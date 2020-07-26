Exactly Correct – Devin Nunes: “Robert Mueller Was An Avatar”…

Posted on July 26, 2020 by

Representative Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the latest declassified releases in the corrupt DOJ operation against President Trump.

About midway through the interview the topic shifts to Robert Mueller.  Nunes notes that Mueller was “an avatar”, a fraud brought in to give the public face of a special counsel.  This is exactly correct.  Mueller was present in name only, the resistance unit of 17 lawyers, 50 FBI agents & 40 staff members were the running the entire DOJ for almost two years.

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, AG Bill Barr, AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2020, IG Report Comey, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

55 Responses to Exactly Correct – Devin Nunes: “Robert Mueller Was An Avatar”…

  1. Derangement Syndrome says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    Bob Mueller is a top level political assassin.

    Just ask Bruce Ivins and Curt Weldon about creepy Bob, well you can’t ask Ivins anymore, he committed suicide.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Avi says:
      July 26, 2020 at 5:35 pm

      Yup he drove the poor guy to commit suicide

      Like

      Reply
    • MACAULAY says:
      July 26, 2020 at 5:43 pm

      I don’t think so. I think he is the top candidate for Biden’s roomie in an Alzheimer’s Ward and I think that is what Nunes and Sundance are effectively saying.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Blue Moon says:
        July 26, 2020 at 5:48 pm

        I think Mueller was “pretending” and acting like he had early Alzheimer’s to cover up what he had been up to. I also think Biden is pretending also. It worked so well for Mueller it ought to work for Biden. Whoever Biden-I am sorry I meant to say Odumbo-picks for vice president will be our next president. This has to be stopped now or we are in dire straights in this country. JMO

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • TarsTarkas says:
          July 26, 2020 at 6:15 pm

          His situational Alzheimer’s and amnesia were very apparent during his Congressional testimony. Could not recall or not in my purview to Republican questioners, very loquacious to Democrat ‘interrogators’.

          Like

          Reply
      • pierredelecto says:
        July 26, 2020 at 5:49 pm

        Mueller may not remember much, but he remembers setting up a team to spy on Obama’s political enemies in 2012. That’s his personal stake in all of this.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Billdurham@mail.com says:
      July 26, 2020 at 5:50 pm

      It seems there is a strong case that several people and institutions have committed fara violations. The doj loves those cases. Why aint they building those types of cases? Its easy to follow the money mr Barr.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. Perot Conservative says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    Team Weismann & Nash.

    So … is Boeing part of a DL payback via the CoC?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. starfcker says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    Why do I get the feeling that “Tash” in the middle of that circle is going to be replaced with “Eric” sooner or later

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. 4sure says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    We know where Nunes got this revelation. Because we knew this last week from a very reliable source.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. TwoLaine says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    I posted this this AM:

    “This is what jumped out and stuck in my craw yesterday.

    “[Rosenstein] asked for my thoughts about whether we needed a special counsel to oversee the Russia case. I said I thought it would help the investigation’s credibility.”

    They had nothing, they knew they had nothing, so they needed a Special Counsel to give their investigation CREDIBILITY.

    I don’t think if you look at the Special Counsel statutes it would allow for a special counsel to be appointed on the basis of needing credibility for an investigation.

    BTW, it didn’t work, and it wasn’t your $$$ to spend. We want our $$$ back.”

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/25/a-funny-thing-happened-on-the-way-to-the-coffee-shop/comment-page-4/#comment-8536450

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • jay says:
      July 26, 2020 at 5:53 pm

      This was all about covering their own collusion with the Russians. Hillary, BHO the reset button, Uranium sales.
      The mueller investigation was about the 2018 election- smear Trump and win house. It worked.
      The impeachment distracted the imminent onslaught of COVID. They knew. It worked.
      COVID shutdowns were to destroy the economy. It worked.
      The riots, to further tarnish PT….. It will not work.

      The RATS only destroy. The know only POWER. Everything is planned to destroy the enemy until there is no enemy and then THEY INVENT AN ENEMY.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • lieutenantm says:
      July 26, 2020 at 6:05 pm

      ha ha ha love this

      Like

      Reply
  6. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    JMO but at this point every sane person on the planet understands Robert Mueller is up to his horseface in the coup. He is just a whore for a dollar yet the rhino republicans consider him a man of honor. I say horseshit to that.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. madeline says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    After seeing a small video snippet of Mueller leaving his church and getting into his car. He couldn’t get the door open– his wife had to walk around the car unlock for him and get him situated in the car. He was a figurehead only. Unable to even unlock his car door…he was never involved–probably never showed up either.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. MostlyRight says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    Mueller was to the Special Council what Joe Biden is to the Democrat ticket this election. Who are the people running Joe Biden? The people of this country need to know before making this very critical decision at the polls.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  9. biff0101 says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    I am on the fence about Mueller’s senile act. He might have been a figurehead but I still think he is fully cognizant and aware of what is going on as it relates to the coup attempt against POTUS! IMHO Mueller is dangerous and needs to be in handcuffs!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. agon7777 says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    That’s why Mueller continuously said that it was “outside of my purview”. I had never heard someone use the word, purview, as much as when he testified to Congress.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    An Avatar much like Biden.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. benifranlkin says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Hmmm…Mr Mueller and Mr Sleepy Joe seem to have a lot in common. So do their wives.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. LULU says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Sidney Powell pretty much dropped that the day the “Mueller Report” was released. Based upon long years of experience with Andrew Weissman (he was the subject of her first book, Liberal Lies). she stated on Lou Dobbs that the report was written by Weissman. She recognized his style. Then we saw Mueller playing deaf, dumb and blind at the hearing where he was called upon to defend/explain/clarify/whatever “his” report.

