Jim Jordan Opening Statement: “They Are Attacking Bill Barr” to Protect Themselves From “Obama Spying Operations”…

During his opening statement House Judiciary Ranking Member Jim Jordan outlines the real motive for Democrats to go on the attack against U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr.
As Jordan notes the political left writ large is desperate; the biggest scandal in American political history is staring them in the face; the leftists have no option except to attempt to attack the person who would hold the key to accountability. WATCH:
Remember – They needed us to believe the LIE that Trump & Co. were colluding with Putin to hide the TRUTH that 0bama & Co. were operating like Stalin.
They failed.
They’ve been busted.
They need to be held to account.
ALL OF THEM.
LikeLiked by 34 people
I was talking to my brother earlier today and came to the conclusion that the only way all of this stuff stops (riots and lawlessness) is for the people of this country to see justice. People need to be held accountable for their actions. Coup plotters, rioters, Statue destroyers ALL of them. Unless we return to the Rule of Law we are doomed!!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Agree completely!! I have a neighbor who was very apathetic about politics (she does have five young kids so I can’t fault her for not staying on top of every issue) but she is starting to really pay attention and she is furious! Asking why the people who play by the rules and respect the law are being shafted and losing everything while those who break the law with impunity are being rewarded!
I’m not even sure if she voted in 2016 but she is excited to cast a ballot for Donald Trump this November!!
LikeLiked by 11 people
And the video showing a complicit media is reminiscent of Baghdad Bob in 2003, claiming that US forces were not threatening Saddam and Baghdad. Wonder IF they realize what A disaster this hearing has been to both the democrats and their media hacks?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama and company have no respect for civil liberties. This was signaled early when Eric ‘Wingman’ Holder let the two black panthers walk free after being convicted of voter intimidation for wielding nightsticks in the front door of the voting booths.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Expect more of this – a lot more and worse from these BLM/Antifa radicals leading up to and especially ON election day. They are literally training for it on the streets of America’s cities.
LikeLiked by 6 people
What happens when the “peaceful protesters” get bigger weapons?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha. The Black Rifle Coffee guys alone could stop anything they have to offer!
LikeLike
What happens when the “peaceful protesters” get bigger weapons?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guy–I agree. This hearing will probably “gear up” the radicals even more. Because from what I heard and saw—the Democrats are backing the burn and loot crowd!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder just how many “States” have rules to post “Guns not allowed inside polls” signs?
Cause, if they don’t post it, we should pack into our polls…
BLM/ANTIFA/whatever wants to mess with our “rights” to secret ballot voting….then, they be messing with the best and deserve what they get… Stacking them like cord wood out by the curb would make a powerful statement for later voters…eh? Check-6
LikeLiked by 2 people
A few years ago I had a job which required me to go to high in the hills…very remote. Running into people I don’t know in remote locations was more troubling to me than running into a mountain lion or bear. One time I was followed and that scared me…..I got out of my truck with my gun and they turned around. At that time the area was getting low lifes moving in, illegal drug trade was increasing, robberies and car jackings were increasing, and murders started happening. So I wore a pistol. Open Carry in Arizona.
I came down from the hills and went to the library to get my kids. I wore the pistol inside. I was in and out in 2 minutes. No signs were posted prohibiting weapons.
The very next day we went to the library and a huge sign was posted…. Absolutely no weapons of any kind allowed!!! Police will be called for violation!
Idiots.
Remember when the Black Panthers harassed voters during Obamination? And law enforcement did nothing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unlike Watergate the crime is worse than the cover up.
LikeLiked by 10 people
The cover up tho….is unconscionable!
LikeLike
Jimmy “jack ya” Jordan took Jerry “no brains” Nadler to the woodshed.
The opening was perfect, followed by the coup de gras video of lickspittle liberal loons lying about “Peaceful Protests” .
No doubt, CNN, MSNBC and any liberal Progressive vehicle carrying this exchange crashed into a metaphorical brick wall and tossed the viewing occupants into a YUGE pile of Red Pills.
Just what Dr. Trump ordered!
It was sweet! They couldn’t do the usual and cut away when the “Narrative” is exposed and the Narrative engineers are “unmasked” as the contemptible lying apparatchiks that they are, they just had to sit there and squirm like worms.
NICE!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Jim Jordan forced Nadler to 15 minutes of “Myths”.
LikeLike
The networks cut away from Jordan because they are enemies of information, enemies of truth, and enemies of the American people.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Jim Jordan has been defending Barr asking that he be given a chance to speak. These dems are full of hate. They are rude to Barr and shut him down with “reclaiming my time.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sounds like SD briefed JJ too!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
This hearing, like all the ones proceeding from this committee previously, was disgusting.
It just further cements in my mind, and hopefully the minds of millions of others, that Democrats in Congress are pure evil, and degenerate human beings.
However, I doubt millions of people will ever watch this clown show.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree 1000000000%. They are Demonic! They are pure Evil! And if anyone thinks they wouldn’t literally kill us off is an idiot. I’ve never been so disgusted and infuriated in my life.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe this one beats them all when it comes to stupidity and rudeness.
I reclaim my time—how stupid is that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Jim Jordan. An excellent use of 15 minutes. Explaining the coup, its criminal and evil nature and then dispelling the “peaceful protest” myth.
