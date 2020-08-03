Status Update – DOJ/FBI Investigative Research on The Road…

I’m going to attempt to clear up some information and speak as directly as would be deemed prudent as of 8/3/20. This will likely jump around quite a bit.
♦ USAO John Bash – Lots of discussion amid multiple circles about what West Texas USAO John Bash might be looking into. Is he looking back in time into the FISA(702) abuses that took place during the 2016 primary season?…. That would be in addition to the familiar “unmasking” aspect?… and, if yes, what would that indicate?
Short answer is: no-one is certain. AG Barr did mention that Bash is looking backward on the unmasking issues beyond the timeline scope of the 2016 presidential election. That would indicate surveillance “unmasking” and FISA “minimization” would meld because essentially the terms are synonymous depending on the type of intelligence exploitation.
Prior Obama officials were “unmasking” names associated with FBI investigations simply to dirty them up to give fuel to the fraudulent basis of “Trump-Russia”; that’s the political weaponization of intelligence. This did happen and Bash is cited with authority to review this carve-out of the ongoing DOJ investigation into DOJ/FBI intelligence manipulation.
However, if Bash is going into the issues of the NSA database being exploited for political opposition research via FISA-702 authorities (the intentional extraction of information with intentional non-minimization) well, that’s a more expansive kettle-of-fish than would seem to be possible to fully outline before the November election.
FISC presiding judges Rosemary Collyer (’16) and James Boasberg (’18) have already outlined the continued use of the NSA database for ‘unauthorized’ purposes. [Use Site Search Tool for details]
Is this something that AG Barr would authorize USAO Bash to pursue?… that’s a big question without answer. We would hope yes, but think about the scale of that in totality to the interests of DC writ large… Ergo, I’m not confident.
Unmasking and Non-Minimization are essentially the same issue. The former has to do with actual FBI and intelligence investigations; the latter has to do with using the NSA database to extract information (mostly unlawful use). Unfortunately the general belief is that FISA(702) and NSA metadata collection, which includes the ability to review information on all citizens, are critical to national security.
Even with the findings of former NSA Director Mike Rogers about the systemic abuse he was not supportive of shutting the programs down. So, with that in mind ,would AG Barr want to undermine an operational tool that is vital to the function of national security (as defined by the total apparatus) by having a U.S. attorney expose abuses? See the issue….
Tangentially related to this NSA database aspect, it seems clear the exploitation is not just about targeting political adversaries. This is about money and power. While there is no direct evidence the NSA database was being used to make money, the mere fact that Crowdstrike was a contracting agency with access points to a more financially motivated aspect.
Were these “contractors” extracting corporate, business and financial secrets to sell and or trade and make money? Is this the ultimate insider trading scheme in Washington DC?… The answer is actually in the question. What entity would not eventually use that access for this purpose… it is just too easy to make money.
Apply Occam’s Razor. Of course they did.
♦ USAO John Durham – At this point the noise around the likelihood of grand jury proceedings is very loud. CTH knows the ¹lead investigator for the entire Durham probe (name intentionally withheld). We stumbled upon it accidentally during specific events in/around DC, and the entity was confirmed in an odd way when we attempted to make contact not knowing exactly what this person was doing. A little funny story for much later, when things settle down. Suffice to say we triggered some folks, bigly. They didn’t know the nature of our inquiry and presumed we knew exactly who they were. We didn’t, but immediately after their response, we did. A little funny now.
[¹You might even say (I do) that discovery was divinely guided and inspired; because this was so random and yet so important no-one could ever get that lucky without some help from a universe of righteousness nudging.]
Here’s the parts that only a few people are able to comprehend…. bear with me this will be free-flow and typed thought on the fly:
Because of the sensitivity of the issues being investigated; and because even the appearance of politic in the investigation is fraught with peril; almost none of the people involved ever talk to each other. This includes Barr and Durham and definitely includes Barr and XXXXX.
The term “delicate balance” has been used so much it now generates a gag reflex. Every conversation begins with: “understanding all the issues are entwined in a precarious delicate balance”… and then the nudge-nudge, wink-wink, non verbal communication of interpreting between the lines starts. After a while of playing this game the frustration is enough to make you an expert at turning billiard ball into a stress ball. Annoying as heck.
