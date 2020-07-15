Subtle as a Brick Through a Window…

For those paying close attention, it appears the background geopolitical economic cold-war between President Trump and China has intensified. As a consequence, all U.S. entities who have cemented their affluence in a partnership with Beijing are now in a position of considerable risk.
The executive order signed yesterday by President Trump supports the liberty of Hong Kong yet accepts an unfortunate reality; a full communist movement to control HK is a foregone conclusion.
[…] I therefore determine that the situation with respect to Hong Kong, including recent actions taken by the PRC to fundamentally undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy, constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat, which has its source in substantial part outside the United States, to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. I hereby declare a national emergency with respect to that threat.
[…] Sec. 4. All property and interests in property that are in the United States, that hereafter come within the United States, or that are or hereafter come within the possession or control of any United States person, of the following persons are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in:
(a) Any foreign person determined by the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, or the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State:
(i) to be or have been involved, directly or indirectly, in the coercing, arresting, detaining, or imprisoning of individuals under the authority of, or to be or have been responsible for or involved in developing, adopting, or implementing, the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Administrative Region;
(ii) to be responsible for or complicit in, or to have engaged in, directly or indirectly, any of the following:
(A) actions or policies that undermine democratic processes or institutions in Hong Kong;
(B) actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, stability, or autonomy of Hong Kong;
(C) censorship or other activities with respect to Hong Kong that prohibit, limit, or penalize the exercise of freedom of expression or assembly by citizens of Hong Kong, or that limit access to free and independent print, online or broadcast media; or
(D) the extrajudicial rendition, arbitrary detention, or torture of any person in Hong Kong or other gross violations of internationally recognized human rights or serious human rights abuse in Hong Kong;
(iii) to be or have been a leader or official of:
(A) an entity, including any government entity, that has engaged in, or whose members have engaged in, any of the activities described in subsections (a)(i), (a)(ii)(A), (a)(ii)
(B), or (a)(ii)(C) of this section; or
(B) an entity whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order.
(iv) to have materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this section;
(v) to be owned or controlled by, or to have acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this section; or
(vi) to be a member of the board of directors or a senior executive officer of any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this section.
(b) The prohibitions in subsection (a) of this section apply except to the extent provided by statutes, or in regulations, orders, directives, or licenses that may be issued pursuant to this order, and notwithstanding any contract entered into or any license or permit granted before the date of this order. (read more)
The confiscation of wealth and property for any entity, including Americans, who support the efforts of the Chinese Communists is a very significant up-tick in the Trump administration position toward China.
Simultaneously Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted out this rather tongue-in-cheek picture of his pup’s favorite chew toy:
was china looking to use HK as a way to avoid the tariffs?ship their goods to HK then to us tariff free.and PT cut em off at the pass!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes. Kind of a pathetic move by China. As if PDJT wasn’t going to shut them down. If they were really clever they would have let the trade between the US and HK become very reliant on each other.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They have been doing that and all sorts of other scams. For years.
LikeLike
The CCP is the scourge of the world. They harbor delusions of one day controlling the world, and all of their actions today are in furtherance of that goal.
Right thinking countries of the world must band together to completely cease all trade and business with the CCP, and work toward bankrupting their economy so as to encourage the removal of the CCP from power. They have used, and continue to use all profits from world trade to build weapons and technology that are intended to destroy the western world, and increase their power and wealth.
Failure to stop the CCP will likely result in war.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The globalists and central bankers harbor a century old agenda to impose the CCP model of fascism on the entire world.
One last problem to deal with – Americans and our Bill of Rights.
Only one last thing in their way.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s a lot of tools in the shed. Interesting
LikeLike
China doesn’t stand a chance against Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree atom, but do we stand a chance with Biden?
LikeLike
+1 335blues. You’re 100% correct too. And it’s always been what China’s done since…. forever.
We see it, why didn’t the dems/obama? because they and other dems and likely a few repub rinos are all in cahoots deep with China…like Dianne Feinstein and hubby for one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sort of on topic:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love that video
LikeLike
I wonder how long it will be before US takes back ownership of Smithfield Foods from China after they nationalize some American owned companies? Then how will they feed their people?
LikeLiked by 2 people
exactly.. I wonder HOW Much have OUR food prices gone uo because…
OUR Products are being shipped to the #CCP
LikeLike
How many women in this country have some of the 13 tons of human hair confiscated in NJ coming from China in their extensions and weaves ?
How much of that hair came from dead women And children from the camps ?
Every Chinese owned in this country needs to be made public and people need to look at what their buying and put it back if it’s made in China or any of the countries they are trying to overthrow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too bad Trump didn’t put this into play before Newsom made that $1B mask deal (200M masks probably the 3M masks they stole)…
LikeLike
$5 per mask? It better be more than just those basic N95s I see.
LikeLike
At what point will they understand a messenger has been sent. The hidden evil controlling ways of the past forty years are over. The people of the world desire freedom from dictatorship and over ruling corrupt elitists.
May Karma be swift and harsh if you persist down your current chosen path. Not war just KARMA🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸☕️🍩
LikeLiked by 1 person
So the personal real estate owned by Chinese nationals in, say, Irvine, CA, or other high concentration areas of Chinese nationals in CA are subject to confiscation in instances where the EO is violated?? Awesome. Let’s look forward to greatly inflated housing prices in Orange County being reduced!!!! (PS – Sucks to be PRC Chinese these days.)
LikeLike
Does this affect California Gov. Gavin Newsom billion-dollar purchase from China?
Some are saying this deal was shady. Some say it was money laundering. IDK…..three articles about this purchase from China.
Gov. Gavin Newsom rejects request for details on $1B China mask deal
By Emily JacobsMay 5, 2020 | 3:06pm | Updated
https://nypost.com/2020/05/05/gov-newsom-rejects-request-for-details-on-1b-china-mask-deal/
Coronavirus: DOJ Investigates California’s Half-A-Billion Dollar Mask Deal That Was Suspected To Be Fraud
https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2020/05/07/coronavirus-doj-investigation-california-mask-deal-chinese-company/
California to get $247M refund as masks face delivery delay
California will get a $247 million refund because of delayed delivery of protective masks it ordered under a deal with a Chinese manufacturer
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press
May 6, 2020, 6:49 PM
4 min read
https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/california-gov-newsoms-billion-dollar-mask-deal-hits-70546020
LikeLiked by 1 person