a significant recommendation to dismiss James Comey.[
Earlier in his career, Schools had served as U.S. Attorney for South Carolina and U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California..”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scott_Schools
His earlier career:
In October 2016, Scott returned to the Department of Justice in Washington as an Associate Deputy Attorney General. Prior to that, he had spent 18 years with the Department of Justice before joining the Charleston (SC) office of Moore and Van Allen in August 2013. From 2008 to 2013, he served in Washington, DC, as an Associate Deputy Attorney General. In that capacity, he provided advice and counsel to the Deputy Attorney General of the United States on issues ranging from complex criminal investigations and policy matters to professional responsibility, ethics, employment, and civil rights matters. Prior to joining the Deputy Attorney General’s office, he served as the United States Attorney in two judicial districts, the Northern District of California (2007-2008) and South Carolina (2001). For two years (2005-2006), he served in Washington as the General Counsel of the Executive Office for United States Attorneys, where he advised the United States Attorneys’ Offices throughout the country on employment and ethics issues. He served as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney in South Carolina from 2001 to 2004. While serving in various capacities in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, he tried approximately twenty-four federal criminal cases involving public corruption, health care fraud, bank fraud, mail and wire fraud, narcotics conspiracy, and homicide, including two capital cases. In private practice, he represented individuals and entities in matters involving white collar crime, government regulatory investigations, and health care issues. ”
See:
https://www.pli.edu/faculty/scott–schools-27287
(My emphasis above)
https://www.pli.edu/faculty/scott–schools-27287
Miss Lindseed must be getting ulcers reading the feedback from today’s interview lol