When I share that most officials, staff and investigators are genuinely clueless, I do mean they are genuinely clueless. This includes FBI and Main Justice officials. Thus the important reason for actually getting on planes, meeting people, looking in their eyes, watching their inflection and seeing their responses.
I know the difference when a person is using the Mamet Principle and pretends not to know…. believe me, most of these people are genuinely clueless – they are not pretending. They are more concerned with who is getting the bigger muffin from the taxpayer provided snack bar. They care far less about what middle-America thinks about their lack of corrective action on corrupt issues they are comfortable working with/in/around all day.
If there is a grand jury; and if the grand jury returns ‘true bills’ on specific targets; we still have a filtering issue of AG Bill Barr who will then have to decide which criminal characters will be indicted and which would be too institutionally dangerous to indict. This seems rather stark to say out loud; but we would be naive if we didn’t think there was going to be some sort of filtering taking place even with grand jury outcomes.
♦Phase-2: For some serendipitous reason back in 2018 when the depth of the deep swamp became very visible, CTH selected mid-August 2020 as benchmark date. If action was going to be taken by corrective elements in the DOJ or FBI that action would need to be visible, publicly visible, mid August (two weeks from now).
If there is nothing that comes out of the DOJ and FBI by mid-August, CTH will do the very best possible to launch on “phase-2” which will include us exposing the names of the investigators/prosecutors and what they are specifically known to be doing. While that’s not the purpose, there has to be a point at which ‘We the People’ get to say enough is enough… we are shifting from prudent patience to full sunlight regardless of the damage it does to the ongoing investigation(s).
Because that’s a pretty serious thing to do; there is an assembly of very smart people coming together right before that date, and these issues will be debated. I doubt anyone could convince me not to go full combat; but I’m willing to listen up to the very last second of my own self-imposed deadline for justice.
Phase-2 was originally going be a full expose in a manner of platforms on a key aspect that underpins the historic DOJ/FBI and Mueller Special Counsel operation. That goal is still primary; however, it will also include telling as many people as possible whose doors need to be knocked upon to ask the questions about inaction. Based on the feedback when we knocked the mystery doors it is likely the investigators (and others) will go bananas if their role is made public.
Once people absorb the severity of the dual systems of justice; and once a very specific issue is thoroughly understood; I am very hopeful a national response will be triggered.
♦ Lastly – In the last several days issues in the background of CTH have been challenging. Comments are being dropped, filtered and disappeared that are totally out of our control. We have no idea if WordPress is the cause or something more nefarious. Regardless, please be patient the admins are working furiously to release all the comments that are being captured/blocked through some unknown technology we appear to be encountering.
It struck me hard and made me sad to hear the President say in an interview with BarStool that while now he has more fervor he also has more animosity. How he has withstood all this is extraterrestrial. I am sad that so many have tried to harm this patriotic, brilliant and generous man.
So on to Nov. 3! For we NEVER give up! We Neverr give in and we NEVERr back down. We will fight on to victory and we will WIN, WIN, WIN!
The angels and archangels and all the company of Heaven are with you, Sundance…and you, our beloved Mr. President.
He deserves to re-claim his time and get even with the traitors in our gov’t x 1000
We are in unprecedented territory, coup/ no peaceful transition of power…..distopian leftist/marxist everything vs WE THE PEOPLE.
First off. Not sure if it helps with the comments issue. I have not had any issues at all with comments posting the first time in a timely manner. At least for the last few weeks anyway.
Our country seemed to have no problems more than any other country for our first 175 years or so. Since the early 70’s though, a mindset seems to have materialized that we cannot exist without the FISA act and/or the NSA/Intelligence agencies. Look at all the attacks on our country that have been thwarted, they say. I say bulls**t. Name me one plot that was stopped solely by either.
On the contrary, the only attacks that have been stopped have been due to other factors. Human intel developed solely apart from FISA/Intel, tips from other countries or tips from someone within the plot itself. Human incompetence on the part of the bad guys or just dumb luck by a good guy being at the right place at the right time.
