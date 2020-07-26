Exactly Correct – Devin Nunes: “Robert Mueller Was An Avatar”…

Representative Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the latest declassified releases in the corrupt DOJ operation against President Trump.

About midway through the interview the topic shifts to Robert Mueller. Nunes notes that Mueller was “an avatar”, a fraud brought in to give the public face of a special counsel. This is exactly correct. Mueller was present in name only, the resistance unit of 17 lawyers, 50 FBI agents & 40 staff members were the running the entire DOJ for almost two years.