    Way back then it was assumed that Andrew had been selected to head the “special counsel” group, he put the group together and Mueller was added as figurehead aka avatar. Symbolic only.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  14. Landslide says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    I want reparations—-or just a plain ol’ tax refund will suffice. 40+ million divides up nicely.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. TZ says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Notice that within the Lawfare tactic of constant projection, they cannot help but telegraph their own crimes. Look then to the accusations obliquely leveled against Trump in the ‘Mueller Report’, particularly those to which Weismann et. al. strain and bend every semblance of law and logic in an attempt to fit to their coup noose, to see a clear glimpse of what they themselves committed, and what they fear being uncovered: Obstruction of Justice, Abuse of Powers, Corrupt Intent, and Conspiracy to Decieve.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. prtomr says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    Weissmann played a key part in the charade, I’m sure. He needs to spend the rest of his life under the jail!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. roguedo says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    Sometime back (During the SC investigation) Rudy Giuliani was on Fox and discussing Mueller. Saying that when he was representing the president he only spoke with Mueller one time. Every other encounter (many) went through Weissmann. Weissman’s response was always “I will speak with Bob and get back to you”. Eventually Rudy told Weissmann “Don’t wake him.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. bessie2003 says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    Best description yet, Robert Mueller was an avatar; just like Joe Biden. Must be someone calling in the chips, time to pay their dues, for having been allowed to rise to the top for so many years with those calling in the chips knowing both men will be able to get off due to their ever increasing signs of dementia. These folk, both sides of the aisle, play a wicked game.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. bulwarker says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    I’m guessing they kept him locked in a closet from 9-5, and then told him he spent the day at the movies. Day after day..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Augie says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    Every time I think about this hijacking, it reminds me of the parasitoid wasps that paralyze some hapless host organism and lay their eggs in it. Creepy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. kleen says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    That is good question to ask Muller.

    But as usual the swamp owns the media and the media only harass their opposition.
    Muller will not be harassed like our POTUS is.

    Muller will be allowed to live in piece. Republicans aren’t.

    RR should also be asked that question.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. luke says:
    July 26, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    I don’t if this helps or not. But the Epoch Times who I really like; very tough on China. I don’t think I have heard of this Igor feller.
    https://m.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/steeles-primary-source-was-russian-analyst-based-in-washington_3438648.html

    Like

    Reply
  23. Stephen Parrish says:
    July 26, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    The list of FBI failures. They have one job to do and fail spectacularly again and again.

    Boston Bombing
    Orlando
    Vegas
    Parkland

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Stephen Parrish says:
    July 26, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    The list of FBI failures. They have one job to do and fail spectacularly again and again.

    Boston Bombing
    Orlando
    Vegas
    Parkland

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • corvairfan says:
      July 26, 2020 at 6:15 pm

      Don’t forget the 96’ Atlanta Olympics and Richard Jewell being falsely persecuted, and the 2001 Anthrax scare and Dr Steven Hatfill being falsely accused. And , they let Whitey Bulger operate for years with impunity

      Like

      Reply
  25. kleen says:
    July 26, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    Just like Steele was the just a name to give the Hillary’s garbage “dossier” credibility.

    This must be another one of FBI’s “methods” that they consider national security, top secret.

    Like

    Reply
  26. burnett044 says:
    July 26, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    It was very clear at the hearing ..that the Mule was an avatar..there in name only….it will also come clear that like Hillary he will become more ill as the sunlight hits him…Hildabeast always got very ill when the heat was on….
    avatars like puppets a many in our corrupt government…….
    sunlight is the first step….and great if follow by accountability……

    Like

    Reply
  27. Pap says:
    July 26, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    When mule face left his phone at the WH President Trump should have kepted if for analysis.

    Like

    Reply
  28. johnnyfandango says:
    July 26, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Love Nunes, he’s a champ!

    Interesting background and deep dive into the Hiil/Brookings/Lawfare connections…Rosco is very colorful.

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1287164066637717512.html

    Like

    Reply
  29. corvairfan says:
    July 26, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Mueller didn’t pick the 17 Angry Dems, they picked him. So back to the real question. Who picked the 17 Angry Dems? There has to be one person behind the puppet strings that organized all this, and it ain’t Mueller

    Like

    Reply
  30. kleen says:
    July 26, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    That is actually good news. I was worried that the crooks would claim they were just obeying orders from Muller at the same time Muller would be found to be senile and know nothing!
    The crooks could just say, we were there to assist Muller and that’s all we did. But since he is senile no one can confirm but us the crooks. So take our word.

    Like

    Reply
  32. OffCourseNation says:
    July 26, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    Weekend at Mueller’s

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s