Now look at all the successful attacks. They were successful because either we didn’t know anything about them or we were warned and did nothing. Or we had bits and pieces of the intel, but because it was hidden within a billion bytes of rubbish, we couldn’t put it together.
I wish I could remember the insider that testified in front of congress that not a single domestic plot was thwarted solely by FISA or an NSA/Intel intercept. Overseas plots uncovered mainly by military intel sources were stopped, but even then, too many were not.
The only reason I bring all this up. I’m pretty confident that we could do away completely with FISA/NSA on the domestic side and be okay. Anyone in government that says otherwise has an ulterior motive. It’s time we got back to constitutional government. If it’s not too late.
Sundance, with all due respect. I think 8/15 is too soon. I would set labor day as the benchmark for Phase II. Barr, Durham, Et al, have all said to expect something by the end of summer. I feel that’s always labor day. I would give them till then, but no longer.
Nope…. there are… political considerations…
There is DOJ rule about charges and such with X amount of days of the election. Mid-august is where that deadline falls. Basically, SD knows this as well, and is basically telling them, we know if you dont act before then, you wont before the elections.
So we’ll force your hand.
Nope, to far out and they won’t do anything.
They have to literally have to know it is coming if they don’t do anything.
The twitters are already working to inoculate: https://media.thedonald.win/post/0RgOdHsP.png
Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
Given the dispersion all these “parallel” investigations I’m fairly confident that phase 2 will have to be initiated by Sundance. I’m living my best life and optimistic for the future but real change will be driven by WE THE PEOPLE not the DOJ/FBI.
The sensitivity to ‘no appearance of politics” is absurd. Of course prosecuting criminal politicians who commit crimes can be called “political” – hopefully they might not be re-elected if they are criminals.
But the obama DOJ and AGs holder (‘wingman’ held in contempt) and lynch were completely ‘political’.
That DC scoundrels are too stupid to understand corruption is also not credible. All of the “SES” senior executive service, need to be removed for failure to do their jobs of supporting the President. The essence of our Constitution is the peaceful change of government personnel and relinquishment of power (which corrupts absolutely). We were founded on not having permanently ruling Royalty. But now we have a permanent SES including secret spy agency Royalty passing down their feifdoms to progeny, friends and relatives.
Yes. The entirety of the SES needs to be abolished. Institutionally, politically and pathologically it was always a dangerously naive notion, however innocently intended.
For those who have never read this letter in full. It bears great resemblance to what “WE THE PEOPLE” , “WE THE TREEPERS” have before us. For those who doubt the true forethought of our Founding Fathers please let this letter from Thomas Jefferson to William Stephens Smith sink in. Although this was written 233 years ago, put Jeffersons words into the context of where we are today and the tactics used to put us on the edge of this precipice.
Thank you Sundance for all you’ve done, and all you will do, and thank you to everyone here willing to keep America alive as the greatest country in our worlds history.
From Thomas Jefferson to William Stephens Smith, 13 November 1787
To William Stephens Smith
Paris Nov. 13. 1787.Dear Sir
I am now to acknolege the receipt of your favors of October the 4th. 8th. and 26th. In the last you apologize for your letters of introduction to Americans coming here. It is so far from needing apology on your part, that it calls for thanks on mine. I endeavor to shew civilities to all the Americans who come here, and who will give me opportunities of doing it: and it is a matter of comfort to know from a good quarter what they are, and how far I may go in my attentions to them.—Can you send me Woodmason’s bills for the two copying presses for the M. de la fayette, and the M. de Chastellux? The latter makes one article in a considerable account, of old standing, and which I cannot present for want of this article.