Exactly Correct – Devin Nunes: “Robert Mueller Was An Avatar”…

Representative Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the latest declassified releases in the corrupt DOJ operation against President Trump.
About midway through the interview the topic shifts to Robert Mueller. Nunes notes that Mueller was “an avatar”, a fraud brought in to give the public face of a special counsel. This is exactly correct. Mueller was present in name only, the resistance unit of 17 lawyers, 50 FBI agents & 40 staff members were the running the entire DOJ for almost two years.
Bob Mueller is a top level political assassin.
Just ask Bruce Ivins and Curt Weldon about creepy Bob, well you can’t ask Ivins anymore, he committed suicide.
Yup he drove the poor guy to commit suicide
I don’t think so. I think he is the top candidate for Biden’s roomie in an Alzheimer’s Ward and I think that is what Nunes and Sundance are effectively saying.
I think Mueller was “pretending” and acting like he had early Alzheimer’s to cover up what he had been up to. I also think Biden is pretending also. It worked so well for Mueller it ought to work for Biden. Whoever Biden-I am sorry I meant to say Odumbo-picks for vice president will be our next president. This has to be stopped now or we are in dire straights in this country. JMO
His situational Alzheimer’s and amnesia were very apparent during his Congressional testimony. Could not recall or not in my purview to Republican questioners, very loquacious to Democrat ‘interrogators’.
Mueller may not remember much, but he remembers setting up a team to spy on Obama’s political enemies in 2012. That’s his personal stake in all of this.
It seems there is a strong case that several people and institutions have committed fara violations. The doj loves those cases. Why aint they building those types of cases? Its easy to follow the money mr Barr.
Team Weismann & Nash.
So … is Boeing part of a DL payback via the CoC?
Comey got a lucrative stint there , revolving doors and whatnot….
Yes. BOING BOING BINGO
Comey was at Boeing, too? I thought it was Lockheed.
Boeing seems to be the place where many deep state and corrupt politicians go for payouts.
Why do I get the feeling that “Tash” in the middle of that circle is going to be replaced with “Eric” sooner or later
Does the US have an extradition treaty with California?
That one got me! Ha!
Because that’s one side of the puzzle piece of “Tash” that we know fits with the piece called “Holder”. But both pieces in fact worked for Obama, which is where your insight should be leading you.
We know where Nunes got this revelation. Because we knew this last week from a very reliable source.
I posted this this AM:
“This is what jumped out and stuck in my craw yesterday.
“[Rosenstein] asked for my thoughts about whether we needed a special counsel to oversee the Russia case. I said I thought it would help the investigation’s credibility.”
They had nothing, they knew they had nothing, so they needed a Special Counsel to give their investigation CREDIBILITY.
I don’t think if you look at the Special Counsel statutes it would allow for a special counsel to be appointed on the basis of needing credibility for an investigation.
BTW, it didn’t work, and it wasn’t your $$$ to spend. We want our $$$ back.”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/25/a-funny-thing-happened-on-the-way-to-the-coffee-shop/comment-page-4/#comment-8536450
This was all about covering their own collusion with the Russians. Hillary, BHO the reset button, Uranium sales.
The mueller investigation was about the 2018 election- smear Trump and win house. It worked.
The impeachment distracted the imminent onslaught of COVID. They knew. It worked.
COVID shutdowns were to destroy the economy. It worked.
The riots, to further tarnish PT….. It will not work.
The RATS only destroy. The know only POWER. Everything is planned to destroy the enemy until there is no enemy and then THEY INVENT AN ENEMY.
ha ha ha love this
JMO but at this point every sane person on the planet understands Robert Mueller is up to his horseface in the coup. He is just a whore for a dollar yet the rhino republicans consider him a man of honor. I say horseshit to that.
Honor among thieves
After seeing a small video snippet of Mueller leaving his church and getting into his car. He couldn’t get the door open– his wife had to walk around the car unlock for him and get him situated in the car. He was a figurehead only. Unable to even unlock his car door…he was never involved–probably never showed up either.
“unable to even unlock his car door…” Biden – Mueller 2020 !
There were a lot of rumors floating around about him spending his afternoons in a hotel bar. Makes sense to me
I am not so sure if he just do not pretend his Alzheimer…he know he is guilty as h*ll……
Mueller was to the Special Council what Joe Biden is to the Democrat ticket this election. Who are the people running Joe Biden? The people of this country need to know before making this very critical decision at the polls.
I am on the fence about Mueller’s senile act. He might have been a figurehead but I still think he is fully cognizant and aware of what is going on as it relates to the coup attempt against POTUS! IMHO Mueller is dangerous and needs to be in handcuffs!