How do I share this video with everyone I know?
LikeLiked by 3 people
You don’t, the tech czars will make sure of that! 😛 (/kinda sarc but not really)
LikeLike
Odd goings on with graystone1221 like button. Others work but not this one??
LikeLike
The video that Rep. Jordan played for Congress demonstrates exactly why they want to let criminals out of prison. Their new militia. Don’t think for a minute that the rioters are “normal” law abiding, peace-loving citizens. They are animals.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What do you do when you find a rabid animal in your back yard?
We need protesters outside every prison when they are set free. Tag them, surveil them, then ask ask “what would Hilary do”?
LikeLike
That was a powerful video…
LikeLiked by 2 people
How long would it have taken AG Holder to indict and convict a group of White FBI and DOJ officials who attempted to frame a newly elected President Obama for a crime he didn’t commit? About 20 minutes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those were all “peaceful” fires that the “peaceful protesters” started. I’m sure the fecal-matter-filled-balloons were all “peaceful” as well. Given the left’s obsession with COVID, I’m surprised “peaceful” protesters would expose themselves or anyone else to the risk of disease by hurling bodily fluids at others.
Damned degenerates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Almost reads like a Sundance summary. One wonders!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dems on the committee are furious, not letting AG Barr answer questions and “reclaiming my time” expressions while talking over the AG. The hearing was broadcast by CSPAN so no cutaway. I wonder how many TV’s in dem homes tuned in had bricks thrown at them?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Replies in future to appear in front of them should be—I am reclaiming my time.
Why show up if you can’t speak?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flak is always heavy when you are over the target.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is always hope when people like Jordan are fighting for us! That is just one of the reasons I remain optimistic.
As for the hearing—We always said that Liberals and Democrats live in a Bubble. Well looks like that Bubble (with them in it) has left Earths atmosphere.
And any future hearings—the reply for their request should be—I am reclaiming my time.
Why show up if you are not allowed to talk?
I am totally disgusted that they are allowed to spew such lies and misinformation. And also so embarrassed that people actually vote such nimwits into office.
It is the old saying—don’t believe what you see when you watch people toppling monuments, burning buildings–believe what I am telling you. Yeah—but it is the same people who voted for these nimwits that will believe what they are told over what they see. And that may work on some people–but don’t think it is working on the majority.
Sad.
LikeLike
Yes, and it’s even way more than that.
Our republic is bestowed upon us by the Creator . . . a precious gift, a blessing . . . and He wants it protected.
Failure to honor the Rule of Law is a degradation of that gift and of His Goodness. And it results in God “turning away” from those whom He once blessed.
Just look at those societies today who fail to honor God.
LikeLiked by 4 people
From my daily Bible reading today… Jeremiah 5:25-29
25
Your iniquities have turned these away,
and your sins have kept good from you.
26
For wicked men are found among my people;
they lurk like fowlers lying in wait.
They set a trap;
they catch men.
27
Like a cage full of birds,
their houses are full of deceit;
therefore they have become great and rich;
28
they have grown fat and sleek.
They know no bounds in deeds of evil;
they judge not with justice
the cause of the fatherless, to make it prosper,
and they do not defend the rights of the needy.
29
Shall I not punish them for these things?
declares the Lord,
and shall I not avenge myself
on a nation such as this?”
Praying daily for our nation and for repentance and revival to come upon our land.
LikeLike
There was a time, back in our history, where treasonous coup plotters, upon discovery of their nefarious plot, would have been arrested, tried and summarily executed, never to commit treason ever again, with their hideous deaths serving as a warning to those who might attempt to do the same. Not anymore, obviously. We are on our last leg as a nation if we don’t get this thing turned around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank GOD for Mr. Jordan, an excellent opener and excellent firey outraged voice in opposition to the acussational LIES directed at AG Mr. Barr whom was given no response time, and every democratic liar trying to reclaim their time with every partial response given by Mr. Barr! Frankly, I am surprised AG Barr did not simply ask each “hearing” participant to issue a statement, tell them that he would remotely respond to their concerns and then walk out. I hope every American was and is as outraged and angry as I. What nonsense!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jordan, moving fast, indicting criminals with their own words; dropping names and dates, faces and motives. Masks off. Hoodies off. Suits and ties, suits and heels become tawdry costumes in just 14.56 minutes. More damaging then Antifa and BLM’s damages combined to 60 cities in 70 days. More injuries today then all the Police maimed by the self righteous. Criminal offenses, itemized in public, on a permanently recorded mic; like an evening of fireworks displayed on the 4th. Are you paid for Overtime Sundance?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loved Jim Jordan’s sunlight intro. Louis Gohmert kicked butt too. I’m giddy as all hell right now. That hearing while very much pissing me off, also motivates me to keep fighting these commie bast*rds. We will win. They are desperate, Barr didn’t play ball with them and they see the writing on the wall. The next few weeks the left will likely double down with stupidity in all forms. I will continue to be a good scout and “Be Prepared”, mentally, physically, and spiritually. Step into the arena my friends, this fight, the fight of our generation and quite possibly our lifetime is just heating up. Get Some!
LikeLike