—I do not know whether it is to yourself or Mr. Adams I am to give my thanks for the copy of the new constitution. I beg leave through you to place them where due. It will be yet three weeks before I shall receive them from America. There are very good articles in it: and very bad. I do not know which preponderate. What we have lately read in the history of Holland, in the chapter on the Stadtholder, would have sufficed to set me against a Chief magistrate eligible for a long duration, if I had ever been disposed towards one: and what we have always read of the elections of Polish kings should have forever excluded the idea of one continuable for life. Wonderful is the effect of impudent and persevering lying. The British ministry have so long hired their gazetteers to repeat and model into every form lies about our being in anarchy, that the world has at length believed them, the English nation has believed them, the ministers themselves have come to believe them, and what is more wonderful, we have believed them ourselves. Yet where does this anarchy exist? Where did it ever exist, except in the single instance of Massachusets? And can history produce an instance of a rebellion so honourably conducted? I say nothing of it’s motives. They were founded in ignorance, not wickedness. God forbid we should ever be 20. years without such a rebellion. The people can not be all, and always, well informed. The part which is wrong will be discontented in proportion to the importance of the facts they misconceive. If they remain quiet under such misconceptions it is a lethargy, the forerunner of death to the public liberty. We have had 13. states independant 11. years. There has been one rebellion. That comes to one rebellion in a century and a half for each state. What country before ever existed a century and half without a rebellion? And what country can preserve it’s liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. The remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon and pacify them. What signify a few lives lost in a century or two? The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is it’s natural manure. Our Convention has been too much impressed by the insurrection of Massachusets: and in the spur of the moment they are setting up a kite to keep the hen yard in order. I hope in god this article will be rectified before the new constitution is accepted.—You ask me if any thing transpires here on the subject of S. America? Not a word. I know that there are combustible materials there, and that they wait the torch only. But this country probably will join the extinguishers.—The want of facts worth communicating to you has occasioned me to give a little loose to dissertation. We must be contented to amuse, when we cannot inform. Present my respects to Mrs. Smith, and be assured of the sincere esteem of Dear Sir Your friend & servant,
Th: Jefferson
“Based on the feedback when we knocked the mystery doors it is likely the investigators (and others) will go bananas if their role is made public”
That is too bad for them, because the Statue of Limitations for many crimes is 5 years. Ten years for conspiracy, but PDJT will not be in office then. Washington, District of Corruption, has a habit of cover-ups, as well as kicking the can down the road.
Just ask anyone that is a public figure at Judicial Watch. This is year 4 of the President Trump Administration and he does not even have the Executive Branch fully staffed! JW is still be stonewalled in FOIL requests.
“Inspector General reports are where the truth goes to die” – Chris Farrell, of Judicial Watch (several times on FNC, FBN & C-SPAN)
Just like the running out the 5-year clock on the statute of limitations for James Clapper’s perjury in front of Congress… which was a “Gimme” case!!! Imagine what would have been thwarted if Sleepy Sessions woke up to indict him in 2017?
By the way, Mr. Barr, what is the status on the perjuring “witnesses” from the Brett Kavanaugh hearings? Is Avenatti’s star witness going to indicted or what? Seems like an easy case that a new law school hire could handle in an afternoon…..just sayin’…
Heck, has anyone videotaped Blasey Ford since then to see if still speaks like an 8 year-old or has windexed her smeared glasses? Or met her “BEACH FRIENDS”???
Agree big time. Appearance of politics? They wanted to depose the POTUS and they are afraid of implicating politicians? Any Executive Branch official that handled, reciewd or used that information should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
That is the bigger story than Rosenstein and the FiSA, it’s the pre-FISA violations that is even more troublesome. It’s the 4th amendment violations of hundreds if not thousands of citizens from 2012 before they had the FISA, to change and influence a Presidential election. Why is that not a no brained for Durham and Barr?
SD, go for broke. Bare knuckles not cold anger.
I hope Phase 3 is a mass rally at the DOJ building. The silent majority I am sure will want and need to be heard before the election.
Another thought for SD. THE OUTRAGEOUS SLOGAN APPROACH.
Since this effort is difficult to explain to not only the average uniformed person, but the uniformed government official, why not do what the Dems do.
SD and any cooperating parties need to make an outrageous simple declaration to cut to the chase, something along the lines OBama and BIden spied and our freedoms died. Democratic not “Russian interference” in TWO Presidential elections. Let them defend the outrageous accusations. Let people then ask the important questions. If the presentation is too granular they won’t be able to follow it.
Sundance writes: However, if Bash is going into the issues of the NSA database being exploited for political opposition research via FISA-702 authorities.