Senile Act…
It didn’t work out too well for Vincent Gigante 😎
Good Luck 👤 Mueller (and Biden)
That’s why Mueller continuously said that it was “outside of my purview”. I had never heard someone use the word, purview, as much as when he testified to Congress.
An Avatar much like Biden.
Hmmm…Mr Mueller and Mr Sleepy Joe seem to have a lot in common. So do their wives.
Sidney Powell pretty much dropped that the day the “Mueller Report” was released. Based upon long years of experience with Andrew Weissman (he was the subject of her first book, Liberal Lies). she stated on Lou Dobbs that the report was written by Weissman. She recognized his style. Then we saw Mueller playing deaf, dumb and blind at the hearing where he was called upon to defend/explain/clarify/whatever “his” report.
Way back then it was assumed that Andrew had been selected to head the “special counsel” group, he put the group together and Mueller was added as figurehead aka avatar. Symbolic only.
Well, I got Sidney Powell’s book wrong. It was Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice.
So much for memory.
I want reparations—-or just a plain ol’ tax refund will suffice. 40+ million divides up nicely.
Notice that within the Lawfare tactic of constant projection, they cannot help but telegraph their own crimes. Look then to the accusations obliquely leveled against Trump in the ‘Mueller Report’, particularly those to which Weismann et. al. strain and bend every semblance of law and logic in an attempt to fit to their coup noose, to see a clear glimpse of what they themselves committed, and what they fear being uncovered: Obstruction of Justice, Abuse of Powers, Corrupt Intent, and Conspiracy to Decieve.
Weissmann played a key part in the charade, I’m sure. He needs to spend the rest of his life under the jail!
Sometime back (During the SC investigation) Rudy Giuliani was on Fox and discussing Mueller. Saying that when he was representing the president he only spoke with Mueller one time. Every other encounter (many) went through Weissmann. Weissman’s response was always “I will speak with Bob and get back to you”. Eventually Rudy told Weissmann “Don’t wake him.”
Best description yet, Robert Mueller was an avatar; just like Joe Biden. Must be someone calling in the chips, time to pay their dues, for having been allowed to rise to the top for so many years with those calling in the chips knowing both men will be able to get off due to their ever increasing signs of dementia. These folk, both sides of the aisle, play a wicked game.
I’m guessing they kept him locked in a closet from 9-5, and then told him he spent the day at the movies. Day after day..
Every time I think about this hijacking, it reminds me of the parasitoid wasps that paralyze some hapless host organism and lay their eggs in it. Creepy.
That is good question to ask Muller.
But as usual the swamp owns the media and the media only harass their opposition.
Muller will not be harassed like our POTUS is.
Muller will be allowed to live in piece. Republicans aren’t.
RR should also be asked that question.
peace I meant.
I don’t if this helps or not. But the Epoch Times who I really like; very tough on China. I don’t think I have heard of this Igor feller.
https://m.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/steeles-primary-source-was-russian-analyst-based-in-washington_3438648.html
The list of FBI failures. They have one job to do and fail spectacularly again and again.
Boston Bombing
Orlando
Vegas
Parkland
Don’t forget the 96’ Atlanta Olympics and Richard Jewell being falsely persecuted, and the 2001 Anthrax scare and Dr Steven Hatfill being falsely accused. And , they let Whitey Bulger operate for years with impunity
Just like Steele was the just a name to give the Hillary’s garbage “dossier” credibility.
This must be another one of FBI’s “methods” that they consider national security, top secret.
It was very clear at the hearing ..that the Mule was an avatar..there in name only….it will also come clear that like Hillary he will become more ill as the sunlight hits him…Hildabeast always got very ill when the heat was on….
avatars like puppets a many in our corrupt government…….
sunlight is the first step….and great if follow by accountability……
When mule face left his phone at the WH President Trump should have kepted if for analysis.
Love Nunes, he’s a champ!
Interesting background and deep dive into the Hiil/Brookings/Lawfare connections…Rosco is very colorful.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1287164066637717512.html
Mueller didn’t pick the 17 Angry Dems, they picked him. So back to the real question. Who picked the 17 Angry Dems? There has to be one person behind the puppet strings that organized all this, and it ain’t Mueller
That is actually good news. I was worried that the crooks would claim they were just obeying orders from Muller at the same time Muller would be found to be senile and know nothing!
The crooks could just say, we were there to assist Muller and that’s all we did. But since he is senile no one can confirm but us the crooks. So take our word.
Lurch
Weekend at Mueller’s
