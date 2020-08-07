July Jobs Report – 1.8 Million Jobs Recovered…

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the July jobs report earlier this morning. Overall during this phase of the economic recovery the U.S. added 1.8 million jobs in July, with strong recovery in: Leisure and Hospitality (+592k), Retail Trade (+258k) and professional and business services (+170k). [Full Report Here]
Strong steady gains continue in manufacturing, construction and transportation as more businesses begin to re-open and provide products and services into an economy with strong underlying demand. Durable good inventories are low, those need to be replaced.
“Today’s strong jobs report completes a full week of encouraging economic news, including growth in manufacturing and services and declines in filings for unemployment benefits. The July job gains, which are the third largest in history, occurred in a period when some of our largest states were tightening restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases.
Even with these gains, far too many Americans remain out of work, and the Administration is determined to provide enhanced, targeted support for the unemployed while pursuing the pro-growth policies that led to the exceptional economy Americans experienced prior to the virus.”
Keep on Making America Great Again. 🙂
And the media is trying to make this look like a negative event. Is there no end to the leftist madness?
No, tax2much, there is no end to the leftist/fascist madness.
None.
This is a great jobs report though, no matter what these insane fascists say and maybe one’s preferred toilet paper will once again be available!! 😀
Yep it’s called the big Ugly. Hopefully it’s not long away.
And now we see the reason for the lockdowns. Democrats are trying to stall the recovery until after the election…when THEY can take credit for it.
if Sleepy Joe or Santino or Obama or Crooked win 2020, the money on the sidelines will evaporate…US Dollar will fall as Globalists bring forth Agenda 21 and “digital global currency”
Looks like Dems have given PT an opportunity to recover the US economy a second time from their destructive policies/actions. And, just before an election too!
Things are looking good. Time to dial up the virus numbers again and find a way to shut things down! Wondering what they will use this time?!
My sincerest sympathies to the poor folks who will audit those companies.
This has been a fake/manufactured economic crisis..not organic whatsoever. It perpetually seeks to right itself to it’s true identity.
Whenever I have the slightest doubt about our President Trump’s strategies, all I have to do is come to the Tree House and read a few articles and comments. This is great news!
Also, our President just scored a big win in the hell hole of New York.
Killer Cuomo was forced to take PT’s advice and announce that our schools will be reopening.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8604917/Gov-Cuomo-says-school-districts-New-York-state-reopen-fall-person-classes.html
Of course we know that if he can have the slightest excuse, Governor Serial Killer will close them up for the rest of the year if he can possibly get away with it.
Every day that goes by provides more proof that Chi Com Corona is a ScamDemic brought to us by the same Human Scum that perpetrated SpyGate, the Coup and Civil War 2.0.
I believe it was Divine Intervention that brought us our President Trump and patriots like Sundance who is doing yeoman’s work out in the Swamp. If God is with us, who can stand against us?
Nothing like Good News in these times! People are chomping at the bit to go to work, but as usual, some in government try to slow it down . They can’t let President Trump get any credit. But I think; Times, they really are a-changin!
barnabas- you are so right. If the NY City restaurants, eateries and tourist attractions were allowed to reopen fully, there would be a giant lift to the economy. The two Stalinists, Cuomo & DelAssholio, are keeping everything shut down that they possibly can for as long as they can.
Even the stupidest of the stupid are starting to get the idea that they are being scammed.
Wooohoooo!
I can say with certainty that durable, construction products are at low stock. We run a home remodeling business and in the past 2 weeks we have noticed that treated lumber stock is VERY low (can’t even get basic deck boards to build or revamp an exterior deck/patio). OSB is limited to what our suppliers have IN STOCK and 3 area suppliers are telling us they don’t know when they’ll be getting more. Asphalt shingle supply is spotty (some of the uglier colors still avail)–there is a long wait time for the higher end shingles (GAF Ultras are 12 weeks out!!). Prices for basic building components are going up due to low inventory and high demand. Our industry never shut down but the lumber plants did so we used up the stockpile and now that they are up and running again, they are seriously behind……
Remember just a few days ago when all the left-wing media were celebrating a Moody Analytics forecast that July job growth would be disappointing? Only 167k jobs they said. Ooops!
I’m sure the corrections will be forthcoming (sarc).
Open Dimm Cities!
Restaurants Hotels Museums Leisure Entertainment or they will never come back!
where do retired people go? where do the valets waitresses guides and bar tenders go?
Boomers are suffering in silence…let them enjoy the fruits of their labors!