What if, they have taken this to the next step, already. Are they now, removing data? Call it “THE BIG REDACTION”.
Reclaiming my data
Reclaiming my data
That’s fine but we need Reclaiming my Country.
SD, I am not sure if the name you are hinting at is Michael Mukasey, and I doubt it is, but either way, if you can, I suggest you contact him. He has the experience (former AG), the intelligence and seems to be following the scandal closely enough to understand what is going on. And of course, he has the connections to help things proceed.
Not certain whether he is more Deep State than an ally but I’d guess he is one of us. Maybe ask Sydney Powell, or others whether he is one of us, so to speak..
Most importantly, he can give legal strategy to how to approach this. As I’ve said before, I fear that any approach which will allow for the deep state to simply reply with ‘mistakes were made, but they were made with a view towards NATIONAL SECURITY, and thus exempt from criminal investigations, is doomed. We need to bring in the illegal conduct which is assuredly not ‘national security’ related, namely the Hillary Clinton email server investigation, into the conspiracy equation. Mukasey gets that.
“Based on the feedback when we knocked the mystery doors it is likely the investigators (and others) will go bananas if their role is made public”
As Hamilton stated to Jefferson, ” If that be the case, Then it is unavoidable.”
Your posts are getting through just fine – read the post on the problems we’ve been having. With EVERYBODY.
This is acting just like shadow banning. Only doing it to certain posters.
I am on a VPN to this site. See the difference.
There is something unique about Trump in this circus and it is the personal animus that Obama and Trump had for each other. This animus could certainly be a major factor in how Obama found himself entangled in a conspiracy to take Trump down.
All Obama can do is hope he can drag an addled brain Biden across the Presidential finish line ahead of Trump and his odds of success grow longer with every passing day.
What possible collateral damage would not be justified in uncovering the biggest abuse of power and political scandal of our time? It makes no sense. Halper, Mifsud, Steele, Dearlove, Downing . . . burn them and anyone else who knowingly interfered with the sacred democratic process and transfer of power in the country that has been a freaking beacon of light for the world for 250 years.
I see no sources and uses, methods, confidential classification . . . anything that should need to be balanced against.
Is anybody getting any response to “we know” communications sent to pols, bureaucrats, media, etc.?
I just wrote this person; a friend sent it to me because I was wondering if corporations can deny entry to customers based on something like a mask; they used to discriminate against people based on skin color and that’s illegal. I asked him to let me know if he finds out if this is actionable.
https://www.ericpetersautos.com/2020/07/31/going-after-friends/
I have a hunch. What if all of this known (to us) collision and spying is just a diversion from something else. Perhaps they could all go down with a serious and secret investigation into pedophilia, human trafficking and crimes agains humanity.
I’ve got my 10 ready.
If the briefs are similar to Spiropoulos’ recent example (I think they will be), this will be as easy as a few beers with friends.
We all KNOW. The difficult part is laying it out with concision.
“So, with that in mind ,would AG Barr want to undermine an operational tool that is vital to the function of national security (as defined by the total apparatus) by having a U.S. attorney expose abuses? See the issue….”
Vital to the function of national security as defined by the total coverup apparatus, not by anything that is actually vital to American national security or even useful to actual American national security. The ‘national intelligence complex’ almost never contributes anything positive to national security and often hurts it. Harry Truman got wise to them and they have only gotten worse.
Man, time feels short. If Sundance is compelled to “go nuclear” in mid August, it seems we have precious little time to apply pressure.
Some practical questions for our community: for those of us whom are isolated and surrounded by friends and family openly hostile to any of this — whom do we focus on as our ten briefees? Is it even worth venturing into hostile territory. I have TRIED …. and the hostility makes me think time is better spent elsewhere … but I don’t have an elsewhere. I count 1, maybe 2 people who are open (one a Trump supporter, the other open-minded) who’d give me about 30 minutes on this before becoming overwhelmed. But I can stick with them and deliver it in pieces. So, there’s two.
I keep hoping once I have the material, I’ll be able to create a gameplan for reaching even closed and hostile minds. But as of now — on the front end, without the material in hand — I’ve only identified 2 candidates.
Anyone else in this boat?
Another thought is to look at my local government (county & state) — not even necessarily elected leadership, but staff that are in relevant agencies/positions to influence have subtle or overt influence, if armed with information and become aware. Local gov workers might feel compelled to meet a citizen for a quick coffee (my town aint that huge). Obviously they aren’t in a position to have direct impact on accountability — but we’re talking about injecting truth like an IV into the veins of mainstream thinking. Local gov staff might be liking tapping a good vein. Any thoughts on this, and which local gov agencies or positions one might address?
Thanks in advance!
I too am in the same boat (possibly slightly more hindered.) The Treehouse is my social crowd. I have one friend who is ultra-liberal – not even in a mean way, just so completely deceived and convinced that Trump is evil that nothing will get through to her; we have a tacit agreement to ignore each other’s political posts and remain friends despite incredible political differences – and one friend who is conservative-leaning but so overwhelmingly busy that she would never have time to listen. And that is the extent of my social network.
Nor do I have transportation or babysitting to go meet anyone in person. I know Sundance has said our job was to make presentations, but other than my husband, I have no way to do so and no one to do so to.
I vote full APOCALYPSE NOW!
NO MORE WAITING SUNDANCE!
LET’S ROLL!
I told a long time very conservative friend about CTS, however it was after the site was locked down. Has the procedure changed for new members? What vetting is required?
–Time to get ready!
A ”delicate balance” , oh Lordy and the Obama perps applied this process with such care during their tenure. Why should our side. Gag reflex is spot on. I want to see it all investigated, large and small. Let it all hang out, we’re all adults, we can handle it.
Under Clinton/Bush/Obama we let the too-big-to-fail banks in conjunction with the CIA and the State Department become a separate de facto government, toppling states around the world. That was just a warm-up for the big one. Us. If you read John Perkins, Confessions of an Economic Hitman, the strip mining of smaller governments around the world was just another warm up for turning those tactics on us. Holder built a corrupt DOJ and FBI to last, quite frankly it’s been unbelievably effective. The destruction of the Soviet Union was a practice run also, suddenly 30 people owned everything. So here we are. Time for reckoning.
The WordPress insects are getting ready to delete The Last Refuge.
I can say this because they did all these things mentioned in this post, before completely disappearing my blog, ‘dirt people’ with no warning whatsoever. Quite a few blogs running off WP’s platform in the Alt-media have gone to the wind.
Sundance, you demanded declassification of certain documents for years without setting any arbitrary deadlines or expressing any concern for upsetting the “delicate balance.” You were posting your finding as soon as you uncover certain facts and realized their significance, and were updating your version of events with additional details as soon as they became available.
To hell with the delicate balance, the self-imposed deadlines and melodrama. If you have something to publish, do it now because I can guarantee you that nothing is going to happen by “mid-August” or even by mid-October. NOTHING.
Don’t put off till tomorrow what you can do today.
I vote WP issues are nefarious. Too convenient and otherwise shutting down the site would be too blatant.
Toward the end of the post, I was thinking that it sounded like Sundance should just get a mask and a cape and a long sword, and go Zorro on these “authorities” (who just think they are observers on the beach, as it were) in his “interviews”….Then I read:
“I doubt anyone could convince me not to go full combat.”
Far from it.
I worked in a large metropolitan county assessors office for 13 years and yes, there is an abundance of oblivious. I came from engineering background which was all about cost vs benefit decisions based on objective research and testing. Use data from the past and critical thinking skills to somewhat predict the future in order to make decisions. They looked at me like I was from Mars when I suggested everyone should learn and use checklists in order to avoid errors and to evaluate a process by constant tracking of results.
I believe all government suffers greatly from a “that’s the way we’ve always done it” mentality. It also suffers from a lack of productivity measurement along with the inability to comprehend how a different approach could work. Some of it is from union mentality and some is from lack of market forces attracting the best and brightest. There is also promotion factors that favor hiring anyone inside over an outside candidate.
A simple decision making process of listing positives on one side and negatives on the other is unknown to some in government. Six sigma and quality movements that stress zero errors just twists the brains of many Gov workers. I can totally understand Sundance’s frustration,
